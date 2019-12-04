17: You Don't Have to Suffer in Silence

Y'all, this is an episode I just HAD to get off my chest. In this age of uncertainty, there are so many worries coming in from the outside the home, that we may not be focusing enough on what's going on inside the home. Now our environment is the four walls that surround us, and the people we hold close. I'm going to teach you the secret to the five things you need to release right now in order to make sure you come out of this hard season stronger than you were before. Plus, make sure you stick around until the end for another guided protect your peace moment with Trent - it could be the greatest thing you do for yourself today. It's Rehab Time. Let's get it.

