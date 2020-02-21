Episodes

806 mins

254. BBS: If I Started A New Biz, Here's How I'd Scale It To $1M

When you’re starting a business, there are so many distractions that can get in the way of what’s really important. Should I be writing a blog? Should I be thinking about SEO? Should I be doing X, Y and Z? Focusing everywhere all at once can be draining and inefficient. To narrow your focus for more impact, the trick is to simplify to amplify. Open and honest with you as ever, Natalie lays out the exact roadmap she'd follow if she was starting a business from scratch right now. Listen for this quick-but-powerful strategy lesson on where you should be investing your time and energy to get your business off the ground today. Highlights: The 3 things you should be OBSESSING over to get your business off the ground. Why you might be struggling to make sales (+ what to do about it!) How to simplify in order to amplify your business. Links: Your First Funnel Challenge by Russel Brunson – Try it for free!  10x Your Online Sales With This One Technique With ClickFunnels Founder Russell Brunson #95  Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie

942 mins

253. How We Were Able To Structure Our Business To Run Without Us (My Maternity Leave Secrets!)

Whether it’s a maternity leave, a long vacation or an extended sabbatical – one day, you may want to step away from your business and feel confident that it can run without you. If that seems far off, or even impossible, this is the episode for you. Natalie is sharing a sneak peek behind the scenes of how she and Danielle built bossbabe as a self-sustaining business through intentional delegation, team development, consistent playbooking and so much more. Taking time off, and hiring people that can steer the ship in your absence, might seem like tall tasks. But with patience and preparation, you can build the business of your dreams – that doesn’t require your 24/7 attention! Tune in to learn how. Highlights: How to find your Genius Zone and delegate the rest. The 4 questions you need to ask yourself to determine your role in your business. Unicorns really DO exist – here’s why they’re worth waiting for. Links: The Genius Zone: The Breakthrough Process to End Negative Thinking and Live in True Creativity by Gay Hendricks Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe.

1702 mins

252. BBS: 4 Proven Ways To Achieve Stress-Free Launches

Launches can be stressful + require a lot of your time. But what if they didn’t have to be? What if there was a simple, proven way to put your launches on autopilot and generate revenue at the same time? That’s exactly what we’re covering in this week’s episode of bossbabe business school.  Natalie interviews Danielle all about systems, playbooks and templatizing tasks that don’t need your time so you can get the most out of your launch. Apply these simple tips to either get your momentum going in a positive direction or keep it that way as you scale and hire support. Listen now. Highlights: Why you need a “launch playbook” + how to create one. The FREE project management tool we use and recommend for all business operators.  The 5 levels of a customer journey + how to address them in your launch. Links: Online Launch School (OLS) — Are you ready for the biggest online launch + cash injection your business has ever seen? Join Our Free, Launch Training + Coaching Call — Learn how to plan & execute profitable, repeatable launches with our 4-step formula. The Ultimate Pre-Launch Checklist — Get the EXACT checklist used at BossBabe to have profitable, successful launches – without all the stress. Highlights: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

4775 mins

251. Your Dating Life Is Impacting Your Business with Matthew Hussey

If you could describe your dating life in one word, what would it be? And how has the dynamic of your love life impacted your business? Today’s special episode is a bossbabe first – a conversation focused on dating – and we have dating + relationships expert Matthew Hussey here with us to share everything we need to know.  We talk energetics, how to honor individuality and answer YOUR questions. You don’t want to miss this. Listen now! Highlights: How your dating life is impacting your business – whether you realize it or not.  Matthew Hussey’s secret to building lasting confidence.  Why you keep getting told you’re “intimidating” and what to do about it.  Links: Who Pays for the Date? — YouTube video Love. Life. podcast with Matthew Hussey — Subscribe to Matthew’s podcast ​Discover How To Move On Strong After Heartbreak — Free video training Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE.

981 mins

250. BBS: 3 Ways To Know If Your Social Content Will Do Well

Sometimes posting can feel like a shot in the dark. You’ve spent all day on a piece of content, but you don’t know if it’ll work or not. Will people engage with it? Will it drive traffic to your intended programs or products? Join Danielle for this quick but impactful episode of bossbabe business school where she breaks down the latest tips on Reels, trending audio and attention-grabbing CTAs. Like anything, posting on social media gets easier with practice and studying. So pull up a chair and sharpen that pencil – it’s time for another class. Highlights: The 4 E’s of effective social content + how to apply it to your brand. How to catch on to trending audio while it's going viral – not after. The ONE thing you should include in every single post. Links: Natalie’s Social Media Monetization Training Viral Reels Guide — Go viral with the content that you post Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

4433 mins

249. The Secret To Manifestation, Abundance + Raising Your Vibration with Cathy Heller

Manifesting. Abundance. Vibration. Resonance. These catch phrases are talked about all the time when it comes to the mindset you need to grow your business. But have you ever paused to think about what living your life this way would really look like?  Well in this week’s podcast episode – we’re talking about just that. Cathy Heller is the host of the acclaimed Don’t Keep Your Day Job podcast, and she’s joining us for this incredible conversation.  From living in “resonance” to understanding and embracing the unity that is this shared existence – Cathy is sharing it all. You don’t want to miss this deeply powerful episode. Listen now! Highlights: How to identify your upper limits and finally push past them – in life + business/ What it looks (and feels!) like to raise your vibration and claim the life you deserve.  The #1 thing standing in your way when it comes to manifestation. Links: Cathy Heller Presents Don't Keep Your Day Job — Listen to the podcast Don’t Keep Your Day Job Book Take the Passion Finder Quiz Follow: Instagram: @cathy.heller bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe.

1093 mins

248. BBS: BTS Of Our Executive Team Retreat

Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes in bossbabe executive meetings? Today’s special episode of bossbabe business school invites you to sit at the table as Natalie details the strategic workflows and thought exercises the executive team at bossbabe works through in order to prioritize, monetize and optimize growth + revenue across the business. Get ready to get tactical with this high-elevation executive sneak peek! Highlights: How the bossbabe executive team uses the Boston Consulting Growth Share Matrix. Why you need to know your “north star” + how to find it.  The mistake most business owners make when scaling + how to avoid it.  Links: The Société - Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

3975 mins

247. Corporate Natalie on Comedy, Confidence & Creating Viral Content

From hilarious takes on the idiosyncrasies of the corporate world to a playful look at working remote – Corporate Natalie’s Reels and TikToks have caught the attention of people everywhere. In this week’s episode, Corporate Natalie is giving you a peek behind the scenes at her content creation process and sharing what it’s really like to have a career in social media. Plus – she’s opening up about what her confidence and mental health journey has looked like over the past few years + sharing practical tips for keeping yourself in a healthy minset when posting online is your job.  You don’t want to miss this powerful episode. Listen now! Highlights: Corporate Natalie’s secrets for brand deals + viral content. How social media impacts mental health + what you can do to take care of yourself. Practical tips for developing confidence so you can post consistently on Instagram without letting imposter syndrome get in the way. Links: Insta Influence Kit — 100+ Instagram templates to help you post consistently on IG Viral Reels Guide — Go viral with the content that you post Follow Corporate Natalie Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

874 mins

246. BBS: Find Yourself Procrastinating? This Cognitive Shift Might Change Everything

Are you a chronic procrastinator? Or maybe you’re someone who revises content to no end in the endless pursuit of “perfection”.  We all have these tendencies, and while we convince ourselves they’re harmless, they can really stand in the way of positive progress. So, what’s actually behind these mental blocks? And how can you move past them in a way that supports yourself and your business? Join Natalie for this new episode of bossbabe business school as she helps you identify, acknowledge and overcome the fear-based blocks that have appeared along your path to success. Highlights: Why the very thing standing in your way might actually be there to protect you. How to acknowledge your mindset blocks and use them to your advantage.  What your procrastination and perfectionism are trying to tell you + why you need to listen. Links: The Société - Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Create Your Future - Download our FREE, 3-Step Formula to finally hit the six-figure mark in your business. Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

2851 mins

245. How To Grow + Develop A Top-Performing Team with Susan Sarich of SusieCakes

Susan Sarich is baking something exciting at SusieCakes, a quickly growing dessert brand that celebrates the women who inspired the recipes + operate the business. She’s built a company culture that honors the individual experience of its staff – and she’s here to tell us exactly how she did it. Highlights: The key to building a team + cultivating a strong company culture. How to honor motherhood in your business. Why you should always follow your gut + what you risk when you don’t. Links: SusieCakes — The most festive way to celebrate! Now featuring nationwide delivery  Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

1070 mins

244. BBS: Unlock Our Million-Dollar Launch Formula

We’ve helped entrepreneurs just like you launch and scale businesses, programs and products – hitting six-figures and beyond. In today’s episode, we’re sharing our tried and tested launch secrets so you can scale your business with ease.  What are some common mistakes people make when launching? How can you templatize your launch cycles and put them on autopilot? Exactly who do you need on your team to offer the most support?  Tune in for a behind-the-scenes look into how bossbabe plans and executes successful launches all year round.  Highlights: How to identify + attract your ideal client. The key to designing your own rinse-and-repeat launch strategy. Why launches are going to help you scale to six-figures and beyond.  Links: Join Our Free, Launch Training + Coaching Call - Learn how to plan & execute profitable, repeatable launches with our 4-step formula. The Ultimate Pre-Launch Checklist - Get the EXACT checklist used at BossBabe to have profitable, successful launches – without all the stress. Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

3763 mins

243. How To Get Started As An Investor with Pocket Sun

Investing is one of the biggest ways to build wealth and support companies you truly believe in. But how do you get started investing?  Our friend and go-to financial expert, Pocket Sun, is here to answer that question + lay out exactly what you need to do if you want to start investing – today. Get ready to take notes as Pocket lays out the specific avenues and expected timelines required to earn 30X, 50X, even 200X on your investment. Listen now! Highlights: Why investing matters – for yourself and your business. What you can do today to start investing in companies you care about. Links: Instagram: @pocketysun Angel Investment Training — fempire.iamgoal.com Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

1091 mins

242. BBS: 3 Secrets To Change Your Mindset + Exponentially Grow On IG

Showing up on social media is so much more than tapping the “post” button, especially if your intent is to grow your audience, your brand and your sales.  If you feel like you’re gaining followers but losing them just as quickly, struggling to convert followers into paying customers or are frozen in inaction with limiting beliefs – Danielle’s got you covered in this week’s social media-focused episode of the bossbabe business school. Highlights: The truth about Danielle’s social media journey.  3 kinds of limiting beliefs + how to dispel them forever. The go-to bossbabe tools to get you started showing up consistently on social! Links: Insta Influence Kit — 100+ Instagram templates to help you post consistently on IG Viral Reels Guide — Go viral with the content that you post Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

3920 mins

241. Become A Sales Expert And 10x Your Business with Krista Mashore

The sales process is one area of business that continues to evolve at light-speed pace. Your high school (even college) textbooks are surely out of date – replaced by online courses and community market leaders that have the foresight to share their knowledge with the world. That’s exactly what our guest today, Krista Mashore, has done. After pivoting from a stable and lucrative career in real estate, she’s now at the helm of two online businesses bringing in seven figures a month!  How did she do it? She became an expert at sales. Tune in to soak up her passion, to reframe how you think about the sales process forever and to start truly serving your community with your many gifts. Highlights: How Krista has used her story to impact women around the world. What you can do today to shift your mindset + sell with confidence.  Krista’s 3-step formula to close any sale.  Links: Sign up for Krista Mashore’s Sales Bootcamp Course Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE.

1453 mins

240. BBS: Six Steps To Manifest More Money Into Your Life + Your Business

This week, we’re talking about money. There’s no shame in wanting more in your life + we’re giving you the best tools to manifest more money for your business. Let’s get to work! Tune in to this week’s bossbabe business school as Danielle teaches on the power of manifestation and why taking time to visualize yourself in scenarios of success is a time-tested and proven method to call incredible circumstances into your life. Highlights: Six things you can do TODAY to manifest more money in your life. The science behind manifestation + why it really is no fluff. Kathrin Zenkina’s top manifestation tips. Links: Get Kathrin Zenkina’s Manifestation Masterclass + join the #1 community for ambitious women who are serious about building profitable online businesses! Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

4088 mins

239. Support Your Health AND Business With These Key Lifestyle Shifts with Kitty Blomfield

Kitty Blomfield gets it. From crash diets to intense exercise – she tried it all. In this week’s episode, she’s debunking some of the most widespread myths about nutrition and sharing her secrets so you can live a truly healthy lifestyle. Plus – she’s unpacking why prioritizing your health needs to become a non-negotiable + sharing the key pivots you can make TODAY to become a healthier you.  If you’ve tried everything for in wellness journey + nothing seems to work, or if you know you need to shift your lifestyle so it supports your health and your business – this episode is for you.  Highlights: Debunking the most widespread myths about nutrition (and sharing what you REALLY need to know). How Kitty made a massive career pivot + how you can, too. Why prioritizing your health is critical for your business + key lifestyle shifts you can start to make – today.  Links: Saturée Skincare — Use code BOSSBABE for 10% off NuStrength — Use code BOSSBABE for 10% off $5000 Podcast: Weight Loss For Women NuStrength 7-Day Challenge  NuStrength Insyte App Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Kitty Blomfield Instagram: @kittyblomfield Saturée Instagram: @saturee_official Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

1395 mins

238. BBS: 5 Ways To Make Sales On Your Website

You know you need a website, but how do you know if it’s effective? There’s a lot to get yourself familiar with – should you go with a mobile version or desktop? Photography or video? In the past, you could get by without spending much time on questions like this.  Now, they are critical to the success of your business online. Join Danielle for this episode of bossbabe business school as she reveals the top tricks for making a high-converting website that retains visitors, and more importantly – makes sales. Highlights: Do these 5 things if you want to see results on your website.  Should you optimize for desktop or mobile? We’re ending the debate – for good.  The ONE piece of content can increase your sales by 144%! Links: Get Anna’s Website Masterclass— Get Anna Nassery’s Masterclass on How To Build A Website That Converts + join the #1 community for ambitious women who are serious about building profitable online businesses. Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

2539 mins

237. How To Grow Your Business During A Recession with Dean Graziosi

Every day, we hear how the economy is changing. But what does that mean for your business? And what can you do – right now – to get out ahead of what’s coming and ensure you’ll thrive? Dean Graziosi is one of the world’s leading minds on entrepreneurship. Today, he’s sharing his invaluable insights on how to grow and flourish as a person and as a business leader – even in the midst of a tough economy. Whether you have a business, are thinking about launching one or still undecided on whether or not it’s for you – this is the episode that will push you over the edge to total confidence. Now is the time to claim your wisdom, your experience and your knowledge – and use them to better your life! Highlights: How your mindset will get you through this economic turn down.  Why millionaires are made during recessions (+ how you can be one of them). The best product you can create right now to limit overhead and 10x your sales.  Links: Time to Thrive Challenge — Starts August 2nd   Uncovering Your Millionaire Success Habits with Dean Graziosi Dean Graziosi On the Exact Steps to Making Your First $250K as an Entrepreneur Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Online Launch School Learn how to plan & execute profitable, repeatable launches with our proven, 4 step formula. Join Our Free, Launch Training + Coaching Call

1251 mins

236. BBS: "I'm Always Hiring The Wrong People"

Hiring is hard! All entrepreneurs can relate.  We all make mistakes, but staffing changes can be some of the most costly missteps we can make. With the time and investment needed to bring in (and then replace) someone new, it’s critical to get these decisions right as often as possible. But as the world of hiring continues to evolve, best practices change along with it. In this episode of the bossbabe business school, Danielle goes into detail about exactly how to attract the most aligned talent for your business. It starts with being specific, not being afraid to add a little bit of style to your job listing and then doing some advanced personality testing to make sure everyone’s compatible. Listen to this episode before setting up your next job listing to finally attract the perfect employee for that important role in your business. Highlights: How to write a job posting that will attract the right candidates. Steal bossbabe’s tried and true interview process for your next hire. The #1 mistake people make when hiring and how to avoid it. Links: Join The Société — The #1 community for ambitious women who are serious about building profitable online businesses. Follow: Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

2361 mins

235. How To Avoid Burnout

We know the feeling. Sometimes there’s just so much work to do, you feel like you have to go, go, go until it’s all finished – only then, can you feel better about yourself or your progress. The trouble is, there is no end. It’s a dangerous cycle that’s easy to fall into for any entrepreneur. In today’s episode, Danielle is joined by accomplished businesswoman and podcaster, Lori Harder, to talk about what burnout is, how you can avoid it + the simple things you can do (starting now!) to take better care of yourself. Listen now! Highlights: Ask yourself these questions if you think you might be approaching burnout. The key difference between resting + recharging. Why saying NO to some things means saying YES to others. Links: Subscribe to Lori’s podcast — Earn Your Happy Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: Lunya Use code “FOR-BOSSBABES” for $20 off your first purchase of $100 or more at Lunya.co. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Just Thrive Use code “BOSSBABE” to save 15% at JustThriveHealth.com

884 mins

234. BBS: Overcome Imposter Syndrome + Start Showing Up On Social Media

Imposter syndrome. We’ve all felt it at some point, but for a lot of us – it feels the most intense when you think about showing up on social media. Can you relate? If yes – this week’s episode of bossbabe business school is for you. Join Danielle as she talks overcoming imposter syndrome, the best types of social content to post and her simple (and free!) hacks to help you start showing up consistently online. Highlights: The simple mindset shift ti help you overcome imposter syndrome on social media. Danielle’s content batching process + how you can replicate it. Exactly how often you should be posting based on what kind of growth you want to see.  Links: 30 Days of Content (Freebie) — Take the guesswork out of what to post on social media with 30 days of done-for-you content. Insta Influence Kit — 100+ Instagram templates to help you post consistently on IG Canva Pro - Get a 30-Day, FREE trial of Canva pro Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

3847 mins

233. Confidence, Individuality + True Beauty with Celebrity Makeup Artist, Mally Roncal

Have you ever wondered what it might be like to travel on someone like Beyonce’s glam squad? Unsurprisingly, reaching such heights in the industry requires hard work, grit, a smart pivot or two and a touch of good luck. Our guest today, the effervescent Mally Roncal, is one of the most sought-after makeup artists in the world. From Queen B to JLO, she’s had the best and brightest in her chair. She tells us all about how she broke into the celebrity makeup industry, her brand building journey, and what beauty really means to her – acceptance of our individuality and the celebration of our differences. Get ready to laugh (and even cry) as Mally gets deep on her early inspirations, her family and her signature look! Highlights: The real, behind the scenes of doing Beyoncé’s makeup. What beauty and self-acceptance REALLY is + how to define it for yourself. How to pivot + why learning how to change course is critical for your success. Why even celebs feel imposter syndrome + the best tips for overcoming it. Links: Shop Mally Beauty at mally.com Tune in to Mally’s Beauty on QVC Order Mally’s Book – Love, Lashes, and Lipstick: My Secrets for a Gorgeous, Happy Life Instagram: @mallyroncal Twitter: @mallyroncal YouTube: Mally Beauty Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Lunya Use code “FOR-BOSSBABES” for $20 off your first purchase of $100 or more at Lunya.co. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

871 mins

232. BBS: Find Your Purpose With This 4-Step Exercise

Finding your purpose doesn’t need to be a big song and dance. Like most things we come up against when building a business, you can more easily tackle more nuanced, conceptual issues by breaking them into smaller pieces. In this episode of bossbabe business school, Danielle walks you through a simple, 4-step exercise designed to help you generate some positive momentum on your journey toward finding your passion.  The good news? The answer is probably already right in front of you – in your texts, your friendships + your free time. Listen now.  Highlights: The 4-step exercise to finding your true purpose.  Why Tony Robbins says you should always write your problems down on paper.  How to find your purpose in your text messages.  Links: Join The Société — The #1 community for ambitious women who are serious about building profitable online businesses. Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

3753 mins

231. How To Find Life-Long Mentors + Build A Strong Company Culture with Tiff’s Treats Founders – Tiffany Taylor and Leon Chen

It’s so easy to bury yourself in self-doubt, especially if what you’re aiming for is truly unique. The lack of a predetermined path forward sometimes means you need to clear one of your own. That’s exactly what Tiffany Taylor and Leon Chen, from Tiff’s Treats Cookie Delivery, have done – launching and scaling the first-of-its-kind, on-demand delivery bakery that’s grown steadily and thoughtfully since first landing on the early internet in 1999. They keep it simple and sweet, and have earned a loyal fanbase by focusing on what’s really important: customer experience. They join the show today to talk about the inspiration for their company values, the importance of data and technology in their growth, how they went about raising money and why their failures were some of their greatest lessons along the way. Highlights: How a college side hustle turned into a $500 million dollar business! The real, behind-the-scenes of getting funding in your business.   How to find great mentors + when you should NOT listen to their advice.  Links: Tiff's Treats Cookie Delivery – Order with this link to get 20% off! Read their new book! – It's Not Just Cookies Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Instagram: @tiffstreats Twitter: @tiffstreats Facebook: Tiff's Treats Mentioned in this episode: The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Just Thrive Use code “BOSSBABE” to save 15% at JustThriveHealth.com

877 mins

230. BBS: The 80/20 Rule + How It Applies To Your Mind

What if we told you that what’s standing in the way of you making more money in your business is actually your mindset? It’s true. And in this week’s episode of bossbabe business school – Danielle is sharing how you can overcome your mindset blocks to reach your full potential in life + business. Listen now! Highlights: The ONE thing that sets you apart from other entrepreneurs The most common question Danielle gets asked + how she answers it Why changing your mindset can actually make you more $$ Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

3343 mins

229. ONE Shift You Need To Make For Your Mental Health

You know those butterflies you get in your stomach before a big meeting? They’re real!  Well, kind of. The truth is that those are messages going from your gut to your brain, and that connection goes both ways – impacting how we think, act, feel and perform. Tina Anderson is the founder of Just Thrive Health, one of the best probiotic supplement brands on the market. She joins us to discuss the importance of how our gut health can seriously affect our mental health in today's stressful climate. Get ready to learn the signs that your gut may be out of balance and understand what diet changes you need to make to support and strengthen your brain-gut health. These connections might surprise you, but it’s important information that just might change your life.  Highlights: What is the “brain/gut connection” and why it matters. How to figure out if you have a leaky gut. 5 things you need to STOP eating if you want to heal your gut. The simple lifestyle shifts you can make today to take care of your mental health. Links: Shop all of Just Thrive’s lab-tested products – Use the code BOSSBABE at checkout for 15% off your purchase at https://justthrivehealth.com/discount/BOSSBABE  Learn more about the scientific processes and studies that go into Just Thrive products – justthrivehealth.com/pages/our-story Episode 149: Why Your Gut Health is Linked to Energy and Anxiety with Tina Anderson Episode 182: Why Healing Your Gut Should Be a Top Healthy Priority + The Steps on How to Do It with Tina Anderson Blog: 5 Supplements That Power BossBabe CEO’s Daily Routine   Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Instagram: @justthrivehealth Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

