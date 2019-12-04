1933 mins
Set Boundaries || PYP Season EP: 1
Pre-Order my new Book PROTECT YOUR PEACE RIGHT HERE >>>> https://www.trentshelton.com/protect-your-peace
1933 mins
Pre-Order my new Book PROTECT YOUR PEACE RIGHT HERE >>>> https://www.trentshelton.com/protect-your-peace
1505 mins
Order my new book Protect Your Peace NOW at TrentShelton.com
1877 mins
For more Information please go to TrentShelton.com
1637 mins
For all information go to TrentShelton.com
1109 mins
FOR ALL INFORMATION GO TO TRENTSHELTON.COM
1885 mins
FOR ALL INFORMATION PLEASE GO TO TRENTSHELTON.COM
1595 mins
For all information please go to TrentShelton.com
1656 mins
FOR ALL INFORMATION GO TO TRENTSHELTON.COM
1827 mins
For ALL info go to TrentShelton.com
1820 mins
GO TO TRENTSHELTON.COM FOR ALL INFO. TAG ME ON SOCIAL @TRENTSHELTONPODCAST
2325 mins
GO TO TRENTSHELTON.COM FOR ALL INFORMATION.
1582 mins
FOR ALL INFORMATION GO TO TRENTSHELTON.COM
2175 mins
FOR ALL INFORMATION GO TO WWW.TRENTSHELTON.COM
1352 mins
FOR ALL INFORMATION GO TO TRENTSHELTON.COM
1640 mins
FOR ALL INFORMATION PLEASE GO TO TRENTSHELTON.COM
1539 mins
For all information please go to TrentShelton.com
1638 mins
PLEASE VISIT TRENTSHELTON.COM FOR ALL THINGS AND EVENTS! BIG MERCH RELEASE! TEXT VIPCREW TO 817.242.2719
1436 mins
CHECK OUT MY NEW WEBSITE FOR EVERYTHING TRENT: TRENTSHELTON.COM TEXT ME: 817-242-2719 WATCH SOME EPISODES ON YOUTUBE YOUTUBE.COM/TRENTSHELTONVIDEOS
1603 mins
THE PROTECT YOUR PEACE EXPERIENCE IS SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 IN NEW YORK CITY! USE THE CODE: PODCAST AT CHECKOUT TO BE ENTERED IN A "BTS" GIVEAWAY! I'M GOING TO PICK TWO PEOPLE TO SHADOW ME FOR THE DAY! GO TO PYPEXPERIENCE.COM
1625 mins
Make sure you join my instagram new channel group PROTECT YOUR PEACE Just go to my instagram page @trentshelton and the link to join is in the bio. Please tag and follow the podcast page on instagram, @trentsheltonpodcast
1768 mins
MAKE SURE YOU FOLLOW TRENT ON TIKTOK AND ALL SOCIALS.... @TRENTSHELTON TEXT 817.242.2719 TO JOIN TRENT'S TEXT COMMUNITY. SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 "PROTECT YOUR PEACE" EXPERIENCE IN NEW YORK CITY. GO TO WWW.PYPEXPERIENCE.COM TO PURCHASE TICKETS!
2466 mins
Hey, Rehabbers: This episode is longer than usual, but I woke up with much to say. I hope this one opens your eyes to the FACT that you deserve to be in an environment that wants to see you win. I believe this is one of the biggest things holding people back in life! It's what they are surrounded by! Today we change that! Make sure you tag me on socials @TrentSheltonPodcast
1589 mins
Hey Rehabbers, This episode is a REAL ONE! It's all about breaking down the definition of being a "Real one" and what that should mean to you. The world's concept of being REAL is one of the reasons why many people are disconnecting from their true selves. I believe these 20 minutes will change your mind forever when it comes to the concept of being real!
1683 mins
Hey, Rehabbers: Welcome to today's episode of our podcast, where we will discuss a topic that hits close to home for many of us: not worrying about people saying "you've changed" when you're making better choices for your life. I know from personal experience how difficult it can be to make positive changes in your life, especially when those around you are not supportive. It can be disheartening when people you thought had your back are suddenly critical or unsupportive of your journey. But let me tell you something: change is hard, and it takes a lot of courage and determination to make lasting improvements in your life. Whether it's getting in shape, leaving a toxic relationship, or starting a new career, you are taking control of your life and creating a better future for yourself. It's okay to feel scared or uncertain, and it's okay to stumble along the way. But never let anyone make you feel guilty or ashamed for making positive changes in your life. These changes reflect your growth and strength, and you should be proud of every step you take. And if someone says, "you've changed," remember that this is not necessarily bad. It means that you are evolving and growing, and that's something to be celebrated, not criticized. Don't let the fear of what others might say hold you back from making the changes you need. So to everyone out there who is trying to make better choices and improve their lives, I see you, I support you, and I'm proud of you. Keep going, and don't let anyone's negativity bring you down. You've got this. PLEASE TAG ME AND SHARE YOUR TAKEAWAYS @TRENTSHELTON AND @TRENTSHELTONPODCAST
1484 mins
Hey Rehabbers: I was having a conversation with myself, and I decided to press record haha. I believe this will help someone! So fast fridays isn't so FAST today, hope you enjoy the extra content!
2180 mins
Hey Rehabbers, Today's episode will significantly help your life if you truly understand this! YOU WILL ALWAYS BE "TOO MUCH" for the wrong people. I see so many dreams left unfulfilled because people have been convinced they are doing too much. THIS EPISODE WILL CHANGE THAT! It's time to stop feeling guilty for doing what you know is best for your life! Some people won't understand it, and that's ok. Greatness is often misunderstood!
2476 mins
Hey, Rehabbers: Wow! This weekend was a HUGE weekend in my career. Impacted 2000 souls on Saturday at GrowthDay Live, and then impacted 2.4 million souls at the BIGGEST ONLINE EVENT IN HISTORY, "The Art of Livin'" with Matthew Mcconaughey. It was insane in the best way! In today's episode, I share feelings about feeling like I wasn't enough. A disease that I know we all suffer from at times. I break down how I get through these times to regain my confidence. I recorded this at 3:30 in the morning, so I'm glad you can't smell my breath ?, but I know you will feel my heart. Tag me on socials @TrentShelton and @TrentSheltonPodcast so I can show you love! Let's Get It! Don't forget I'm bringing the Protect Your Peace experience to NYC on 9/9/23 go to pypexperience.com for more information!
3324 mins
Hey Rehabbers: You know it's a special day on Straight Up when I have a guest. He's an actor, producer, and author known for his incredible performances on the big screen. He's also a husband, father, and philanthropist. who's dedicated to making a positive impact on the world. Drumroll, please......I have my fellow Texan Matthew McConaughey on the podcast! You're going to get to know his heart which is going to make you a bigger fan of his. Press play and see why the world is raving about his event on April 24th, 2023 called "The Art Of Livin'. BTW, I'm apart of this event also! You can go to www.tslivin.com for more information! It's FREE! Make sure you share this episode and tag Matthew on Instagram with your biggest takeaways!!!
2104 mins
Hey Rehabbers: Hey there in today's episode, we're talking about something that's been weighing heavy on my heart - wasting your ideas, dreams, and potential. You know, far too often we get caught up in the idea of perfection, and we wait for the "perfect time" to take action on our dreams. But the truth is, there will never be a perfect time. The time is now. You were put on this earth for a reason: not to sit back and watch life pass you by. You have a unique set of skills, talents, and experiences that the world needs and it's time to share them with the world. But what's holding you back? Fear of failure? Fear of rejection? Fear of not being good enough? I get it. I've been there. But let me tell you something - failure is not the opposite of success. It's part of the process. Every successful person has failed at some point. But they didn't let that failure define them. They learned from it and kept pushing forward. So, my challenge to you is this: stop wasting your ideas, dreams, and potential. Take action today. Start that business. Write that book. Go back to school. Whatever it is that's been on your heart, do it. You have the power to change your life and the lives of those around you. Don't let fear hold you back any longer. It's time to step into your greatness and live the life you were meant to live. Remember, you're not alone. We're all in this together. And as always, I love you, and I believe in you. Let's go out there and make it happen! See me June 3 LIVE in New York City for my Protect Your Peace Experience www.pypexperience.com
1924 mins
Hey Rehabbers, In today's world, it can be all too easy to compare ourselves with others, feeling that familiar twinge of envy when someone else achieves their dreams. But what if we could transform that jealousy into genuine happiness for them? Today, we're diving deep into the art of being truly happy for others and how it can improve our lives. Letting go of that spirit of envy will change your life and help you protect your peace.
2786 mins
Hey, Rehabbers: I'm excited to dive into today's topic - 5 ways to bring out the best in other people. We all have people in our lives who we care about deeply - our friends, our family, and our coworkers. And we want nothing more than to see them thrive and succeed. But sometimes, we need to figure out how best to support and encourage them. That's why I'm here to share five powerful strategies that will help you bring out the best in the people around you. These are proven techniques I've used in my life and seen work wonders for others. So get ready to take some notes because we're about to go deep and get real. By the end of this podcast, you'll have the tools you need to uplift and empower those you care about and help them reach their full potential. Are you ready? Let's get it!
1656 mins
Hey Rehabbers: In today's episode, we'll discuss the damaging effects of shame and share practical tips and tools to help you break free from its grip. Part 1 - Understanding Shame: Shame is a powerful emotion that can leave us feeling isolated, unworthy, and inadequate. It can stem from past mistakes or failures and manifest in various ways, including negative self-talk, perfectionism, and self-destructive behaviors. But here's the thing: shame is not a helpful or healthy emotion. It can hold us back from living our best lives and fulfilling our potential. Part 2 - Breaking Free from Shame: The good news is that it is possible to break free from shame and start living a life of self-acceptance and self-love. One of the first steps in breaking free from shame is acknowledging and taking responsibility for your mistakes. It's important to recognize that your mistakes don't define you as a person and that you are worthy of love and respect, regardless of your past. Part 3 - Practicing Self-Compassion: Another key aspect of breaking free from shame is practicing self-compassion. Treat yourself with the same kindness and understanding that you would offer a good friend. Practice positive self-talk and focus on your strengths and positive qualities. Remember that you deserve love and respect, just like everyone else. Part 4 - Seeking Support: Letting go of shame is not an easy journey, and it's important to recognize that seeking help and support is okay. Whether through therapy, support groups, or trusted friends and family members, seeking support can be crucial. Conclusion: In conclusion, letting go of shame is a process that takes time and effort, but it's worth it. By acknowledging your mistakes, practicing self-compassion, and seeking support, you can break free from the grip of shame and start living a life of self-acceptance and self-love. Thank you for joining us on this episode of "No More Shame." Remember, you are not alone, and there is no shame in seeking help when you need it. -Trent
1870 mins
Hey, Rehabbers: I know this episode will speak to your soul. Peace is the most important thing, and it's sad to see so many people give you away for free. How would your life look if you kept peace at its true value? How would your life be if your soul stayed unbothered? Press play and understand why it's so important to answer those questions! It All Starts With You! -Trent
1528 mins
Hey, Rehabbers: I'm keeping this short and sweet. Press play and let this spark the change to create your turnaround season! Today is the day when everything SHIFTS for you! Let's get it! SEE ME LIVE IN DALLAS ON APRIL 8 WWW.PYPEXPERIENCE.COM
1661 mins
Hey Rehabbers, I'm going to keep this simple! Just press play! Your heart is about to be set on fire after this one! PROTECT YOUR PEACE EXPERIENCE ALERT (DON'T MISS THIS EVENT) DALLAS, TX 4.8.23 GO TO WWW.PYPEXPERIENCE.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION
1658 mins
HEY REHABBERS: I WANT YOU TO SEND A PRAYER UP FOR THE HOLLIS FAMILY. LOSING DAVE HURT SO MANY HEARTS ACROSS THE WORLD! I WOULD LOVE FOR YOU TO SUPPORT THE CHILDREN'S BOOK HE DID WITH HIS DAUGHTER NOAH. MY GIRLS ASK TO READ IT EVERY NIGHT! HERE'S THE DIRECT LINK >> https://www.amazon.com/Heres-Your-Dreams-Teatime-Noah/dp/1400231752/ref=sr_1_1?crid=201GRX8IGIZLB&keywords=dave+hollis+here%27s+to+your+dreams&qid=1676491763&sprefix=DAVE+HOLLIS%2Caps%2C171&sr=8-1
1640 mins
Hey Rehabbers, ' In today's episode, I'll talk about getting what's yours. Whether it's due to a personal crisis, unexpected change, heartbreak, or just feeling overwhelmed, I inspire you to take charge of your life and get what you deserve. It's time to move forward to the life you know you can and should be living. I know this will help your life! FYI: My voice barely made it through this episode, so excuse the sound of my voice, lol.
