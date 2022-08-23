Episodes

1015 mins

This Is My FIRE Season - Here's How I'm Thriving Through It!

I've been on a whirlwind transition from life at the lake house back to the hustle of Arizona, and honestly, I'm in one of the busiest seasons of my entire life. But guess what? I've never felt more prepared and grateful for it! I've learned that in order to tackle the chaos, I need to prioritize taking care of myself. That means less margaritas, more greens, and an early bedtime. Today, I want to remind you that when you embrace change, set clear expectations, and take care of yourself, you become a magnet for incredible opportunities and will thrive in every season of your life.  IN THIS EPISODE: - Life is full of seasons, and it's so important to adapt to each of them - Tips for prioritizing your well-being and self-care - How I’m preparing for the next chapter of my personal brand and the podcast - Why you need to get introspective, support others, and take action  RESOURCES - WHXTE Jewelry by Aisha Marshall - KSL The Label Clothing by Katrina Scott - Cayla Gray Fragrance by Kelly Kussman - Clear Stem Skincare  - Book rec: Be Seen by Jen Gottlieb  - Creativ Rise by Joey and Christy Speers - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

691 mins

A Simple Framework To Get Through Any Challenge Fast

What if we told you that every challenge that comes your way is actually an opportunity? By naming the challenge and framing it positively, you can accept them as gifts from the universe. Whether it's physical pain, last-minute changes in plans, or even those tough conversations you've been avoiding – embracing and working through them so often leads to incredible growth and happiness. Today, we're exploring this mindset shift, giving you some real-life examples of why it works, and sharing some tips on how you can start implementing it into your life today!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - How to identify the things you can learn from your challenges - Tips for reframing these difficulties in a positive light - Why avoidance will always be more painful than the challenge itself  - Embracing the challenge and acknowledging that it's a part of your journey  RESOURCES - The Universe Has Your Back  - Text DINNER to 310-421-0416 to be the first to know about our new event!  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3241 mins

How To Align Your Career With Your Passions With Anna Grace Newell, Energy Reader And Podcast Host

I absolutely adore everything about my guest today, Anna Grace Newell! After a life-changing experience, Anna Grace completely transformed her career from a celebrity stylist to an energy reader. Her journey proves there is always time to rewrite your story and follow your passions. Today, she is an intuitive guide, host of the top-rated podcast AG University, and is known for her vibrancy, authenticity, and down-to-earth nature. If you're looking for guidance on your spiritual journey, Anna Grace is the perfect person to turn to. In this episode, she shares tips for navigating life transitions, facing your fears, and embracing new beginnings. Plus, you'll get invaluable wisdom on how she connects with her clients, prices her services, and uses social media to spread her message.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Tools for tuning in to your inner self when you feel lost  - How to access your soul’s purpose and intuition  - Anna Grace’s incredible journey into entrepreneurship - Advice for transitioning to a career in alignment with your passions - Tips for getting started in your online business, setting your prices, connecting with clients  RESOURCES - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH ANNA GRACE Follow Anna Grace: @annagracenewell  Listen to AG University  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

768 mins

You Have To Be Delusional To Make Your Dream Come True

Have you ever felt like your ideas are so wild that they're just a bit out of reach? I'm here to tell you that being a little delusional is actually a good thing and can lead to your success. If you want to break free from the middle of the pack and step into greatness, you've got to start thinking BIGGER. Like, the universe has your back, you're stepping outside of the box, and you're non-stop scaling your business bigger. Today, I share how to gather evidence, make a plan, and execute your life-changing idea like a pro. Start with just 1% more faith than fear, and watch your universe expand! IN THIS EPISODE: - How to find the sweet spot where your idea excites you and pushes your limits - Tips for seeking proof and evidence that you can succeed  - Strategies for crafting a plan tailored to your energy, lifestyle, and vision - Execute your plan, asses the results, and adjust RESOURCES - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

862 mins

Doing This Will Guarantee A Win!

You cannot fail if you do not stop! In this episode, we share tips to stay at the forefront of people's minds and add value to those you want to collaborate with. When you reach out and get rejected, you have to keep following up. Remember, it's not just about changing someone's mind; it's about positioning yourself as the go-to choice when the time is right. We encourage you to try different approaches, refine your offer, and be open to learning. It may take longer than you want, but success is guaranteed if you refuse to back down. IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Why persistence overcomes the most significant challenges - How to position yourself as the first choice when the time is right - Tips for reaching out consistently without being too obnoxious  - Staying patient in the pursuit of your goals  RESOURCES - Book rec: When I Stop Talking, You'll Know I'm Dead - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

2726 mins

Unleash Your Inner Money Queen: Author & CFO Bridgette Boucha On Achieving Financial Empowerment, Confidence, And Clarity

I used to get so stressed out when handling the financial side of my business. But then, Bridgette Boucha walked into my life! Bridgette is an amazing speaker, writer, and fractional CFO who has helped hundreds of business owners gain confidence in managing their money. Her brand new book, "Money Queen," is available NOW, and it's the perfect guide if you want to achieve financial success while still living a fulfilling life.  In our conversation, Bridgette unpacks the 4 R's of her game-changing Money Queen Model: Rainbow, Revenue, Resources, and Rituals. These principles will help you identify and shift any negative thoughts, patterns, or beliefs about money that could be holding you back. She shares tips on using your community to make smart financial decisions, clarifying your zone of genius, and deciding the best places to invest your time and energy. She believes money is a tool for positive change, and you should never feel guilty about earning it. This conversation is jam-packed with wisdom – you might have to listen to it more than once! IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - The most common patterns entrepreneurs fall into when managing their money - What to do when you feel stuck after large, upfront investments  - Tips for setting metrics and expectations when you’re unsure of where to start - The 4 R’s of the Money Queen Model - How to feel unapologetic about making money - Advice for adapting to the evolving entrepreneurial space  RESOURCES - Enroll in my FREE “Aligned” course HERE - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH BRIDGETTE Follow Bridgette: @bridgetteboucha  Buy Money Queen HERE  Leave a review on Amazon HERE CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

642 mins

The Tale Of Two Wolves: Which Are You Feeding?

As I'm getting ready to leave the lake house and head back to the West Coast, I can't help but think of the Tale of Two Wolves. It's a great reminder that the company you keep, the media you consume, and the influences you’re exposed to can significantly impact your goals and aspirations. If you want to be the best version of yourself, you need to nurture the right wolf within you. Today, I share tips for maintaining positivity, learning from others who have succeeded before you, and embracing the struggle on the path to your dreams. What you feed yourself is what is possible for you!  IN THIS EPISODE: - Why your goals are shaped by what you consume - How to feed and invest in the right wolf - Advice for nurturing positivity and making it a conscious daily effort - The importance of immersing yourself in environments that reinforce your desires  RESOURCES - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

903 mins

How To Get Past Feeling Scared

Picturing what my life would look like if I never overcame my fear of public speaking is way scarier than the fear itself. Today, Chris and I remind you to step out of your comfort zone and take action, even if you’re scared. By doing the scary thing, you will expand your capacity for handling anxiety, be more equipped for unexpected challenges, and gain a new level of confidence. Our personal experiences have taught us that the most significant turning points in life come from conquering your fears. That's why we encourage you to face them head-on and use your community as a safety net of support. Don't let fear hold you back any longer. Take control of your life today!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - A practice to strengthen your capacity for handling fear  - Why you need to visualize what your life will be like if you continue to avoid your fears - How to gain more freedom  - Advice for using your network to guide you through challenges  RESOURCES - Text DINNER to 310-421-0416 to be the first to know about our new event!  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show

2242 mins

LIVE From The 2023 Powerhouse Women Event! With Amy Porterfield, Ronne Brown & Lindsey Schwartz

In case you missed it, today’s special episode is pulled directly from a live panel from the Powerhouse Women 2023 Event! I had the pleasure of sharing the stage with some of the most brilliant minds in the business and branding world – Lindsey Schwartz, Amy Porterfield, and Ronne Brown. Together, we discussed everything you need to know about confidently launching your business, building your personal brand, marketing your best-selling products, and connecting with your community. We also shared our predictions about the future of digital memberships and courses so you can get ahead of the market. Take some notes because these expert insights and actionable tips are just what you need to scale your business to new heights. IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - How to create momentum when launching your business  - The ways your personal brand will fuel your business brand  - The #1 thing that will slow your growth as an entrepreneur  - Tips for rebranding your offer or product without changing the content  - What we see for the future of digital marketing and online courses  - Advice for connecting to your audience, following your gut, and pivoting powerfully RESOURCES - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LINDSEY Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Listen to Powerhouse Women   CONNECT WITH RONNE Follow Ronne: @ronnebrown Listen to Girl CEO CONNECT WITH AMY Follow Amy: @amyporterfield  Learn more: amyporterfield.com Listen to Online Marketing Made Easy with Amy Porterfield  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

663 mins

How To Follow Your Gut & Go BIG

Staying in your comfort zone is the fastest one-way ticket to failure. If you want to be a mover in your industry, you need to put your stake in the ground, take risks, and follow your gut (and your biggest fears!). Today, I encourage you to embrace change in the world so you can stay ahead of the market and understand the evolving needs of your community. Remember – it will never be the “right” time to take action, so make that big move TODAY!  IN THIS EPISODE: - Trust your gut – your inner voice will guide you in the right direction - How to overcome the fear of change  - Why the most challenging times will lead to the most growth - Tips for staying ahead in the rapidly changing market  - There's never a perfect time to take action RESOURCES - Enroll in my FREE “Aligned” course HERE - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

654 mins

Fight Like Hell To Create A Positive Future In Hard Times

Fear and uncertainty are all around us. Getting caught up in negative information and conspiracy theories circling around social media is easy, but dwelling on potential disasters won't help. Instead, you need to focus on positivity and productivity today! In this episode, we share strategies for avoiding negativity overload, seeking positive influences outside of social media, and concentrating on what you can control and create. Think about it – all the time you spend consuming negativity online can be dedicated to learning a new skill or developing your business. We know it can be challenging, but you have to fight to stay positive and creative.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Strategies for limiting exposure to negative news and information on social media - How to actively seek out positive influences and learning opportunities - Tips for breaking the addiction to drama and fear  - Why staying positive and proactive leads to better outcomes in challenging times RESOURCES - DM me the word POWER on Instagram for The Power Nine CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3029 mins

mindbodygreen Co-Founder & CEO, Colleen Wachob, On How To Prioritize Your Well-Being & Unlock Your Purpose

If you want to unlock the secrets of an extraordinary life, Colleen Wachob is your ultimate guide. She is the co-founder and CEO of mindbodygreen and co-author (with her husband Jason) of the new book, The Joy of Well-being, a treasure trove of wisdom with insights into living a life filled with wellness and joy. Colleen joins me today to discuss finding your true purpose, prioritizing a healthy lifestyle (physically, mentally, financially), and growing alongside a community.  Our chat primarily focuses on connection and how nurturing your human connections and cultivating community will actually extend your life expectancy. We talk about how to cut out toxic relationships, focus on what brings you joy, and connect with like-minded people. Plus, we touch on her incredible new book and how it's a roadmap for those seeking a life that resonates with their unique definition of well-being. Listen in because, trust me, Colleen is someone you want to learn from!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - How to define your purpose (that brings you joy) - Simple actions you can take to start feeling better right now - Tips for building meaningful connections and cultivating a supportive community  - Exploring the core message of The Joy of Well-being  - The endless ways you can connect with something bigger than yourself  - Why your financial well-being is tied to your health, joy, and purpose  RESOURCES - For more brilliant tips from Natalie Ellis, listen & download the bossbabe podcast HERE  - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH COLLEEN  Follow Colleen: @colleenwachob Follow mindbodygreen: mindbodygreen Buy The Joy of Well-being CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

753 mins

How To Earn Your Happy: The Hard Truth

I am no longer a person who is defined by anxiety and depression. I owe this to my ability to seek out challenges and be highly resilient to whatever life throws at me. It's easy to prioritize comfort and the familiar, but avoiding challenges will rob you of the joy and fulfillment you deserve. Scientific findings show that conquering challenges releases dopamine, and this rush of dopamine can be a powerful source of confidence and personal growth. Today, I encourage you to seek out new challenges, leave your monotonous routine, and foster an environment of resilience. IN THIS EPISODE: - The relationship between challenges and happiness - How to build a solid foundation of self-confidence and resilience  - Tips for injecting fresh energy into your life and releasing feelings of boredom, anxiety, and exhaustion  - Ways to actively seek out challenges related to your fears or aspirations RESOURCES - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

1235 mins

12 Steps For Giving Feedback

Feedback often has a negative connotation, but today, Chris and I want to show you how it can be a valuable tool for growth and progress. We walk you through a 12-step approach to providing feedback and offer advice on how to deliver feedback to your teams and employees effectively. Plus, we share personal stories of how feedback positively impacted our marriage and professional relationships. By implementing these strategies in your own life, you can foster stronger connections and greater success. Feedback is not about criticism, it's about using it as a catalyst for growth!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Shifting your perspective of feedback from criticism to an opportunity for growth - Tips for having tough conversations and addressing feedback directly  - The 12-step approach for delivering feedback - Creating a culture of consistent and open feedback  RESOURCES - Check out the GrowthDay App HERE - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3075 mins

How To Reach $1 Billion In Sales While Balancing Family And Personal Growth With Veena Jetti, Multifamily Investor And Founder Of Vive Funds

In this episode, Veena Jetti, an incredible multifamily investor and founder of Vive Funds, joins me to dive into real estate investment, personal growth, and inclusion. Veena has just surpassed $1 billion in transactions, primarily due to her dedication to both professional success and emotional well-being. She is a featured speaker at the upcoming Girlfriends and Business event, and today, Veena shares her insights on achieving a work-life balance, overcoming imposter syndrome, and navigating emotional labor. Veena is a huge advocate for diversity and inclusivity in traditionally male-dominated fields. Drawing from her experience as a woman of color in the finance world, she explores the importance of diverse voices in decision-making and its positive impact on companies. We touch on time management techniques, finding the right support systems, and cultivating a mindset that propels growth and success. Listen in if you're ready to take charge of your career, personal life, and impact on the world!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Why imposter syndrome will continue to manifest regardless of monetary success  - Tips for structuring your day, outsourcing tasks, and prioritizing high-quality family time  - How to release your guilt and allow yourself to focus on what truly matters - Understanding emotional and invisible labor within your relationships - The importance of diversity and inclusivity in businesses  RESOURCES - Book rec: Fed Up by Gemma Hartley - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH VEENA  Follow Veena: @veenajetti Check out Vive Funds: vivefunds.com  Join Veena’s Facebook Community: Mastering Multifamily CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

660 mins

Why Being Afraid To Be Yourself Will Cost You

Confession: I'm struggling to maintain an online persona that aligns with who I am in real life. I know this is rooted in fear of criticism or backlash, and it's holding me back from expressing my authentic self and making genuine connections with my audience. If you're in the same boat, know you're not alone! In this episode, I'm challenging myself to embrace my gift for storytelling on all of my platforms and inviting you to take a moment to reflect on your online presence. What parts of your true self are you not revealing?  IN THIS EPISODE: - Tips for finding your authentic voice in your online persona  - Overcoming the fear of revealing your whole self on social media - Connecting with your message so your audience will connect with you  - Advice for staying committed to the slow but meaningful journey toward authenticity RESOURCES - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

865 mins

You're Going To Get Caught Being Yourself

Balancing professionalism and authenticity can be tricky. Am I being professional, or am I being inauthentic and reserved? Ultimately, there is no right way to be other than yourself! Today, Chris and I open up about our ongoing exploration of being fully ourselves in the public eye and share our tips for maintaining authenticity while meeting societal expectations. We know this process can be challenging and uncomfortable, but by accepting your journey of finding yourself, you will live a more satisfying and enjoyable life, despite any outside criticism. IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - The challenge of maintaining authenticity while sticking to professional expectations  - Understanding that personal growth is constantly evolving - Overcoming the fear of negative comments or backlash  - Tips for experimenting with authenticity in different modalities  RESOURCES - Text WORKSHOP to 310-496-8363 to get on the VIP text list for the Girlfriends & Business Workshop!  - Text ROUNDTABLE to 310-421-0416 to get information on our next roundtable event. CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show

3043 mins

Financial Expert Mel Abraham On How To Build Wealth & Transform Your Money Journey

Financial expert and entrepreneurial mentor Mel Abraham is here to share how to transform your money journey step-by-step. He highlights the wealth-building habits that everyone should be building, including how to get started with saving, paying down destructive debt, and automatically investing.  We all have money stories that create limiting beliefs about what we can achieve financially, but Mel has an amazing strategy for getting to the root of those narratives and shifting those thoughts. He also highlights the most impactful lessons he’s learned from his financial challenges, including losing millions of dollars and missing out on investing because of fear.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - How legacy is created in everyday moments  - Why Mel believes wealth is measured in time, not money  - A simple way to get proactive about your financial goals  - The reality of rising interest rates - The #1 mistake Mel sees people make when they start investing  - Proof that it’s never too early or too late to start building wealth  RESOURCES - Sign up for Affluence Live TODAY! - Enroll in my FREE “Aligned” course HERE - Bankrate  - Wealthfront  - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH MEL Follow Mel: @melabraham9  Learn more about Mel: melabraham.com  Listen to The Affluent Entrepreneur Show  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

951 mins

Move From The Middle Of The Pack To The Top

Here's another reminder – You already hold the power to make those bold and audacious moves. I call these "moonshot moves," and they will propel you beyond mediocrity and into exceptional success. By taking these risks, stepping out of your comfort zone, and putting everything on the line, you will not only stand out in your field but also establish credibility and visibility. Today, I'm sharing how to make the moonshot move, break free from mediocrity, embrace fear, and drive yourself toward your goals!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Why moonshot moves are essential for rising above mediocrity - Tips for surrounding yourself with exceptional people  - How to innovate, challenge norms, and seek ambitious environments  - Taking back control of your fear to let it fuel you  RESOURCES - Enroll in my FREE “Aligned” course HERE - Check out CEO Excellence  - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

1059 mins

Elevate Your Goals, Shrink Challenges & Embrace Success

To increase your capacity for success and overcome challenges, you have to start by embracing them. Just like building physical strength through exercise, tasks that once seemed intimidating will become more manageable over time. If you're striving for average goals, even minor setbacks can feel enormous. But, setting audacious, big goals can make current challenges seem insignificant by comparison. Remember that the size of your challenges is directly related to the size of your goals. So aim high, and don't let the fear of challenges hold you back from pursuing your dreams!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Why the size of your challenges are always in direct proportion to the size of your goals - How to embrace the obstacles and increase your capacity - Tips for setting your big and substantial goals - Overcoming fears that are holding you back from your dreams  RESOURCES - Text WORKSHOP to 310-496-8363 to get on the VIP text list for the Girlfriends & Business Workshop!  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show

2896 mins

How To Build A Brand Without Burnout With Tina Wells, Entrepreneur & Author Of “The Elevation Approach”

Today, I'm joined by Tina Wells, a brilliant business strategist, author, and founder of RLVNT Media, to discuss her methods for building your brand without burning out. At just 16 years old, Tina founded Buzz Marketing Group and worked with high-profile clients such as Dell, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Kroger, Apple, P&G, Johnson & Johnson, and American Eagle. If you're ready to reach your goals while maintaining harmony in your life, this episode is a must-listen! In our conversation, Tina shares insights from her book, "The Elevation Approach," which outlines her process for achieving work-life harmony and realizing your big ideas. Plus, she offers advice for giving yourself grace, accepting the challenges of pursuing your goals, and being open to flexibility in your planning stages. IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - How to structure your life to make space for recreation and transformation - Unlocking your creativity by embracing the unknown  - Tips for maximizing the potential of your planning process - A simple method to bring fresh insights to your business - Daily rituals to nurture your creativity RESOURCES - The Elevation Approach - Enroll in my FREE “Aligned” course HERE - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH TINA  Follow Tina: @tinawells CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

1070 mins

Freedom Phrases & How They’ll 10x Your Success

"Freedom Phrases" – powerful yet super simple phrases that will empower you to succeed in every aspect of your life. These are the phrases that have helped me make over $18 million in network marketing and establish my other multiple multi-million dollar companies. They have incredible transformational potential and are designed to support you in overcoming challenges, voicing your ideas, and effectively closing sales. The power of language can break down barriers, boost your confidence, and lead to success. I'm telling you, integrating these Freedom Phrases into your life will uplevel your business and unlock endless possibilities!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - What are Freedom Phrases, and how do they impact your business?  - Stupid Idea Time, a tool for team meetings, brainstorming sessions, and decision-making - How to close sales with confidence and ask for what you want - Borrowing beliefs and utilizing the placebo effect  RESOURCES - DM me the word “LEMON” on Instagram for my lemon water recipes!  - Enroll in my FREE “Aligned” course HERE - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

1237 mins

The 3 Tiers Of Skill Sets For Business

If you want to operate your sales efficiently and effectively, you need to understand your three tiers of skill sets. The first tier is your natural abilities, the second tier is learnable skills, and the third tier consists of skills that are out of your range and are best outsourced. Today, we’re breaking down each of these tiers and reminding you to focus on your unique strengths and build a network of diverse talents. This way, you can spend the most time and effort doing what you do best and outsource or trade skills to fill in the gaps!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Leaning into the skills that come naturally to you  - Tips for learning intentionally and cultivating your strengths  - How to outsource tasks or trade skills for your weak areas  - Advice for not comparing yourself to the success of others  RESOURCES - Text WORKSHOP to 310-496-8363 to get on the VIP text list for the Girlfriends & Business Workshop!  - Text DAILY to 310-421-0416 to get daily Money Mantras and Business Perspectives CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show

4190 mins

How To Become A Master Coach With Christine Hassler Co-Founder Of Elementum Coaching Institute

Chris and I are chatting with our close friend and absolute lighthouse for people seeking personal growth, Christine Hassler. With over two decades of experience as a master coach, psychologist, bestselling author, and speaker, Christine has devoted her life to providing compassionate guidance to her clients and training coaches to work effectively and safely with theirs.  In our conversation, Christine explains why all coaches need to invest in proper training and tools. Her Elementum Coaching Institute not only teaches coaching skills but also emphasizes energetics, coaching hygiene, and preventing burnout to equip coaches for long-term success. Christine also shares her coaching methods for emotional availability, acceptance, setting boundaries, and releasing your expectations of others.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - How to choose the right coach for you - Tools and strategies for finding your breakthrough  - Using emotional release methods and somatic work for healing - The qualities of a great coach and the ways Elementum will teach you to be one - Why you need to be investing in your personal growth and improvement  RESOURCES - Claim your $2,500 Elementum Coaching Institute credit HERE - Enroll in my FREE “Aligned” course HERE - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH CHRISTINE Follow Christine: @christinehassler Visit Christine’s Website: christinehassler.com  Check out Elementum Coaching Institute: elementumcoachinginstitute.com  Read Expectation Hangover: Overcoming Disappointment in Work, Love, and Life Listen to Over It And On With It CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show

1060 mins

Shoot Your Shot & Throw The Hail Mary!

