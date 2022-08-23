Introverts...This Is Going To Rock Your World

I’ve always had mixed emotions about the ‘introvert’ and ‘extrovert’ labels. I love being around my people, but I used to always feel the need to recharge after big social events. What I’ve discovered is that I was just an extreme people-pleaser who didn’t uphold my boundaries or manage my energy. In this episode, I share how I handle social situations now to make sure that I’m not leaving them feeling anxious and drained. If you identify as an introvert, DM me over on Instagram at @loriharder and let me know if this resonates with you! Plus, tell me how you’re going to challenge yourself at your next social event! IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: My theory about introverts What I notice about myself when I spend too much time alone Letting go of what other people might think about what you do (or don’t do) at a party The magic of being around the right people in the right places with the right boundaries RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts. CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business EPISODE TIMELINE (0:30) Welcome back to Earn Your Happy. Today, Lori is sharing her theory about introverts. (3:03) Lori says, “I want to challenge you and say that I don't think you need as much time as you think you do, alone and away from people.” (4:43) Lori talks about having poor judgment of people and places. (6:51) Lori says, “Something that has changed for me is my happiness, my anxiety, my depression, and my mental health. And the only thing that has changed is that I have gotten more social.” (9:49) Lori talks about upholding your boundaries. (13:12) Lori discusses what it means to have poor energy management. (17:58) Lori asks listeners to DM her @loriharder and let her know if this idea resonates with them and how they’re going to challenge themselves at their next social event.

Read More

Read Less