1192 mins
Hey, Rehabbers: Welcome to another episode of Straight Up (Fast Friday Edition). Today, we're diving into the topic of imposter syndrome, a feeling of inadequacy and self-doubt that affects many of us at some point in our lives. Alicia Wallace (@Cozyfarmhousefragrances) asked me a powerful question today about imposter syndrome and how to overcome it. So, get ready to hear some tips on HOW TO CONQUER THE FEELING OF NOT BEING WORTHY. PLEASE SEND YOUR QUESTIONS TO @TRENTSHELTONPODCAST MAKE SURE IT'S AN AUDIO, NOT WRITTEN.
1548 mins
Hey Rehabbers. In today's episode, we'll discuss the topic of "Can't Be Broken." We've all faced challenges and difficulties in life that can make us feel like we're at our breaking point, but the truth is, we are not breakable. Our resilience, strength, and determination make us capable of overcoming any obstacle. So, if you're feeling defeated or like you can't go on, know that you're not alone. Join me as I explore the idea that we are not breakable and that with the right mindset, we can overcome any challenge and find the strength to keep going. Tune in now to episode 167, "Can't Be Broken." MAKE SURE YOU TAG ME ON INSTAGRAM @TRENTSHELTONPODCAST
1171 mins
HEY REHABBERS, WELCOME TO ANOTHER EPISODE OF FAST FRIDAYS! TODAY I TAKE A QUESTION FROM @NINJADOGTRAINER ABOUT LONELINESS IN THE JOURNEY. I HOPE THIS HELPS YOU CONTINUE TO FIND YOUR WAY EVEN WHEN YOU HAVE TO GO ALONE. MAKE SURE YOU SEND YOUR QUESTIONS TO @TRENTSHELTONPODCAST (PLEASE MAKE SURE IT'S IN AUDIO FORM AND UNDER 1 MIN.)
1450 mins
Hey, Rehabbers: Today we are talking about THREE MAJOR DREAM KILLERS that keep people from living their dream! I hope you enjoy this episode. Please share it with someone you love! Let's get it!
1265 mins
Hey, Rehabbers: Today is different! Welcome to Fast Fridays, where I answer questions from you! Today's question was from @ChristineCapella on Instagram. What do you do when you feel like you have lost your vision? This is a question we all can relate to or will be able to connect to at some point! I gave an answer that I think only some would expect! I hope you enjoy today! Let's make "fast Fridays" a thing! You can submit your questions to @TrentSheltonPodcast on IG.
1220 mins
Hey Rehabbers, WOW! Today is special. This episode is special. I hope you feel it just as much in your heart as I did in my soul while I was recording this! This is the year when betting on yourself becomes your main priority. You deserve the live that was created for you, and the only way to get that life is to BET ON YOU! Share this with as many people as possible! Share you takeaways and TAG to podcast instagram > @TrentSheltonPodcast IMPACT MASTERY IS NOW OPEN www.rehabuniversity.com WATCH THE VIDEO OF THIS! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkwdk8T8kJAzH7CusCv8QoA
2388 mins
Hey Rehabbers: The energy on this episode is THROUGH THE ROOF. I believe if you truly understand the message in this episode, you'll experience more peace, freedom, and happiness this year. We PLAY GOD in so many areas of our life and we don't even know it. I pray this episode opens your eyes up to the things you may need to change. FOLLOW THE PODCAST INSTAGRAM PAGE: @TRENTSHELTONPODCAST IMPACT MASTERY IS NOW OPEN! VISIT WWW.REHABUNIVERSITY.COM
2698 mins
Hey Rehabbers, WOW! It's 2023! We are here! Are you ready?!? I hope so. This will be the biggest year on the STRAIGHT-UP PODCAST, and I wanted to ensure that the year's first episode reflected that energy! It's go time! This will be the most listened-to episode to date! Press play and share it with someone you love! Make sure you follow us on Instagram (@TrentSheltonPodcast)
1709 mins
Hey Rehabbers, I wanted to use this episode to share my biggest takeaway from 2022. I guess we can call this episode "The Reflection Episode." I hope it impacts you to have an incredible 2023.
1349 mins
Hey, Rehabbers: Today I wanted to RESHARE the most downloaded episode of 2022! I do this every year around this time to show love to the podcast episode that was loved the most. I hope you enjoy every minute of it! Happy Holidays!
1920 mins
Hey you, This is the episode you need to hear! This one is personal for you. I hope this gives you the strength to GET BACK UP and pursue everything that's meant for you. It's time to bounce back and live your best life. Let's finish this year strong. TEXT ME : 817.242.2719
2540 mins
Hey Rehabbers, This episode must be played twice a week until the end of the year. Before 2023 starts, please take ACTION on every word I say. You can not afford to repeat the same cycle that has kept you stuck. This next year can not look like the past years that you weren't proud of. It is time to stop being passive and start being ACTIVE about creating the life you dream of living. It's available to you. But a "New Beginning can't be created without something coming to an end." I know this episode will push you to make the decisions you need to make to live your best life! It's go time! It's time to get busy making our next level our reality. I HAVE A FAVOR TO ASK: PLEASE GIVE THIS PODCAST A 5* RATING AND SHARE THIS EPISODE WITH AT LEAST ONE PERSON THAT HAS NO IDEA "THE STRAIGHT-UP PODCAST" EXISTS. REMEMBER TO JOIN THE TEXT COMMUNITY: WE CURRENTLY HAVE A FREE 30-DAY CHALLENGE TAKING PLACE JUST TEXT "NBG" TO 817.242.2719 NEW MERCH DROP AT SHOPREHABTIME.COM
2008 mins
Hey Rehabbers, No long message here. Please listen and feel every word this episode says. I need you to remind yourself of your greatness, goodness, and genius. Please share this with someone you care about! So many people in the world need to hear this message. Make sure you subscribe and rate this podcast!
4200 mins
Hey, Rehabbers: 60-minute episode?!? Yes! When you have an impactful conversation, you lose track of time. My guest on the pod today is Tanci (CEO of TURN UP DANCE FITNESS) Tanci is the definition of IMPACT. She has dedicated her life to helping women create the confidence they deserve to live in. Women all across the world are being impacted through TURN UP DANCE FITNESS. I have been a guest speaker at the TURN UP CONFERENCE twice, and I don't know if there is any other conference where I felt so much love and positive energy in one room. It was beyond amazing to see what Tanci has built over the past few years. I don't want to give out too much information on Tanci because I want you to experience her greatness firsthand by listening to this episode. PLEASE FOLLOW HER AND CONNECT WITH HER WEBSITE: https://www.turnupwithtanci.com SOCIALS: @TURNWITHTANCI ?? Listen to Tanci's TRACK "DNA" ON SPOTIFY.... ?? https://open.spotify.com/track/1d9lxeYWQJb2GkOVuRQyht?si=rUk_D8C-SjWuwYV9G0Bdiw
1658 mins
Hey Rehabbers, This one IS THE ONE. I recorded this at 2 am on my way home, and it's straight fire. After this episode, you'll never forget that you're "BUILT FOR IT." Those three words have kept me going for over a decade. It's a reminder that I can get through whatever I grow through, and so can you! Please share this episode if it touches your heart! Make sure you join the New Beginning Challenge Text "NBG" to 817.242.2719
2276 mins
Hey Rehabbers, I mean.....today's episode is ? ? ? . If you can let go of these four things, it will change your life. Unfortunately, most people won't. But I know you won't be most people. I recorded this one outside, so you know it's a straight-up ALL HEART episode that I know will impact change in your life. All I ask is that you know listen to every word, finish the episode, and share it if it affects you in any way. MAKE SURE YOU JOIN THE 60-DAY NEW BEGINNINGS CHALLENGE THAT WE ARE CURRENTLY RUNNING! JOIN 15K PEOPLE THAT ARE COMMITTED TO MAKING THIS YEAR THEIR BEST YEAR. TEXT "NBG" TO 817.242.2719 FOR THE NEXT OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN IN! LET'S GET IT!
1744 mins
Hey Rehabbers, Most people leave this out when they talk about success. This is the most significant contributor to my success over the years. But this is also REAL FOR ME; it's who I am. I could have talked about this for over an hour, but I wanted to respect your time. Just know when people feel seen and valued, they will support you for life. Favorite Quote from episode 152 "Grandma told me When the world tries to get your head in the clouds, make sure you never forget where you came from to keep your feet on the ground." Thank you, @CaitClarke8, on IG for sharing this moment.
2314 mins
Hey Rehabbers, Listen. YOUR LIFE CAN CHANGE OVERNIGHT! I know that sounds insane right, but let me clear something up. Your life doesn't change overnight, but change happens overnight! Too confusing?!? lol....Let me explain... Deciding not to settle for less, that choice can be made overnight. Choosing to stop living random, that choice happen overnight. The choice to change can happen overnight, but the harvest of that change takes time. If you LOCK IN on the 5 things I discuss on this episode, your life will change! STRAIGHT UP This episode will open your heart up to that fact! Connect with me: Text Me: 817.242.2719 Instagram: @TrentShelton Tiktok: @TrentShelton Youtube: @TrentSheltonVideos Facebook: @LikeTrentShelton This podcast is sponsored by GrowthDay and part of the GrowthDay Podcast Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts
2269 mins
THIS EPISODE IS ? ? ?....Never let them take it away from you. You have the responsibility to PROTECT what's been giving to you. Too many times we let people take it away from us, and we never get it back! PLEASE LEAVE A 5* STAR REVIEW AND SHARE THIS WITH SOMEBODY WHO NEEDS IT. THANK YOU TMK SOUTH FOR THE SONG "PROTECT YOUR PEACE"
2192 mins
Today I talked about 5 things that will help your relationship! ....Number 3 is a HUGE one that most of us are not even aware that we do! I hope this episode brings some goodness to your relationship and helps it grow even more. I challenge you to listen to this one with your significant other if you're in a relationship! Connect with me: Instagram: @TrentShelton TikTok: @TrentShelton WEBSITE: www.TrentShelton.com
2162 mins
Hey Rehabbers, Today I wanted to get one thing clear....STOP LETTING PEOPLE PLAY WITH YOU! Emotional Blackmail is a real thing that some people will use to have their way with you. I address the top 5 ways people will try to play with your emotions. I hope this truly helps your life!
1254 mins
HEY REHABBERS, So many teams fail because they don't have these three things: Accountability, Dependability, and Availability. These three things are pillars in building a GREAT team. Whether that's a family, sports team, company, etc...without these three things a winning culture is hard to come by! this is an episode that you need to share and collectively listen to with those that you plan on growing with.
1446 mins
IT'S TIME TO START LIVING YOUR BEST LIFE. It's available to you so why not experience it?!? I know this podcast episode will help you walk into everything that's meant for you. You are made for more, and it's time to start living in the more that was made for you. I share three things that will help you live your best life! This isn't a long episode, but it is a purposeful one. Make sure you visit for my new courses and retreat.... www.rehabuniversity.com Make sure you join my text community for daily inspiration. 817.242.2719
2079 mins
MAN OH MAN!!!! This episode is one that WE ALL (Let me repeat) WE ALL NEED TO HEAR....I can not begin to explain how this will help your life when it comes to dealing with people in your life. Truth is, a lot of us will ignore what people show us because we are so wrapped up in what we want to see. This episode will open your eyes and help you protect your heart! Make sure you get to the end of today's episode to hear the new song "Protect Your Peace" by DFLO. ? ? Connect with Trent Protect Your Peace Retreat Art Of Moving On Experience Go to www.rehabuniversity.com to for information
1755 mins
I'M BACK!!!! And Today is a special day, It's my birthday!!!! And the only gift I want is for you to give YOUR gift to the world! That's why I recorded this episode! Are you tired of being average? Are you sick of just doing the bare minimum? I hope so, because there's a world full of greatness that's available to you! I know this episode is a gut check, but I promise you if will be life changing for it...if you truly understand the message that's being said! The Art Of Moving On experience is now available.... www.rehabuniversity.com Protect Your Peace Retreat for Nov 1-4 2022 is now available... www.rehabuniversity.com Slots are limited for both!!! So sign up ASAP! The text community is back!!!! 817.242.2719
1906 mins
Hey Rehabbers: Man, I hope today really speaks to your soul and you truly embrace this episode. The mindset of this episode has helped me evolve so much in my life! So many people are stuck settling for less when they deserve so much more. Today's podcast will help you become THE MORE you deserve to be! Make sure you join my text Community 817.242.2719
1966 mins
Hey Rehabbers, Today's podcast will help you move from the things that make you powerless to the things that create power in our life. I spend time today helping you STOP THE FLOW that's leading you to pain, and help you create a flow that leads you to your greatness. I know today's episode will speak to your soul! How you can help me? Just share this episode on your social media and tag me, or simply just text the link to a friend that you think could use these words. Come Protect Your Peace with me at THE PROTECT YOUR PEACE MASTERMIND/RETREAT Go to www.rehabuniversity.com to find more information.
2285 mins
Hey Rehabbers: So many of us have asked this questioned, "How do I know if it's for me?" .....Well today I'm going to help you answer that question. Today's episode is going to help you make better decisions with your life. This simple idea I share with you has helped me over the last decade put my life in better situations. It's helped me understand what was for me, and what was pretending to be. I know this will be life changing for you! Please share this episode with someone! And make sure you tag me with you share it on social media!
2729 mins
Hey Rehabbers, I got the pleasure to interview a great friend of mine that happens to be the host of the NUMBER 1 marketing podcast....."The Goal Digger Podcast" We talk about all the things from dealing with the pressures of social media, loneliness, confidence and so much more. We also get to talk about her NEW best selling book, "how are you, REALLY?" This is the book that this world needs. How Are You, Really?, a guided journey through asking yourself how you really are, who you really are, and what kind of life you really want — OUT NOW everywhere books are sold. GET JENNA'S NEW BOOK: howareyoureallybook.com CONNECT W/ JENNASocial Links: Website: jennakutcher.com Instagram: instagram.com/jennakutcher Facebook: facebook.com/jennakutcher Pinterest: pinterest.com/jennakutcher Podcast: goaldiggerpodcast.com , who you r
1599 mins
Rehabbers, Today's Episode is a simple breakthrough that will help you create more happiness in your life. I believe we make happiness such a complicated thing...when it should be such a simple experience for us all. Hopefully today's podcast speak to your soul and helps you....like this idea has helped me. I appreciate the love and support like always! Share this with somebody who needs it!
2305 mins
Hey Rehabbers: On today's episode (119), I wanted to share a LIVE I did that really was powerful! So many people ask, "How do I know if it's meant for me?" ....I spend time talking about how I knew it was meant for me. I know this episode is going to speak to your soul! Please share it and let me know on socials how it impacted your life. It All Starts With You. Let's Get It.
2706 mins
Hey Rehabbers: On today's episode of Straight Up....I sit down with Ed Mylett as he shares why "ONE MORE" is so important to our lives. This conversation is a life changing one. It's vulnerable, it's real, it's raw. I know this is an episode that will impact your soul on a deep level. Please share this because somebody you know needs it. Make sure you get Ed's New Book "The Power Of One" https://thepowerofonemore.com
1958 mins
Hey Rehabbers: Today I'm talking about 5 mistakes not to make when it comes to building your brand. With 13 years of experience, I share some tips that I know will help you not make the same mistakes I did....and save you a lot of time, stress, and pain. I know for sure this episode will give you some insight that I wish I had. Make sure you Text 817.242.2719 use the keyword #questions and ask your questions so I can create podcast episodes to answer your questions. Time Stamps: 2:35 - I talk about....Don’t go broke trying to look rich 10:00 - I talk about.... Community over Celebrity. 13:00 - I talk about.... the mistake of following Trends.” 17:00 - I talk about the mistake of Partnering too quick” 23:00 - I talk about not making the mistake of paying for Stress.
1653 mins
Hey Rehabbers: I hope you take 25 minutes and really FEEL this episode deep in your soul. I hope you're reminded to never stop fighting for you. Join my Text Community: 8172422719
506 mins
1858 mins
Hey Rehabbers: Life is too short to allow things that don't serve you to stress you. Today's episode I talk about the importance of removing the stress from your life. Choose your peace today. You owe it to yourself my friend.
2544 mins
Hey Rehabbers: I got to interview a great friend of mine that's making tremendous impact in this world. She just released her new book "Radical Confidence" that is available every where books are sold. Go to RadicalConfidence.com to learn more about this incredible book as well as awesome bonus materials. Lisa Bilyeu, President of Impact Theory, creator and host of Women of Impact is with hubby, Tom Bilyeu, sharing exactly how she took herself from a stay-at-home super supportive wife to ultra-successful serial entrepreneur. In her new book, Radical Confidence, Lisa shares her struggles with life’s plans taking a wrong turn, struggling with confidence, and going after a life that truly mattered to her. Lisa reminds us to embrace the beauty of you, be compassionate, and be sensitive, but never to the detriment of losing yourself.
1576 mins
Hey Rehabbers, What if I told you the hero that you're searching for you've already found?!? What if I told you the miracle you're waiting on....you already have? Today's podcast will show you that you are more than you think you are. I hope after today, you know just have special you truly are.
2298 mins
Hey Rehabbers, Do you know you? When is the last time you disconnected from the world, and reconnected to your soul? When is the last time you spent time with you? We all live with ourselves everyday, but do we truly know thyself that we live it? Hopefully today bring some insight to your heart to help you understand you better. Text me: 8172422719
1712 mins
Hey Rehabbers: I hope this episode opens your eyes up to what's truly important. So many people miss out on the beauty of life because they're not PRESENT. I know today will be an eye-opener for many of you. Text Me ----> 817.242.2719
2112 mins
Hey Rehabbers: The most successful people have one trait in common: THEY ARE PEOPLE SMART. Relational Intelligence is a real thing that matters so much. Today's episode is going to help you become more people smart with your life. These four things will protect your life from being used and taken advantage of. It All Starts With You.
1675 mins
Hey Rehabbers: Today is a REAL ONE. It's message that you NEED to hear. Your greatest power is YOU being you. It's time to stop "pump faking", and it's time to be REAL. This one might be hard to listen to, but you need to listen to it. As always, share this if you feel this and hit me on social media with your feedback! I appreciate you so much. Let's keep Rehabbing The World. -Trent
1571 mins
Hey Rehabbers, It's time for you to stop waiting. Stop waiting on the perfect time. Stop waiting on people. Stop waiting for opportunities to knock at your door. Truth is, Millions of people have DIED waiting. That can't be you. It's time for you to stop waiting and start creating. It's time for you to create the life that you want to live.
1216 mins
Hey Rehabbers, It's been a year since my mother passed away, so I wanted to honor her by posting the episode. I pray you listen to every single word and really meditate on the message. I believe these 17 minutes highlight the importance of what LIFE should be about. Please share this message with someone you love and care about. Hit me up on social media or text 817.242.2719 and let me know how it impacted your soul. -Trent
1581 mins
Hey Rehabbers, Today's title might catch you off guard a bit. I hope you truly listen to this episode and understand the truth behind the title. You're not weak because you decide to "quit", and you're not strong behind you decide to keep going. Being Mentally smart is more important than being mentally tough. Share this with someone you care about.
1156 mins
Hey Rehabbers, I just want to tell you sometimes you have to go through what you go through to prepare you for the GREATER that's meant for you. I hope this episode inspires you to never close the book of your life just because the chapter you're currently on isn't ideal. There's more to your life. Never forget that.
1190 mins
Hey Rehabbers, This episode is one of the most important things in life. These three words will change your life. So many times you give things away that we shouldn't, we let people in when they don't deserve access, and we continue to allow what should have came to an end. Today we will change that! Take a listen! Remember to Text me: 817.292.2719
1336 mins
Hey Rehabbers, I just want you to know that you don't have to live in the prison of perfection anymore. So many people allow external expectations to put them in an internal depression. I hope this episode helps you to be more comfortable in your "humanness." Please hit me up on IG (@TrentShelton) with your biggest takeaways and please share this with someone who could use it.
1367 mins
Hey Rehabbers, Depression is the silent killer. Every single human being deals with it at some point. In today's episode I touch on many things that will help with depression. Please share this, because someone you know or don't know needs it. This is the last chance to sign up for THE SELF WORTH METHOD. Go to www.selfworthmethod.com to register today. I'll be picking one lucky winner that signs up to upgrade to VIP which includes one on one sessions with me. Don't miss out.
938 mins
Hey Rehabbers, It's episode 100. I'm guessing this is a milestone (lol), so I want to thank each and everyone of you for supporting STRAIGHT UP! Today's episode is straight ?....I wanted to create something that represented what this podcast was built on...which is STRAIGHT UP TALK! This episode is exactly that. Please share it with someone and tag me in your stories on IG so I can show love. P.S. The Self Worth Method is live now! Go to www.selfworthmethod.com to enroll in the program.
982 mins
Hey Rehabbers, I wanted to bless your soul with a PYP meditation. I hope it brings the calm to your soul that you need. Please feel free to share it someone you know that could use this episode. Text me 817.242.2719
1469 mins
Hey, Rehabbers: Today's Episode, is a reminder to protect your energy going into 2023! Make sure you listen, and make sure you share! Remember: The Self Worth Method is now open for enrollment. Visit TrentShelton.com and text SWM to 817.242.2719
1377 mins
Hey Rehabbers, I'm less concerned about you being "successful" this year and more concerned about you ENJOYING this year. Today's episode is going to give you the recipe to do just that. Also My New Program SELF WORTH METHOD is now open for registration. This program will create tremendous change in your life. For more information: Go to TrentShelton.com and click the Self Worth Method Tab. Make sure you join the text community 817.242.2719
633 mins
Hey Rehabbers, Today I take you on a journey to end 2021 strong! I walk you through a RELEASE meditation that will help you start 2022 fresh. This a technique that can be used daily (not just for the turn of a year, but also a turn of the day) Share your moments with me on social media. @TrentShelton on all social media sites.
