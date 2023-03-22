He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space In the Naming Game
Naming specialist Ragen Alexander says that companies often get stuck thinking they must have a few popular qualities in a brand name. But they're missing big opportunities to capitalize on language in other ways.
This story appears in the March 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
There is no perfect name.
That's the first thing that Ragen Alexander tells his clients. He's worked with Amazon, Meta, Verizon, MetLife, Forever 21, Honda, and many other major brands, and he's often in the position of delivering the tough news that no name can accomplish everything. "You can't have something that's super concise and telegraphic and feels really familiar and comfortable while also representing out-of-the-box thinking and innovation," he says. "Each name comes with its own set of pros and cons, so it's really about determining the greatest opportunity for you."
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, get access to a ton of exclusive content and resources that will help grow your entrepreneurial mindset. You’ll find:
- Exclusive content from our network of today’s leading CEOs and business strategists
- Receive our flagship Entrepreneur Magazine - free!
- No more ads, and get access to the Entrepreneur+ homepage
- Free E-books written by our staff and other industry thought leaders