If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You
Translation and language expert Ingrid Christensen reveals why the words we use matter, especially in the workplace.
Have you ever had a conversation with a colleague or manager that left you feeling slighted, even though you weren't explicitly dismissed or insulted?
Chances are you were on the receiving end of coded language: words or phrases that mean different things to different people and "can lead to confusion, miscommunication and even hurt feelings," according to translation and language expert Ingrid Christensen.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve