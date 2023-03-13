Doodle Your Way to a Breakthrough? The Founder of This AI Company Illustrates Her Process.

This story appears in the March 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Can I make smarter decisions? Lead more effectively? Be more innovative? Entrepreneurs struggle to find clarity on big questions like these — because, as you know, they're busy charging through unmapped territory and figuring things out on the run.

You'd think Nikhita Singh would have a high-tech solution to this. The company she cofounded in 2018, Artificial, uses sophisticated AI and robotics to help laboratories digitize and automate their research. But when she wants to think big, she goes decidedly low-tech:

She starts drawing.