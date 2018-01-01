Asheesh Advani

Asheesh Advani is CEO of Covestor, an online marketplace for investors. He founded CircleLending, which was acquired by Virgin.
 

More From Asheesh Advani

How The Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies Raised Major Money
Finance

How The Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies Raised Major Money

An inside look at how these entrepreneurs got the crowd to fund their businesses to the tune of some big bucks.
6 min read
Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies
Finance

Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies

We're all in this together: Take a look at our exclusive list of 100 companies that are crowdfunding success stories.
2 min read
Assets, Assets, Everywhere
Starting a Business

Assets, Assets, Everywhere

Don't wait for capital to grow--use the people you have around you to make it happen.
2 min read
Finally, Someone Wants to Give You Money
Starting a Business

Finally, Someone Wants to Give You Money

If you dismissed micro loans in the past, it's time to look again.
3 min read
A Fairer Share
Starting a Business

A Fairer Share

Founder stock is one of the trickier matters for new businesses. Here's how to get it right.
3 min read
SBA Loans for Your Startup
Starting a Business

SBA Loans for Your Startup

Find money today for your new business with this review of the SBA's top three loan programs.
5 min read
A New Year, a New Strategy
Starting a Business

A New Year, a New Strategy

It's not all bad news on the financing front. Here are the top trends for 2010 and how to make the most of them.
3 min read
The Angel in Your Pocket
Finance

The Angel in Your Pocket

New federal rules are making personal credit a better option for startups.
3 min read
Your Startup May Be Worth Less Than You Think
Starting a Business

Your Startup May Be Worth Less Than You Think

The recession has resulted in a drop in the valuation of startups.
3 min read
Wait a Minute!
Starting a Business

Wait a Minute!

Your elevator pitch--and why it's time for a change-up<br />
2 min read
Friends With Money
Starting a Business

Friends With Money

Network your way to potential investors.
2 min read
Why Budgets Matter
Starting a Business

Why Budgets Matter

Even startups need to forecast and plan--especially now.
2 min read
Put Your Advisory Board to Work
Starting a Business

Put Your Advisory Board to Work

It's time to rethink the roll of advisors and how they are compensated.
3 min read
You Can Still Find an Angel Investor
Starting a Business

You Can Still Find an Angel Investor

There will always be angel investors, in good times and bad.
2 min read
Know How Your VC Gets Paid
Finance

Know How Your VC Gets Paid

The bear market brings several implications for startups looking for funding.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.