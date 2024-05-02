This 'Cutting-Edge' Strategy Used By Meta and Google Is Helping Leaders Keep Young Employees Motivated Archer Chiang, founder and CEO of Giftpack, breaks down the method that can improve results and retention.
Key Takeaways
- Only about a third of workers reported being engaged with their work last year — and engagement among Gen Zers and millennials is on the decline.
- A "structured program" embraced by global tech players like Meta, Google, Zappos and more is helping young employees stay on track.
As of 2023, only 33% of workers reported being engaged with their work. Gen Z and young millennial employees reported significant declines in engagement, according to a Gallup survey of roughly 67,000 people. "There's a growing disconnect between employee [and] employer. You could almost equate it to employees becoming a little bit more like gig workers," Jim Harter, chief workplace scientist at Gallup and author of the report, told NPR. Less loyalty means less motivation to excel on the job — and more turnover.
What's the solution? A "cutting-edge" employee recognition points system might be a good place to start, Archer Chiang, founder and CEO of Giftpack, the AI global gifting platform used by global tech giants including Meta, Google and Zappos, tells Entrepreneur.
