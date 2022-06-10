Episodes

1136 mins

Stop Getting In Your Own Way

We all have the capacity for greatness, but often, it's our own self-doubt, limiting beliefs, and behaviors that hinder our progress. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies, mindset shifts, and expert insights to help you break free from the self-imposed barriers that hold you back. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a renewed sense of determination to overcome self-sabotage and create a life defined by purpose, success, and self-belief. Get ready to revolutionize your relationship with yourself and embark on a journey to stop hindering your own progress. “Growth is how you show up and perform today. How you show up and perform today dictates growth, not where you’ll be after you get something.” If you’re looking for tips on how to stop getting in your own way, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1010 mins

The Formula to Achieve Your Dreams

Dreams are the compass that guide us towards our deepest desires, but turning them into reality often requires a strategic approach. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies and expert insights to help you decipher your unique formula for success. By the end of this episode, you'll be armed with invaluable knowledge and a renewed sense of purpose to chase your dreams and make them a tangible reality. Get ready to revolutionize your approach to dream-chasing and embark on a journey towards a life filled with achievement, fulfillment, and the realization of your deepest aspirations. “If you struggle taking time for yourself then you have a ceiling problem. The problem is you don’t have one and some people need to set a ceiling so they can have a life. Maybe it’s okay for you to have a ceiling for how much you work.” If you’re looking for tips on how to find the formula to achieve your dreams, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1080 mins

Fill Your Life With Connections

Our connections with others are the threads that weave the fabric of our lives, and in this episode, Brendon dives into practical strategies and insights to help you create and nurture deep and meaningful relationships. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a renewed perspective on how to fill your life with connections that bring happiness, support, and a sense of purpose. Get ready to revolutionize your approach to relationships and embark on a journey of deeper connections and greater fulfillment. “We’ve got to remember how important connection is for people and how important it is for each other. The only way to reach greater wealth in your life is by doing better in connection.” If you’re looking for tips on how to fill your life with connections, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

862 mins

Make The Decision for an Extraordinary Life

Making the choice to lead an extraordinary life is not just about wishful thinking; it's about taking intentional steps to create the life you truly desire. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies, mindset shifts, and inspirational ideas to help you make that pivotal decision. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a renewed sense of determination to choose and create the extraordinary life you've always dreamed of. Get ready to revolutionize your approach to decision-making and embark on a journey of transformation and fulfillment. “I want you to know, to give yourself that conscious decision, and that challenging decision that you’re going to live an extraordinary life.” If you’re looking for tips on how to build and have an extraordinary life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1262 mins

Regain Your Sense of Aliveness

Life can sometimes become routine and monotonous, causing us to lose touch with the vibrant, fully engaged feeling that makes us truly alive. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies, mindset shifts, and powerful techniques to help you regain your sense of aliveness. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a renewed perspective on how to live a life that's bursting with energy, purpose, and genuine aliveness. Get ready to revolutionize your approach to daily living and embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformation. “It will not be the economy that makes you feel the day, it won’t be your bank account, and it won’t be from your spouse who finally gets it. You will choose to feel the day again, aliveness will be an imperative and it will change your life forever.” If you’re looking for tips on how to regain your sense of aliveness, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

809 mins

How to Train Your Mind Against Fear

Fear is a natural emotion that we all encounter, but it doesn't have to control your decisions and actions. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies, mindset shifts, and actionable insights to help you develop the mental fortitude needed to overcome fear. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a renewed sense of empowerment to face fear head-on and create a life defined by bravery and possibility. Get ready to revolutionize your relationship with fear and embark on a journey of personal growth and fearless living. “If you want to fix your relationships it’s going to be hard, and if you don’t honor that as a challenge going in then you’re going to be screaming like a baby the whole way down. Most fear is just poor management of your mind.” If you’re looking for tips on how to train your mind against fear, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

938 mins

Resilience In This Economy Part 2

The global economy is facing unprecedented challenges, but resilience is the key to not only surviving but thriving in uncertain times. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies, mindset shifts, and actionable insights to help you develop the resilience needed to withstand economic uncertainty. By the end of this episode, you'll be armed with invaluable tools and a renewed sense of determination to navigate the current economic challenges and emerge stronger than ever. Get ready to revolutionize your approach to adversity and embrace resilience as the key to your long-term success. “Your next level of success is what builds your character, but you don’t get to it without the struggle. Stop bemoaning the struggle and celebrate it as something you endure, you engage with, and persevere for.” If you’re looking for tips on how to feel resilient again in your life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1063 mins

The Power of Mortality Motivation

The awareness of our mortality has the potential to ignite a sense of urgency and purpose within us, compelling us to make the most of our time on this planet. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies and mindset shifts to harness the power of mortality motivation. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a renewed perspective on how to leverage mortality motivation to create a life that's truly extraordinary. Get ready to revolutionize your approach to living and embark on a journey of purpose and fulfillment. “When you realize how brief life is you realize you need to get in the game because it goes so fast. I call this mortality motivation.” If you’re looking for tips on how to feel alive, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3884 mins

Brendon and Chris Suarez from Place.com discuss how to be resilient in this economy

Resilience is a crucial skill that can empower individuals and businesses to navigate challenges and thrive even in uncertain times. In this episode, Brendon speaks with Chris Suarez from Place.com and dives into practical strategies, mindset shifts, and actionable insights to help you develop the resilience needed to withstand economic fluctuations. By the end of this episode, you'll be armed with invaluable tools and a renewed sense of determination to not only survive but thrive in the current economic climate. Get ready to revolutionize your approach to challenges and embrace resilience as the key to your success. “Recalibrating toward action and progress is how I think about resilience. It’s a recalibration towards two things which are action and progress.” If you’re looking for tips on how to be resilient in the current economy, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2684 mins

Redefining Fear

Fear is often seen as a barrier, but it also holds the potential for growth and empowerment. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies and mindset shifts to change your relationship with fear. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a renewed perspective on how to harness fear's energy for positive transformation and create a life defined by courage and empowerment. Get ready to revolutionize your approach to fear and embark on a journey of growth and self-discovery. “If the only challenges you are facing in your life currently are the ones that life has thrown at you and you are reacting to, you have not yet started living a conscious life. We have to stretch ourselves.” If you’re looking for tips on how to redefine fear in your life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

490 mins

Feel the Day to Win the Day

The demands of our fast-paced world can sometimes lead to a sense of detachment, but in this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies and mindset shifts to help you feel each day in its fullness. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a renewed perspective on how to truly feel and appreciate each day's potential for wonder and growth. Get ready to revolutionize your relationship with time and embark on a journey to embrace life's beauty in all its forms. “You can’t win the day if you don’t feel the day. As you get small wins in life you have to integrate those wins into your identity and know that you’re a strong person.” If you’re looking for tips on how to feel the day again, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

8522 mins

My LA show! How to Overcome Your Fears

This special 2hr episode is a segment from my new show in Los Angeles. Every 1st of the month, I'm doing a full-day motivational event. Get tickets here: https://www.growthday.com/offers/NAFwK9MS About this episode: Fear is a natural part of the human experience, but it doesn't have to define your actions and decisions. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies and mindset shifts to confront and conquer your fears. By the end of this episode, you'll be armed with invaluable tools and a renewed sense of courage to overcome your fears and create a life of boldness and empowerment. Get ready to unleash your potential, embrace challenges, and step into a future filled with limitless possibilities. “The Shocking part about fear is that fear will always be shocking. The blessing is that it can stretch you and make you better.” ATTEND my new full-day motivational seminar in LA! If you’re looking for tips on how to overcome your fears, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 4. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

376 mins

Permission with Conviction

So often, we hold ourselves back due to self-doubt or societal expectations, but in this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies and mindset shifts to help you break free from limitations and embrace your true potential. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a renewed sense of empowerment to live life on your terms, unapologetically and with unwavering conviction. Get ready to unleash your authenticity, overcome self-imposed barriers, and create a life that reflects your true essence. “There is nothing you’re going to turn to that is going to give you more happiness, you give yourself that permission with conviction. Your next breakthrough isn’t the thing you do, it’s who you permit to show up.” If you’re looking for tips on how to give yourself permission with conviction, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

460 mins

How to Start a Movement

Movements have shaped our history around the world, and in this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies and the psychology behind launching a movement that captures hearts and minds. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a toolkit of strategies to embark on a journey to make a meaningful impact and inspire positive change. Get ready to revolutionize your approach to making a difference and create a movement that leaves a lasting legacy. “The number 1 thing you have to learn when you want to reach millions of people is that it’s no longer your message. You now are learning and listening to the language of your customer.” If you’re looking for tips on how to start a movement, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3944 mins

How to Achieve More Aliveness

The demands of modern life can often leave us feeling disconnected and numb, but in this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies and mindset shifts to infuse your life with vibrancy and vitality. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a renewed perspective on how to live a life that's bursting with energy, purpose, and genuine aliveness. Get ready to revolutionize your approach to daily living and embark on a journey of rediscovery and transformation. “What most successful people want that they don’t know what they want is that they just want to feel the day again and feel that sense of aliveness.” If you’re looking for tips on how to achieve more aliveness, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2522 mins

Mashup: How to Become Unstoppable and Achieve Your Dreams

The road to success is often met with obstacles, but in this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies, mindset shifts, and proven techniques to overcome obstacles and reach your highest aspirations. By the end of this episode, you'll be equipped with invaluable tools and a renewed sense of purpose to become unstoppable, conquer challenges, and transform your dreams into triumphant realities. Get ready to unleash your inner drive, shatter limitations, and create a life that's truly extraordinary. “You don’t have to wait for happiness to arrive one day, you can architect that into your mind and into your body. You don’t have to hope one day to feel more joyous, you learn to bring the joy.” If you’re looking for tips on how to achieve your wildest dreams, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

762 mins

The Shocking Blessing of Fear

Fear is often seen as a negative emotion, but it also has the power to drive growth, transformation, and resilience. In this episode, Brendon dives into the ways fear can serve as a catalyst for positive change. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained a new perspective on fear—one that empowers you to harness its energy and turn it into a force for positive transformation. Get ready to revolutionize your relationship with fear and discover the blessings it can bring to your life. “The shocking part about fear is that fear will always be shocking. The blessing is that it can stretch you and can make you better.”  If you’re looking for tips on how to navigate fear in your life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3546 mins

How to Generate More Happiness

Happiness is not just a fleeting emotion; it's a state of being that can be cultivated through intentional practices. In this episode, Brendon dives into practical strategies and mindset shifts to infuse your life with more happiness. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a toolkit of strategies to generate more happiness in your life, leading to a greater sense of fulfillment and well-being. Get ready to unlock the power of happiness and embark on a journey of positive transformation. “It’s not about generating the money to give you the happiness, it’s about generating the happiness with a period. When people learn how to do that, everything feels better and more amazing.” If you’re looking for tips on how to generate more happiness in your life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3136 mins

Mashup: 6 Strategies to Develop More Gratitude in Your Life

Gratitude is a transformative emotion that can bring immense joy and positivity to your daily experiences. In this episode, Brendon explores practical techniques and mindset shifts to develop a deeper sense of appreciation for the blessings in your life. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a toolkit of strategies to foster more gratitude, leading to a life filled with happiness, contentment, and a greater sense of abundance. Get ready to unlock the power of gratitude and embark on a journey of positive transformation. “The more time you spend time on meaningless things, the less time you have for meaningful things. That’s why we need you to get rid of gossip in your life, because it’s filler.” If you’re looking for tips on how to develop more gratitude in your life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

502 mins

Make Time for What Matters

Time is our most precious resource, and how we use it determines the quality of our experiences and the fulfillment we derive from them. In this episode, Brendon dives into practical strategies and mindset shifts to prioritize the things that are most important to you. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a renewed sense of purpose to create time for what truly matters, unlocking a life filled with joy, fulfillment, and meaningful moments. Get ready to take control of your time and create a life that aligns with your values and aspirations. “There are many things that are important but most of those are not your important thing and you need to know the difference. You have to be willing to hold the line of what your important thing is and really delegate.” If you’re looking for tips on how to make time for what matters in your life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2411 mins

How to Set Up Your Life For Success

Success is not just a destination; it's a journey that requires intentional planning and conscious choices. In this episode, Brendon explores practical steps to design a life that aligns with your goals, values, and aspirations. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a roadmap to take control of your life, make purposeful decisions, and create a life of fulfillment and accomplishment. Get ready to unleash your full potential, live with purpose, and set your life on a trajectory towards extraordinary success. “When people say they’ve lost focused or enthusiasm what they’re really saying is they don’t feel like themselves anymore, and sometimes this is because they haven’t been focusing on themselves.” If you’re looking for tips on how to set your life up for success, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1986 mins

