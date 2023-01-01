Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Raise Capital & Scale A Business

As a groom in 2005, our next guest experienced first hand how difficult it was to find an online resource that would help him execute his wedding plans more efficiently. He vowed to build a tech-forward company that would make planning less stressful and frustrating for engaged couples. Since co-founding WeddingWire in 2007, Timothy Chi led the company from an internet start-up to a multimillion-dollar leader in the wedding planning industry. He also led the merger of WeddingWire with The Knot and its collective brands under one umbrella – The Knot Worldwide – the largest provider of wedding marketplaces, websites, planning tools and registry services in 16 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

In the next Leadership Lessons episode, Chi will chat with series host Jason Nazar about the greatest lessons he learned from his 25+ year career. Topics include:

Entrepreneurship & co-founding companies

How to raise capital & scale a company

The future of work & workplace culture

Servant leadership

About The Speakers:

Timothy Chi is co-founder of WeddingWire and CEO of The Knot Worldwide, a leading global wedding planning company comprised of over 1,900 employees worldwide. Previously, he co-founded Blackboard Inc. where he helped the company grow to over 600 employees, raised $100M in capital with a valuation of $750M, and took the company public in 2004. Chi holds a B.S. degree in Operations Research/Industrial Engineering from Cornell University and a M.S. degree in Engineering Management from Tufts University. He is a member of the Young President's Organization in Washington, D.C.

Jason Nazar is a serial tech entrepreneur, advisor, and investor with two successful exits. He was most recently co-founder/CEO of workplace culture review platform Comparably (acquired by ZoomInfo), and previously co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit). Jason was named LA Times' Top 5 CEOs of Midsize Companies (2020), LA Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs (2016), and appointed inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence for the city of Los Angeles (2016-2018). He holds a B.A. degree from the University of California Santa Barbara and his JD and MBA from Pepperdine University. He currently teaches Entrepreneurship as an adjunct professor at UCLA.