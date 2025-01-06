Americans are optimistic about meeting money goals, but two common obstacles might get in the way.

Three in 10 Americans reported making at least one resolution this year, according to a survey from Pew Research Center. The most popular goals concerned health (79%) and wealth (61%), but one week into 2024, 13% of respondents had already veered off course, per the data.

A new survey from Motley Fool Money reveals an optimistic outlook on financial resolutions for 2025. Across 2,000 American adults sampled via Pollfish, 69% of respondents plan to set a money-related goal for the new year — and most of them (74%) are confident they will be able to achieve it.

Related: More Than 75% of Americans Have Side Hustles During the Holidays — Here Are the Most Popular Gigs This Season