1497 mins
What's up Rehabbers. Today's episode covers some people that you can not afford to give your trust to. Going into the new year, there's some things you can't take with you. Take a listen and share this one with some friends. Today's Sponsor is Seekr. Visit Seekr.com for more information on why this search engine is becoming so popular.
1623 mins
In this episode: I help you understand the importance of life. I help you understand how to deal with grief. This is an episode that will truly wake you up and change your life. This isn't some perfection podcast, this is a REAL ONE. Hit me up on Instagram @TrentShelton and let me know what touched your heart. Also, Share this episode with someone you know going through a season of grief. Make sure you text me 817.242.2719 to see when I'm coming to your city, and also my free trainings.
1449 mins
Today is an episode that will change your life if you truly understand it. I don't just need you to listen, I need you to really understand it before it's too late. Get the most out of your life.
1037 mins
I just got done working out, and I felt the need to record this! I promise you this will create a fire in your soul. Like always, hit me up on social media and let me know how this impacted your life. Your feedback fuels me! I appreciate you.
1362 mins
This is an important message especially going into 2022. There's some people you might have in your life that aren't making your life better. Hopefully this episode will help you make some decisions that are necessary for your peace and growth.
1242 mins
Today's episode is some straight up TRUTH that I hope you really understand. The number one thing that holds people back from being everything they can be, are people's opinions. After this episode, I know that is something that will no longer control your life. Let's get it! Make sure you hit me up on Instagram with your biggest takeaways.
676 mins
Struggling with Inner Peace? In this 10 minute episode, I give you the tools you need to protect your peace. Peace is something we all want to experience and it's a vital part of our life and mental health. Please share this episode with someone you care about. Make sure you hit me up on instagram and let me know how this episode helped you. I'm always in my DM's checking messages. So tag me to your stories. Join my text community 817.242.2719 to receive daily inspiration. It's the best text community in the world.
1166 mins
Have you ever noticed that some people support you until it doesn't benefit them? You know I'll always be real with you, and here's the truth: not everyone wants to see you win. Today I want to encourage you to keep going. The future needs you to keep going. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1721 mins
Today I want to talk to you about status. If you've been feeling down because you don't have the following you want, the looks you want, or even the life you want, this is the episode for you. I need you to remember this: who you are IS NOT determined by what you have. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1289 mins
Here's one from the archives! I know some of you need this episode right now. I feel that’s why I was called to get it out into the world. Listen to me: you don't have to let the past define you. Bad chapters can still write good stories, and yours is just getting started. In this episode we’re going to talk about what it looks like when you’ve lost your way, and how to find the light inside you to lead you back out. Share this episode with someone you know - or even someone you don't - who's going through it. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- I have a special announcement: my 2020 Commitment Challenge IS HERE! Over 100,000 people have taken our challenges at Rehab Time and they can tell you, the results are game-changing. Do you feel like you started off 2020 excited to make big moves in your life, but now it’s March and you’re struggling to find that spark you once felt? Go to trentschallenge2020.com RIGHT NOW and sign up to get that motivation delivered back into your life! There are some super cool incentives like spending a day with me in Fort Worth, and there's a host of other giveaways. Make the world respect your greatness: go to trentschallenge2020.com to watch an exclusive video from me and get started. My brand new book Straight Up comes out on May 5th, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
3637 mins
I have a special guest today - if you've been to any of my events then you know her - Brenda Cardenas. We have a straight up conversation about worth, about seizing the life you deserve and what it takes to get there. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
3187 mins
Today I have an incredible woman on the podcast. She is the real deal. Please welcome Mel Robbins, legendary speaker and author of The Five Second Rule. Mel and I dig in and talk about disappointment, betrayal, hardship and, specifically self hate. Mel's new book The High 5 Habit: Take Control of Your Life with One Simple Habit came out last month. Check out the High Five Challenge right here! It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1434 mins
Enjoy this episode from the archives! AND check out the Mel Robbins High 5 challenge here! This is a huge message. Right around the block from struggle, is the greatest version of yourself. Too many of us don't further the story, we just accept that the person we are in hard times is who we are always going to be. Are you going to make your failures, your losses, and the hardest times the version of yourself that you're going to stick with? What, or who is in the drivers seat of your life? It's time to take control. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
2359 mins
I have a special guest on the podcast on this week to talk to those of you who are living in the spot that they do not want to be in in life, and they want something more. What are you doing about that? Are you staying stuck or are you making some changes to get where you want to be. Please welcome Mrs. Maria Shelton to the podcast! It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
2501 mins
What needs to die in your life? And I'm not talking about people, I'm talking about things, relationships, coping mechanisms, habits, messages - whatever it might be - that has you settling for less than the life you are meant to live. It's time for you to keep your standards high, for yourself, for your life. What do you need to bury in your life? It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1297 mins
So many people ask me, "Trent, what's your secret sauce?". "What sets you apart?". The truth is, if you are living to please people, you will always be their prisoner. That's it. When you move from the mindset of needing approval to realizing that I already have the validation I'm looking for, that was the change. I'm talking about living a life where you honor your convictions, instead of living for someone else. It starts with you. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
2719 mins
A lot of us want to skip the process to get to the gold, but Jonathan Evans has some truth for us today. He's back on the podcast talking about his new book, "Your Time Is Now". If you have ever found yourself thinking "when is it my time?" or "why is this happening?" this episode is for you. Jonathan's perspective gives an understanding to anyone who feels they missed opportunities while growing up or as an adult. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
2505 mins
It doesn't matter what you do, people are going to have something to say about it. If you don't want to get criticism then never say or do anything! The truth is, no hater can stop you without your permission, and when you stop going after your dreams because of other people you let them make decisions about your life. This is a coaching session from what used to be Trent's Inner Circle - now it's Rare Breed Academy. People hate on you because they are unhappy in their own lives, straight up. I want to give you 3 things to think about; 3 things that you need to know about haters. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1611 mins
I'm proud of you. Not because you had a crazy breakthrough, or because you made a huge change. I'm proud if you for showing up this week to hear this message. This week I want to talk about 3 things that are keeping you from living your most fulfilling life. Are you letting life, and its circumstances from stopping you from being your best and most fulfilled self? Just like last week hit me up, give me feedback and let me know where you're at. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1641 mins
Today I want to encourage you to evaluate how you're spending your time. When's the last time you chose YOU over the things that are holding you back? We spend so much time on things that we don't enjoy, and before you know it your life is going to be over. You've got to put some excitement back in your life. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
3999 mins
You know that if I'm bringing him back, he MUST have something good to tell you today. My good friend Marcus Black is returning to the podcast, and today we're talking all about recognizing the people in your life who are faking you out. Some people feel like they've got to put up a wall to make you think they're something they're not, and a lot of times we fail to see through it. I want you to remember that there's a false reality that exists in this social media world. What matters is looking past it and understanding the process that it takes to get you where you want to be. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
2120 mins
This week I celebrated the first of my mom's birthdays since she gained her wings earlier this year. Today I want to celebrate her life. I want to pass on a few of the things I learned from her over the years. Some of you are watching a timer slowly run out of time, telling yourself that you'll start working towards your dreams tomorrow. It's time to get real and understand that your time is limited. Get started today. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1199 mins
Thank you for taking your time to listen to this podcast, it is truly a gift. This week I have to share my thoughts about enemies and haters. We all have people in our life who don't want to see us win, but I want to talk about the internal enemies - the ones that really take control over our lives. Are you gonna stand up and fight, or are you gonna quit and run? It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1421 mins
A few weeks ago, I went live on Facebook to share some truth with you guys. I tried to rerecord the message, but I felt like nothing could be the original. Today I want to share this message with you: you only get ONE life. Stop living like life is guaranteed and START taking steps down the path you want to see yourself at the end of. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
2110 mins
A lot of you know what I've been through in the past few months, with my mother passing and my daughter's medical issues. Today I get to sit down with Dr. Daniel Amen, who practices as a psychiatrist and brain disorder specialist as director of the Amen Clinics. He is a five-times New York Times best-selling author. I've worked so hard on my life for the benefit of others, and we talk about the brain, how most people respond to keeping their brain healthy and a new way to look at the most important organ we have. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
3374 mins
This week I have Marcus Black on the Straight Up podcast. Marcus Black is a former pastor and current urban missionary providing leadership and mentoring programs to several inner city schools. He’s a traveling inspirational speaker, life coach, and host of The Vitalize Podcast. We are talking 'obsession' - however that shows up in our lives. So many people in this world want change, but they don't want to change. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1230 mins
Did you know that 70% of people feel like they're a fraud? Are you one of those? Do you discredit yourself by focusing on your imperfections and ignoring your strengths? Don't allow your worth to be determined by your external life - know that you are incredible. You are special. You are talented. I want to speak life into your life. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1008 mins
What is staying the same in your life, because you're stuck in a season of inaction. I don't know about you, but when I know I'm not doing what I need to be doing, my soul feels it. Where has inactive in your life caused you to suffer? Today's episode is about deep work, not just inspiration and motivation, but it's an invitation to take a look at your life and figure out where you are remaining inactive. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1519 mins
This is going to be the realist episode of the Straight Up Podcast. STOP. Stop doing these three things and I promise you will be protecting your life. Do not let your good heart get you into situations where that heart will break. Don't put your life in the hands of the people who aren't going to care for it, I'm not telling you to put up walls, I'm telling you to be smart with your one, precious, life. This is a life changing episode. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1629 mins
It's one of those episodes where I'm out here in nature, training, and I wanted to press record and connect with y'all and ask you a question. Are you living with potential, or are you living in your potential? Are you putting in the time and the effort to live out the potential that you have. Are you wasting time chasing instead of attracting the right people and opportunities in your life? Are you doing things to impress people, instead of living in your own truth? Let's not spend effort trying to be someone that we're not, to live up to the expectations of other people. Learn how to stop chasing and become a magnet for the things that matter. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1498 mins
Here's an episode from the archives! Y'all, this is an episode I just HAD to get off my chest. In this age of uncertainty, there are so many worries coming in from the outside the home, that we may not be focusing enough on what's going on inside the home. Now our environment is the four walls that surround us, and the people we hold close. I'm going to teach you the secret to the five things you need to release right now in order to make sure you come out of this hard season stronger than you were before. Plus, make sure you stick around until the end for another guided protect your peace moment with Trent - it could be the greatest thing you do for yourself today. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1325 mins
This is for everybody. How are you influencing people? I want you to evaluate what happens when you step into an environment. If you aren't leaving a space better than you found it, then what are you bringing into it? Never let your own insecurities, fears and doubts imprint on any one else. We live in a world where people project themselves on others and we need to stop planting seeds of limitations in our and other people's lives. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
2165 mins
Here's one from the archives! Listen up Rehabbers, because this week I’m coming at you with a question a lot of you have been asking me: how come the people I’m close to aren’t supporting me? It turns out there can be many different reasons from their mindset to communication and everything in between. Check out this episode for some exclusive wisdom from me about how to find and harness support from where you need it most. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1434 mins
This is a huge message. Right around the block from struggle, is the greatest version of yourself. Too many of us don't further the story, we just accept that the person we are in hard times is who we are always going to be. Are you going to make your failures, your losses, and the hardest times the version of yourself that you're going to stick with? What, or who is in the drivers seat of your life? It's time to take control. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1316 mins
Join me as I take my peace back, while out on a nature run. The sun is always going to rise, no matter what the weather. Even when I can't be on fire, even when I can't be my 100%, I can still show up, and so can you. The storms have their purpose too. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1511 mins
Did that hit you hard? Good. Let's talk about what it looks like to shoot your shot, to go after the things you really want in life, and not let fear of time, or commitment, or change get in the way. Don't worry: it sounds like a lot but we're going to talk through it today. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1844 mins