Are you letting your current reality pull you back and shape what you think is possible? I’m here to tell you to start aligning your actions with bigger possibilities! Make bold moves and be willing to take the necessary risks to achieve your goals. Think about it like throwing a Hail Mary in football, where the chances of success may be slimmer, but the potential rewards are worth it. Today, I share my advice for taking big swings, being open to rejection, and staying persistent in the pursuit of your dreams.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Why you need to be playing in the realm of possibility - Advice for taking bold actions and big risks  - Understanding that rejection is all part of the process  - Surrounding yourself with people and content that encourage you to break free from your current reality RESOURCES - Text WORKSHOP to 310-496-8363 to get on the VIP text list for the Girlfriends & Business Workshop!  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

987 mins

Never Stay “Stuck” Again!

To unlock the most successful version of yourself, you need to trust your intuition, challenge your beliefs, and overcome the fear of disappointing others. Today, we’re exploring strategies for getting unstuck so you can fulfill your potential. Plus, we share some personal stories of pivotal moments in our lives where we chose to make decisions that aligned with our values and dreams rather than seeking approval from others, and we haven’t looked back! IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - A simple technique to use when you’re feeling stuck  - Our personal examples of times when we overcame feeling stuck  - How to make decisions in alignment with your goals rather than seeking approval from others - Tips for taking bold actions and challenging your limiting beliefs  RESOURCES - Text WORKSHOP to 310-496-8363 to get on the VIP text list for the Girlfriends & Business Workshop!  - Text ROUNDTABLE to 310-421-0416 to get information on our next roundtable event CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3079 mins

Work Less & Make More With Amanda Frances, Self-Made Multimillionaire & Best-Selling Author

I immediately fell in love with Amanda Frances' unique and refreshing approach to coaching after reading her best-selling book, "Rich as F*ck." Amanda joins me in this episode to discuss motherhood and business, manifesting your goals, falling in love with your sales, and understanding the energy frequency of money so you can live your desired life. Amanda is known for her popular digital courses, engaging online presence, and as the host of the popular "And She Rises" podcast.  Amanda believes that everything holds energy, including money. In our conversation, she emphasizes being intentional about the energy you associate with money to understand your standards and attract abundance and success. She also shares her perspective on sustaining your money through taking risks, learning from failures, and being honest about the freedom you want to achieve.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Strategies for balancing motherhood with entrepreneurship  - Understanding the energy frequency of money  - Advice for manifesting your next-level life  - How to fall in love with your sales  - Overcoming limiting beliefs that are stopping you from making and keeping money - Why fulling trusting in yourself will launch your business  RESOURCES - Rich As F*ck: More Money Than You Know What To Do With - Join the waitlist to be the first to know about Amanda’s next Money Mentality Makeover HERE - Check out Amanda’s other courses HERE  - DM me the word “LEMON” on Instagram for my lemon water recipes!  - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH AMANDA  Follow Amanda: @xoamandafrances Follow on Twitter: @XoAmandaFrances  Connect on Facebook: Amanda Frances  Listen to And She Rises CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

2460 mins

Navigating Growth Guilt, Upper Limiting & How To Plan Your First Community Event | Living Room Session Q&A With Katrina Scott, Founder Of Live Beautifully

Onto our favorite part of the Living Room Sessions – the Q&A from our live audience! We discuss the importance of categorizing your community and graciously transitioning away from people in your circle or network who don't align with your current journey. We also share advice for managing growth guilt, balancing your community and your family, and facing areas of your life where you may be upper limiting. Plus, we share tips for planning your first community event and our strategies to keep people coming back for the next one! IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - How to transition away from people not aligned with your journey  - Navigating growth guilt  - Advice for maintaining personal connections from a distance - Balancing your professional community with your family  - Questions to ask yourself when planning your first event - The areas we’re currently experiencing upper limiting RESOURCES - The Big Leap: Conquer Your Hidden Fear and Take Life to the Next Level  - For a 10% discount on your studio session at The Good Vibe Studios, use code LIVINGROOM10: thegoodvibestudios.com - DM me the word “LEMON” on Instagram for my lemon water recipes!  CONNECT WITH THE GOOD VIBE STUDIOS Follow The Good Vibe Studios: @thegoodvibestudios  Learn more about The Good Vibe Studios: thegoodvibestudios.com CONNECT WITH ONEHOPE WINE Follow ONEHOPE Wine: @onehope  Shop ONEHOPE Wine: onehopewine.com  CONNECT WITH KATRINA Follow Katrina: @katrinascott Follow Live Beautifully: @livebeautifully Visit the Live Beautifully website: livebeautifully.com Listen to Live Beautifully   CONNECT WITH LINDSEY Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Listen to Powerhouse Women   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

622 mins

This WILL Deepen Your Relationships And Grow Your Network

To build strong relationships with high-level people, you must take intentional action and regularly deepen your connections. Not only will this lead to your happiness, but it will also contribute to your success! Today, I share my methods for overcoming anxiety when meeting new people, curating an enjoyable networking experience, and quickly launching into deeper conversations with thought-provoking questions.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - The importance of gaining and maintaining strong connections - How to intentionally take action to cultivate your relationships  - Questions you should ask to deepen your connections - Practical strategies for cultivating enjoyable networking experiences RESOURCES - Enroll in my FREE “Aligned” course HERE - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

1037 mins

No One's Coming To Save You, Here's How To Save Yourself

Feeling overwhelmed can manifest in many ways, including finances, unaddressed issues with friends or family, or biting off too many projects at once. It is completely normal to feel overwhelmed, especially when pursuing your goals, but taking action to overcome these emotions is essential for long-term success. In this episode, we unpack the feeling of overwhelm and offer steps to help you take control, overcome overwhelm, and propel yourself toward your dreams. IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - The most common sources of overwhelm - How to combat being overwhelmed  - Practical strategies to implement when you’re feeling overwhelmed  - Tips for taking the initiative and building momentum  RESOURCES - Sign up for Dean & Tony’s FREE 5-day Own Your Future Challenge from August 1-5 HERE - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

2717 mins

Dean Graziosi On Taking The Bold Action To Own Your Future & Why You Don't Need Permission To Succeed

Chris and I sat down with entrepreneur Dean Graziosi to reflect on our past year's breakthroughs and how we found our respective successes as kids from small towns with big dreams. In our conversation, Dean encourages you to take bold action and embody the knowingness that you have what it takes to succeed. He is the prime example of someone who took risks, made sacrifices, and shifted his mindset to achieve the highest level of freedom. If you want to learn from those who have achieved what you desire, build your entrepreneurship muscles, and take the next step toward achieving your goals, take advantage of Dean's FREE 5-Day Own Your Future Challenge.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Having the financial freedom to control your calendar and own the future of your decisions  - Advice for taking necessary risks to remove yourself from the hand you were dealt - How to give yourself the permission to pursue your dreams - What you will learn from Dean & Tony’s Own Your Future Challenge  RESOURCES - Sign up for Dean & Tony’s FREE 5-day Own Your Future Challenge from August 1-5 HERE - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH DEAN  Follow Dean: @deangraziosi  Visit Dean’s Website: deangraziosi.com  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3579 mins

The Art of Cultivating A Thriving Community | Living Room Session With Katrina Scott, Founder Of Live Beautifully

Lindsey Schwartz and I are back for another Living Room Session, and today we're excited to welcome Katrina Scott, a fitness leader, brand-building expert, and the creator of Live Beautifully. Katrina is genuinely the ultimate community builder, and we're diving deep into every side of building a thriving community both personally and for your brand.  Each of us has beautiful communities we have grown in unique ways, and we all share our personal experiences and perspectives on developing and nurturing them. We emphasize the importance of personal evolution, attracting an energy match, connecting with people with similar commitments, and cultivating relationships that align with your goals. Plus, we offer tips on overcoming the fear of rejection, asking the right questions, and creating guidelines for communication to foster a safe and vulnerable environment within the community.  Stay tuned for part two to hear our Q&A with the audience!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - The significance of personal community on your inner evolution  - Tips for building a community aligned with your goals  - How to overcome the fear of rejection to create high-level connections  - Understanding the difference between a brand audience and a community  - Advice for setting guidelines and effectively communicating within your community - Overcoming the challenges we’ve faced when growing our communities  - Creating energetic boundaries and distancing yourself when you’ve reached your capacity RESOURCES - For a 10% discount on your studio session at The Good Vibe Studios, use code LIVINGROOM10: thegoodvibestudios.com - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 to be the first to know about our next live podcasting session! CONNECT WITH THE GOOD VIBE STUDIOS Follow The Good Vibe Studios: @thegoodvibestudios  Learn more about The Good Vibe Studios: thegoodvibestudios.com CONNECT WITH ONEHOPE WINE Follow ONEHOPE Wine: @onehope  Shop ONEHOPE Wine: onehopewine.com  CONNECT WITH KATRINA Follow Katrina: @katrinascott Follow Live Beautifully: @livebeautifully Visit the Live Beautifully website: livebeautifully.com Listen to Live Beautifully  CONNECT WITH LINDSEY Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Listen to Powerhouse Women   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

912 mins

Burn The F*cking Boats

When you fully commit to your goals, you can achieve so much more than you think is possible! Today, I'm discussing the powerful phrase "Burn the boats" or committing wholeheartedly to a goal without allowing any room for retreat. Breaking free from limitations, putting your money where your mouth is, and having everything on the line for your dreams is crucial for huge success. What is your "burn the boats" moment? How can you act on it today? Because waiting for the perfect time only leads to missed opportunities. IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - The historical significance of the phrase “burn the boats” - How to fully commit to your goals without an escape route - The ways I held myself accountable when developing my new brand  - The importance of putting everything on the line  RESOURCES - Enrollment for Marie Forleo's B-School is open! Learn how to scale your business FAST. Sign up HERE!  - Burn the Boats: Toss Plan B Overboard and Unleash Your Full Potential - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

1011 mins

Timeline Expectations To Help You Win In Your Goals

Achieving your goals is not an overnight process, and success requires your time, effort, energy, and consistent follow-up. Sadly, so many people quit too early due to our natural programming to survive rather than to thrive. Today, we encourage you to push past these instincts, even when facing rejection or setbacks. When you have a strong sense of determination, persistence, confidence, and a motivating support system, you can achieve anything you set your mind to!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - The significance of persisting in the pursuit of your goals and dreams - Reframing rejections as opportunities to learn  - How to overcome the basic survival instincts that are holding you back from success - Tips for cultivating a motivating support system  RESOURCES - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3492 mins

Oprah’s “Thought Leader For The Next Generation” Marie Forleo On How To Create Your Dream Business & Experience True Financial Freedom

Online business legend Marie Forleo has been my dream podcast guest since day one and I still can’t believe I got the chance to ask her how she got to where she is today and ways that she continues to evolve. In our conversation, Marie outlines where her dedication to financial freedom and independence comes from, including how the label of ‘multi-passionate entrepreneur’ plays into that. She gets into the details of strategic content creation and shares examples of how to leverage the same idea across different platforms so you’re not glued to your phone 24/7. Plus, Marie explains exactly who her B-School program is for and what to expect from it.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - How Marie overcame the three mindset blocks that were getting in the way of her success as a business owner  - Tips for creating momentum  - Getting strategic about your passions  - The incredible value of being involved with entrepreneurial communities  - Advice for growing your email list (and why it should be a top priority)  - What to do if you feel distracted and overwhelmed in your daily life  RESOURCES - Sign up for Marie's B-School - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH MARIE  Follow Marie: @marieforleo  Work with Marie: marieforleo.com  Listen to The Marie Forleo Podcast CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

952 mins

Win The Mini Fights In Order To Win Your Day

True long-term happiness stems from being fulfilled in your personal growth and mastering the ability to overcome challenges. Today, I highlight the importance of viewing your daily challenges as opportunities for personal growth, transformation, and stepping stones toward becoming the person you aspire to be. I encourage you to lean into the discomfort, find joy in the battles, and take meaningful action in everything you do! IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - How to view your challenges as opportunities for personal growth  - Using criticism and judgment as tools for self-improvement - Finding joy in sitting with your discomfort  - Why winning daily battles leads to long-term happiness and success RESOURCES - DM me the word “LEMON” on Instagram for my lemon water recipes!  - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

972 mins

What We’re Currently Learning And Working On

Chris and I are total road-trippers and love to tune in to podcasts during our drives. On our recent trip to the lake house we listened to some great podcasts, and today, we're sharing our takeaways with you! We learned about using meditation as a strategy session, embodying authenticity while maintaining a professional appearance, and striving for consistency and abundance in your service. Just as you tune in to us every week for motivation, we love sharing our favorite "Holy Crap!" moments from our favorite podcasts. IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - How to use meditation as a daily strategy session - Remaining authentic when presenting yourself professionally to your customers and followers - Striving to put your best foot forward at all times - Tips for maintaining a consistent and aspirational approach to service  RESOURCES - Learn more about the 2024 Elite Mastermind at chrisharder.me/mastermind.  - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3526 mins

Persuasion Psychologist Dr. Robert Cialdini On The Yes Factor: Make An Impact, Win Customers, And Transform Your Business

If you want to make a meaningful impact through your products, your company, or your message, it's crucial to understand the science of influence. Today, I'm joined by New York Times bestselling author and expert in the science of persuasion, Dr. Robert Cialdini. Dr. Cialdini has dedicated his entire career to conducting rigorous testing, analyzing data, and publishing peer-reviewed scientific research on the factors that influence human behavior.  In our conversation, Dr. Cialdini discusses why people say "yes," why they buy, and how you can apply the principles of influence to your business. He also equips you with tools to ethically navigate the world of marketing, get people to invest in you, and strengthen your team's productivity with simple language shifts.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - The psychological factors that will lead you to a "yes" - How to heighten productivity within your business structure  - Tips for getting consumers and business partners to commit to you - Cultivating relationships that promote reciprocity  - The significance of strong testimonials and authority sources  - The best way to encourage collaboration RESOURCES - DM me the word “LEMON” on Instagram for my lemon water recipes!  - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH DR. CIALDINI Sign up for Dr. Cialdini’s Newsletter: cialdini.com/newsletter Check out Dr. Cialdini’s book: Pre-Suasion: A Revolutionary Way to Influence and Persuade CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

1208 mins

How To Stop Editing And Suppressing Yourself

As we navigate societal pressures and the fear of non-acceptance, we often edit our true selves in inauthentic ways. But, editing yourself and suppressing your emotions will heavily strain your relationships and can even manifest into physical illnesses. Today, I encourage you to embody your authentic self, let go of self-editing tendencies, and seek environments where you can freely express yourself. Listen in if you want to reclaim your power, improve your energy, and cultivate deeper connections with those you love! IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Why suppressing yourself will never benefit you - The importance of surrounding yourself with people who accept you as you are - Allowing yourself to be fully yourself  - How to seek support for unhealed emotional trauma  RESOURCES - DM me the word “LEMON” on Instagram for recipes to boost your natural collagen production!  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness

1754 mins

Breaking Down Investments: How And What We Invest Our Money Into

Chris and I are constantly asked about our investment strategies, and today, we’re breaking each of our investments down by the level of risk associated with them! We encourage you to invest in yourself and your business before anything else, as it is the least risky and most crucial investment you can make. From there, we dive into how we approach low-fee index funds for long-term retirement goals, individual stocks, and real estate investments for passive income. We also touch on the potential gains and losses of Web3 investments and exotic opportunities such as cryptocurrency and start-ups.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Understanding that investments require time, patience, and potential loss - The value of investing in yourself and your business  - Contributing to autopilot investments, such as low-fee index funds, to plan for retirement - Tips for investing in individual stocks, real estate, Web3, and exotic opportunities  - Our criteria for investing in start-ups - How to get into rooms with successful high-level people RESOURCES - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

1837 mins

Victoria's Secret Angel & Founder Of KORA Organics, Miranda Kerr, On Building Her Award-Winning Business Through Creativity, Meditation, And Gratitude

Today, I’m joined by Miranda Kerr, Victoria’s Secret Angel and founder of KORA Organics, to discuss how she incorporates creativity, meditation, and gratitude into her business structure. Miranda self-funded and launched KORA Organics in 2009. Since then, the brand has grown into an award-winning skincare range sold across 30 countries.  In our conversation, Miranda emphasizes why it’s so important to approach life with wholehearted kindness. She offers advice for embracing your confidence, unapologetically sharing your experiences, and appreciating the little things in life. Plus, she also opens up about the challenges she faced growing up in Australia and how her unique life lessons paved her path toward success.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Why embracing your creativity will benefit your business  - The importance of sharing your ideas with confidence  - Balancing a strong work ethic with family life - Miranda’s advice for overcoming anxiety  - Enhancing focus and gratitude through meditation  - How your unique journey will guide you toward success RESOURCES - DM me the word “POWER” on Instagram for The Power Nine - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  - Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! CONNECT WITH MIRANDA Follow Miranda on Instagram: @mirandakerr Check out KORA Organics  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

706 mins

Want To Stop Being A People Pleaser? Natalie Lue, Author Of “The Joy Of Saying No,” Is Teaching Us How

Author and relationship expert Natalie Lue joins me on this episode to share exactly how to break out of the people-pleasing cycle. She highlights key takeaways from her book, The Joy of Saying No, including the five types of people-pleasers and how to understand what drives their behaviors. Natalie and I also get into the best ways to start creating and maintaining boundaries, which is something I’ve really been working on in this season of my business.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Recognizing where you overextend yourself  - How to get to the root cause of your anxiety  - What to do if you say ‘yes’ to something for the wrong reason  - Examples of guardrails you can put in place to when your ego gets in the way RESOURCES - Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH NATALIE Follow Natalie: @natlue  Get your copy of The Joy of Saying No: thejoyofsayingno.com  Listen to The Baggage Reclaim Sessions  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

992 mins

How To Be A Happiness Generator And Become A Magnet For Your Desires

If you want friendlier people in your life and desire positive opportunities, you have to be the generator. By proactively choosing to be happy, even when it doesn't come naturally, you will become a catalyst for spreading joy to those around you. Today, we share our insight on generating happiness by training yourself to focus on the good, appreciating your purpose, and surrounding yourself with positive influences. We encourage you to start small by choosing one moment each day to be a happiness generator so you can gradually expand positivity throughout every aspect of your life.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - How to train yourself to focus on the good, not the bad - Appreciating your purpose and embracing the challenges in your life  - Simple ways you can become a happiness generator  - Advice for surrounding yourself with positivity  RESOURCES - Text ROUNDTABLE to 310-421-0416 to get information on our next roundtable event. - Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

2602 mins

Nik Sharma, Forbes 30 Under 30 Member & CEO of Sharma Brands, On Growing Your Business Through Digital Marketing

Today, I’m excited to share my conversation with master marketing consultant and the CEO of Sharma Brands, HOOX, and 1180, Nik Sharma. His impressive client list includes Feastables, Chamberlain Coffee, Roc Nation, Everlane, Jim Beam, Poo~Pourri, and many more! Throughout our chat, Nik breaks down the anatomy of an efficient ad, shares his techniques for growing and selling your brand online, and how to increase your audience engagement. Nik emphasizes that nailing your organic social presence will build brand awareness and drive sales. Plus, he discusses the best starting point and where to make early investments when launching your business. Listen in if you are ready to sell your brand online and take your business to new heights. IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - How Nik divides time between his multiple companies  - Why you should have a business coach  - The best starting point and early investments when launching your brand  - An exercise for targeting audiences beyond your circle - Understanding the qualities of an efficient ad  - Ways to position yourself as a premium brand - The significance of networking and authentic connections RESOURCES - Mentor Pass - DM me the word “POWER” on Instagram for The Power Nine - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  - Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! CONNECT WITH NIK Follow Nik on Twitter: @mrsharma Connect with Nik on LinkedIn Subscribe to Nik’s Newsletter Check out Nik’s Website  Listen to Limited Supply CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

