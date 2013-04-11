Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I bought a new computer last month; I paid $2,200 for a top-of-the-line Apple MacBook Air. I already know that after a year or so I'll get the itch to upgrade, at which time I'll shell out another couple of thousand dollars for the latest model.

But, as a smart guy (and a finance writer), it occurred to me that maybe there's a more cost-effective way to keep current with technology. I looked into leasing--something I'd always avoided, mainly because I don't like the idea of not owning my equipment. But leases do have their advantages:

1. Low costs in the short term.

By leasing, you get the tools you need without paying the full cost upfront. Payments are regular and fixed, which makes budgeting easy.