Crunching The Numbers

The CEO and Managing Broker at Buckingham Investments, Anthony Walker joins New York Times Best-seller, prolific investor, award-winning entrepreneur, and thought leader, Paul Morris on this informative episode of Radical Wealth Plan, presented by Entrepreneur. Together, they distill the best strategies for building wealth through real estate, and reveal their winning approaches to evaluating prospective deals. From how to analyze a property to determine its investment potential, to the steps you can take to avoid getting stuck on the sidelines, this is one episode you don’t want to miss. So press play and join the real estate revolution, this is Radical Wealth Plan, presented by Entrepreneur. If you want to get to know Anthony better you can also follow him on LinkedIn. To learn more about Paul check out his website and follow him on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Follow Us Twitter @Entrepreneur Facebook @Entrepreneur Instagram @entrepreneur TikTok @entrepreneur Presented by Entrepreneurwww.Entrepreneur.com This podcast was produced by Amaze Media Labs

