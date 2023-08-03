Episodes

93 mins

Crunching The Numbers

The CEO and Managing Broker at Buckingham Investments, Anthony Walker joins New York Times Best-seller, prolific investor, award-winning entrepreneur, and thought leader, Paul Morris on this informative episode of Radical Wealth Plan, presented by Entrepreneur.   Together, they distill the best strategies for building wealth through real estate, and reveal their winning approaches to evaluating prospective deals.  From how to analyze a property to determine its investment potential, to the steps you can take to avoid getting stuck on the sidelines, this is one episode you don't want to miss.

53 mins

Understand Your Lending Options

Executive Vice President at Rocket Mortgage, Jason Morrison joins New York Times Best-seller, prolific investor, award-winning entrepreneur, and thought leader, Paul Morris on this in depth episode of Radical Wealth Plan, presented by Entrepreneur.   Together, they distill the best strategies for beginning to build wealth through real estate, starting with determining your best lending options.  From how to define your budget to the reasons why you don't want to let the interest rate be a deterrent from making a great sound financial decision, this is one episode you don't want to miss.

86 mins

Building Wealth Starts At Home

Actor and Realtor, Isayas Theodros joins New York Times Best-seller, prolific investor, award-winning entrepreneur, and thought leader, Paul Morris on this inaugural episode of Radical Wealth Plan, presented by Entrepreneur. Together, they distill the best strategies for beginning to build wealth through real estate, starting with the purchase of your own home. From what to look out for in any prospective deal to the latest home hacking tactics, this is one episode you don't want to miss. Notable fact: The Theordos Team has a 10% giving model where they contribute 10% of their commission towards either the client's closing costs or Habitat For Humanity, depending on the client's choice!  

1 min

Join The Real Estate Revolution!

Wealth creation can be an elusive, complex, and multi-dimensional process, but the reality is that we can all find and fulfill our own personal vision of wealth while embracing freedom and living a fulfilling and purposeful life.  Welcome to Radical Wealth Plan, where New York Times Best-seller, prolific investor, award-winning entrepreneur, and thought leader, Paul Morris distills the best strategies for building wealth through real estate and speaks with the brightest minds in the business and beyond to empower you to choose and create what you've always imagined–but may have seemed to be just out of reach. So whether you're new to the game, an investment professional, or a real estate titan, join Paul Morris to be entertained, educated, and inspired.  This is Radical Wealth Plan, presented by Entrepreneur.