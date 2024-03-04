Your Life Is Not Linear (with Jason Feifer)

Jason Feifer (author, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur Magazine) joins us to share a challenge that lasted five years and changed the course of his life. The core theory: Life is reactive, not linear. 1:55 – Meet Jason6:15 – Jason’s most challenging time8:44 – Life is not linear14:55 – How Jason got his resilient mindset21:28 – Using what you have24:56 – A lesson from Ryan Reynolds27:45 – Looking for the solution that presents the least problems36:40 – Managing the whiplash of normal life meeting a challenge40:00 – What we can learn from rogue waves*****Learn more from our guest: Check out Jason’s newsletter, One Thing Better: https://jasonfeifer.beehiiv.com/subscribe ***** Learn more about the podcast or access resources: https://reclaimandadvance.com/ Connect with Terry on socials: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/terry-rice/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerryRice Instagram: @itsterryrice Twitter: @itsterryrice