1045 mins

228. BBS: This Is Where You Should Be Spending Your Time

It's a battle every entrepreneur wages: busy vs. productive, efficient vs. effective. We all fall into the easy trap – going days and weeks thinking you’re crushing to-do lists and making progress, only to realize it’s been busy work all along. Sometimes there’s so much to be done, it can be overwhelming trying to prioritize your time and energy. Natalie is your host for this edition of bossbabe business school, where she reveals the ONLY two things you should be spending your time on.  Take out today’s checklist and be honest with yourself, how much of it absolutely NEEDS to happen today? And how much of it is only there to keep you comfortable and distracted? Highlights: The ONLY two things to focus on if you want your business to grow. How to decide what to sell + how to sell it. Why you can (and should) take a red pen to 80% of your to-do list. Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

3954 mins

227. How To Leave Your 9-to-5 with Jenna Kutcher

There's no such thing as “supposed to” – especially when it comes to your life + business. In this week’s episode, Jenna Kutcher is telling us all about the moment she realized she couldn’t stay at her nine-to-five, how she started her first side hustle + what she did to build the life she (literally) dreamed of.  Plus – she’s unpacking why trusting yourself and taking imperfect action is the secret key to your success. You’re not going to want to miss this. Listen now! Highlights: Why seeing her boss’s family photo was Jenna Kutcher’s wake-up moment What buying a pair of new jeans has to do with your success in life + business How to start trusting yourself again + why imperfect action is the key to results The secret about side-hustles that nobody tells you Links: Read the amazing new book — how are you, really? The Expert Series — Grab Jenna’s brand NEW course + FULL bonus suite for FREE! Goal Digger Podcast — Tune in to Jenna’s live-workshop style podcast for more business building inspo! The Société — Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. How To Make $10k In The Next 30 Days – What if making $10k didn’t have to feel impossible? And what if you had a clear + proven path forward to grow your business after that? During this 90-minute training, bossbabe President, Danielle Canty is taking the guesswork out of how to make more money – whether you’re looking to start your side hustle or grow your business. Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Instagram: @jennakutcher Twitter: @jennakutcher YouTube: bossbabe: subscribe Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

929 mins

226. BBS: Stop Taking This Business Advice

Natalie drops in for the third edition of bossbabe business school…to make a confession. Mistakes were made, bad advice was taken and lessons were learned – we share these kinds of stories to help you avoid the same fate! If you want to know what business advice to STOP taking (and what you should actually be listening to instead) – this episode is for you. Listen now.  PS – What’s the worst business advice can you remember getting? DM @iamnatalie and @bossbabe.inc on Instagram with your stories. Highlights: The BIG mistake that bossbabe made last year (+ how you can avoid the same fate) The one piece of business advice you have to STOP taking. How to empower yourself (and your team) to make the right choices for your business. Links: The Société — Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

3068 mins

225. What Zodiac Signs To Hire (Or Not To Hire) In Your Business

Hiring people for your business and building a team can feel like a massive risk. You run the interviews, you review the resumes – but there’s still a chance things don’t work out. And if that happens – you’ve just wasted everyone’s time. Zodiac and personality expert, Ophira Edut, one half of the amazing and influential AstroTwins, joins the podcast today to tell us that there’s another way – by following the stars! It’s true – we know that certain people work better with certain others. We learn today that the roadmap to these insights has been hanging right above us this whole time! Tune into this super insightful cosmic conversation to learn more about yourself and how to build a truly aligned team.  Highlights: The astrological red flags to watch out for in any interview. What jobs are best for you based on your zodiac sign. How to use astrology to make your next hire.  What sign you should have as your business partner. Links: The I*AM System AstroStyle Career and Money Horoscopes  Myers–Briggs Type Indicator AstroStyle Website Read: 2022 Yearly Horoscope Guide Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Follow @astrotwins on Instagram Subscribe to the AstroTwins TV YouTube channel Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe.

976 mins

224. BBS: 6 Steps To Starting (+ Growing) Your Business

When it comes to building a business, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with all the information and advice out there. So let’s simplify things.  In this episode of bossbabe business school, Danielle is sharing just SIX (really, just six!) things to think about if you want to grow your business. And the best part is – you can start applying these things right now. Highlights: Why building a business is 80% mindset and 20% skill. The ONLY six things you need to focus on if you want to grow. How to identify + focus on the needle-movers so you can see real results.  Links: FREE: Your No B.S, Revenue Growth Guide – The ONE resource you need to eliminate distraction and make more money in your business.  The Société Revenue Accelerator – Your six-pillar checklist to growing your revenue – so don’t have to worry about where your next sale is coming from + can finally go all-in with your business. Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie YouTube: bossbabe: subscribe Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

4544 mins

223. How to Read Peoples’ Body Language & Control Your Own

Have you ever considered what your superpower might be, if given a chance? The ability to fly? Super strength? It’s hard to go wrong. But what if you gained the ability to read the emotions of those around you – even know when they’re lying?  And what if we told you these powers were there for the taking – with a little practice? Vanessa Van Edwards is an expert on people – specifically, how we behave. She wrote the book on human behavior, literally! As a researcher, she’s studied social cues and body language for seventeen years and packs so much actionable information into this episode – you’ll want to listen twice.  We are not exaggerating when we say that this interview is one of the best of the year – maybe even one of the best in the entire bossbabe catalog. We strive to provide our community with the most tactical, attainable and impactful advice we possibly can. We promise, this one really stacks up. Listen in as Vanessa unlocks the secrets to respect, confidence, authority and authenticity – and don’t be afraid to pause and take notes! Highlights: What non-verbal signs you’re sending out + what they’re telling people about your attitude Things you can do TODAY to project more self-confidence in every interaction The formula for how you should be sending your emails + starting your Zoom meetings How to tell if someone isn’t telling the truth + what questions to ask to get the REAL story Links: Vanessa’s Free Likability Training – 3 secrets you can use to develop greater influence, lead teams and reach success faster! Science of People – Explore related content, feature articles and media – and order Vanessa’s books. Vanessa Van Edwards YouTube – Join over 740k subscribers in following Vanessa’s research and speaking appearances. Get the book: Captivate Get the book: Cues Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Vanessa Van Edwards: @vvanedwards Linkedin: Vanessa Van Edwards YouTube: bossbabe: subscribe Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Just Thrive Use code “BOSSBABE” to save 15% at JustThriveHealth.com

1571 mins

222. BBS: How To Look & Sound More Confident (Even When You're Nervous)

A new bossbabe episode on a Friday? Your eyes and ears do not deceive you. This is the very first in a new series of mini episodes where Danielle will be leading the bossbabe community through extra actionable, no BS business tips to help you grow — fast! But business advice is everywhere, right? Vague sweeping advice is easily accessible, yes. But these deep dive episodes are meant to provide listeners with behind-the-scenes expert advice, real processes and business techniques that we have used + proven to be effective. ...and now, we're passing them on to you. Today, we’re learning to sound, look and pitch our business with more confidence. No, we’re not on about pantsuits and presentations – Danielle covers real life examples, detailing the nuance in every moment – seen and unseen.  It takes practice, but remember – confidence breeds competence. Even the slightest of details can make a huge difference in a first impression. Ready to dive in? Listen now.   Highlights: Welcome to the new bossbabe business school! What’s on the agenda? How to control your breathing and eliminate filler words. What your facial expressions and non-verbal communication is saying about you (and about your business). Why selling is a service + how to pitch with confidence. Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

1663 mins

221. 4 Changes You Should Make To Your Business In This Economy

If you follow the news – and even if you don’t – you’ve seen and heard an uptick in economic related chatter lately. It’s everywhere, but what does it mean and how should we react? Whether it’s gas prices, inflation or interest rates, something is afoot. As you’ve no doubt learned from your own work, and from past guests, the best way to handle unexpected challenges and changes is to prepare for them as best we can.  But how can we prepare for something we can’t see? Danielle recently had the pleasure of attending a mastermind session where she participated in conversations with some of the world’s best business leaders from Tony Robbins to Dean Graziosi, Jenna Kutcher and Russell Brunson. What shook out was a list of actions that they, and anyone, can take to weather unpredictable future market conditions. Don’t worry, Danielle saved you a seat! She soaked up the room’s overflowing wisdom and delivered an invaluable wrap-up to Société members + recorded her presentation!  Get your notepads out for this super actionable episode on the way to hardening your business, and business model, for the forecasted changes to come. Highlights: What the world’s best business leaders do during economic uncertainty. How to anticipate your customers’ needs and speak to them in your marketing. Why some businesses grow during economic uncertainty + how you can ensure you’re one of them. The best advice Danielle received from Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi, Jenna Kutcher and Russell Brunson. Links: The Société – Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Listen: Tony Robbins Helps You Define Success Listen: Life With Meaning + Purpose: A Conversation With Tony Robbins Listen: Uncovering Your Millionaire Success Habits with Dean Graziosi Listen: Dean Graziosi On the Exact Steps to Making Your First $250K as an Entrepreneur Listen: 10x Your Online Sales With This One Technique With ClickFunnels Founder Russell Brunson Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie YouTube: bossbabe: subscribe Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe.

3385 mins

220. The Struggles Of Balancing Motherhood And Business With REAL Housewife Heather Dubrow

Heather Dubrow is an actor, reality TV star and fellow podcaster – and most importantly a mom. In this week’s episode of the bossbabe podcast, Heather is sharing her approach to motherhood and how she’s been able to prioritize her family above all else – while also striving for her ambitious goals.  The behind-the-scenes of REAL housewife – Heather Dubrow. Plus – she’s sharing her story of becoming a REAL Housewife and giving her tips for building a healthy, strong marriage that can withstand whatever life throws at you. You do not want to miss this episode. Listen now.  Highlights: What it really looks like to balance motherhood and business – and whether “balance” is what we should even strive for at all The unexpected story of how Heather became a REAL Housewives star Heather’s practical tips to building a strong, healthy marriage The compliment Heather got from Rihanna that stuck with her forever Links: Heather Dubrow’s World Listen to Heather’s podcast! The Société – Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Just Thrive – Use code BOSSBABE for 20% off your order of JustThrive products! Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Heather Dubrow: @heatherdubrow YouTube: bossbabe: subscribe Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Just Thrive Use code “BOSSBABE” to save 15% at JustThriveHealth.com Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe.

4288 mins

219. The Truth About The Beauty Industry + What’s REALLY In Your Makeup Bag with Andy Hnilo

Andy Hnilo, the founder and CEO of Alitura Naturals, is here to warn us about the harmful and dirty ingredients hiding in our makeup bags. Sure, it’s a reality check we probably aren't ready to face, but it’s one we need to raise major awareness on. Why? Because the toxic chemicals we’re applying to our skin and ingesting in our bodies are affecting us more than we could ever imagine.  Alitura Naturals’ story began when former model, Andy Hnilo woke up in a hospital bed – having been struck by a series of vehicles while simply crossing the street. Out of desperation, he started making his own skincare products to aid the healing of his severe facial scars.  This minor interest soon turned into a full-blown exploration on the wellness journey he was about to embark on. Listen now to get the full story + find out which of your skincare products you should keep using and what you need to throw away – for good. Highlights: Why getting hit by a car – twice – sparked Andy’s skincare journey. Why most labels are lying to you + how to see past the BS. The top 3 chemicals to avoid in food and skincare products at all costs. The skincare secrets you need to have your healthiest skin ever. Links: The Alitura Website Visit for more info to help you or to buy some of their products for yourself. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Just Thrive  Use code BOSSBABE for 20% off your order of JustThrive products! Think Dirty App Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Andy Hnilo: @andyhnilo Alitura: @alituranaturals YouTube: bossbabe: subscribe  Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Just Thrive Use code “BOSSBABE” to save 15% at JustThriveHealth.com LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

4779 mins

218. How To Use Social Media To Make A Positive Impact

Chloe is an internationally acclaimed social designer, TEDx speaker, the founder of NEXT Memphis and was named one of Forbes’ 2020 30 Under 30. She’s used her platform and her story to enact meaningful change in her community – and she’s sharing how you can do the same. In this week’s episode of the bossbabe podcast, Chloe Hakim-Moore and Danielle Canty are having an honest and meaningful conversation about equality, equity, social design and how we all can each use our platforms to make a real difference in our communities.  Yes – there’s a lot of progress we still need to make in our society, and seeing how far we need to go can feel overwhelming. It’s our hope that this podcast gives you actionable steps you can start to take in your life and business today to start making real and lasting change. Listen now.  Highlights: The difference between equality + equity – and why one has the power to change our world How you can use social media to enact meaningful change in your community Understanding social design + why it matters for your business How Chloe became Forbes 30 Under 30 + how you can, too The three keys behind giving a strong presentation and TED talk Links: The 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30 List See Chloe’s amazing achievement for yourself! NEXT Memphis Find out more about Chloe’s community childcare organization.  Your Ultimate Roadmap To Making Six Figures In 2022 The only six steps you need to take to get unstuck + make more money doing what you love in 2022. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Influencer School Our 12-week, guided coaching and certification program designed to help you gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of engaged followers and create a full-time income from social media. Influencer School Reviews Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Chloe Hakim-Moore: @chloehakimmoore Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass

5225 mins

217. How To Build F**king Confidence with Lisa Bilyeu

Lisa Bilyeu, co-founder and president of Impact Theory and co-founder of the billion-dollar business, Quest Nutrition, is here with the facts that will completely change your approach to confidence. Lisa has found amazing success in life + business through hard work and mastering the art of self-confidence… …but it didn’t happen overnight Tune in to hear Lisa’s story about becoming authentically herself + how she was able to develop radical confidence that changed the trajectory of her life and her business.  Highlights: How Lisa built her billion-dollar business + why you can, too. The difference between “fake it till you make it” confidence and being authentically yourself. The #1 misconception about confidence + how to rewrite your story. The ONE time judging yourself can be a good thing. Lisa’s top 3 tools for radical confidence you can start implementing TODAY. Links: The Radical Confidence website: Purchase a copy of Lisa’s book Radical Confidence and enjoy the bonus material she mentioned in the episode! Radical Confidence Book “Level Up Your Life, Your Worth + Your Bank Balance with Mel Robbins”: Listen to this classic bossbabe episode mentioned in the episode.  Your Ultimate Roadmap To Making Six Figures In 2022: The only six steps you need to take to get unstuck + make more money doing what you love in 2022. The Société: Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Follow: Bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Lisa Bilyeu: @lisabilyeu Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Just Thrive Use code “BOSSBABE” to save 15% at JustThriveHealth.com Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

3336 mins

216. Your Essential Guide To Prenatal Nutrition

So many women and moms-to-be stress about their diet. Katie Dewhurst is the bossbabe behind Hello Balance. Using her knowledge of functional medicine, she’s on a mission to help close the 2-3 decade gap that exists between nutritional guidelines and what the latest research shows.  There’s so much pressure surrounding what we eat – especially during pregnancy. We can completely overthink things and create unnecessary stress – but what if there was a better way?  Katie has a few simple tricks designed to help add extra nutrition to your diet without completely changing everything. She’s also an expert on managing blood sugar spikes, which is incredibly important knowledge to have. Rooted in the knowledge and success of a private practice and cookbook, Katie and her brand are trusted leaders in the world of nutrition and diet. Pregnant or not, there are so many amazing health and wellness takeaways this week that anyone can put to use. Tune in! Highlights: Bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis’s journey with nutrition through pregnancy + why following her intuition has been the biggest help. Why there’s SO much pressure surrounding what we eat during pregnancy + what you should be doing instead.  What you can do today to add extra nutrition for your diet and optimize your vitamin intake. The simple trick to help you introduce cleaner alternative products to your lifestyle without making drastic changes. Links: Hello Balance Find out more about Hello Balance at the official website. Join The Hello Baby Prenatal Nutrition Course! Sign up for the Hello Baby prenatal nutrition course to learn everything you need to know to stack the deck in your baby’s favor. Use code “bossbabe” and get $50 off!  Your Ultimate Roadmap To Making Six Figures In 2022 The only six steps you need to take to get unstuck + make more money doing what you love in 2022. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Hello Baby Prenatal Nutrition: @hellobabynutrition YouTube: bossbabe: subscribe  Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

4374 mins

215. How To Tell If You're In A Toxic Friendship

Are your friends toxic?  Hint: the answer might surprise you. We have couples therapy, family therapy, individual therapy, but there’s almost no help out there when it comes to handling our friendships. That’s why psychotherapist, Erin Falconer is here to share her guide for managing and growing your relationships to get the best out of life. In this podcast, author Erin Falconer is sharing how to strengthen the friendships you have, attract the friendships you need and break up with the friendships in your life that are no longer serving you.  Highlights: How you can identify a toxic relationship and what to do about it. The anatomy of a healthy female friendship + how to cultivate more of them in your life. What you can do today to make new friends as an adult. How many friends should you have + how many is too many. Why you need different friendship groups for different phases of your life. Links: The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Done For You Viral Reels Take the guesswork out of what to post on social media with 30 days of done-for-you content. Your Personalized Instagram Audit Get bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis’s secret system so you can audit your own IG account, figure out what’s working + what’s not and take your account to the next level. Influencer School Reviews Influencer School Our 12-week, guided coaching and certification program designed to help you gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of engaged followers and create a full-time income from social media. Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Erin Falconer: @erinfalconer  Read: How to Break Up with Your Friends YouTube: bossbabe: subscribe  Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Babbel Right now, save up to 60% off your subscription when you go to Babbel.com/bossbabe.

4939 mins

214. How To Unlock Your Feminine Power with Mel Wells

Do you ever feel like you’re trying to be something that you’re not? Like you’re pushing against your natural flow because it’s what society expects?  It’s exhausting. But what if we told you that embracing your true energy – your natural state of being – could allow you to have more success than you’ve ever imagined?  According to Mel Wells, that’s exactly how things work.  We’ve all heard of feminine and masculine energy, but what does unlocking your feminine power actually mean? How can it enhance our lives, our relationships and our approach to business?  In this week’s episode, bestselling author + speaker Mel Wells is sharing her perspective. If you’ve heard of feminine energy + want to learn how it shows up in your life (and how to use it so you can grow!) – this episode is for you. Listen now. Highlights: Why “feminine power” is more than a woo-woo, buzz word.  Your period + why paying attention to your body matters to your overall well-being. How to connect with our intuition – even when it goes against your logic. The seven female archetypes + how they show up in your life. Why understanding your feminine and masculine energy matters for your career + business. The simple mindset hack for turning your weaknesses into advantages. Links: The Goddess Revolution: Make Peace with Food, Love Your Body and Reclaim Your Life Take the Female Archetype Quiz Bossbabe Episode #201: “Tony Robbins Helps You Define Success” The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Done For You Viral Reels Take the guesswork out of what to post on social media with 30 days of done-for-you content. Your Personalized Instagram Audit Get bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis’s secret system so you can audit your own IG account, figure out what’s working + what’s not and take your account to the next level. Influencer School Reviews Influencer School Our 12-week, guided coaching and certification program designed to help you gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of engaged followers and create a full-time income from social media. Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Mel Wells: Website + @iammelwells YouTube: bossbabe: subscribe  Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

3943 mins

213. Making $25k in 24 Hours With Only 2600 Followers

What if we told you that you could make $25k on social media in just 24 hours?  *ahem* and then what if we told you that you didn’t need to have a massive following to see that kind of result? That’s the kind of success our guests saw on social media after focusing on their accounts for just 12 weeks. And with thousands of dollars in revenue + millions of views on their posts – their success just keeps on building.  Jamie Bareño and Mikala MacFadzen are two of our Influencer School students, and in this week’s episode, they’re sharing exactly how they got this kind of success on social media + what you can do right now if you want to accomplish the same thing. If you don’t have a massive following, but still want to make money on social media – this episode is for you. Listen now! Highlights: What it really looks like to become a full-time Influencer in 2022. The #1 thing you need to do for YOURSELF if you want your business to grow. How much money you can realistically make on social media. The most common social media pitfalls + how you can avoid them in your business. The secret to building momentum in your business and achieving new levels of success. Why you cannot ignore your calling + what’s at risk if you do. Links: The Influencer Masterclass ﻿Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Done For You Viral Reels Take the guesswork out of what to post on social media with 30 days of done-for-you content. Your Personalized Instagram Audit Get bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis’s secret system so you can audit your own IG account, figure out what’s working + what’s not and take your account to the next level. Influencer School Reviews Influencer School Our 12-week, guided coaching and certification program designed to help you gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of engaged followers and create a full-time income from social media. Follow: bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Jamie Bareño: @jamiebareno  + jamiebareno.com Mikala MacFadzen: @mikalamacfadzen + TikTok Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

3535 mins

212. How To Make Money On Instagram With 500 Followers

“I don’t have enough followers to make money on social media.” If you’ve ever said that sentence – this episode of The BossBabe Podcast is for you.  Make Money On Social Media As A Micro-Influencer We invited Kari Renaud and Bethany Olson – two of our Influencer School alumni – to share how they’ve hit major milestones in their businesses from Instagram. Think: things like making over $40k dollars, locking in brand deals + gaining recognition in their industries. All in under 12 weeks + with only about 500 followers each.  Yes, really. If you have a smaller following and want to figure out how to grow to the next level – while still making money in your business right now – you do not want to miss this! Highlights: How to grow your account on Instagram from ZERO.  Practical tips to overcome imposter syndrome + stop caring what your friends/family think. Why failure is essential + how to use it to your advantage.  What it really means to be an “Influencer” and what that means for your business. How to make money + lock in brand deals – regardless of your follower count. Links: The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Done For You Viral Reels Take the guesswork out of what to post on social media with 30 days of done-for-you content. Your Personalized Instagram Audit Get BossBabe CEO, Natalie Ellis’s secret system so you can audit your own IG account, figure out what’s working + what’s not and take your account to the next level. Influencer School Reviews Influencer School Our 12-week, guided coaching and certification program designed to help you gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of engaged followers and create a full-time income from social media. Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Kari Renaud: website + @lilydesign_studio Bethany Olson: @divinvesther Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

6011 mins

211. It's Not Too Late To Become An Influencer: Here's The Exact Roadmap You Need with Amy Sangster

Amy’s first viral YouTube video, “22 Year Old Girl Buys A Lamborghini Gallardo,” has over 11 million views (and counting) – but that video didn’t happen by accident. Amy worked hard to reverse-engineer content she knew would be popular and engaging. Now, with over 100M views on Youtube, Amy Sangster is sharing her toolkit for viral content creation, navigating judgment and dealing with haters on social media. In this episode, we talk about exactly how she approaches her profession as an influencer, what it’s like to step into the spotlight as an introvert and the tips and tricks she uses to continue honing her skills as she goes about her day-to-day life.  No one is a natural-born influencer. There is a set of skills you can learn and spend your career honing + on this episode – we’re sharing them with you. Whether you’re taking your brand to the next level or are just beginning your journey in the social media space, this is a must-listen episode! Highlights: How Amy went from working in a bank to making a full-time career from social media. The simple mindset shift you can make today to get over caring what other people think. Why starting small is actually a good thing + the power of the “Micro-Influencer”. The ONE thing you need to do every time you are scrolling on social media. Defining the Creator Economy + why it matters for your business. Why the old “Influencer” is dead + what it really means to be a creator. Why learning social media can help you land your dream job. Links: The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Done For You Viral Reels Take the guesswork out of what to post on social media with 30 days of done-for-you content. Your Personalized Instagram Audit Get BossBabe CEO, Natalie Ellis’s secret system so you can audit your own IG account, figure out what’s working + what’s not and take your account to the next level. Influencer School Reviews Influencer School Our 12-week, guided coaching and certification program designed to help you gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of engaged followers and create a full-time income from social media. Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Amy Sangster: Website + Instagram Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Done For You Viral Reels Learn exactly how to unlock exponential Instagram growth with our proven viral reels formula. Take the guesswork out of what to post on social media with 30 days of done-for-you content. Get the Guide now at BossBabe.com/ViralReelsPodcast LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe.