If you hear this message, if you take it on board, this episode is life changing. What matters in your life? Who matters? Why are you wasting even 10 minutes of your life on people who aren't going to think about you 10 minutes after you've gone. You are important to the people in your world, so focus on them. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :)
1864 mins
I'll be real with you, I'm hurting. This was a difficult episode to record. Grief is a pendulum and I'm going from acceptance to denial and from anger to peace right now, but I wanted to show up authentically for you guys to talk about legacy, how healing can feel like breaking and that sometimes you have to break down to break through. When you lose somebody you love, it's like your world stops. Let's make sure that we're living in a way that is going to impact other people and touch their lives. Are you living in purpose, presence and priority? It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is officially out now! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
1850 mins
Please enjoy this episode from the archive while I take time with my family. News flash: if you're harboring bitterness towards someone, you're letting them set up shop in your heart, rent free. Forgiveness isn't about freeing them, it's about freeing YOU! This episode I'm going to get real with y'all about how I dealt with bitterness and found forgiveness after losing football. Those lessons shaped the rest of my life, and today, I'm going to teach you how to shape yours. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- Wanna elevate your life, super-charge your wellbeing and transform your body? Check out my all new program at https://rarebreedacademy.com. Pre-registration available NOW. My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is officially out now! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
2086 mins
While Trent is spending time with his loved ones, we thought you'd enjoy this episode of Straight Up, which comes from his speech at the RISE Toronto conference. Why is it that you can make yourself do the little things everyday that you don't really enjoy, but when it comes to your gift, the thing that lights your heart on fire, your purpose, you think you have a consistency problem? You have a commitment problem. It's time to get off the bench and show up for your life, because - straight up - no one else will do it for you. Stop being so afraid of judgement. People are always going to judge you. Just make sure you're giving them something great to judge. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is officially out now! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
2466 mins
You know I don't really do interviews, unless I'm super inspired and amazed by someone. Today I sit down with Jamie Kern Lima to talk about showing up authentically, being transparent and learning to trust your inner YOU. This is going to be the last Straight Up for a while - I'm going to take some time to be with my family in a difficult season - but I want you to hear this message from my friend Jamie: trust that the time you're in and what you're going through right now, is preparing you and equipping you for what's to come. Jamie's new book "Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable" is out now. To Purchase a copy of Jamie’s book “Believe It”: https://www.believeit.com/ Follow Jamie Kern Lima IG: @Jamiekernlima Follow Jamie Kern Lima on FB @JamieKernLimaPage It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is officially out now! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
1316 mins
Before you listen to this episode, I want you to set your intention right now to really listen and lock it in. Here's the big question for today: have you given yourself a death sentence? When I lost the NFL, I I believed my life was over. How wrong I was! That's why, in this episode, I'm going to show you the warning signs to look out for in your life, as well as how can you can get out of that "death sentence" mindset and start living for YOU. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- Wanna elevate your life, super-charge your wellbeing and transform your body? Check out my all new program at https://rarebreedacademy.com. Pre-registration available NOW. My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is officially out now! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
1920 mins
Please bear with us as we weather these unprecedented winter storms in Texas, and enjoy this episode from the archives. This episode may hit a little different for some of you, but I encourage you to open yourself up and receive this topic with your whole heart. If you don't know your worth, it will be impossible for you to grow in this world. There are several reasons why a person might struggle with self worth, and today on the podcast we're going to break them down one by one and start living for more, today. I'm here to give you the tools and the knowledge to leave this episode stronger and more resilient than when you came in. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- Wanna elevate your life, super-charge your wellbeing and transform your body? Check out my all new program at https://rarebreedacademy.com. Pre-registration available NOW. My brand new book Straight Up came out last summer, and it’s available NOW! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is officially out now! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
1844 mins
What's keeping you from being the person that you need to be? It can be.a hard question to answer. After all, so often the fears that hold us back, present themselves as the tools we need to keep the status quo - in our lives, relationships, and work. This week, I'm breaking down MY fears, the things that held ME BACK, so that hopefully you can break through those walls in your life. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is officially out now! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
1462 mins
When an episode of Straight Up comes with a disclaimer at the top, you know it's going to be good! This week we're going all in with a HARD QUESTION to ask yourself, and the ways you can activate the wisdom that comes after your answer. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is officially out now! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
1556 mins
Is your good heart keeping you in a situation that's breaking your heart? Then this is the episode you NEED to hear today. We're breaking down the five things you need to stop doing capital-T Today, in order to start building the life YOU deserve. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is officially out now! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
1584 mins
Let me be clear right off the bat - if you influence someone, you're an influencer. It could be thousands or millions on social media, or it could be one person in your family: it doesn't matter. So when we talk about protecting your peace, we're talking about protecting yourself from pleasing other people. Keep listening to learn more about when to listen to other's opinions, and when to follow your own path. Why aren't we texting buddies yet? Hit me up at (817) 242-2719 to get some motivation straight to your phone, as well as cool perks like advanced copies of my new book, the ability to suggest podcast topics, and who knows, maybe meeting up for a hike ;) It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is officially out now! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
1465 mins
We're coming in hot this week - and by hot, I mean I'm sweating because this is a workout edition of the podcast! This week we're getting real on everything we lost in 2020 and everything we hope for 2021. Just because you want it, doesn't mean you will survive long enough to get it. All you can do is get your head right and work hard for as long as you're able. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is officially out now! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
1535 mins
While we take a break to be with our loved ones during this holiday season, we hope you'll enjoy this episode from the archives. (from the original broadcast) Wherever you're at, whatever you're going through - I want you to say out loud, "I brought myself here." Those words are power, because by beginning to believe in your current situation allows you to believe in yourself. If you got yourself here, why not the next step, and the next? It's all about mindset, and today on the podcast we're breaking it down. Why aren't we texting buddies yet? Hit me up at (817) 242-2719 to get some motivation straight to your phone, as well as cool perks like advanced copies of my new book, the ability to suggest podcast topics, and who knows, maybe meeting up for a hike ;) It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is officially out now! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
1948 mins
While we take a break to be with our loved ones during this holiday season, we hope you'll enjoy this episode from the archives. (from the original broadcast) Selfish season, self care, knowing your worth - they're all different ways to talk about not feeling guilty for taking care of YOU. I see it time and time again, I've experienced it myself, but the truth of the matter is you can't help lift others up if you haven't done the work for yourself first. This week we're going into the guilt that's holding you back so that together, we can set you free. Do not come out of this quarantine the same person you went in. Plus, make sure you stick around until the end of the episode to find out how you can win a FaceTime session with yours truly! It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is officially out now! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
2681 mins
While we take a break to be with our loved ones during this holiday season, we hope you'll enjoy this episode from our network partner, the Rachel Hollis Podcast. (from the original Rachel Hollis Podcast broadcast) Today we’re talking about what it feels like to get stuck - stuck in your career, stuck in your routine, maybe stuck in a relationship - and tips that have worked for me to get out of that stuck place. My hope is that by sharing the things that worked for me, you may find a trick or two that helps you in your own life. subscribe to the Rachel Hollis Podcast by clicking here -> https://megaphone.link/CAD1032256709 It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is officially out now! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
2002 mins
I know that may sound harsh, but y'all know I'll never go easy when I think you need to hear the truth the most. As we wrap up this year and head into a brand new one, I need you to remember that there is a huge difference between being patient and waiting. If you don't stop telling yourself that you're waiting on a person, waiting on a promotion, waiting on a support system, or whatever else you think you need to move forward, you're never going to end up moving forward. Today I want to encourage you to quit paralyzing your progression, and start living your best life! It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is officially out now! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
1521 mins
Hello Straight Up fam - we're gearing up for the holidays so this week we thought we'd throw it back to an episode from the summer! Enjoy. Right now I know it feels like there’s not much we can control, but I want you to remember: you are always in control of what you accept. That’s why this week on the podcast we’re talking about how to practice protecting your worth so that it will become easier to set boundaries. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is officially out now! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
1730 mins
This is one of the keys to life I think doesn't get talked about enough. Today we're talking about the art of fulfillment - how to live a more fulfilled life. The thing is, you always think you have time. That's why you allow yourself to live with regret, because you think there will be time to fix it later. Well, there might not be, and I have news for you: regret is poison to your soul. So walk with me today as we discuss ways to fill your life with rejoicing and let go of regret, and stay until the end for a challenge straight from me to you. Let me know if you complete it. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is coming November 18th! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
2588 mins
This Thanksgiving week I'm spending time safely enjoying my family's company and support, and so while I was away I wanted to share this episode of The New EDU with you guys. The New EDU is a podcast on our network hosted by educators Wade and Hope King, all about teaching and supporting children, even when times are hard. You can imagine they have all sorts of thoughts and ideas for parents who are navigating teaching at home for the first time this year as well. This episode is about energy - how to harness it, how to cultivate it, how to protect it - which is something everyone can relate to. Happy Thanksgiving! From the original episode broadcast: Today we're talking about all things ENERGY! Do you know the real difference between being an introvert and an extrovert? Need some tips on lightening your load so you can show up better for your children or students? Do you know how and when to say no in order to preserve your energy? Buckle up, because we're answering all these questions and more on the show! You can hear more of The New EDU by following this link -> https://bit.ly/newedupod It's the perfect way to start the week for teachers and parents alike! Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is coming November 18th! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
1546 mins
If you follow my on social media you already know I'm going through one of the hardest time in my life right now, but I want you to know your words of support mean so much to me. I wanted to use this week's podcast to talk about something that's been on my heart, because my mom put it there from the very start. It's about how to have a servant heart, how to think about others before yourself, and how to show up strong even when it feels like things are falling apart. Are you part of my texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, events, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is coming November 18th! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
1668 mins
One of the things I always say is, "I don't agree with you, but I respect your perspective". When did we get to a place where that idea seems so radical? Yes, there are some things you should never accept, but for so many moments in life, there's a good chance that you and the person standing next to you might not see eye to eye. Are you really going to tear them down because they do life differently from you, or can you see beyond your ego to maybe understand someone else's point of view? Let's break it down today on the show. Are you part of my exclusive texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, meetups, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is coming November 18th! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves
1789 mins
You've got to stop blaming others for problems that might be caused by yourself. Take a step back, humble yourself, and ask yourself if you're the kind of person you would want to have around. Sometimes we're so worried about having a bad image because of our failures or mistakes that we blame them on someone else. I hope this episode helps you work up the courage to look at yourself truthfully in the mirror and take responsibility for your issues. Are you part of my exclusive texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, meetups, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is coming November 18th! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1485 mins
...until I started chasing purpose over pressure. This episode won't be a popular one, but it's something that was on my heart to share with y'all. Let's talk about social media, and how we're so afraid to feel judged, we won't even consider being ourselves on a platform that's supposed to be all about sharing our lives. I'm going to share my three steps to reclaiming yourself from toxic social media practices. #LOVEOVERLIKES Are you part of my exclusive texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, meetups, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Your Fave's Faves is coming November 18th! The latest podcast from the Three Percent Chance network features hilarious interviews with actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, gamers and more, sharing their five favorite things in any category they want! Hosted by author Rachel Hollis, Your Fave's Faves brings you stories from your favorite celebrities you WON'T hear anywhere else. Subscribe now to be the first to listen on Wednesday the 18th! -> http://bit.ly/yourfavesfaves Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1669 mins