Mashup: The #1 Success Habit That You Need to Practice Daily

Success is not just about luck; it's about consistent habits that drive you towards greatness. In this episode, Brendon reveals the most powerful success habit that can revolutionize your approach to personal and professional growth. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a powerful tool to elevate your success and create a life of purpose and fulfillment. Get ready to embrace the #1 success habit that will unlock your full potential and set you on the path to greatness. “Self awareness is gained by self evaluation. If you want to be better aware of who you are, where you can grow, and where you can uniquely give or serve then we need you to evaluate yourself.” If you’re looking for tips on how to increase your overall success in life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

662 mins

The Power of Doubling Down

In this episode, Brendon dives into the benefits of focusing on your natural talents, skills, and passions to achieve extraordinary results. From identifying your unique strengths to developing a growth mindset and seeking opportunities that align with your strengths, we'll provide actionable insights to help you flourish in both your personal and professional life by doubling down on the things that matter. By the end of this episode, you'll be equipped with invaluable knowledge and a renewed sense of empowerment to double down on your strengths and create a life that plays to your inherent abilities. Get ready to unlock your full potential, excel in your endeavors, and live a life of purpose and fulfillment. “Whatever you do that is good in the world I want you to double-down on your goodness. Doubling-down doesn’t always mean more time, it means intensity, commitment, and frequency. It means now you live it, you breath it, you feel it, and you walk with it.” If you’re looking for tips on how to double-down on the things that are most important in life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2250 mins

Overcoming Procrastination

Procrastination can be a significant roadblock to achieving your goals, but in this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies and mindset shifts to conquer it. From understanding the root causes of procrastination to implementing time-management techniques and setting clear goals, Brendon helps to provide actionable insights to help you break free from procrastination's grasp. By the end of this episode, you'll be armed with invaluable tools and a renewed sense of determination to banish procrastination and reclaim your productivity. Get ready to unleash your productivity potential, achieve your goals, and create a life of purpose and accomplishment. “Procrastination comes when we don’t have a high enough necessity to get something done, because we have not told people in our lives about our goals, our desires, our dreams, our ambitions, and we don’t have anyone keeping us accountable.” If you’re looking for tips on how to overcome procrastination, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3190 mins

Mashup: A Powerful Leadership Principle You Need to Master

Leadership goes beyond authority; it's about inspiring and empowering others to reach their full potential. In this episode, Brendon explores the principle of strategic leadership—a transformative approach that puts the needs of others first. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a profound understanding of how strategic leadership can revolutionize your leadership approach and create a lasting legacy. Get ready to unleash the power of leadership and elevate your influence as a leader. “The active participation and enrollment of conversation is the difference maker. Your job as a leader is to hold that space, to set the standard, the expectation, and the structure for that space for other people to participate.” If you’re looking for tips on how to improve your leadership approach in life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

529 mins

Take Control of Your Calendar

Our calendars are often filled with numerous commitments and distractions, but in this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies to help you regain control and create a schedule that aligns with your priorities. By the end of this episode, you'll be equipped with valuable tools and a renewed sense of control to make the most of your time and accomplish your goals with greater focus and intention. Get ready to take charge of your calendar and unlock the path to a more balanced and fulfilling life. “You must have a block of time and you must have a deadline. Without those things, you won’t have a consistent practice and you won’t know when something is due.” If you’re looking for tips on how to take control of your calendar and life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2864 mins

Strategies For A Brighter Future

No matter where you are in life, developing decisive strategies can help you achieve personal and professional growth, and build a foundation for lasting success. In this episode, Brendon dives into actionable steps for setting clear goals, developing a growth mindset, and embracing continuous learning. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable tools and inspiration to take charge of your destiny and create a life that surpasses your wildest dreams. Get ready to unlock the power within you and create a future that shines brightly with endless possibilities. “You will never understand your full potential and capabilities until you believe and charge into the unknown with faith.”  If you’re looking for tips on how to develop strategies to have a brighter future, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2708 mins

Mashup: How to Overcome the Fears That Hold You Back

Fear is a natural part of the human experience, but it doesn't have to define or limit you. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies, mindset shifts, and actionable techniques to help you break free from fear's grip. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained the tools, inspiration, and renewed courage to overcome the fears that have been holding you back and create a life of fulfillment and success. Get ready to step into your power, embrace your true potential, and rewrite your story. “If there is tomorrow, then there is no ruin. As soon as you start feeling yourself catastrophizing, remember to ask yourself better questions and say okay, not what I wanted, so what should I do today?” If you’re looking for tips on how to overcome your fears, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

587 mins

Don't Be Afraid to Have Ambition

It's common to feel hesitant or fearful when considering bigger goals and aspirations, but in this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies to break free from limitations and embrace greater ambitions. By the end of this episode, you'll be equipped with the tools, inspiration, and confidence to raise your ambitions without fear, unlocking a world of new possibilities and fulfilling your true potential. Get ready to unleash your greatness and embrace a life of limitless aspirations. “If you’re only accessing ideas to solve your problems today then you’re in reaction mode and you don’t even know it. When you do personal development it opens up a gate of awareness and you access other ideas that are beyond you.” If you’re looking for tips on how to raise your ambitions, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3020 mins

How to Remove Fear From Your Life

Fear can often hold us back from pursuing our dreams, taking risks, or living life to our fullest potential. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies and mindset shifts to help you overcome fear and live a courageous life. By the end of this episode, you'll be equipped with the tools, inspiration, and renewed confidence to break free from fear's limitations and embrace a life of boldness and fulfillment. Get ready to step into your power, conquer your fears, and create a future filled with limitless possibilities. “When you’re stuck and don’t know what to do I always say just take the next right action of integrity for you, whatever that is. Speak up for yourself, take that step, move towards that dream, do whatever you have to do, just take that next right action of integrity.” If you’re looking for tips on how to remove fear from your life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2789 mins

Mashup: 4 Powerful Secrets for Massive Success

Success often seems elusive, but with the right strategies and mindset, you can achieve extraordinary results. In this episode, Brendon dives into the secrets for gaining massive success, sharing proven techniques and insights to propel you towards greatness. By the end of this episode, you'll be armed with invaluable knowledge and a renewed sense of determination to break through barriers and achieve greatness. Get ready to unleash your full potential, claim the success you deserve, and create a life that surpasses your wildest dreams. “Competence and confidence are very correlated, in High Performance work we call it the competence-confidence loop. The more you learn the more you’re willing to try, the more you’re willing to try the greater confidence you gain, and the more confidence you gain the more you’re wiling to try new things which teaches you even more.” If you’re looking for tips on how to set yourself up for massive success in life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

662 mins

The Power of People & Practices

People are at the heart of every successful endeavor, and understanding how to effectively collaborate, motivate, and empower them is crucial for achieving extraordinary results. In this episode, Brendon dives into the principles of effective teamwork, leadership, and communication that can transform your interactions with others. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable strategies and a renewed appreciation for the power of people in driving success. Get ready to unlock the true potential of your team and elevate your collective achievements. “Most people don’t have any practices because they’re reacting all day and they’re in defense. When you have more practices in your life you’re in offense and you’re structuring life better.”  If you’re looking for tips on how to better understand the power of people and best practices, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1620 mins

How to Achieve Your Dreams Faster

We all have big dreams and aspirations, but sometimes the path to achieving them can feel overwhelming or uncertain. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies and mindset shifts that can accelerate your progress and turn your dreams into reality. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable tools, inspiration, and a roadmap to expedite your journey and achieve your dreams faster than ever before. Get ready to ignite your passion, unleash your potential, and create the life you've always imagined. “There’s only 5 moves in any big project we want to do. When you think there’s more than that, you’re not breaking down that project appropriately.” If you’re looking for tips on how to achieve your dreams faster, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3345 mins

Mashup: 3 Critical Rules to Manage Other People

Whether you're a team leader, a manager, or an aspiring leader, managing others effectively is essential for creating a harmonious and high-performing work environment. In this episode, Brendon dives into practical strategies and proven techniques for building strong relationships, motivating your team, and fostering collaboration. By the end of this episode, you'll be equipped with the tools, mindset, and leadership skills needed to manage others with confidence and drive exceptional results. Get ready to unleash your leadership potential and create a thriving team. “You can’t manage other people accidentally or in a reactionary place, it’s really important. You’ve got to have a philosophy about managing other people.” If you’re looking for tips on how to better manage other people, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2379 mins

Four Ways to Conquer Your Fears

Fear is a natural part of the human experience, but it doesn't have to hold you back from pursuing your dreams and living a fulfilling life. In this episode, Brendon explores 4 practical techniques to help you confront and overcome your fears head-on. By the end of this episode, you'll be armed with practical tools and a renewed sense of courage to conquer your fears, embrace new opportunities, and live life on your own terms. Get ready to step into a world of limitless possibilities and unlock the extraordinary life you deserve. “The future holds good things for you and you’re stronger than you think. If you believe those two things, it energizes you.” If you’re looking for tips on how to conquer your fears, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3166 mins

Mashup: Simple Steps That You Can Take Today to Become More Capable

We often underestimate our own abilities, but with the right mindset and actions, we can cultivate a remarkable sense of capability. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies for personal and professional growth, from setting clear goals and breaking them down into manageable tasks to cultivating a growth mindset and embracing continuous learning. Whether you're seeking to develop new skills, enhance your performance, or overcome self-doubt, this episode will equip you with actionable insights to take immediate steps towards becoming the capable individual you aspire to be. Get ready to unleash your inner potential, accomplish extraordinary feats, and become the best version of yourself. “Capability is as much a mindset as it is a competence. Capability is self-trust to take action. It’s not just knowing you’re an action taker, but actually being an action taker and trusting yourself to execute again and again and again.” If you’re looking for tips on how to become a more capable person in life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

677 mins

How to Feel Alive Again

Life can sometimes feel monotonous or disconnected, but deep within us lies the desire for a vibrant and fulfilling existence. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies and mindset shifts to reignite your passion, purpose, and zest for life. By the end of this episode, you'll be equipped with the tools, inspiration, and renewed energy to infuse every moment with a sense of aliveness. Get ready to awaken your spirit, embrace adventure, and create a life that truly makes you feel alive. “What most successful people want, that they don’t know what they want, is that they just want to feel the day again.” If you’re looking for tips on how to feel alive again, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4160 mins

Better Your Habits Today

Habits shape our lives, and making positive changes can have a profound impact on our well-being and success. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies and proven techniques to help you break free from negative habits and cultivate new, empowering ones. Whether you want to establish a morning routine, prioritize self-care, or boost your productivity, this episode will equip you with the tools and mindset needed to transform your habits. Get ready to take control of your life, unleash your potential, and create lasting change. “When we talk about high performance we mean something specifically. We mean succeeding beyond standard norms, doing so consistently, and over the long term.” If you’re looking for tips on how to improve your habits in life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2452 mins

Mashup: Simple Habits to Improve Your Relationships

Relationships are the foundation of a fulfilling life, and investing in them is crucial for our well-being. In this episode, Brendon will uncover practical habits that can enhance communication, foster trust, and deepen connections with your loved ones. By implementing these simple habits into your daily life, you'll witness transformative shifts in your relationships, leading to greater happiness, harmony, and fulfillment. Get ready to embark on a journey of relationship growth and create lasting bonds. “I would argue that almost 90% of conflicts in relationships are actually not about who cleaned something last, but instead it’s about a push and a pull between interdependence and independence and the couple not understanding that duality.” If you’re looking for tips on how to improve your relationships, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

870 mins

How to Build Greater Connections

Meaningful connections form the foundation of happiness, fulfillment, and success. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies for deepening your relationships, whether it's with family, friends, colleagues, or acquaintances. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable insights and actionable tips to foster deeper connections, create lasting bonds, and enrich your personal and professional life. Get ready to embark on a journey of connection, understanding, and joy. “Loneliness is not a problem, it is a consequence of practices, that’s all it is. Loneliness is not a disorder, it’s a symptom of bad practices. We sometimes forget to be responsible for our relationships and I really want you to have great relationships.” If you’re looking for tips on how to build greater connections in life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3194 mins

