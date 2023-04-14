A marriage between Web3 centralization and Web2 decentralization is just one way in which new-year benefits and tech breakthroughs can fuel digital currency sustainability and growth.

You don't have to be a media professional to notice the barrage of commentary in the press regarding digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. And at least of late, it certainly appears tilted to the negative. It's human nature to be afraid of change and evolution: We all like to be mollycoddled — warm, undisturbed in our cribs and averse to change and innovation.

The actual market data in the crypto space, however, suggests that trends are anything but negative, with Bloomberg recently publishing an article postulating a $100,000 Bitcoin valuation as the year progresses.