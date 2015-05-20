Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

What to Do When Your Budget Is Blown Find out how to learn from your mistakes and what your next steps are.

By Joe Worth

This story appears in the June 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: When my budget goes off the rails, should I try to get back on track or start over?

A: Unlike most business questions—to which my response is typically "It depends"—this one has an unequivocal answer: Yes, you need to start over. But that doesn't mean you should trash your original budget and all the work it entailed. Use this predicament to isolate what went wrong and learn from it so you can make a more realistic budget.

Start with a rigorous examination of the current budget against the actual results. Look at each month, as well as year-to-date totals. Take every line item and look at the differences, then examine what caused those differences. Were your projections off, or was performance better or worse than expected? Why? Was it due to regular occurrences or one-time incidents, such as weather, a lawsuit or an accident?

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Unlimited access, including premium content
  • No ads
  • Subscription to Entrepreneur magazine
  • Four free e-books a year
  • Subscriber-only events with our experts
Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Budgeting Budget Finance Ask the Money Guy Ask Entrepreneur Budgets Financial Advice

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

How Pat Flynn Turned Getting Laid Off Into a Passive Income Empire

On this episode of "The Jeff Fenster Show," learn the inspiring story of Pat Flynn, entrepreneur and host of the "Smart Passive Income" podcast, who went from being laid off as an architect to becoming a massively successful online business owner.

By Jeff Fenster
Employee Experience & Recruiting

5 Types of Toxic Employees and How to Deal With Them (Infographic)

When it comes to the troublemakers in your organization you have two choices: cut them out or rein them in. Here's how to do the latter, like a boss.

By Kim Lachance Shandrow
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Franchise

He Got Bored With Retirement. Now He's Selling $18 Million Annually.

Don Lanier was ready for a change, and that pushed him to succeed. Here's how he did it.

By Kim Kavin
Thought Leaders

10 Lessons I Learned as Someone Who Has Spent 10 Years Running a Business

If you're starting or growing your business, these ten tips are essential.

By Matthew Berman