Achieving Your Next Level of Success

Whether you're seeking personal growth, professional advancement, or a greater sense of fulfillment, this episode is your roadmap to unleashing your full potential. In this episode, Brendon explores powerful strategies and mindset shifts that can propel you to new heights. By the end of this episode, you'll be armed with the tools, motivation, and actionable steps needed to elevate your life to the next level of success. Get ready to ignite your passion, challenge your limits, and create a life that surpasses your wildest dreams. “One of the reasons people don’t achieve their dreams is because they’re going through the motions, doing what they’re usually doing, and they’re not psyching themselves up to step to the next level.” If you’re looking for tips on how to achieve your next level of success, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2628 mins

Mashup: How to Develop Great Relationships With People Around You

Relationships play a vital role in our personal and professional lives, and fostering meaningful connections is key to our happiness and success. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies for building strong relationships, whether it's with friends, family, colleagues, or acquaintances. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained valuable insights and actionable advice to help you develop great relationships, enhance your social connections, and create a positive impact in the lives of those around you. Tune in and unlock the secrets to building fulfilling relationships with the people in your life. “Let’s reignite your desire for deep, compelling, beautiful, and fun relationships again. You can have them, and if you stopped yourself from believing that it only means you disengaged from the skillset.” If you’re looking for tips on how to develop great relationships with people, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

379 mins

How to Develop Meaningful Pursuits

Many of us strive for fulfillment and purpose, but often find ourselves unsure of where to direct our energy and passion. In this episode, Brendon dives into the process of uncovering what truly matters to you and how to align your pursuits with your values and aspirations. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained valuable insights and tools to help you develop meaningful pursuits that bring purpose, joy, and fulfillment to your life. Tune in and embark on a transformative journey to discover your true calling and create a life of significance. “There’s a difference between having meaning and meaningful pursuits. If you lost the pursuit in your life, that is the difference between the comfortable life and the charged life.” If you’re looking for tips on how to develop meaningful pursuits in life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2484 mins

Habits to Improve Your Life

Our habits play a critical role in shaping our daily routines and long-term outcomes. In this episode, Brendon explores a range of impactful habits across various areas of life, such as health and fitness, productivity, relationships, and personal growth. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained valuable insights and a toolbox of powerful habits that can enhance your well-being, boost productivity, and foster personal growth. Tune in and discover how simple changes in your habits can lead to remarkable improvements in your overall quality of life. “Our roles in life are tied to our identity, our identity forms our intentions, and our intentions form our initiative.” If you’re looking for tips on how to improve your life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2958 mins

Mashup: 4 Simple Steps to Improve Your Discipline

Discipline is a key factor in accomplishing your goals and maintaining a consistent routine. In this episode, Brendon explores the importance of setting clear goals and creating a roadmap to guide your actions. By implementing these four steps into your daily life, you'll be able to enhance your discipline and make significant progress towards your desired outcomes. Tune in to this episode and learn how to cultivate discipline to unlock your full potential and achieve long-lasting success. “To me, discipline requires growth days. Having the growth days and rewarding them as well. Discipline gets way easier as you engage with growth more.” If you’re looking for tips on how to improve your discipline, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

790 mins

How to Conquer Your Fears

Fear can often hold us back from pursuing our dreams, taking risks, or living our lives to the fullest. In this episode, Brendon explores the psychology of fear and its impact on our lives. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained valuable tools, insights, and encouragement to confront your fears head-on, break free from their limitations, and unlock a life of bravery and fulfillment. Get ready to step into your courage and embrace the extraordinary. “Fear is mostly poor management of your mind, and you must stop having fear as a frame. When you anticipate things are going to cause fear, you will not approach it and you will avoid it from now on.” If you’re looking for tips on how to conquer your fears in life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2790 mins

How to Combat Burnout

Burnout can affect anyone, whether you're an entrepreneur, a professional, or a student. It can leave you feeling exhausted, overwhelmed, and detached from the things you once loved. In this episode, Brendon dives into the signs and symptoms of burnout, helping you identify if you're experiencing it. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained valuable insights and actionable tips to combat burnout, prioritize your well-being, and reclaim a healthier, more balanced life. Get ready to recharge, refocus, and regain control of your life. “A big reason people quit is because of the grind. If you choose how you’re going to engage with what is on your plate, you’ll be more intentional with your energy, and then you won’t quit as much." If you’re looking for tips on how to combat burnout in life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2778 mins

Mashup: How to Overcome Your Biggest Fears

Fear can hold us back from reaching our full potential and living a fulfilling life. In this episode, Brendon helps us explore the nature of fear, its impact on our lives, and how we can conquer it. By the end of this episode, you'll be equipped with valuable tools, insights, and encouragement to confront your biggest fears head-on and experience the freedom and growth that come with conquering them. Get ready to step outside your comfort zone and unleash your true potential. “Mental resilience is often about the truth of light being shed on things. Sometimes it's about facing it, talking about it, or sharing it with others. You know who becomes really resilient? Communicative people.” If you’re looking for tips on how to overcome your biggest fears in life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

464 mins

How to Stop Avoiding Problems

Avoidance can be a natural response when faced with challenges or uncomfortable situations, but it often hinders our personal growth and prevents us from finding solutions. In this episode, Brendon helps to explore the root causes of avoidance and its impact on our lives. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained valuable insights and actionable advice to help you break free from the cycle of avoidance, confront problems with confidence, and create a more fulfilling and proactive life. “The more that you avoid, and the more that you’re on the defense, the more your identity moves into victim mode, and so your identity doesn’t integrate any weapons. I want you to perceive this in a different way and I want you to start approaching this stuff in life earlier.” If you’re looking for tips on how to avoiding problems in life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

5801 mins

How To Live A More Courageous Life

Courage is a vital quality that allows us to overcome challenges, pursue our dreams, and live authentically in our daily lives. However, many of us struggle with fear, doubt, and the uncertainty that comes with stepping outside of our comfort zones. In this episode, Brendon will dive into the concept of courage and how you can build it into your life. “Sometimes the most courageous thing you can do is to start saying no more often so you can have the wide space of time to take bolder actions.” If you’re looking for tips on how to live a more courageous life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3077 mins

Mashup: How to Live in Alignment With the Best Version of You

We all have an ideal version of ourselves—an aspirational self that embodies our values, strengths, and passions. In this episode, Brendon will help explore how to bridge the gap between where you are now and where you want to be. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained valuable insights and practical tools to live in alignment with the best version of yourself, empowering you to lead a more fulfilling and purpose-driven life. “Congruence is living in alignment with what you know is the best of you. It means speaking your truth, living your values, and being a person of integrity. That’s what congruence is.” If you’re looking for tips on how to live more in alignment with your best self, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

655 mins

How to Build an Intentional Life

We all know that it's easy to get caught up in the busyness of everyday life sometimes and lose sight of what truly matters to us. However, as high performers we must prioritize building our schedules with intention if we want to succeed in the long run. In this episode, Brendon discusses the importance of living with purpose and intention, and how it can bring clarity, fulfillment, and a sense of direction to our lives. “Sometimes we get so caught up into building more and more into our life that we don’t realize we’ve built a life of reaction and not intention. If we're always in reaction we can’t win because no teams win when they only play defense.” If you’re looking for tips on how to build an intentional life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4894 mins

How to Reach A Higher Level of Excellence

Whether you're striving for success in your career, honing a talent, or pursuing personal growth, you should always be aiming to reach a higher level of excellence than where you started from. In this episode, Brendon discusses the mindset required to achieve excellence, setting ambitious and realistic goals, and embracing challenges in order to win. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained actionable advice and inspiration to propel you towards reaching new heights of excellence in your chosen endeavors. "Excellence demands a little bit of edge. Excellence demands that you push beyond what's easy to do and instead look for the next level for you. That's real excellence over the long term." If you’re looking for tips on how to reach a higher level of excellence, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3598 mins

Mashup: Practical Ways to Improve Your Communication Skills

Effective communication is essential for building strong relationships, advancing your career, and navigating everyday interactions. In this episode, Brendon helps explore how to improve your communication skills in all areas of your life. By the end of this episode, you'll have a better understanding of how to communicate effectively and build stronger connections with those around you. “If you want the most advance communication skill in the history of the world, try to improve another persons day. Listen to what they’re saying or share an idea to help them improve their mindset.” If you’re looking for tips on how to improve your communication skills, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

726 mins

How to Be More Assertive

Many people struggle with being assertive, either because they don't want to come across as rude or because they lack confidence in themselves. In this episode, Brendon helps to explore what assertiveness really means and why it's an important skill to have. By the end of this episode, you'll have a better understanding of how to be more assertive and feel empowered to take control of your life. “Where are you asserting yourself? Where are you asking the big questions? Where are you asking for the favors? Where are you pushing? That’s what I want you to do. That’s your next level and you don’t even know it.” If you’re looking for tips on how to become more assertive, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

5189 mins

How to Build High-Performing Teams

Building a high-performing team takes a lot of dedicated time and focused effort, but the benefits are well worth it across the entire organization. Whether you're a team leader or a team member, understanding the strategies and best practices to building a high-performing team can help you to achieve your goals and improve your performance. In this episode, Brendon will discuss the key characteristics that make up a high-performing team, and how you can build and sustain such teams in your organization. “When you’re building a culture, you’re not building a culture based on skillset…you’re building a culture based on heartset. Are these people who care about each other have high enthusiasm in their life and for the role? If you get that right, you’re going to build some kind of magic.” If you’re looking for tips on how to build an awesome high-performing team, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3056 mins

Mashup: How to Improve Your Mental and Physical Energy

Feeling low on energy can be frustrating and affect productivity, joy, and everything we encounter in daily life. As high performers, we must put forward an intentional effort to keep these factors always in check, so that we can ensure our personal and business lives stay positive as well. In this episode, Brendon shares some simple ways to boost mental and physical energy so you can continue being the high performer you were born to be. “The number 1 challenge to long-term health is nutrition and movement. People always think it’s sleep, but I tell them that these two things are the greatest weapons you have to greater sleep.” If you’re looking for tips on how to improve your mental and physical energy, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

763 mins

How To Manage A Team

Managing a team can be incredibly challenging in the workplace but also rewarding for the manager and the entire team. By hiring the right people, setting clear goals and expectations, creating a positive work environment, and addressing challenges and conflict, you can effectively manage your team and achieve success. In this episode, listen to Brendon discuss some tips and strategies for managing a team effectively. “The more that you can establish the rhythm to meet the objectives of the team the better. Always start with what you’re trying to do, build a rhythm, and then everything will fall into place.” If you’re looking for tips on how to manage a team, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2932 mins

Persuasion Mastery

The concept of persuasion might have a slightly negative connotation in the world, but in reality, it is one of the most powerful tools you can use to connect with your audience to spread your message. By understanding the science of persuasion and mastering the art of communication, you can become a more effective and influential person. In this episode, we'll explore the power of persuasion and give you some practical tips on how to become a more persuasive communicator. “The best way to ever persuade is always through metaphor. If you get someone to understand or connect with your metaphor, and they believe in that metaphor, they will believe in your suggestion.” If you’re looking for tips on how to master the power of persuasion, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4078 mins

Mashup: Practical Steps You Can Take to Get Closer to Your Dreams

As high performers, we're always looking for solid ways to achieve our dreams better, faster, stronger. In this episode, Brendon shares a few ways that you can experience your dreams with more joy, connection, and effectiveness. “There is no new idea in your life without a drop-list of things to stop doing. It’s the things that you aren’t going to do that help you do the new things you want to do.” If you’re looking for tips on how to get closer to your dreams, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

629 mins

How to Master Your Calendar

Do you often feel like you have too many things on your calendar? Are you constantly finding yourself wishing there was more time in the day? Instead of wishing you had more time to get things done, try to reframe your circumstance and focus on deleting the things you're doing that aren't moving the needle. In this episode, listen to Brendon as he helps you discover how to set up your calendar to win every single month and year. “You’ve got to know what you need to subtract and the other thing is to simplify. There aren’t that many things that you need to be doing, you feel like there are, but only 3 to 5 of them actually move the needle. As soon as you identify those things, pay attention to them and simplify.” If you’re looking for tips on how to master your calendar, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

5101 mins

9 Beliefs to Adopt For a Happier Life

The beliefs that we hold and believe are a key component to accessing and maintaining our happiness. Brendon often says that "The power plant doesn't have energy, it generates energy", and this means that we must be conscious in how our thoughts and actions are actively contributing to our happiness or the lack thereof. In this episode, discover 9 beliefs that you can practice to cultivate happiness in your life. “If you’re a person who’s identity says you’re a healthy, positive, caring, goal oriented person, but you’re not congruent with that, then that is where misery comes in.” If you’re looking for tips on how to live a more happier life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3663 mins

