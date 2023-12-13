Night owls who wake up late have a 9% higher chance of dying sooner than early birds.

A new study may validate the old saying, "Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise."

Researchers in Finland found that people who consider themselves "definite night owls" face a 9% increased risk of dying earlier than those who go to bed and wake up early.

The reason has less to do with when they sleep and more with what they do when they're not sleeping. Night owls tend to develop unhealthy habits that lead to premature deaths.