3406 mins

210. Creating Six Figure Days from TikTok: Here’s How with Kat Norton

When Kat Norton, AKA Miss Excel, went viral on TikTok in 2020 (after posting only four videos), she had nothing but an iPhone and passions for dancing and Excel. Now, millions turn to her talents to help them get ahead in business and education.  In this episode, Kat explains how she was able to dive into her niche creative idea – without a business plan – and still see six-figure success online. Plus – she’s sharing why tapping into the energetics of entrepreneurship sets the tone for your success + how BossBabe’s webinar empowered her to create her unique strategy to hit her first 6-figure day.  If you're looking to create content + feel confident in the work you put out there – look no further. This chat will have you grabbing your ring light and creating viral content before you know it. Listen now!  Highlights: The real, behind-the-scenes of how Miss Excel went from Corporate America to a full-time influencer. How Miss Excel used TikTok + viral video content to have her first six-figure day. The proven, step-by-step process to making your first viral video. How you can reverse-engineer virality in your own business. Why your energy is so important + what’s REALLY standing in the way of your success online. Links: Your Personalized Instagram Audit Get BossBabe CEO, Natalie Ellis’s secret system so you can audit your own IG account, figure out what’s working + what’s not and take your account to the next level. BossBabe’s Six-Figure Webinar Learn the only six steps you need to take to get unstuck + make more money doing what you love in 2022. Influencer School Our 12-week, guided coaching and certification program designed to help you gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of engaged followers and create a full-time income from social media. Influencer School Reviews Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Kat Norton: @miss.excel  Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE.

4698 mins

209. What You Need To Know If You’re Running Paid Ads In 2022

If you’re struggling to gain traction from running paid ads or still feel bruised after the infamous Apple + Facebook feud, you’re not alone.  Emily Hirsh, CEO + founder of Hirsh Marketing, is here to help you climb back up on your feet + start seeing success from your paid ads strategy again.  In this episode, she’s unpacking how to level-up your ads strategy using her proven formula that’s generated $106 million dollars.  Plus, Emily gets candid on how she resorted to out-of-the-box strategies to help her company – and hundreds of clients – navigate the sometimes turbulent Facebook ad shifts + stay profitable regardless of all the constant changes.  It’s time to stop blaming ads for stagnant engagement and start seeing sales from every click. Learn how it’s done. Listen now!  Highlights: Why most ad campaigns fail + what you can do to see real results. What the most successful ad campaigns have in common. The ONE thing that’s missing from your current paid ads strategy. How to get results from paid ads – even with constant changes happening online. Links: Just Thrive Use code BOSSBABE to save 15% Hirshmarketing.com Not For Lazy Marketers Podcast  Radical Candor by Kim Scott Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Emily Hirsh: @emilyhirsh Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Just Thrive Use code “BOSSBABE” to save 15% at JustThriveHealth.com

4368 mins

208. How To Build A Billion-Dollar Subscription Business with ClassPass Founder Payal Kadakia

Imagine turning that idea of yours into a real, billion-dollar business. That's exactly what happened to Payal Kadakia when her passion for dancing (and serious struggle to find dance classes in her area!) inspired her to create ClassPass, the revolutionary fitness subscription platform.  In this episode, Payal is revealing her groundbreaking approach to goal setting. From learning how to harness your talents, to resisting society’s narrative + using your emotions to fulfill your life purpose – she’s covering it all. Tune in to hear the real, behind-the-scenes of Payal’s story + uncover how you could turn your idea into a billion-dollar business, too. Highlights: How Payal Kadakia turned her idea into a billion-dollar business. The ONE thing that’s missing from your goal-setting + why it’s holding you back. Payal’s go-to tool for setting boundaries that works every time. The secret to getting investments in your business – regardless of what stage you’re at. What was really happening behind the scenes of Payal’s Inc. Magazine cover story. Links: Get Access to Payal's Société Masterclass LifePass: Drop Your Limits, Rise to Your Potential - A Groundbreaking Approach to Goal Setting Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Payal Kadakia: @payal  Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

2838 mins

207. BossBabe’s 7-Figure Launch Secrets Revealed

You’ve created a product and are ready to release it to the world. But you have no idea how to actually launch it.  Or maybe every time you launch – you’re totally exhausted and are wondering if all the work is even worth it to grow your business… Does that sound familiar? If yes – this episode is for you. BossBabe Co-Founders, Natalie Ellis and Danielle Canty are breaking down their unique, four-part launch system that’s guaranteed to set you up for scalable success. From learning how to navigate your very first launch (even with zero experience) to how to pivot and adapt your message when things don’t go according to plan – Natalie and Danielle are covering it all. If you’re looking for an actionable formula to launch a product or service but don’t know where to begin, this is your opportunity to step up, educate yourself and hit those sales goals. Let’s go!  Highlights: The crucial mistake most entrepreneurs make during a launch + how you can avoid it. The #1 thing you need to think about before launching your product or service. A peek into BossBabe’s 4-part launch framework + how you can apply it to your business. What you need to do if you’re navigating your launch for the first time. The key differences between a 5, 6 and 7-figure launch. The #1 reason why most launches fail. How to pivot and adapt your brand message in real-time – regardless of what the world throws at you. Links: Just Thrive: Use code “BOSSBABE” to save 15% Episode 94: Million Dollar Business Launch Secrets: Behind The Scenes of BossBabe With Natalie & Danielle Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Just Thrive Use code “BOSSBABE” to save 15% at JustThriveHealth.com LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

4502 mins

206. The Mindset You Need to Build a Multi-Million Dollar Company with SuperCoffee’s Jimmy DeCicco

Jimmy DeCicco started Super Coffee with his brothers seven years ago. It’s now worth half-a-billion dollars.  Let that sink in. In this week’s episode of The BossBabe Podcast – Jimmy reveals exactly how he went from dorm room to boardroom with a wildly successful and delicious brand that has J. Lo, BossBabe and millions of Americans hooked.  Tune in and hear the full story – from how he’s pitched at Whole Foods (their very first retailer!) to how he cultivated the resilience he needed to hold the vision for the company – without taking a paycheck for two years – and so much more. If you’re looking for ways to find joy in your “to do” list, grow to the next level + hold the vision for your company – this is the hype-chat you need to hear. Listen now!  Highlights: The #1 thing that’s formed the culture at Super Coffee. How Super Coffee broke the sales record in Whole Foods in just four hours. The “Inch Wide, Mile Deep” concept that has allowed Super Coffee to scale past the competition. How Jimmy went from $100,000 to $185 million in investment in 7 years What it really means to prioritize self-care + why it matters for your business. Links: Just Thrive:  Use code “BOSSBABE” to save 15% Drinksupercoffee.com Use code BOSSBABE20 to save 20% Linkedin: jimmy-decicco Episode 201: Tony Robbins Helps You Define Success  Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Jimmy DeCicco: @jimmydecicco5 + @drinksupercoffee Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Just Thrive Use code “BOSSBABE” to save 15% at JustThriveHealth.com

4830 mins

205. The One Coaching Tool That Changed My Life

You’ve read all the self-help books, tried to change your mindset – you’ve done all the things…but something still feels off.  We feel you + want you to know – you don’t have to do this alone. And this week’s podcast guests just might be able to help… Think about it: what if your mindset wasn’t the only way to make yourself “feel better”? What if there was a better way to heal? This week’s guests, transformational life coaches Christine Hassler and Alexi Panos, are taking a deep dive into somatic healing and exploring how the body is a filter for the world (and how it keeps score of repressed emotions).  You’ll learn one of the best ways to release trauma from your past without reliving it in your present and find the personal freedom that awaits when you do.  If you’ve hit a wall in your self-discovery voyage, this conversation is for you. Listen now!  Highlights: The ONE healing modality you’re missing as a life coach + why that needs to change. Why traditional self-improvement rhetoric will only get you so far. How to navigate guilt and shame on your self-healing journey. Reframing trauma + understanding how to detect trauma patterns in your body.  Why the coaching industry is broken + how you can be part of the revolution. How Alexi + Christine can personally help you take somatics to the next level with Elementum. Link Your Ultimate Roadmap To Making Six Figures In 2022 Elementum Unleashed with Alexi Panos Over It & On With It with Christine Hassler Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Alexi Panos: @alexipanos Christine Hassler:@christinehassler Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. 6 Figure Masterclass Learn exactly how to make more money in 2022, even if you're brand new to business or don't have your biz idea yet. The only six steps you need to take to get unstuck + make more money doing what you love this year. Your Ultimate Roadmap To Making Six Figures In 2022

3730 mins

204. How To Take The Leap of Starting a Business

Building a business can seem glamorous to the outside world, but the reality can be filled with loss, loneliness and times when you just want to give up. But you don’t have to go through it alone. So how do you push through when your inner voice is not your biggest cheerleader? What do you do when everything keeps going wrong? You flip the script and use your struggles to your advantage. This week's guest, serial entrepreneur Lori Harder, is here to push you in the right direction. In this episode, she reveals how to turn your struggles into strengths by calling on your community for support.  Plus, Lori reflects on the obstacles she overcame to launch her female-funded rosé wine spritz brand, Lite Pink, and shares how she uses fear as fuel to keep getting up whenever she gets knocked down.  If you've ever wanted to quit your own business, this conversation will flip your perspective. Listen now!  Highlights: Why your community is the #1 indicator of your business’s success. How to turn your niche idea into a fully-fledged product business.  What you can do right now to find your business support system + why it matters. The ONE thing that helped Lori overcome her fear of numbers + build confidence as a business owner. The pitfalls of a product-based business + how to avoid them. Why investing in female-founded companies is one of the BEST choices you can make. Links: Your Ultimate Roadmap To Making Six Figures In 2022 Litepink.com Earn Your Happy: BossBabe Mentality for the Win – With Danielle Canty Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Lori Harder: @loriharder + @drinklitepink Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

3623 mins

203. How To Bridge the Gap Between Your Day Job And Daydream with Sarah Fontenot

You have a dream of what you want your life to look like. But how do you make it a reality? And what can you do to overcome the imposter syndrome, procrastination + road blocks that keep getting in your way? Self-love + business guru, Sarah Fontenot, has built a life where work feels fulfilling + she is able to do what she loves every day. But it hasn’t always been this way. In this episode, she’s revealing how shifting to an abundance mindset + embodying your worthiness might just be the secret to building a life you love. Plus - she’s sharing what you can do today so fear of failure doesn’t keep stopping you from trying.  Highlights: The ONE mindset shift you need to make to turn your fear into faith Why so many entrepreneurs waste time + how you can be different The unexpected correlation between curiosity + success What you can do right now to create real trust with your clients The secret to breaking out of a procrastination loop and getting more done in less time Links: Join The Société Episode 192: How To Build Confidence + Attract Opportunities with Maria Menounos The Ultimate Self Love Guide  The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey The Sacred Search   Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Sarah Fonteno: @mssarahfontenot Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

3834 mins

202. I Made $600k By Joining A $29 A Month Membership

Are you a solo entrepreneur craving community and connection to hit your business goals?  We get it! WFH + Zoom fatigue can be an isolating combo when you're navigating the stressful world of entrepreneurship alone.  It's precisely what inspired this week's guest, Hollie Clarke, to join The Société in 2018. In this episode, she shares how membership and participation helped her shift from running a side hustle to being a 6-figure queen. From honing in on her unique skill set and meeting her business bestie to making $600,000 in the first year of business, Hollie is proof that you are the sum of who you surround yourself with. The best part is, there is nothing stopping you from doing the same! Are you ready to leap into your greatness and surround yourself with ambitious go-getters who can propel you to new unimaginable new heights? Tune in to hear how The Société is the career + community upgrade you’ve been looking for. Listen now! Highlights: The ONE thing that took Hollie from $0 to $600K (and you can start doing it today) How I figured out what to look for in a co-founder, and where I eventually found her The $29 membership that changed the game for Hollie + what she did to specifically move the needle The main thing Hollie attributes to the change she made in her business (and how she did it) Links: Free Training: Your Ultimate Roadmap to Making Six Figures in 2022: https://bossbabe.com/ultimate-2022  Join The Société: https://bossbabe.com/The-Societe  Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Hollie Clarke: @hollieclarke + @herhq.co Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

2633 mins

201. Tony Robbins Helps You Define Success

Are you hesitant to set goals for 2022 in case *yet another thing* interrupts your plans and throws you back to square one? That mindset stops today.  Yes. The past two years have left us all feeling uncertain + anxious, but if there is anyone who can save 2022 from the same fate, it’s this week’s guest – Tony Robbins. Prepare for some serious mindset mic drops as he unpacks powerful tools to redirect your emotional compass for the year ahead.  The world is changing, but you don’t have to sit on the sidelines watching it pass you by. If you’ve got goals sitting on the back-burner, NOW is time to execute them. If you’re ready to step into your fearless, future self, THIS episode is the aha-moment you’ve been waiting for. Listen now! Highlights: Tony Robbins’s unexpected perspective on success + fulfillment  Three questions you need to ask yourself to start the year right  How to get out of survival mode and take your power back  A sneak peek into Tony Robbins’s upcoming Breakthrough 2022 Challenge  Links: Your Ultimate Roadmap To Making Six Figures In 2022 FREE Create Your Future Workbook Breakthrough2022.com: January 25th-29th, 2:00 PM. ET Episode 164: Life With Meaning + Purpose  tonyrobbins.com/priming Just Thrive Use code “BOSSBABE” for 15% off sitewide  Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Tony Robbins: @tonyrobbins Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Just Thrive Use code “BOSSBABE” to save 15% at JustThriveHealth.com LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

4201 mins

200. How To Grow On TikTok In 2022 with ‘@DreaKnowsBest’

Let’s be honest…most of us initially dismissed TikTok as just some random social media platform for dancing videos and weird recipes. Can you relate? Little did we know it would become one of the most collaborative, creative, culture-based apps out there and make short-form video an absolute must for anyone trying to grow their business through social media.  But we get it – creating your first TikTok or Instagram Reel can feel super intimidating. And that’s why we invited Drea Okeke to the BossBabe podcast to share her secrets for going viral on social media. Drea Okeke went from a full-time engineer to a TikTok celebrity, with 5.4 million followers glued to her smart, culture-based content. In this week’s episode, she’s guiding YOU on how to celebrate and showcase your quirks, collaborate with your audience – and brands – and hack the algorithm to go from 0 followers to millions.  If 2022 is the year you’re committing to show up on social media in a whole new way – this episode is for you. Listen now!  Highlights: Behind the scenes of Drea’s first viral video  How to hack the TikTok’s algorithm, use hashtags + uncover new trends  The secret “stop the scroll” formula that’s guaranteed to increase your engagement  What it’s really like to collaborate with Mariah Carey + Tracee Ellis Ross What you can do right now to collaborate with and support content creators  How to create a schedule as a full time creator  Links: The Société @dreaknowsbest dreaknowsbest.com Do It For The Content Podcast  Influencer School Our 12-week, guided coaching and certification program designed to help you gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of engaged followers and create a full-time income from social media. Influencer School Reviews Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Drea Okeke: @drea_knowsbest Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

2151 mins

199. How To Show Up As Your Most Confident Self In 2022 with Danielle Canty

Over the past year, BossBabe Co-Founder + President, Danielle Canty, has been on a journey towards increasing her self confidence and becoming a more wholehearted version of herself.  And in this week’s episode, she’s sharing her journey with you. From therapy to visualization, connecting with your inner child + more – Danielle is covering it all. This isn't a surface-level conversation, but a real opportunity to get to the root of your limiting beliefs and expand beyond the internal narrative that isn't serving you anymore.  If you're ready to explore what is blocking your capacity to show up authentically and finally step into a bigger, brighter version of yourself, this episode is THE place to start. Listen now!  Highlights: How Danielle Canty shifted her internal narrative to develop more self confidence The turning point that enabled Danielle to let go of limiting beliefs Visualization, journaling, therapy + other tools to support your growth Steps to cultivate self-kindness + authentic confidence What it really looks like to connect with your inner child + extend compassion to yourself Links: The Société BossBabe’s FREE 30 Days Of Content Guide Episode 142: Your Guide To Unapologetic Confidence with Alyssa Nobriga How to Do the Work by Nicole LePera              Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe.

4139 mins

198. How to Overcome Your Fear Of Selling with Alyssa Nobriga

What if we told you that, after this episode, you would have everything you need to attract the high value clients you desire and break your money ceiling? You just need to get to the root of the emotional patterns blocking you, first!  Consciously, you’re putting yourself out there, but if you’re struggling to see results work in your favor, a deep-rooted limiting belief could be blocking your potential.   Alyssa Nobriga, Founder and CEO The Institute of Coaching Mastery, is here to short circuit the subconscious loop feeding your fear of failure. Get the tools to integrate your blocks, and redirect those under-the-radar insecurities about selling.  Watch this space! Soon, confidence and clients will be flooding your way.  Just imagine feeling totally fulfilled from living your life's purpose to connect and serve as a coach. With Alyssa’s roadmap–and incredible Coaching Mastery course, it’s totally possible! Listen now.  Highlights: The secret to turning a “No” into a “Yes” in sales conversations How to unlock your authentic confidence + sell without self-doubt A peek into the somatic practice proven to dissolve your fears in 90 seconds! The three things you need to unlock your next level of success What you can do right now to align with your gifts + shift your sales mindset Links: The Société alyssanobriga.com Confidence & Clients Bootcamp  Alyssa Nobriga’s Institute for Coaching Mastery  Episode 142: Your Guide To Unapologetic Confidence with Alyssa Nobriga Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Alyssa Nobriga: @alyssanobriga  Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE.

