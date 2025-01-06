Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
These Are the Top Financial New Year's Resolutions for 2025 — Plus the Most Likely Reasons People Will Break Them Americans are optimistic about meeting money goals, but two common obstacles might get in the way.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Three in 10 Americans reported making at least one resolution this year, per Pew Research Center.
  • The most popular money-related resolutions differ considerably across generations, Motley Fool Money found.

Three in 10 Americans reported making at least one resolution this year, according to a survey from Pew Research Center. The most popular goals concerned health (79%) and wealth (61%), but one week into 2024, 13% of respondents had already veered off course, per the data.

A new survey from Motley Fool Money reveals an optimistic outlook on financial resolutions for 2025. Across 2,000 American adults sampled via Pollfish, 69% of respondents plan to set a money-related goal for the new year — and most of them (74%) are confident they will be able to achieve it.

