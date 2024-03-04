Episodes

2761 mins

Your Life Is Not Linear (with Jason Feifer)

Jason Feifer (author, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur Magazine) joins us to share a challenge that lasted five years and changed the course of his life. The...

Jason Feifer (author, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur Magazine) joins us to share a challenge that lasted five years and changed the course of his life. The core theory: Life is reactive, not linear. 1:55 – Meet Jason6:15 – Jason’s most challenging time8:44 – Life is not linear14:55 – How Jason got his resilient mindset21:28 – Using what you have24:56 – A lesson from Ryan Reynolds27:45 – Looking for the solution that presents the least problems36:40 – Managing the whiplash of normal life meeting a challenge40:00 – What we can learn from rogue waves*****Learn more from our guest: Check out Jason’s newsletter, One Thing Better: https://jasonfeifer.beehiiv.com/subscribe  ***** Learn more about the podcast or access resources: https://reclaimandadvance.com/ Connect with Terry on socials: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/terry-rice/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerryRice Instagram: @itsterryrice Twitter: @itsterryrice

2203 mins

Life Implosion Can Be A Fresh Start (with Lauren Maillian)

Although Lauren Maillian is the picture of success today, about 15 years ago she was dealing with a life implosion when her husband walked out...

Although Lauren Maillian is the picture of success today, about 15 years ago she was dealing with a life implosion when her husband walked out of her life, leaving her to be sole caretaker and provider for their two children.Today, Lauren shares how that implosion was the turning point in her life, and how she worked her way into success.  1:40 – Introductions3:55 – Lauren’s current situation5:44 – Lauren’s big challenge13:44 – Bitterness22:40 – Feelings around sharing a truth 29:18 – Boundaries for who you can help31:55 – Difference between passion and purpose*****Learn more from our guest: Connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/laurenmaillian/Read her book, The Path Redefined: https://www.amazon.com/Path-Redefined-Getting-Your-Terms/dp/193952976X/ ***** Learn more about the podcast or access resources: https://reclaimandadvance.com/ Connect with Terry on socials: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/terry-rice/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerryRice Instagram: @itsterryrice Twitter: @itsterryrice

2691 mins

Life After Addiction with Tim Stoddart

Tim Stoddart, CEO of Copyblogger, shares his story of growing up in Philly, getting sober, and how writing in secret exploded into a career. 2:08 –...

Tim Stoddart, CEO of Copyblogger, shares his story of growing up in Philly, getting sober, and how writing in secret exploded into a career. 2:08 – Introduction3:38 – Tim’s most challenging moment7:21 – The wake-up call12:50 – Intervention15:47 – After leaving treatment22:36 – Changing your environment25:50 – Addiction doesn’t hurt just you29:18 – When do you stop feeling like a screw-up?34:57 – Starting his business40:55 – Parting wisdom*****Learn more about our guest: Connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tim-stodz/ Visit his website: https://www.timstodz.com/ ***** Learn more about the podcast or access resources: https://reclaimandadvance.com/ Connect with Terry on socials: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/terry-rice/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerryRice Instagram: @itsterryrice Twitter: @itsterryrice

1735 mins

How Dorie Clark Went from Heartbreak to Writing a Bestseller

“I went through a period probably for about six months where I was crying multiple times a day.”Dorie Clark shares the story of the hardest...

“I went through a period probably for about six months where I was crying multiple times a day.”Dorie Clark shares the story of the hardest year in her life – both personally and professionally. After a nasty breakup, Dorie had to move back from New York to her home base of Boston – and after her return, her beloved cat died. On top of all this, Dorie had book deal obligations to fulfill. Dorie shares how she made it through that year and how she built her career – including how she got regular writing work for the Harvard Business Review (spoiler alert: it involves a fancy bike). 1:48 – Meet Dorie5:36 – The most challenging moments in Dorie’s life13:35 – The usefulness of compartmentalization20:15 – How opportunity found Dorie*****Learn more from our guest: Follow Dorie on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/doriec/ Writing for High-Profile Publications Course: https://learn.dorieclark.com/courses/highprofile?ref=265dd9 Recognized Expert Course: https://learn.dorieclark.com/courses/expert?ref=265dd9***** Learn more about the podcast or access resources: https://reclaimandadvance.com/ Connect with Terry on socials: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/terry-rice/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerryRice Instagram: @itsterryrice Twitter: @itsterryrice

2372 mins

Confronting Your Childhood to Chart Your Future - With Antonio Neves

When Antonio Neves was four years old, he found himself in his kitchen with police officers and a choice: Did he want to stay with...

