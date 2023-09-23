Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

What Are The Safest Investment Options for Earning a Good Return Over Time? A Financial Expert Explains. In times of financial uncertainty, these options can provide a safe and reliable way to invest your money.

By Baruch Mann (Silvermann)

Key Takeaways

  • What are the characteristics of a safe investment?
  • What safe investments deliver a decent return?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A safe investment typically refers to an option that is considered to have a low level of risk compared to other investment opportunities. While there is no completely risk-free investment, a safe investment aims to preserve capital and provide a stable return over time.

Some of the common characteristics that define a safe investment are as follows.

  • Capital preservation: Safe investments prioritize protecting the initial investment amount. The risk of losing money is minimal or relatively low.
  • Low volatility: Safe investments tend to have relatively stable and predictable returns without significant fluctuations in value. They aim to avoid large and sudden price swings.
  • Liquidity: Safe investments often offer high liquidity, meaning they can be easily bought or sold without causing a significant impact on their value. This allows investors to access their funds quickly if needed.
  • Steady income: Safe investments frequently generate consistent money flow, such as interest payments, dividends or rental income. This income stream adds to the overall stability of the investment.
  • Government-backed or high credit quality: Safe investments may include government bonds or highly rated corporate bonds — which are considered to have low default risk. These investments are backed by the financial strength and stability of governments or reputable organizations.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Investing Savings Finance Investments bonds Premium High interest High interest savings Safe investments Investment opportunities

Most Popular

See all
Travel

Fly and Stay for Less With This Lifetime Subscription to OneAir Elite for Just $79.97

Travel less expensively thanks to this AI-powered service.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Opening a New McDonald's Franchise Will Be More Expensive in 2024

Starting January 1, franchise royalty fees will rise from 4% to 5% for new locations in the U.S. and Canada.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Here's the Secret to Growing Your Small Business, According to Execs at UPS, Airbnb, Mastercard, and Other Big Brands

These 10 executives work at big companies, overseeing programs that help small business. Here's the advice they wish all small business owners were getting.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Bar Tab Was Almost 80%': Restaurant Slams Well-Known Columnist After He Goes Viral For Claiming His Meal Cost $78

A photo of a burger and fries from 1911 Smokehouse BBQ at Newark Airport went viral for its alleged price, but the restaurant says the man didn't factor in his many alcoholic drinks.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Is Your Relationship With Your Work at a Breaking Point? You're Not Alone, Survey Finds

In a new survey by HP, 83% of unhappy workers said they are willing to earn less to be happier at their job.

By Sam Silverman
Money & Finance

Tens of Thousands of Americans Could Be Billionaires Right Now If Their Wealthy Families Didn't Make This All-Too-Common Financial Mistake

Victor Haghani and James White's book 'Missing Billionaires: A Guide to Better Financial Decisions' unpacks what went wrong for the U.S.'s once-richest families.

By Amanda Breen