614 mins

How To Attach Dopamine To The Effort Not The Outcome

When pursuing our goals, we often prioritize the outcome and feel weighed down or exhausted by the efforts. Today, I encourage you to shift your perspective from being fixated on the results to linking dopamine to the process itself. By doing this, you will find joy throughout the challenges, fall in love with the tough moments, and celebrate every step of your journey!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Reminding yourself that you are never alone in your journey  - Linking dopamine, pride, and joy to the efforts, even if it doesn't feel natural - How to fall in love with your daily challenges - Celebrating your resilience and growth  RESOURCES -Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  -Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

594 mins

There's Always Enough Time For The Priorities

We have been incredibly busy lately! But despite the stress of constant travel and feeling like we each have two full-time jobs, we still manage to get everything done. By shifting your perspective on time and personal expectations, you will work with more passion and more intensity within smaller time constraints. Your capacity for quality work grows as you strengthen your ability to take on more tasks and tougher challenges.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - How to shift your perspective to enjoy the busy - Managing your relationship with time - Advice for overcoming disappointment when expectations are not met  - Accomplishing the same amount of work with more passion and speed in limited time RESOURCES - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  - Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

4313 mins

Elite Business Coach James Wedmore’s Secret To A 7-Figure Launch

James Wedmore is the business performance coach whose name consistently comes up when I’m in rooms with experts and industry leaders. His signature Business By Design course lays out the fundamentals of how to have a seven-figure launch, and in our conversation, he shares key takeaways from that program.  James describes tangible ways to break through common mindset blocks that entrepreneurs bump up against, especially when it comes to sales. Plus, he also expands on the incredible impact his spiritual journey has had on his success and ways he’s discovered more flow in his business strategy.   IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Letting go of the need to be liked by everyone  - Embracing a beginner’s mindset  - Using your sensitivity as your superpower  - A new way to think about introverts and extroverts  - Owning your expertise  - Advice for anyone who fears coming off as ‘sales-y’  - The #1 leadership skill that most entrepreneurs struggle with (and how to get better at it) RESOURCES - Download James’ FREE eBook: Hardwired For Entrepreneurship  - Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH JAMES Work with James: jameswedmoretraining.com  Follow James: @jameswedmore  Listen to The Mind Your Business Podcast   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1094 mins

The Conversation You're Avoiding Is The Thing That Will Unlock Your Next Level

I bet you spend more time thinking about those tough, yet necessary, conversations rather than actually having them. I know these conversations are painful, but trust me, the freedom you'll feel afterward is completely worth it. Today, I encourage you to face these conversations head-on even if you have fears or doubts. I share my advice for approaching them with love and clear intentions so you can unapologetically surround yourself with people and things that align with your dreams.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Advice for expressing your needs and establishing boundaries - How shifting your energy affects the thing you’re frustrated by  - Approaching conversations with love and setting positive intentions - Embracing the lessons taught by everyone in your life  - Tips for preparing for that difficult conversation  - Taking full ownership of your happiness RESOURCES - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  - Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

942 mins

Why Being In Person Pays Off BIG

Do you feel like you’re missing a support system of like-minded people? Or your ideas aren't being developed in the ways you’re picturing? In today's episode, Chris and I encourage you to leave the house and embrace the power of being in person. We believe there is a collective energy in togetherness, and we’re providing specific examples of why sharing ideas while they’re hot in the room is so important. Plus, we break down the ways your unique perspective can add substantial value to the rooms you’re in.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - The collective energy of togetherness - The differences between being on a Zoom vs. in person - How you can add value to the rooms you’re in or events you’re at - The benefits your perspective brings to the table - Tips for cultivating your ideal support system  RESOURCES - Text WORKSHOP to 310-496-8363 to be the first to know about our next workshop! - Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3295 mins

Tough Titties! Author Laura Belgray On How To Give Yourself Permission To Live Your Best Life

Today, I am joined by the hilarious Laura Belgray, an award-winning copywriting expert and the true queen of being herself. Laura is about to release her first novel, Tough Titties: On Living Your Best Life When You're the F-ing Worst, and in our conversation, she empowers you to live life authentically and honor your unique timeline. Laura encourages you to embrace your inner dork, accept imperfections, and resist the urge to compare your worth to others. She stresses the power of standing out, finding peace in being disliked, and how important it is to surround yourself with people who bring out the best in your personality.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - Pursuing your passions despite feeling behind in life - How Laura turned her joy into a successful business  - A simple tip for finding community and organically building your network - Advice for being unapologetically yourself  - Trusting in your timeline  - How your flaws can work in your favor - Viewing rejection as an opportunity for growth - Surrounding yourself with people who light up your personality  RESOURCES - DM me the word “POWER” on Instagram for The Power Nine - Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! - Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LAURA Follow Laura on Instagram: @laurabelgray  Pre-order your copy of Tough Titties Learn more about Talking Shrimp  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

451 mins

Your Next Move Is What Matters Most

I just got back from our Girlfriends & Business workshop with Katrina. Connecting with all the incredible businesswomen truly filled my heart, and I encourage you to keep putting yourself in rooms with possibility, even if you feel you don’t belong there. In this quick episode, I share my advice for days when I feel a bit off or low energy. What decision can you make at this moment that will improve your current mood and make you feel relieved at the end of the day?  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: - My experience at the recent Girlfriends & Business workshop - Putting yourself in rooms with possibility  - How to start taking action if you’re feeling stuck  - Understanding that you don’t need to move the needle in a major way every day RESOURCES - Text WORKSHOP to 310-496-8363 to be the first to know about our next workshop! - Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1018 mins

The Power Of Stacking Simple Decisions

Having large, clear, and tactile goals for the life you envision is crucial, but it's equally as important to focus on the small, seemingly inconsequential decisions of your daily routine. Today, we dive into the significance of the simple decisions such as choosing a snack or responding to a text message, and how stacking these decisions in alignment with your goals is the key to achieving them. Listen in for our advice and easy tips for mastering the mundane.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Why it’s so important to have an end goal for the life you’re picturing Examples of mastering mundane tasks in your daily routine Borrowing belief for the results you want to see Questions you can ask yourself to stay motivated  Advice for effectively communicating with those around you in order to stick to your wellness schedule  How stacking the simple decisions is attainable at any time by anyone RESOURCES Triumph Dog Training Atomic Habits by James Clear  DM me the word “MANIFEST” on Instagram for The Power Nine Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3351 mins

Dr. Daniel Amen, Celebrity Psychiatrist & Clinical Neuroscientist, On How To Become 30% Happier In One Month

Mental health empowerment is one of the biggest reasons why I started this show and I’m so excited I could connect with Dr. David Amen, a leader in the psychology field. Dr. Amen recently came out with his book, Change Your Brain Every Day, and in our conversation, he lays out the daily habits for improving brain function and overall mental health.  Dr. Amen shares the real prescription for happiness, which is a lot more simple than you might think. We talk about how to combat loneliness and digital addictions, two epidemics that are severely affecting people of every generation. Dr. Amen also shares his tips for reframing negative thoughts and increasing focus as an entrepreneur.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Research that suggests we’re at the beginning stages of a tidal wave of mental health problems What brain scans tell us about mental health  How to practice disciplined thinking  The major link between blood flow and cognitive function  Why married men typically live longer than married women  The easiest way to start improving your brain health today  RESOURCES DM me the word POWER to get our Power 9 prompts!  Take Dr. Amen’s free brain health assessment Check out Dr. Amen’s Scan My Brain series on YouTube Download the Think Dirty App Get your copy of Unleash the Power of the Female Brain  Get your copy of You, Happier  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH DR. AMEN  Work with Dr. Amen: Amen Clinics  Follow Dr. Amen on Instagram: @doc_amen  Follow Dr. Amen on TikTok: @docamen Get your copy of Change Your Brain Every Day CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

994 mins

This Will Get You The Results You Want In Your Life Fast!

These last couple of weeks have felt like a whirlwind in the best possible way! Between a weekend mastermind and a panel I did at the Consumer Summit, I feel like my energy and focus is back on track. I realized that I created a ritual around procrastination and staying in my comfort zone, but that wasn’t getting me the results I want to see in this season. Join me on this episode as I reflect on how you can upgrade your results by putting yourself out there in a bold way.    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Going into events with an open mind and clear intention  Looking for ways to add value to conversations based on your life experiences  Pinpointing the habits that were keeping me stuck in procrastination and anxiety  The one ritual that helps me tap into gratitude first thing in the morning  RESOURCES DM me the word POWER to get our Power 9 prompt!  Check out @cydtetro on Instagram   Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1324 mins

How To Sell More Of Your Product

We have a not-so-secret formula for product launches that help us sell out every time. Most people quit before they really dial in on their audience, messaging, and conversion, but those are the three keys to an extraordinary launch. Join us on this episode as we look at ways to increase your chances of getting in front of the right customer base and actively educating them about your offering. Plus, we also share a hack for using AI to create lead magnets and opt-ins that will actually get people to click!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The reality of lead conversion rates  Why buying email lists doesn't necessarily mean more sales  One of the best ways to be intentional about your message  The right balance between adding value and selling to your audience  Hiring experts who can help you reach your goals faster  RESOURCES DM the word LEADS to Chris to get his list of 270 unique opt-in ideas!  Text ROUNDTABLE to 310-421-0416 to get on the VIP list for the next roundtable strategy sessions.  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3386 mins

Embracing The Challenges Of Female Entrepreneurship & Breaking Into ‘Saturated’ Markets With Bassima Mroue, Co-Founder & CEO Of SkinTē

There’s nothing that inspires me more than hearing a female founder’s story and getting real with them about their entrepreneurial journey. Bassima Mroue, co-founder and CEO of SkinTē, joins me on this episode to talk all about how she and her two co-founders launched the first-ever collagen sparkling tea and continue to make waves in the beverage industry with their products.  Bassima shares the initial vision and strategy behind SkinTē and how she navigated the unexpected pivots along the way. We also get into the reality of raising capital as a woman and how she learned to fall in love with challenges. Plus, she gives advice to anyone who is facing self-doubt or contemplating quitting, something I know I’m going to be replaying again and again when I need a reminder to keep going.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Where the idea for SkinTē came from  How Bassima and her team got SkinTē into 6,500+ stores nationwide in four years  Figuring out how and when to start paying yourself a salary  Ways to harness your sensitivity and make it your superpower  Developing a healthy relationship with challenge  Challenging the myth that starting a business means you have to sacrifice self-care  RESOURCES DM me the word POWER to get our Power 9 prompts!  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH BASSIMA Shop SkinTē: skinte.com  Follow SkinTē: @skinte  Follow Bassima: @bassimamroue  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

781 mins

3 Powerful Persuasion Tools For Getting The YES You Want!

I recently sat down with psychologist Robert Cialdini and want to give you a peek into what we talked about because he dropped so much wisdom in the conversation! We covered the qualities of highly successful and influential people, mainly around how they get buy-in and build stronger connections. I’m sharing three science-backed strategies that Dr. Cialdini has for increasing your odds of getting a positive response and opening up people’s minds about your offer.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Simple ways to find common ground with people  Why it’s better to ask for advice instead of feedback  The #1 thing to do before a sales pitch  How to reinforce positive thinking around your offer  RESOURCES DM me the word POWER and I’ll send you my Power 9 prompt!  Books by Dr. Robert Cialdini   Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1248 mins

Why Small Steps Will Get You Further Than Big Leaps

If you wait to be ready instead of taking a swing at something, chances are you’re going to miss your window of opportunity. So many of us get paralyzed by perfection and fear any sort of feedback that we end up not even trying. But, if there’s one thing we’ve learned about business over the years, it’s that you need to be okay with putting out a minimum viable product and improving from there. Listen in as we unpack some examples of how we learned this lesson and what you can do today to take action.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Recognizing the compound effect of taking small steps toward your goals  Why you can’t play big until you’re willing to play small  Using feedback as your roadmap  How to get out of the analysis paralysis cycle and start taking action  RESOURCES Atomic Habits by James Clear  Text ROUNDTABLE to 310-421-0416 to get information about the next roundtable VIP business strategy session.   Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

2630 mins

Hydration Expert Tracy Duhs With 9 Ways To Upgrade Your Health & Boost Vitality

Even if you’re hitting the recommended 64 ounces of water daily, you probably aren’t getting the hydration that your body needs. Tracy Duhs, hydration expert and modern wellness advocate, joins me on this episode to talk about how to properly hydrate on a cellular level and implement the nine pillars of health that she lays out in her book, Hydrate.  Tracy breaks down the physics and bio-energetics of water, and shares simple ways to improve the quality of the water in your home. She also dives into her top wellness strategies for awakening vitality and aging gracefully.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The molecular structure of water and how it can be impacted by our thoughts, words, and environment The effects of dehydration on different areas of wellness  Why Tracy avoids tap and filtered water  Low-cost, easy ways to improve the drinking water in your home  Tracy’s Nine Pillars of Health and ways to habit stack them in your life  RESOURCES Order Tracy’s book: Hydrate  The Hidden Messages in Water by Masaru Emoto  DM me the word POWER to get our Power 9 prompts!  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH TRACY Order Tracy’s book: Hydrate  Follow Tracy: @tracyduhs Learn more on Tracy’s website: tracyduhs.com Listen to HYDRATE with Tracy Duhs CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

2621 mins

Transitions, Decisions & Limiting Beliefs: Insights For Uncertain Times | Living Room Session Q&A With Natalie Ellis, CEO & Co-Founder Of bossbabe

The Q&A that Lindsey Schwartz, Natalie Ellis and I hosted after the most recent Living Room Session blew us away. Get ready to hear so many insightful questions about navigating transitions, making aligned decisions, and overcoming limiting beliefs during uncertain times. We share our tips for staying anchored in your vision and unapologetically celebrating your success. We also get into how to support your spouse when they’re in a career pivot, especially when you want to protect them from learning painful (but valuable) lessons.  In this episode, we talk about: Getting to the root cause of why you dim your own light around certain people  Learning to love the contrast between the different seasons of business  Advice for confronting any fear around losing momentum and not receiving external validation  Tips for becoming a confident expert in your field  How to communicate your big idea to people who don’t fully understand it  Dealing with complicated feelings of guilt and worthiness after achieving success  RESOURCES For a 10% discount on your studio session at The Good Vibe Studios, use code LIVINGROOM10: thegoodvibestudios.com  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 to be the first to know about our next live podcasting session! CONNECT WITH THE GOOD VIBE STUDIOS Follow The Good Vibe Studios: @thegoodvibestudios  Learn more about The Good Vibe Studios: thegoodvibestudios.com CONNECT WITH ONEHOPE WINE Follow ONEHOPE Wine: @onehope  Shop ONEHOPE Wine: onehopewine.com  CONNECT WITH AUDIENCE MEMBERS @sam_e_pants @pamprdsoul @bigkidrick @risakostis @shopbossbash @ashleyloveswellness @nikkimetzger   CONNECT WITH NATALIE Follow Natalie: @iamnatalie  Follow bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc  Learn more about bossbabe: bossbabe.com  CONNECT WITH LINDSEY Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Listen to Powerhouse Women   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

853 mins

Why Your Environment MUST Change When You Want To Change Your Life

The most effective way to support your healthy habits is to change your environment. I don’t mean you have to uproot your life, but instead take a look at the cues that derail your progress. Small changes start to add up, even if they feel uncomfortable at first. Whether you want to improve your diet, cut back on drinking, or build a better schedule, listen in to learn tangible ways to create habits that will get you back on track.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: When I first realized my environment was stronger than my willpower  Understanding the triggers in your environment that limit your progress  How to create habits that actually stick  The question I ask myself whenever I feel tempted to break a healthy habit  RESOURCES Atomic Habits by James Clear  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

790 mins

The Key To Being A Multi-Passionate Entrepreneur

One of the most common questions that we get asked is around how we got to where we are with our personal brands and other business ventures. It might seem overly simplified, but the truth is we like to study and then take action. The more you do, the more you can use that experience to expand your network and reach. Listen in to learn more about our approach to multi-passionate entrepreneurship.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: How we started learning more about business leadership  Why it’s so important to step out of your comfort zone and extract lessons from those experiences  Strategies for building your relationship capital Ways to add value to different conversations and groups of people  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3236 mins

@GirlConfident’s Rachel Luna On Practicing Unfiltered Authenticity & Embracing Your Truth

Rachel Luna is the friend that I turn to when I need a reminder that epic things happen when I step into my truth and lead with authenticity. Rachel is a Certified Master Neuroscience Coach and author of Permission to Offend, which is the ultimate guide for understanding your beliefs and unapologetically owning them.  In our conversation, we unpack the power of connecting with your core values, even at the risk of making other people uncomfortable. Rachel highlights some of the stories that she’s had to break out of and how she creates space to evolve. She also shares advice for anyone who’s avoiding a tough conversation, including how to set a compassionate foundation and neutralize the emotional charge.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Getting comfortable with people not agreeing with your decisions  A somatic healing technique to calm feelings of fear and anxiety  How to create a safe space where you can understand and explore your beliefs The importance of addressing the open loops and misalignment in your life  Recognizing where you silence yourself to make other people comfortable  RESOURCES The first 10 people who share this episode on their Instagram story, tag @girlconfident and @loriharder, and include their biggest takeaway from this conversation will receive a FREE copy of Permission to Offend!   Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH RACHEL  Follow Rachel: @girlconfident  Learn more about Rachel: rachelluna.com  Order Rachel’s book: Permission to Offend: The Compassionate Guide for Living Unfiltered and Unafraid  Listen to Rachel’s podcast, Permission to Offend  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

3110 mins

The Power Of Pivoting & How To Navigate The ‘In-Between’ Seasons | Living Room Session With Natalie Ellis, bossbabe CEO & Co-Founder

Natalie Ellis, CEO and co-founder of bossbabe, joins Lindsey and I to talk all about the transitional seasons of life and business. We look back on times when we had the courage to change course and explore new ideas, even when people around us didn’t fully validate those decisions. We also share ways that you can support yourself during a pivot and bolster your mindset to stretch into that upgraded version of yourself.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Signs that indicate it’s time to start operating on a new level  Overcoming people-pleasing tendencies  Ways to practice getting out of your comfort zone  Recognizing where you give your power away by seeking approval  How to avoid the #1 thing that prevents people from committing to their next-level self  RESOURCES For a 10% discount on your studio session at The Good Vibe Studios, use code LIVINGROOM10: thegoodvibestudios.com  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 to be the first to know about our next live podcasting session! CONNECT WITH THE GOOD VIBE STUDIOS Follow The Good Vibe Studios: @thegoodvibestudios  Learn more about The Good Vibe Studios: thegoodvibestudios.com CONNECT WITH ONEHOPE WINE Follow ONEHOPE Wine: @onehope  Shop ONEHOPE Wine: onehopewine.com  CONNECT WITH NATALIE Follow Natalie: @iamnatalie  Follow bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc  Learn more about bossbabe: bossbabe.com CONNECT WITH LINDSEY Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Listen to Powerhouse Women   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

981 mins

How To Lock In Life-Changing Habits Now

Between traveling and stretching into new areas of my business, my habits have been so thrown off. In order to get back into the routine of reading in the morning and before I go to bed, I set up a few cues to make it easier to pick up a book – even if it’s just for a few minutes each day.  Not only have I fallen back in love with reading, but I feel this sense of relief and satisfaction knowing that I’m making decisions based on the person that I want to become. Listen in to learn how you can apply this strategy to any habit that you’re trying to build or re-introduce into your life.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Why I feel like I’m struggling with some of my healthy habits  Getting curious about what’s holding you back from becoming your next-level self  The simplest way to increase your confidence  How to take action instead of making excuses  RESOURCES Atomic Habits by James Clear Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

2180 mins

The Power Of Podcasting & How To Amplify Your Message

We’re joined by Danny and Brianne Hoefelmann, co-founders of The Good In Media, to talk about how they’re using their podcast and video content agency to help people expand their impact.  When Danny made it his mission to find out what happiness meant to him, my podcast was one of the first to pop up on his search. After committing to self-development work and getting his wife Brianne on board for it too, they knew they wanted to amplify authentic, inspiring voices. In our conversation, they share their top tips for people who want to create audio and video content and walk us through how to get started.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: How Earn Your Happy helped Danny navigate a challenging time in his life  Advice for anyone who’s investing in personal growth, but feels resistance from their spouse  Why It’s so important to show up with positive energy to every room that you’re in  How to get clear on who your podcast audience is  What to expect budget-wise when starting a podcast  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH DANNY & BRIANNE  Follow The Good In Media: @thegoodinmedia Follow Danny: @thegooddanny  Follow Brianne: @briannehoefelmann  Listen to The Good In Today CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3360 mins

Michael Easter, Author Of The Comfort Crisis, On How To Leverage Discomfort For A Happier & Healthier Life

The Comfort Crisis is one of the most transformative books I’ve ever read and has completely changed how I approach my life and business. The author of that book, Michael Easter, joins me on this episode to break down key findings from his research, including how embracing discomfort actually boosts health and happiness.  In our conversation, Michael gives the backstory to what inspires his research of the evolutionary need to be challenged and highlights what he’s learned from remote communities all over the world. Drop into this discussion and don’t forget to share your takeaways with us – I know you’ll have a ton!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Michael’s experience navigating sobriety  Examples of short-term discomforts that lead to long-term benefits  Why having fewer problems doesn't actually lead to higher satisfaction What the ‘Misogi Method’ is and how to use it to improve your mindset  Finding the lessons in death and grief  Advice for anyone who’s struggling with motivation and consistency RESOURCES Subscribe to The 2 Percent Newsletter   Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH MICHAEL  Follow Michael: @michael_easter  Learn more about Michael: eastermichael.com  Get your copy of The Comfort Crisis  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1376 mins

Fall In Love With Selling & Watch Your Business Grow

Are you willing to set your ego aside and sell the solution that somebody needs? That’s the key to being successful in sales. So many people feel afraid of coming off as pushy or receiving rejection, but in this episode, I’m sharing how I learned to reframe those limiting beliefs and fall in love with sales. Money creates opportunities, choice, and impact, but you won’t get there without building up your confidence as a salesperson.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Understanding what’s getting in your way of making a sale  Quotes that helped me change my perspective on sales  My response to people who accuse me of being ‘in it for the money’ Advice for anyone who’s afraid to sell to their community  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1201 mins

The Four Traits That Wildly Successful People Have In Common

There are four traits that all of our successful friends and mentors share, and in this episode, we break down what they are and how to integrate them into your life. The key to growing your network is to show up with enthusiasm and gratitude to every situation. If you want to gain the reputation of someone who sticks to their word and adds value to every interaction, practice being a humble learner and overdelivering on your commitments. These four traits set the foundation for successful leaders and their businesses.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: How to maintain relationships when you’re in a sprint season  Why it’s so important to find the lessons in every situation  Simple ways to make gratitude your default reaction  The difference between overdelivering and overpromising  RESOURCES Text ROUNDTABLE to 310-421-0416 or go to chrisharder.me/roundtable to learn more about the next Roundtable Strategy Session.  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3479 mins

Emily Lark, Founder Of Back To Life, On The Mistakes That Turned Out To Be Her Greatest Lessons & How Her Gratitude Practice Transformed Her Business

It’s easy to look at someone’s success and believe that it happened overnight, but Emily Lark is here to remind us that that’s rarely the case. She’s the founder of Back to Life, the number-one selling back pain relief program in the world, but it took years of honing in her niche and being rejected before her brand earned that title.  In our conversation, we cover how to get started on your big idea and create momentum, even if it’s not how you imagined it would look. We unpack the ways we continue to work on our relationship with money and what it means to be a successful business owner. Emily also has incredible advice for entrepreneurs at all stages in their journey and shares what mindset blocks she’s currently working through.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Giving yourself permission to start small  Overcoming the fear of public failure  Emily’s process for hiring a team to help her expand her impact  Tips for getting out of those moments when you feel stuck and unsure about your next move Finding joy in the present moment instead of constantly striving for more  RESOURCES Secrets of the Millionaire Mind: Mastering the Inner Game of Wealth by T. Harv Eker  Find the root cause of your back pain Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH EMILY  Follow Emily on Facebook: @EmilyLarkOfficial  Shop Back to Life products: backpainstretch.com  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

2396 mins

Navigating Imposter Syndrome, Recent ‘Aha’ Moments & How To Start Conversations With Investors | Living Room Session Q&A

Taking questions from the live audience is one of our favorite parts of the Living Room Session, and this group brought up amazing topics. We share the first steps to take when you’re planning an in-person event and how to get really clear on your budget for it. Another question has us reflecting on how we stay grounded, even when things feel financially uncomfortable, and the creative ways we generate more income during those moments. Plus, we talk about how to start building out your network for a ‘friends and family’ funding round.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: What to do before you hire an event planner and book a venue Tips for working through imposter syndrome during a career transition Our recent mindset breakthroughs What we do to celebrate our small wins  The benefits of strategic investors and how to start conversations with them  RESOURCES For a 10% discount on your studio session at The Good Vibe Studios, use code LIVINGROOM10: thegoodvibestudios.com  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 to be the first to know about our next live podcasting session! CONNECT WITH THE GOOD VIBE STUDIOS Follow The Good Vibe Studios: @thegoodvibestudios  Learn more about The Good Vibe Studios: thegoodvibestudios.com CONNECT WITH ONEHOPE WINE Follow ONEHOPE Wine: @onehope  Shop ONEHOPE Wine: onehopewine.com  CONNECT WITH AUDIENCE MEMBERS @suzifreeman  @jenna.klopfenstein  @trainwithlindsey  @ashleymwrites  @delrocaterco  @thesparklebar  CONNECT WITH LINDSEY Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Listen to Powerhouse Women   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

815 mins

Your Next Level Is Waiting! Here's How To Run Toward It

I just got back from the GrowthDay LIVE event and it still feels like I’m living in a daydream. Getting to speak on that stage and be surrounded by people who so deeply inspire me is something I’ll never get over, but I’ll be real with you – there was a lot of self-doubt and overwhelm leading up to that moment. Luckily, I had my faith, my tribe, and a lot of prep work on my side so that I could be the vessel and experience the transformation. If you’re in the middle of something really challenging right now, this episode is for you.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Leaning into my spirituality during high-pressure situations  What helps me get out of my head and feel grounded  My message to anyone who’s in a really uncomfortable growth season right now  How to reach your next evolution  RESOURCES Come join me on the GrowthDay app!: growthday.com  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1066 mins

Insights From Day 1 Of GrowthDay LIVE: Top Takeaways From Ed Mylett's Epic Keynote & More!

We’re in Austin for the GrowthDay LIVE event and it’s been such an energy boost! These rooms not only plug us back into our community and help us meet new people, but they’re also a great reminder of why it’s so important to celebrate what makes you unique.  We’re sharing takeaways from Ed Mylett’s impactful keynote speech and unpack how his message landed for us. Plus, I share what I do to alleviate my nerves before I get on stage. Stay tuned for an upcoming episode where we’re going to recap more of this weekend!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The #1 thing that’s helped me improve as a speaker  The importance of having a powerful stage presence and knowing how to communicate your message effectively Why we love going to events like GrowthDay LIVE  An analogy from Ed Mylett’s presentation that really resonated with us  Details about my upcoming workshop with Katrina Scott  RESOURCES Text WORKSHOP to 310-496-8363 to get on the VIP text list for the Girlfriends & Business Workshop!  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3130 mins

Supercharge Your Business With Superfoods: Your Super Co-Founder Kristel de Groot On The Connection Between Diet and Success

Whenever I’m trying to reach a new level in my business, the first thing I do is dial in my lifestyle to create more energy and focus. One of the easiest places to start doing that is by taking inventory of your diet and incorporating nutrient-dense foods into your daily smoothies and lattes.  I’m joined by Kristel de Groot, co-founder of Your Super and co-author of Your Super Life cookbook, to unpack how to improve your performance through your diet. We get into all of Kristel’s favorite ingredients and recipes that boost immunity, gut health, and the appearance of your skin on top of it all! Kristel also shares examples of how she’s redefining the rules of her business and learning to lead from her intuition.   IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: How Kristel and her co-founder overcame challenges with sourcing when they first launched their brand  Coffee alternatives that will give you long-lasting energy  Shifting out of diet culture and understanding how to use food as fuel  Tips for breaking habits that don’t support your long-term goals  Kristel’s ‘Moon Day Policy’ that’s breaking the period taboo for professional women  Advice for anyone who is feeling stuck in the idea phase of their product  RESOURCES DM me the word WORKSHOP to get on the VIP text list for the Girlfriends & Business Workshop!  Kristel’s TedTalk: This Bloody Conversation Needs To Happen. Period.  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH KRISTEL Follow Kristel: @blissbykris Follow Your Super: @yoursuperfoods  Order Your Super Life: kristelandmichael.com/book  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

2998 mins

Give Yourself Permission To Go BIG | Living Room Session

When you give yourself permission to go big, what you’re really saying is that you believe in yourself and trust that you’re capable of achieving your dreams. Lindsey and I are back together for another Living Room Session to talk about how we build confidence one small step at a time.  We share our hacks for getting more clarity around decision-making, including ways to collaborate on ideas and actually take action on them. You can always count on Lindsey and I to get real about what it takes to step into that next-level version of yourself, so join us on this episode as we unpack tangible ways to do just that.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Mindset hacks for reframing failure  Being honest with yourself about how boldly you’re going after your goals  Examples of how powerful it is to learn through taking action  One of the most valuable muscles we can build as entrepreneurs The best the way to speed up the timeline of how fast you achieve your goals  RESOURCES For a 10% discount on your studio session at The Good Vibe Studios, use code LIVINGROOM10: thegoodvibestudios.com  Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 to be the first to know about our next live podcasting session! Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! CONNECT WITH THE GOOD VIBE STUDIOS Follow The Good Vibe Studios: @thegoodvibestudios  Learn more about The Good Vibe Studios: thegoodvibestudios.com CONNECT WITH ONEHOPE WINE Follow ONEHOPE Wine: @onehope  Shop ONEHOPE Wine: onehopewine.com  CONNECT WITH LINDSEY Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Listen to Powerhouse Women   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1468 mins

It's Happening! Katrina Scott & I Spill The Details About The Girlfriends & Business Workshop

I’ve hinted at it before, but it’s finally official: Katrina Scott and I are hosting a workshop on how to expand your brand and network! In this episode, we get into all the details about what you can expect from this event, the thought process behind why we created it, and what we hope everyone will take away from it. If you’re looking for something that’s part mastermind, part girls day out with like-minded business women, join us on June 3rd in Scottsdale.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Concepts we’ll be covering at the Girlfriends & Business Workshop Why events like this are so powerful for scaling your brand  The true meaning of ‘network’  What we’re most looking forward to at this workshop  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! DM me the word WORKSHOP to get on the VIP text list for the Girlfriends & Business Workshop!  CONNECT WITH KATRINA  Follow Katrina: @katrinascott  Listen to Live Beautifully with Katrina Scott  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1208 mins

It's Your Responsibility To Sell

Chris and I grew up with extremely different ideas about sales and making money. In my religion, it was considered bad to be a salesperson, but for Chris, it was celebrated and something he felt naturally gifted in.  No matter what your money story is, we’re sharing our tips for improving your sales skills and breaking down the lessons we’ve learned from our decades of experience. If you’re willing to set aside your ego and help people make better decisions with your product, there’s no limit on what you can achieve.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Advice for people who feel uncomfortable on sales calls   How to enroll people into a vision of possibility  What to do if you’re not winning your sales conversations  Key takeaways from our time in network marketing  RESOURCES Check out the FREE webinar we did with Chalene Johnson! Go to loriharder.com/impact to get the replay.  Secrets of the Millionaire Mind by T. Harv Eker  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3482 mins

Katerina Schneider, Founder & CEO Of Ritual, On How She’s Transforming The Supplement Industry With Her 9-Figure Brand

Katerina Schneider is the founder and CEO of Ritual, a personal health brand bringing a new level of transparency to the health and wellness industry. In her mission to establish Ritual as the most trusted destination for vitamins and supplements, she’s transformed what it means to be a female founder.  In our conversation, she describes how she’s refining her purpose as a CEO, ways that she prioritizes herself daily, and her non-conventional hiring method. Plus, she shares amazing advice for female founders who don't know where to get started with raising capital and how to pitch your company with confidence.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: What sparked Katerina’s interest in vitamins and supplements Some of the key roles Katerina’s hired for to take Ritual to the next level  The main factors that have made Ritual a nine-figure business Using rejection as fuel to take risks and push the status quo  Katerina’s routine to support herself around stress and leadership challenges  RESOURCES Use code EARNYOURHAPPY to get 20% off first monthly subscription at ritual.com  Text WORKSHOP to 310-496-8363 to learn more about my upcoming networking and branding workshop with Katrina Scott!  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! CONNECT WITH KATERINA  Follow Katerina: @katandkale  Follow Ritual: @ritual  Shop Ritual: ritual.com  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

2243 mins

How To Boost Instagram Engagement & Impact Your Following With Social Media Expert Chalene Johnson

One of our goals for this year is to be more intentional and consistent with posting on Instagram. Our friend Chalene Johnson is the absolute master of organic growth and engagement on social media, so we recently sat down with her to get all her top tips. Chalene shares industry insight into how to get more followers to watch your stories, what to do if you want to monetize your page, and how to create content that actually impacts your community.  We cut through all the generic advice in this episode and really get into what works. If you want to take it a step further, check out our upcoming free social media webinar: loriharder.com/impact IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: How to take advantage of the current Instagram algorithm  Chalene’s #1 tip for people who want to grow their audience  The different strategies between main feed posts, stories, and reels  What to do if your sales and affiliate marketing links have slowed down  Why Chalene purposely leaves information off her stories and captions  An Instagram stories hack to double (or even triple) your views  RESOURCES Join us for our FREE webinar to go deeper on everything we cover in this episode, plus learn how to create a unique plan that works for your business! Go to loriharder.com/impact to sign up.   Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH CHALENE  Follow Chalene: @chalenejohnson  Learn more on Chalene’s website: chalene.com  Listen to The Chalene Show  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: chrisharder.me  Learn more about frello: frelloapp.com  Follow frello: @frello_app  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

870 mins

The #1 Reason You’re Not Achieving Your Goals (And How To Fix It)

There’s a simple formula for achieving your goals: Stay committed, even when it’s not convenient. The initial interest that sparked your idea isn’t going to be strong enough to get it across the finish line. But, when you put some healthy pressure behind your goals and surround yourself with people who help you stay on track, you’ll be able to work through any challenges that come up along the way.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Learning more about our Enneagram types  What keeps us committed to our goals, especially on hard days  Why it’s so important to actively schedule in needle-moving actions on your calendar  Exciting news about Chris’s peer-to-peer lending app  RESOURCES Interested in being an investor in frello? Check out frelloapp.com/invest  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit his website: chrisharder.me  Learn more about frello, his peer-to-peer lending app: frelloapp.com  Follow frello: @frello_app 

3199 mins

The Biggest Lessons We’ve Learned In Business With Kelly Kussman, Founder Of Cayla Gray Luxury Fine Fragrance

My friend Kelly Kussman is back on the show to chat about the things we wish we knew when we first started out in business, especially when it comes to relationships. She has amazing tips for how to deal with gossip and react with integrity when you’re faced with an emotionally charged situation. Kelly also expands on what it was like to do a major rebrand and overcome the fears that were holding her back from executing on her vision.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Being intentional about the opinions you consider when you make business decisions Kelly’s tips for deepening your intuition  How mentors can save you millions of dollars Mindset tools for managing relationships as your business grows  How to free up your mental and emotional energy from things that aren’t productive  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH KELLY Follow Kelly: @kelly_ward_kussman  Follow Cayla Gray:@caylagrayco  Shop Cayla Gray: caylagray.com CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1177 mins

7 Ways To Build Your Dream Network

Even though I’ve built amazing networks before, I feel like I’m starting at square one in the products-based business arena. I’m sharing my strategy for getting into the right rooms and connecting with like-minded people. Plus, I share some exciting updates about Lite Pink, what to expect from my upcoming workshop, and where I’m at with my fertility journey.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: What we’re going to be covering at the networking and branding workshop on June 3rd The correlation between your long-term success and how much effort you put into networking  What I do to find industry events  Ideas for creating win-win business collaborations The truth about how often you need to follow-up with people  RESOURCES Text WORKSHOP to 310-496-8363 to learn more about my upcoming workshop!  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1681 mins

Recent Lessons We've Learned That Will Help You Build Your Dreams

We’re only four months into this year and we’ve already learned so much about optimizing our time and getting clear on different business goals. In this episode, we share what’s currently lighting us up and fast-tracking our progress. We also talk about the main takeaways from the latest Roundtable Strategy Session and discuss exciting updates on Chris’s peer-to-peer lending app, Lite Pink, and upcoming events.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Staying open-minded to what you can learn from people in different industries The key to expanding your reach and revenue  What makes a great founder  Learning to really use your network and receive support  What to expect from the upcoming branding and networking workshop  RESOURCES Text WORKSHOP to 310-496-8363 to learn more about the workshop with Katrina Scott!  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Check out our episode on The Clever Investor Show   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3619 mins

The Daily Stoic Author, Ryan Holiday, On How Discipline Is Destiny & The Key To Finding Peace

There are a few authors who have deeply impacted my mindset and how I approach life, and Ryan Holiday is at the top of that list. He’s a #1 NYT bestselling author and media strategist, and we recently sat down to discuss all things discipline in honor of his latest book, Discipline Is Destiny: The Power of Self-Control.  In our conversation, Ryan expands on the physical, mental, and spiritual aspects of discipline. He shares his perspective on making peace with being misunderstood or disliked by people, which is something I’m constantly working on mastering. We also talk about strategies for coming up with fresh, authentic content and what to do if you’re bumping up against a creative block.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: An inside look into Ryan’s research process for his writing  Connecting curiosity with commitment  Getting clarity on your priorities and what you have space for in this season of life Why you shouldn’t say ‘maybe’ when you really want to say ‘no’  Practicing the discipline of taking consistent action  What’s surprising Ryan about the response to Discipline Is Destiny  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH RYAN Follow Ryan: @ryanholiday  Follow Daily Stoic: @dailystoic   Check out more of Ryan’s work: ryanholiday.net Get your copy of Discipline Is Destiny: The Power of Self-Control  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

2823 mins

The Power Of Consistency & Creating Your Own Success Metrics | Living Room Session Q&A

After our most recent Living Room Session, Lindsey Schwartz and I hosted a Q&A and got into topics like how to find the right course, questions to ask yourself about your impact, and the truth about consistency.  We share exactly how we get out of the ‘learning loop’ and implement an action plan. Lindsey breaks down her writing routine and how she’s approaching the process for her second book. Plus, we pinpoint what usually stops us from living as our highest selves and highlight simple tools for developing next-level habits.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: What to do when you you’re not seeing the results you hoped for  Our advice for anyone who feels stuck in their creative practice   How to tap into the energy that you want to embody  Getting clear about how you tangibly measure your impact  Why it’s so important to have an integration phase after you take a course or attend an event  RESOURCES Episode 1024. Stop Waiting To Be Anointed & Put Your Stake In The Ground  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 to be the first to know about our next live podcasting session! CONNECT WITH THE GOOD VIBE STUDIOS Follow The Good Vibe Studios: @thegoodvibestudios  Learn more about The Good Vibe Studios: thegoodvibestudios.com CONNECT WITH ONEHOPE WINE Follow ONEHOPE Wine: @onehope  Shop ONEHOPE Wine: onehopewine.com  AUDIENCE MEMBERS Follow Alyssa Morton: @lyss.morton Follow Helen Raptoplous: @helenraptoplous Follow Tierney Shirrell: @live.bold.movement Follow Michelle Hill: @michelle.intuitive.healer  CONNECT WITH LINDSEY Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Listen to Powerhouse Women   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

893 mins

Feeling Stuck? Do The Hard Thing You Need To Do!

The hard thing that you’re currently avoiding is what’s keeping you stuck. Whenever I’m feeling frustrated with my progress or inaction, I know that’s an invitation to be honest with myself about making a tough decision or committing to something that stretches me.  What’s the hard thing that’s holding you back right now? My challenge for you today is to do it and clear up that mental space so you can become the person you’re meant to be.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: How I’m feeling after making a major pivot in my business  Understanding what you miss out on by not going after your big dream  What you need to be asking in order to empower and educate yourself  Releasing the things that cause you pain or shame RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1358 mins

The Best Advice Shared From Inside An Elite Business Mastermind

Masterminds have truly transformed our businesses, which is why Chris is so passionate about providing space for connection and collaboration in his Elite Entrepreneur Mastermind. In this episode, we’re discussing the biggest takeaways from the most recent round of speakers and group members.  Chris shares what industry leaders like Dean Grazisosi and Britt Driscoll have to say about the economy and how to reduce bottlenecks in business. Plus, we discuss solutions for the biggest pain points right now, including letting go of employees and maximizing current offerings.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Why masterminds are crucial for business and personal growth Tuning out the headlines and focusing on what you can actually control  The #1 way to maintain quality while you scale your business How to avoid the biggest mistake we made when we were starting out in business  Committing to having tough conversations that you know you need to have RESOURCES Text the word ROUNDTABLE to 310-421-0416 to get information about the next roundtable VIP business strategy session.   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

2980 mins

Danielle LaPorte On How To Become Unbothered And Create Space For Peace

Whenever I want to explore spirituality on a deeper level, I reach for Danielle LaPorte’s work. She’s an expert on the intelligence of love and recently came out with a new book called How To Be Loving: As Your Heart Is Breaking Open and Our World Is Waking Up.  In our conversation, Danielle describes what peace means to her and how she incorporates nourishing practices into her daily life. She shares advice for people who are easily bothered by certain behaviors or outcomes, which is something she used to really struggle with. We also discuss how to set more aligned goals and be satisfied with enough instead of constantly desiring more.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Where self-development might be causing you more stress  Getting comfortable with silence  Mantras that help us focus on the light and stay hopeful for healing  What to do when you feel like your tolerance is being tested  The difference between setting goals from a place of satisfaction versus scarcity  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH DANIELLE  Learn more about Danielle: daniellelaporte.com Follow Danielle: @daniellelaporte  Order your copy of How To Be Loving   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

998 mins

The Secret To Time Management

If you want to live a more intentional life, you have to actively prioritize the things that matter to you. It’s so easy to put things off and get caught up in daily life, but we all know that tomorrow isn’t promised.  I have a time management hack that helps me frame my week and ensure that I’m scheduling in the people and activities that I love. I also share my tips for working through the inevitable resistance that comes up when we start to make commitments in our calendars. IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: My strategy for working through procrastination Questions to ask yourself to get clear on your mission and purpose in life  Why I believe helping others is the path to a better life  What living a regret-free life means to me  How to create an realistic time management plan RESOURCES Come join me at GrowthDay LIVE in Austin: growthday.com/austin  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1156 mins

How To Avoid The Top 3 Regrets In Life

There was a recent study done on what people regret most at the end of their lives, and this got Chris and I thinking about what we can do to avoid those same mistakes. Living a regret-free life requires intentional scheduling, spreading love, and building up your risk-tolerance. In this episode, we share ways that we work daily to create more joy and meaningful connections so that we can look back knowing we lived life to the fullest.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Taking an honest audit of how you spend your time and energy  Simple ways to show more love throughout the day  Our advice for risk-averse people  How to work through the resistance that comes up when you try to uplevel your habits   RESOURCES Episode 730. Rob Murgatroyd On Why You Need To Fight For The Life You Want  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3464 mins

Stop Waiting To Be Anointed & Put Your Stake In The Ground | Living Room Session

Lindsey Schwartz and I are back at The Good Vibe Studios to record another Living Room Session! We dive into the topic of anointing yourself and getting comfortable with imperfection. We share what was going on behind-the-scenes during some of our most pivotal career moments, including writing books, launching events, and speaking on stages.  The common thread between all of those accomplishments? We were okay with showing up and doing it messy. Once you accept that done is better than perfect, that’s when you start to see your wildest dreams come true.   Stay tuned for part two to hear our Q&A with the audience!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Rewriting the stories that keep you small  Ways to support yourself when you feel like life is constantly knocking you down  The importance of small, consistent habits that support your growth  Our stake-in-the-ground moments  What currently has us feeling stretched in life and business  RESOURCES Tony Robbins’ Unleash the Power Within events  Atomic Habits by James Clear  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 to be the first to know about our next live podcasting session! CONNECT WITH THE GOOD VIBE STUDIOS Follow The Good Vibe Studios: @thegoodvibestudios  Learn more about The Good Vibe Studios: thegoodvibestudios.com Get 10% off with code LIVINGROOM10 CONNECT WITH ONEHOPE WINE Follow ONEHOPE Wine: @onehope  Shop ONEHOPE Wine: onehopewine.com  CONNECT WITH LINDSEY Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Listen to Powerhouse Women   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

2152 mins

Rebecca Minkoff & Ali Wyatt, Co-Founders Of The Female Founder Collective, On How To Break Through Barriers As A Female Entrepreneur

Multi-passionate entrepreneurs Rebecca Minkoff and Ali Wyatt are co-founders of The Female Founder Collective, an amazing community of like-minded women who crave education on how to develop their business ideas. Members have access to events, programs, and workshops specifically designed to fill in the information gap that so many female entrepreneurs experience.  In our conversation, they explain why it’s harder for women to raise capital and share stories of how they continue to work through those financial challenges. They also give advice for female founders at all different stages of business and chat about what they’re most looking forward to at the upcoming Female Founders Day event.   IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Where the idea for The Female Founder Collective came from  The main reasons why women struggle to raise money and secure loans  Re-thinking the structure and impact of events  Where you might be stalling your own growth  Fully embracing what it means to be a woman in business  RESOURCES Get 15% off General Admission tickets using the code FFDxLori at checkout: femalefoundercollective.com/ffd   Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH REBECCA & ALI  Follow Rebecca: @rebeccaminkoff  Follow Ali: @alikwyatt7  Follow The Female Founder Collective: @thefemalefoundercollective  Learn more about Female Founder Collective: femalefoundercollective.com  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

874 mins

Is It OK To Be Aspirational?

We love to surround ourselves with living proof that our aspirations are possible, whether it’s the cars we want to drive, the decor we want for our homes, or the lifestyles we want to live. Our goal is to inspire others to reach a new level, but there’s always one or two negative comments that pop up when we share our achievements on social media.  Let this be a reminder that you should always demonstrate that it’s possible to achieve your dreams and turn down the volume on people who try to tell you otherwise!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The difference between arrogance and aspiration  Why it’s so powerful to surround yourself with examples of excellence  Fueling the next generation of dreamers  Monitoring what shows up on your social media feed  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

2708 mins

The Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe On Lessons From Her Breakup & How To Handle Comparison

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kaitlyn Bristowe and I go deep on topics like healing your inner child, navigating female friendships, and embracing getting older in a world that’s obsessed with youth. In our conversation, Kaitlyn opens up about her journey leading up to her time on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, including the devastating heartbreak that changed her life. We talk about the power of forgiveness and how to develop a more resilient mindset. Plus, Kaitlyn shares how she cultivates self-love and continues to prioritize her relationship with herself.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Where Kaitlyn came up with the idea for her podcast, Off The Vine  Recovering from the whirlwind of reality TV  Kaitlyn’s biggest takeaways from therapy  How Kaitlyn handles comparison as a business owner and influencer  Reframing your perspective and experience around aging  Getting to a place of gratitude for your challenges   RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH KAITLYN Follow Kaitlyn: @kaitlynbristowe  Shop Dew Edit: dewedit.com  Follow Dew Edit: @dewedit  Shop Spade & Sparrows: spadeandsparrows.com   Follow Spade & Sparrows: @spadeandsparrows  Listen to Off The Vine   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

759 mins

Don't Wait, Create Your Opportunity Now!

How can you start going after your big goals on a smaller scale? I spent so many years on the sidelines waiting for the perfect opportunity to come along, but I realized it’s better to just get out there and create what you wish existed. If it’s speaking on stages, writing a book, hosting events 一 whatever it is that lights you up, there are so many ways that you can start living out your dreams right now.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: My #1 strategy for keeping my goals at the forefront of my mind Why I’m loving smaller events lately  How Lindsey and I came up with a win-win-win solution for our live podcast sessions My advice for anyone who feels stuck or unsure about how to take the next step RESOURCES Episode 1009. How To Build Your Dream Network  Episode 1012. Living Room Session Q&A  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text POWER to 310-496-8363 to get our Power 9 template!  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

4124 mins

20+ Years Of Highs, Lows & Lessons Learned As A Couple With Katrina And Brian Scott

Our friends Katrina and Brian Scott join us on this special He Said She Said episode! We look back on our not-so-meet-cute story, major turning points in our relationship, and open up about our fertility journey. This conversation really has us reflecting on the moments that have made us and what keeps us together during challenging times. Katrina and Brian share some of the ups and downs of their 20+ year relationship and the lessons they’ve learned along the way, too.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Why we believe hitting rock bottom is one of the best gifts we’ve ever been given Our introduction to self-development work and the event that changed our lives  Deepening your relationships in vulnerable moments  Examples of how a bold leap of faith pays off (often in unexpected ways)  Navigating the struggles we’ve been experiencing as we try to expand our family  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH KATRINA AND BRIAN Follow Katrina: @katrinascott  Follow Brian: @llbrisco  Listen to Live Beautifully with Katrina Scott  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3655 mins

Lewis Howes On How To Create More Energy, Peace & Freedom In Your Life

Chris and I recently caught up with one of our greatest mentors, Lewis Howes. His masterminds, books, and podcast have been complete game-changers for us and we’re so excited to dive into his latest project, The Greatness Mindset: Unlock the Power of Your Mind and Live Your Best Life Today.  We break down the best ways to create a powerful network, how to overcome the fear of judgment, and why it’s so important to celebrate life. Lewis also reveals the one practice he’s implemented recently that’s given him so much energy and freedom. Plus, we cover strategies for releasing the need to win and genuinely enjoying the pursuit of your goals.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The foundation of authentic relationships  Recognizing where you overextend or abandon yourself  Reclaiming your energy so you can focus on your true mission  Mindset tools to build resilience and let go of results  One of the most impactful strategies Lewis covers in The Greatness Mindset What the #1 lesson is that Lewis learned from his father and how it shows up in his latest book  RESOURCES We’re giving away a FREE copy of The Greatness Mindset to the first 100 PEOPLE that share this episode on Instagram, tag @lewishowes, @loriharder & @chriswharder and let us know your biggest takeaway from this episode!  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LEWIS  Follow Lewis: @lewishowes  Pre-order The Greatness Mindset: lewishowes.com/the-greatness-mindset  Learn more about Lewis: lewishowes.com  Listen to The School of Greatness    CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

911 mins

Train Your Mind & Get More Done By Compartmentalizing Your Thoughts

Being able to compartmentalize my thoughts is one of the best mindset tools that I’ve learned. Not only does it increase my productivity, but it also improves my decision-making skills and helps me stay present.  It’s taken me years to learn how to choose my thoughts. In this episode, I’m sharing my top tips for how to feel like you have more control over your inner-dialogue. I also dive into how to start pinpointing your thought patterns and implement daily habits to support that process.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Recognizing where you self-sabotage with your thoughts  How I learned to get out of my head so that I could enjoy running  The correlation between your thoughts and your energy Five ways to start compartmentalizing your thoughts  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

904 mins

How To Be Seen As An Expert In Your Field

If you want to become the go-to expert in your field, we have a four-step strategy for creating the buzz and social proof that can get you there. We’re breaking down how to build credibility across different platforms including podcasting, traditional media outlets, and social media. If you’re ready to put the effort in, there’s no limit to what you can achieve with your personal brand over the next couple of years.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: What to expect from a podcast tour  How to collaborate and associate with people who are in the same arena  Why there’s no such thing as an ‘overnight success’  Tips for boosting your social media presence and reaching your intended audience  RESOURCES Text the word ROUNDTABLE to 310-421-0416 if you want to be considered for the very first roundtable VIP business strategy session.   Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3577 mins

Reimagining The Customer Experience & Other Product Development Tips With Cyd Tetro, CEO Of Brandless

Cyd Tetro’s career has always been at the intersection of innovation and customer experience, and now as the CEO of Brandless, she’s bringing the best health and wellness products to market in a more affordable and sustainable way.  In our conversation, Cyd offers so much wisdom about market research, business strategy, and staying focused as an entrepreneur. She gets into the details about how to elevate your customer journey and avoid common product development problems. Cyd also extracts some lessons from products that didn’t take off like she thought they would and shares what she would do differently in hindsight.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The key element of building successful products Using data to make informed decisions and to pivot  What you should include in your business growth strategy this year  How to incorporate multiple channels of revenue into your brand  Two companies that are really nailing the customer journey right now  What Cyd and her team look for when acquiring companies for Brandless  The incredible impact and reach of Cyd’s non-profit, Women Tech Council  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH CYD Follow Cyd: @cydtetro  Connect with Cyd on LinkedIn: Cydni Tetro  Follow Cyd on Twitter: @cydtetro  Follow Brandless: @brandlesslife  Shop Brandless: brandless.com  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1002 mins

How To Get Your Power Back NOW!

Where in your life are you waiting for someone to validate your worth? I did that for so many years until I realized that I could take back my power by cutting out the middleman and creating new containers for myself. In this episode, I look back at how I got started on my entrepreneurial journey and continue to use lessons from those early years in my business now. Don’t expect someone to anoint you 一 it’s up to you to fulfill your dreams.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: What my life looked like when I was focused on superficial outcomes  Getting clear about the feeling you’re after  Finding ways to add value and become undeniable  What I do now when I catch myself waiting to be anointed by someone else  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 to be the first to receive the link for our next live podcast session!  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

899 mins

Are You Busy or Are You Misaligned?

Do you find yourself saying ‘yes’ to things because you think it’s the right thing to do, but it’s not necessarily aligned with your goals? We’ve definitely fallen into that cycle before and it always leads to frustration, overwhelm, and burnout. In this episode, we talk about how we’ve managed to shift out of that mindset and instead focus on things that bring us joy while moving the needle forward.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Being more intentional about your schedule  Doing your due diligence to figure out if something is worth your time Our strategies for getting clear on when it’s time to make a pivot  How to approach your day with more energy, even when you’re busy   RESOURCES Donate to our Arizona Pet Project fundraiser: azpetproject.org/harder  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text POWER to 310-496-8363 for our Power 9 Journal Prompt! CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

2832 mins

Amy Porterfield’s Step-by-Step Guide On How To Make A Career Pivot & Be Your Own Boss

Amy Porterfield is one of my go-to friends when I want advice about how to make the right pivot and become a better business leader. She’s an online marketing expert who poured all of her wisdom into her new book, Two Weeks Notice, which is a step-by-step guide on how to transition out of your current job and start thinking like a business owner.  In our conversation, Amy walks us through some of the major takeaways from the book, including how to find your ‘sweet spot’ business idea and set yourself up for success. We look back on our scrappy beginnings and talk about how that process helped us discover what ideas were truly aligned and worth going all-in on.   Because I think everyone should have this book, we’re giving away a copy to the first 10 people who share this episode on Instagram and tag @amyporterfield and @loriharder. Don’t forget to let us know your biggest takeaway from this episode!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: How to create a ‘runway plan’ to set yourself up for success before quitting your job Amy’s advice for people who don’t feel like they have the skill set to start their own business What you should (and shouldn’t) be focused on when you’re getting your idea off the ground Expanding your capacity for failure and building a more resilient mindset  What Amy wishes she could tell herself at the beginning of her entrepreneurial journey  The templates, checklists, and guides that you can find in Amy’s book  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH AMY Buy Amy’s book: twoweeksnoticebook.com  Follow Amy: @amyporterfield  Listen to Online Marketing Made Easy with Amy Porterfield  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

2764 mins

Audience Q&A: Friendships, Marriage, Scaling & Personal Branding | LIVE Living Room Session

In part two of our live podcast session, Lindsey Schwartz and I host a Q&A session with the audience. We cover everything from evolving out of friendships, building your personal brand, and having difficult conversations with your partner. We also chat about how to scale and automate while maintaining a personal connection with your clients.  A special thank you to The Good Vibe Studios for letting us use their beautiful space to host this event!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Giving yourself permission to only pour into friendships that truly serve you  Tips for having honest and effective financial conversations with your partner  The power of a small, engaged community  How to figure out who your first hire should be  Using social media to your advantage to grow your brand idea and create traction  RESOURCES Ready to join us for the next Living Room recording? Get exclusive access to the sign-up link by texting the word DAILY to 310-496-8363! Chef Ash: @delrocaterco  SSU Network: @ssunetwork  Samantha Montalbano: @samantha_montalbano Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! CONNECT WITH THE GOOD VIBE STUDIOS Follow The Good Vibe Studios: @thegoodvibestudios  Learn more about The Good Vibe Studios: thegoodvibestudios.com CONNECT WITH ONEHOPE WINE Follow ONEHOPE Wine: @onehope  Shop ONEHOPE Wine: onehopewine.com  CONNECT WITH LINDSEY Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Listen to Powerhouse Women   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1458 mins

Decoding Common Business Concepts & Terms

When I was still in the ideation phase with Lite Pink, I felt like I was hitting certain limits because I didn't understand what my options were. I had to learn how to speak up and research different vocabulary that was being used in meetings so that I could make empowered, informed decisions.  In this episode, I want to arm you with the language that helped me understand the major business opportunities that are out there. I break down exactly what’s included in a business plan, explain the basics of raising money for your business, and share the thought process behind some of the decisions we made with Lite Pink.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: What business plans and pitch decks have in common Strategies for creating a cohesive, well-written business plan The four main elements of a financial plan  An overview of the main investment rounds The differences between angel investors, strategic investors, venture capital firms, and private equity firms RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1023 mins

No Problem Is Too Unique To Solve, Here’s Why!

Whenever you think your problem is unique, that’s when you stop yourself from finding the solution. If you get wrapped up in shame, guilt, or whatever is holding you back from sharing your story, you end up extending that uncomfortable in-between season. In this episode, we share examples of when we’ve leaned on our network to work through moments of uncertainty. We’ve never regretted learning from people who have more experience and can help us through challenging times.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Fighting to design the life that gives you everything you want  Where are you trapping yourself in shame?  The value of sharing your struggle  Opening yourself up to receive support from your network  RESOURCES Text the word ROUNDTABLE to 310-421-0416 if you want to be considered for the very first roundtable VIP business strategy session.   Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3791 mins

How To Build Your Dream Network | Powerhouse Women x Earn Your Happy LIVE Living Room Session

Lindsey Schwartz and I always talk about creating the rooms that you want to be in, and this episode is the perfect example of how to do that. We recently got together to talk about how to build your dream network, but this time we were joined by a live audience! In part one of this series, we break down our key strategies for cultivating friendships and business relationships. Lindsey highlights the three specific communities that you should focus on building and exactly where to find the people you want to surround yourself with. Plus, I explain how to get on the radar of your mentors and really add value to their lives.  Stay tuned for part 2 of this series to hear the Q&A with our fabulous audience! And special thank you to The Good Vibe Studios for letting us use their beautiful space! IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: How to find the people you want to connect and grow with  Being upfront about what you need in a friendship and finding the right energy match  Lori’s approach to supporting people without waiting to be asked  Resisting the urge to slow down if you’re upleveling faster than your current peer group  Appreciating the present moment instead of constantly wishing for more  RESOURCES Learn more about The Good Vibes Studios  Check out ONEHOPE Wine  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LINDSEY Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Listen to Powerhouse Women   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

935 mins

5 Ways To Come Up With A Business Idea (Or Expand The One You Already Have!)

I’m sharing five ways to come up with a new business idea or build on the dream that you already have. There are a few simple ways you can use your daily routine to see what’s missing in the market, which is usually where I start when I’m thinking about launching a new product or service. I also get into why brainstorming with other people is super effective for coming up with ideas and share a strategy that I like to do with other entrepreneurs I’m collaborating with.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: My new approach to time blocking and content creation  Leveraging your zone of genius  Free ways to do market research and test for a viable product  The ‘stupid idea time’ method that always sparks creative ideas for me RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

845 mins

Find The Magic And Money In The Monotony

When we study the patterns of successful people, the number one thing that helps them reach their goals is repeating a simple process. When you fall in love with a routine that works for you, that’s when the magic (and money) comes. In this episode, we talk about why it’s so important to resist the urge to give up when things start to feel monotonous. We also talk about what keeps us motivated, focused, and committed to the show up consistently.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The unexpected benefits of monotony  Understanding the time it takes to achieve meaningful results Where are you choosing to be frustrated instead of taking imperfect action?  Shortening your milestones and rewarding yourself along the way  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

2984 mins

Chasing The Life You Want & Practicing Boldness As A Habit With Bestselling Author Jennifer Cohen

Jennifer Cohen is the perfect example of how being bold pays off in every aspect of your life, even if it’s not how you expected it. She’s a best-selling author, brand strategist, and educator with a specific focus on building healthy habits to drive positive behavioral change. In her latest book, Bigger, Better, Bolder, Jennifer guides readers on how to overcome self-doubt and reach their potential in a bold way.  Both Jennifer and I have gotten really comfortable with rejection and failure, which isn’t something that entrepreneurs are often open about. We talk about some of our really bold moves that didn’t end up how we imagined, but majorly impacted our journeys in a positive way. Jennifer also gives us her top tips for building up boldness as a habit and rewiring your inner-dialogue.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Surrounding yourself with a ‘Bold of Directors’ who support your success Going out and creating your own opportunities  Tools for building up your confidence and self-esteem  Focusing on what could go right instead of what might go wrong Discovering the gifts that come from your challenges  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts. 

1489 mins

What I've Learned From Doing 1,000 Episodes Of The Podcast

Since celebrating my 1000th episode last week, I’ve been thinking about what I’ve learned on this podcasting journey. It feels surreal to say that I have researched, recorded, and published over 1,000 episodes, but it proves to me that dedication is the key to maintaining steady growth.  In this episode, I’m looking back on what has helped me achieve this major milestone, including my approach to content, what I do when I feel like I’m out of ideas, and how to embrace positive pressure. Plus, I share my huge podcast goal for this year and how you can help me get there. IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Being open to feedback without taking it personally The common thread between some of my most popular episodes  Why it’s so important to invite more spontaneity into your life  Showing up, even when you lack motivation or passion  Finding areas where you can get more focused and improve your strategy  Being okay with taking imperfect action  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1497 mins

This Is Why You're Getting Stuck On Your Goals

If you’re feeling stuck or struggling with motivation, the best thing you can do is surround yourself with positive peer pressure and accountability. I feel like I finally have clarity around my goals and the steps I need to take to get there, and so much of that process happened at the recent mastermind event we attended. In this episode, we talk about how to create more support in your life and expand your capacity. We share some real life examples of how we built up our network and rely on them to keep us on track with achieving our dreams.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Why it’s so important to set a goal and work backwards from there  My plan for actively growing my audience  How to set up milestones and rewards along the journey The power of a peer group that holds you accountable RESOURCES beonline is our proven process of growing businesses online! Learn more here: chrisharder.me/beonline  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

2823 mins

How To Build A 7-Figure Company In 16 Months With Bridgitte Mallinson, Founder Of GutPersonal

Bridgitte Carroll is the founder and CEO of GutPersonal, a one-of-a-kind supplement company that empowers everyone to heal from within. Chris and I are investors of GutPersonal and it’s been incredible to witness Bridgitte’s growth since launching the brand. We talk about what it was like to raise money and bring on investors, including how she got connected with the right people.  Bridgitte and I also touch on the three foundational elements of thriving as a business owner: health, worth, and community. She shares how important it is to surround yourself with people who push you to find lessons in the challenges and really embody supportive beliefs.   IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Putting your ego aside to get answers to your questions Tangible ways to expand your beliefs and limitations  What investing in the right community can do for your business and personal growth Discovering who you are and what’s in alignment with your vision  How GutPersonal addresses gaps in the supplement industry  RESOURCES Take the GutPersonal quiz: gutpersonal.com/lori  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH BRIDGITTE:  Follow Bridgitte: @bridgittemalli  Follow GutPersonal: @gut.personal  Shop GutPersonal: gutpersonal.com/lori   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

799 mins

The Key Factor To Getting Comfortable With Risk & Uncertainty

People with the strongest connections and friendships tend to take bigger risks because they know they have a supportive safety net to fall back on. I’ve realized the key to overcoming my fears is to surround myself with people who I can rely on and be vulnerable with. In this episode, I share some ways that you can intentionally deepen your relationships and expand your network, which will ultimately push the limits of your risk tolerance and abundance.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Doing an honest audit of where you spend most of your time  How I earned a spot at the most amazing mastermind  What you risk when you don’t go after your dreams  Why you need to be setting aside time to nurture your friendships  RESOURCES Come join me on the GrowthDay app!: growthday.com  Check out Impact Theory with Tom Bilyeu  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

973 mins

Key Takeaways From One Of The Most Impactful Masterminds We’ve Ever Attended!

We always like to start off January with an event that gets us inspired to make powerful business moves in the new year, and this year’s mastermind did exactly that. In this episode, we unpack a few key takeaways from our weekend with industry leaders like Jay Shetty, Ed Mylett, Mel Robbins and so many other people that we look up to. We also share our advice about how to approach events like this and highlight why it’s so important to collaborate with your peers.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Recognizing that you always have something to offer  The downside of choosing efficiency over effectiveness  Reframing your mindset around asking for help  Why you should never underestimate the power of your peer group  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3357 mins

Best-Selling Author Tanya Dalton On Making Intentional Progress & Living Life On Purpose

Tanya Dalton is back on the show to talk about how to actively choose to live with intention and a higher purpose. If you missed our first episode together, Tanya is a best-selling author, speaker, and nationally recognized productivity expert. She recently came out with a new book, On Purpose: The Busy Woman’s Guide to an Extraordinary Life of Meaning and Success, which has such a powerful message about creating the life you truly want to live.  In our conversation, Tanya shares her refreshing perspective on hustle culture and why it’s so important to prioritize downtime. We talk about how to get comfortable asking for and receiving help, which can be especially hard for female business owners. Tanya also shares her go-to practices for prioritizing tasks and measuring your own definition of success.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Finding more joy and happiness in your business  Taking the time to really figure out what ‘enough’ means to you  The benefits of choosing positivity and gratitude  Detaching your self-worth from your output  Why we so often set the wrong goals  Tips for how to unplug from your to-do list and practice true rest  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH TANYA  Follow Tanya on Instagram: @tanya.i.dalton  Learn more on Tanya’s website: tanyadalton.com  Listen to The Intentional Advantage  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1124 mins

Are You Upper Limiting Yourself?

One of the most impactful books I've ever read is Gay Hendricks’ The Big Leap. I find it helpful to revisit it in mid-January because it reminds me of this concept he discovered called “The Upper Limiting Problem.” In short, we each have a limit on how much abundance, success, and love we think we deserve. Once we start to get close to those thresholds, we self-sabotage and create chaos to stay within the boundaries we’re familiar with.  The key to tapping into your highest potential is to start observing where you hold yourself back. In this episode, I share four of my upper limits and how I’m actively working to break through them.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: What “upper limiting” is  Signs you’re on the verge of becoming a better version of yourself How I break out of the procrastination cycle  Cultivating self-validation and confidence  The fastest way to get outside of yourself  RESOURCES The Big Leap by Gay Hendricks  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

864 mins

Leave Your Team Better Than You Found Them

Chris and I received an amazing text the other day from a former employee, which was confirming for us that next-level leadership is about leaving the people that work for you better than you found them.  We’ve gone through ups and downs when it comes to hiring and managing employees, but those lessons have helped us get really clear on how to build a supportive, growth-oriented team. Join us on this episode as we reflect on how to set yourself apart as a brand leader and employer.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The distinct middle ground between team bonding and being actual friends Understanding someone’s work love language  Why it’s so important to establish normal check-ins with your employees  Our thought process behind investing in self-development courses and events for our employees Creating space for your employees to leave on positive terms RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3441 mins

How To Get Back In The Driver’s Seat Of Your Business Finances & Taxes with Shannon Weinstein, Founder of Fitnancial Solutions

Business metrics used to freak me out, but thankfully I’ve discovered some approachable ways to gain insight into that valuable information. I’m joined by Shannon Weinstein, founder of Fitnancial Solutions, which is an accounting, tax strategy, and coaching firm for entrepreneurs who want more perspective and less paperwork when it comes to their finances.  In our conversation, we break down what a fractional CFO is and how they can help business owners turn data into decisions. Shannon shares her advice for anyone who feels overwhelmed and disempowered with their finances, particularly for newer entrepreneurs. She also covers what’s included in her Business Financial Quickstarter course and an amazing offer she has for all the Earn Your Happy listeners!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: How to know when you’re ready to start working with an accountant or fractional CFO  Tips to find the right financial expert for your business The income goal that Shannon recommends achieving before hiring an accountant  Mindset tools to detach your metrics from your identity and self-worth  Tangible ways to set up a solid bookkeeping strategy and grow more sustainably this year  RESOURCES Get $50 off the Business Financial Quickstarter course at keepwhatyouearn.com/lori and use code LORI at checkout!   Come join us on the GrowthDay app!: growthday.com   Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH SHANNON Learn more about Shannon’s offerings: fitnancialsolutions.com Follow Shannon: @shannonkweinstein  Listen to Keep What You Earn      CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1233 mins

Lindsey Schwartz On The Difference Between Community And Audience (And How That Will Make You BIG Money)

Lindsey Schwartz, aka the Queen of Community, joins me on this episode to talk about why community needs to be part of your growth strategy this year. She breaks down how you can avoid burnout by intentionally creating an interactive and collaborative container alongside your brand. Plus, Lindsey is launching an immersive experience and shares exactly what you can expect from her Community Builders mastermind.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The differences between having an audience and a community  Creative ways to add value to your brand without having to be involved 24/7 Proof that anybody can be successful with a small community  How to get really clear on your community’s foundation and mission  The fundamentals and framework that Lindsey will be covering in the Community Builders mastermind  RESOURCES Learn more about the Community Builders mastermind at powerhouselori.com!  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LINDSEY Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Visit the Powerhouse Women website: powerhousewomen.co CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1109 mins

Reset Your Financial, Emotional & Risk Thermostat

A great way to visualize your threshold is to think of it as a thermostat. Whatever you set your goals or standards to, you’re going to maintain that level just like you would when you set the temperature of your home. In this episode, we explore what this concept looks like in terms of our finances, emotions, and risk tolerance. We also share how we’ve learned to rest our thermostat and push the limits of what we believe is possible.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Looking back at how far we’ve come from our original financial goals  How your decisions become your identity  Actively choosing to reset your stress response  Why expanding your risk tolerance is one of the most important things you can do  The three steps to resetting your ‘thermostat’  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3467 mins

Holding Yourself Accountable & Living Your Life For YOU With Ben Nemtin, Co-Founder Of The Buried Life

I feel so energized at the beginning of the year to set new goals and really go after them, but how can we keep that momentum going past January? I’m joined by Ben Nemtin, bestselling author and co-founder of The Buried Life movement, to discuss how to infuse more accountability into your life and prioritize the things you love.  Ben describes how his two-week bucket list road trip expanded into a philosophy about living in alignment with your true self. He highlights three simple, yet powerful steps for achieving your goals. Ben also describes the key elements of a well-rounded bucket list and shares some tools to get started with that process today.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The key piece in Ben’s mental health healing journey Leaning into relationships that give you energy  The 10 categories of your life to think about when you write your bucket list  Understanding the difference between genuine anxiety and excitement Giving yourself permission to dream out loud  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH BEN Learn more about Ben: bennemtin.com  Follow Ben: @bennemtin  Get your copy of The Bucket List Journal  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

962 mins

How To Shorten The Distance To Your Biggest Desires

I recently listened to one of my favorite podcast episodes, Unlock The Unlimited Power of Your Mind with Ed Mylett & Dr. Joe Dispenza, and I want to share some of the key takeaways from their mind-blowing conversation. They break down how to shorten the distance from where you are to what you want by shifting how you think about the unknown. I share strategies for becoming more conscious of your belief systems and how to practice embodying gratitude. Listen and hear how these concepts have shifted my mindset and approach to life! IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Recognizing where you choose suffering instead of growth  An overview of how different brain waves contribute to your subconscious programming  How to limit the effects of your external environment  Reflecting on what it took to launch and scale Bliss Project  How to get aligned with what you truly desire   RESOURCES Come join me on the GrowthDay app!: growthday.com  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1001 mins

Create Monumental Change In One Year By Doing These Two Things

Welcome to the first He Said She Said episode of 2023! To kick this year off, we’re each sharing one thing we’re going to implement and one we’re going to stop doing. In our experience, focusing on two key habits helps us stay on track and actually hit our goals. Plus, we recap our holiday weekend and talk about what it’s been like since bringing home our new puppy, Bonkers (spoiler alert: he’s fully living up to his name)!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Our strategy for setting New Year’s resolutions  Allowing space for flexibility and imperfect progress  Why we’ve stopped adding more things to our morning routine  Questions that I use to guide my decision-making process  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3703 mins

Brendon Burchard’s #1 Piece Of Advice To Accelerate Your Growth In 2023

Brendon Burchard is the world’s leading coach for high-performers and founder of GrowthDay, the first fully-integrated personal development app. He is also a bestselling author and skilled public speaker. In our conversation, we touch on how he’s developed the courage and confidence to get on stage in front of 30,000+ people.  We dive into topics like progressive development, how to rediscover your passion, and the fastest way to accelerate your growth. Brendon also shares the story behind why he started GrowthDay and highlights some of the amazing features on the app like habit tracking, community building, and education.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: How to get out of a cycle of self doubt  Taking responsibility for the energy that you bring into a space  Brendon’s daily routine to generate motivation and boost his positive mindset  The best place to meet new people and build your network  The common denominator between all of the industry leaders Brendon has worked with  What you can expect from the GrowthDay app  RESOURCES Come join us on the GrowthDay app!: growthday.com   Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH BRENDON Learn more about Brendon: brendon.com  Follow Brendon: @brendonburchard  Download GrowthDay CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1217 mins

3 Things To Leave Behind In 2023

There are three things that I’ve started to shift this year that I’m absolutely committing to leaving behind as we enter the new year. I’m sharing what those three practices are and some ways to implement them into your life if you resonate with my experience.  I feel so much happier, supported, and energized because I’m rooted in my community and only giving my time to the people that are in it for the long haul. I’m officially done with people-pleasing and calling in more authentic connections in 2023!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: My go-to responses to give myself time and space before I commit to something  Allowing people in for the moment they’re meant for instead of constantly seeking more My thoughts on being an introvert and why I don’t identify with that label anymore  What I’ve noticed about my life now that I’m better at managing my expectations and energy at events  RESOURCES Thanks to Soul CBD for sponsoring the show! Get 15% on your order at mysoulcbd.com/lori. Check out Episode 987. Introverts...This Is Going To Rock Your World  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1080 mins

We’re Breaking Down What Makes People Successful

The common thread between all of the most successful business leaders is that they all know what their talents are and they don’t let their ego get in the way of finding people who can fill in the gaps. We’re sharing an exercise that you can do to understand exactly what your zone of genius is and get more visibility into your blindspots. I describe what I think Chris’s strengths are when it comes to networking and building a business, and he highlights what he notices in my skill set as well.  DM us @loriharder and @chriswharder to let us know let us know what your superpowers are!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Leaning into what you’re good at instead of getting stuck in what you’re bad at  Actively choosing to shift the energy and operate in a higher vibration   Taking messy action instead of waiting for perfection  The key to cultivating a supportive network  Our challenge to you that will help you recognize your talents RESOURCES This is your last call for the 2023 Elite Mastermind! Apply at: chrisharder.me/mastermind  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

1817 mins

How Reducing The Stigma Of Mental Health Can Save Lives With Karena Dawn, Founder Of The Big Silence

I recently caught up with my friend Karena Dawn to talk about the amazing work she’s doing in the mental health space and what she’s learned in her own healing journey.  Karena and I discuss her debut memoir The Big Silence: A Daughter’s Memoir of Mental Illness and Healing, which is a deeply moving story of her journey from crisis, addiction, and depression to a life of hope and happiness. In our conversation, she shares her advice for anyone who is struggling with their mental health right now and highlights some supportive solutions.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The best way to overcome the stigma and shame surrounding mental health  Exploring different forms of therapy and healing  Why the ‘all-or-nothing’ mentality actually holds you back from making sustainable progress  Honoring how your history helps shape your identity  Finding the gifts and lessons that exist within life’s challenges  RESOURCES Thanks to Issuu. Sign up for a premium account and get 50% off issuu.com/podcast and use promo code LORI.  Text HERO to 741741 to text with a Crisis Counselor, 24/7 confidential and free support. Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH KARENA Follow Karena: @karenadawn  Order your copy of Karena’s book: The Big Silence: A Daughter’s Memoir of Mental Illness and Healing Learn more about Karena’s charity, The Big Silence: thebigsilence.com  Listen to The Big Silence   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1204 mins

Introverts...This Is Going To Rock Your World

I’ve always had mixed emotions about the ‘introvert’ and ‘extrovert’ labels. I love being around my people, but I used to always feel the need to recharge after big social events. What I’ve discovered is that I was just an extreme people-pleaser who didn’t uphold my boundaries or manage my energy. In this episode, I share how I handle social situations now to make sure that I’m not leaving them feeling anxious and drained.  If you identify as an introvert, DM me over on Instagram at @loriharder and let me know if this resonates with you! Plus, tell me how you’re going to challenge yourself at your next social event! IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: My theory about introverts  What I notice about myself when I spend too much time alone  Letting go of what other people might think about what you do (or don’t do) at a party  The magic of being around the right people in the right places with the right boundaries RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business EPISODE TIMELINE (0:30) Welcome back to Earn Your Happy. Today, Lori is sharing her theory about introverts.  (3:03) Lori says, “I want to challenge you and say that I don't think you need as much time as you think you do, alone and away from people.” (4:43) Lori talks about having poor judgment of people and places. (6:51) Lori says, “Something that has changed for me is my happiness, my anxiety, my depression, and my mental health. And the only thing that has changed is that I have gotten more social.” (9:49) Lori talks about upholding your boundaries.  (13:12) Lori discusses what it means to have poor energy management.   (17:58) Lori asks listeners to DM her @loriharder and let her know if this idea resonates with them and how they’re going to challenge themselves at their next social event. 

1035 mins

Let Us Save You Ten Years With This Advice

There are three things that Chris and I wish we would’ve known at the beginning of our careers. These lessons would’ve helped us collapse time and experience more sustainable growth. Over the years, we’ve learned how important it is to prioritize equal-energy relationships, invest in the right employees and mentors, and turn down opportunities that aren’t aligned with our goals. In this episode, we reflect on some of the major lessons we’ve learned and tools we use to stay focused.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Following the energy instead of trying to force relationships  The consequences of being afraid to spend money on quality mentorship and employees  Navigating the gray space when you’re faced with something good that doesn’t serve your long-term vision  Surrounding yourself with people who bring out the best version of you  RESOURCES Apply now for the 2023 Elite Mastermind: chrisharder.me/mastermind  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3086 mins

How To Write Copy That Isn’t “Sales-y” (But Still Boosts Your Conversion Rates) With Writing Coach Kelsey Formost

Businesses that prioritize copywriting see 300% more conversions than businesses that don't, and today’s guest is here to help us really hone in on that writing process. Kelsey Formost is a writing expert who specializes in helping entrepreneurs write copy in a way that feels authentic and immediately captures the attention of their target audience.  We discuss how to develop the voice of your brand and create consistent messaging that’s tailored to different mediums like email, socials, and live conversations. She shares simple copywriting tools you can implement right now, and we also touch on trends in the influencer marketing space.  Kelsey has so much wisdom when it comes to writing and marketing, so you don’t want to miss this strategic conversation!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Where to get started with crafting and dialing in your language  The easiest way to be a more concise and effective writer  Why it’s crucial to do personal development work when you’re building a brand  Kelsey’s #1 tip for writing social media bios and captions  Creative ways to boost your customer testimonials  RESOURCES Thanks to Soul CBD for sponsoring the show! Get 15% on your order at mysoulcbd.com/lori. Learn How To Write Anything For Your Business (That Actually Converts!) Even If You’re *Not A Writer* Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH KELSEY  Check out Kelsey’s free downloads and other offerings: kelseyformost.com  Follow Kelsey: @kelsey.writes  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

704 mins

5 Ways To Kill Boredom And Blues

Are you bored or are you just lacking energy? I’m sharing five things that have made a huge difference in how I show up in all different areas of my life. I explain why it’s so important to make time for new and unique experiences, especially things that make you scared. I also share one of the biggest factors that has increased my productivity and creativity this year.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: How doing one new thing each month can exponentially raise the energy in your life  Understanding that you’re not going to love every work task, but learning to find ease and make peace with it anyway  Simple ways to bring new perspectives into your life What happens when you switch up your work routine and environment  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

677 mins

How To Celebrate Milestones

My birthday was last week! Birthdays are a chance to check in — plus we're coming up on the new year — so we are touching base on where I am at and where I want to go in the coming year. In this episode of He Said She Said, Chris asks me some reflective questions that we encourage you to emulate (either for yourself or with your partner). It is important to acknowledge milestones and make them feel celebratory. 41 was the toughest year of my life and looking back with the help of these questions, I can see that it simultaneously made me the proudest that I've ever been. IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Lori’s greatest achievements from her 41st year Lori’s goals for her 42nd year How Lori and Chris are celebrating Lori’s birthday week How Lori wants to make an impact in her coming year RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3100 mins

Determining Which Relationships In Your Life Are Worth The Hard Work With Lisa Bilyeu, Co-Founder of Impact Theory

Lisa Bilyeu co-founded Quest Nutrition, which grew 57,000% in its first three years. She is also the co-founder and president of Impact Theory Studios, a revolutionary digital-first studio that produces wildly entertaining original content focusing on themes of empowerment. As host of the digital series Women of Impact, Lisa conducts real, uncensored conversations with the most inspiring women. If you don't follow her on social media yet, what are you waiting for? She shares so much incredible advice on boundaries, relationships and work. This conversation is no different and Lisa and I really open up about our relationships with our significant others. We speak openly about how we've had to learn to communicate through the years and the truth about the challenges at the beginning of our relationships and what that looked like. Every relationship is going to take work, so what you need to decide on is what relationships are worth it? IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Working in business with your partner with full transparency How to put ego aside to make sure the business succeeds Rituals for navigating who you are at work vs at home Tactics for approaching conversations around defining roles How to start the foundation of communication through small actions RESOURCES Come join me on the GrowthDay app!: growthday.com Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  Lisa’s Booklet: 25 Must Ask Questions For Your Partner Thanks to Soul CBD for sponsoring the show! Get 15% on your order at mysoulcbd.com/lori CONNECT WITH LISA Follow Lisa on TikTok: @lisa_bilyeu Follow Lisa on Instagram: @lisabilyeu  Listen to Women of Impact CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy

676 mins

6 Thoughts That Will Change Your Life

Recently I had an experience that opened my eyes to the results I want to be getting from my life. The big lesson and the big takeaway left me wishing I would have paused and reacted slower. And, as always, the most valuable lessons are usually the most painful. I learned that before I say "yes" to things, I really have to think about how intentional I want to get this coming year.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Pausing before responding Having a scripted safety net ready to respond with Making decisions today with tomorrow in mind Why no response is an amazing response Tuning in to how you really feel RESOURCES Come join me on the GrowthDay app: growthday.com  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1327 mins

