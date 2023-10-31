Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Many Parents Make This Fatal Mistake When Praising Their Kids, Warns a Psychologist Who Studies Success In 'Mindset: The New Psychology of Success,' psychologist Carol Dweck reveals the right way to recognize children's accomplishments for long-term success.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Many parents with the best intentions inadvertently foster a fixed mindset in their children.
  • Dweck provides several examples of such limiting praise — and of better ways to give it.

Praise can increase children's motivation and inspire them to be more cooperative, persistent and hardworking, research shows — but only if it's doled out the right way.

Yes, certain types of praise commonly lavished on kids by parents, teachers and coaches can actually be counterproductive to their long-term success, psychologist Carol Dweck explains in the updated edition of her book Mindset: The New Psychology of Success.

Related: Coaching and Parenting Have Similar Goals But It's a Big Mistake to Do Them the Same Way

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Psychology Parenting Success Strategies Lifestyle Children Parenting Tips growth mindset Premium Fixed mindset

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

The 17 Skills Required to Succeed as an Entrepreneur

From the ability to manage money to managing relationships and stress, the list of what it takes to build your business is long.

By Sujan Patel
Business News

United Airlines Flight Attendants Claim They Were Taken Off an MLB Team Charter For Not Being 'White, Young, and Thin' in a New Lawsuit

Flight attendants Dawn Todd and Darby Quezada filed a lawsuit against United Airlines, claiming they were denied roles on a Dodgers charter flight due to their appearances not meeting specific racial and physical preferences.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

CEOs Are Tricking Employees Into Spending More Time In The Office — But Here's Why They're Only Fooling Themselves.

Traditionalist CEOs seem to be turning up the heat to trick employees into spending more time in the office — but at what cost?

By Gleb Tsipursky
Growing a Business

The CEO of Kitchen United Says This Is His Most Essential Business Tool

Kitchen United CEO Atul Sood discusses the power of relationships, communicating with authenticity, and sharing your struggles with others.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Business Ideas

How Great Leaders Communicate Their Vision

Expand your leadership capacity by learning how to gain buy-in and consensus and move projects forward despite any challenges that may arise.

By Ivan Misner
Business News

Halloween Candy Sales Are Surging, But This One Iconic Candy Is Plummeting: 'People Love Or Hate It.'

Can you guess the most controversial candy this season?

By Jonathan Small