What Are The Safest Investment Options for Earning a Good Return Over Time? A Financial Expert Explains. In times of financial uncertainty, these options can provide a safe and reliable way to invest your money.
Key Takeaways
- What are the characteristics of a safe investment?
- What safe investments deliver a decent return?
A safe investment typically refers to an option that is considered to have a low level of risk compared to other investment opportunities. While there is no completely risk-free investment, a safe investment aims to preserve capital and provide a stable return over time.
Some of the common characteristics that define a safe investment are as follows.
- Capital preservation: Safe investments prioritize protecting the initial investment amount. The risk of losing money is minimal or relatively low.
- Low volatility: Safe investments tend to have relatively stable and predictable returns without significant fluctuations in value. They aim to avoid large and sudden price swings.
- Liquidity: Safe investments often offer high liquidity, meaning they can be easily bought or sold without causing a significant impact on their value. This allows investors to access their funds quickly if needed.
- Steady income: Safe investments frequently generate consistent money flow, such as interest payments, dividends or rental income. This income stream adds to the overall stability of the investment.
- Government-backed or high credit quality: Safe investments may include government bonds or highly rated corporate bonds — which are considered to have low default risk. These investments are backed by the financial strength and stability of governments or reputable organizations.