When Antonio Neves was four years old, he found himself in his kitchen with police officers and a choice: Did he want to stay with his dad, or leave with his mom? These days Antonio is an author, an award-winning journalist, a coach, and keynote speaker. In today’s episode he shares about recovering from childhood wounds, seeking achievement as a way to cope, and getting comfortable in your own skin. 1:40 – Introductions3:25 – How life is going currently7:37 – Antonio’s big challenge11:47 – Abandonment 19:58 – Breaking the rules25:52 – Telling the whole story35:17 – Balancing vulnerability ***** Learn more about the podcast or access resources: https://reclaimandadvance.com/ Connect with Terry on socials: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/terry-rice/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerryRice Instagram: @itsterryrice Twitter: @itsterryrice

961 mins

Bonus Episode: Behind the Scenes on Why We're Making Reclaim + Advance

In a quick bonus episode, Terry is in the interviewee seat to explain the “why” behind the podcast. Special thanks to Jess Catorc for captaining...

In a quick bonus episode, Terry is in the interviewee seat to explain the “why” behind the podcast. Special thanks to Jess Catorc for captaining this episode.2:25 – What is the Reclaim + Advance Podcast?5:48 – How to know when it’s time to share your story9:48 – Navigating tough conversations11:56 – Where R+A is going13:49 – How to connect***** Learn more about the podcast or access resources: https://reclaimandadvance.com/ Connect with Terry on socials: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/terry-rice/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerryRice Instagram: @itsterryrice Twitter: @itsterryrice

1488 mins

Transforming Your Identity After Hitting Your Breaking Point With Anthony Trucks

After an injury cut Anthony’s time in the NFL short, he found himself at a breaking point in his business, his marriage, and even his...

After an injury cut Anthony’s time in the NFL short, he found himself at a breaking point in his business, his marriage, and even his will to live. Today Anthony shares the story of his breaking point, and what he did to transform his identity. 1:54 – Introductions3:41 – The hardest moment in Anthony’s life10:54 – What was the turning point? 14:09 – How Anthony’s identity shift impacted the people in his life17:02 – Doing the dark work18:00 – Anthony’s legacy*****Learn more from our guest: Website: https://www.anthonytrucks.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anthonytrucks/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anthonytrucks/ ***** Learn more about the podcast or access resources: https://reclaimandadvance.com/ Connect with Terry on socials: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/terry-rice/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerryRice Instagram: @itsterryrice Twitter: @itsterryrice

2688 mins

Recovering from a Whole Year at Rock Bottom with Shay Rowbottom

Shay Rowbottom is a brand consultant and influencer with over 600K followers on LinkedIn. The year she turned 26, her world fell apart piece by...

Shay Rowbottom is a brand consultant and influencer with over 600K followers on LinkedIn. The year she turned 26, her world fell apart piece by piece. Shay shares the story of the year everything disolved, and the process of slowly rebuilding from a more grounded place. 3:08 – Introduction7:27 – The hardest year in Shay’s life15:37 – Exploring the root of feeling like a victim20:54 – Entering a cult-like personal development community25:20 – Support system31:57 – The importance of being present34:42 – Not being obsessed with your own imageLearn more from our guest: LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/shayrowbottom/ ***** Learn more about the podcast or access resources: https://reclaimandadvance.com/ Connect with Terry on socials: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/terry-rice/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerryRice Instagram: @itsterryrice Twitter: @itsterryrice

2257 mins

Recovering from Rejection with Dr. Michael Gervais

Dr. Michael Gervais is a sport and performance psychologist who coaches the best in the world – but how did he recover from a devastating...

Dr. Michael Gervais is a sport and performance psychologist who coaches the best in the world – but how did he recover from a devastating rejection to become one of the best in his field? I sat down with him here in New York to find out. 1:22 – Diving into the conversation5:11 – The worst moment of Dr. Mike’s professional career10:08 – The downsides of working from revenge12:45 – What it takes to be the best in the world13:53 – Fear of people’s opinions16:11 – The phases of FOPO24:38 – How Dr. Mike recovered from an outraged interviewee30:03 – How Dr. Mike would like his work to impact others34:26 – When your values have been challenged***** Learn more about the podcast or access resources: https://reclaimandadvance.com/ Connect with Terry on socials: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/terry-rice/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerryRice Instagram: @itsterryrice Twitter: @itsterryrice

113 mins

Trailer: Reclaim + Advance

Welcome to Reclaim + Advance – coming April 2024. Become a launch team insider to hear our first episode featuring guest Dr. Michael Gervais *and* access...

Welcome to Reclaim + Advance – coming April 2024. Become a launch team insider to hear our first episode featuring guest Dr. Michael Gervais *and* access insider events and perks: terryrice.ck.page/reclaimLearn more about the podcast: reclaimandadvance.com***** Learn more about the podcast or access resources: https://reclaimandadvance.com/ Connect with Terry on socials: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/terry-rice/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerryRice Instagram: @itsterryrice Twitter: @itsterryrice