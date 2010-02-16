Finally, Someone Wants to Give You Money
If you dismissed micro loans in the past, it's time to look again.
There is, at last, good word from the world of small-business finance. The word is "micro."
The Obama administration has revived funding for the micro-lending industry, which targets federal money and provides incentives for banks to support "micro enterprises"--businesses with five or fewer employees, small enough to require initial capital of $35,000 or less. Tiny, indeed, but altogether there are more than 23 million such businesses in the United States, employing about 18 percent of the workforce.
