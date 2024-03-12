⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Mark Zuckerberg Is Becoming Meta's Ultimate Influencer The billionaire has been posting a lot lately, from critiquing Apple's Vision Pro to promoting Meta's new products.

By Beatrice Nolan

Key Takeaways

  • Mark Zuckerberg is becoming Meta's No. 1 influencer.
  • Zuck has been using his platforms to demo Meta's products, including the company's AI glasses.
  • The Meta CEO has also taken to Instagram to critique Apple's Vision Pro.
entrepreneur daily
Courtesy of Mark Zuckerberg/Meta via Business Insider
Mark Zuckerberg in Meta's Ray-Ban Glasses

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Mark Zuckerberg has a new approach to Meta's marketing: do it yourself.

The billionaire is Meta's No. 1 influencer at the moment, using his new posting enthusiasm to show some of the company's products in action.

In a recent Instagram post, Zuckerberg demoed Meta's new Ray-Ban AI glasses, which are still in beta. He used the post to show off some of the capabilities that might come in handy on vacation, such as analyzing historical monuments or answering questions about the natural world.

If Zuckerberg has decided to take Meta's influencer marketing in-house, he's doing a pretty good job. Some users reacted enthusiastically to the billionaire's demo.

"Excited to try this out when traveling as a translation tool for signs and text," one Instagram user commented.

"That's cool! I want this Zuck," another echoed.

Last month, the tech CEO posted another snap of himself wearing Meta's Ray-Ban glasses in a Japanese McDonald's.

Zuck has been known to use his Instagram to promote Meta's products. In a video posted late last year, he used Meta's AI Ray-Bans to guide him through braiding his daughter's hair.

He's also used his platform to promote the company's Quest 3 headset amid fresh competition from Apple's buzzy Vision Pro, which launched last month.

Zuckerberg posted a video reviewing Apple's new mixed-reality headset, perhaps unsurprisingly deciding Meta's $500 Quest headset was superior. The billionaire has also taken to criticizing Apple's headset on other social media platforms and behind closed doors in private meetings.

In a post on Threads last week, Zuckerberg said if Meta's Quest is like the Vision Pro in five years, "we'll have regressed significantly."

The Meta CEO has been posting through his mini tour of Asia in recent months. So far, he's been skiing with family, making swords in Japan, and attending the lavish pre-wedding party of Anant Ambani with his wife, Priscilla.

The billionaire has also made time for some work, reportedly meeting Facebook developers in Tokyo.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

I Made Over $400,000 From a Side Hustle on Top of My 6-Figure Salary Last Year. I Love Diversified Income — and This Game-Changing Money-Saver.

When Chisom Okwulehie learned she wouldn't receive a merit-based pay bump during the pandemic, she took matters into her own hands.

By Amanda Breen
Living

Smile Brighter for Video and In-Person Meetings With This $37 Teeth Whitening Kit

Get a 22% savings on an LED teeth whitening kit.

By Entrepreneur Store
Thought Leaders

4 Types of Toxic People That May Be Undermining Your Path to Success

It's easy to stay friends with the same people you've known forever. But what if the people you've had the longest relationships with are actually sabotaging your success and happiness?

By Amy M Chambers
Franchise

It's Equal Pay Day — These 5 Franchises Have Made Public Pledges for Pay Equality.

These efforts by franchises to address the Gender Wage Gap are vital steps towards creating a more inclusive and fair workplace, highlighting the broader movement towards gender equality in the corporate world.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Business News

The Most Unexpectedly Popular Side Hustle of the Decade Has Low Startup Costs and High Markups

A new report shows that vending machines are a popular investment — and the industry is set to grow up to $3 billion by 2031.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Woman Goes Viral After Recording Her Disastrous Call With HR After Being Let Go: 'They Tried to Gaslight You'

Brittany Pietsch posted a nine-minute-long clip of her firing from Cloudflare on TikTok, and it went viral. The company's CEO responded on X — and also went viral.

By Emily Rella