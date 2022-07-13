Episodes

How to Survive the Holidays with Your In-Laws | Relationship Theory (Replay)

[Original air date: 11-18-17]. Today, we're discussing how to keep your relationship strong through the holiday season! FOLLOW LISA: Lisa’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/ Women of Impact Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/womenofimpact/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/womenofimpact Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lisa_bilyeu?lang=en FOLLOW TOM: Tom’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tombilyeu/ Impact Theory Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/impacttheory/ Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tombilyeu?lang=en Tom’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/tombilyeu YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TomBilyeu Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA WOI Subscription Info for Ep Descriptions Calling all Badasses!! If you really want to level up your confidence game, check out the WOMEN OF IMPACT SUBSCRIPTION, specially designed to turn you into the badass you were born to be!  Women of EXTRA Impact Subscription Benefits: New episodes delivered ad-free Exclusive access to listen to Women of Impact round table discussions, weekly motivation, previously unreleased episodes, and more!  Subscriber-only access to an additional 4 podcasts with hundreds of archived Women of Impact episodes, meticulously curated into themed playlists, and updated weekly. Looking to boost your confidence? Check out the Get Confident playlist.  Want to repair and heal your relationships? Start with Love Lab.  Curious about your health? We’ve got you covered in Health Hub.  And of course, weekly boosts of mini-motivation from Lisa herself that'll have you strutting through life with your head held high on the Badass Boosts playlist  Don't settle for mediocrity when you can be extraordinary! Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/457ebrP Subscribe on all other platforms (Google Podcasts, Spotify, Castro, Downcast, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Podcast Addict, Podcast Republic, Podkicker, and more) : https://impacttheorynetwork.supercast.com/

3737 mins

Break These "NICE GIRL" Habits & Become The Woman EVERYONE RESPECTS | Dinah Jane

Welcome to another power-packed episode homie! Today, we're breaking free from the 'Nice Girl' habits and stepping into the bad b*tch boots that prioritizes self-love and creating the life you want and deserve.  Award-winning singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur, Dinah Jane, former member of the chart-topping group 5th Harmony, is joining us and sharing how she transformed her identity crisis into power and self-acceptance. Dinah underlines the importance of having pride in the woman you've become, without shame for the woman you were. We explore the struggle between suffering in silence to please others, or standing up for oneself. Dinah shares her painful experience of diminishing herself for the wrong partner, and reveals how she escaped an unhealthy relationship and learned to be her own woman. Ladies, are you ready to shake off expectations from your family and society? Let's stop playing the 'Nice Girl', a path that leads to self-destruction, unnecessary pain, and abuse. This is your call to rise, speak out, and become the woman everyone respects.  DINAH JANE WISDOM: “I want to fall. I want to cry. I want to be imperfect, I don’t want this perfect lifestyle.” “Are you going to continue to suffer? Or are you going to officially stand up for yourself and say I want this or I deserve this and change the verbage?” “Dimming myself for someone else is something I will never do to myself.” “I love me for me, whatever era I’m in.” “Sometimes I’m going to fall, and sometimes I’m not going to be perfect, but I’m always striving to be. When I make these mistakes I just know to get myself back up.” Follow Dinah Jane: Website: https://dinahjane.shop/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/dinahjane   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dinahjane/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dinahjaneofficial/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

