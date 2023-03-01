Entrepreneur magazine
March 2023

Already subscribed? Manage account here

March 2023

Entrepreneur | March 2023
March 2023
Entrepreneur Magazine
Starting a Business

Lewis Howes Has Built An Eight-Figure Personal Brand. He Did It By Constantly Reinventing Himself.

The key to Howes' success is his willingness to be honest about what people need, and revise his story again and again.

Franchise

He Started One of the Original Froyo Brands 14 Years Ago. He's Still Serving Up Fresh Concepts.

Phillip Chang made Yogurtland a smash success, and now he's funneling his knowledge into other brands.

Franchise

We Crunched 5 Years of Franchise Industry Data. Here Are 4 Big Trends You Should Know About.

The numbers reveal how the landscape is shifting.

Starting a Business

Having 'Vision' Is Easier Said Than Done. Six Founders Share How They Find It.

These entrepreneurs share how they boil down a big concept into an every day practice.

Entrepreneur magazine

Subscribe Today

Keep up with emerging trends, industry leaders, and strategies for success from the comfort of your own home or on the go with a print and digital magazine subscription.

Subscribe today
Franchise

The Franchises Growing Fastest Internationally

Franchise expansion has become increasingly international in the last few years. Here are the 25 brands with the greatest franchise growth outside of the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022.

Continue Reading
Franchise

Check Out the Fastest-Growing Franchises In 2023

Want to branch out? We list the franchises that are growing the fastest—and might go even faster with you on board!

Continue Reading
Franchise

She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.

She Coleman owns a location of The Camp Transformation Center, and her journey through multiple male-dominated industries has taught her a lot about strength.

Continue Reading
Leadership

'You Need to be a Non-Expert': Why Billionaire Naveen Jain Believes Outsiders Make the Best Entrepreneurs

Naveen Jain founded microbiome testing and supplements company Viome by believing he didn't need expertise to disrupt an industry.

Continue Reading
Starting a Business

'No One Wants to Hear You Toot Your Own Horn' and 9 Other Rules From People With Blockbuster Personal Brands

From Pinky Cole to Gabby Bernstein, we asked ten people with devoted, lucrative followings to share the most unexpected takeaways from their wild and winding journeys of building personal brands.

Continue Reading
Continue Reading
Franchise

Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot In our New 'Hall of Fame'

Looking to buy an A-list franchise? These brands have been the strongest for the longest.

Continue Reading
Business Ideas

Kidnappers Held a Gun to His Head and Pulled the Trigger. The Terror of That Moment Fueled His Billion Dollar Startup.

Two decades ago, Omair Tariq survived a nightmare that left him with deep trauma. But the ordeal also gave him a ravenous drive to succeed.And he funneled that ambition into founding a billion-dollar business.

Continue Reading

Looking for Past Issues?

Looking for past issues of Entrepreneur magazine? Find them in our extensive archive collection.