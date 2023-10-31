In 'Mindset: The New Psychology of Success,' psychologist Carol Dweck reveals the right way to recognize children's accomplishments for long-term success.

Praise can increase children's motivation and inspire them to be more cooperative, persistent and hardworking, research shows — but only if it's doled out the right way.

Yes, certain types of praise commonly lavished on kids by parents, teachers and coaches can actually be counterproductive to their long-term success, psychologist Carol Dweck explains in the updated edition of her book Mindset: The New Psychology of Success.