2575 mins

Jealousy: Are they flirting, or are you insecure? | IG Live

Ladies, I could not be more excited to share this Instagram Live episode with you!  Every week I go live on Instagram at 9 AM PST on Thursdays to connect with women like you and answer questions that sprinkle in a little dose of badassery into your day. This week we took a dive into the secret sauce of self-confidence and straight up girl talk that we can all relate to.  A few key topics we get to that you can’t miss: The challenge of trusting someone AFTER you’ve been heartbroken once Talking about how to respond when you can’t get your partner to make the necessary changes to improve the relationship The truth behind how I burned out and destroyed my health, and what I learned to help You avoid the pain of burning out. This is ideal for the powerhouse women out there who want to take charge of their lives and light the world with passion. Stay tuned, because the gems we're about to drop are priceless and the transformation this can turn into for you is mind-blowing! Welcome back, homies! Get ready for another Instagram Live Q&A episode where we delve into some woman-to-woman insights and highlight the path to your most confident badass version of yourself. Every Thursday, I go live from my Instagram @lisabilyeu at 9 AM PST to answer your burning questions and discuss topics that matter to the modern woman. In today’s episode, we head into some spicy topics you can definitely relate to: Friends with Benefits: Can you truly enjoy the perks without any downside? Flirtatious Women All Over Your Man: Why jealousy never looked good on anyone! Finding Your Life Partner: My top tip for finding a life partner with the single most crucial trait that nearly guarantees a relationship that can stand the test of time. We also discuss dealing with rude co-workers and establishing boundaries and routines that make hitting your goals fail-proof. My mission is to help you build your confidence one episode at a time. If this podcast has impacted your journey towards living your absolute best, badass life, we’d love to hear from you! Leave us a rating or review to let us know what you think, and to help other women find us. Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA Calling all Badasses!! If you really want to level up your confidence game, check out the WOMEN OF IMPACT SUBSCRIPTION, specially designed to turn you into the badass you were born to be!  Women of EXTRA Impact Subscription Benefits: New episodes delivered ad-free Exclusive access to listen to Women of Impact round table discussions, weekly motivation, previously unreleased episodes, and more!  Subscriber-only access to an additional 4 podcasts with hundreds of archived Women of Impact episodes, meticulously curated into themed playlists, and updated weekly. Looking to boost your confidence? Check out the Get Confident playlist.  Want to repair and heal your relationships? Start with Love Lab.  Curious about your health? We’ve got you covered in Health Hub.  And of course, weekly boosts of mini-motivation from Lisa herself that'll have you strutting through life with your head held high on the Badass Boosts playlist  Don't settle for mediocrity when you can be extraordinary! Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/457ebrP Subscribe on all other platforms (Google Podcasts, Spotify, Castro, Downcast, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Podcast Addict, Podcast Republic, Podkicker, and more) : https://impacttheorynetwork.supercast.com/

3214 mins

Are You Sleeping with the Enemy? 13 Signs You’re Sleeping with a Narcissist PT 2

Welcome back to part 2 with Dr. Becky Spelman! If you are highly empathetic, always have an excuse for your partner’s poor behavior, and find yourself dismissing how badly you feel over how bad they’ve had it, this episode is a Must for you!  You'll learn about confusing patterns of emotional highs and lows, the insidious tactic of gaslighting, and how narcissists often target strong, beautiful individuals, only to gradually erode their confidence and sense of self. But don't worry, ladies - it's not all doom and gloom. We're also talking about reclaiming your power, rebuilding your confidence, and rediscovering the amazing person you were before that narcissistic lover came into your life. Follow Dr. Becky Spelman: Website: https://www.drbecky.co.uk/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PrivateTherapyClinic  Twitter: https://twitter.com/drbeckyspelman  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drbeckyspelman/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrBeckySpelman  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3081 mins

