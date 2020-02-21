211. It's Not Too Late To Become An Influencer: Here's The Exact Roadmap You Need with Amy Sangster

Amy’s first viral YouTube video, “22 Year Old Girl Buys A Lamborghini Gallardo,” has over 11 million views (and counting) – but that video didn’t happen by accident. Amy worked hard to reverse-engineer content she knew would be popular and engaging. Now, with over 100M views on Youtube, Amy Sangster is sharing her toolkit for viral content creation, navigating judgment and dealing with haters on social media. In this episode, we talk about exactly how she approaches her profession as an influencer, what it’s like to step into the spotlight as an introvert and the tips and tricks she uses to continue honing her skills as she goes about her day-to-day life. No one is a natural-born influencer. There is a set of skills you can learn and spend your career honing + on this episode – we’re sharing them with you. Whether you’re taking your brand to the next level or are just beginning your journey in the social media space, this is a must-listen episode! Highlights: How Amy went from working in a bank to making a full-time career from social media. The simple mindset shift you can make today to get over caring what other people think. Why starting small is actually a good thing + the power of the “Micro-Influencer”. The ONE thing you need to do every time you are scrolling on social media. Defining the Creator Economy + why it matters for your business. Why the old “Influencer” is dead + what it really means to be a creator. Why learning social media can help you land your dream job. Links: The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Done For You Viral Reels Take the guesswork out of what to post on social media with 30 days of done-for-you content. Your Personalized Instagram Audit Get BossBabe CEO, Natalie Ellis’s secret system so you can audit your own IG account, figure out what’s working + what’s not and take your account to the next level. Influencer School Reviews Influencer School Our 12-week, guided coaching and certification program designed to help you gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of engaged followers and create a full-time income from social media. Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Amy Sangster: Website + Instagram Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Done For You Viral Reels Learn exactly how to unlock exponential Instagram growth with our proven viral reels formula. Take the guesswork out of what to post on social media with 30 days of done-for-you content. Get the Guide now at BossBabe.com/ViralReelsPodcast LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe.

Read More

Read Less