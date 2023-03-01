Entrepreneur | March 2023

Signing out of account, Standby...
March 2023
Lewis Howes Has Built An Eight-Figure Personal Brand. He Did It By Constantly Reinventing Himself.
The key to Howes' success is his willingness to be honest about what people need, and revise his story again and again.
He Started One of the Original Froyo Brands 14 Years Ago. He's Still Serving Up Fresh Concepts.
Phillip Chang made Yogurtland a smash success, and now he's funneling his knowledge into other brands.
We Crunched 5 Years of Franchise Industry Data. Here Are 4 Big Trends You Should Know About.
The numbers reveal how the landscape is shifting.
Having 'Vision' Is Easier Said Than Done. Six Founders Share How They Find It.
These entrepreneurs share how they boil down a big concept into an every day practice.
The Franchises Growing Fastest Internationally
Franchise expansion has become increasingly international in the last few years. Here are the 25 brands with the greatest franchise growth outside of the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022.
Check Out the Fastest-Growing Franchises In 2023
Want to branch out? We list the franchises that are growing the fastest—and might go even faster with you on board!
She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.
She Coleman owns a location of The Camp Transformation Center, and her journey through multiple male-dominated industries has taught her a lot about strength.
'You Need to be a Non-Expert': Why Billionaire Naveen Jain Believes Outsiders Make the Best Entrepreneurs
Naveen Jain founded microbiome testing and supplements company Viome by believing he didn't need expertise to disrupt an industry.
'No One Wants to Hear You Toot Your Own Horn' and 9 Other Rules From People With Blockbuster Personal Brands
From Pinky Cole to Gabby Bernstein, we asked ten people with devoted, lucrative followings to share the most unexpected takeaways from their wild and winding journeys of building personal brands.
My 7-Year-Old Son Throws A Tantrum Over the Same Thing that Upsets Entrepreneurs. Let's Stop This!
Every few months, it's the same throwdown.
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot In our New 'Hall of Fame'
Looking to buy an A-list franchise? These brands have been the strongest for the longest.
Kidnappers Held a Gun to His Head and Pulled the Trigger. The Terror of That Moment Fueled His Billion Dollar Startup.
Two decades ago, Omair Tariq survived a nightmare that left him with deep trauma. But the ordeal also gave him a ravenous drive to succeed.And he funneled that ambition into founding a billion-dollar business.