Are You Sleeping with the Enemy? 13 Signs You’re Sleeping with a Narcissist PT 1

I’ve got another incredible 2 part episode of Women of Impact, where we're taking a deep dive into a topic that's plagued too many women with confusion and pain - dealing with narcissistic partners. Psychologist and mental health advocate, Dr. Becky Spelman joins me to spin a new twist on narcissistic behaviors that trip women up in the bedroom. We’re talking about the complex dynamics of sleeping with a narcissist - an experience that can destroy your confidence, your sanity, and your self-love. Dr. Spelman exposes 13 tell-tale signs that you're sharing your bed with a narcissist. She also discusses why transitioning from toxic relationships to healthy ones can feel surprisingly challenging, even boring. Because I want to flood you with practical information you can actually use to change your life, we’re unpacking the goods and exposing new insights and views to help you escape narcissistic abuse and narcissistic romance in the bedroom. Why making you climax one minute and ignoring you the next is a power play they love How narcissists gaslight you and totally bullsh*t themselves at the same time The horrendous experience of being ghosted and devalued and why the “too good to be true” first dates are a major red flag. How being dominated and submissive in the bedroom can go from fun and kinky to toxic and tragic fast! Follow Dr. Becky Spelman: Website: https://www.drbecky.co.uk/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PrivateTherapyClinic  Twitter: https://twitter.com/drbeckyspelman  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drbeckyspelman/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrBeckySpelman  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA WOI Subscription Info for Ep Descriptions Calling all Badasses!! If you really want to level up your confidence game, check out the WOMEN OF IMPACT SUBSCRIPTION, specially designed to turn you into the badass you were born to be!  Women of EXTRA Impact Subscription Benefits: New episodes delivered ad-free Exclusive access to listen to Women of Impact round table discussions, weekly motivation, previously unreleased episodes, and more!  Subscriber-only access to an additional 4 podcasts with hundreds of archived Women of Impact episodes, meticulously curated into themed playlists, and updated weekly. Looking to boost your confidence? Check out the Get Confident playlist.  Want to repair and heal your relationships? Start with Love Lab.  Curious about your health? We’ve got you covered in Health Hub.  And of course, weekly boosts of mini-motivation from Lisa herself that'll have you strutting through life with your head held high on the Badass Boosts playlist  Don't settle for mediocrity when you can be extraordinary! Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/457ebrP Subscribe on all other platforms (Google Podcasts, Spotify, Castro, Downcast, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Podcast Addict, Podcast Republic, Podkicker, and more) : https://impacttheorynetwork.supercast.com/

3768 mins

Why Your Partner's Low Self-Esteem is Infectious (Replay)

[Original air date: 8-9-17]. Tom Bilyeu and Lisa Bilyeu (@lisabilyeu) dive into topics such as: *Unconventional activities to reconnect with your partner *Being in a relationship with someone with a fixed mindset *Dealing with a negative partner *Why being with someone with low self-esteem is killing your relationship *And more... Tom Bilyeu is the co-founder of 2014 Inc. 500 company Quest Nutrition — a unicorn startup valued at over $1 billion — and the co-founder and host of Impact Theory. Impact Theory is a first-of-its-kind company designed to facilitate global change through the incubation of mission-based businesses and the cultivation of empowering content. Every piece of content Impact Theory creates is meant to underscore the company mission to free people from The Matrix and help them unlock their true potential. Impact Theory exists to inspire the next generation of game-changing companies and creators that will make a true and lasting impact on the world. FOLLOW LISA: Lisa’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/ Women of Impact Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/womenofimpact/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/womenofimpact Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lisa_bilyeu?lang=en FOLLOW TOM: Tom’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tombilyeu/ Impact Theory Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/impacttheory/ Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tombilyeu?lang=en Tom’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/tombilyeu Impact Theory Twitter: https://twitter.com/impact_theory?lang=en YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TomBilyeu Tom’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tombilyeu/ Impact Theory’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImpactTheoryOfficial/ Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3418 mins

Don’t Get Caught in a Narcissist’s Web of Manipulation! | Dr. Ramani PT 2

What up homie! Welcome back for part 2 of this mind-blowing episode about narcissists with the Queen of identifying and helping women like you escape narcissistic behaviors, Dr Ramani. Dr. Ramani is no stranger to Women of Impact and she’s an absolute powerhouse when it comes to shining the light on narcissistic abuse and behaviors straight out of their playbook. Not only has Dr Ramani been here more times than I can count, she’s delivered levels of insight that has helped millions of people spot it and create their escape strategy to take back their power, every single time.  In the second part of this powerful conversation, when you are tired of suffering and ready to live your best life we’re turning up this tell it all. If you’re constantly feeling gaslit, thinking you’re crazy, and convinced that you’re over-reacting to nothing, listen up! When toxic partners weaponize your shame to maintain control over you, Dr Ramani shares exactly how you should respond) Dr Ramani reveals why self-reflection is absolutely critical in breaking free from narcissists How to cut off your narcissistic partner’s supply of control at the source    Whew! Ladies understanding narcissistic behaviors and being able to spot their manipulation tactics may actually save your sanity (or even better, save your life!). I want you to have a little more knowledge, and at least one more tool in your belt to become stronger and more badass. DR. RAMANI NARCISSISTIC TRUTH BOMBS: “If you set a limit early in the relationship with a narcissistic person, they’re going to walk, they’re not even going to be interested.” “We’ve got to create a world where people feel whole within themselves.” “We are now shedding light on what’s acceptable behavior in a relationship.” “If you have a narcissistic parent, you don’t get to fully form your identity because your identity is filling the service of the parent.” Follow Dr. Ramani: Website: http://doctor-ramani.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DoctorRamanDurvasula  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doctorramani/   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctorramani  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3102 mins

