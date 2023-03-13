For Subscribers

Doodle Your Way to a Breakthrough? The Founder of This AI Company Illustrates Her Process.

Sometimes putting pen to paper is key to cracking the code.

By Liz Brody

Courtesy of Nikhita Singh
Nikhita Singh sparks ideas and insights by doodling in a notebook.

Can I make smarter decisions? Lead more effectively? Be more innovative? Entrepreneurs struggle to find clarity on big questions like these — because, as you know, they're busy charging through unmapped territory and figuring things out on the run.

You'd think Nikhita Singh would have a high-tech solution to this. The company she cofounded in 2018, Artificial, uses sophisticated AI and robotics to help laboratories digitize and automate their research. But when she wants to think big, she goes decidedly low-tech:

She starts drawing.

