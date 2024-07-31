Promotions Don't Always Come With Pay Bumps — But You'll See the Biggest Gains in These 3 U.S. States New research from Career.io reveals where people can expect the most significant financial reward.
Key Takeaways
- Thirteen percent of employers give employees new titles without the pay to match.
- Wage increases for employees swapping entry-level roles for senior ones can vary considerably from state to state.
Although many employees moving up at work might expect a pay increase to go with their shiny new titles — especially if they're transitioning from an entry-level position to a senior role — it doesn't always happen that way.
In fact, 13% of employers are giving employees new job titles instead of money, according to a recent poll from compensation consultants Pearl Meyer, reported by The Wall Street Journal.