This week’s episode starts with a funny story about Vegas, but ultimately leaves you with the tools you need to create more of the things you love, as well as how to avoid wasting time waiting for the perfect opportunity. Are you part of my exclusive texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, meetups, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1560 mins
No. More. Quitting. If that feels like I'm talking straight TO YOU, it's because something woke me up this morning and told me I had to record this episode just FOR YOU. The only reason I can sit here and share this with you today is because when the hard things showed up in my life, I didn't let them break me down: I let them build me up. Today we're going to talk about how you can do the same. Are you part of my exclusive texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, meetups, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1410 mins
None of us are perfect, The real question you need to ask yourself is if you're holding yourself accountable to the mistakes you make in life. Real talk: would you want you as a husband, a wife, a teammate, a leader? You're too busy lying to yourself to see the changes you need to make, and that stops TODAY. Are you part of my exclusive texting crew yet? We've got insider chats, meetups, and the kinds of challenges that other people charge for - all waiting for you! Send me a text at at (817) 242-2719 and start getting the motivation you need, when you need it. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
2935 mins
My good friend Rachel Hollis drops by the podcast today to get Straight Up with us about her hard, hard year, the realities of running a business during a pandemic, the ugly truth behind Internet fame, and what gifts she hopes you'll take for yourself this year. Didn't See That Coming is available everywhere now -> you can grab your copy at Amazon, Target, or here -> https://bookshop.org/books/didn-t-see-that-coming-putting-life-back-together-when-your-world-falls-apart-9780063010529/9780063010529 Hit me up! Text me at at (817) 242-2719 to chat with me and get some motivation when you need it, as well as cool perks like exclusive MEETUPS and more! It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1661 mins
And no, this isn't an episode about fashion! My wife Maria Shelton drops by the podcast today to chat about the journey that brought us to our new house, as well as the steps we take to have a more empathetic and selfless marriage. Hit me up! Text me at at (817) 242-2719 to chat with me and get some motivation when you need it, as well as cool perks like exclusive MEETUPS and more! It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1500 mins
Are you a people-pleaser? It sounds like a good thing on paper, but it's an impossible task in real life. On today's episode, we're going to explore all the ways that making decisions based on other people's beliefs can hold you back from the person you were meant to become. Tell me how you're doing. Text me at at (817) 242-2719 to get some motivation straight to your phone, as well as cool perks like exclusive MEETUPS and more! It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1511 mins
Did that hit you hard? Good. Let's talk about what it looks like to shoot your shot, to go after the things you really want in life, and not let fear of time, or commitment, or change get in the way. Don't worry: it sounds like a lot but we're going to talk through it today. Tell me how you're doing. Text me at at (817) 242-2719 to get some motivation straight to your phone, as well as cool perks like exclusive MEETUPS and more! It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1691 mins
This is the last podcast I'll ever record... in my old office! Gotcha! I'm moving this week, but I had to sit down in this recording space one last time to check in with you and check your connection. Some of us are so dependent on EXTERNAL motivation that we'll spend our whole lives waiting for someone else to inspire us. The key is to find connections in your life that CREATE motivation in your life - and the key to unlocking this connection is closer than you think. Tell me how you're doing. Text me at at (817) 242-2719 to get some motivation straight to your phone, as well as cool perks like exclusive MEETUPS and more! It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1220 mins
You thought I was going to tell you here, didn’t you? Keep listening for some behind-the-scenes about returning to Seattle post-NFL and so much more Why aren't we texting buddies yet? Hit me up at (817) 242-2719 to get some motivation straight to your phone, as well as cool perks like advanced copies of my new book, the ability to suggest podcast topics, and who knows, maybe meeting up for a hike ;) It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1615 mins
Let me tell you what anger does for me. All these so-called negative emotions - anger, hurt, anxiety, fear - they can conquer you and your dreams, or you can use them TO conquer your dreams. The truth is, so much of what I've built today came from a place of hurt and fear: there would be no Straight Up without the pain of those emotions. I'm not telling you to ignore or downplay these feelings, but part of feeling them is building your emotional intelligence, and channeling those feelings in a way that serves YOU. Let's get into it here on the podcast. Why aren't we texting buddies yet? Hit me up at (817) 242-2719 to get some motivation straight to your phone, as well as cool perks like advanced copies of my new book, the ability to suggest podcast topics, and who knows, maybe meeting up for a hike ;) It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1535 mins
Wherever you're at, whatever you're going through - I want you to say out loud, "I brought myself here." Those words are power, because by beginning to believe in your current situation allows you to believe in yourself. If you got yourself here, why not the next step, and the next? It's all about mindset, and today on the podcast we're breaking it down. Why aren't we texting buddies yet? Hit me up at (817) 242-2719 to get some motivation straight to your phone, as well as cool perks like advanced copies of my new book, the ability to suggest podcast topics, and who knows, maybe meeting up for a hike ;) It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1475 mins
It's Straight Up Day! My latest book is OUT NOW (link below) and to celebrate, I'm doing something a little different. Today's episode is all about straight up facts, and that means we're going to be touching on a bunch of different topics, from loyalty, to relationships, to boundaries, to how removing the wrong things from your life will make room for the right things to enter your life. Why aren't we texting buddies yet? Hit me up at (817) 242-2719 to get some motivation straight to your phone, as well as cool perks like advanced copies of my new book, the ability to suggest podcast topics, and who knows, maybe meeting up for a hike ;) It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1584 mins
Let me be clear right off the bat - if you influence someone, you're an influencer. It could be thousands or millions on social media, or it could be one person in your family: it doesn't matter. So when we talk about protecting your peace, we're talking about protecting yourself from pleasing other people. Keep listening to learn more about when to listen to other's opinions, and when to follow your own path. Why aren't we texting buddies yet? Hit me up at (817) 242-2719 to get some motivation straight to your phone, as well as cool perks like advanced copies of my new book, the ability to suggest podcast topics, and who knows, maybe meeting up for a hike ;) It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1512 mins
Y'all I'm so excited to share a chapter from my upcoming book, Straight Up, with y'all on this podcast. If you've been with me since the beginning, then this book is for you, and if you just got here - guess what? This book is for you too! It's packed full of wisdom and stories that will pierce your heart and change your life. Check out a little bit in this episode. Why aren't we texting buddies yet? Hit me up at (817) 242-2719 to get some motivation straight to your phone, as well as cool perks like advanced copies of my new book, the ability to suggest podcast topics, and who knows, maybe meeting up for a hike ;) It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1597 mins
This episode is pretty out there, and by out there, I mean literally out of the studio! I wanted to give y’all an episode about building your confidence by putting in the work, and I figured there’s no better way than practicing what I preach. Here we go! Why aren't we texting buddies yet? Hit me up at (817) 242-2719 to get some motivation straight to your phone, as well as cool perks like advanced copies of my new book, the ability to suggest podcast topics, and who knows, maybe meeting up for a hike ;) It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1870 mins
What up Rehabbers, today I’m sitting down with a very special guest on the podcast to get real about our life during quarantine, That’s right, I invited my wife, the lovely and eloquent Maria Shelton, to work through a list of things we are and could be doing for each other to keep sane. The conversation veers in many different directions, because relationships aren’t always clear-cut, but we hope you enjoy this very real look into our lives. Make sure you follow Maria @maria.shelton on Instagram! Why aren't we texting buddies yet? Hit me up at (817) 242-2719 to get some motivation straight to your phone, as well as cool perks like advanced copies of my new book, the ability to suggest podcast topics, and who knows, maybe meeting up for a hike ;) It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
302 mins
This one comes straight from my heart. If it's for you: I got you. And if it's not: send it to someone you know needs to hear it. And when you're done? Text Straight Up to (817) 242-2719 so we can chat about it. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It.
1521 mins
Right now I know it feels like there’s not much we can control, but I want you to remember: you are always in control of what you accept. That’s why this week on the podcast we’re talking about how to practice protecting your worth so that it will become easier to set boundaries. Make sure you text “straight up” to (817) 242-2719 to connect with me and get cool perks like getting advanced copies of my book, suggesting podcast topics, and who knows, maybe meeting up to take a hike ;) It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1438 mins
If you're new to the Straight Up Podcast, you're in for a ride today (and if you've been here for a minute, you should buckle up as well). This week we're talking all about comparison, and the ways it can propel you to new heights in your own life, or drag you down if you're not careful. It's Rehab Time. Let's Get It. -- I have a special announcement: my 2020 Commitment Challenge IS HERE! Over 100,000 people have taken our challenges at Rehab Time and they can tell you, the results are game-changing. Do you feel like you started off 2020 excited to make big moves in your life, but now it’s March and you’re struggling to find that spark you once felt? Go to trentschallenge2020.com RIGHT NOW and sign up to get that motivation delivered back into your life! There are some super cool incentives like spending a day with me in Fort Worth, and there's a host of other giveaways. Make the world respect your greatness: go to trentschallenge2020.com to watch an exclusive video from me and get started. My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
514 mins
You matter. There’s nothing in this world that’s gonna change that. On today’s bonus episode, we’re going to talk about all the ways you are uniquely equipped to be you. It's Rehab Time - let's get it. I want you to text ‘Freedom’ to (817) 242-2719 to let me know this bonus episode touched your heart.
2587 mins
What up Rehabbers, on today’s episode I’m sitting down with the man who gave me the roadmap for my life: my father, George Shelton. We cover everything from true lessons on leadership, raising Black men in America, and little ways to be more Christ-like in your life, starting now. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- I have a special announcement: my 2020 Commitment Challenge IS HERE! Over 100,000 people have taken our challenges at Rehab Time and they can tell you, the results are game-changing. Do you feel like you started off 2020 excited to make big moves in your life, but now it’s March and you’re struggling to find that spark you once felt? Go to trentschallenge2020.com RIGHT NOW and sign up to get that motivation delivered back into your life! There are some super cool incentives like spending a day with me in Fort Worth, and there's a host of other giveaways. Make the world respect your greatness: go to trentschallenge2020.com to watch an exclusive video from me and get started. My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
481 mins
After a heavy week where many of us are struggling with images of hate, pain, and division the world over, I wanted to take a few minutes to share with you some realness about who YOU are. You are fearfully and wonderfully made. You are deserving of love, grace, and happiness. You are perfect as you are. Take some time out of your day to listen to this short bonus episode, and if you make it to the end, text me at the number I give out. Hope to hear from you. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it.
1759 mins
This week I’m addressing an uncomfortable tension I’ve seen popping up on social media and in discussions around the country: Black Lives Matter vs All Lives Matter. We’re going to get into it on the podcast, but here’s a little spoiler for you: all lives can't matter if all lives don't matter. If we want to live in a world where all lives matter, we have to stand together for change. If you’re already standing for that change, I want you to know I'm proud of you, I see you, and I'll ride with you. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- I have a special announcement: my 2020 Commitment Challenge IS HERE! Over 100,000 people have taken our challenges at Rehab Time and they can tell you, the results are game-changing. Do you feel like you started off 2020 excited to make big moves in your life, but now it’s March and you’re struggling to find that spark you once felt? Go to trentschallenge2020.com RIGHT NOW and sign up to get that motivation delivered back into your life! There are some super cool incentives like spending a day with me in Fort Worth, and there's a host of other giveaways. Make the world respect your greatness: go to trentschallenge2020.com to watch an exclusive video from me and get started. My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
2894 mins
Let's get one thing straight: I don't have all the answers. I never claimed to. However, I have a ton of friends and community members asking me what they can do to not feel so helpless right now, so between those questions and my own emotions, I knew I had to make today's episode about how we can all work to contribute to the world we wish we lived in. Today we're going to cover how you can work to understand, then educate, then reflect, and finally act. Remember: it all starts with you. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- I have a special announcement: my 2020 Commitment Challenge IS HERE! Over 100,000 people have taken our challenges at Rehab Time and they can tell you, the results are game-changing. Do you feel like you started off 2020 excited to make big moves in your life, but now it’s March and you’re struggling to find that spark you once felt? Go to trentschallenge2020.com RIGHT NOW and sign up to get that motivation delivered back into your life! There are some super cool incentives like spending a day with me in Fort Worth, and there's a host of other giveaways. Make the world respect your greatness: go to trentschallenge2020.com to watch an exclusive video from me and get started. My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1153 mins
What if that had been Trent Shelton in that video, instead of George Floyd? George Floyd had family, just like you do. He had dreams and fears and favorite foods and fond memories, just like you do. If that question makes you uncomfortable, good - that's the idea. I recorded this episode with tears in my eyes because I felt I needed to share my thoughts about this situation, and now I want to issue a challenge to you. If you're listening to this episode, I want to challenge you to take a moment to talk to someone who walks a different path from you, and then ask yourself how you can show up better for that person in your life. It's time for us to wake up, stop being part of the problem, and start creating the solution by uniting against the evil we see in the world. Now, more than ever, it all starts with you. Rest In Peace George Floyd.