Don’t Get Caught in a Narcissist’s Web of Manipulation! | Dr. Ramani PT 1

What up homie! Let me tell you how excited I am to share the incredibly powerful two-part episode that exposes even more of the narcissistic tricks and emotionally abusive behavior so that you’ll never question if you’re crazy again! Dr. Ramani is no stranger to Women of Impact and she’s an absolute powerhouse when it comes to shining the light on narcissistic abuse and behaviors straight out of their playbook. Not only has Dr Ramani been here more times than I can count, she’s delivered levels of insight that has helped millions of people spot it and create their escape strategy to take back their power, every single time.  Today we’re unmasking the tricks narcissists use to stay in control, and arming all of the ladies watching with the knowledge to recognize B.S. manipulation and control tactics immediately. How narcissists use threats, mockery and even the silent treatment to keep you under their control, Why a typical narcissistic response to you setting boundaries is more manipulation and a fight for control (Girl! Not only is this exhausting, but it’s even more reason for you to get away), Dr Ramani unpacks the unconscious process of narcissistic behavior that makes them unreasonable to stay and deal with.  When toxic partners weaponize your shame to maintain control over you, Dr Ramani shares exactly how you should respond) Dr Ramani reveals why self-reflection is absolutely critical in breaking free from narcissists, Whew! Ladies understanding narcissistic behaviors and being able to spot their manipulation tactics may actually save your sanity (or even better, save your life!). I want you to have a little more knowledge, and at least one more tool in your belt to become stronger and more badass. DR. RAMANI NARCISSISTIC TRUTH BOMBS: “Their motivation is to maintain the ground rules of the relationship that works for them, and that’s usually that they are in a dominant position.” “You need to know who you are, and be able to be self-reflective, [...] but it’s also about knowing your history. Sometimes ‘disproportionate’ responses to something can have origins in trauma.” “The key is that if you have something that if you have something that you love and do in your life, never ever share it with a narcissistic person.” “You can make one of these relationships work easy! Just give into everything and give up on your sense of self, and if you do that this relationship will work.” “The work of therapy, the work of healing is that you were in something where you were paying the ultimate cost which was yourself.” Follow Dr. Ramani: Website: http://doctor-ramani.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DoctorRamanDurvasula  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doctorramani/   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctorramani  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

2523 mins

The Best Advice You’ll Ever Get On Having Kids (Replay)

[Original air date: 9-21-18]. In this week’s episode of Relationship Theory, Tom and Lisa share how and why they decided to not have kids. FOLLOW LISA: Lisa’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/ Women of Impact Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/womenofimpact/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/womenofimpact Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lisa_bilyeu?lang=en FOLLOW TOM: Tom’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tombilyeu/ Impact Theory Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/impacttheory/ Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tombilyeu?lang=en Tom’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/tombilyeu Impact Theory Twitter: https://twitter.com/impact_theory?lang=en YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TomBilyeu Tom’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tombilyeu/ Impact Theory’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImpactTheoryOfficial/ Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

