My 7-Year-Old Son Throws A Tantrum Over the Same Thing that Upsets Entrepreneurs. Let's Stop This!

Every few months, my wife and I have the same battle with our son. There are tears. There's despair.

But recently, in the midst of one such skirmish, something occurred to me: Entrepreneurs often have this same battle…only, we have it with ourselves! And yet, it's entirely avoidable — or, at the very least, it's possible to move past it without tears — because there's a solution at hand. My son won't listen to me about this, but I hope you will.

Here's how it goes down with my son.