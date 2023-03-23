When My Cofounder Died, It Showed Me How to Run My Company

He left me the book 'Life Is Short,' and its lessons became a guiding principle for everything I do.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Tracy Young

In the early days of my first startup, PlanGrid, our cofounder Antoine Hersen — who was only 29 at the time — died of cancer. We lived and worked from a house in Sunnyvale together, and he programmed until his last days.