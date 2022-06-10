1136 mins
Stop Getting In Your Own Way
We all have the capacity for greatness, but often, it's our own self-doubt, limiting beliefs, and behaviors that hinder our progress. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies, mindset shifts, and expert insights to help you break free from the self-imposed barriers that hold you back. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a renewed sense of determination to overcome self-sabotage and create a life defined by purpose, success, and self-belief. Get ready to revolutionize your relationship with yourself and embark on a journey to stop hindering your own progress. "Growth is how you show up and perform today. How you show up and perform today dictates growth, not where you'll be after you get something." If you're looking for tips on how to stop getting in your own way, this episode is for you!