1661 mins
It's Wednesday, which means it's time to play another round of, "Where is Trent Recording the Podcast Today?" The answer: in the car! Some of you might get offended by this topic, but that could mean that you really need to hear it today. Do you know the difference between helping someone and enabling them? Are you afraid that your good intentions might be enabling bad behavior? Then you NEED to listen to this episode, drop me a line on social media, and pass the message on. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. Make sure you listen to the whole show to learn how YOU could get featured next as Rehabber of the Week! This week's shout out goes to Meg! -- I have a special announcement: my 2020 Commitment Challenge IS HERE! Over 100,000 people have taken our challenges at Rehab Time and they can tell you, the results are game-changing. Do you feel like you started off 2020 excited to make big moves in your life, but now it’s March and you’re struggling to find that spark you once felt? Go to trentschallenge2020.com RIGHT NOW and sign up to get that motivation delivered back into your life! There are some super cool incentives like spending a day with me in Fort Worth, and there's a host of other giveaways. Make the world respect your greatness: go to trentschallenge2020.com to watch an exclusive video from me and get started. My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1843 mins
Another Wednesday, another special on-the-trail recording with me! Today I'm feeling fired up to share my secrets to moving on with your life. Whether it's a relationship that's holding you back, or a situation that's not serving you anymore, the key is to focus on what you're moving on to, not what you're moving on from. Join me on this walk and by the time we're done, you'll be armed with the tools you need to make powerful, positive change in your life. We're also starting a new shout-out trend on the podcast, so listen for the Rehabber of the Week, and learn how YOU could get featured next! You're killing it Christine! It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- I have a special announcement: my 2020 Commitment Challenge IS HERE! Over 100,000 people have taken our challenges at Rehab Time and they can tell you, the results are game-changing. Do you feel like you started off 2020 excited to make big moves in your life, but now it’s March and you’re struggling to find that spark you once felt? Go to trentschallenge2020.com RIGHT NOW and sign up to get that motivation delivered back into your life! There are some super cool incentives like spending a day with me in Fort Worth, and there's a host of other giveaways. Make the world respect your greatness: go to trentschallenge2020.com to watch an exclusive video from me and get started. My brand new book Straight Up comes out this summer, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1868 mins
You ever have an idea that’s taking up space in your mind, itching to get out into the world? That’s how I felt about this topic. In fact, this idea wouldn’t even let me get to the studio: I felt so inspired while protecting my peace that I actually pulled out my phone and recorded this for y’all while I was on a hike. So many of us are programmed to accept fear, to accept that we have limitations without ever questioning them. In this episode we’re going to talk about how to break through those negative ideas you may have about yourself, in order to literally program your mind for a happier you. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- I have a special announcement: my 2020 Commitment Challenge IS HERE! Over 100,000 people have taken our challenges at Rehab Time and they can tell you, the results are game-changing. Do you feel like you started off 2020 excited to make big moves in your life, but now it’s March and you’re struggling to find that spark you once felt? Go to trentschallenge2020.com RIGHT NOW and sign up to get that motivation delivered back into your life! There are some super cool incentives like spending a day with me in Fort Worth, and there's a host of other giveaways. Make the world respect your greatness: go to trentschallenge2020.com to watch an exclusive video from me and get started. My brand new book Straight Up comes out on May 5th, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
2799 mins
This week we're surprising you with a bonus episode courtesy of our friends over at Dell! If you've been following me for any amount of time, you know thatRehab Time is not what I envisioned I'd be doing with my life. For most of my childhood into adulthood, I believed I was destined for greatness in the NFL. When my professional football career ended, I had to forge a new path, one that ultimately changed my life. The wildest part is, everything I needed to make this change, was already available to me for free. I'm talking about the power of social media. Look, if you're trying to get a business off the ground, or even if you're just working on a side hustle, I know you've heard countless influencers praise the power of social media to make connections and sell products. You're probably sick of hearing folks with millions of followers tell you how important it is to up your social game. That's why I designed this episode to speak specifically to those of you who are just getting started with social media like I was a few years ago, featuring real strategies and social media secrets the pros won't tell you about. If I could do it, I know you can too. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it.
1605 mins
Did that hit anyone else in the chest? Let me say it again: your choices today become your child's consequences tomorrow. Whether you are a parent or you have a parent, this episode is for you. Why? So we can dig into the realities of how our parents shaped us as people, and what we can and should pass on to the next generation. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- I have a special announcement: my 2020 Commitment Challenge IS HERE! Over 100,000 people have taken our challenges at Rehab Time and they can tell you, the results are game-changing. Do you feel like you started off 2020 excited to make big moves in your life, but now it’s March and you’re struggling to find that spark you once felt? Go to trentschallenge2020.com RIGHT NOW and sign up to get that motivation delivered back into your life! There are some super cool incentives like spending a day with me in Fort Worth, and there's a host of other giveaways. Make the world respect your greatness: go to trentschallenge2020.com to watch an exclusive video from me and get started. My brand new book Straight Up comes out on May 5th, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1948 mins
Selfish season, self care, knowing your worth - they're all different ways to talk about not feeling guilty for taking care of YOU. I see it time and time again, I've experienced it myself, but the truth of the matter is you can't help lift others up if you haven't done the work for yourself first. This week we're going into the guilt that's holding you back so that together, we can set you free. Do not come out of this quarantine the same person you went in. Plus, make sure you stick around until the end of the episode to find out how you can win a FaceTime session with yours truly! It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- I have a special announcement: my 2020 Commitment Challenge IS HERE! Over 100,000 people have taken our challenges at Rehab Time and they can tell you, the results are game-changing. Do you feel like you started off 2020 excited to make big moves in your life, but now it’s March and you’re struggling to find that spark you once felt? Go to trentschallenge2020.com RIGHT NOW and sign up to get that motivation delivered back into your life! There are some super cool incentives like spending a day with me in Fort Worth, and there's a host of other giveaways. Make the world respect your greatness: go to trentschallenge2020.com to watch an exclusive video from me and get started. My brand new book Straight Up comes out on May 5th, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1289 mins
I know some of you need this episode right now. I feel that’s why I was called to get it out into the world. Listen to me: you don't have to let the past define you. Bad chapters can still write good stories, and yours is just getting started. In this episode we’re going to talk about what it looks like when you’ve lost your way, and how to find the light inside you to lead you back out. Share this episode with someone you know - or even someone you don't - who's going through it. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- I have a special announcement: my 2020 Commitment Challenge IS HERE! Over 100,000 people have taken our challenges at Rehab Time and they can tell you, the results are game-changing. Do you feel like you started off 2020 excited to make big moves in your life, but now it’s March and you’re struggling to find that spark you once felt? Go to trentschallenge2020.com RIGHT NOW and sign up to get that motivation delivered back into your life! There are some super cool incentives like spending a day with me in Fort Worth, and there's a host of other giveaways. Make the world respect your greatness: go to trentschallenge2020.com to watch an exclusive video from me and get started. My brand new book Straight Up comes out on May 5th, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1587 mins
Today's episode is nothing but FACTS - this is some of the realest info I've dropped on this show (and you know I don't say that lightly, that's why I named the show Straight Up after all). If you feel like some of your friendships or relationships aren't serving your life, if you feel like you're give-give-giving and your friend is take-take-taking, or vice versa - this is the podcast for YOU. We're going to dig into five strategies you can reflect on and put into practice - even during quarantine - to go on a friendship detox and strengthen the relationships that matter most in your life. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- I have a special announcement: my 2020 Commitment Challenge IS HERE! Over 100,000 people have taken our challenges at Rehab Time and they can tell you, the results are game-changing. Do you feel like you started off 2020 excited to make big moves in your life, but now it’s March and you’re struggling to find that spark you once felt? Go to trentschallenge2020.com RIGHT NOW and sign up to get that motivation delivered back into your life! There are some super cool incentives like spending a day with me in Fort Worth, and there's a host of other giveaways. Make the world respect your greatness: go to trentschallenge2020.com to watch an exclusive video from me and get started. My brand new book Straight Up comes out on May 5th, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
2771 mins
You guys are in for a POWERHOUSE conversation this episode with my good friend Jonathan Evans, whose wisdom has guided my life for years. He sat down with me a few weeks ago to chat about how to set your priorities, how to break down fear (you'll never see this one coming) and so much more. I'm not exaggerating when I say almost every single minute of this podcast is actionable advice that can change your mindset it you let it. Make sure to follow Jonathan on instagram @jonathanblakeevans - it'll be the best thing you do for yourself all week. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- I have a special announcement: my 2020 Commitment Challenge IS HERE! Over 100,000 people have taken our challenges at Rehab Time and they can tell you, the results are game-changing. Do you feel like you started off 2020 excited to make big moves in your life, but now it’s March and you’re struggling to find that spark you once felt? Go to trentschallenge2020.com RIGHT NOW and sign up to get that motivation delivered back into your life! There are some super cool incentives like spending a day with me in Fort Worth, and there's a host of other giveaways. Make the world respect your greatness: go to trentschallenge2020.com to watch an exclusive video from me and get started. My brand new book Straight Up comes out on May 5th, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1498 mins
Y'all, this is an episode I just HAD to get off my chest. In this age of uncertainty, there are so many worries coming in from the outside the home, that we may not be focusing enough on what's going on inside the home. Now our environment is the four walls that surround us, and the people we hold close. I'm going to teach you the secret to the five things you need to release right now in order to make sure you come out of this hard season stronger than you were before. Plus, make sure you stick around until the end for another guided protect your peace moment with Trent - it could be the greatest thing you do for yourself today. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- I have a special announcement: my 2020 Commitment Challenge IS HERE! Over 100,000 people have taken our challenges at Rehab Time and they can tell you, the results are game-changing. Do you feel like you started off 2020 excited to make big moves in your life, but now it’s March and you’re struggling to find that spark you once felt? Go to trentschallenge2020.com RIGHT NOW and sign up to get that motivation delivered back into your life! There are some super cool incentives like spending a day with me in Fort Worth, and there's a host of other giveaways. Make the world respect your greatness: go to trentschallenge2020.com to watch an exclusive video from me and get started. My brand new book Straight Up comes out on May 5th, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1210 mins
Are you struggling with mindset during these trying times? YOU ARE NOT ALONE. This episode of the podcast is all about reframing your perspective. We can’t change our situation but we can change how we rise to meet it. Let’s go through some techniques together to transform your mindset while you protect your peace, beginning with a very special guided practice that I’m sharing with you for the first time on the show. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- I have a special announcement: my 2020 Commitment Challenge IS HERE! Over 100,000 people have taken our challenges at Rehab Time and they can tell you, the results are game-changing. Do you feel like you started off 2020 excited to make big moves in your life, but now it’s March and you’re struggling to find that spark you once felt? Go to trentschallenge2020.com RIGHT NOW and sign up to get that motivation delivered back into your life! There are some super cool incentives like spending a day with me in Fort Worth, and there's a host of other giveaways. Make the world respect your greatness: go to trentschallenge2020.com to watch an exclusive video from me and get started. My brand new book Straight Up comes out on May 5th, and it’s available right now for preorder! All you have to do is go to straightupbook.com and get your guaranteed copy. I cannot wait until the world gets this book! If you love my videos, if you love this podcast, I promise you you're going to love this book. And, this book is not just for adults; it’s for everyone, including young people! If you sign up to preorder Straight Up, you will get a ton of cool incentives, including exclusive video content from me! Tag me on social media with your preorders. Who knows? I might even give you something in the DM :) Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
