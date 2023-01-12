Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Kidnappers Held a Gun to His Head and Pulled the Trigger. The Terror of That Moment Fueled His Billion Dollar Startup.

Two decades ago, Omair Tariq survived a nightmarish ordeal that left him with deep trauma. But it also gave him something exceptional. And he used it to funnel his ambitions into cofounding Cart.com.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Image Credit: MAX-O-MATIC

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Pornhub Will Now Check Government IDs in This State. Is Yours Next?

Gabrielle Bienasz
Business News

Meta and Apple Aren't on Glassdoor's List of Best Places to Work This Year — and the Company That Snagged the No. 1 Spot Might Surprise You

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Growing a Business

How to Find, Hire (and Fire!) Rockstar Employees

Krista Mashore

Krista Mashore

Read More