4001 mins

The 3 Red Flags of Manipulation You Can’t Ignore | Najwa Zebian PT 2

Najwa Zebian isn’t just a bestselling author, poet, and advocate for women finding their voice, she’s a woman with such power behind her words that she’s made an impact on millions of women around the world.  One of the things I most admire about Najwa is how beautifully open and raw she is about her experiences being a woman.  The second part of our conversation is about healing and the ability to get up and move away from the unhealthy toxic relationships we don’t necessarily see up close when we’re in it. We’re pulling back the curtain: Najwa shares steps you can start taking TODAY to get out of and heal from the toxic relationships holding you back Toxic people put up with your red flags, healthy people do not! (know your red flags ladies!) The thing you most want and need can make it easy for you to accept your partner’s bad behaviors This episode is an urgent reminder to put yourself first, get control of your life and stop selling yourself short. We’re exposing the manipulative nature of toxic unhealthy relationships many of us unfortunately find ourselves in, and taking notes of the amazing insights about manipulative unhealthy relationships and the upbringing that set many of us up for the B.S. we spend years trying to escape. “Relationships with partners are the foundation for how we feel about ourselves.” -Najwa Zebian Take this walk with us as we explore the tough journey away from the intoxicating highs of destructive relationships and get back to your most authentic self.  NAJWA’S WISDOM: “What’s really hard is to have someone add to your life, to have someone sit with you in your darkest moments.” “To know your worth is very different from living through your worth.” “People make mistakes in relationships. There are repairs that could happen, but the repair should never be one that is only led by the person who’s hurt.” “I want to be the strong confident me that I know, but if I remove the part of me that’s vulnerable, that’s not part of the strong confident me, it’s just not me.” Follow Najwa Zebian: Website: https://najwazebian.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/najwazebian  Twitter: https://twitter.cokkfdlk dfmlkfd m/najwazebian  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/najwazebian/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/najwazebian1  Podcast: https://najwazebian.com/stories-of-soul-podcast  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3710 mins

The 3 Red Flags of Manipulation You Can’t Ignore | Najwa Zebian PT 1

I’m so excited to have my girl, Najwa Zebian, back for another incredibly powerful conversation. Ladies! This episode is an urgent reminder to put yourself first, get control of your life and stop selling yourself short. This time Najwa is exposing the tricky and manipulative nature of toxic unhealthy relationships many of us unfortunately find ourselves in. Najwa is a bestselling author, activist, and an absolute wordsmith when it comes to putting words to the pain and experiences we share in being women.  As usual, she’s dropping gems and insights about manipulative tactics that trap us in unhealthy relationships and the upbringing that sets the stage for all the B.S. we spend years trying to escape. “Relationships with partners are the foundation for how we feel about ourselves.” -Najwa Zebian This two-part conversation gets juicy right from the start as we expose signs that you’re in a toxic relationship. What you sometimes believe to be normal, is actually a trap! So, in part one we’re diving into: ‘Good girl’ conditioning has betrayed you, it’s time to turn up the volume on your intuition and stop prioritizing everyone else over what’s best for you. Pay attention to these signals to avoid manipulation that turns into a nightmare relationship. This habit makes it easy for us to accept and excuse other people’s bad behavior, Najwa exposes that for you too so you can stop it immediately. Take this walk with us as we explore the tough journey away from the intoxicating highs of destructive relationships and get back to your most authentic self. We have a WARNING for you ladies: toxic people put up with your red flags, healthy people do not! (know your red flags ladies!) NAJWA’S WISDOM: “People who care about you and love you genuinely want what’s in your best interest.” “Who they are with you in private is a completely different person from who they are around other people.” “The difference between someone who is toxic and someone who is healthy is their willingness to talk to you about it.” “You could have a great career, you could be making good money, you could have great friendships, you could have a great family relationship, you could have a great community around you. If your intimate relationship is not good, if it’s toxic, if it’s manipulative, it could bring all of that down.” “Relationships with partners are the foundation for how we feel about ourselves.” “What is fueled by shame has to be sustained by shame, and what’s fueled by compassion has to be sustained by compassion.” Follow Najwa Zebian: Website: https://najwazebian.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/najwazebian  Twitter: https://twitter.cokkfdlk dfmlkfd m/najwazebian  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/najwazebian/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/najwazebian1  Podcast: https://najwazebian.com/stories-of-soul-podcast  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

2212 mins

BONUS: Broken Trust, Bad Habits, and Superficial Love: This Is Your Way Out | IG Live