2659 mins
It's a Straight Up First y'all! Our first ever podcast interview! I couldn't be more excited to share this conversation with y'all. My friend and all-around great human being Dave Hollis and I sat down a few weeks ago in Puerto Rico to get real (I mean, really real) about feeling like a failure even when everyone thinks you're a success, finding motivation in unlikely places, and how to keep going even when you want to quit. You can get Dave's new book Get Out Of Your Own Way: A Skeptic's Guide to Growth and Fulfillment TODAY here or wherever books are sold! It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- To celebrate the launch of my brand-new podcast, I'm offering listeners a special discount on ALL merch in my online store. Now you can rep Rehab Time with a cool shirt, hat, pin, or so much more! Check out the store here and enter code PODCAST at checkout for $10 off! Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1798 mins
Today on Straight Up we are talking about one thing you can start working on today to CHANGE YOUR LIFE. It's free, but it's not easy: I'm talking about emotional resilience. Learning to master your emotions will affect every single facet of your life, from your career to your relationships to your peace of mind. If you want to see a monumental change in your life, if you want to get from A to Z on your goals while hitting every letter in between, you need to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. And today, I'm going to teach you how. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- To celebrate the launch of my brand-new podcast, I'm offering listeners a special discount on ALL merch in my online store. Now you can rep Rehab Time with a cool shirt, hat, pin, or so much more! Check out the store here and enter code PODCAST at checkout for $10 off! Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
2230 mins
Trent here, and this week on the podcast I'm going to help you unlock your superpowers to transform your life into the one you've always wanted to live. It sounds simple, but consistency is the power you need to anchor your actions in greatness. This week we're going to learn how. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- To celebrate the launch of my brand-new podcast, I'm offering listeners a special discount on ALL merch in my online store. Now you can rep Rehab Time with a cool shirt, hat, pin, or so much more! Check out the store here and enter code PODCAST at checkout for $10 off! Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1850 mins
News flash: if you're harboring bitterness towards someone, you're letting them set up shop in your heart, rent free. Forgiveness isn't about freeing them, it's about freeing YOU! This episode I'm going to get real with y'all about how I dealt with bitterness and found forgiveness after losing football. Those lessons shaped the rest of my life, and today, I'm going to teach you how to shape yours. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- To celebrate the launch of my brand-new podcast, I'm offering listeners a special discount on ALL merch in my online store. Now you can rep Rehab Time with a cool shirt, hat, pin, or so much more! Check out the store here and enter code PODCAST at checkout for $10 off! Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1931 mins
What up Rehabbers, today we're talking all about RELATIONSHIPS: reasons yours isn't what it used to be, and how to strengthen your bonds like never before, We're focusing on real techniques and ideas you can start implementing right now, even while listening to this episode, in order to make your significant other feel heard, validated, and showered with love. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- To celebrate the launch of my brand-new podcast, I'm offering listeners a special discount on ALL merch in my online store. Now you can rep Rehab Time with a cool shirt, hat, pin, or so much more! Check out the store here and enter code PODCAST at checkout for $10 off! Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1829 mins
Here's a gut check: so many people die every day with regrets. Do you want that to be you one day? Of course not! You don't want to be living your final moments thinking, "if only..." This episode is all about the hard truths you need to face to make sure you don't die with your dreams. It's time to speak life into your life, because at the end of the day, this life is all you've got. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- To celebrate the launch of my brand-new podcast, I'm offering listeners a special discount on ALL merch in my online store. Now you can rep Rehab Time with a cool shirt, hat, pin, or so much more! Check out the store here and enter code PODCAST at checkout for $10 off! Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1920 mins
This episode may hit a little different for some of you, but I encourage you to open yourself up and receive this topic with your whole heart. If you don't know your worth, it will be impossible for you to grow in this world. There are several reasons why a person might struggle with self worth, and today on the podcast we're going to break them down one by one and start living for more, today. I'm here to give you the tools and the knowledge to leave this episode stronger and more resilient than when you came in. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- To celebrate the launch of my brand-new podcast, I'm offering listeners a special discount on ALL merch in my online store. Now you can rep Rehab Time with a cool shirt, hat, pin, or so much more! Check out the store here and enter code PODCAST at checkout for $10 off! Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
2165 mins
Listen up Rehabbers, because this week I’m coming at you with a question a lot of you have been asking me: how come the people I’m close to aren’t supporting me? It turns out there can be many different reasons from their mindset to communication and everything in between. Check out this episode for some exclusive wisdom from me about how to find and harness support from where you need it most. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- To celebrate the launch of my brand-new podcast, I'm offering listeners a special discount on ALL merch in my online store. Now you can rep Rehab Time with a cool shirt, hat, pin, or so much more! Check out the store here and enter code PODCAST at checkout for $10 off! Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to access a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1876 mins
I'm going to be real with you, and some of you may not enjoy hearing it: haters are people who respect what you're doing, but have a different way of showing it. Does that sound wild? Well, get ready, because in today's podcast we're going all-in on haters, why they say what they say and do what they do, and how to combat the haters by recognizing them for what they are: attention given in a negative way. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- To celebrate the launch of my brand-new podcast, I'm offering listeners a special discount on ALL merch in my online store. Now you can rep Rehab Time with a cool shirt, hat, pin, or so much more! Check out the store here and enter code PODCAST at checkout for $10 off! Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to watch a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
2090 mins
What's up Rehabbers, this episode's topic might be familiar to you if you follow me on social media, but today we're going to delve into some never-before-heard tips and stories all about protecting your peace - from how a good morning starts at night to how to develop an appreciation for the outdoors (trust, it was a process for me as well!) - in order to show up strong every single day for what you have to do. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- To celebrate the launch of my brand-new podcast, I'm offering listeners a special discount on ALL merch in my online store. Now you can rep Rehab Time with a cool shirt, hat, pin, or so much more! Check out the store here and enter code PODCAST at checkout for $10 off! Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to watch a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
1884 mins
Let's jump into 2020 feet first with a topic I know a lot of you will have trouble hearing if it's your first time: there are ten ways people break their own heart, and chances are, you're guilty of more than a few. Today on the podcast we're going in deep on how people set themselves up for unhappiness by repeating the patterns they've been taught and yet somehow expecting different results. We'll also go through tips on how to break those patterns so you can stop breaking your own heart and get back to a happier, healthier you. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- My friend Rachel Hollis is throwing an incredible three-day women's' conference in Florida in January, and I think YOU absolutely should be there. Why? Well for one, it's an incredible opportunity to start the decade on the right track by learning to own your past, your present, and your future. Oh yeah, and it just so happens to be on Rachel's birthday so you know it's gonna be extra lit. And did I mention I'll eb speaking there? What more do I need to say! Get your tickets NOW! To celebrate the launch of my brand-new podcast, I'm offering listeners a special discount on ALL merch in my online store. Now you can rep Rehab Time with a cool shirt, hat, pin, or so much more! Check out the store here and enter code PODCAST at checkout for $10 off! Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to watch a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
2134 mins
What up Rehabbers, it's the first episode of Straight Up in 2020 and we are here to BUST THROUGH comfort, BUST THROUGH old habits, BUST THROUGH negative mindset so that you can fully commit to making this year the best year of your life. In this episode I'm going to list out the tough questions you need to ask yourself in order to stay focused and stay growing in 2020. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- My friend Rachel Hollis is throwing an incredible three-day women's' conference in Florida in January, and I think YOU absolutely should be there. Why? Well for one, it's an incredible opportunity to start the decade on the right track by learning to own your past, your present, and your future. Oh yeah, and it just so happens to be on Rachel's birthday so you know it's gonna be extra lit. And did I mention I'll eb speaking there? What more do I need to say! Get your tickets NOW! To celebrate the launch of my brand-new podcast, I'm offering listeners a special discount on ALL merch in my online store. Now you can rep Rehab Time with a cool shirt, hat, pin, or so much more! Check out the store here and enter code PODCAST at checkout for $10 off! Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to watch a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
3188 mins
Happy Holidays everyone! For today's episode, enjoy a rebroadcast from an interview I did earlier this year on Rachel Hollis' podcast RISE. In this episode, we talk about rebuilding your life and the secret to facing your realities. I share with you how to burn the right bridges and how to get rid of things in your life that aren't serving you. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- My friend Rachel Hollis is throwing an incredible three-day women's' conference in Florida in January, and I think YOU absolutely should be there. Why? Well for one, it's an incredible opportunity to start the decade on the right track by learning to own your past, your present, and your future. Oh yeah, and it just so happens to be on Rachel's birthday so you know it's gonna be extra lit. And did I mention I'll eb speaking there? What more do I need to say! Get your tickets NOW! To celebrate the launch of my brand-new podcast, I'm offering listeners a special discount on ALL merch in my online store. Now you can rep Rehab Time with a cool shirt, hat, pin, or so much more! Check out the store here and enter code PODCAST at checkout for $10 off! Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to watch a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
2438 mins
Let's be honest - if you're here listening to this podcast, it's probably because you know me from my social media following. I get a lot of questions all the time about how I grew my following, or whether I can share tips or "secrets" to reach a million+ followers. I want to speak on that today, but I want to do it in a way where, you're not focusing on what other people think, but instead you treat social media as a tool to help you be your greatest self. Believe me, it's harder than it sounds, but we're going to tackle it, together. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- To celebrate the launch of my brand-new podcast, I'm offering listeners a special discount on ALL merch in my online store. Now you can rep Rehab Time with a cool shirt, hat, pin, or so much more! Check out the store here and enter code PODCAST at checkout for $10 off! Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to watch a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
3166 mins
This week we're delving into PURPOSE - what it means to have purpose in your life, and how to seek out purpose if you're feeling lost. As always, I'm coming at you with real stories, tough love, and tips you can start using TODAY to make an impact on your life. Remember: you don't have to be perfect to find a purpose. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- To celebrate the launch of my brand-new podcast, I'm offering listeners a special discount on ALL merch in my online store. Now you can rep Rehab Time with a cool shirt, hat, pin, or so much more! Check out the store here and enter code PODCAST at checkout for $10 off! Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to watch a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.
4086 mins
Welcome to the very first episode of the Straight Up podcast! I'm so excited to share this experience with you guys today. We'll be digging into my roots and how I got here (including some details I've never shared anywhere else before), as well as breaking down the three Rs you need to rehab your life, starting right NOW. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it. -- To celebrate the launch of my brand-new podcast, I'm offering listeners a special discount on ALL merch in my online store. Now you can rep Rehab Time with a cool shirt, hat, pin, or so much more! Check out the store here and enter code PODCAST at checkout for $10 off! Do you wish you could be in my inner circle? Now you can with my super in-depth coaching program, called (you guessed it) Trent's Inner Circle. Members of my coaching program get exclusive access to tailored content, LIVE Q&A sessions, monthly checkpoints, and more! Joining my inner circle will provide you with a zap of energy and new break-through strategies to keep you at the top of your game. Visit trentsinnercircle.com to watch a short video and learn what coaching can do for YOU.