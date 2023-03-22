Naming specialist Ragen Alexander says that companies often get stuck thinking they must have a few popular qualities in a brand name. But they're missing big opportunities to capitalize on language in other ways.

This story appears in the March 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There is no perfect name.

That's the first thing that Ragen Alexander tells his clients. He's worked with Amazon, Meta, Verizon, MetLife, Forever 21, Honda, and many other major brands, and he's often in the position of delivering the tough news that no name can accomplish everything. "You can't have something that's super concise and telegraphic and feels really familiar and comfortable while also representing out-of-the-box thinking and innovation," he says. "Each name comes with its own set of pros and cons, so it's really about determining the greatest opportunity for you."