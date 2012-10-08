The four financial issues every couple should talk about.

Divorce destroys relationships, fortunes and, yes, even businesses. Last year the highly publicized split of Frank and Jamie McCourt nearly bankrupted the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team. In the end, Frank agreed to give up the Dodgers and fork over $131 million in cash and $50 million in property to his ex-wife. (The legal teams walked away with about $20 million for their work.)

Frank, and everyone else -- especially business owners -- should consider a prenuptial agreement to protect their assets.

Some folks resent prenups; they think signing one is akin to planning for a divorce. This is nonsense. Nobody goes into a marriage planning for a divorce. Instead, think of a prenup as "marriage insurance," or even a form of business insurance.