The #1 Determining Factor For Your Personal Growth & Success

In 2023, the people that are upleveling are purposely stretching themselves to get in rooms with others who are equally as dedicated to being the best versions of themselves. One of the biggest factors to our success has been intentionally removing ourselves out of low vibe, negative situations. When you surround yourself with people who challenge you and want to see you win, it’s amazing what can happen. Listen in to hear more about the influence that your environment has on your ability to reach your big goals.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: What happens when you’re around people that aren’t an energetic match  Strategies to really add to conversations with people who inspire you  Why you shouldn’t be the most ambitious person in the room  How to get access to high-level events and groups  RESOURCES Thanks to Soul CBD for sponsoring the show! Get 15% on your order at mysoulcbd.com/lori. Go to chrisharder.me/mastermind to fill out your application for the 2023 Elite Mastermind today. There are only 5 spots left!   Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

2630 mins

Best-Selling Author Seth Godin On Discovering Your Practice & Embracing The Resistance

Entrepreneur, best-selling author, and speaker Seth Godin joins me on this episode to share his thoughts on topics like focus, consistency, and self-exploration. We touch on his latest project, The Carbon Almanac, and why he chose to add to the climate change conversation through that modality.  Seth shares his unique perspective on mentorship and heroes, and leaves us with a reading list of books by authors that he admires. Seth also shares his advice for anyone who is feeling really vulnerable and on the verge of putting themselves out there in a big way.    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Suggestions for people who are trying to get clear on their point of view  The generous nature of creativity  Why Seth believes that creator’s or writer’s block doesn't exists  Seth’s thought process behind not reading comments or reviews  Developing a practice where you’re in service to other people  RESOURCES Thanks to OUAI for sponsoring today's episode. Go to theouai.com use code LORI to get 15% off your entire purchase!  The Art of Possibility by Rosamund Stone Zander and Benjamin Zander  The War of Art by Steven Pressfield  Just Kids by Patti Smith  The Guerrilla Marketing Handbook by Jay Levinson and Seth Godin  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH SETH Read Seth’s Blog: seths.blog  Get your copy of Seth’s latest books: This Is Marketing and The Practice   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

586 mins

How To Get More Done Faster

One of the most effective life hacks that I’ve discovered is this thing called Parkinson’s Law, which says, “work expands to fill the time available for its completion.” In other words, if you give yourself a month to do something, you’ll take every single day of that month to get it done. But, if you give yourself a week to do that same task, guess what? It will only take you seven days to finish it.  I’m really in this season of kicking myself into high gear and maximizing every minute that I schedule in for work. Where can you compress your time and get more done on a faster timeline?  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: What might be holding you back from getting what you want out into the world How I’m challenging myself with the timeline of my book right now  Looking at where you set cushy, comfortable deadlines for yourself  Why it’s so important to understand and honor what season of life you’re in  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

898 mins

How To Make Difficult Things Feel Easier

Where are you skipping the opportunity to not only get better at something, but also find your edges? Chris and I have been exploring this question lately, especially as it relates to our workouts. We’ve gotten back into Orangetheory and have been really pushing our physical boundaries. It’s made such a difference in how we view the everyday challenges that come afterwards. Listen in to hear more about how you can shift your baseline and perspective so that the tough stuff gets easier.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: A simple way to elevate your life and create more ease  Observing how you handle the thoughts and feelings that come up when you’re pushing your limits  Adding some healthy competition into your life  Taking the opportunity to expand yourself and your abilities  RESOURCES Thanks to Soul CBD for sponsoring the show! Get 15% on your order at mysoulcbd.com/lori. Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show

3608 mins

What It Takes To Be A High Performer In Any Area Of Life With Motivational Speaker, Alan Stein Jr.

Alan Stein Jr. understands greatness on a whole different level. He’s a celebrated coach, speaker, and author who spent most of his career working with the world’s most accomplished basketball players.  In our conversation, we discuss what it takes to perform at a high level and how to fall in love with that process. Alan shares how he radically changed his stress management strategy, including honing in on letting go of things that are out of his control. He highlights the trilogy of behaviors that will sabotage your success and breaks down the two things that will help boost your performance in all areas of your life.  Alan also leaves us with a practical and thought-provoking challenge一make sure you tag us on Instagram and let us know how you’re going to tackle it!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The main factors that will consistently undermine your ability to sustain high performance, productivity, and fulfillment The three different people you should have in your life at all times  Taking a softer approach to how you coach yourself  Prioritizing what’s best for your growth and becoming the best version of yourself Understanding when your stress is self-induced (and how to get out of that cycle)  RESOURCES Thanks to Issuu. Sign up for a premium account and get 50% off issuu.com/podcast and use promo code LORI.  Come join me on the GrowthDay app! growthday.com   Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH ALAN Learn more about Alan: alansteinjr.com  Follow Alan: @alansteinjr  Get your copy of Alan’s books: Sustain Your Game & Raise Your Game  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

964 mins

1 Small Way To Help You Operate As Your Best Self

With all the traveling and events that I’ve had going on lately, my healthy routines and habits have fallen to the wayside. Instead of sitting in that discomfort, I decided to challenge myself to a week without sugar, which has given me the reset that I need to get back on track and finish this year super strong.  This experience has reinforced the idea for me that if you aren’t hitting your goals, it’s most likely because you’re not getting your mindset and health to that level first. DM me something that you’re going to do for the next week or month that’s going to help you find your next gear一let’s hold each other accountable!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The three pillars in my routine that help me operate as my best self  Noticing how you talk to yourself when you don’t achieve a goal  Gamifying your life and setting up challenges that lead to lifelong habits  What’s going to guarantee your success and launch you into the next level  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1132 mins

How To Create The Perfect Holiday Season

The holidays are right around the corner, so Chris and I wanted to share how we dial in our schedules and uphold our boundaries so that we actually enjoy the season. We break down what we do before, during, and after the holidays in order to stay on track with our personal and business goals.  We talk about our simplified approach to gift giving, how we practice the ‘less is more’ philosophy, and explain how we protect our energy around friends and family. Plus, we share our favorite New Year's Eve tradition and explain how we set ourselves up for success at the beginning of the year.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Focusing on quality time and experiential gifts  The importance of sticking with your healthy habits during the holiday season  Picking your battles and keeping the peace with your family  Why we like to schedule a trip or self-development event in January to kickstart the year  Giving yourself some buffer room before you dive right back into work  RESOURCES Save your spot for the 2023 Elite Mastermind: chrisharder.me/mastermind  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3619 mins

@bossbabe CEO & Co-Founder Natalie Ellis, On Becoming Your Own Advocate & Shifting Into A New Identity

My friend Natalie Ellis, CEO and co-founder of bossbabe, is back on the show to discuss how her approach to business, relationships, and life in general has shifted so majorly since becoming a mom.  She describes the identity awakening she went through after giving birth to her daughter and gets real about how she and her husband overcame some of the challenges they were facing in postpartum life. Natalie talks about how these experiences have taught her to become an empowered advocate for herself and her gifts, which includes streamlining her calendar and calling in connections that are in alignment with her priorities.  Trigger warning: Natalie talks about her traumatic birth experience from 18:09-19:31.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Creating a regular rhythm in your schedule and upholding your boundaries  How Natalie has been leaning into her spirituality and practicing stillness  Why you need to be your #1 advocate  Recognizing when you give up the power of your wise inner knowing  Letting your business and brand evolve as you do  Our strategies for building an authentic, dependable network  RESOURCES Come join me on the GrowthDay app!: growthday.com  Thanks to Soul CBD for sponsoring the show! Get 35% on your order at mysoulcbd.com/lori now through November 28th for their incredible Black Friday sale!  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH NATALIE Follow Natalie: @iamnatalie  Follow bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc  Learn more about bossbabe: bossbabe.com  Listen to the bossbabe podcast  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

794 mins

How Recommitting To Your Goals Can Help You Take Back Control Of Your Life

There’s something that you need to recommit to in order to take back control over your life. I know something popped into your head when you read that, so what is it? Especially as the holiday season approaches, it can be so tempting to let your healthy habits fall to the wayside. But, when we do the challenging things that we know will get us closer to our goals, that’s how we build up self-esteem and confidence. Listen in to hear how I set up structures and accountability around my daily practices so that I can stay on track during this super busy season.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Why it’s so important to show up for yourself  One of the areas that I’ve recommitted to and the ripple effect that it’s had on my life  Ways to condense and simplify your habits  Getting out of the cycle of avoidance and letting yourself off the hook  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1208 mins

How To Speed Up Your Success By Building Your Network Of Experts

One of the biggest shifts that we’ve gone through in our businesses is learning how to collapse time by collaborating with experts instead of trying to muscle through everything on our own. Chris and I discuss ways that we’ve been able to grow faster and more sustainably by getting in the right rooms, building out diverse networks, and outsourcing tasks that aren’t in our zones of genius. We describe the ripple effect that this approach has had on our lives and the business outcomes that we’ve experienced because of it.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Learning how to take action and pivot instead of freeze  Taking responsibility when you choose to struggle instead of reaching out for support  The domino effect of collapsing time  What I wish I could go back and tell myself when I was trying to put on an event by myself  Examples across industries of how you can reach your goals more efficiently  RESOURCES We're enrolling for the 2023 Elite Mastermind right now! Go to chrisharder.me/mastermind to learn more.  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

2931 mins

Why A Mission Statement Isn’t Just Words On Paper & How It Drives Your Business Operations With Tara Hainsworth, Co-Founder Of Hainsworth & Company

Tara Hainsworth is challenging the one-size-fits-all strategy for hair salons. She’s the co-founder of Hainsworth & Company Salon, which is my absolute go-to for all my hair needs in Arizona. We discuss why everyone needs a mission statement, how to create one for yourself, and the best tools for finding the right people who align with your vision.  Tara set out to create a salon that offered consistency, intention, positivity, happiness, and of course, amazing hair services. She’s experienced major success by getting super clear on her four core values and crafting intentional statements based on those guiding principles. In our conversation, Tara also talks about her evolution as a leader and her advice for anyone who is in a new mentorship or leadership role.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Tara’s refreshing approach to creating a company culture, especially in an industry where people don’t really question the status quo  The Hainsworth & Company Salon mission statement and how she and her co-founder came up with it  Creative exercises to authentically define who you are as a person  How to attract the the right people who are going to help you build your business  Key qualities of a successful leader  RESOURCES Thanks to Indeed for supporting Earn Your Happy. Go to indeed.com/happy to redeem a $75 sponsored job credit.  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH TARA  Follow Tara: @tara.hainsworthco  Follow Hainsworth & Company Salon: @hainsworthcosalon  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

822 mins

Ways To Expand Where You Find Your Inspiration

One of the most common questions that I get in my DMs is how to get out of a rut when you’re feeling uninspired and burned out. My biggest piece of advice around that is to be intentional about seeking out inspiration and don’t be afraid to try out a different lane.  I always tune into music, watch a great comedian, or move my body in a way that gets me out of my same old routine. I soak in inspiration from other areas of my life and then apply that to my business, my talks, this show一really everything in my life!  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: What to do when you’re feeling overwhelmed by personal development content  The importance of branching out into different genres in order to find inspiration Letting yourself play and experience new things  The power of witnessing other people sharing their inspiration  RESOURCES Thanks to Soul CBD for sponsoring the show! Get 15% on your order at mysoulcbd.com/lori. Download the GrowthDay App!   Have you listened to my episode with Ed Mylett? Check it out here!  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

921 mins

How To Step Into Mastering Resistance

There has been so much resistance in my life lately. I can’t lie, it can feel pretty uncomfortable sometimes. But, Chris and I have made a commitment to consistently step into resistance because we know that we’ll be rewarded for it in the long run.  It can be so tempting to choose the easier, more comfortable option, but once you start training yourself to push through the resistance, all of the things that you really want are waiting for you on the other side. We discuss how this has shown up in our lives in the past and set a plan for how we’re going to work through the resistance we’re feeling right now.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: How we’ve always gotten something of great value from pushing through resistance  Understanding where your feelings of fear and discomfort are really coming from  Staying on track with our food and exercise choices  The positive ripple effect of making decisions based on your future self  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

2838 mins

6 Ordinary Steps To Achieve Extraordinary Financial Freedom With Candy Valentino

My friend Candy Valentino is back on the show to discuss three ordinary steps to achieve extraordinary financial freedom. For more than two decades, Candy has built, scaled, and exited businesses in service and retail all while building wealth through real estate investing. In our conversation, she breaks down her simple, yet effective approach to earning, saving, and giving your way to wealth.  We get into how she expanded her risk tolerance, what it looks like to call in more ease and flow into your business, and tangible ways to create sustainable success. Candy also highlights what you can expect from her new book Wealth Habits and an exciting event for anyone who wants to learn more about investing, what you do with your money, and how to build a business.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: A powerful exercise to work through moments of self-doubt  What happens when you trade instant gratification for your long-term vision Making a conscious choice to choose gratitude over frustration Rewiring limiting mindset patterns that we subconsciously follow  The number one thing that keeps people in businesses longer than they need to be  Signs to look out for in a business to know that it's time to pivot  The simplest litmus test to tell if you’re overspending  RESOURCES Thanks to Indeed for supporting Earn Your Happy. Go to indeed.com/happy to redeem a $75 sponsored job credit.  Thanks to OUAI for sponsoring today's episode. Go to theouai.com use code LORI to get 15% off your entire purchase!  I'm going to send a signed copy of Wealth Habits to the first 10 people who tag @candyvalentino and @loriharder and include the book link in their Instagram stories! Pre-order your copy and get early access to the book plus a free ticket to the Self Made Event on November 10th & 11th! Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH CANDY Follow Candy on Instagram: @candyvalentino Buy your copy of Wealth Habits  Listen to Generation Wealth  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

853 mins

One Big Reason You May Not Be Hitting Your Goals!

When I feel like I’m not hitting my goals, the one thing I do to start course-correcting is set really clear, measurable targets. I break down what this looks like in terms of fitness goals, improving your diet, consuming less alcohol, waking up earlier, and getting more visibility into your brand. I experience ebbs and flows in all these areas of my life, so I’m sharing exactly what I do to create smaller milestones and start getting back on track when I feel like I’m out of alignment.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Examples of achievable, realistic goals  Questions to ask yourself to help guide your action plan  The mental commitment that’s required to step into a better version of yourself  Why it’s crucial to build your ability to accept and implement feedback  The realistic number of outreaches that you're going to need before you get invited onto a podcast  RESOURCES Check out @growthday on Instagram!  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

764 mins

How To Live In The Present During Overwhelming Times

When you look into the future, you're just inviting in anxiety over something that probably isn't going to happen or isn’t going to feel the way that you think it's going to feel. Instead, you could be living in the present and savoring the moment. I know, so much easier said than done, but this idea has really resonated for Chris and I this past month with all of the events and traveling that’s been going on. We’re chatting about how we deal with the overwhelm that we feel when we see a jam-packed schedule ahead of us and tips to stay focused and feeling your best when you’re out of your normal routine.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Staying focused on what’s within your control and letting go of everything that isn't  What to do when you’re overwhelmed with your workload, especially when you’re on the road  Easy habits to implement so you can stay as healthy as possible when traveling  Getting to the root of what you’re really afraid of一it might surprise you!  RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3176 mins

Cara Alwill, aka @thechampagnediet, On Approaching Relationships As A High-Achieving Woman

All my high-achieving single ladies out there, this one is for you! I’m joined by Cara Alwill, bestselling author and host of the top-rated podcast, Style Your Mind, to discuss why so many successful women have trouble dating. Cara sheds light on what’s happening in the dating scene and how women can approach it differently to have fun with it again.  We dig deep into why you need to deprogram all the unsolicited advice out there and start to follow your intuition instead. I also share my perspective about expanding and overcoming challenges in relationships as someone who has been married for almost 20 years.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Why ‘he’s just not that into you’ isn’t always the full answer (and sometimes not the answer at all) What it looks like to take a more feminine approach to dating, especially as a successful woman  The different psychological patterns behind how men and women think about building relationships  A small mindset shift that makes dating a completely different experience  How to start calling in the person or relationship that you want Getting really clear on your non-negotiables and nice-to-have qualities  RESOURCES Thanks to Indeed for supporting Earn Your Happy. Go to indeed.com/happy to redeem a $75 sponsored job credit.  Thanks to Issuu. Sign up for a premium account and get 50% off issuu.com/podcast and use promo code LORI.  The Love Gap: A Radical Plan to Win in Life and Love by Jenna Birch  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH CARA Learn more about Cara: thechampagnediet.com  Follow Cara on Instagram: @thechampagnediet  Listen to Style Your Mind  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

665 mins

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! (And Some Reflections On How Far I've Come)

I have a major milestone to share with you all about the show! Earn Your Happy is now part of Brendon Burchard’s Growth Day Podcast Network and it’s amazing what a full-circle moment this is for me. I’m bringing you behind the scenes and explaining how this deal happened, what it means for the future of this podcast, and where you can tune into a new monthly course that I’m going to be involved in. Remember, if you take that first step to building what you wish existed today, the possibilities and opportunities for success are limitless.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: What the Growth Day Podcast Network is and why I’m so happy to be partnering up with them  An example of why it’s crucial to keep your network and professional connections alive  The magic that happens when you decide to just go for it What you can expect from the show going forward  RESOURCES Thanks to Soul CBD for sponsoring the show! Get 15% on your order at mysoulcbd.com/lori. The Millionaire Messenger by Brendon Burchard  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1121 mins

Harness Your Confidence By Leaning Into Your Skillsets & Trusting Yourself

Chris and I are discussing where our confidence and motivation stem from, and our top tips for creating really strong networking relationships. We get into the importance of expanding your skillset, keeping promises to yourself, and fulfilling your purpose. We’re all about unapologetically chasing our dreams and creating generational wealth, which requires a strong mindset and a lot of willpower to go against the grain. We also discuss the role that masterminds have played in our network-building strategy and reflect on some of our past experiences in those rooms.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Why it’s so important to surround yourself with people who have complementary skill sets Practicing integrity and showing up for yourself  Taking advantage of all of life’s blessings and opportunities  Keeping an active memory of how you can serve your friends and acquaintances How to get the best answers to your questions  RESOURCES If you're going to make more than $500,000 next year, then go to chrisharder.me/mastermind and fill out that application right away! Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show

2546 mins

How To Set Yourself Apart In A Saturated Industry With Celebrity Fitness Instructor, Nicole Winhoffer

Nicole Winhoffer is a world-renowned fitness artist, coach, and healer. In her signature NWMethod™, she combines the art of inner expression, spirituality, and fitness. We dive into how to tap into your inner sparkle, what chakras are and how she incorporates them into her work, and her top tips for raising your vibration.  Nicole and I chat about how she broke into the professional dance industry and eventually set herself up to become a celebrity trainer. She illustrates the power of the mind-body connection and we get really candid about cultivating self-love and a gentle inner-voice. We also talk about tools for creating boundaries and overcoming people-pleasing tendencies.  IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Developing daily habits that support your happiness and priorities  Getting really clear on the energy you want to create with the people you choose to spend your time with  How to be goal-oriented while making room for flexibility and self-compassion  The #1 thing that will set you apart from your competitors, regardless of what industry you’re in  Healing through music and embodied movement  RESOURCES Thanks to Indeed for supporting Earn Your Happy. Go to indeed.com/happy to redeem a $75 sponsored job credit.  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH NICOLE Follow Nicole: @nicolewinhoffer  Learn more on her website: nicolewinhoffer.com   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

898 mins

You Don't Owe People Their Comfort Zones

Do you have a habit that you’ve totally convinced yourself is okay, but you know deep down inside if you made this one little tweak, you could be operating at such a higher level? For me, I knew that I needed to cut back on how many days a week I was drinking alcohol. In order to kick the habit of having a drink in the evening, I’ve started to get creative with mocktails and implement other rituals that help me wind down. I share examples of where this concept might be showing up in your life and offer up solutions that will support you as you step into the version of yourself that you dream of being.    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Working through the mixed emotions that come with leveling up  Recognizing what routines or habits are keeping you stuck  The easiest way to wean yourself off of people who are reinforcing habits that are making you not like yourself  How I’m coaching myself through breaking habits that don’t serve me in this stage of my life    RESOURCES Thanks to Babbel for sponsoring the show. Get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to babbel.com/lori. Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1414 mins

Best Practices On How To Prepare For Big Events

Whether you're speaking for an hour or running a week-long mastermind, the way that you show up for your audience will either make or break your brand and your long-term dreams. Chris is going on his sixth year of running the Elite Mastermind, and we sat down to discuss the preparation that goes into making these events successful. We detail the rituals we do beforehand, how we ensure that we’re facilitating incredible rooms, and why these sorts of events are so important for our growth.    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: What we do to prepare to be the best version of ourselves  How to put content together for the outcome that you want  Creative ways to help participants bond and get to know each other  Why we believe in the power of healthy peer pressure  Some of the masterminds that we have joined or created that have totally changed our lives    RESOURCES Learn more about the 2023 Elite Mastermind at chrisharder.me/mastermind.  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business   CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3336 mins