Advanced Wellness Strategies that Actually Work

As high performers, managing our health and wellness is vital to sustained longevity. However, even high performers can hit a wall with their wellness routines and need to refresh their approach from time to time. In this episode, Brendon shares some advanced wellness strategies to help you bounce back so you can build a solid, strong, and resilient body and mind “Wellness is not separate from your work day. Wellness is not separate from your life. Wellness is not something you do once in a while or you have once in a while. Wellness is your experience of life.” If you’re looking for tips on how to improve your wellness strategies, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3716 mins

Conversation with Matthew McConaughey - Art of Livin’

In this special episode, Brendon interviews actor, author, and philanthropist, Matthew McConaughey on self improvement, his life, his book Green Lights and his upcoming live, free event with Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi called "The Art of Livin'" To register for the free live event, visit: https://growthday.com/artoflivin 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4201 mins

5 Ways to Accelerate Your Productivity

As high performers, we all want to make 2023 one of the most productive years of our lives. In this episode, learn 5 things you can do to accelerate your productivity this year. On your path to winning the year, consider this: “Stop prioritizing easy, just because there’s something that’s easy to do does not mean it must be done today. What I would rather have you do, is to prioritize things that will help make significant steps forward in your life.” If you’re looking for tips on how to accelerate your productivity, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4183 mins

Mashup: 5 Daily Practices of All Great Leaders

Leadership is one of the most powerful traits a person can develop for their business, yet there's a lot to learn if you plan to be successful. In this episode, discover the 5 pillars to successful leadership, so you can lead your team, your family, and your peers with confidence. In this podcast, Brendon will discuss the key strategies for successful leadership and how to reframe your mindset for success. Whether you are a new leader or an experienced one, these insights and tips will help you become a better leader and achieve success in your leadership role. “As a leader, you might not know what the rhythm needs to be yet. It has to happen in motion, which is why it’s so important to be a good listener.”  If you’re looking for tips on how to develop your leadership skills, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

610 mins

How to Win the Big Picture

Building a long-term strategic plan is vital for success in your career, but too often the daily tasks that build up can fog our view and leave us working on tasks that don't really move the needle. If you want to have year-round success you need to build a system, review your vision every day, and stick to the plan all year long. In this episode, Brendon gives some advice on how to approach your long-term goals to be successful no matter what. “I need you to look at the whole year every day. This one practice will change your life forever. This is what I mean by winning the big picture.” If you’re looking for tips on how to set yourself up for success all year long, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

5638 mins

How to Deal with Disappointment

In life, it's inevitable that at some point you'll deal with dark days, setbacks, and disappointments. However, the most important part will be how you prepare for them and deal with things in the moment so that you can move forward towards better chapters in life. In this episode, Brendon discusses several ways to reframe difficult situations so that you don't feel overwhelmed and can move on to better things in life. “Part of grief and dealing with disappointment is allowing your sadness. The more you bunch that sadness up, the more you go silent with it, and the more silent you go with it the less you’re able to cope with it. In silence there is suffering…allow your sadness.”  If you’re looking for tips on how to deal with disappointment in your life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3236 mins

Mashup: 5 Steps You Can Take to Build Positivity

Everymorning, we have the choice to show up with great energy or allow the day to control our emotions. In this episode, learn ways to use your mind to improve your day, so you can bring the joy to each day. On your path to higher quality days, consider this: “When you don’t understand why things happen out of your control just take a pause and think about what is happening, because the way that you’re perceiving the world is controlling how much you progress in the world.”  If you’re looking for tips on how to use build positivity in your life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

578 mins

The 60:40 Rule For Managing Your Time

It's easy to see time management as a boring subject, but in reality, it's literally the art of navigating your time in life wisely. In this episode, Brendon walks through a simple framework in order to reframe how you manage your time, cut the chord on useless tasks, and free up your energy to feel alive again. “If you just show up and you’re working through your calendar based on meetings other people put on there, and you don’t know what will move the needle for your week, then you are not yet living a conscious life. You’re in a reaction mode and not in a conscious building mode. Every week I need you check in around this.” If you’re looking for tips on how to use your time best for your business and personal life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4724 mins

My Health Comeback Story

We can all benefit from more energy, clarity, and wellness in our lives. In this episode, learn what we can do to biologically increase our strength, vitality, and aliveness so we can tend to our dreams and loved ones easier. On your path to increased and consistent energy, consider this: “One of the best things you can do for you mental health is to learn to take control of the gears of your mind. We can talk about things that will help the brain operate better like supplementation and exercise but at the end of the day you’ve got to start foraging thoughts that keep you in check and you need cues to help you do that.” If you’re looking for tips on how to increase your overall mental health, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3103 mins

Mashup: Leadership Principles for Massive Success in Any Field

Developing and understanding how to lead effectively is a skillset that must people want to understand. However, there are certain tenants of leadership that most people don't concentrate on enough that may be the breaking point towards their ultimate success. In this episode, Brendon shares some effective tips on what you should consider implementing if you want to achieve success for you and your entire team. “The fundamental principle of leadership is that people support what they create. If you want people to follow you then they must create with you. They must feel enabled, trusted, empowered, autonomous, capable, and rewarded for participating in the journey.” If you’re looking for tips on how to develop your leadership skills, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

549 mins

Build Targets to Hit Your Dreams

We all have dreams and aspirations that we aspire to in life, but most of us fail to reach a concrete milestone because we left our dreams up to chance. Chasing your dreams can feel amazing, but if you're really serious about it then you'll need to get strategic about your approach. In this episode, Brendon discusses how to approach your dream business in a realistic way that leaves you feeling accomplished and proud. “If you want a dream you need to ask yourself what it is and what you are doing to contribute to that dream every day and every week. I like to do this because now it’s not a hope, it’s an action.” If you’re looking for tips on how to build a framework to reach your dreams, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3994 mins

How to 3X Your Confidence

We all feel unsure of ourselves from time to time. So how do you increase your self-esteem to better deal with those moments when they arise? In this episode, learn how to 3X your confidence so you can accomplish more while also feeling more balanced and clearheaded. On your path to better managing your confidence, consider this: “What makes a high performer have high social confidence is their joy in asking questions. They are curious people and their curiosity gives them social confidence.” If you’re looking for tips on how to 3x your confidence, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4059 mins

Mashup: How to Master the Art of Communication

One of the best tools you can work on to improve every facet of your life is the art of communication. In this episode, Brendon discusses different ways to improve your communication skills so you can improve your relationships, career, health, and overall happiness. On your path to becoming a better communicator, consider this: “Great listeners aren’t just reflecting things back to someone, they’re also helping others share more. Great communicators are listening, observing, and asking about feelings.” If you’re looking for tips on how to improve communication skills, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2813 mins

5 Tactics for Handling Yourself in a Crisis

Crises can occur in our businesses and personal lives at any moment, but that doesn't mean they have to consume us and take over our lives. Just like any other skill set, learning how to anticipate and work through a crisis well beforehand is the key to building the resilience and know-how to work through any difficult situation. In this episode, Brendon shares some tips and insights on tangible areas you can focus on today, in order to navigate a future crisis in your business or personal life. “Give yourself some credit. If you don’t give yourself credit, then your self-esteem bank account goes bankrupt and you won’t be able to handle the next crisis. You need to journal and learn to capture the little moments each day where you win.” If you’re looking for help on how to prepare yourself to handle a crisis with ease in the future, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

5142 mins

How To Be More Intentional With Your Time

These days, managing our calendars and to-do lists can feel like an exhausting, never ending task. However, contrary to what we might believe, if we prioritize effectively each day, we can remove distractions and busy-work in order to complete the things that matter most. In this episode, Brendon shares some tips and insights on how to manage your time and get back on track so you can feel empowered, check items off your list, and continue to dream bigger. “Most people think they need to take on more projects to help them succeed, but I say what’s really needed is to define the projects that will help you succeed and then protect them at all costs.” If you’re looking for help to rid yourself of distractions and accomplish your goals efficiently, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3285 mins

Mashup: Powerful Strategy to Improve Your Relationship

Creating amazing relationships with those you love requires attention and patience on a consistent basis. Feeling stuck or at a loss in certain relationships can occur even for high performers, but there's always a way to reframe your situation for the positive. In this episode, Brendon takes us through an approach to building amazing relationships so that everyone involved can feel seen and heard. “If you promised your partner something, you need to show up. It’s not that we all don’t struggle with things, but you being congruent with what you promised is a really big deal.” If you’re looking for a great approach to improve your relationships, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

688 mins

How to Build Resilience Into Your Dream

On the path to achieving our dreams, there is no doubt that we will face challenges and need to build our resilience along the way. Just like any other habit, resilience needs to be cultivated and practiced consistently in order to sustain the effects long term. In this episode, Brendon shares his perspectives on how you can re-frame your current situations in order to become more resilient and succeed at your dreams. “Resilience is the ability to not only take criticism from others, but to also take off comparison. Resilience is about getting back into your flow, authenticity, and actions, not the worlds. That is the real resilience that matters.” If you’re looking to build more resilience and self-esteem to tackle your dreams, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3576 mins

Hacks For Greater Productivity

High performers are constantly on a mission to analyze, pivot, and improve their behavior to gain higher levels of productivity. However, in order to improve your productivity you must make a concerted effort and not expect your performance to magically improve overnight. In this episode, Brendon gives tips and guidance on what to work on and build towards in order to improve your levels of productivity. “You’re already more likely to do something if you’ve prepared and stepped it through. It means that if you don’t want to procrastinate on Monday, you’re going to need to project plan on the Sunday before.” If you’re looking to improve your productivity with intent and purpose, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4769 mins

Mashup: Leadership Principles and Practices That Are Crucial for Your Success

Leaders exist on teams to provide guidance, inspiration, and motivation when working towards a specific set of goals. However, maintaining a high level of leadership excellence is not an easy task and requires leaders to actively build time in their schedule to work on supporting their teams. In this episode, Brendon gives some tips and guidance on what to work on and build towards in order to maintain a high level of leadership excellence. “If you want people to follow you they must create with you. They must feel enabled, trusted, empowered, autonomous, and rewarded for participating in the journey.” If you're looking for some great inspiration and guidance on how to become a more empowered leader, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3008 mins

The Greatness Mindset with Lewis Howes

In today's special episode, Brendon Burchard interviews Lewis Howes on his new book, The Greatness Mindset. “I believe self-doubt is the killer of all dreams and is what ruins peoples lives. My intention and vision is to give people tools to overcome the doubt within themselves so they can authentically live a life that they desire.” - Lewis Howes If you're looking for motivation and guidance to build habits to achieve your biggest dreams, this episode is for you! Pick up a copy of The Greatness Mindset HERE. 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

5166 mins

Why Your Habits Shape Your Future

Unfortunately, patterns of success and well-being don't just magically show up one day and stick with you forever. If you want success in different areas of your life, you're going to have to train yourself and build positive habits on a daily basis that help you get there consistently. In this episode, Brendon discusses some of the most powerful habits you need to focus on for your growth. “It is our job to look beyond the now. Yes, be fully engaged and present, but if you want momentum, you need to raise your ambitions.” If you're looking for motivation and guidance to build habits to achieve your biggest dreams, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3251 mins

5 Steps You Can Take To Boost Your Confidence

We all wish that we could wake up every morning feeling incredibly confident and ready to take on any task, but unfortunately, it doesn't always work that way. Similar to other positive attributes that we all strive to attain, confidence requires a level of regular commitment and discipline in order for it to show up in our lives. In this episode, Brendon walks through several steps that are guaranteed to help re-frame how we think about confidence and get to that next level faster. “Real confidence is simply having the ability to genuinely express who we truly are and to pursue things that we truly desire. Confidence doesn’t have to mean you’re leaping over tall buildings, it just means you’re being who you truly are.”  If you're looking for motivation and guidance to help you gain the confidence you know you're capable of having, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2334 mins

5 Reasons People Don’t Do Personal Growth

Working on your personal growth is a habit that must be shaped and formed over a period of time. It requires dedication, commitment, and a humble attitude knowing that not everything will work out perfectly the way you imagined. In this episode, Brendon covers 5 big factors that can hinder your progress toward personal growth, and how to approach these roadblocks in order to push through and win. “The more 'torn' you are from other people, the less you feel the God-given desire of service. If you don’t feel service or the desire to become better to help other people, you’ll never rise to the next level.” If you're looking for motivation and guidance to help you advance on your personal growth journey, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4470 mins

