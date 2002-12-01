Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Marcie Cooper is a social worker, not a business strategist. But with bountiful expansion opportunities, Cooper and partner Vicki Doueck are in the unusual position of devising growth strategies for their geriatric care management practice, Generations Counseling and Care Management LLC.

A growing senior population, coupled with a shortage of providers offering broad services to this demographic, has expanded the firm's client roster. At the same time, interest in duplicating its services in other regions has led the company to expand beyond New Jersey and the New York City area. Franchising is a distinct option.