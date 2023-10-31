Many Parents Make This Fatal Mistake When Praising Their Kids, Warns a Psychologist Who Studies Success In 'Mindset: The New Psychology of Success,' psychologist Carol Dweck reveals the right way to recognize children's accomplishments for long-term success.
Key Takeaways
- Many parents with the best intentions inadvertently foster a fixed mindset in their children.
- Dweck provides several examples of such limiting praise — and of better ways to give it.
Praise can increase children's motivation and inspire them to be more cooperative, persistent and hardworking, research shows — but only if it's doled out the right way.
Yes, certain types of praise commonly lavished on kids by parents, teachers and coaches can actually be counterproductive to their long-term success, psychologist Carol Dweck explains in the updated edition of her book Mindset: The New Psychology of Success.