Gain Greater Clarity in Your Life

As high performers, we all strive to fill our calendars with needle moving activities to fulfill our biggest dreams. But how do we ensure we get things done with the utmost clarity? In this episode, discover why scheduling time to check-in with yourself is vital to keep a sense of clarity when accomplishing your biggest tasks. “You must integrate your wins. You must celebrate them and pull them in. That is how you get more confident every year.” If you're looking for motivation and guidance to help you gain more clarity in your life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3249 mins

Mashup: The Most Important Step Towards Achieving Your Goals

As high performers, we all have big dreams and goals that we strive to achieve each year. However, even the highest achievers need some motivation, guidance, and tips to help them from time to time. In this episode, discover how to prioritize your goals in a way that will support the most balanced and productive life. “Unless you’re starting with small steps and giving yourself credit for them, the odds are you’re not going to go on to those next steps that are bigger. This is because your identity is still at the beginning stage.” If you're looking for motivation and guidance to help you accomplish your biggest goals, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

674 mins

Build a Team to Achieve Your Dreams

If you're looking to manifest your biggest goals and dreams in life, it's inevitable that you'll need a helping hand from others along the way. In this episode, get perspective on how to deploy teams to help you achieve your personal dreams and professional goals. “We are social animals and we are driven and motivated to show up for other people. When you have a group of people who you want to show up for, and they show up for you as well, you experience a whole different experience of the dream.” If you're on the path to building a great team for you and your business, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4662 mins

Create a Plan to Reach Your Dreams Faster

Do you have big dreams in your business and personal life but feel like the path forward isn't so clear? Having clear objects, manageable tasks, and a distinct timeline dictating how long it will take you to reach your benchmarks is crucial if you are ever going to successfully accomplish your goals. “When you are building out your major moves in your business it is absolutely critical that you figure out what type of training you or your team will need along the path. You must always be involved in personal development and always be learning.” If you're on the path to achieving your biggest dreams, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4121 mins

Mashup: Increase Your Energy With This Exercise

We all strive to give equal time and energy to every person and project in our lives, but how about the time and energy it takes for how you want to feel each day? In this episode, learn how to create the best habits for your ideal quality of energy around you on an ongoing basis. Let's help you create a plan now to ensure that you'll always feel the way you want to feel on an ongoing basis. “The power plant generates the energy so I have to also generate the energy I need. You have to take responsibility for the energy in your relationships and you’ve got to generate the energy you’re wanting to see and experience.” If you're looking for advice on how to shape the energy you give and receive on a daily basis, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2981 mins

How to Develop Trust in Yourself & Others

Building trust can be an incredibly daunting and vulnerable thing to take on. Whether it's with a loved one, a career opportunity, or an interaction with a stranger, we all need to work on building trust on a daily basis in order to sustain it long-term. This deep trust cultivates meaningful, lasting relationships that can help you reach that next level of success and vibrancy in all areas of your life. On your journey toward building more trust, consider this: “Repair and re-calibration in relationships with ourselves and others is a weekly growth loop. It’s an ongoing re-calibration. Repair and trust requires that consistency in every relationship.” If you’re looking for tips and motivation to help you build trust with yourself and others, then this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

5295 mins

Set Yourself UP For Long-Term Success

Do you often feel stuck in a particular chapter in your life and that it feels nearly impossible to take time, strategize, and build a long-term game plan for you life and career? In this episode, Brendon gives thoughtful insight and tips for the coming year, and what you can do to re-frame your experiences and work diligently toward building long-term success in your career. On your path to building your dream life, consider this: “The people who lack the ability to grab ahold of their impulses over a period of time ultimately ruin the health of their body, relationships, and their mind. Understanding this is key if you want to have long term success.” If you’re looking for clear actions that will help you strategically with your long-term goals, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3569 mins

Mashup: How to Get Unstuck and Find Your Purpose in Life

At one point or another we all can feel stuck or like we're not making progress. In this episode, listen to wise words that will help you go from stagnant to striving. “Confidence requires positive clarity, not negative self-defeating clarity. If you believe the wrong thing about yourself, that is going to hurt you.” If you'd like to be fueled by purpose and direction, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

868 mins

How to Align with Your Dreams

We all have dreams and goals, but how many of us work hard on things that don't matter, whilst leaving your dream on the back burner? In this episode, discover how to align your actions with your dream, so you can turn that dream into a reality. “Your next level isn’t just being more productive, it’s being effective at the right things that support the dream. That’s what I mean by alignment.” If you'd like the majority of your actions to bring you closer to your vision, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

6230 mins

How to Develop a Strong Team

When it comes to building your dream, you definitely need a team! In this episode, discover how to build and develop an incredible team that will support you in achieving your vision with ease and grace. “Your week should be comprised as much of supporting or cheering on your team as your individual tasks. That’s how we know you’re going to achieve an extraordinary quality of life.” If you're on the path to building an a-team, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3501 mins

Mashup: How to Create Real and Lasting Happiness in Your Life

Most of what we do in life relates to our happiness in one way or another. In this episode, get inspired by different approaches you can use to create true, long-lasting happiness. “One of the best drivers of growth isn’t your job, isn’t your goals, it’s your friendship circle.” If you'd like to be proactive about your inner happiness, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4198 mins

8 Rules of Love with Jay Shetty

In today's special episode, Brendon Burchard interviews Jay Shetty on his new book, 8 Rules of Love. “One thing I’ve found is that relationships don’t end because love ends. They end because patience ends, they end because kindness ends, and they end because understanding ends.” - Jay Shetty If you'd like to learn more about the revelatory guide to every stage of romance, this episode is for you! @JayShetty, #1 New York Times bestselling author, award-winning podcast host of On Purpose and Chief Purpose Officer of Calm is this week’s guest on the show! Jay's second book, 8 Rules of Love is available for purchase at 8RulesofLove.com and wherever books are sold. To catch Jay on his first ever world tour 'Love Rules', go to JayShettyTour.com for tickets. Follow Jay on Instagram and subscribe to his podcast On Purpose.

4687 mins

Gain Clarity With Your Health and Productivity

Have you ever known in the back of your mind that you should be putting more emphasis on your health and productivity, but for some reason, they get put on the back burner? In this episode, get re-motivated to put two of the most important things first, your health and most important goals. “Too many great people failed to reach their full potential because they got discouraged and they didn’t show up the next day. Part of achieving double is decreasing the frequency in which discouragement kills the next day.” If you'd like full clarity on your health, and a clear understanding on what to do to move the needle forward, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3509 mins

Mashup: 4 Key Decisions to Make a Positive Change in Your Life

It's not uncommon for high performers to strive toward a better life. In this episode, discover powerful decisions you can make to create positive change in your life. "If you want to appreciate your life, it’s not just about your gratitude journal at the end of the day. Real reverence for life shows up in your time management. How are you really using your days on this earth?” If you'd like to make big decisions to improve your life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1905 mins

I Had Self-Hate Too

Have you ever resented yourself, despised something you did, or felt shame in any way? In this episode, discover how to deal with self-hate, so you can approach it with a healthy manner, and get back to feeling a sense of self-respect. “A lot of self-hate happens because we know we should be moving and going...and what’s most important, is to get going. You gain self-respect as you gain momentum. You start to care for yourself and for your results again when you’re getting feedback on how it’s going, otherwise you’re just in your head.” If you'd like to transform self-hate to self-love, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

5794 mins

Reach Your Dreams Faster

Would you like to reach your hopes and dreams faster? In this episode, explore strategies to achieve what matters most so you can enjoy the best of what life has to offer. “Most people’s confidence is based on an unconscious level of evaluation of themselves in the current moment instead of thinking of it as a skill or knowing it exists because of will.” If you'd like to expedite your success and reach your biggest goals faster, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3794 mins

Mashup: Simple Steps to Increase Your Overall Wellness

Often when we think of wellness, we think of health...but there's more to it than that. In this episode, discover how to set up your life with wellness routines to support a life filled with meaning and fulfillment. “The secret to my wellness routine is meaningful days and pursuits. Wellness to me cannot exist separate than meaning and fulfillment.” If you'd like your days to be filled with true vitality and meaning, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1972 mins

The 4 P's for Building a Lasting Business

Whether your business is doing well financially, or you're going through tough times, its critical to put the systems, people and strategies in place for your business to last and thrive in the long haul. In this episode, learn a framework to secure the longevity of your business, so you can continue to grow and serve. "As a leader you have to be very thoughtful about process and what everyone in your company is doing. I don’t pretend to be a master of this, but what I’ve learned is that if there’s not a rhythm to what people are doing, a rhythm to leads coming in, and a rhythm of predictability in the work place then people go idle.” If you'd like a framework for building a lasting business, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

5953 mins

How to Maximize Your Potential

It can be stressful and painful when you're in a funk, and nothing seems to be going right. So how do you pull yourself out from that rut? In this episode, receive wisdom on how to come back from tough times and reach your true potential “My calendar is a reflection of my character, my calendar is a reflection of my contributions, and it is my friend. That calendar weaponizes my contributions to the world. Look on your calendar and see that what you are doing is not calendaring…you are character building.” If you'd like to rebound from challenging times and win at life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3455 mins

Mashup: 5 Powerful Ways to Deal With Adversity

In life, one thing we all deal with is challenges and adversity. In this episode, discover how to embrace and overcome tough times with confidence and grace. “In tough times you’ve got to have confidence that you’re going to deal with this, that it’s going to go okay, that you’ll turn it around, or that you’ll confidently deal with it in a way in which you’re okay with it.” If you'd like to turn hard times into victories, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

628 mins

How to Feel the Goodness of Life

Even though we know how precious life is, we still deal with stress, challenges, and even boredom. In this episode, recharge yourself so that you can feel the day with depth and passion. “You have to condition yourself to feel the day. This means you have to notice moments, appreciate them, have gratitude for them, recognize beauty, and recognize things around you that draw inspiration and aspiration.” If you'd like to feel life with depth, connection, and meaning, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3751 mins

Master Your Emotional Toolkit

As we navigate through life, one of the most beneficial things we can own is a full range of emotional skills, strategies, and tools. In this episode, gain more emotional skills so that you can improve and even master your emotional intelligence. “I believe motivation is one of the most important things we have to master in our entire emotional toolkit. If you can emotionally feel motivated every day, then almost everything else can fall in line.” If you'd like have an effective emotional toolkit, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3963 mins

Mashup: 4 Ways to Get Over a Breakup

Going through a breakup can be one of the most heartbreaking experiences. In this episode, uncover 4 big ideas that can help you accept, process and move on. “If you’ve gone through a breakup recently, then today is the day to ask yourself who you want to be now, separate from that relationship. What does the 'ideal me' look like?” If you'd like to extract powerful lessons from your breakup so you can move on and move up, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

730 mins

How to Know That You Matter

With so much negativity and uncertainty going on in the world, it's easy to forget your own worth. In this episode, remind yourself of the value of one of the most important people in your life; you! “When you learn to show up and to serve and to do it free whether or not the world gives you the outcome you expected then you start to find more enjoyment in life. When you have more enjoyment in life you start to feel like it matters.” If you'd like to be reminded of your self-worth, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4019 mins

How to Strengthen Your Relationships in 2023

Happy New Year! In this episode, start the new year off right by cultivating closer, stronger, more meaningful relationships. “I believe the greatest thing we can do is to really focus on improving our relationships, more than anything else in our lives. If you asked me for one lever to improve your life outside of your health I would tell you to focus on improving your relationships.” If you'd like to level up your relationships, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3951 mins

Mashup - The 3 Principles You Need to Master if You Want to Develop Discipline (With Jamie Kern Lima)

In order to be great at just about anything, we need to develop discipline. In this episode, listen to Brendon and Jamie Kern Lima discuss the 3 principles you must master if you're taking your dreams and goals seriously. “No discipline happens on a consistent basis unless you have social connection. All of the research shows the most productive, focused, and fulfilled people have attached their work to social connection.” If you'd like next-level discipline to create those life-changing breakthroughs, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

718 mins

Feel Better, Encourage Others

We all want to feel good. In this episode, discover the power of using encouragement to make others and yourself feel more connected and fulfilled. “Be a force of encouragement in the world, not antagonism, then you’ll start to recognize the goodness of the world and feel good, because that is your deep human and spiritual nature. Your role is to be a person of connection with others and that draws from love not from hate.” If you'd like to feel the day in a deeper and more meaningful way, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4728 mins

