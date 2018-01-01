Matt Cimaglia

Matt Cimaglia

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of Cimaglia
An award-winning creative director and entrepreneur, Matt Cimaglia is passionate about cutting-edge technology, fine art, nonprofit work and cycling. His motto: Don't follow trends; lead with ideas.

The Future of Video Advertising Is Artificial Intelligence
Advertising

The Future of Video Advertising Is Artificial Intelligence

We are witnessing a moment in video marketing history where human editors are becoming obsolete.
8 min read
A Remote Workforce Keeps Your Business Agile
Managing Remote Teams

A Remote Workforce Keeps Your Business Agile

I define agility chiefly as speed, adaptation and fluid communication. A remote workforce is fundamental to all three of these.
6 min read
Stop Scapegoating Technology and Focus on Content for Your Ads and Marketing
Content Strategy

Stop Scapegoating Technology and Focus on Content for Your Ads and Marketing

There's no reason to be afraid of new technology, as long as you're committed to great content and innovative storytelling.
8 min read
How I Transformed My Business Failures Into Strengths
Failure

How I Transformed My Business Failures Into Strengths

I can't regret the handful of companies I've launched that have fallen dead flat, because each taught me something.
7 min read
If Growing Your Business Isn't Growing Your Profits, It's Time to Stop
Growth Strategies

If Growing Your Business Isn't Growing Your Profits, It's Time to Stop

Just like in exercise, sometimes working at twice the speed just isn't worth it.
6 min read
Why I Turned Down Millions and Dismantled My Company
Project Grow

Why I Turned Down Millions and Dismantled My Company

After 10 years of growing his business, an entrepreneur decides to let it all go.
4 min read
