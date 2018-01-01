Crystal Detamore-Rodman

Finance
Barter for a Better Bottom Line
Professional barter exchanges help businesses attract new customers and boost sales.
Loan-Packaging Help
How do you show lenders you mean business? A professionally prepared loan package may help.
Access Granted
Is your search for commercial financing going nowhere? Your local capital Access Program could get you on the right path.
How Low Can You Go?
Refinancing could help you lower your monthly loan payments.
Abroad, Not Overboard
Ex-Im Bank financing lessens the risk of doing business abroad.
The Real Estate Deal
Shopping for a commercial real estate loan can be tricky. Here's what you need to stay balanced.
Dare to Venture
Need a cash infusion? Try Venture merchant bank financing to get your business back on track.
The Bond That Lasts
The bond that lasts looking for a quick fix for your long-term financing needs? Tax-exempt bonds can do the trick.
No Limits
Choosing a bank with fewer lending limitations will keep you from hitting a credit roadblock when you need financing most.
Bounce Back
Being dropped by your lender may feel like a huge setback, but your business is far from over. Here's how to rise above it.
For Good Measure
Know how to take your company's vital statistics.
That's a Fact
As one of the oldest ways to generate working capital, factoring is now flexible, customizable and going mainstream.
How to Recapitalize Your Business
Need cash, but don't want to give up control of operations? You can get the best of both worlds by recapitalizing.
VCs Want in on Your Hot New Company
Starting a Business
Can Women Raise Angel Funding?
Despite Impressive numbers from women entrepreneurs, many still struggle to attract equity capital for nontech ventures.