7 Steps for Making Decisions

Some decisions we make change the trajectory of our lives. Whether it be deciding to move to a new town, attend a specific college, take a job or go on that date, many decisions affect our lives. In this episode, learn how to make better decisions with a 7 step framework that will help you understand others, overcome difficulties and make decisions that positively impact our lives. “Part of critical thinking is having the recognition that when you are emotionally hooked, you notice it, and then become objective. You need to ask yourself how a neutral third party would view this and what questions they would ask.” If you'd like a framework for making empowering decisions, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4114 mins

Mashup - The 3 Keys To Building A Healthy Relationship

Would you like to improve the quality of your relationships? In this episode, discover three key factors that are essential for building a healthy and fulfilling connection. “I think enthusiasm is the master of all emotions…even more than love. I think the energy behind things is enthusiasm.” If you'd like to create a strong foundation for a lasting bond, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

691 mins

How to See Yourself as a Good Person

When it comes to happiness and overall well-being, it’s critical that we act in alignment with our values. In this episode, explore the importance of self-compassion and how to cultivate a healthy relationship with yourself. “When you win and have a success in life, you have to learn to integrate that into your identity. You have to see in your identity and your esteem that you have achieved that. Otherwise, you’ll never feel like you can achieve anything.” If you’d like to learn how to see yourself as the good person you truly are and cultivate a sense of self-worth and self-acceptance, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4015 mins

Become Happier with Better Communication Skills

In order to lower stress and live happier lives, one of the key things we can learn is how to have more harmonious relationships. In this episode, discover how to improve your communication skills for increasing happiness. "People try all the time to change their environment and relationships, but if they don't change their communication skills, then nothing really changes." If you'd like to enhance communication and overall well-being, this episode is for you!" 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3942 mins

The Most Important Boundary You Need to Set Today

It can be challenging to set boundaries with the people in your life...but how often do we focus on the boundaries we set with ourselves? In this episode, learn how to establish healthy habits of self respect and self-responsibility, which ultimately lead to self-love. “The most important boundaries you’re ever going to set in your life are with yourself and what is acceptable with who you are. A boundary between the good self and the not so good self.” If you'd like a crash course on building self trust within yourself, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

642 mins

The 4 Types of Tough Decisions

We all have to make tough decisions from time to time. In this episode, learn how to make these challenging choices from a place of empowerment. “The first decision dilemma is individual versus community. That’s a hard decision because you have to decide which one right now deserves the highest level of prioritization.” If you'd like to be prepared with the tools you need to make tough decisions, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3497 mins

5 Habits for Growth in 2023

During this time of year, most of us begin to think about the new year and set ambitious goals. In this episode, gain the habits needed to follow through on those goals so you can have a prosperous year. “I want you to increase your ambition because with ambition we have greater desire and greater motivation. When we have ambition that excites us, that energizes us, and gets us up for the day we're more likely to grow.” If you'd like to develop better growth habits, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2568 mins

Mashup - This Is My Best Advice for Anyone Going Through Hardships

Nobody wants to deal with hardships, but at one point or another, we all must face them. In this episode, discover ways to endure challenging times so that you can emerge on the other side having grown as a person. “We are way more capable of being centered than when we don’t anticipate. I’m not saying there won’t be shock, heart ache, fear, or regret but what I’m suggesting to you now is to find peace with the inevitable. If we can find peace with the inevitable in advance, we are more able to cope.” If you'd like incredible advice about overcoming tough times, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1007 mins

Remove 4 Types of Fear

Fear can get in our way in many ways, but often we're not even aware of it. In this episode, identify 4 types of fear and how to remove them from your life. “Rejection is inevitable, judgement is inevitable, but what’s more important is that I’m not going to be driven by fear of other peoples thinking, I’m going to be driven by the ambition of who I want to become. When you switch into that mode, now courage, intention, and character shows up.” If you'd like to overcome fear, and become the most courageous version of yourself, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3620 mins

How to Get Through Hard Times

We all want to feel good, but how do we handle the times that are tough? In this episode, prepare for moving through challenging times by utilizing powerful perspective and strategies. “The secret to coping and enduring and building a great life is learning to understand, be aware of, accept, and navigate unpleasant emotions. The secret to enjoying life is largely rooted in how you manage and navigate unpleasant emotions.” If you'd like to overcome challenging times with grace, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4711 mins

How to Create Remarkable and Lasting Relationships

One of the most precious and rewarding parts about life are our closest relationships. In this episode, learn new ways to create remarkable relationships that last. “One of the best drivers of growth isn’t your job and it isn’t your goals…it’s your friendship circle. When your friendship circles make you a better person in the world you become a better person at work, at home, and your sense of life lifts.” If you'd like more meaningful relationships, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

538 mins

How to Build Your Learning Model

In order to level up in life, often we need to learn new skills...but often when learning something new, we don't have a system set up to get the most out of learning. In this episode, find your learning model so that you can stop learning randomly and start learning with intention. “When are you going to learn, apply, or practice that thing you’ve been meaning to work on? Schedule it out. You need to schedule your learning just like you schedule your work.” If you'd like an organized way to learn, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3753 mins

Manage and Adapt to Change

Stress is no fun, but when a stressful situation arises and we overcome it gracefully, it feels good! In this episode, prepare yourself for challenging times so that when they do arise, you're prepared and empowered to overcome them. “These are difficult times…and in the most difficult of times it’s even more important to work on your personal development, because otherwise you’ll find yourself sad and unmotivated all of the time.” If you'd like to have the tools to overcome change, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3692 mins

Mashup: How to Become More Present in the Moment

It's common that high performers set a goal, and then feel that they will only be happy after they achieve it. In this episode, learn ways to become more present in the moment, so that you enjoy each moment on the journey, whether big or small. “What our families, friends, and partners want from us is not more presents, but they need and want more of our presence.” If you'd like to enjoy more moments in your day, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

698 mins

How to Leverage Others to Learn Faster

Do you want to further your career, improve an area of your life, or learn a new skill? In this episode, listen to strategies to learn faster by befriending the masters and asking tons of questions. “If you want to learn better you need to mentor others, teach others, coach others, influence, and inspire others. Those who teach what they are learning rapidly accelerate their performance.” If you'd like to speed up the process from new skill to mastery, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

8022 mins

It's Time You Increase Your Awareness

When we think of personal development, we often think of self improvement. That said, personal development is also about discovering how we can best serve and support those who need our help most. In this episode, discover how you can incorporate civil leadership into your life, and become truly aware of your surroundings and how you can serve at your highest potential. “The first step of change is awareness. The hard part is step 2: accepting what you’re aware of. That’s the the harder part.” If you'd like to increase your awareness and positive impact, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4525 mins

How to Be Strong when Things are Chaotic

It's easy to be strong when all is going well, but as soon as things become chaotic or stressful, that's when your true strength is tested. In this episode, work on your personal growth to prepare for chaos, stress and challenges. “Every word has a tone to it. The tone that we are setting in reply to chaos either furthers the chaos or it levels it. The more of us who chose to be caring, kind, thoughtful, and compassionate, the more we will judiciously take action in a thoughtful way. That is the hope.” If you'd like to gain more strength and preparedness, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

652 mins

The Best Way to Learn Anything

Whether taking on a new instrument, craft, hobby or professional skill, it can be challenging to learn all of the nuances and reach mastery. In this episode, discover the best way to learn anything, so you can quickly and effectively master every aspect of it. “If you want to accelerate your learning you need to focus on your goals, deadlines, and deliverables. I know that’s so basic and personal development 101, but the problem is that most people haven’t applied this to learning.” If you'd like to be able to quickly learn new skills, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4192 mins

Gain Greater Clarity of Your Future

As motivated as we may be, there are times when we get 'lost in the weeds' and lose our direction. In this episode, learn three key ways to increase the amount of clarity you have in regards to your goals, dreams and future. “You are going to design visualization of the future into every single day. I don’t care if it’s next week, if it’s a big thing or a small thing, we’ve got to find those things to feel excited about.” If you'd like to gain greater clarity of your future, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3913 mins

Mashup: Powerful Things High Performers Do to Increase Their Confidence

Have you ever seen someone who's confidence radiated throughout the room, and you wondered how you could cultivate that for yourself? In this episode, discover powerful things high performers do to increase their confidence and presence. “I think the confidence that matters the most is the confidence in ones belief in their ability to figure things out. That’s what I believe confidence to be. There’s a lot things I don’t know but if I believe in my ability to figure things out, then I have confidence.” If you'd like to increase your internal power, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

549 mins

Develop Your System for Habit Scoring

We all know that great habits equate to great results, which ultimately equate to a great life. One of the best ways to stick to great habits is to measure them. In this episode, develop a system to score your habits so that you can stay on track to a life filled with powerful habits. “If you want long term success, well-being, and positive relationships, the thing that matters more than anything else is your habits not your personality.” If you'd like to develop your system for habit scoring, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

5022 mins

How to Reignite Your Motivation

Have you ever gotten excited about something, and then all of a sudden lost interest? In this episode, discover how to regain your motivation so that you can take action and enjoy the process. “When you wake up each day and recognize that it’s an opportunity to live, and you adopt the role model mindset, it sets the frame to show up as your best self. It sets the frame to recognize that you have an opportunity to serve. It sets the frame to realize that other people are looking at you for service, and that is exciting.” If you'd like to reignite the fuel to your dreams, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

2698 mins

How to Handle Conflict Better

Whether it be with family, friends, teammates or strangers, handling conflict with everyone's best interest in mind takes true skill. In this episode, learn 3 key pillars to handling challenging interactions like a pro. “Conflict and crisis aren’t going away, building relationships are never easy, and so we have to ask the tough questions of how we are to better ourselves while knowing these problems will always continue. We need to think about how we manage our internal state so that we can be in the moment, be present, and solve things instead of making things worse.” If you'd like to master conflict resolution, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

937 mins

How to Ensure You’re Not Quitting Too Soon

Sometimes it's best to cut ties with a project, dream or relationship, while other times a breakthrough is right around the corner and quitting is the last thing you should do. In this episode, discover how to discern whether to quit or continue, so that you can activate resilience when it's the right thing to do. “I’m okay with anyone quitting anything, I just don’t like it when they quit it too soon. The tough decisions in our life is when something is both right and wrong for us to quit and we have to decide.” If you'd like a framework to know when to stay resilient, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4054 mins

It's Time to Develop Mental Resilience

We all deal with challenging moments in life, but those of us that have more resilience are the ones who continue to life in flow, alignment and joy. In this episode, discover how to build mental resilience so that you can thrive while you strive. "If you show up each day and live in reaction, you'll feel terrible. Be a person who has intention on how you want to experience life." If you'd like to develop next-level mental resilience, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3737 mins

Mashup: What is Emotional Intelligence and How to Manage It

From time to time, everyone experiences challenges with friends, family and team. In this episode, discover how to build emotional intelligence so you can control your internal emotions as well as communicate with grace and clarity. “If you want to be awesome in life, care for others, and set the tone and the energy of your culture then you need emotional intelligence. Emotional intelligence isn’t just about how you feel, it’s about tapping into a deeper understanding of what’s happening in your biological system, neurobiology, and what’s happening in your social environment so that you have greater mastery of it." If you'd like to sharpen your emotional intelligence skills, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

626 mins

When You Should Quit

Perseverance is often a key to success... but sometimes, it's important to quit the wrong thing so you can clear out space for the right thing. In this episode, discover how to know when to quit and when to persevere. “In every relationship, business, or entrepreneurial endeavor, there’s going to be times when things feel bad. However, the strategic mind has to think of how to honor the struggle, turn discouragement into curiosity, and bring joy into the situation even amidst the hardship.” If you'd like a framework for making tough decisions, this episode is for you! 1. Get free ticket to Influencer Summit: https://influencersummit.com 2. Add my to your contacts and “marketing” to 503-212-6125. https://my.community.com/brendon 3. Get my daily life coaching audio and system for self-improvement, exclusively in GrowthDay. Free trial: https://growthday.com 4. Follow me on Instagram: @BrendonBurchard

3001 mins

ANNOUNCEMENT: GrowthDay Podcast Network!

