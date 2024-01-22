Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Business owners are focused on optimizing time, money, and resources to run their companies most efficiently, and a credit card that combines great rewards can help them save time, money, and effort. Here's how:

Businesses often make substantial purchases, including inventory and investments in business operations. Managing these expenses efficiently is crucial, and using a rewards business credit card is a reliable and convenient way to save money and earn discounts.

"Businesses can earn rewards on every purchase they make with cards such as the U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Power Card, which helps to reduce costs for businesses, allowing them to reinvest those benefits to promote business growth," says Jackie Thorson, a business rewards card advisor at U.S. Bank.

Thorson suggests three strategies for using business credit card rewards to their full potential.

1. Use them to reinvest in and grow your business.

Business credit card rewards can be used to help foster business growth. "You can redeem rewards for points that can be used on additional future purchases for your business, or on travel – if you or your employees travel from one business location to another or travel to see customers," Thorson says. "You can also leverage points and cash rewards to generate 'liquidity' that can be invested elsewhere in your business."

The U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Power Card, for example, offers a straightforward 2% cashback on all purchases, ensuring you have an opportunity to earn rewards every time you use it, without caps or guesswork. This ease of redemption allows you to decide how to use your rewards, whether for travel, cash, or other purposes.

By strategically reinvesting your rewards, you can align your business objectives with your financial resources. Whether you reinvest in marketing, research and development, or personnel, the flexibility of reward redemption can significantly impact your operations," Thorson says.

2. Invest in people.

Businesses can also harness the power of rewards to invest in their employees and company culture. "There are many creative ways business owners can utilize their rewards to be both meaningful and tangible to both the business and people's lives," Thorson says.

For example, she notes that, "Investing in your team can lead to increased productivity and overall job satisfaction. You can use rewards to provide gift cards to employees, organize team-building events, or throw a holiday party."

3. Run your business effectively based on your unique needs.

To make the most of your business credit card rewards, it's important to understand your spending patterns and choose a card that aligns with your business needs. "The right program may have an annual fee and that may be OK, because it can have the potential to add value," she says. "Be conscious of cards that match your spend and be sure to take the time to consult with an expert to find a card that powers your unique needs."

U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Power World Elite MasterCard® is just one of many tools offered through the bank's holistic suite of banking, payments, and software solutions for business clients. Thorson noted that when you select this card, you will have opportunities to work with a team of experts who can help you navigate your business card strategy.

"Beyond the value of the rewards, the right card for you can help you streamline your business operations and provide a clear line of sight to your cash flow," she says. "Working with someone from U.S. Bank who understands your needs can help make a meaningful difference."

Business credit card rewards can be a useful asset for entrepreneurs, and the key is to have a well-thought-out strategy for maximizing their benefits. Click here to learn more about the U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Power Card and how its reward program can help power your business to success.

The creditor and issuer of these cards is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated, and the cards are available to United States residents only. Mastercard is a registered trademark and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

U.S. Bank, 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55402 © 2023 U.S. Bank