Doodle Your Way to a Breakthrough? The Founder of This AI Company Illustrates Her Process.
Sometimes putting pen to paper is key to cracking the code.
This story appears in the March 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Can I make smarter decisions? Lead more effectively? Be more innovative? Entrepreneurs struggle to find clarity on big questions like these — because, as you know, they're busy charging through unmapped territory and figuring things out on the run.
You'd think Nikhita Singh would have a high-tech solution to this. The company she cofounded in 2018, Artificial, uses sophisticated AI and robotics to help laboratories digitize and automate their research. But when she wants to think big, she goes decidedly low-tech:
She starts drawing.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, get access to a ton of exclusive content and resources that will help grow your entrepreneurial mindset. You’ll find:
- Exclusive content from our network of today’s leading CEOs and business strategists
- Receive our flagship Entrepreneur Magazine - free!
- No more ads, and get access to the Entrepreneur+ homepage
- Free E-books written by our staff and other industry thought leaders