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! We just released the GrowthDay Podcast Network! Go to GrowthDay.com/Podcasts to see all of the podcasts in our network! Here are the podcasts on our network: • Motivation with Brendon Burchard • Earn Your Happy with Lori Harder • Straight Up with Trent Shelton • BossBabe Podcast with Natalie Ellis and Danielle Canty • Women of Impact with Lisa Bilyeu • Marketing with Brendon Burchard 1. Get free ticket to Influencer Summit: https://influencersummit.com 2. Add my to your contacts and “marketing” to 503-212-6125. https://my.community.com/brendon 3. Get my daily life coaching audio and system for self-improvement, exclusively in GrowthDay. Free trial: https://growthday.com 4. Follow me on Instagram: @BrendonBurchard

4377 mins

How to Predict Your Future

Wouldn't it be cool if you could predict your own future? Well, now you can! In this episode, discover how you can empower yourself to control your circumstances by the actions you take today. "I'm going to predict my future based on how I am going to show up today. If I show up strong, confident, disciplined and focused, there will be more positive outcomes than if I did otherwise." If you'd like to feel more empowered and in control, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

679 mins

Workout: Overcome Doubt & Division

Even as motivated strivers, we can get caught in self-doubt and judgment of others. In this episode, workout to motivational music and discover ways to transmute doubt and judgment into self-confidence and unity. “Most people struggle in their life because when they hear doubt, they stop. When successful people hear doubt, they realize it's just a signal to learn. As soon as doubt becomes a signal in your head, 'Oh, I'm doubting myself! What do I need to learn right now?' you win.” If you'd like to overcome doubt and division to live a more empowered life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3093 mins

Mashup: How to Own Your Vision as a Leader

Whether you're the leader of a large organization, a small company, or the head of your household, we can all benefit from leadership skills and a strong vision. In this episode, learn how to craft, own, and share your vision so that those around you support you in reaching your big goals. “Today is a good day to look at the vision you have for your life and ask if it matches what your reality is today. If it doesn’t, then now you’re faced with the fun part, which is making hard decisions.” If you'd like to improve your leadership skills and own your vision, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

679 mins

Exceed Expectations to Get Ahead

If you're wanting to increase your income at work or in your business, you need to exceed expectations and add new value. In this episode, discover the value of going the extra mile. “There’s no traffic beyond the extra mile. There’s less competition, and you can go faster. Go the extra mile and you’ll have freedom because you’re not clogged up with everyone else.” If you'd like to progress in your life and career, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

5486 mins

Open Doors to BIG Opportunities

We all aspire to achieve great things, but often we forget to allow others to help us on our journey. In this episode, discover how to sharpen your networking skills to put your dreams into hyper speed. "A lot of you are lone wolves. A lot of you are hard workers. The more you work alone without tapping into a network that can help accelerate your career, the longer it will take." If you'd like to become a networking machine, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1463 mins

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Motivation with Brendon Burchard

Brendon unveils his new podcast show, Motivation with Brendon Burchard, and vision for the future. 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3976 mins

Mashup: How to Develop a Mindset of Wealth, Joy, and Success

Building wealth is not only a way to thrive individually but is also a great way to support the people and causes you believe in. In this episode, discover the habits we know that can increase your wealth over time, and the actions you may want to take to improve this area of your life. “Be yourself. To me, the freedom of being myself is the definition of wealth. You can give me all of the money in the world, but if I have to be somebody else, then that is failure to me. To me, wealth has a lot to do with living richly and for me, that means living fully as myself.” If you'd like to sharpen the habits that bring you more wealth, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

851 mins

Develop Your Peer Network

Often, we have big goals and dreams but spend too much time working in solitude. In this episode, be challenged to invest more time, energy, and effort into other people, which will further your goals and allow you to live a more healthy and happy life. “Your network is your net worth and your net worth is your network. As you get around people who are strivers, giving, and generous, it levels you up...not only in your finances but in your feeling of life.” If you'd like to expand your network, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

517 mins

Workout: Meaningful Pursuits

Many of us have a meaningful life, but we don't feel as alive or connected as we could. In this episode, workout to motivational music and discover how to feel that vibrant connection that we're all after. "Every one of you already has a meaningful life. You just haven’t taught yourself to feel it yet. Let me say it again. Every one of you already has a meaningful life. You just haven’t taught yourself to feel it yet.” If you'd like a more meaningful and connected life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4105 mins

Mashup: STOP Holding Yourself Back From Success

We all want to be successful in life, but sometimes we're unaware of the things we do that hold us back. In this episode, identify self-defeating self-talk so that you can remove thoughts that don't serve you, and reach true greatness. “It’s in self reflection that we discover our future self. This is the power of journaling.” If you'd like to rid yourself of unhealthy internal thoughts, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

892 mins

Competency = Wealth

Whether it's wealth, health or relationships, in order to reach the next level, you need to go a step further. In this episode, discover how to become more competent in all areas of your life so you can realize better results. “The mastery mindset is a path to wealth. When we invest in our skill development over a period of time we are more capable of adding value, exceeding expectations, going to the next level, and as we start to do this we tend to get paid more as well.” If you'd like to level-up your skills and life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

702 mins

Workout: Creating Emotional Wealth

We all know what financial wealth is, but what is emotional wealth? How do we feel a deep and meaningful connection with those around us? In this episode, workout to motivational music and discover the small things you can do to feel connected to everyone around you. “Why does everyone feel so down after the last two years? Because a lot of connection went away. The most important thing you're ever going to do with your family is reconnect. You have to feel the day again. You have to make moments again.” If you'd like to experience a deeper sense of belonging with those around you, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3754 mins

Mashup: Teach Yourself to Eliminate Stress and Pressure From Your Life

We all want to be able to handle stressful situations, and the best way is to train ourselves before those situations arise. In this episode, discover how to prepare for the challenging moments, so we can overcome them with grace. “We must learn to center ourselves amid the chaos. We must in the moment be able to flip from anger to peace. We must teach ourselves to center ourselves both when we don’t need it and when we do need it.” If you'd like to teach yourself to rise above stress, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1001 mins

Don't Double Down on This...

What should you do when things aren't working? If you're using the right strategy, it's best to keep your head down until you succeed...but when you're using the wrong strategy, no amount of extra effort will make a difference. In this episode, learn how to discern when to double down and when to quit. “There’s an infinite number of strategies to do something. Your job is to find the ones that speak to you and try them, but if it’s not working it’s up to you to quit. When it comes to wealth, the most important thing is to not double down on things that don’t work because other things could be working.” If you'd like to improve your ability to know when you should double down and when to pivot, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

629 mins

Workout: Full-Life Optimization

So you've set your goals, you're motivated and locked in on your dreams...but do you have the energy and vibrancy to follow through and achieve them? In this episode, workout to motivational music and discover how to optimize every area of your life by starting with what matters most, caring for yourself. “Lots of people have big dreams, but the people who are optimized in health achieve them faster. Not only do they achieve them faster, they actually feel better along the way.” If you'd like to achieve your dreams faster, more effectively, and all while having more fun, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3956 mins

Mashup: How to Keep Track of Your Personal Growth

As Strivers, we all want to stay committed to a life of constant self-improvement. That being said, how do we track our growth? In this episode, discover how to keep track of your personal growth so you can have a clear understanding of which areas to improve, and when to celebrate and have gratitude for how far you've come. “Self-awareness is gained by self-evaluation. If you want to be better aware of who you are, where you can grow, or how you can uniquely give or serve then you need to evaluate yourself.” If you'd like to track your personal growth, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

804 mins

How to Think Like a Role Model

If you'd like to make a big impact on the world, one of the most necessary ingredients is becoming a role model. In this episode, be inspired to inspire others, lead others, and make people feel safe and heard. “The term role model is not a comma after your name, it’s not a designation you get from a university, and it’s not a certification. Being role model means you’re making a decision and intention to be a force of positivity and influence in this world. You’re the one who decides this.” If you'd like to become a world-class role model, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

557 mins

Workout: Your Next Move

When it comes to achieving your dreams, it's important to know what your next move is. In this episode, work out to motivational music and ponder the next bold move that will take you to that next level. “You've got to figure out your next bold move. A series of bold moves stacked upon one another sets you upon a destination, in which gates will open-up for you that serendipity, that God had in mind...that you never even could have purposed.” If you'd like to take bold strides toward a brighter and more enjoyable future, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4006 mins

Mashup: 6 Leadership Lessons That Will Make You Unstoppable!

Whether you're leading a team, your family, or even just leading your own life, we are all leaders in one area or another. In this episode, discover key ways to empower others to support your vision so that you can achieve your objectives and bring value to those around you. “A great leader is always enlisting other people to believe in the dream, to shape the dream, and to stay dedicated to the dream. It’s an honest, authentic, and genuine desire to see other people be involved in the process and to enjoy the process.” If you'd like to become an unstoppable leader, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

789 mins

How to Build Your Ideal Lifestyle

Each of us has a different definition of an ideal lifestyle. In this episode, discover your unique preferences and the habits you'll need to achieve that lifestyle. “Whatever deal or opportunity you are presented with, make sure to always check it against your mental sanity and lifestyle preferences.” If you'd like to sculpt your ideal life and enjoy each step of the way, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

333 mins

Workout: Want a Massive Life Shift?

In this powerful episode, workout to motivational music and get a stern but loving wake-up call about how to improve the way you are operating in your day-to-day life. “When the average person is in uncertainty, they don't break out a journal, they don't pick up the phone to call somebody. Instead, they grab their phone and start scrolling through. Because checking out of the difficulties of now is way easier than checking in.” If you'd like a raw and real episode about revealing your unconscious habits, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4049 mins

Mashup: Powerful Habits to Improve Your Health in 2022

When it comes to our health, having the right proactive habits is key. In this episode, discover powerful ways to ensure that you stay healthy, gain more energy, and maintain your vitality so that you can live a long and joyous life. “Health is luck...but it’s also self-respect and self-love.” If you're looking for powerful ways to take responsibility for your personal health, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

788 mins

How to Honor Yourself

It's nice when people care about us and honor us...but how do we treat ourselves with grace and kindness? In this episode, get inspired to honor yourself in ways that lift you up, so you can generate joy and confidence from within. “It is so clear that a monumental breakthrough for you will come when you can be yourself. This requires you to accept yourself, honor yourself, see yourself, love yourself, and actually develop the esteem that allows you authentic expression.” If you'd like to express more self-love, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

705 mins

Workout: Learn to Leap

Whether you're quitting that toxic job, starting that new business, asking out your crush or standing up for yourself, we all have to leap from time to time. In this episode, workout to motivational music and gain the courage to take that big leap into an incredible future. “Most of the time, when we don’t start something, it's because we are embarrassed to be seen starting small.” If you'd like to learn to leap toward an exciting and rewarding future, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4126 mins

Motivation Mashup: How to Deal with Negative People in a Productive Way!

As high performers, we do our best to surround ourselves with positive people. But whether it be a coworker, a family member, or an old friend, there are times when we have to deal with negativity. In this episode, discover ways to deal with that negativity in a healthy and productive way. “Whenever someone is negative around me, I don’t just take that onto myself and become a victim. Instead, I ask myself if I’m actually in charge of emotions, or are they?" If you'd like to transform negative energy into positive experiences, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3941 mins

The 4 Parts to a Meaningful Life

We'd all like to live the most joyous lives as possible, but when it comes down to it, what are the underlying elements that create that high level of fulfillment? In this episode, discover the four parts you'll need in order to experience a truly meaningful life. “You’ve got to feel the day again. You have to use your mind in the morning to feel the day, to feel the blessing, to feel your connection, to feel your purpose, to feel how you want to serve, and feeling it is not going to just happen because something external happens to you. The change happens through the service of what you’re doing.” If you'd like to bring more meaning and joy into your life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

643 mins

Workout: If You've Been Through Hard Times...

As much as we want to live our best lives, inevitably, we all fall on hard times. In this episode, learn how to see beyond the most challenging times, and use those challenges as an opportunity to grow and thrive. “Never let your past or your circumstances limit your vision for your future or your family’s future.” If you'd like to see past the hard times into a brighter future, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1017 mins

Motivation Mashup: 4 Practical STEPS to Improve Your SELF-PERCEPTION!