5192 mins

197. Behind The Scenes Of Business, Leadership + Motherhood with Lunya Founder Ashley Merrill

Real talk: the idea that you should be able to balance motherhood, running your business, leading your team + every other piece of your life without any help is a total myth.  Period. And on this week’s episode of The BossBabe Podcast, we’re chatting with Lunya founder + CEO, Ashley Merrill, about just that.  From why it’s important to ask for help, to how you can strategically build your team + why rest is a total non-negotiable – we’re covering it all.  Join us this week for a very candid conversation that takes a look at the real, behind-the-scenes of business + motherhood. You don’t want to miss it. Listen now! Highlights: Why becoming a mother gave Ashley Merrill the push she needed to start her business Ashley’s refreshing perspective on the realities of motherhood  A sneak peek into the design details that make Lunya’s sleepwear unique  The questions you need to ask yourself when starting a business How to hire the right people to support your brand What to really look for when hiring senior leadership Links: The Société Lori Harder’s Holiday Survival Guide  Lunya.co (Use code FOR-BOSSBABES to save $$) lahgo.co Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Ashley Merrill: @ashley__merrill Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

3789 mins

196. How 1 Online Course Made Me $20 Million with Danielle Leslie

$20 million dollars through one online course. That’s how much Danielle Leslie has made to date + the number is still growing. But what if we told you just years before experiencing this level of success, she was laid off, living back home with her mom + wondering how she was going to make ends meet?  Yep. That was the reality...and trust us – that only skims the surface of how remarkable her story is. Real talk: entrepreneurship is never easy. Maybe your first business idea didn’t take off. Maybe your revenue isn’t where you want it to be. Or you have no idea how to develop a high-value course in the first place.  The great news is – you’re not alone. And the better news is, Danielle Leslie is here on The BossBabe Podcast to reveal all her secrets so you can develop unshakable resilience in your business + use your unique story to start making money while you sleep. Tune in to discover why a dip in the road is not the be-all-and-end-all for your digital career and how you can pivot your purpose, monetize your story and magnetize clients your way.  This is just the start. If you’re ready to really dive into your potential as an online course creator, join BossBabe’s Signature Membership to access Danielle’s Masterclass – How To Make 7 Figures In Your Online Course.  Highlights: How Danielle Leslie transformed her revenue from $18k to $9 million  The secret to monetizing your story + raising your “money ceiling” How it feels to make other peoples’ career dreams come true  How to reframe failure so it works to your advantage Tips on how to live as your future self now Why owning your story is your greatest strength Links: The Société  Curology  Linkedin.com/bossbabe Danielle Leslie’s Course From Scratch The Dip - Seth Godin Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Danielle Leslie: danielleleslie.com + @danielleleslie Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

2400 mins

195. How to Identify + Set Your Boundaries in a Firm Yet Respectful Way with Natalie Ellis

Are you able to say no to your friends and family? Or are you constantly being walked over in your personal and professional life because of people-pleasing? That story ends right now.  In this episode, BossBabe’s co-founder, CEO + expert at setting boundaries, Natalie Ellis, cuts through the bad reputation boundaries get and shows you why saying no is not a dirty word. Gain the confidence to draw the line with everyone, be it your boss, bestie, or family + finally start to cultivate the healthy relationships you crave.  If you’re ready to make boundaries part of your self-care routine and put a stop to that auto-yes response you can’t quite shake off; this is the place to begin. Listen now!  Highlights: How to introduce a boundary at work   What communicating your needs really looks like  What it looks like to say no to friends and family  What you can do right now to build confidence setting boundaries  How to maintain healthy boundaries during the holidays Links: Notion.so The Société  Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

2304 mins

194. How To Pitch, Negotiate & Get PAID By Brands

Imagine getting paid to share your favorite products with the online community you’ve already built. Does that sound like a dream come true? Well, what if we told you that can be your reality right now...regardless of your audience size on social media. BossBabe’s co-founder, Danielle Canty, is going to show you how to unlock your power as a micro influencer – starting right now. From leading with value and initiating a collaboration to honing in on the USPs that make you stand out from the crowd. This is THE blueprint for getting your favorite brands to pay you for creating content.  Plus, we’re giving you access to the EXACT press kit we use internally at BossBabe so you can pitch to prospective partners without all the stress.  If you’re ready to elevate your influence as an expert, build trust with brands and make your audience your financial asset, this is the episode for you. Listen now!  Highlights: What you can do right now to get paid by your favorite brands How to lead with value when you approach your favorite brands The secret to negotiating your worth in a pitch A peek into the perfect press kit + how to create your own The content strategies to boost engagement  Why creating brand flow keeps you financially flexible What you can do right now build better relationships with brands Links: BossBabe’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday - Be the first to get early access to our Black Friday, Cyber Monday offer Lunya: Use code “FOR-BOSSBABES”  Episode 187: Level Up Your Life, Your Worth + Your Bank Balance with Mel Robbins  Episode 148: From Family Start Up To 9 Figure Business with Mona Kattan Episode 190: From Zero to Over Three Million - Here’s How We Did It Influencer School Our 12-week, guided coaching and certification program designed to help you gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of engaged followers and create a full-time income from social media. Influencer School Reviews Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

3298 mins

193. Three Sisters, One Multi-Million Dollar Fashion Empire with Naked Wardrobe

Can you really mix friendship, family and business? This week’s guests think you can. Shirin, Shida, and Shideh Kaviani are the co-founders of Naked Wardrobe. When they started their everyday basics fashion line out of their family home, they had no idea it would soon become an iconic, highly-coveted brand worn by some of the world’s biggest celebrities.  (Think: Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, the Kardashians…you get the picture). Naked Wardrobe Reveal The Power Of Sisterhood In Business Partnership In this episode, the Kaviani sisters reveal how they pooled their individual talents to take the fashion industry by storm, using their unique family dynamic to their advantage. Plus, we unpack how they keep the peace in and out of the boardroom and celebrate their differences in equal, ever-evolving roles in a growing business.  If you’ve been looking for role models on how to yield incredible results within a business partnership – and never let feelings get in the way – look no further; this savvy family has all the answers. Listen now! Highlights: How Shirin, Shida, and Shideh went from sisters to CEOs What it’s really like to have J.Lo and the Kardashians buying from your business How to navigate business challenges in a close business dynamic Shirin, Shida, and Shideh’s unexpected perspective on marketing What you can do right now to set your business apart from the competition  Links: Curology  1-800 Flowers  Use code “BOSSBABE” for 20% off your order Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Naked Wardrobe: @nakedwardrobe Shideh Kaviani:@shidehk Shida Kaviani: @shidawashere Shirin Kaviani: @nakedshirin Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

3878 mins

192. How To Build Confidence + Attract Opportunities with Maria Menounos

What if the thing standing between where you are now + where you want to go was hidden in a simple word… Yes. Maria Menounos is a television personality, podcast host, health + wellness advocate and – oh yes – even a professional wrestler. Her fearless attitude and internal success formula has gained her a seat at just about EVERY table, from making it in Hollywood to interviewing the entire Obama family + beyond.  In this week’s episode, she’s sharing why saying YES to every opportunity will fire you up in ways you’ve never imagined. If you need an extra push to believe anything is possible –  this episode is for you. Listen now!  Highlights  How Maria Menounos turned an unpaid job into a life-changing opportunity  The secret to making it Hollywood from someone who has A peek into the world of entertainment + wrestling What it’s really like to interview the Obama family + other amazing celebrities The turning point that changed Maria’s perspective on life Links: BossBabe’s FREE Influencer Masterclass Soul CBD Use code BOSSBABE15 at checkout for 15% off Audible Linkedin.com/bossbabe Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Maria Menounos: @mariamenounos mariamenounos.com  Better Together with Maria Menounos  Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

4380 mins

191. How To Show Up As Your Most Authentic Self with Gigi Gorgeous

Deep down, you know you have something important to share with the world, but something keeps getting in the way of you being your true self.  Can you relate?  Authenticity is such a buzzword – yet few have truly mastered it quite like this week’s guest, Gigi Gorgeous. From day one, she has never shied away from being 100% real when sharing her journey with sexuality and transitioning. Now, she’s here to help you find your voice in the world.  On this week’s episode, we’re having an honest conversation about what authenticity really looks like + unpacking how you can show up as an LGBTQ+ ally in your community. If you’ve been looking to self-document your journey or shed light on a cause you care about, this episode is going to give you the encouragement you’ve been waiting for. Listen now.  Highlights:  How Gigi Gorgeous went from school outsider to LGBTQ+ icon  What you can do to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community How to deal with insecurities and haters online + stay committed to your cause A peek into the making of Gigi’s first YouTube video  The moment in New York Fashion Week that changed Gigi’s life forever  How you can show support to a cause that matters to you Links: Pique Tea Use code “BOSSBABE” at checkout for 5% off Lunya  Use code “FOR-BOSSBABES” for $20 off first purchase of $100 or more Soul CBD  Use code “BOSSBABE15” at checkout for 15% off Influencer School Our 12-week, guided coaching and certification program designed to help you gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of engaged followers and create a full-time income from social media. Influencer School Reviews Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Gigi Gorgeous: YouTube + Instagram Queerified with Gigi Gorgeous & Mimi Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass

2538 mins

190. From Zero Followers To Over Three Million – Here's How We Did It

You've been trying to build a following on Instagram, but your strategy just isn't sticking. Between being paralyzed by perfectionism + struggling to post consistently – you’ve got no idea how to get unstuck.  Meanwhile, it seems like everyone else is totally crushing it on Instagram...can you relate? Believe it or not, BossBabe Co-Founder + CEO – Natalie Ellis – has been there. And in this week’s episode, she’s finally revealing the roadmap all the best influencers have kept under wraps – until now.  Get a pen and paper as she gives you the insider formula that's guaranteed to magnetize the loyal following you've been vision-boarding. If you thought you'd heard everything there is to know about social media strategy, you're in for a big surprise.  The secret's out! Nothing is stopping you from building and monetizing your Instagram presence after this episode. Listen now! Links: Lunya  Use code “FOR-BOSSBABES” for $20 off first purchase of $100 or more Soul CBD  Use code “BOSSBABE15” at checkout for 15% off Influencer School Our 12-week, guided coaching and certification program designed to help you gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of engaged followers and create a full-time income from social media. Influencer School Reviews Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass

3825 mins

189. You’re Six Steps Away From Becoming An Influencer with Brendon Burchard

The Creator Economy has become a $100 billion-dollar industry – almost overnight. And it’s projected to become a $1 trillion dollar industry very soon.  So you’ve got to wonder...is there still room for you in this emerging economy? We think there is. So we invited Brendon Burchard to The BossBabe Podcast to talk about just that. He’s one of the original entrepreneurs who used social media to grow his business and he’s taking you behind-the-scenes to share the EXACT things he did to get to where he is today.  We’re covering all the things – monetization, social media growth, running a business and the #1 thing we believe you need to do to see results...but that nobody seems to want to talk about.  If you’re curious about this emerging industry + are ready to do the work to see real results –  this episode is for you. Listen now! Links Hello Fresh Use code BOSSBABE14 for up to 14 free meals + free shipping Curology  Influencer School Our 12-week, guided coaching and certification program designed to help you gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of engaged followers and create a full-time income from social media. Influencer School Reviews Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Brendon Burchard: @brendonburchard Growth Day: growthday.com The Millionaire Messenger  Mentioned in this episode: The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE.

3978 mins

188. How Lilly Sabri Went From 30k Subscribers To 3 Million In One Year

You keep showing up on social media, but for some reason...you just can’t seem to get the results you want. Can you relate? We’ve all been there. And this week’s podcast guest, Lilly Sabri, is no exception. She spent 4 years growing her YouTube Channel to 30k subscribers. Then one day – her following totally exploded. Lilly Sabri ended up turning 30k subscribers to over 3 million – and it wasn’t by accident. Want to know how she did it? Well, in this week’s episode Lilly is revealing how she made that leap + what it really takes to grow a massive following on YouTube. If you’re tired of slow growth on social media and want to understand how to start seeing results  – this episode is for you. But be warned: the answer might surprise you.   Links: Olive & June  Use code BOSSBABE for 20% off Audible Influencer School Our 12-week, guided coaching and certification program designed to help you gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of engaged followers and create a full-time income from social media. Influencer School Reviews   Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty LinkedIn: LinkedIn.com/BossBabe Lilly Sabri: @lillysabri +  @leanwithlilly  Lean with Lilly: leanwithlilly.com Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass

4109 mins

187. Level Up Your Life, Your Worth + Your Bank Balance with Mel Robbins

$100k in one hour. That’s how much Mel Robbins makes to stand on stage and share her message with a room of thousands..  But this hasn’t always been Mel’s reality. From the financial crisis to being fired from her dream job at the onset of the pandemic – Mel is sharing her simple secrets that paved the way for her success, even in the most unlikely circumstances.  Tune in for a candid conversation around money, female entrepreneurship and how to connect the dots between a simple high-five and high self-worth. Plus, Mel reveals how she showed imposter syndrome the door and the one thing you can do right now to negotiate a higher pay packet.  Links: BossBabe’s FREE 6-Figure Business Live Training  Soul CBD  Use code “BOSSBABE15” at checkout for 15% off Influencer School Our 12-week, guided coaching and certification program designed to help you gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of engaged followers and create a full-time income from social media. Influencer School Reviews Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Mel Robbins: melrobbins.com +  @melrobbins The High 5 Habit The High 5 Challenge Mentioned in this episode: The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

4331 mins

186. Blending Business In Partnership + Building A Brand That Serves A Purpose, with Jay Shetty & Radhi Devlukia-Shetty

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to start a business with your significant other? Well, we invited Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia-Shetty to The BossBabe Podcast for their first-ever joint interview to talk about just that.  From communication skills to setting boundaries and even finding little opportunities for joy and levity throughout the day - Jay and Radhi are unpacking it all.  Plus - they’re giving you a behind-the-scenes look at their new company – Sama Tea – and sharing why adding an adaptogenic tea into your morning routine could be exactly what you’ve been missing.  If you’re looking to build some rhythms into your day that keep you balanced + connected with those around you – this episode is exactly what you need. Listen now.    Links: TheBossBabePodcast.com Linkedin.com/bossbabe Soul CBD  Use code “BOSSBABE15” at checkout for 15% off Sama Tea Influencer School Our 12-week, guided coaching and certification program designed to help you gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of engaged followers and create a full-time income from social media. Influencer School Reviews Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Jay Shetty: @jayshetty Radhi Devlukia-Shetty: @radhidevlukia Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

4496 mins

185. What Marriage, Divorce and Business Have in Common with Raiford Dalton Palmer, J.D.

Everyone expects their marriage to end in “happily ever after.” The problem is very few people are prepared for things to take a turn for the worse – which can land you in a confusing and expensive situation overnight. BossBabe Co-Founder and President, Danielle Canty, has navigated a divorce of her own, so it felt important to us to have an honest conversation about marriage, divorce, and what you’re actually committing to when you say “I do.” That’s why we invited Divorce lawyer and author, Raiford Dalton Palmer, to The BossBabe Podcast to share his perspective. In this episode, we get real on the not-so-sexy parts of marriage, and dive into all the questions you’re probably too scared to ask. From alimony, prenups, and postnups, to protecting your business, children, and sanity in the process, you’ll get the legal intel on how to divorce with grace and dignity, even if you don’t get your fairytale ending.  Links: BossBabe’s FREE 30 Days Of Content Guide Purity Coffee  Use code “COFFEEDAY25” at checkout for 25% off + free shipping Soul CBD  Use code “BOSSBABE15” at checkout for 15% off Hello Fresh  Use code “BOSSBABE14” for up to 14 free meals + free shipping I Just Want This Done by Raiford Dalton Palmer, J.D. Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Raiford Palmer: @raifordpalmer Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

3404 mins

184. How To Regulate + Reverse PCOS/Hormonal Conditions With Tallene + Sirak Of PCOS Weight Loss

If you’ve ever dealt with PCOS or hormone-related issues, you know how exhausting it can be. So we invited Tallene and Sirak, founders of PCOS Weight Loss. to share how to holistically regulate (and even reverse!) your symptoms. In this episode, we cover the different types of PCOS, the wide range of symptoms to look out for, and share our stories on how we navigate a condition that so many people – including "experts"– know little about.  Plus, we’re unpacking our experiences with intermittent fasting, Keto, holistic lifestyle hacks and supplements you can try so you’re able to self-advocate for your own health.  Links: BossBabe’s FREE 30 Days Of Content Guide Soul CBD Use code BOSSBABE15 at checkout for 15% off Hello Fresh  Use code BOSSBABE14 for up to 14 free meals + free shipping Levels Health Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Tallene and Sirak: @pcos.weightloss PCOS Weight Loss: pcosweightloss.org A Cyster & Her Mister: A PCOS Lifestyle Podcast  Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

3692 mins

183. Beat Society's Timeline + Create Your Own Story with Adhrucia Apana

Highlights What it takes to forge unique career path  Why Adhrucia Apana’s life-changing health diagnosis shifted her trajectory  How to reframe your failures as gifts  The difference between chasing timelines vs. creating your own The real, behind the scenes of building Curiosity Entertainment  Adhrucia Apana is not chasing timelines or trapped by “what if” scenarios. She’s too busy creating impactful stories that will change the world.   Getting there was no fairytale. Her 20’s were rocked by a diagnosis that forced her to become the protagonist of her own life and ditch societal expectations.   Tune in to hear how her unique upbringing and shocking diagnosis actually paved the way for her own radical self-acceptance. Plus – she’s sharing why she believes media is the secret for epic transformation. Links: Soul CBD   Use code BOSSBABE15 for 15% off Olive & June   Use code BOSSBABE for 20% off  Audible The Startup Wife Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Adhrucia Apana: @adhrucia Curiosity Entertainment: curiosity-entertainment.com Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe.

3292 mins

182. Why Healing Your Gut Should Be a Top Healthy Priority + The Steps on How to Do It with Tina Anderson

What if we told you one of the things that contributes THE most to your overall health is actually…your gut. Seriously. But taking care of your gut + what that has to do with other parts of your health (think: mental health, skin clarity + immune system) can feel really elusive and confusing. So this week, we invited Tina Anderson, CEO + founder of Just Thrive, to the podcast to unpack exactly what you can start doing today to take better care of your whole self – starting with your gut. If you’ve been looking to take better care of yourself and prioritize your health, but aren’t sure where to start – this is the episode you need to kickstart your journey to true self care. Listen now! Links: Just Thrive - justthrivehealth.com/discount/bossbabe for 15% off BossBabe Episode 149 - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/149-why-your-gut-health-is-linked-to-energy-and/id1453389736?i=1000509219300 Soul CBD - mysoulcbd.com/bossbabe Use code BOSSBABE15 at checkout for 15% off LinkedIn - LinkedIn.com/BossBabe Follow: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Danielle Canty: @daniellecanty Website: justthrivehealth.com Instagram: @justthrivehealth Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

3273 mins

181. Business Beyond the Highlight Reel with Anna Nassery + Sarah Pendrick

Real talk: no one is making money moves on a two-hour workday in the Maldives.  The reality is –  building a business + growing your brand is an exhilarating and exhausting cocktail of highs and lows, and for some reason – nobody is talking about it.  So we decided to change that.  We brought our business besties, Sarah Pendrick and Anna Nassery, to The BossBabe Podcast for an unfiltered BTS chat about what the day-to-day life of an entrepreneur REALLY looks like. If you’re looking for a one-way ticket to an all inclusive resort – this episode is going to let you down. But if you’re trying to create sustainable, scalable growth in your business – we’re revealing everything we know in this episode. And some of our business insights might surprise you… Listen now! Links: Soul CBD - mysoulcbd.com/bossbabe. Use code “BOSSBABE15” at checkout for 15% off Join The Société - bossbabe.com/joinsociete Follow Links: BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Sarah Pendrick: @sarahpendrick  Anna Nassery: @annadoingthings Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

3661 mins

180. Finding Your Niche, Going Viral + Doing Business Your Way With Molly Parker

When Molly Parker was struck by a cab driver as a pedestrian, she had no idea how much that singular event would alter the course of her life. After years of struggling through her concussion symptoms and doing hours of research, Molly’s journey has ultimately unlocked her ability to help a unique demographic of people: those who have suffered from a concussion, too.  In this week’s episode, Molly is sharing her story of recovery and unpacking how her one-of-a-kind experience has helped her find her niche and empathize with her ideal customer on a new level. Plus, she’s sharing how you can do the exact same thing. Links: Soul CBD - mysoulcbd.com/bossbabe Use code BOSSBABE15 at checkout for 15% off Hello Fresh - hellofresh.com/bossbabe14 Use code BOSSBABE14 at checkout for 14 free meals + free shipping The BossBabe Elixir - https://bossbabe.com/elixir-opt-in Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Molly Parker: @mollyparkerpt Concussion Compass: @concussioncompass Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Babbel Right now, save up to 60% off your subscription when you go to Babbel.com/bossbabe.

3926 mins

179. The Secret To Creating Viral TikTok Content With Bunny Barbie

TikTok is here to stay, and it’s time for you to get in on the movement. So we invited viral TikTok star, Bunny Barbie, to The BossBabe Podcast to share the secrets behind how she grew her TikTok following to over 1.5 million followers. And the best part is: there’s no complicated choreography required In this episode, we cover everything from content creation, how to monetize content + how to clap back at people on the internet when they’re mean. If you’re ready to start showing up on social media in a new way, this episode is for you! Links: Join The Société - bossbabe.com/joinsociete Soul CBD - mysoulcbd.com/bossbabe Use code BOSSBABE15 at checkout for 15% off LinkedIn - LinkedIn.com/BossBabe Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Bunny Barbie: @thebunnybarbie Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

4173 mins

178. Building a Dental Empire, Motherhood + Raising Capital with Brittany Stewart of Burst Oral Care

How do you know if you have a multi-million dollar idea?  For BURST founder, Brittany Stewart, it was the moment when raving fans flocked her booth at – you guessed it – a dental convention.  But it never would have happened without Brittany being willing to take some risks to reach her audacious goals. From working with business legends like Kylie Jenner to growing in the thousands of percentage points since the company’s founding – Brittany Stewart is breaking down every step of her journey since her business’s inception. And the crazy part is: she got started just FOUR years ago. If you have an idea for a business and are wondering how to get it off the ground, or if you’re trying to figure out how to scale your business the right way – this episode is for you. Listen now! Links: Join The Société - bossbabe.com/joinsociete Soul CBD - mysoulcbd.com/bossbabe Use code BOSSBABE15 at checkout for 15% off Olive & June - oliveandjune.com/bossbabe  Use code BOSSBABE at checkout for 20% off your first Mani System Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Brittany Stewart: @brittany_burst Burst Oral care: @burstoralcare Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

3053 mins

177. The Morning Routine of an Olympian, Real Behind The Scenes + Achieving Massive Goals With Louise Hazel

When you’re training to be an elite, Olympic-level athlete, reaching your goals becomes a non-negotiable.  So how do you build lasting habits and make mindset shifts so you can train on such an intense level every day? And how do you set yourself up to actually win? On this week’s episode, we’re joined by Olympian + fitness expert, Louise Hazel who is sharing her behind-the-scenes, Olympic perspective on just that.  She’s unpacking her go-to morning routine, unveiling the key mindset shifts she’s made and revealing how athleticism and entrepreneurship aren’t that different after all. Links: Soul CBD: https://www.mysoulcbd.com/pages/bossbabe The Societe: bossbabe.com/joinsociete Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Louise Hazel: @louisehazel Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

2034 mins

176. The Fundamental Mindset Shifts You Need To Experience Lasting Success

Mindset is the #1 thing standing in the way of most peoples’ success. No doubt. So what parts of your current mindset do you need to hold on to – and what do you need to change – to really see success in your life? On this week’s episode, Natalie and Danielle are sharing their unfiltered, no BS approach shifting their mindset + unpacking how mindset and success are fundamentally intertwined. If you are tired of having roadblocks standing in the way of living the life you want  and are ready to make a lasting change - this episode is for you. Links: The Société: The Société by BossBabe Soul CBD: https://www.mysoulcbd.com/pages/bossbabe Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/bossbabe  Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

3018 mins

175. Tips For Creating Viral Video Content On Instagram With Kia Abrera

Instagram just announced it’s shifting its primary focus to becoming a video-sharing app – which can feel intimidating if you JUST figured out how to pose for the perfect Instagram photo. But not to worry: on this week’s episode, we’re joined by BossBabe Société alumni Kia Abrera. She’s sharing how she cracked the code and started to create video content for Instagram that really works...and it’s not as hard as you might think. Plus – she’s giving you her secrets for how she generated more money for her business in six months (think:  multiple six figures) than she had in five years – and how you can do the same. Links: Join Societe: https://bossbabe.com/membership Soul CBD: http://mysoulcbd.com/bossbabe  Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc JNatalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Kia Abrera: @kia_abrera Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

2445 mins

174. How We Structure Hard Conversations + Stay In Alignment At Work

What do you do when you need to have a hard conversation with your partner? Or your best friend?  And what about hard conversations at work?  The reality is, hard conversations can feel anxiety-inducing + overwhelming. And if you don’t know how to have them, they can get off track – fast So BossBabe Co-Founders Natalie Ellis + Danielle Canty are sharing their formula for structuring hard conversations in a way that lets you stay in alignment – no matter what’s going on around you.  If you need to have a hard conversation this week, or just want to improve your communication in general – this week’s episode is for you! Listen now.  Links: https://bossbabe.com/sixfigures Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

