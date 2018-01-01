Matt Cimaglia

Advertising
The Future of Video Advertising Is Artificial Intelligence
We are witnessing a moment in video marketing history where human editors are becoming obsolete.
Managing Remote Teams
A Remote Workforce Keeps Your Business Agile
I define agility chiefly as speed, adaptation and fluid communication. A remote workforce is fundamental to all three of these.
Content Strategy
Stop Scapegoating Technology and Focus on Content for Your Ads and Marketing
There's no reason to be afraid of new technology, as long as you're committed to great content and innovative storytelling.
Failure
How I Transformed My Business Failures Into Strengths
I can't regret the handful of companies I've launched that have fallen dead flat, because each taught me something.
Growth Strategies
If Growing Your Business Isn't Growing Your Profits, It's Time to Stop
Just like in exercise, sometimes working at twice the speed just isn't worth it.
Project Grow
Why I Turned Down Millions and Dismantled My Company
After 10 years of growing his business, an entrepreneur decides to let it all go.