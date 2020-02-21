806 mins
254. BBS: If I Started A New Biz, Here's How I'd Scale It To $1M
When you’re starting a business, there are so many distractions that can get in the way of what’s really important. Should I be writing a blog? Should I be thinking about SEO? Should I be doing X, Y and Z? Focusing everywhere all at once can be draining and inefficient. To narrow your focus for more impact, the trick is to simplify to amplify. Open and honest with you as ever, Natalie lays out the exact roadmap she'd follow if she was starting a business from scratch right now. Listen for this quick-but-powerful strategy lesson on where you should be investing your time and energy to get your business off the ground today. Highlights: The 3 things you should be OBSESSING over to get your business off the ground. Why you might be struggling to make sales (+ what to do about it!) How to simplify in order to amplify your business. Links: Your First Funnel Challenge by Russel Brunson – Try it for free! 10x Your Online Sales With This One Technique With ClickFunnels Founder Russell Brunson #95 Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie