Archer Chiang, founder and CEO of Giftpack, breaks down the method that can improve results and retention.

As of 2023, only 33% of workers reported being engaged with their work. Gen Z and young millennial employees reported significant declines in engagement, according to a Gallup survey of roughly 67,000 people. "There's a growing disconnect between employee [and] employer. You could almost equate it to employees becoming a little bit more like gig workers," Jim Harter, chief workplace scientist at Gallup and author of the report, told NPR. Less loyalty means less motivation to excel on the job — and more turnover.

What's the solution? A "cutting-edge" employee recognition points system might be a good place to start, Archer Chiang, founder and CEO of Giftpack, the AI global gifting platform used by global tech giants including Meta, Google and Zappos, tells Entrepreneur.

