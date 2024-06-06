Natalie Dawson breaks down what employers look for during the interview process.

Unemployment is low, and job openings are high — yet many Americans searching for their next position are struggling to find a suitable one, CNBC Make It reported.

A staggering 95% of workers are looking for or plan to look for a new job in 2024, according to Monster's "New Year, New Career" poll, so if you're one of them, you'll have plenty of competition for the top roles.

