1015 mins
This Is My FIRE Season - Here's How I'm Thriving Through It!
I've been on a whirlwind transition from life at the lake house back to the hustle of Arizona, and honestly, I'm in one of the busiest seasons of my entire life. But guess what? I've never felt more prepared and grateful for it! I've learned that in order to tackle the chaos, I need to prioritize taking care of myself. That means less margaritas, more greens, and an early bedtime. Today, I want to remind you that when you embrace change, set clear expectations, and take care of yourself, you become a magnet for incredible opportunities and will thrive in every season of your life. IN THIS EPISODE: - Life is full of seasons, and it's so important to adapt to each of them - Tips for prioritizing your well-being and self-care - How I’m preparing for the next chapter of my personal brand and the podcast - Why you need to get introspective, support others, and take action RESOURCES - WHXTE Jewelry by Aisha Marshall - KSL The Label Clothing by Katrina Scott - Cayla Gray Fragrance by Kelly Kussman - Clear Stem Skincare - Book rec: Be Seen by Jen Gottlieb - Creativ Rise by Joey and Christy Speers - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts. CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness