Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When was the last time you looked at a work of art online and thought, even for a second, about what file type it was? Whether the image you see is a JPEG or GIF rarely matters to anyone except for professionals in the media industry, where file types have different properties, qualities and sizes. For the average content consumer, it doesn't matter at all.

Now ask yourself: Why are NFTs any different?