2532 mins

173. The Real Behind-The-Scenes Of Turning Your Idea Into A Successful Business With Cattie Khoury, Founder of Toodaloo

What we put in our body affects every part of our lives.  From our mental health to energy levels and even physical fitness – everything is tied to food. So when Cattie Khoury realized there was a need for healthy, sustainable snacks that actually taste good – she jumped at the opportunity and created Toodaloo Trail Mix. If you’re wanting to understand the relationship between your mind, body, and the food you eat + want to hear some of the REAL behind-the-scenes of turning your idea into a successful business – this episode is exactly what you need. Links: Société Webinar: https://bossbabe.com/sixfigures  Toodaloo: https://toodaloo.com LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/bossbabe Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

2756 mins

172. Maintaining Friendship After Business Conflict + How We’re Handling Big Life Changes

BossBabe Co-Founders, Natalie Ellis & Danielle Canty, get SO many questions about what it’s REALLY like to be best friends and run a business at the same time.  That’s why we’re finally taking you behind the curtain and answering all your burning questions about just that. From life updates to jealousy to managing conflict and the ever-present, looming “timeline” – nothing is off limits in this episode. This is the real, behind-the-scenes of running a successful business...and some of their answers might surprise you. You won’t want to miss it. Listen now! Links:Toodaloo: https://toodaloo.com Shipstation: https://www.shipstation.com (enter code BossBabe) LinkedIN: http://linkedin.com/bossbabe Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

3299 mins

171. Balancing Masculine & Feminine Energy as an Ambitious Woman With Tracy Tutor

There’s a lot of pressure on women in the workplace.  We’re asked to be confident but not aggressive. To be authoritative but not bossy. To speak our mind and also be polite. It’s exhausting. That’s why we invited Tracy Tutor to The BossBabe Podcast to share her take on balancing masculine and feminine energy at work. She’s sharing how she shows up strong in a male-dominated industry and is unpacking what unapologetic ambition looks like to her.  Plus, she’s sharing a peek behind the scenes into what filming Million Dollar Listing is really like.  It’s an incredible interview, and we can’t wait to share this with you. Links: The episode with Dr. Casey Means: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bossbabe-podcast/id1453389736?i=1000517277453 Back door access to Levels: https://www.levelshealth.com/NATALIE Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

3568 mins

170. What The Best Female Friendships Have In Common With Sarah Pendrick

Solid female friendships can feel hard to come by, but when you have them in your life – they change everything.  So what do the best female friendships have in common? And how can you seek out friendships with women who will speak truth into your life and support your journey to becoming your best self? In this deeply inspiring episode, Natalie is sitting down with her best friend Sarah Pendrick to talk about Sarah’s new book, Beautifully Brave. They’re sharing the real, behind-the-scenes of what their friend group dynamic looks like and are giving tangible examples of what they do to support each other and encourage more self love.  Links: Organifi: https://www.organifishop.com/pages/bossbabe/ Sarah's new book Beautifully Brave : Preorder Now Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Sarah Pendrick: @sarahpendrick Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

3737 mins

169. Farrah Brittany On Confidence, Boundaries & The Truth About The Real Estate Market

If the Real Estate market is making your head spin lately, we’ve got great news for you. Entrepreneur, Social Media Guru and Real Estate Extraordinaire Farrah Brittany is joining us on The BossBabe Podcast to give you the real, behind-the-scenes about what’s really happening in the world of real estate and why it all feels so confusing. Plus, she’s giving you a peek into how she’s cultivated unapologetic confidence and what it looks like to set boundaries at work. We cover SO much in this episode. From work to family to housing and beyond – you don’t want to miss it! Links: Get a 60 day trial with ShipStation : Start Shipping Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Farrah Brittany: @farrahbritt Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

3177 mins

168. The Essential Ways To Simplify Your Schedule With Greg McKeown

Have you ever taken an inventory of how you spend your time?  After you respond to emails, answer Slack threads and wrap up your Zoom meetings, you could go the whole day without ever moving the needle for the things that matter most.  It can feel so discouraging. But what if instead, you had room in your schedule to do the work that really matters? What if you could consistently get into a creative headspace and build momentum towards your goals? On this week’s episode, Natalie Ellis is chatting with one of our all-time favorite authors: Greg McKeown. Greg’s books, Essentialism and Effortless, have become our BossBabe go-to reads for getting clear on priorities, increasing productivity and ensuring we spend our time and energy intentionally.  If you’re hoping to create more space in your life, Greg’s processes will lay a foundation for you to simplify your schedule and start to build a daily routine that really works. Links: Episode with Dr. Casey Means https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bossbabe-podcast/id1453389736?i=1000517277453 Back door access to Levels: https://www.levelshealth.com/NATALIE Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Greg McKeown: @gregorymckeown Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

167. How Teen Pregnancy Became A Turning Point & Allowed Sarah Jakes Roberts To Impact Thousands

After a teen pregnancy, struggles with self worth and a marriage that ended in divorce, Sarah Jakes Roberts had one resounding thought that echoed in her mind... “I can do better than this.”  It was this turning point that transformed her story of struggle into one of resilience, empowerment and ultimately gave her the courage to share her experiences and impact thousands.  In this vulnerable and heartfelt interview, Natalie, Danielle and Sarah have a very honest conversation about what it looks like for anyone to hit a turning point in their life – big or small. Plus - they’re sharing how you can navigate your own “turning point” experience so you can move forward with hope, healing and confidence.  Links: Organifi Pure: https://www.organifishop.com/pages/bossbabe/  "Woman Evolve" by Sarah Jakes Roberts: http://womanevolvebook.com/    Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Sarah Jakes Roberts: @sarahjakesroberts Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

166. How The Mayfair Group Transformed Into A Multimillion-Dollar Fashion Company

When Sam Abrahart founded The Mayfair Group, she was on a mission to spread more positivity in the world through branding and social media.  She had no idea her agency would eventually transform into a multimillion-dollar fashion brand...pretty much overnight. On this week’s episode, Sam is sharing how she was able to pivot her business from a digital agency to a luxury fashion brand in the midst of the pandemic.  Plus – she’s opening up about what it looks like to manage depression and anxiety as an entrepreneur and why she hopes The Mayfair Group can help more people do just that.  Links :LinkedIn Jobs: https://www.linkedin.com/bossbabe The Mayfair Group: https://themayfairgroupllc.com/ Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Sam Abrahart: @samabrahart The Mayfair Group: @themayfairgroup Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

165. Taking Action And Moving Forward - In Spite Of Your Fear

When you hear stories of the most successful entrepreneurs, it’s tempting to think they just wake up every morning full of confidence and without any fear. But the reality is: that’s not true for most people, and it certainly wasn’t the case for Tiffany Largie. Knees-knocking, she got up every day motivated by one thing: creating a better life for her two little girls. By showing up consistently despite her fear, she grew multiple six-figure businesses before she was 30 and created financial freedom for herself and her family. In this inspiring podcast episode, Tiffany is sharing how she got the courage to show up every day...even when she didn’t feel like it. Plus – she’s totally flipping the script to show that fearlessness is NOT a prerequisite for creating a life you absolutely love.  Links: SoulCBD: https://bit.ly/3yiOlle Tiffany Largie: https://tiffanylargie.com/ Crush It With Your Story: http://crushitwithyourstory.com/  Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Tiffany Largie: @tiffanylargie Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

164. Life With Meaning + Purpose: A Conversation With Tony Robbins

It feels like everybody around you has expectations for what your life should look like:  when you should start a family, if it’s the right time to dive into your business and how you should make big choices in your life.  Keeping up with everyone else’s demands is exhausting, and if you’re honest, it leaves you feeling confused about what YOU actually want for yourself. What if instead you had a true North Star? A purpose for your life that helped you figure out your next steps and truly live a life with meaning? In this profound and thought-provoking conversation with Tony Robbins, we’re unpacking just that. We’re diving into everything from creating your life’s mission statement to building a daily routine that sets you up for success, so you can start to live life on your own terms and gain a real sense of fulfillment from what you do. This episode will make you think, and we promise by the end, you’ll have pages and pages of notes. So pull up a seat and join us for our conversation with Tony Robbins. Links: Register For The Own Your Future Challenge: https://bit.ly/3eC9NIK  Join BossBabe Next Level: https://bossbabe.com/nextlevel  The Power Of Priming: https://www.tonyrobbins.com/ask-tony/priming/  Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Tony Robbins: @tonyrobbins Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe.

163. Our Biggest Takeaways From A Weekend With The World’s Greatest Marketers With Jenna Kutcher

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to spend the weekend chatting with some of the most brilliant minds in marketing?  Trust us, we had been wondering the exact same thing... That was, until we got the chance to hang out with Jenna Kutcher, Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and so many other powerful forces in the business world for an entire weekend. (Yep. We’re still not over it). This week, we’re finally sitting down with Jenna Kutcher to debrief on the whole thing and compare notes. We’re sharing our biggest takeaways from our conversations and all the mic-drop moments we experienced so you can apply these tips and tricks to your business immediately – just like we did. Links: Register for the Own Your Future Challenge: https://bit.ly/3eC9NIK  Join BossBabe Next Level: https://bossbabe.com/nextlevel Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Jenna Kutcher: @jennakutcher Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

162. Uncovering Your Millionaire Success Habits with Dean Graziosi

You want to make seven figures, but… At this rate, it’s going to take at least a little more time before you get there. Can you relate? What if we told you there are actually things you can start doing RIGHT NOW to build millionaire habits that will set you up for the kind of success you’ve been dreaming of and help you get there even faster? That’s exactly what we’re talking about on this week’s episode of the BossBabe Podcast. We sat down with Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur and investor, and asked him to share his millionaire success habits so you can replicate them in your own life...and some of them might surprise you. Links:Register for the Own Your Future Challenge: https://bit.ly/3eC9NIK  Join BossBabe Next Level: https://bossbabe.com/nextlevel  Discover LinkedIn Jobs: https://www.linkedin.com/bossbabe Listen to Episode 81 with Dean Graziosi: https://apple.co/3eCjuHp  Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Dean Graziosi: @deangraziosi Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

161. How To Beat Imposter Syndrome + Cultivate Genuine Confidence

Let’s be honest...the “fake it ‘til you make it” attitude can only take you so far. So what do you do when your skills are going to be publicly put to the test and you’re afraid you’re going to get found out? You have to beat the imposter syndrome and develop genuine confidence in yourself.  And that can only happen when you learn how to stop comparing yourself to others. Sounds easy, right? (Probably not). That’s why we invited comparison-expert, Melissa Ambrosini to the podcast. She (literally) wrote the book on overcoming comparison and is sharing ALL her wisdom so you can stop feeling “not good enough” and start stepping into your power with a confident self belief. Links: Join BossBabe Next Level to level up your businesses, make more money and create a life you love: https://bossbabe.com/nextlevel Use code “BOSSBABE” to save 15% on Organifi: https://www.organifishop.com/ "Comparisonitis" by Melissa Ambrosini: http://www.comparisonitis.com/ Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Melissa Ambrosini: @melissaambrosini Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

160. The Biggest Red Flags In Your Current Diet

Have you ever felt like something just feels “off” in your body, but you don’t know what it is?  It can be overwhelming to try to figure out your health on your own. But what if the solution to some of your most pressing, recurring problems could be solved by paying better attention to the food you eat everyday? Dr. Casey Means is joining us this week to talk about the biggest red flags in your current diet. Plus, she’s sharing what you can do to have better health on a metabolic level - starting now. Links: Backdoor access to Levels: Levels.link/Natalie Levels Blog: https://www.levelshealth.com/blog Use code “BOSSBABE” to save 15% on Organifi: https://www.organifishop.com/ Use code “BOSSBABE20” to save 20% on Soul CBD: https://www.mysoulcbd.com/  Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Casey Means: @drcaseyskitchen Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. The Influencer Masterclass Join bossbabe CEO, Natalie Ellis on a free, 90-minute training to gain full clarity on your personal brand, learn how to create easy, consistent content, build an audience of raving followers + generate revenue, without the stress. Influencer Masterclass

159. How to Find Your True Purpose with Sahara Rose

Join BossBabe Co-Founder & President, Danielle Canty with special guest Sahara Rose as they talk through the nine Dharma archetypes and unpack how understanding Dharma can help you reach your true purpose. Use code “BOSSBABE20” to save 20% on Soul CBD: https://www.mysoulcbd.com/ 99designs by Vistaprint: https://99designs.com/bossbabe Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle: @daniellecanty Natalie: @iamnatalie Sahara Rose: @iamsahararose Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

158. The Secrets Behind The Energy Formula With Shawn Wells

Join BossBabe Co-Founders Natalie Ellis & Danielle Canty and special guest Shawn Wells as they dive into biohacking and how you can use it to achieve peak performance in your life. Use code “BOSSBABE20” to save 20% on Soul CBD: https://www.mysoulcbd.com/ Use code “BOSSBABE” to save 15% on Organifi: https://www.organifishop.com/ “The Energy Formula” by Shawn Wells: https://amzn.to/3fxZzeR GlucoVantage (dihydroberberine): https://amzn.to/3sXZbu5 MitoBurn (L-BAIBA): https://amzn.to/2PkyAsx MitoPrime (L-Ergothioneine): https://amzn.to/3ueJgaO CaloriBurn GP (Grains of Paradise): https://amzn.to/3rPwXzX Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Shawn: @shawnwells Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

157. The Secret To Landing Your Dream Job With Victoria Young

Join BossBabe Co-Founder & President, Natalie Ellis with special guest, Victoria Young as Victoria shares her secrets for how to land your dream job and make the most of the opportunity when you do. 99designs by Vistaprint: https://99designs.com/bossbabe Insta Influence Kit: https://www.instainfluencekit.com/buy?affiliate_id=3009395 Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Victoria: @victoriahyoung_ Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

156. Why I Lost 1 Million Dollars + How I'm Rebuilding

Join BossBabe Co-Founders Natalie Ellis & Danielle Canty as Danielle shares how she lost 1 million dollars in 2020 and what she’s doing now to make it back. Insta Influence Kit: https://www.instainfluencekit.com/buy?affiliate_id=3009395 99designs by Vistaprint: https://99designs.com/bossbabe Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

155. My Media Company Made Me $5M in 2 Months Alone, Here's How: with Daniella Pierson of The Newsette

Join BossBabe Co-Founder and CEO Natalie Ellis and special guest Daniella Pierson as they pull back the curtain on what a realistic day looks like for a 8-figure business owner,  the real hurdles of growing a business so quickly and the behind the scenes of what it really takes to have a successful email newsletter. Insta Influence Kit Waitlist: https://www.instainfluencekit.com/waitlist?affiliate_id=3009395 99designs by Vistaprint: https://99designs.com/bossbabe Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie The Newsette: @the_newsette Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

154. How to Unlock Your Dream Career Opportunity, Online Dating During COVID + Accepting Yourself with Kamie Crawford

Join BossBabe Co-Founder & CEO Natalie Ellis and special guest Kamie Crawford as they lift the lid on the importance of following your intuition during uncertain times, being open to opportunities and the real life impact of manifestation! Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/bossbabe Insta Influence Kit: http://www.instainfluencekit.com/waitlist?affiliate_id=3009395 Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Kamie: @kamiecrawford   Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

153. Growing a Podcast, Setting Boundaries + Using Your Intuition in Biz with Krista Williams and Lindsey Simcik from Almost 30

Join BossBabe Co-Founders Natalie Ellis & Danielle Canty and special guests Krista Williams and Lindsey Simcik as they dive into the impact of intuition, the importance of having boundaries to nurture what you’re wanting to grow and the emotional side of growing a successful podcast.  Insta Influence Kit Waitlist: http://www.instainfluencekit.com/waitlist?affiliate_id=3009395 99designs by Vistaprint: https://99designs.com/bossbabe Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Almost 30: @almost30podcast Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

152. Lunya’s Founder Ashley Merrill on Leadership, Motivation and Scaling

Join BossBabe Co-Founder & CEO Natalie Ellis and special guest Ashley Merrill as they lift the lid on Ashley’s real motivation behind starting her sleepwear brands and unpack what defines good leadership in a startup and the importance of being bought into the mission of the company you’re working for. Use Code “BOSSBABE” to save 15% on Organifi: https://www.organifishop.com/?platform=grin&link_id=197330&token=L15vwSVaVFQJ4L0RFsmr19ktxzGR4tuK&contact_id=03ece88a-2535-4077-b980-1e3998cf01a5&attribution_window=30 Use Code “BOSSBABE20” to save 20% on Soul CBD: https://www.mysoulcbd.com Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Ashley: @ashley__merrill Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

151. Solo Ep: How to Show Up Confidently On Social Media

Join BossBabe Co-Founder & President Danielle Canty  as she unpacks how exactly to overcome the fear and overwhelm around showing up on social media. Learn Danielle’s 5 steps to showing up confidently on social media and hear how to take ownership over your confidence.  Use Code “BOSSBABE” to save 15% on Organifi: https://www.organifishop.com/?platform=grin&link_id=197330&token=L15vwSVaVFQJ4L0RFsmr19ktxzGR4tuK&contact_id=03ece88a-2535-4077-b980-1e3998cf01a5&attribution_window=30 Use Code “BOSSBABE20” to save 20% on Soul CBD: https://www.mysoulcbd.com Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

150. Build Your Self-Belief With Jamie Kern Lima

Join BossBabe Co-Founder & President Danielle Canty and special guest Jamie Kern Lima as they unpack the stories behind the success of IT Cosmetics including building your self belief, trusting your gut and Jamie’s journey from being a girl who doesn’t believe in herself to really learning how to.  BossBabe Launch Formula Training: https://go.bossbabe.com/launch-formula1 Use code “BOSSBABE” for 15% off your Organifi order: https://www.organifishop.com Jamie's Book “Believe It”: https://amzn.to/3rXzIQc Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle: @daniellecanty Jamie: @jamiekernlima Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

149. Why Your Gut Health is Linked to Energy and Anxiety with Tina Anderson

Join BossBabe Co-Founder & CEO Natalie Ellis and special guest Tina Anderson to hear how your gut health impacts your brain health - from your energy levels to your anxiety and the tangible things you can start doing today to better your gut health. BossBabe Launch Formula Training: https://go.bossbabe.com/launch-formula1 Linkedin: https://linkedin.com/bossbabe Use Code "BOSSBABE" To Save 15% On Just Thrive: https://justthrivehealth.com/ Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

148. From Family Start Up To 9 Figure Business With Mona Kattan

Join BossBabe Co-Founder & President Danielle Canty and special guest Mona Kattan as they pull back the curtain on how far passion and authenticity can get you in business and the journey of going from 1 set of false lashes to a 9-figure beauty brand. BossBabe Launch Formula Training: https://go.bossbabe.com/launch-formula1 Use code “BOSSBABE” for 15% off your Organifi order: https://www.organifishop.com Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle: @daniellecanty Mona: @monakattan Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

147. How To Hire A Players With Sophia Amoruso

What does it really take to hire great people? Join BossBabe Co-Founder & CEO Natalie Ellis and special guest Sophia Amoruso to learn more about the ins and outs of developing a healthy & positive company culture, hiring the right people, setting and driving standards through your organization. Ready to join The Société, our membership for female entrepreneurs? http://Bossbabe.com/connectbuildgrow Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Sophia: @sophiaamoruso Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE.

146. The Real BTS of Building My Business with Jay Shetty

Ready to scale your business without the burnout? Join BossBabe Co-Founder & CEO Natalie Ellis and guest Jay Shetty to learn how to easily prioritize self-development, and self-care while in a push season in your business. Hear how Jay built his business, in a way he’s never told before. Ready to join The Société, our membership for female entrepreneurs? Click here: http://Bossbabe.com/connectbuildgrow Order Jay’s Book: https://thinklikeamonkbook.com/ Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Jay Shetty: @jayshetty Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

145. How to Develop A Positive Culture in Your Business with Charlene Brown

What exactly is “company culture”? Join BossBabe Co-Founder & President Danielle Canty and special guest Charlene Brown as they pull back the curtain on what company culture is, and why culture, values, and honest conversations are vital to your company success. To join us live on our training to learn how to make six figures in 2021: https://bossbabe.com/join-six-figure-2021 To join us in The Société, our membership for female entrepreneurs, click here: http://bossbabe.com/connectbuildgrow Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe.

144. How I Organize My Life and Business

It’s that time of the year to re-organize your life and business. Join BossBabe Co-Founder & CEO Natalie Ellis as she pulls back the curtain on the systems and tools she uses to organize her personal & professional life. Links: Scale to Six Figures in 2021 with our Free Training: https://bossbabe.com/join-six-figure-2021 If you’re interested in joining our membership, The Société: http://bossbabe.com/connectbuildgrow Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE.

143. The Real Truth About Becoming A Millionaire

There’s a difference between being a millionaire and doing one million dollars in revenue. Join BossBabe Co-Founder & CEO Natalie Ellis as she pulls back the curtain on the real truth about becoming a millionaire and takes a deep dive into how becoming a millionaire really feels, how to choose what opportunities align with the goals you’re working towards to get you there, and how income and impact come hand in hand. To join us live on our training to learn how to make six figures in 2021, click here Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

142. Your Guide To Unapologetic Confidence with Alyssa Nobriga

This New Year, lets get more unapologetically ambitious. Join BossBabe Co-Founder & CEO Natalie Ellis and special guest Alyssa Nobriga as they really narrow in on the specific changes we can start making today that will help develop lasting transformation in our lives. Check out Alyssa’s Bootcamp, here If you’re interested in getting backdoor access to The Société, click here.  Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Alyssa: @alyssanobriga Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

141. What's Missing From Your Goal Setting with Sandra Chuma

Join BossBabe Co-Founder & President Danielle Canty and special guest Sandra Chuma uncover what's missing from the majority of goal setting practices. Learn why your behavior and habits have such an impact on goals and how to identify and set true goals that really push you forward. If you’re interested in getting backdoor access to The Société, click here.  Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle: @daniellecanty Sandra: @sandra.chuma Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

140. 5 Ways To Be Happier And More Successful In 2021

In order to know where you want to go - you have to know where you’ve been. Join BossBabe Co-Founder & President Danielle Canty as she lifts the lid on the 5 things she evaluates and continues to work on every year to continue in a direction that will lead to more happiness and success. If you’re interested in getting backdoor access to The Société, click here.  Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

139. Female Biohacking: Hormone Balancing, Morning Routines & Time Management with Alisa Vitti

It’s time we practice biohacking methods based on our own, female biology. Join BossBabe Co-Founder & CEO Natalie Ellis and special guest Alisa Vitti to unpack why your menstrual cycle isn’t something you need to tolerate- but lean into- as both a woman and an entrepreneur. If you’re interested in getting backdoor access to The Société, click here.  Allisa’s book: intheflobook.com Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie: @iamnatalie Danielle: @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

138. The Mindset That's Keeping You From Abundance w. Reese Evans

Your mindset is the only thing that is keeping you from abundance. Join Bossbabe Co-Founder & President Danielle Canty and special guest Reese Evans to get the mindset strategy you need to create a new level of success and abundance in your life. If you’re interested in getting backdoor access to The Société, click here.  Follow:  BossBabe: @bossbabe.inc Danielle: @daniellecanty Reese Evans: @yessupply Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

137. Why You Didn’t Hit Your Goals This Year & How To Fix It w. Danielle Canty

Co-founder & President of BossBabe, Danielle Canty uncovers the BIGGEST mistake people make when setting goals and lays out her own goal setting process (The 5Rs). Which can set your most impactful goals on the path to success this next year. If you’re interested in getting backdoor access to The Société, click here. Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

136. The Most Important Thing I Learned This Year

Back for another solo episode, Natalie is sharing the most important thing she’s learned in 2020. It might not be easy, but it’s changed EVERYTHING… and it’s something that you can do, too! It’s a lesson and a skill that will help you in every aspect of your life and business moving into the New Year and beyond. This is one episode you’re not going to want to miss.  Links:  For a free trial with our sponsor Klaviyo, head to klaviyo.com/bossbabe Follow:  @ bossbabe.inc @ iamnatalie  Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

135. How Alyssa Wasko Took Her Brand From Her Dorm Room to Beyonce

From starting in her college dorm room to getting her product on Beyoncé- today we’re joined by Alyssa Wasko of Donni to talk about her entrepreneurial journey. Named after her late father, Alyssa started Donni with just scarves and by perfecting her niche and listening to her customer base she was able to grow and scale it into the amazing company we know today.  With a huge celebrity base and an authentic and engaging social presence, Alyssa is taking us through everything we need to know about trade shows, how she built her brand and why she answers every single DM herself!  Learn how Alyssa pivoted her collection launch strategy for lockdown- and sold out, her tips for building an authentic and relatable online presence, how her ‘small but mighty’ Instagram drives 97% of her overall website traffic, and why charity is such a cornerstone in her business.  Links: To check out Donni head to donni.com  Register for the (totally free!) How to Make Six Figures in 2021 Masterclass Webinar at https://bossbabe.com/masterclass To sign up for the BossBabe newsletter, head to www.bossbabe.com Follow:  @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis, @iamnatalie Alyssa Wasko, @alyssawasko Donni, @donni Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

134. You Can’t Build An Audience Without These 4 Things (And Nobody Is Talking About It)

You asked, we listened! Today, we’re sitting down with Danielle for her 1st solo episode focused on building your influence. No matter what your numbers look like, you’ve got more influence than you realize. Danielle is helping you understand your existing influence and breaking down how you can leverage it even further! Building your online influence is more important than ever right now, so be sure to listen in to discover how you can grow using the BossBabe formula... [Value + Consistency x Reach = Influence]! Danielle also walks through the 4 E’s and why all your content- no matter what your business looks like- needs to be built on them. Remember content is the new currency… and you don’t want to get left behind!  Links:  Sign up for the BossBabe Masterclass Webinar -- https://bossbabe.com/masterclass Check out our Instagram Growth Accelerator here -- https://bossbabe.mykajabi.com/iga Check the Youtube Growth Accelerator here --  https://bossbabe.com/paid-to-market-y... To get a free trial of a Premium Skillshare membership, head to skillshare.com/BBP  Follow: @bossbabe.inc  @daniellecanty  Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

133. IG Engagement Dropped? Here's How You Fix It Overnight

Is your Instagram engagement suffering? Are you not getting the likes you used to? In today’s episode, co-Founder Natalie Ellis does a solo podcast and shares her thoughts on the IG algorithm, engagement, and all things content. In a detailed breakdown of what exactly it means to have a full grasp on Content Marketing and implement all of its pillars, you’ll walk away with the motivation and tools to get the most out of everything you post.  So listen along to level up your content, make the most of the new Instagram update, and have a few reality checks along the way! You’ll learn how to find your business's most profitable path by being consistent, being valuable, and being relevant. Having your pulse on what’s happening around the world, making the Instagram algorithm work for you, and taking advantage of video content (hello Reels!) to grow your numbers. Plus, a Black Friday + Cyber Monday announcement that you do NOT want to miss!  Links:  Video Training Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/NatalieEllis Text the word ‘Content’ to Natalie at (310) 356-3502 and be one of the first to learn about Bossbabe’s newest launch and get exclusive content! For a Free Trial of the amazing e-commerce marketing platform, check out https://www.klaviyo.com/landing/boss-babe Follow:  @bossbabe.inc @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE.

132. A Full Breakdown of My First 7 Figure Month in Business with Rachel Rodgers

Only 2% of women entrepreneurs hit 7 figures. Rachel Rodgers is on a mission to change that. In today’s episode, Natalie and Rachel discuss why making 6 figures realistically can’t sustain a business and a salary if you’re trying to scale, and how you can scale to 7.  Rachel breaks down how she started her business after law school, scaled to 7 figures, and even recently made her first million-dollar month. We talk all things hiring, including what roles to hire first and how it will help your business grow. Her tip: hiring ahead and betting on yourself ahead. You’ll see that growth faster and then be ready when it comes. As entrepreneurs, it’s not just about getting help, it’s about clearing your plate so you’re able to focus on your mental health and perform as a better leader for yourself, your team, and your business. We also share our opinions on membership options (love them!), why one offering instead of multiple will be better for you in the long run, and, most importantly, listening to your clients so you know when to pivot and what to improve to serve your customers better! Rachel pivoted her business this year after the pandemic and went from 0 to 1300 members in 30 days! It’s all about flexibility and giving yourself space to grow. Learn more about Rachel and how to hit that 7 figure mark at hello7.co and subscribe to her podcast, The Hello 7 Podcast. Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

131. Fueling and Nourishing Your Body Through Ayurvedic Practices For Your Best Personal + Professional Self with Radhi Devlukia-Shetty

Today we’re joined by a ray of light, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, who’s dropping key tips to make ayurvedic practices easy and attainable to fuel and nourish your body. After moving far away from her close family in London to New York - Radhi had to spend a lot of time with herself figuring out what she wanted with her life. Through journaling and doing work to understand who she was and how she could help others, Radhi landed on food as nourishment.  Natural healing and how small changes to your ritual can create wellness so you can perform best in personal and professional life. Radhi is giving us amazing ideas for small changes you can make  in your diet to help with digestion and energy. (Think certain spices, eating seasonally, etc.)  Growing up with a mix of indian and western foods, Radhi enjoys bringing those together in her recipes and sharing them on her new YouTube Channel. Make sure to check it out below!  Join Online Launch School, our 12-week program designed to take the guesswork out of sold-out launches. https://bossbabe.com/ols Get $50 off your first job posting on LinkedIn Jobs:  Linkedin.com/bossbabe Follow: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty, @danielleycanty Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, @radhidevlukia Radhi Devlukia YouTube Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

130. Why NO is a Full Sentence, How to Time Block & Set Respected Boundaries with Amy Landino

We’re joined by Amy Landino, an award-winning YouTuber, bestselling author and international speaker. For the last 10 years, Amy has been empowering people all over the world to go after the life they want by educating them on how to leverage time, focus, and resourcefulness through her actionable and transformative “edutainment” (educational/entertaining) content.  In this insightful episode, Amy tells us how she went from being at school with no clue about what she wanted to do with her future, to realizing she was super skilled at social media. We also talk productivity and boundary setting, and Amy’s got some top tips to help you stay focussed on what’s important, and say no to what’s not. If you’re ready to make the life you want a reality, and you’re willing to put in the work but need actual, actionable steps then this episode is for you!  Links: Sign up for our free training: How to Plan & Execute Profitable Repeatable Launches with Our 4-Step Formula. https://bossbabe.com/launchformula Join Online Launch School, our 12-week program designed to take the guesswork out of sold-out launches. https://bossbabe.com/ols Get two free months of Skillshare premium membership and receive access to unlimited to over 1000+ classes: www.skillshare.com/bossbabe  Follow: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis, @iamnatalie Amy Landino, @schmittastic Amy Landino YouTube Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

129. Everything You Need to Know About Raising Capital with Cindy Eckert

We’re back with part two of our double episode with Cindy Eckert, Founder and CEO of The Pink Ceiling, a business incubator and VC firm that invests in companies that are founded by, or delivering products for women. In this episode, we’re diving deep into how you can raise funds. Cindy offers her wisdom on the different options available to you and how to know which is right for you. If you’re interested in investing, or looking for ways to help you grow faster, you’ll find tons of tips here. We also talk about long term vision and how you can get clarity around what you want your destination to look like. Cindy shares the three Ps she believes are essential pointers you should be focusing on in your professional life, so you’re going to want to take notes.  For anyone building a business or climbing the career ladder, this episode offers so much insane value that will not only help you get clear on where you’re headed but the exact steps you need to take to get there.  And don’t forget to check out part one of this ep too, so you can soak up all the knowledge Cindy has to offer! ? Links: Listen to Part 1 with Cindy Eckert: https://apple.co/3jBViFw  Sign up for our free training: How to Plan & Execute Profitable Repeatable Launches with Our 4-Step Formula. https://bossbabe.com/launchformula Join Online Launch School, our 12-week program designed to take the guesswork out of sold-out launches. https://bossbabe.com/ols Organifi’s mission is to empower you to live a happier, healthier life with organic superfood blends. Use code BOSSBABE for 15% off your purchase at https://bossbabe.online/organifi Follow: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty, @daniellecanty Cindy Eckert, @cindypinkceo Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

128. I Built + Sold Two Billion-Dollar Companies. Here's What I Learned with Cindy Eckert

We’re joined by Cindy Eckert, Founder and CEO of The Pink Ceiling, a business incubator and VC firm that invests in women-led and female-focused companies. A self-made serial entrepreneur, Cindy is one of the few women to have ever sold a company for a billion dollars, let alone two pharmaceutical companies. In fact, it was Cindy’s second venture, Sprout Pharmaceuticals, that brought Addyi aka “the female Viagra” to market. Having successfully built two billion-dollar companies, Cindy has such a wealth of knowledge and experience that we had to invite her back for part two which will air on Wednesday, 10/28. So tune in to part one as Cindy reveals the true story of how she built her own startup and sold it for over a billion dollars, only to buy it back and rebuild the company when she learned that her life-changing product for women was not going to market. We’re also diving deep into the narrative surrounding female sexuality and the challenges with research for female products, as well as, funding for companies founded or led by women. If you have a mission and are in need of motivation, this episode will inspire you to keep going even when the odds are stacked against you! Links: Sign up for our free training: How to Plan & Execute Profitable Repeatable Launches with Our 4-Step Formula. https://bossbabe.com/launchformula Join Online Launch School, our 12-week program designed to take the guesswork out of sold-out launches. https://bossbabe.com/ols Organifi’s mission is to empower you to live a happier, healthier life with organic superfood blends. Use code BOSSBABE for 15% off your purchase at https://bossbabe.online/organifi Follow: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty, @daniellecanty Cindy Eckert, @cindypinkceo Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

127. How to Build a Highly Converting Sales Page with Anna Nassery

We’re welcoming back Anna Nassery, Founder and CEO of BrandUp, an LA-based creative agency and the geniuses behind our highly converting sales pages for our flagship programs, Insta Growth Accelerator and Online Launch School.  When it comes to building a highly converting sales page, we know how overwhelming the process can be but before you invest tons of money into creating a custom page that may not even convert, Anna is lifting the lid on how to structure and optimize a sales page. Tune in as she breaks it down step-by-step on how to outline a sales page to meet your ideal clients where they’re at on their customer journey. After this episode, you’ll understand how the buyer’s journey influences the layout of your sales page and what you need to do in order to optimize every piece of information for conversion. Get your pen and paper ready because we’re touching on psychology, branding, and even a bit of biohacking (because you know we’re all about optimizing both our business and health!). Shop our Launch Shop with Brandup and get a done-for-you sales page template. https://go.bossbabe.com/scale-your-launch-live  Use code BOSSBABE to get 20% off on SOUL CBD products. https://mysoulcbd.com/ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣  Follow: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis, @iamnatalie Anna Nassery, @annadoingthings_ Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

126. Lessons From My 7-Figure Business Bankruptcy with Patrice Washington

How do you define wealth and what does a wealthy life look like to you? We’re joined by Patrice Washington aka the “Money Maven.” She’s a financial expert, #1 best-selling author, speaker, and media personality. Patrice has also been featured on The Steve Harvey Show, The Dr. Oz Show, and in major publications like Cosmopolitan, Essence Magazine, and so much more.  What sets Patrice apart from other financial experts is her philosophy on wealth, which is more holistic, grounded, and spiritual, but it wasn’t always this way. Before she became the “Money Maven”, Patrice had already built a seven figure business and achieved massive success. Despite living what she considered her “dream life” back then, Patrice was anything but happy or fulfilled. In a divine turn of events, she was forced to redefine wealth after going bankrupt during the 2008 recession.  Patrice went from being a seven figure CEO to scraping for change. Tune in as she takes us on her amazing journey, sharing how she overcame one of her lowest moments and what led her to dig deep into the concept of wealth. If you’re ready to redefine what wealth means to you, and live a more fulfilled and financially free existence. then this episode is for you!  Links: Join Online Launch School, our 12-week program designed to take the guesswork out of sold-out launches. https://bossbabe.com/ols Sign up for our free training: How to Plan & Execute Profitable Repeatable Launches with Our 4-Step Formula. https://bossbabe.com/launchformula  Get two free months of Skillshare premium membership and receive access to unlimited to over 1000+ classes: www.skillshare.com/bossbabe Follow:  @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis, @iamnatalie Patrice Washington, @seekwisdompcw Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

125. How to Create Wealth and Make Your Money Work for You with Investing Queen, Kiana Danial

Do you want to become a master at managing your money? We’re joined by Kiana Danial, the Invest Diva. Kiana is an award-winning, internationally recognized personal investing and wealth management expert, and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, TIME Magazine and more. Her mission is to educate women on how to build and grow investment portfolios so they can generate wealth and take ownership of their finances.  Tune in as Kiana reveals how she went from humble beginnings in Iran, to an electrical engineering student and TV guest star in Japan, to the inspirational life she leads in the US today. We’re also diving deep into what it’s like to pave the way for women in the masculine-dominated field of finance, and why it’s important for us to get a grasp of our cash.  If you’re interested in investing but need help understanding the ins and outs, Kiana will leave you in the know and ready to go. After this episode, you’ll feel more confident with taking control of your finances and making investments that build your future regardless of your financial situation.  Use code BOSSBABE to get 20% off on SOUL CBD products https://mysoulcbd.com/⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Follow: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty, @daniellecanty Kiana Danial, @investdiva Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

124. Six Weeks to Fix Your Period, Hormone Imbalances & Energy with Nicole Jardim

Have you ever experienced pain or discomfort while on your period and simply accepted it as a fact of life? What if we told you that you have ownership of what happens inside your body? We’re joined by Nicole Jardim, certified women’s health expert, author of Fix Your Period, and host of the Period Party Podcast, to teach you how to take ownership of your period and overall health.  Having suffered from debilitating pain caused by her period as a teenager, Nicole was put on birth control to help with her painful menstrual symptoms. However, birth control only served as a band aid and instead introduced a slew of new chronic health issues, including hair loss and melasma. Despite being informed that what she was experiencing was “normal”, Nicole decided to challenge everything she was told and started to claim ownership of her health. Since then, Nicole has been empowering women by helping them better understand their bodies, hormones, and period.   It’s time to normalize the fact that we, as women, know what’s best for our bodies. Tune as in as we dive deep into the different types of hormones and how each one can affect your body when imbalanced. After this episode, you’ll be equipped with actionable tips on how to best regulate your body and optimize your health.  Use code BOSSBABE to get 20% off on SOUL CBD products https://mysoulcbd.com/ Fix Your Period by Nicole Jardim https://amzn.to/3jqVqIH  Follow: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis, @iamnatalie Nicole Jardim, @nicolemjardim Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

123. My Exact Strategy to Making $100,000 in 60 Minutes

Do you want to learn how we made $100,000 in 60 minutes? In this week’s bonus episode with BossBabe CEO Natalie Ellis, we’re lifting the lid on the exact strategy we used to generate 6-figures in just an hour.  We launch something at BossBabe almost every month, whether it’s opening our private membership for female entrepreneurs or enrollment for our online programs like Online Launch School or Insta Growth Accelerator. Launching a product or service is one of the most powerful ways to create a major cash injection in your business and there’s a strategic art to it that you can learn to replicate. Tune in as Natalie discusses the stages of a launch and what you should be focusing on during each phase if you want to have a stress-free and successful launch. We’re diving deep into what makes or breaks a launch, how to avoid burnout, and what it really takes to generate $100K in 60 minutes (spoiler alert: it doesn’t happen overnight).  Links: Sign up for our free training: How to Plan and Execute Profitable, Repeatable Launches with Our 4-Step Formula bossbabe.com/launchformula Get your free copy of our complete Pre-Launch Checklist bossbabe.com/launchcheckist  Follow: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis, @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

122. Uplevel Your Brain: How to Learn Faster with Jim Kwik, Brain Coach and Learning Expert

In today’s episode, we’re learning how to upgrade our brains through limitless learning with Jim Kwik, NY Times bestselling author and renowned brain performance and accelerated learning expert. For over 25 years, Jim has been helping people improve their memory, learn to speed read, increase their decision-making skills, and unleash their superbrains. Jim has also worked with top actors (Will Smith), athletes, CEOs (Elon Musk), and superachievers (Brendon Burchard).  Having suffered two traumatic brain injuries at ages 5 and 18, learning had always been an uphill battle for Jim. Growing up, he was known as the “Boy With the Broken Brain” and ridiculed by his peers for being a slow learner. Fed up with his learning limitations after his second brain injury, Jim’s desperation became his inspiration. Since then, Jim has dedicated his life to helping others unleash their genius and brainpower to learn anything faster and live a life of greater power, productivity, and purpose. Tune in as Jim shares his tips and tricks to help you access your learning superpower and unlock your exceptional life.  If you’re looking to learn faster, retain more and forget less, and upgrade your brain - this episode is a must listen!  Follow: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty, @daniellecanty Jim Kwik, @jimkwik Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE.

121. How to Rewire Your Brain for Happiness with Daria Tsvenger

Did you know that our brains don’t want us to be happy? Our default mode is to be constantly on the lookout for danger. This is how the evolutionary process shaped our brains and how our ancestors physically survived. Today, we’re joined by special guest, Daria Tsvenger, Mindset Expert and Life Coach for entrepreneurs. Daria has been featured in Forbes, Vogue, and so much more for her expertise in science-based personal development.  Tune in to learn how you can rewire your brain for happiness and success. Daria is diving deep into the neuroscience of achieving goals and sharing actionable tips on how to shift your mindset to overcome anxiety, fear, and procrastination. Blending the best of spirituality and science, Daria is teaching us how to use our brainpower to take inspired action beyond manifestation and visualization.  If you’re ready to learn how to deconstruct your brain and reprogram it for a stronger, more positive mindset, then get ready to take notes because this episode is for you!  Join Daria’s FREE 10-Day Dream Spring Challenge starting October 7th: https://www.thedreamsprint.com/  Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

120. Who Are You Really? How to Reimagine Yourself for Success with Ivirlei Brookes

We’re joined by special guest, Ivirlei Brookes, an actress, serial entrepreneur, and business and mindset mentor who helps creatives and entrepreneurs build thriving businesses and master their mindsets for meaningful success. She is passionate about educating and using her voice to empower people to cultivate deeply intentional transformations. Ivirlei’s entrepreneurial evolution is nothing short of epic. From being the creator of a women’s magazine (that interviewed Drake before he became famous) to starring in a series based on her magazine (which never aired because the production company went bankrupt), and then starting her coaching career as a dating coach for men to now mentoring people in their lives and businesses. She knows all about loss, rebuilding, and understands that entrepreneurism is the ultimate rollercoaster ride. You must master the mindset of resilience to really roll with the punches and become a success. Tune in as Ivirlei shares actionable tips on how to hack it when things don’t go to plan and how not to equate your work with your worth. According to Ivirlei, the key to leveling is to constantly be reimagining and redesigning your version of yourself - which takes a lot of deeply transformative inner work.   If you’re looking to trust the process more and cultivate the confidence of a successful entrepreneur, listen now.  Get two free months of Skillshare premium membership and receive access to unlimited to over 1000+ classes: www.skillshare.com/bossbabe    Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

119. Behind the Scenes of How I Built Over 2.6 Million Followers

Do you want to learn our secrets on how to gain followers organically on Instagram? If so, this episode is for you! Today, BossBabe CEO, Natalie Ellis, is lifting the lid on how to attract and build an audience organically without spending a single cent on paid ads. Tune in as Natalie shares the exact social strategy she has used to grow the BossBabe account to 2.6 million followers - for free.  Around three years ago, Natalie had no idea how to make money online until she discovered a handy hack that totally changed the game for her - a hack that you can use too.  After this episode, you’ll have a ton of tips to help you make the most of Instagram, including why you should curate before you create, how to predict what will and won’t go viral, and how you can come up with your own foolproof formula for creating content. If you’re serious about gaining more followers AND converting them into customers, then you really don’t want to miss out on this episode.  Links: This episode is sponsored by the Insta Growth Accelerator. A 12-week accelerator designed to show you how to grow and monetize your Instagram account: instagrowthaccelerator.com Use code BOSSBABE to get 20% off on SOUL CBD products. https://mysoulcbd.com/ Follow: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis, @iamnatalie Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

118. Why Your Fear of Visibility is Limiting Your Instagram Growth

When it comes to showing up on Instagram, which BossBabe co-founder do you resonate with most? Are you someone who’s comfortable on camera like Natalie, or do you prefer to be behind-the-scenes like Danielle? Either way, both Natalie and Danielle have cultivated their confidence over the years to show up on social media. Having used Instagram to build her first business, Natalie understood how vital it was to show up every day to deliver consistent value for her audience, which is why she appears so natural on social media today. She knew that BossBabe’s audience growth and influence wholly depended on her commitment to showing up daily - rain or shine.   Whilst Danielle didn’t initially have this urgency to be on social media, she overcame her post paralysis by learning to hone in on why it was important for her to show up. By identifying the root of her fears and focusing on her ‘why’, Danielle was also able to build her confidence on camera.  Both Natalie and Danielle didn’t start out as superstars on social media, but with consistency and having a clear, strong ‘why’, they were able to overcome their limiting beliefs and attract an audience by showing up as their authentic selves (which means that you can do it too!).  If you want to stop second-guessing yourself, put an end to post paralysis, and become an expert in your niche that makes an impact, then this episode will show you how. Links: This episode is sponsored by the Insta Growth Accelerator. A 12-week accelerator designed to show you how to grow and monetize your Instagram account: https://bossbabe.com/iga Try ShipStation free for 60 days with code BOSSBABE.   Follow: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis, @iamnatalie Danielle Canty, @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

117. How I Used Instagram to Build My Multi-Million Dollar Food Business

We’re joined by Olivia Wollenberg, CEO and Founder of Livia’s Kitchen, a vegan food company that creates indulgent, plant-based snacks. In fact, Livia’s Kitchen revolutionized the sweet snacking market in the UK for being the first of its kind: a sweets brand dedicated to delivering on deliciousness as much as it is nutrition.  Before Livia’s Kitchen, Olivia was studying to become a neuroscientist and had already invested six years into her academic career. A sudden spark of entrepreneurial inspiration struck when she was diagnosed with food intolerances and was unable to find indulgent treats that weren’t packed with additives and preservatives. Olivia identified a gap in the market for indulgent treats with a nutritional twist. Having the drive and determination to be the first to fill this gap, Olivia  embarked on her entrepreneurial journey to finding success by building her food empire.  The road to success wasn’t always sweet, but Olivia’s willingness to learn, openness to embracing criticism, and vulnerability to be transparent about her strengths and weaknesses helped her to build resilience in the face of rejection and objections. Tune in to hear how Olivia built her business from the ground up, from driving around to drop off products, to pitching her treats to Selfridges (one of the biggest chains of high-end department stores in the UK), and using social media to build her empire.  She’s also lifting the lid (and very transparent) on her experience raising money as a young female entrepreneur.   So, if you’re looking to disrupt the market and lead by example, this episode is for you.  Links: Get 50% off your first order with Care/of. Use code BOSSBABE50. takecareof.com/p/bossbabe50 Shop Livia's: https://livias.co.uk/ Follow: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty, @daniellecanty Olivia Wallenberg, @oliviawollenberg Livia’s, @livias Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE.

116. The Exact Steps I Took to Making My First Million

We’re back with another bonus episode with two amazing ladies that were in our Soul, Strategy + Success Mastermind, Olanikee Osi & Liv Conlon. Both women have achieved what many believe to be unattainable. Before they turned 30, Olanikee and Liv both scaled their businesses to 7-figures. Liv has a service-based business staging homes and Olanikee has two businesses, an app called SelfishBabe and a women’s holistic wellness company. Join us as we discuss their journeys as young female entrepreneurs and how they were able to make the seemingly impossible, possible. Spoiler alert - they credit their path to profitability all to hard work, committing to their goals, and most importantly, believing in themselves (which means that it’s possible for you too!).  We’ll also touch on the importance of self-education, pivoting with the market changes, investing in yourself, and recognizing that there are a million ways to make millions of dollars.  This episode will definitely inspire you with the self-belief that you can achieve whatever you put your mind to. Both Olanikee and Liv serve as an example of “what’s possible for her, is possible for me”.    Links: This episode is sponsored by LinkedIn. Get 50% off your first job posting on LinkedIn. Linkedin.com/BossBabe Follow: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis, @iamnatalie Olanikee Osi, @olanikeeosi Liv Conlon, @oliviaconlon Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

115. 3 Things You Should Know Before Leaving Your Corporate Job to Start Your Biz with Founder of Mab & Stoke, Christina Mace-Turner

We’re joined by Christina Mace-Turner, Founder of Mab & Stoke, an herbal supplement company that combines centuries-old herbal medicine with cutting-edge technology to create the Mab Tab: a daily ‘super tab’ that takes the guesswork out of wellness to help you feel your most amazing self with a prophylactic formula. Christina is an expert at all things marketing, strategy, and brand building. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Christina led Business Affairs and Content Strategy at Apple when it was first launching the iPhone and app store. Knowing that she always wanted to be her own boss someday, Christina took the leap to lead a startup called Flipboard, to gain the experience she needed for her own business.  She finally made the pivot from tech to beauty and wellness by co-founding the non-toxic beauty brand, True Botanicals, prior to launching Mab & Stoke. Tune in as we lift the lid on the major differences between corporate and startup environments, and everything you need to know before leaving your corporate job to start your own business.  Christina’s journey is absolutely inspiring. Having always taken the alternate route in her professional life, she believes chasing her dreams and being intentional about every move has been her number one secret to success. Join us on her journey from career woman to entrepreneur, and learn how you can find your professional purpose by being dynamic and determined.  Links: Sign up for our free 10-day Instagram Challenge: bossbabe.com/instachallenge Get two free months of Skillshare premium membership and receive access to unlimited to over 1000+ classes: www.skillshare.com/bossbabe  Follow: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty, @daniellecanty Christina Mace-Turner, @mabmaker  Mab and Stoke, @mabandstoke Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

114. How We Scaled Our Ecommerce Business to 7 Figures in 12 Months with Mike & Angie Lee

We’ve invited back brother-sister duo and Co-founders of Soul CBD, Mike and Angie Lee, to the podcast for another value-packed episode. The last time Mike and Angie were on the podcast, it was a pre-pandemic world. Fast forward to now, we’re living in a ‘new normal’, and for some anxiety is at an all-time high. Despite these uncertain times, Mike and Angie Lee have scaled their ecommerce business to 7-figures in just 12-months, but they’re doing so much more than that. Through Soul CBD, Mike and Angie are helping people thrive in mind, body, and soul by reducing stress and pain through CBD-formulated products. They are making an impact while making an income.  Tune in as we discuss how Mike and Angie scaled Soul CBD from $50,000 to a 7-figure business. Here’s a hint - it has nothing to do with fancy strategies, paid advertisement, or a magical funnel but rather, the importance of the customer journey, building a community, and starting before you’re ready.  We’re also touching on how to manage stress, anxiety, and inflammation with all-natural alternatives, including CBD-based solutions, breathing techniques, grounding methods, and so much more.   So if you’re ready to kick anxiety to the curb and perform at your peak, this episode is for you.   Links: Sign up for our free 10-day Instagram Challenge: bossbabe.com/instachallenge This episode is sponsored by SOUL CBD. Use code BOSSBABE to get 20% off on SOUL CBD products. https://mysoulcbd.com/ The BossBabe Podcast Ep. 77: The One Thing Missing From Your Evening Routine with Mike and Angie Lee https://apple.co/2FQZmU4  The Worry Trick: How Your Brain Tricks You into Expecting the Worst and What You Can Do About It by David A. Carbonell https://amzn.to/3guhG1V  Follow: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis, @iamnatalie Soul CBD, @mysoulcbd Angie Lee, @angieleeshow Mike Lee, @officialmikelee Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

113. The One Thing You Need To Know Before Building A Product-Based Business with Founder of Crown Affair, Dianna Cohen

What comes to mind when you think of self-care or a better question yet, do you even have a self-care routine? We’re joined by Dianna Cohen, Founder of Crown Affair, a high-quality haircare line rooted in ritual. Dianna’s mission is to help women transform their self-care routine by instilling rituals, starting with one of the most neglected areas - your hair.  Dianna is a queen in all things DTC e-commerce and has worked with amazing brands such as Away, Harry’s, and Outdoor Voices. Her passion for building brands and crafting narratives that connect with the consumer on a deeper level inspired Dianna to create her own brand, Crown Affair.  If you want to build a product-based business in 2020, then listen up. We’re diving deep into what it means to create a brand with intention and how to craft a narrative that resonates with the consumer because it’s simply not enough to just have pretty packaging. You have to disrupt the larger industries by creating a unique line where each product is designed with meaning and Dianna is a pro at doing just that.  Tune in as Dianna shares her journey of building beloved brands for other businesses to taking the leap and starting her own, one that helps people create long-lasting self-care rituals through high-quality and intentional products.  Links: Sign up for our free 10-day Instagram Challenge: bossbabe.com/instachallenge This episode is sponsored by SOUL CBD. Get 20% off on SOUL CBD products using code: BOSSBABE. https://mysoulcbd.com/ Follow: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty, @daniellecanty Dianne Cohen, @diannacohen Crown Affair, @crownaffair Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

112. A Conversation with Confidence Queen, Heather Monahan

If you want to feel more confident and empowered as a woman in business, we’ve got just the episode for you! We’re joined by Heather Monahan, author of Confidence Creator (which held the #1 spot in Business Biographies on Amazon), motivational speaker, confidence coach, and overall business badass. Before she became the Confidence Queen, Heather struggled to assert her worth in the corporate world. Despite her reputation as a ‘Revenue Generator’ and track record of bringing in over 200 million dollars in revenue during her tenure, Heather was constantly bullied and underestimated by those who did not want her to shine.  Eventually, Heather was fired from her corporate career after 14 years but it turned out to be the best thing to happen to her. She quickly pivoted and went full force into writing her book, Confidence Creator, and building her personal brand. The rest is history and Heather is now the CEO of her life.    Tune in as we chat all things confidence, accountability, mindset, and empowerment. This episode is truly transformative and packed with tips that you can apply to your life and business to help you make the most of every situation and circumstance. Links: Sign up for our free 10-day Instagram Challenge: bossbabe.com/instachallenge This episode is sponsored by SOUL CBD. Get 20% off on SOUL CBD products using code: BOSSBABE. https://mysoulcbd.com/ Grab your copy of Heather Monahan’s Confidence Creator: https://amzn.to/2DPCt2V  Follow: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty, @daniellecanty Heather Monahan, @heathermonahan Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

111. Why Women Shouldn't Be Fasting & Other Biohacks You Haven't Heard of with Ben Greenfield

Here at BossBabe, you know we’re all about hacking our health (aka biohacking) to achieve peak performance in business and life. Today, we’re joined by Ben Greenfield, a health and wellness expert, human performance consultant, author, speaker, and the ultimate biohacker. Whether you’re new to biohacking or consider yourself healthy, if you want to learn how to optimize your biology and be at your highest performing self, then listen up. We’re diving deep into all things health, longevity, and performance, as well as which biohacking methods actually work and which ones you should ditch. Ben’s approach to biohacking is understanding how the human body operates like a battery and leveraging natural ancient strategies (which are the foundations of health) and modern science. Ben also shares his top biohacking recommendations that you can do for free and of course, technology and tools that you can invest in when you’re ready to take biohacking to the next level. Make sure to take notes because in true BossBabe style, Ben over-delivers on value. After this episode, you’ll be equipped with everything you need to start enhancing your mind, body, and soul. Links: Sign up for our free 10-day Instagram Challenge: bossbabe.com/instachallenge Grab your copy of Ben Greenfield’s Boundless: https://amzn.to/3fvP3AV Products mentioned: Dutch Advanced Hormones Test: https://dutchtest.com/ Joovv Red Light Therapy: https://joovv.com/ Negative Ion Generator: https://amzn.to/2Cbq0po Grounding Mats: https://www.ultimatelongevity.com/  Re-timer Light Therapy Glasses: https://www.re-timer.com/ Human Charger Headset: https://humancharger.com/ Eye Protection Computer Software: https://iristech.co/   Follow:  @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis, @iamnatalie Ben Greenfield, @bengreenfieldfitness Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

110. How to Predict if Your Product-Based Business Will Make It (or Not)

In this special bonus episode, we’re joined by two members of our mastermind program, Tu-Hien Le and Karen Peña, to share their journeys of building product-based businesses.  Tu-Hien is the Founder & CEO of BeauGen, a mommy lifestyle brand whose mission is to help women reach their breastfeeding goals. Karen is the Founder and CEO of Organic Guidance, a health & wellness company that helps people go from stressed and anxious to relieved and focused with the help of CBD. Both Tu-Hien and Karen identified something missing in the market and took it upon themselves to fill the gap. These ladies took their visions and created successful businesses by designing products that address their ideal clients’ pain points. We’re diving deep into the process of what it’s like to take an idea for a product-based business to development, prototyping, trialing and testing, and finally, launching a physical product to sell.  If you’re interested in learning how to launch a product-based business then keep listening! This episode is packed with inspiration to help guide you to get started on your business. Links: This episode is sponsored by ShipStation. Get 60 days free with ShipStation and use code BOSSBABE at www.shipstation.com.  Follow: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty, @daniellecanty Tu-Hien Le, @tuhien.le BeauGen Breast Pump Cushions, @beaugenmom Karen Peña, @iamkarenpena Organic Guidance, @organicguidance Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

109. BTS of My Marriage! How to Balance Ambition in Your Relationship with Natalie & Stephen Ellis

We’re joined by special guest, Stephen Ellis, Co-Founder and CEO of Pipeline, former professional gamer, and husband to Natalie Ellis, BossBabe’s CEO. One of the most highly anticipated and requested episodes, we’re taking you behind the scenes into their marriage and what it’s like when two ambitious, goal driven entrepreneurs get married.   If you’re an entrepreneur in a relationship with another entrepreneur, then you know how the pressure of owning your own business and the responsibilities that come with being a CEO can impact your relationship. Tune in to hear Natalie and Stephen’s journey from marrying each other after just 4 months of meeting, to building their own businesses, and moving to Los Angeles.  We’re diving deep into the routines and rituals they’ve put into place to prevent neglect, and how they’ve learned to communicate with each other (because we all know communication is key in any relationship!). Stephen also shares his story of being a professional gamer, landing a corporate role at Facebook to becoming the CEO of his own company. Join us and hear his advice on how to protect your energy, and set your priorities and boundaries so you can be present in your relationship. Links: Get two free months of Skillshare premium membership and receive access to unlimited to over 1000+ classes: www.skillshare.com/bossbabe  Follow: @bossbabe.inc @iamnatalie @snoopeh Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

108. How To Overcome Your Self-Doubt + Claim Your Value In The Marketplace

As women, we’ve all struggled with claiming our value in the marketplace. We tend to underprice, yet overdeliver; negotiate out of fear rather than our worth, and give in to the self-doubt that we just aren’t worthy of wealth or financial freedom. If you resonate with any of this, then tune in because this is the episode for you. We’re joined by Allyson Byrd, Money Mindset Expert, and CEO of The Byrd Agency. Allyson's work has supported entrepreneurs in generating more than $16.9 million in the past 18 months. Her mission is to help people become financially independent, follow their entrepreneurial dreams, and create extraordinary careers for themselves. If you want to learn how to confidently take your sales to the next level, Allyson shares her tips on overcoming objections and how to claim your value within the marketplace. She’s also going to help you unpack the fears and self-doubt that are holding you back from achieving the wealth and success that you’re worthy of.  It’s time for women to unlearn the patterns that have been handed down to us and create a new reality in which wealth and financial independence are ours to claim - no questions asked.  Links: Organifi’s mission is to empower you to live a happier, healthier life with organic superfood blends. Use code BOSSBABE for 15% off your purchase at https://bossbabe.online/organifi Follow: @bossbabe.inc @daniellecanty @iamallysonbyrd Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

107. Publicity to Profit: How To Get Your First Big Media Placement with PR Queen Christina Nicholson

Do you want to know how to leverage mainstream media to promote your business?  Then you’re really going to want to listen to this podcast episode with Christina Nicholson, Founder of Boutique PR agency Media Maven, speaker, writer, TV and podcast host.  ⁣Christina refers to herself as an ‘accidental entrepreneur’. Unlike some people who started young with their lemonade stand, this BossBabe was a TV reporter and anchor. Now, she runs a remote team doing amazing work to give business owners the publicity to position themselves and promote their products. In this episode, Christina lifts the lid on how you can get in front of the camera to make more money. The secret sauce she reveals, comes not only from gaining coverage, but from learning how to LEVERAGE that coverage.  If you’re looking to learn how to make the most of mainstream media and get press attention that converts into profit, then this episode is a must listen! Links: Sign up for our free, expert training: How to Start, Grow, and Monetize Your YouTube Channel bossbabe.com/grow-youtube Get 60 days free with ShipStation. Use code BOSSBABE at www.shipstation.com Follow: @daniellecanty  @christinaallday Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

106. Meet My YouTube Mentor & Hear Our BTS Strategy

Do you want to start a YouTube channel but the fear of being on camera or facing criticism holds you back? Whatever your blockers are, you’re only doing yourself and the people that need to hear your special message, a huge disservice. Tune in as we’re joined by special guest, Amy Sangster, our YouTube mentor, and strategist. Amy is a serial 7-figure entrepreneur and successful YouTuber who has amassed over 100+ million views. Today, she’s taking us behind-the-scenes of building a thriving YouTube channel.      We discuss Amy’s proven strategies and tactics for growing your channel (even if you have zero subscribers). We’re answering all of your burning questions and giving you actionable tips for how to start and market your business using YouTube whilst getting paid.  So if you’re ready to kick off your YouTube channel, then this episode is for you! Links: Sign up for our free, expert training: How to Start, Grow, and Monetize Your YouTube Channel bossbabe.com/grow-youtube Follow:  @bossbabe.inc @daniellecanty @amysangster53 Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

105. What It Looks Like to be The Queen of Your Life with Gina DeVee

We’re joined by Gina DeVee, founder of Divine Living, a multimillion-dollar lifestyle brand, and author of manifestation manual, The Audacity to Be Queen. After moving from Michigan to California, Gina was a struggling psychotherapist who was qualified to help others but wasn’t making any money from doing so. Sick and tired of being broke, Gina began to rewrite her money story and overcome her blocks.  Like a true Queen, Gina’s mission is to empower women by helping them discover their purpose through reclaiming their feminine power and stepping into their ‘Queenhood’. If you struggle with self-doubt and believing in yourself, then this episode is for you! Ready to transform your life and business? Tune in because we’re diving deep into how to manifest your wildest dreams and fulfill your purpose.  Receive 50% off your first month with Care/of takecareof.com/bossbabe50. Use code: BOSSBABE50.  Get your copy of Gina DeVee’s, The Audacity to Be Queen. bossbabe.online/AudacitytoBeQueen Follow: @bossbabe.inc @iamnatalie @ginadevee Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

104. How I Went From Desk Job to Digital Nomad in 6 Months

There’s no “one size fits all” roadmap when it comes to entrepreneurship, but the one thing that every entrepreneur has in common is the call to be your own boss. That’s why our mission at BossBabe is to help women create wealth and impact by building their businesses. Today, we’re joined by two members of our mastermind program, Nadine Rohner and Emily Fitz, to share their entrepreneurial journey.  Whether you’re scared of success like Emily was or you’re a Nadine, who took the leap into entrepreneurship without a game plan, this episode is for you want to ditch the 9-5 and become your own boss. Tune in as we discuss the expectations versus the reality of entrepreneurship, mental blockers that are preventing you from achieving success, and valuable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.  This episode will shift your mindset and help you believe that “what’s possible for her, is possible for me.”  Organifi’s mission is to empower you to live a happier, healthier life with organic superfood blends. Use code BOSSBABE for 15% off your purchase at https://bossbabe.online/organifi. Follow: @bossbabe.inc Danielle Canty, @daniellecanty Nadine Rohner, @blonde_seashell Emily Fitz, @manifesting_junkie Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

103. Rebecca Minkoff on How to Get Started Successfully in the Fashion Industry

We’re joined by legendary businesswoman and award-winning fashion designer, Rebecca Minkoff. With 15 years of experience in the fashion industry, Rebecca is a wealth of knowledge and entrepreneurial wisdom that she’s sharing with us in today’s episode. It should also be no surprise that Rebecca is one of the ambassadors for the Pitch Your Biz Competition with ELLE.  Rebecca’s no fluff, straight-forward approach to business is packed full of hustle, persistence, and unapologetic ambition. Tune in as we dive deep into the early days of Rebecca’s career, from how she started in the fashion industry to launching her first line at 21 and growing her brand and business into the iconic empire that it is today.  Get ready to feel inspired and empowered with actionable business tips and entrepreneurial wisdom from Rebecca Minkoff. Important Moments with Rebecca Minkoff: [4:06 - 8:40]: Rebecca’s journey from fashion intern at 18 to launching her first line at 21 [9:26 - 9:51]: The biggest challenge that she faced in the early stages of her business [13:08 - 13:54]: Why consistent success is rare and what ‘real’ success truly looks like  [15:10 - 16:00]: The power of networking pre-social media  [16:55 - 17:15] Learning how to accept the possibility of rejections  This episode is brought to you by ELLE, iconic lifestyle brand, and the world’s largest women’s fashion magazine. We’ve partnered with ELLE for their 75th anniversary to celebrate women entrepreneurship. Submit your business pitches to our Pitch Your Biz Competition at bossbabe.com/elle.  Get two free months of Skillshare premium membership and receive access to unlimited to over 1000+ classes: www.skillshare.com/bossbabe  Follow us: @bossbabe.inc @iamnatalie @rebeccaminkoff  Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

102. 5 Biohacking Tips for Female Entrepreneurs

Here at BossBabe, we’re all about hacking our way to success, whether that’s hacking the Instagram algorithm or our health to achieve peak performance. In this episode of The BossBabe Podcast, we’re giving you a crash course on what biohacking is and how you can use it to become the best version of yourself.  Tune in as BossBabe co-founders, Natalie Ellis and Danielle Canty, share their top five biohacking tips that you can implement in your routine starting today. If you want to improve your health, performance, and productivity, then this episode will show you how to take ownership.  Episode Timestamps: Biohacking Tip 1: Meal prepping [2:56 - 8:02] “Meal prepping for busy women and entrepreneurs is really fundamentally important. When you're going to the grocery shop, think about what are you buying and what’s going to set you up for success with your lunches and dinners.”  Biohacking Tip 2: Meditation [8:19 - 14:19] “That's been one of my superpowers with business and especially with creativity. If I can't solve a problem I just said I put my phone down. I close my laptop and I just sit.”  Biohacking Tip 3: Get outdoors [17:50 - 20:18] “It has been proven that when you spend time outside, you are less stressed - your stress levels reduce and your hormone levels are more balanced. Just being outside in nature is incredible, but I think as entrepreneurs… you can often open your laptop in the morning and before you know it, it's 5 pm and you haven't even been outside.”  Biohacking Tip 4: Curate your circle [20:30 - 23:51]  “You really want to be thinking about the kind of people you're surrounded by. I know for us, we really do curate our circle and I think that makes such a difference on your physiology. “ Biohacking Tip 5: Supplementation [24:27 - 26:03]  “I always say, take the right supplements but also make sure those supplements are of good quality as well.”   Links Mentioned:  Receive 20% off Grammarly Premium when you sign up at Grammarly.com/BOSSBABE Viome Gut Intelligence Test: Viome.com/bossbabe Join The Société, our private membership for female entrepreneurs to connect, build, and grow. https://bossbabe.com/membership-waitlist/ Follow Us: @bossbabe.inc @iamnatalie @daniellecanty Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

101. This One Thing is Stopping You From Working Out Consistently with Danette May

We’re joined by Danette May, founder of Mindful Health, LLC and The Rise movement. Danette is a world-renowned motivational speaker, purpose coach, author, and former celebrity fitness trainer with over 500+ million Facebook views. Over the past 10 years, Danette has built a wildly successful 8-figure business by helping millions of people transform their physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual lives.  After a series of traumatic events and becoming deeply depressed, Danette found herself hitting rock bottom and in financial ruin with two daughters to support. Tune in to hear Danette’s story of transformation and how she took control of her life, starting with nutrition and movement.  We’re diving deep into Danette’s daily routines and rituals, including actionable tips that you can use to live a more positive and purposeful life. Get ready to feel empowered to rise to your greatness and start living with greater intention.  This episode is sponsored by ShipStation. Try ShipStation free for 60 days with code BOSSBABE.   Learn more about Danette May at https://danettemay.com/ Try Cacao Bliss at https://iriseorganics.com Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe.

100. The 100th Episode of The BossBabe Podcast: Pass the Mic Roundup

In this special episode of The BossBabe Podcast, we’re celebrating our 100th episode by highlighting a few of our favorite moments with some incredible female entrepreneurs that we’ve had the honor of interviewing.  Like all of our guests, these women have brought a tremendous amount of insight and expertise that have helped many of you in your business journey. Tune in as we celebrate our 100th episode by passing the mic and amplifying the voices of these trailblazers, visionaries, and amazing businesswomen.  [TIMESTAMPS] 03:15 - 7:25: Ashley Kirkwood - Attorney, Entrepreneur  “I've always been the only African American woman in my department at these prestigious law firms...” (4:20)  Jasmine Star - Business Strategist and Award-winning Photographer 14:43 - 20:57 “I am okay putting a stake in the ground speaking my truth, understanding that I will only do one of two things: I will either attract you into my orbit, or I will repel you…” [15:16] Selena Soo - Marketing and Publicity Strategist [23:52 - 33:34]  “I think one of the things that have really helped me is this mindset of “start before you're ready” and do the thing that scares you...” [33:34]  Janice Bryant Howroyd - CEO and Founder of The ActOne Group [33:35 - 40:18] “I live by never compromise who you are, personally, to become who you wish to be professionally…” [36:19] Beatrice Dixon - CEO and Founder of The Honey Pot Co [40:19 - 48:42] “Accomplishments don't mean a thing if you're not happy inside…” [45:28] Babba Rivera - CEO and Founder of bybabba  [48:44 - 55:29]  “There comes to a certain point where you just have to have enough trust in yourself that whatever gets thrown at you, you're gonna figure it out...” [49:16] Get two free months of Skillshare premium membership and receive access to unlimited to over 1000+ classes: www.skillshare.com/bossbabe Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE.

99. Babba Rivera on Her Journey From Uber's Head of Marketing to CEO of a Next-Gen Marketing Agency

We’re joined by ‘Cool Girl’ Babba Rivera, Uber’s former Head of Marketing, an award-winning Brand Marketing Professional, and CEO of bybabba - her very own brand marketing agency. Babba has also been featured in the 2016 Forbes’ list of the top “30 Under 30” for marketing and advertising, ELLE, Vogue, and various other print and digital media. Babba is the definition of a trailblazer, so it’s no surprise that she’s one of the panelists for our Pitch Your Biz Competition with ELLE. Tune in to hear Babba’s inspirational journey from Uber’s visionary Head of Marketing to risking it all to answer the entrepreneurial call. We’re picking Babba’s brain for all things marketing, building a global business, and finding balance between work and life.  This episode is brought to you by ELLE, iconic lifestyle brand, and the world’s largest women’s fashion magazine. We’ve partnered with ELLE for their 75th anniversary to celebrate women entrepreneurship. Submit your business pitches to our Pitch Your Biz Competition at bossbabe.com/elle.   Follow Us: @babba @bossbabe.inc @iamanatalie  Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

98. How I Made History In The Fashion Industry + Broke Industry Standards With Good American CEO Emma Grede

We’re joined by Emma Grede, CEO and Co-Founder of Good American, a denim company founded with Khloe Kardashian. Emma is the definition of an unapologetically ambitious woman who has worked her way up to the top and didn’t take no for an answer until reaching her goals.  Tune in as we discuss how she met Khloe Kardashian, the real behind-the-scenes of creating such a meaningful brand, and building a multi-million dollar fashion business. Good American is committed to using women of all shapes and sizes in their campaigns, which is uncommon in the fashion industry, but specifically with denim brands. This brand has been able to break industry standards AND industry records. In fact, their launch day sales even broke denim history. Get ready to be inspired to take action after hearing Emma’s amazing journey!  Join Online Launch School, a 12-week program designed to take the guesswork out of sold-out launches, whether you’re looking to start an online business or scale one. https://bossbabe.com/ols Get two free months of Skillshare premium membership and receive access to unlimited to over 1000+ classes: www.skillshare.com/bossbabe  Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

97. We Did THIS To Automate & Streamline Our Launches

Tune in as BossBabe’s co-founders, Danielle Canty and Natalie Ellis, give you the real behind-the-scenes of what it’s like to launch at BossBabe. We’re sharing strategies from The BossBabe Launch Framework that have helped us achieve successful, stress-free launches that we can rinse and repeat.  Launching doesn't have to be exhausting and overwhelming. With the right systems in place and proper planning, launches can feel good, easy, and energetic. Whether you’re launching a product or service, we’re showing you the roadmap to profitable, repeatable launches that practically run themselves whilst injecting your business with some major cash.  Join Online Launch School, a 12-week program designed to take the guesswork out of sold-out launches, whether you’re looking to start an online business or scale one. https://bossbabe.com/ols Download The BossBabe Playbook Template: https://bossbabe.com/playbook/ Grab Your Free Launch Checklist: https://bossbabe.com/launchcheckist Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join one of the most powerful networks in the world for unapologetically ambitious women achieving their business goals. Our advanced search feature makes it easy for you to find and connect with exactly who you’re looking for across our 16K+ members. Join The Société Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe.

96. From My Kitchen to Whole Foods: How I Built a Multi-Million Dollar Feminine Hygiene Company With The Honey Pot Co. Founder, Beatrice Dixon

Have you ever had a dream for a business idea or solution to a problem? Today’s special guest is Beatrice Dixon, Founder of The Honey Pot Company, a plant-based feminine care brand. Launched in 2014, Beatrice has built The Honey Pot Co. into a multimillion-dollar business and has won the 2020 ESSENCE Best in Black Beauty Award. Tune in to hear how a life-changing dream inspired both a solution for bacterial vaginosis and multi-million dollar business idea.   Having suffered from bacterial vaginosis for months, Beatrice was visited by an ancestor in a dream where she was given the ingredients to heal herself. From that insightful dream, Beatrice created a formula for an all-natural, clean feminine wash that not only worked for her but also, many other women suffering from the same affliction. Today, The Honey Pot Company empowers women to take control of their feminine hygiene by providing natural feminine care products.  Join us as we discuss Beatrice’s biggest lessons in business - from how she bootstrapped her company, launched her products, and got stocked in retailers nationwide. We’ll also dive deep into how Beatrice cultivated self-love and a positive mindset to create success and wealth even in the face of adversity.  Join Online Launch School, a 12-week program designed to take the guesswork out of sold-out launches, whether you’re looking to start an online business or scale one. https://bossbabe.com/ols Learn more about our partnership with ELLE, iconic lifestyle brand and the world’s largest women’s fashion magazine. https://bossbabe.com/elle Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE.

95. 10x Your Online Sales With This One Technique With ClickFunnels Founder Russell Brunson

Get ready to 10x your online sales with the King of Funnels, Russell Brunson. Russell is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, author, and co-founder of ClickFunnels. In 2019, ClickFunnels did $100 million dollars in revenue, making it the fastest-growing, non-venture backed software company in the world. Tune in as Russell discusses his new (and completely FREE) book, Traffic Secrets, in which he teaches you how to master evergreen traffic to attract your ideal clients. We’re diving deep into his strategies and step-by-step framework for generating organic traffic that converts. Start Your Free 14-Day Trial With ClickFunnels Now: bossbabe.online/clickfunnels Get Your Free Copy of Russell Brunson’s Traffic Secrets Book: bossbabe.online/trafficsecrets Register for our free training on May 21st at 10AM PST: bossbabe.com/launchformula     Follow Us:  @iamnatalie @russellbrunson @bossbabe.inc Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join one of the most powerful networks in the world for unapologetically ambitious women achieving their business goals. Our advanced search feature makes it easy for you to find and connect with exactly who you’re looking for across our 16K+ members. Join The Société Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

94. Million Dollar Business Launch Secrets: Behind The Scenes of BossBabe With Natalie & Danielle

Do you want to get clear on who you’re selling to? Is the product you’re selling what your ideal client actually wants? If so, are you messaging in the right away that makes them take action to buy?  Tune in with BossBabe Co-Founders, Natalie Ellis and Danielle Canty, as we dive deep into how to plan and execute successful, profitable, and repeatable launches with our rinse and repeat, four-step formula. We'll talk about what a successful launch looks (no matter how big or small your audience is), how to package your offer and make sales, and potentially create the biggest cash injection your business has ever seen. Register for our free training on May 21st at 10AM PST: bossbabe.com/launchformula   Grab your free Launch Checklist: bossbabe.com/launchcheckist Take our quick, free launch quiz: bossbabe.com/launchquiz Mentioned in this episode: The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE.

93. How to Become a Better Writer: 3 Tips on Creating Viral Content with Sara Levine from Betches

Do you want a peek into the mind that is behind the hilarious and relatable memes of Betches? We’re joined by special guest, Sara Levine, Editor-in-Chief of Betches. With over 7 million followers on Instagram, Betches is a multi-media destination that provides women with an outlet to communicate honestly and unapologetically. As Editor-in-Chief of Betches, Sara is the Queen of Memes and the brains behind Betches’ viral content.  Whether you’re looking to become a better writer, or you’re interested in learning how to create viral content, tune in as Sara takes us into the writer’s mind and breaks down her strategy for creating captivating content and how to get it seen by a large audience.  We’ll also dive into why it’s important to be your most authentic self in your writing, how to deal with writer’s block, and how to stay organized whilst being a creative. This episode is packed with actionable takeaways, so make sure to grab a pen and notepad before diving in.  Sign up for our FREE training: How to Plan and Execute Profitable, Repeatable Launches With Our 4 Step Formula at https://bossbabe.com/launchformula Receive 20% off Grammarly Premium when you sign up at Grammarly.com/BOSSBABE Follow on Instagram:  @sarafcarter @daniellecanty @bossbabeinc Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

92. The One Thing You Need For a Thriving Business Relationship with Natalie Ellis and Danielle Canty

Do you want to know the one thing that BossBabe’s co-founders, Natalie Ellis and Danielle Canty, credit to the success of their business relationship? One word: communication.  When Natalie and Danielle were building BossBabe into a 7-figure empire that serves female entrepreneurs, they were on two different continents up until recently. Despite an eight-hour time difference, Natalie and Danielle have always put communication at the forefront of how they operate in life and business.   Grab your coffee and join us in this episode on The BossBabe Podcast as we take you behind-the-scenes of what it really looks like to be in a business relationship with your best friend and how to cultivate a thriving partnership. Receive 20% off Grammarly Premium when you sign up at Grammarly.com/BOSSBABE Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

91. From Secretary to Billion Dollar Business Owner: What I’ve Learned About Finding Customers, Managing Teams & Economic Uncertainty with Janice Bryant Howroyd

We’re joined by Janice Bryant Howroyd, the first African-American woman billionaire and founder and CEO of The ActOne Group, a multi-billion dollar global enterprise providing workforce solutions. Janice is the definition of an unapologetically ambitious woman who lives by her mantra to “Never compromise who you are personally to become who wish to be professionally.”  What started as humble beginnings as a secretary for her brother-in-law’s company, turned into an opportunity that led Janice on a path of entrepreneurship. We’re diving deep into the obstacles that she has overcome, including economic uncertainty and global hardships that are relevant now more than ever before. Tune in as Janice shares her entrepreneurial journey and the lessons she’s learned along the way.   This episode is brought to you by ELLE, iconic lifestyle brand, and the world’s largest women’s fashion magazine. We partnered with ELLE for their 75th anniversary to celebrate women entrepreneurship. Learn more about this partnership at bossbabe.com/elle Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

90. How to Transform Your Branding Without a Designer in Less Than 24 Hours with Anna Nassery

If you want to build an influential brand, then this episode is for you. We’re joined by Anna Nassery, Founder and CEO of BrandUp, a strategic brand studio serving online entrepreneurs. Anna and her team are the masterminds behind our beautiful sales pages for The Société and Insta Growth Accelerator. An expert in storytelling and strategic design, Anna helps entrepreneurs elevate, scale and light up their digital presence.  Get ready to be inspired and leave with actionable takeaways as Anna breaks down the exact blueprint that she learned from building audiences and boosting brand awareness for Silicon Valley startups. Tune in as Anna shares how you can build an impactful, user-centric brand by understanding your ideal client and creating a story that resonates with them.  Check out BrandUp, our go-to design agency: bossbabe.com/brandup/ Join our The Société, our private membership for female entrepreneurs to connect, build and grow: bossbabe.com/connectbuildgrow Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe.

89. How I Went From Working In My Living Room To Selling My Business For $1.2 Billion with Jamie Kern Lima

We’re joined by Jamie Kern Lima, American entrepreneur, philanthropist, co-founder and CEO of IT Cosmetics. Jamie has been named as one of the 2019 Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women, 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs and WWD’s 50 Most Powerful Women in Beauty. Get lost in inspiration as Jamie shares her incredible story of how she grew IT Cosmetics into a top-selling makeup and skincare brand, which she later sold to L’Oréal for $1.2 billion (in cash) making it their largest US acquisition to date and cementing Jamie’s legacy as the first female CEO in L’Oréal’s 100+ year history.  We’re giving you the real behind-the-scenes of what it looks like to go all-in on your dreams and having faith in your vision, even when the world keeps telling you no. Tune in as Jamie lifts the lid on how you can start your product-based business, including actionable tips for finding the right manufacturers and business partners that will save you money and years in developing your business. Follow Jamie Kern Lima on Instagram: @jamiekernlima Get two free months of Skillshare premium membership and receive access to unlimited to over 1000+ classes: www.skillshare.com/bossbabe Mentioned in this episode: Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe.

88. How to Nail your Niche with Celebrity Brow Artist Kelly Baker

We’re joined by Kelley Baker, Founder of Kelley Baker Beauty and renowned celebrity brow artist. Featured in VOGUE, InStyle, PopSugar and Cosmopolitan, Kelley is one of the most sought after arch artists in the industry with an impressive clientele of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, Zendaya, and more. Kelley shares her personal journey of how she worked her way up in the industry and what it took to expand her brand from a humble salon in Venice Beach to developing innovative beauty products and hosting masterclasses worldwide. If you dream of being your own boss or want to start your own brand, this episode is full of actionable takeaways that will inspire you to take the leap.    Receive 20% off Grammarly Premium when you sign up at Grammarly.com/BOSSBABE Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

87. From Solopreneur to Multi-Million Dollar Entrepreneur: Here's What The Journey Looks Like Behind The Scenes

Behind every thriving business is an aligned and talented team. There’s only so much that you can accomplish as a solopreneur. In order to scale your business to the next level, you will need to build a team, but also learn the art of "letting go". If you're transitioning from a solopreneur to CEO, then this episode is for you.  Tune in as Natalie Ellis, CEO of BossBabe, shares her personal journey from solopreneur to co-founder of one of the largest and most impactful communities of unapologetically ambitious women. We discuss the importance of hiring on attitude and why it’s vital to cultivating a team that truly understands the impact of the company.  Join us as we lift the lid on the early days of Team BossBabe and how Natalie learned the art of "letting go" as she stepped into her new role as CEO.  Get two free months of Skillshare premium membership and receive unlimited access to over 1000+ classes: www.skillshare.com/bossbabe   Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe.

86. This One Thing Can Double Your Instagram Sales Overnight

Whether you’re an entrepreneur looking to boost your business and drive more sales, or a career woman that wants to slay the corporate game, using the power of word-of-mouth marketing can lead to more revenue and career opportunities.   Join us as dive we deep into the three pillars of word-of-mouth marketing: collection, distribution, and monetization. If you’re looking to get the word out for your business or cultivate credibility in the corporate world, we’re sharing our secret sauce and best practices (even if you have zero testimonials!).   Get two free months of Skillshare premium membership and receive access to unlimited to over 1000+ classes: www.skillshare.com/bossbabe Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe.

85. 3 Bold Moves to Make It as A Minority in a Male-Dominated Industry

We’re joined by Gelareh "G" Rouzbehani, successful A&R and music manager. She is the founder of Rouz Group Inc., an entertainment company that manages some of the biggest names in writers and producers.   After immigrating to America from Iran at a young age, Gelareh embodies what it means to pave your own way to success. As a minority woman in a male-dominated industry, Gelareh’s journey from working at Columbia Records to starting her own company is what entrepreneurship is all about. Tune in as Gelarah shares her entrepreneurial experience, including how to stay motivated through the ups and downs, stress management, and actionable tips for artists, writers, producers wanting to break into the music industry.  This episode is sponsored by SOUL CBD. Get 20% off on SOUL CBD products using code: BOSSBABE. https://mysoulcbd.com/ Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

84. Not An Entrepreneur? Here's How to get Clear on your next Career Move

If you’re struggling with what career path to pursue in life, then we have the perfect guest on The BossBabe Podcast to help you. Ashley Stahl is a career coach, entrepreneur, speaker, and host of the You Turn podcast. Before that, she was a counterterrorism professional for the American government.  Ashley shares her inspiring career evolution and the lessons that she’s learned along the way when it comes to discovering your ideal career path. She now helps thousands of people with finding career clarity through her online courses and private coaching. Ashley gives us actionable tips on how to identify your personality type and core skill sets so that you can zone in on what gives you fulfillment, purpose and the ability to create impact.  Ready to find your ideal career path? Tune in to this episode and take our Career Clarity Quiz at the end!  Find Your Ideal Career Path: bossbabe.com/clarityquiz  Get that glowy, dewy skin for yourself. Learn more and take the quiz to find your ultimate Glossier skincare routine. Plus, all new customers will get 10% off their first order on glossier.com/podcast/BOSSBABE Mentioned in this episode: LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe

83. How I Made My Big Break in the Music Industry

We’re joined by Lauren ‘KITTENS’ Abedini, LA-based DJ turned non-profit founder and multi-passion entrepreneur. KITTENS has been named a ‘Rising Producer/DJ Shaping the LA Club Scene’ by Mixmag and The Hundreds, and Source Magazine’s '25 Women To Watch.’ Turn up the volume as KITTENS shares how she broke into the music industry and built up a personal brand, earning the support of some of the most influential artists of our time; Usher, Kid Cudi, Skrillex, and more. An advocate for female empowerment, KITTENS also reveals why she created her non-profit organization, PWR, which provides education and support to women through charity DJ workshops. Whatever your passion is, KITTENS’ story will give you the courage to go after your dreams. Get that glowy, dewy skin for yourself. Learn more and take the quiz to find your ultimate Glossier skincare routine. Plus, all new customers will get 10% off their first order on glossier.com/podcast/BOSSBABE Mentioned in this episode: Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe.

82. How to Raise Enough Money to Launch Your Business

We’re joined by Suneera Madhani, Founder and CEO of Fattmerchant, a payment processing platform that has been dubbed the ‘Netflix’ of the credit card processing world by Fast Company. Suneera was named the ‘The Most Influential Woman in Payments' by Payment Source and has also been featured in Forbes, Fortune, INC Magazine, Huffington Post, and multiple high-profile publications. With over $5 billion in payments processed to date, it’s easy to focus on Sunnera’s success but like any entrepreneur knows, the road to success is never easy. Ridiculed and underestimated as a minority woman, Suneera takes us behind-the-scenes of her epic journey to becoming the powerhouse that she is today. From how she bootstrapped her business to raising over $20 million in venture capital, Suneera is sharing it all on The BossBabe Podcast.  Get that glowy, dewy skin for yourself. Learn more and take the quiz to find your ultimate Glossier skincare routine. Plus, all new customers will get 10% off their first order on glossier.com/podcast/BOSSBABE Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. Apollo Get $40 off the Apollo wearable at Apolleneuro.com/bossbabe. LMNT Get a FREE sample pack – that's 8 servings! – with any LMNT purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/bossbabe. Indeed Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/bossbabe The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow.

81. Dean Graziosi On The Exact Steps to Making Your First $250K as an Entrepreneur

Do you find yourself waiting until you feel confident enough to make a move, whether it’s in your personal life or business? Does the fear of failure or judgement hold you back from believing that your ambitions are achievable?  We’re joined by Dean Grazisioi, entrepreneur, multi-millionaire, and New York Times Best-Selling Author in today’s episode on The BossBabe Podcast. If you want to learn how to find the courage and confidence to create the life and business of your dreams, Dean is sharing his knowledge and blueprint for finding fulfillment and success.  Join our FREE expert business training ASAP: www.bossbabekbb.com Mentioned in this episode: Issuu Get started with Issuu today for FREE, or sign up for an annual premium account to get 50% off, when you go to Issuu.com/podcast and use promo code BOSSBABE. The Société Join our private, online community of female entrepreneurs where you can connect, build and grow. Apollo Get $40 off the Apol