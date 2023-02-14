Translation and language expert Ingrid Christensen reveals why the words we use matter, especially in the workplace.

Have you ever had a conversation with a colleague or manager that left you feeling slighted, even though you weren't explicitly dismissed or insulted?

Chances are you were on the receiving end of coded language: words or phrases that mean different things to different people and "can lead to confusion, miscommunication and even hurt feelings," according to translation and language expert Ingrid Christensen.