It's easy to forget that other people's perception of you is different than your own perception of yourself. In this episode, discover how to have a more accurate and healthy view of who you are and how you show up so that you can be the best you can be. “Approach your life as an opportunity to grow and progress faster and your self-perception will start to align with it. If you can align your self-perception, your confidence, and how you feel about yourself with real progress, you will feel the momentum and depth of your character.” If you'd like to step out of your comfort zone and discover a more accurate understanding of who you are, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

915 mins

Become a Problem Solving Magician

As the main character in your own story, it is key to take personal responsibility in your own life. In this episode, discover how to grab the reins of your life, which removes you from victim mentality and into the solution mindset. “Is there any problem in your life that you’ve been avoiding? Engage, do your best, have a good attitude, and don’t worry about the outcome, or being perfect...but make an effort to get in there.” If you'd like a powerful sense of personal responsibility, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

493 mins

Workout: Hit Reset

As high performers, it's not unusual to over-work and burn ourselves out. In this episode, get inspired to schedule a full reset, so you can have peace of mind, rejuvenate and restore your energy. “When you notice you're at the top-crest of performance and you start feeling the dip, that is ‘vacation signal'. It's not that you’re doing wrong, that's just the ‘Vacation Signal.' If you'd like to reset and renew, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

4103 mins

3 Powerful Ways to Deal with Defeat

It's easy to feel confident when you're winning, but how do you deal with defeat? In this episode, listen to tips on how to transform failure into strength and ultimately success! “When you have a bad day, you need to allow that bad moment to happen…but afterwards, you need to immediately shift into learning mode. Disappointment immediately goes away when you re-frame the context into learning.” If you’d like powerful strategies to overcome defeat, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

808 mins

The Power of Visualization

While on your journey to achieving your big goals, visualization not only helps you achieve the goal, but it makes it more enjoyable along the way. In this episode, be reminded of the power of visualization and the joy and success it can bring you. “Visualization; take the time to think about an activity, a goal, or a dream and walk it through in your mind from beginning to end...not just the good things, but also the hard parts and what you’ll tell yourself to survive, thrive, and keep going on." If you'd like to increase the power of your visualization, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

507 mins

Workout: Healthy Communication

From time to time, we all have disagreements with those we care about most. In this episode, learn powerful approaches to overcome challenging conversations with loved ones, so that everyone leaves the experience feeling heard, understood, and cared for. "We think we’re fighting about ‘things’, but what we’re really chasing is the feeling after resolution. ‘Really what I want to feel is, more connection to you.’ ‘Really what I want to feel is that this thing is decided and that we don’t have to argue about it anymore.’” If you’d like to be prepared for your next confrontation with healthy communication strategies, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

996 mins

How to Make Change Stick

Have you ever wanted to change your behavior, or start a new healthy habit, but weren't able to make that change stick? In this episode, learn strategies that will allow you to start and keep new healthy habits. “Sometimes, to get change to stick, you need to stick back to your priorities. You need to find out your values, your purpose, something that is deep inside of you that demands that you do it...something deep inside that connects you with change and makes you want to do it.” If you'd like to follow through on new habits and routines that matter, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

762 mins

The Power of Reading

One way to significantly change your life is to develop the habit of reading. In this episode, discover how to develop that habit, the types of books to read, and the overall impact it can have on your life. “If I think of a habit that has changed my life more significantly than any tangible thing that we can all do, it's reading books of inspiring people, teams, businesses, and cultures.” If you'd like to learn from the greatest teachers in human history, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

659 mins

Workout: Ethical Persuasion

On the path to achieving your mission, cause, or idea, we all need to convince people to help us. In this episode, discover how to ethically persuade people in a way that allows everyone involved to win. “I want to persuade you to live the next experience in life. I want to see you happy and joyous and vibrant and ready to live extraordinary lives.” If you'd like better persuasion skills, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

869 mins

Why Achievers Crash and Burn

Why do high achievers at the top levels crash and burn so often? In this episode, discover how to continue to achieve great things, while maintaining your sanity and life balance. “If you never allow yourself to feel good about what you’ve achieved, then you’ll always be on a never ending treadmill to find the next new thing. So achievers, you need to give yourself some credit.” If you'd like to burn out less, and thrive more, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1119 mins

How to Develop Self-Respect

When it comes to our energy and health, we regularly think of our diet and exercise...but what if we considered taking care of our health as having self-respect? In this episode, discover what you can do to take care of yourself so that you can live a long and happy life. “As one's self-respect and self-worth go up, their health habits improve. In fact, often when their health habits improve, then their self-respect goes up. I really believe it is a perpetual evergreen loop.” If you'd like to practice more self-love and self-respect, then this episode is for you. 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

689 mins

Workout: Conflict Management

Whether in the workplace, with a loved one, or even a stranger, conflict can cause discomfort and stress. In this episode, work out to motivational music as you sharpen your conflict management skills and transform challenging moments into opportunities for growth. “One of my secrets to coaching is understanding that process is more important than outcome...almost always” If you'd like to meet conflict with grace, then this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

796 mins

Following Your Intuition

You may have a morning routine, but do you have a sleep routine? In this episode, get support with creating a night routine that sets you up for a full night of sleep, fuels your energy throughout the week, and sets you on the right path for your life. “Three hours before bed, I never eat. Two hours before bed, no work. One hour before bed, no screens. That's my 3,2,1 rule to a good night of sleep.” If you'd like a powerful sleep routine, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

521 mins

Workout: Sleep Routine

You may have a morning routine, but do you have a sleep routine? In this episode, get support with creating a night routine that sets you up for a full night of sleep, fuels your energy throughout the week, and sets you on the right path for your life. “Three hours before bed, I never eat. Two hours before bed, no work. One hour before bed, no screens. That's my 3,2,1 rule to a good night of sleep.” If you'd like a powerful sleep routine, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1048 mins

Creating Options in Life

If you're wanting to start your own business or pursue a new dream, how should you go about it? In this episode, discover how to assess risk, plan your future, and know when to make that leap from your job to doing what you love, full time. “Whatever you do in life, you need to commit to it. 'Commit' doesn’t mean full-time or a certain amount of hours per day. It's an emotional engagement with what you're doing and knowing it is the correct thing to do. That is the gift you need to give yourself.” If you'd like to transition into your dream, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

3711 mins

I'm Back!

Brendon speaks to 18,000 people in an arena after returning from one of the longer breaks he's taken in his entire career. In this episode, Brendon discusses the need to rejuvenate strategically, as well as the frameworks he shared to 18,000 people this past week. 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

850 mins

The Power of Social Accountability

We all know that having other healthy people around us really does shape our lives. In this episode, discover how to surround yourself with people who empower you to do well in life. “It’s okay to challenge yourself again. The last time you challenged yourself, you may have gotten a bit down on yourself...but this time allow the grace, do it with social accountability, find what feels good to you and stick to it.” If you'd like to surround yourself with positive influences, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

428 mins

Workout: Taking Care of Your Brain

We exercise our muscles, we discipline ourselves to lose fat, but how often do we exercise our brains? In this episode, workout to motivational music and discover how to build lasting brain health so you can live a high performing life of growth and joy. “Your experience of life comes from your brain. How you treat other people, the work you do, your mental focus, your energy... is all brain health.” If you'd like to improve your brain health, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

906 mins

How To Stop Feeling Overwhelmed

With family, friends, romance, personal time, goals, faith, and so many other areas of life to consider, it's easy to become overwhelmed. In this episode, learn 4 big ideas you can use to stop feeling overwhelmed, and instead feel calm, collected, and in control. “If you block your time out well during the day, and most importantly you begin the day knowing what the day is about, that will help you minimize daily overwhelm.” If you'd like the ability to manage overwhelm, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1023 mins

2 Wellness Habits That Will Improve Your Life

If we want great health, it is imperative that we establish healthy habits to give us the best chance of thriving. In this episode, discover how routines and re-calibration can create lasting health in your life. “Growth requires deliberate habits, not automated habits that just happen and are easy. You need to decide what you’re going to do, implement it into your life, choose to do it as a habit and routine knowing that it’s hard.” If you'd like powerful health habits, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

657 mins

Workout: Performance Diet

Often, we don't focus on our health until we have an ailment...and even those of us who are serious about our health neglect to get the lab tests we need to truly optimize. In this episode, learn a life-changing tip that could truly transform your energy, health and every area of your life. “I don't have a Keto diet, a paleo diet, or a vegan diet. I don't have a type of diet. I have a performance diet; a diet based on on what activities I am doing in that moment.” If you'd like a health routine that works for you, check out this episode! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

790 mins

How To Decompress

Have you ever been winding down after a busy day and realized you couldn't sleep? In this episode, discover ways to wind down so you can transition from busy to relaxed, and rest peacefully through the night. “Don’t get stuck in social media or in front of screens. If you want to wind down and decompress you need to avoid randomness and novelty.” If you'd like the ability to completely wind down and disconnect, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1114 mins

Develop Your Energy Vision

You may have goals in the different areas of your life, but do you have a vision for how you want to feel each day? In this episode, learn how to create an energetic vision for yourself so you have clarity and a plan for ensuring that you'll feel the way you want to feel on an ongoing basis. “Self awareness happens through the act of creation of our own intentions and goals. We have to write them down and think them through. No one wakes up one day and has a vision for their energy, you have to recalibrate the vision for your energy at different times of your life.” If you'd like to develop an energy vision for your life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

465 mins

Workout: Reset and Revitalize

Would you like more energy during your day? In this episode, workout to motivational music and learn a short exercise that will allow you to reset during your workday, and feel more revitalized. "Gauge yourself 1-10 on your energy levels. Doing this daily is the first step to feeling alive, charged and feeling good." If you'd like an exercise to help you feel more energized and full of life, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

885 mins

How to Avoid Burnout

Have you ever gotten so depleted that you were ready to throw in the towel on something that really mattered to you? In this episode, learn how to avoid burnout to begin with, so you can have energy for the most important areas of your life. “Say no, say no early, and say no often. Once you know this, anything that comes into conflict that is going to mess up your values, priorities, and habits, is an automatic no.” If you'd like to avoid overwhelm and burnout, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1065 mins

Find What Feels Good for You

How would it feel to have a practice for every area of your life that left you feeling alive and fulfilled? In this episode, create empowering practices by starting with what feels good to you. “When you lead life and live life with more intention and have more clarity, you’ll feel better. Strip someone of their clarity, intention, and what they’re supposed to do, then misery sets in over time.” If you'd like more routines to feel at your very best, on a consistent basis, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

615 mins

Workout: Morning Routines

We all want to feel more alive, full of joy, and vibrance. One of the very best ways to consistently feel that way, is to have an empowering morning routine. In this episode, workout to motivational music and decide on a morning routine that feels right for you. "If you start your morning locked in on a similar routine, doing the thing that gets you in a good place, I promise you we can immediately wipe 20% of your daily stress away." If you'd like to improve your morning routine, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

972 mins

How to Have Difficult Conversations

Have you ever found yourself in a difficult conversation with someone that you simply didn't want to have? In this episode, sharpen your ability to handle uncomfortable conversations so that when the interaction is over, all parties are better off than when it began. “If you open up a conversation and make the other person feel like they’re able to give their input without hostility, then you’ll both do much, much better.” If you'd like more confidence in your ability to handle difficult conversations, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1004 mins

Develop Your Identity & Intention

As a high performer, chances are you want to show up in the world as a great person...but what are the exact values and rules that you live by to measure the quality of your actions? In this episode, discover how to craft your identity, so you can be the person you envision yourself as. “Intention is the very thing that will change you for the rest of your life. If there’s no intention, what will happen is, that you will devolve to your defenses and you become defensive versus intentional. It really changes everything.” If you'd like to be more intentional about who you are, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

645 mins

Workout: Elevate Relationships

When you think of the people who matter most in your life, how would you like to significantly increase the connection between the both of you? In this episode, workout to motivational music and become inspired with tools to skyrocket the quality of your relationships. “When you interact with people, if you keep staying in a stressed, exhausted, fatigued place you cannot make the impact you want...either in the world, or with your spouse or partner." If you're ready to elevate your relationships, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

861 mins

How to Rediscover Your Passion

Have you ever lost your passion? Possibly you used to be so motivated and fired up, but lately, it's been hard to even get out of bed. In this episode, discover how to reignite that flame inside you and feel that vibrancy once again. “You won’t feel passion for the day if you don’t allow yourself to feel greater ranges of emotions that are celebratory, exciting, happy, and connected. Give yourself that gift and step back to view what you can be grateful for around your accomplishments. Give yourself some credit.” If you'd like to rediscover your passion, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

1255 mins

4 Ways to Listen Better

Would you like to master communication? In this episode, learn the powerful F.I.N.E. framework to discover how to listen and communicate with an incredible amount of effectiveness. This will ultimately allow you to quickly resolve conflict, avoid misunderstandings and make the people in your life feel heard, cared for, and understood. “In arguments, what you need to learn to do is listen to the need and not the tone they expressed something in. This is truly where you get to another level of parenting or leadership.” If you'd like to become a master listener, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

419 mins

Workout: Networking

Would you like to meet the next person who helps you skyrocket your income, improves your health, or simply becomes your next best friend? In this episode, workout to motivational music and discover how to effectively connect with the people who matter most. “People ask me, 'Brendon, what should I do on Instagram?' To which I respond: 'The answer's not on your phone...the answer's in the faces of the people you've been interacting with already, in real life. ” If you'd like to improve your networking habits and abilities, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard