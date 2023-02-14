For Subscribers

If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You

Translation and language expert Ingrid Christensen reveals why the words we use matter, especially in the workplace.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

AntonioGuillem | Getty Images

Have you ever had a conversation with a colleague or manager that left you feeling slighted, even though you weren't explicitly dismissed or insulted?

Chances are you were on the receiving end of coded language: words or phrases that mean different things to different people and "can lead to confusion, miscommunication and even hurt feelings," according to translation and language expert Ingrid Christensen.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Learn More Log In

Related Topics

Communication Strategies Trust Lifestyle Careers Languages Premium

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Living

8 Life Lessons I Wish I'd Known Sooner

If you're feeling angry, disappointed, frustrated or powerless in any area of your life, I promise that these eight life lessons I've learned will change everything for you.

By Amy M Chambers

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

By Mark Banfield

By Emily Rella

Business News

Super Bowl Ad Shows Self-Driving Tesla Decapitating a Mannequin and Running Over Baby Strollers

The spot was sponsored by The Dawn Project, which is highly critical of Tesla's Full Self-Driving software.

By Jonathan Small

Making a Change

3 Ways to Rewire Your Brain to Make More Money

Too many high-performing individuals make less than they should. This is how to train your brain to reach true earning potential.

By Randy Garn