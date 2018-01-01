Asheesh Advani is CEO of Covestor, an online marketplace for investors. He founded CircleLending, which was acquired by Virgin.
Finance
How The Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies Raised Major Money
An inside look at how these entrepreneurs got the crowd to fund their businesses to the tune of some big bucks.
Finance
Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies
We're all in this together: Take a look at our exclusive list of 100 companies that are crowdfunding success stories.
Starting a Business
Assets, Assets, Everywhere
Don't wait for capital to grow--use the people you have around you to make it happen.
Starting a Business
Finally, Someone Wants to Give You Money
If you dismissed micro loans in the past, it's time to look again.
Starting a Business
A Fairer Share
Founder stock is one of the trickier matters for new businesses. Here's how to get it right.
Starting a Business
SBA Loans for Your Startup
Find money today for your new business with this review of the SBA's top three loan programs.
Starting a Business
A New Year, a New Strategy
It's not all bad news on the financing front. Here are the top trends for 2010 and how to make the most of them.
Finance
The Angel in Your Pocket
New federal rules are making personal credit a better option for startups.
Starting a Business
Your Startup May Be Worth Less Than You Think
The recession has resulted in a drop in the valuation of startups.
Starting a Business
Wait a Minute!
Your elevator pitch--and why it's time for a change-up<br />
Starting a Business
Friends With Money
Network your way to potential investors.
Starting a Business
Why Budgets Matter
Even startups need to forecast and plan--especially now.
Starting a Business
Put Your Advisory Board to Work
It's time to rethink the roll of advisors and how they are compensated.
Starting a Business
You Can Still Find an Angel Investor
There will always be angel investors, in good times and bad.
Finance
Know How Your VC Gets Paid
The bear market brings several implications for startups looking for funding.