A new trend's been making the rounds on TikTok: the "burnt toast theory." It's a testament to the power of positive thinking, which studies have found "improves outcomes and life satisfaction across a spectrum of conditions," per Johns Hopkins Medicine.

But what is it, exactly? It's the idea that burning your toast in the morning or suffering any setback that could cast a shadow over the rest of the day doesn't have to be a negative at all — if you know how to harness it.

