I recently had an intern ask me how I found the energy to be able to run such a large company. "You have hundreds of employees and probably juggle dozens of hats as CEO," she said during one of our walking meetings.

"Meanwhile, I can barely get out of bed in the morning," she joked. I was glad she felt comfortable enough to pose this question to me. It's a truly excellent observation — and one that not every person feels confident asking.