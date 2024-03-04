What's the Burnt Toast Theory? A Psychologist Explains the Mindset Hack That Can Make You Happier and More Successful. Dr. Nadia Teymoorian, a psychologist at Moment of Clarity Health Center, breaks down the benefits.
Key Takeaways
- The "burnt toast theory" relies on the power of positive thinking.
- Harnessing it can benefit individuals and society alike, Teymoorian says.
A new trend's been making the rounds on TikTok: the "burnt toast theory." It's a testament to the power of positive thinking, which studies have found "improves outcomes and life satisfaction across a spectrum of conditions," per Johns Hopkins Medicine.
But what is it, exactly? It's the idea that burning your toast in the morning or suffering any setback that could cast a shadow over the rest of the day doesn't have to be a negative at all — if you know how to harness it.
