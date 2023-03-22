For Subscribers

He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space In the Naming Game

Naming specialist Ragen Alexander says that companies often get stuck thinking they must have a few popular qualities in a brand name. But they're missing big opportunities to capitalize on language in other ways.

learn more about Frances Dodds

By Frances Dodds

This story appears in the March 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There is no perfect name.

That's the first thing that Ragen Alexander tells his clients. He's worked with Amazon, Meta, Verizon, MetLife, Forever 21, Honda, and many other major brands, and he's often in the position of delivering the tough news that no name can accomplish everything. "You can't have something that's super concise and telegraphic and feels really familiar and comfortable while also representing out-of-the-box thinking and innovation," he says. "Each name comes with its own set of pros and cons, so it's really about determining the greatest opportunity for you."

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, get access to a ton of exclusive content and resources that will help grow your entrepreneurial mindset. You’ll find:

  • Exclusive content from our network of today’s leading CEOs and business strategists
  • Receive our flagship Entrepreneur Magazine - free!
  • No more ads, and get access to the Entrepreneur+ homepage
  • Free E-books written by our staff and other industry thought leaders
Join Now Log In

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Trends Company Names Branding Trademarks standing out Premium

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Diversity

The Odds Are Still Stacked Against Women in Business. Here's How Young Women Can Defy Them.

As a woman running a seven-figure fintech consultancy, my success hasn't come without its fair share of challenges. Here are some key strategies to jump over the obstacles women face in the corporate world.

By Lissele Pratt

Business News

Quarters From One U.S. State and Year Could Be Worth $6,000. Are You a (Very Lucky) Accidental Collector?

It's unclear if their creation was intentional, but they're worth a whole lot anyway.

By Amanda Breen

Marketing

After Getting Turned Down By Multiple Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She did It.

Author Karen Inglis breaks down the strategies and tactics you need to generate awareness and sales for your self-published book.

By Dan Bova

Data & Recovery

Pay Just $85 for a Lifetime of Cloud Web Hosting

But hurry because this is offer is good for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store