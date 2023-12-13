This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Study Shows People Who Sleep Late May Die Earlier Night owls who wake up late have a 9% higher chance of dying sooner than early birds.

By Jonathan Small

Key Takeaways

  • A Finnish study indicates a higher risk of death for 'night owls.'
  • The study tracked nearly 23,000 Finnish twins for 37 years.
  • Bad habits associated with staying up late may contribute to health risks.

A new study may validate the old saying, "Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise."

Researchers in Finland found that people who consider themselves "definite night owls" face a 9% increased risk of dying earlier than those who go to bed and wake up early.

The reason has less to do with when they sleep and more with what they do when they're not sleeping. Night owls tend to develop unhealthy habits that lead to premature deaths.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Research Sleep Lifestyle finland mortality Chronotype Premium

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Early Bud Light Boycotter Kid Rock, Who Fired a Rifle at Cases of the Beer, Just Changed His Stance — Here's Why

The musician announced he's changing his tune — but photographic evidence suggests his boycott was tenuous from the start.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Video Shows Motorists Blocking Traffic, Banding Together on Busy New York Highway to Save Runaway Chihuahua

A little dog named Bean escaped from its Staten Island home and turned the rush hour commute into a rescue.

By Emily Rella
By Amanda Breen
Business News

Tesla Recalls Nearly All 2 Million Vehicles in the U.S. After Reports of 1,000 Autopilot Related Crashes

The recall follows a two-year probe from U.S. safety regulators.

By Sam Silverman
Health & Wellness

Study Shows Night Owls Who Sleep Late May Die Earlier

Night owls who wake up late have a 9% higher chance of dying sooner than early birds.

By Jonathan Small
Franchise

The Secret Roadmap to Franchise Success, from Startup to Sale — A Blueprint for Growth Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Business

Turning an idea into a multi-billion dollar business requires original thinking, careful vetting of the concept and franchisees, and old-fashioned customer service.

By Dan Rowe