Sprinkles Co-Founder, Candace Nelson, On Innovation & Reinventing The Bakery

My entire world changed the first time I saw a Sprinkles Cupcake ATM, which is why I’m so excited to share the conversation I had with the woman who came up with the idea and co-founder of Sprinkles, Candace Nelson! We talk about the biggest things that put her company on the map, some of the unexpected challenges that came with going viral, and how she’s developed her leadership skills over the years.  Candace shares super insightful advice about how to develop your tolerance to risk and failure, and the importance of constantly getting out of your comfort zone. Plus, we talk about how our female friendships have helped bolster our success and why it’s crucial to consistently nurture your relationships.    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Where the idea for the cupcake ATM came from  How to grow your business while maintaining your core values and branding  The key qualities that Candace looks for in a co-founder  Dealing with the loss that often comes with building and scaling a business  A simple daily practice that has dramatically improved Candace’s personal and business life  What’s coming up next in Candace’s career    RESOURCES Thanks to Earth Echo for supporting the show! Go to shop.earthechofoods.com/loriharder or use code LORI for 15% off all Earth Echo products. Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH CANDACE  Follow Candace: @candacenelson  Pre-order her book: Sweet Success: A Simple Recipe For Turning Your Passion Into Profit   Learn more on her website: candace-nelson.com    CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

772 mins

Best Practices For Training Your Focus

I’m in such a busy season right now and can’t afford to be distracted. I’ve had to become a lot more regimented and thoughtful about the time that I spend on my phone because I’ve noticed that checking a text turns into responding to DMs and scrolling TikTok, which is such a bad habit to get into. Where are you causing yourself more stress and selling your dream by taking yourself out of the zone? Listen in to hear how I’m working on collapsing and expanding time lately.    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Getting real with yourself about where you’re wasting time  The added energy boost I get from being focused  Looking at where you can delegate or hire out tasks that are taking you away from income-generating activities  Tricks that I find helpful for spending less time scrolling on my phone    RESOURCES Thanks to Soul CBD for sponsoring the show! Get 15% on your order at mysoulcbd.com/lori. Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

827 mins

Ways To Incorporate Manifestation Into Your Daily Routine

The common thread between our happiest, wealthiest, and most successful friends is that they all have a daily manifestation or visualization practice. Chris and I find it so important to set a target every single day and stay consistent with action steps that align with those big dreams. Chris breaks down both the woo-woo and logical side of manifestation and I explain why you need to really tune into your truth to make this practice work. Plus, we share a simple way to incorporate it into your routine and track progress.    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Our New Year’s Eve vision board tradition  Recognizing the energetic and logical things happening behind-the-scenes in your life  Staying focused on the things you want to attract in instead of the things you want to keep out Our message to anyone who’s on the fence about manifestation    RESOURCES Thanks to Soul CBD for sponsoring Earn Your Happy! Get 15% off your order at mysoulcbd.com/lori  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business   CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

2801 mins

How To Expand Your Brand Vision With GOLDSHEEP Founder And Chief Creative Officer, Keri Wilson

I’m joined by Keri Wilson, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of GOLDSHEEP, a vibrant, one-of-a-kind athleisure brand that I’ve been obsessed with since it launched. Keri and I talk about the Goldsheep origin story and how her vision for the brand has evolved. We get into the challenges that she’s faced with building out systems and delegating tasks in order to scale, and Keri gets super candid about how she’s learned to not be the bottleneck in her business. We also discuss the consequences of not working within your zone of genius and how to recognize when it’s time to pivot.    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The inspiring story behind the name “Goldsheep”  How Keri created viral moments and got her products on celebrities  The importance of establishing healthy boundaries with your team  How Keri’s approach to business has changed since becoming a mother  Keri’s process for slowing down and looking for God’s nudges    RESOURCES Thanks to Babbel for sponsoring the show. Get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to babbel.com/lori. Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH KERI Shop GOLDSHEEP: goldsheepclothing.com  Follow GOLDSHEEP: @goldsheepclothing  Follow Keri: @kerimariewilson    CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

614 mins

Ways To Clear Your Mental Space To Free Your Energy!

One of the most powerful monthly practices that I have is to sit down and really go through what’s bogging me down and taking up too much of my mental space. It’s the tiny things done consistently that get you closer to your goals. It doesn’t always have to be a giant, scary leap. So, what’s draining your energy? Do you have to schedule that appointment or send that email that you’ve been avoiding? I promise that taking stock and moving the needle that tiny bit will give you the clarity and boost that you need to keep going.     IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Giving yourself a fresh start at the beginning of each month by journaling about things that are taking up energetic space  How I tune into my body language when I’m feeling stressed or know that I’m putting something off  The importance of keeping promises to yourself  Building small, consistent habits   RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1142 mins

How To Use Storytelling To Boost Your Business

If you can learn how to teach through stories, then you’re not only going to be one of the most interesting people in the room, but it’s also going to enrich your content creation. Chris and I discuss the power of story and how to use it in your business. We illustrate why it’s so important to be an engaging storyteller and share tips for how to craft a message that will keep your audience engaged.    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Using storytelling as a networking superpower  Why you must develop your storytelling skills if you want to thrive and stand out in business  Simple ways to become a better storyteller  My eye-opening experience working with a writing coach    RESOURCES Thanks to Earth Echo for supporting the show! Go to shop.earthechofoods.com/loriharder or use code LORI for 15% off all Earth Echo products. Reserve your spot at this year’s Elite Entrepreneur Mastermind at chrisharder.me/mastermind.   Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business   CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

2677 mins

Why Visualizing Your Dreams Makes Them Reality With Nathan Chan, CEO Of foundr

I’m joined by Nathan Chan, CEO of foundr — a global education company that connects millions of people every month with some of the most successful entrepreneurs of our generation. With a passion for entrepreneurship and people, Nathan created foundr. We chat about Nathan’s love of connecting with leading entrepreneurs and foundr’s readers, and what it takes to create not only a top-ranking magazine but also a fast-growing online media and education company.   IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Solving problems around the creating, marketing, and product space  The importance of having people around you that keep you grounded when it comes to high performance and your mindset Working on resilience and mental toughness Continuing to build your network that you can learn from   RESOURCES Thanks to Indeed for supporting Earn Your Happy. Go to indeed.com/happy to redeem a $75 sponsored job credit.  Thanks to OUAI for sponsoring today’s episode! Go to theouai.com and use code LORI to get 15% off your entire purchase!   Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH NATHAN Follow Nathan: @nathanchan Follow foundr: @foundr Visit the foundr website: foundr.com   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

838 mins

Do This Exercise To Deepen Your Understanding Of Your Business & Relationships

Next time you need some inspiration to write an Instagram post or a newsletter, or even just have a tough conversation with someone in your life, I have a trick for getting your message across clearly. I want you to try writing yourself a letter from the perspective of the other person. What are their pain points? How has your product, offering, or actions affected them? Find a solution to each thing you can list out and write a letter back to them. I found that this exercise has helped me set boundaries, meet people with more compassion, and get really clear on what I’m responsible for. Try it out and tag me @loriharder on Instagram to let me know if this approach works for you!    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Understanding and addressing customer problems  Being honest about what you can and can’t do  How to get into the headspace of someone who is upset with you  Why I think this exercise is a great way to fuel content creation    RESOURCES Thanks to Earth Echo for supporting the show! Go to shop.earthechofoods.com/loriharder or use code LORI for 15% off all Earth Echo products. Go to thelegalpreneur.com/dreambigger and use code LORI to get a 70% the ticket price to the Dream Bigger event!   This Is Marketing: You Can't Be Seen Until You Learn to See by Seth Godin  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.  CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

734 mins

How To Diversify Your Friends According To Your Goals

Just like your investment portfolio, you want your friend group to be diverse. At this stage in our lives, Chris and I have realized that success doesn’t just mean being financially free. We want to prioritize family and friends, and bring more adventure and culture into our lives. We feel so lucky to have the network that we do, and we’ve gotten here by intentionally collecting people, celebrating what they bring to the table, and being actively involved in each other's lives. We talk about why you need to demand the best out of the individuals in your life and how to facilitate more equal energy exchanges.   IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Creating a life that’s rich in experience  Understanding that no single person can be everything to you Holding space for different groups of friends to get together and multiplying your network  Getting really clear on what a successful life looks like to you    RESOURCES Go to thelegalpreneur.com/dreambigger and use code LORI to get a 70% the ticket price to the Dream Bigger event!   Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business   CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

2654 mins

Angie Lee, Co-Founder Of Soul On Managing ADHD As An Entrepreneur And Nurturing A Community Before Launching A Product

My friend Angie Lee, co-founder of Soul, is back on the show to talk about how she stays focused and finds success as a multi-passionate entrepreneur. Angie is an amazing example of someone that uses her neurodivergent brain to her advantage and really knows her zone of genius. We talk about prioritizing activities that help with mental clarity, why it’s so important to partner with integrators if you’re a manifestor, and Angie’s effective approach to product formulation. She also shares what the inspiration is behind Soul and how she used her community to get it off the ground.    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The importance of building a community and nurturing your audience before launching a product  Why having a neurodivergent brain can actually be your superpower in business  Finding organizational systems that support your creativity and learning style  The best way to figure out what you should sell  Using crowdsourcing strategies to get feedback before going to market    RESOURCES Use code LORI to save 20% on your order at mysoulcbd.com.   Thanks to Issuu for supporting Earn Your Happy. Sign up for a premium account and get 50% off issuu.com/podcast and use promo code LORI.  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH ANGIE Follow Angie: @angieleeshow  Shop Soul: mysoulcbd.com Listen to The Angie Lee Show   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

776 mins

Top Strategies To Create A Positive Relationship With Stress

I’m in one of the busiest seasons of my life right now, but I’m grounding myself by practicing gratitude for the stress and pressure that I’m facing daily. By reframing the language that I use around challenging things, I have a more positive outlook and I feel like I can take on anything. Experiencing anxiety is just a reminder that I care about my business, goals, future, and life in general. I’m sharing some of my go-to strategies for coping with stress in a more effective and healthy way, and challenging you to rethink how you deal with pressure.    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Looking back on times when I let stress consume me and explaining what I do differently now Building your capacity and tolerance for discomfort  Recognizing when you need to create more pressure in your life Confronting the fear and shame that so many of us have around asking for help    RESOURCES Sustain Your Game: High Performance Keys to Manage Stress, Avoid Stagnation, and Beat Burnout by Alan Stein  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

1250 mins

How To Imagine What’s Possible With Creating Your Own Mastermind Group

Chris and I have always created what we wished existed, and masterminds are no exception. I just got back from a life-changing trip with two women that I formed a mini mastermind group with, and I wanted to break down how you can do the same. I explain where this idea came from, how we’ve built the container to do it, and the non-negotiables that we’ve set for this group. Chris and I also discuss why masterminds are crucial for both personal and business growth, and how to take the first step to create or join one today.    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Imagining what’s possible when you create your own mastermind container  Why we recommend connecting with your group in-person  The best habit to get into for forming long-lasting relationships  The power of having checkpoints for accountability    RESOURCES Thanks to Earth Echo for supporting Earn Your Happy! Go to shop.earthechofoods.com/loriharder or use code LORI at checkout for 15% off all Echo Earth products.  Learn more about our Elite Mastermind at chrisharder.me/mastermind! The Success Principles: How to Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be by Jack Canfield   Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business   CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3264 mins

@betches Co-Founder Aleen Dreksler On Building A Massive Media Company From A Hobby Blog

I recently caught up with Aleen Dreksler, the CEO and Co-founder of Betches, to discuss all things business scaling, launching into new verticals, and growing as a leader. What started off as a satirical blog for millennial women is now a massive multimedia platform and entertainment company, but Aleen and her co-founders have stayed true to their voice and community through it all. Aleen highlights her hiring strategy, how she approaches challenging conversations, and tools for shifting out of the scrappy entrepreneurial mindset and into her role as CEO. We also chat about the latest Betches venture, Faux Pas canned cocktails, and other projects Aleen is currently working on.    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The best business advice Aleen received in the early days of Betches  Taking calculated risks and prioritizing where your resources are best spent  How motherhood has changed Aleen’s mindset around business Learning to trust your intuition How to figure out the next best step for your company    RESOURCES Thanks to Indeed for supporting Earn Your Happy. Go to indeed.com/happy to redeem a $75 sponsored job credit.  Go to powerhouselori.com to enroll in Six Figure School and get an exclusive bonus!  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH ALEEN Follow Aleen: @aleen  Follow Betches: @betches  Shop Faux Pas: fauxpascocktails.com  Listen to Diet Starts Tomorrow  Listen to @Betches   Listen to Betches Moms   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

684 mins

Why Living An Honest Life Is Crucial For Calling In Abundance

When you start living authentically in every aspect of your life, you’ll magnetize the right people and opportunities into your orbit. This isn’t always an easy and graceful process, but I promise that it’s worth it. When I look back on times when I was feeling stuck and insecure, it’s because I wasn’t allowing my true self to be seen. I share some examples of how I’ve worked through self-doubt, found safety in my authentic self, and experienced amazing rewards for living my truth.    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The life-long journey of discovering who you are  Why living an honest life is crucial for calling in abundance  The places where I got to start practicing being my real self  What I’m learning about how I want to show up on social media  Staying strong through the initial backlash you might receive when you start to step into yourself    RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business  

632 mins

Ways To Determine If You Are Investing In Your Future Or Borrowing From It

Every little decision you make in a day is either stealing from your future or fueling it. Everything from what’s on your plate, how you move your body, who you spend your time with, and what tasks are in your schedule affects your future self. Chris and I share examples of how this concept has shown up in our lives and how we know when something will expand or deplete us in the future. So, what decision are you going to make today that your future self will thank you for?    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Understanding when a decision is borrowing from your future  Certain trips and masterminds that have majorly impacted who we are today  The questions that we ask ourselves before we make a big investment  Developing your intuition around decision-making    RESOURCES Learn more and apply for a spot in the 2023 Elite Business Mastermind at chrisharder.me/mastermind  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business   CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show   

2085 mins

How To Take Your Big Idea To 6 Figures With Lindsey Schwartz

I’m joined by one of my favorite humans in the world, Lindsey Schwartz! She recently hosted her epic annual Powerhouse Women event and has an amazing offer to keep the momentum going. We dig into what she’s covering in her free three-part training called Monetize Your Big Idea, which is the perfect set up for her Six Figure School mentorship program. We touch on the biggest things that successful business owners do that set them apart, and the fastest way to level up your business. Plus, Chris and I have an exciting offer for anyone who is signs up for Six Figure School一check out the link below!    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: A sneak peek into the content of Lindsey’s free training, including how to combine your offer and your message, and how to get in front of the right people The #1 way to set yourself up for sustainable success  What it means to be an active member of a community and really show up for your people  Taking action and saying ‘yes’ to your future self    RESOURCES To get access to everything you need for joining Monetize Your Big Idea and Six Figure School (plus FREE access to the Be Online course), go to powerhouselori.com!  Thanks to Indeed for supporting Earn Your Happy. Go to indeed.com/happy to redeem a $75 sponsored job credit.  Thanks to Babbel for sponsoring the show. Get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to babbel.com/lori. Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH LINDSEY Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Visit the Powerhouse Women website: powerhousewomen.co   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

525 mins

Best Exercises For Asking The Right Questions

I always say that I’m a graduate of “Google University” because instead of giving up when I don’t know something, I put it right into my search bar and go down the rabbit hole. Everytime we tell ourselves that we can’t do something or don’t have the resources, that’s the exact moment when we strip ourselves of our power. In today’s episode, I share my favorite exercise for formulating questions and discovering answers. I promise that when you start to feel confident in your ability to get inquisitive and figure stuff out, that’s when success starts to compound.    IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Getting comfortable with not having all the answers immediately laid out for you  Reframing what’s holding you back into research questions  Being honest with yourself if something is genuinely hard, or it’s just going to take more time and thought than you anticipated  Why I prefer to focus on the next first step, not the end goal    RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

584 mins

How To Shift Overwhelm In Seconds With This Perspective!

I just got back from the Powerhouse Women event and it was amazing. I had so many moments where I had tears in my eyes watching others rise and be the person that they came here to be. It was fun and it was inspiring. One speaker stood out to me with something she said, so I came home and immediately shared it with Chris and it is what we are talking about in today’s episode. Jasmine Star blew my mind when she said “Overwhelm is the abundance of everything you ever wished and prayed for coming in all at once”.   IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The different kinds of overwhelm How to become a different person as you adjust to having more things come to fruition How to practice gratitude in times of overwhelm How to frame your next hour, day, week or month when overwhelm hits   RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business   CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

3533 mins

How To Find Your Greatness With Eric Thomas, Best-Selling Author, Motivational Guru And International Business Phenom

Today Chris and I are so grateful to be joined by Eric Thomas PhD, who is an educator, best-selling author, motivational guru and international business phenom. Eric's unique brand of pragmatism continues to take the world by storm and has made him the preferred "go-to" problem-solver for many of the world's largest corporations. Namely, General Electric, Quicken Loans, AT&T, Nike, Under Armour, New Balance, UPS the MLB, NBA, NFL and, MLS. ET is the epitome of hustle, drive, determination, and success and we dive deep into ET’s wisdom and faith in this interview.   IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: ET’s equation for finding your greatness How Eric views disadvantages and turns them into advantages The importance of being your authentic self How possible it is for the everyday person with average skills to succeed   RESOURCES You Owe You: Ignite Your Power, Your Purpose, and Your Why - Eric Thomas PhD  Thanks to Indeed for supporting Earn Your Happy. Go to indeed.com/happy to redeem a $75 sponsored job credit Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts   CONNECT WITH ERIC Follow Eric on Instagram: @etthehiphoppreacher  Follow Eric on TikTok: @etthehiphoppreacher  Follow Eric on Twitter: @Ericthomasbtc  Visit Eric’s Website: ericthomas.com  Eric’s YouTube   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business   CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Me: @chriswharder Visit My Website: https://chrisharder.me 

957 mins

Tricks For Overcoming Public Speaking And Scary Goals!

I am back in my home in Arizona and I am so excited because I am one day away from speaking on one of my best friend's stages: Powerhouse Women. Lindsey Schwartz puts on this event every single year, and this year is the biggest event that she has done yet, which makes me feel a little nervous about how many people I will be talking to when I am on stage.   I have my stage tricks up my sleeve that have always helped me, and in today’s episode, I want to share them with you. I've been to a lot of different coached speaking events, and I've had speaking coaching myself, and I've practiced, I've made myself go and do it and get the experience and now I want to share that wisdom learned with you.   IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: How to give yourself grace when you make mistakes on stage Lori’s theory on nerves Lori’s best tricks for overcoming stage fright   RESOURCES Shout out to Beis for sponsoring the show. Go to beistravel.com/lori to get 15% off your first purchase.  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

728 mins

Best Practices For Managing Stress To Create A Winners Mind

Chris and I are currently reading Sustain Your Game: High Performance Keys to Manage Stress, Avoid Stagnation, and Beat Burnout by Alan Stein. In this week’s He Said She Said, Chris and I share our takeaways from this book and share with you our feelings on stress and how to manage it to create a winner’s mindset. With every decision to let things bother us and weigh us down, we are robbing our future selves of where we're supposed to go because we're robbing the present moment where things can actually happen. The present is where all creativity, ideas and forward momentum come from.   IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Defining stress and how to prevent it from manifesting into pain and resistance How to get success in your life, and how to stay there once you get it Our best practices and how we shift gears in moments of stress   RESOURCES Sustain Your Game: High Performance Keys to Manage Stress, Avoid Stagnation, and Beat Burnout by Alan Stein Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business   CONNECT WITH CHRIS Follow Chris: @chriswharder Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me  Listen to The Chris Harder Show 

2303 mins

937. How To Find & Use Your Voice To Serve & Impact With Patrice Washington, Coach & Finance Expert

Today I am so excited to welcome my friend, Patrice Washington, back on the show. Patrice was named one of the 12 Most Inspiring Black Voices in Personal Development in Success Magazine in 2020. Patrice continues to be consistently recognized for her expertise by national media as an award-winning intuitive author, transformational speaker, hope-restoring coach and conscious media personality. She is committed to teaching a holistic approach to life, while redefining the term wealth back to its original meaning of ‘well-being’. Patrice got her start as America's Money Maven and is widely known for her personal finance expertise.   IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: The importance of knowing who you are, how to articulate it and dismissing anyone else’s feelings about your message Being committed to understanding that an audience of one is still an audience. Even if your message only impacts one person, you did your job and you’re living your life's purpose How to remove the pressure of trying to please everyone. As long as you’re being yourself, the people who are called to you will lean in How to show up as your most confident self   RESOURCES Thanks to Issuu. Sign up for a premium account and get 50% off issuu.com/podcast and use promo code LORI.  Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.    CONNECT WITH PATRICE Follow Patrice: @seekwisdompcw Visit Patrice’s website: patricewashington.com Speak with purpose experience: swpexperience.com Listen to The Redefining Wealth Podcast Command The Stage training for transformational speakers   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business

694 mins

1 Thing You Can Do Every Week To Build Your Confidence

In today’s quickie, I am reminding you that the only way to build your confidence is to challenge yourself and keep those promises you made to yourself.    Where you are right now, in your life, are you lacking confidence? Can you look back at your past week and notice where maybe you haven't shown up for yourself? You haven't done the things that you said you were going to do?   I want to share my trick for taking this in small steps and remind you that all that matters is that you are showing up.   IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: How one small promise to yourself will help you build confidence and pride Helping yourself start to feeling good about yourself again Building belief in yourself is building confidence behind the scenes. It is showing that you can rely on you   RESOURCES Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com! Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts Shout out to Beis for sponsoring the show. Go to beistravel.com/lori to get 15% off your first purchase   CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business