Ladies, I could not be more excited to share this Instagram Live episode with you!  Every week I go live on Instagram at 9 AM PST on Thursdays to connect with women like you and answer questions that sprinkle in a little dose of badassery into your day. This week we took a dive into the secret sauce of self-confidence and straight up girl talk that we can all relate to.  A few key topics we get to that you can’t miss: The challenge of trusting someone AFTER you’ve been heartbroken once Talking about how to respond when you can’t get your partner to make the necessary changes to improve the relationship The truth behind how I burned out and destroyed my health, and what I learned to help You avoid the pain of burning out. This is ideal for the powerhouse women out there who want to take charge of their lives and light the world with passion. Stay tuned, because the gems we're about to drop are priceless and the transformation this can turn into for you is mind-blowing! Check out my Free 4-part Confidence Course: http://4stepsworkshop.com/  Follow Lisa Bilyeu: Website: https://www.radicalconfidence.com/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu  Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3126 mins

Big Goals and Bad Bitch Energy | Codie Sanchez PT 2

When it comes to relationships and marriage, having kids together, unhealthy cycles of love and abuse, and financial or lifestyle dependency can make it really difficult to walk away from the wrong partner.  But homie, I’ve got you covered with the second half of this epic conversation with the woman investing and earning millions of dollars after walking out on the so-called “perfect life.” If you’ve been on the fence about what your next move is to get OUT of your current situation, this is it! This episode is dedicated to the women who have quietly accepted a life they never dreamed of nor wanted. For the women stuck living life without passion and excitement, and who learned to sacrifice and stay quiet for everyone else, this if for you! No more playing the “nice girl” It’s time to let the Bad B*tch out to play this game on her terms. Codie Sanchez went from living someone else’s dream life to tearing it all down and building her own dream life. This woman is not for play, she’s about making power moves and being crystal clear about what she wants. Codie said to hell with being a complacent well kept wife and chose to become the woman she wanted to be.  Codie is joining me today for this two-part-inspiration-packed conversation to encourage you to get off the fence, make the decision, and stop living the trapped life. “If you are in a group right now of people who do not have the desired life that you want, you are looking at your future.” -Codie Sanchez That’s just a glimpse of part one! If you’re not living the life you dreamed of and you’re trying to figure out ‘how the heck do I get here?" this conversation is for you. I want you to see what’s possible for you and take the most powerful ideas you hear and figure out how to use them to turn your life around. You don’t have to feel trapped in your life, and you sure as heck don’t have to stay unhappy for the sake of everyone else.  BAD B*TCH LOGIC WITH CODIE: “I’ve never once regretted saying the quiet thing out loud, and I regret every time I don’t.” “Being able to look back at all the moments you almost broke and realize that you didn’t is an incredible stack of evidence of what you can overcome in the future.” “If you are in a group right now of people who do not have the desired life that you want, you are looking at your future.” “You don’t have to be better all the time, maybe just input a few better things into your life and watch how much easier that breath of willpower begins to build.” “Your dream outcome is their everyday reality or you’re around people where their everyday reality is your nightmare.” Follow Codie Sanchez: Website: https://www.codiesanchez.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CodieSanchezCT  Twitter: https://twitter.com/codie_sanchez   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codiesanchez/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3173 mins

Big Goals and Bad Bitch Energy | Codie Sanchez PT 1

When it comes to relationships and marriage, having kids together, unhealthy cycles of love and abuse, and financial or lifestyle dependency can make it really difficult to walk away from the wrong partner.  You don’t like where the future of this relationship is taking you, you already feel out of touch with yourself, your purpose and passion for life, but you feel utterly trapped! Homie, if you’ve been on the fence about what your next move is to get OUT of your current situation, this is it! Today’s episode is dedicated to the women who’ve quietly accepted a life you never dreamed of, who settled for a life of comfort and safety over a life lived with radical passion, and those who learned to keep it all to themselves because it's better for everyone else. We’re done with playing the “nice girl” for everyone else at the expense of losing the Bad B*tch you were absolutely born to be. My guest today didn’t just build million dollar wealth for herself, she looked at the life she wasn’t excited for and she frikin changed it! Codie Sanchez went from living someone else’s dream life to tearing it all down and building her own dream life. This woman is not for play, she’s about making power moves and being crystal clear about what she wants. Codie said to hell with being a complacent well kept wife walking away from it all because the woman she desired to be deserved the chance to live.  Codie Sanchez is joining me today for this two-part-inspiration-packed conversation to encourage you to get off the fence, make the decision, and stop living the trapped life. How do you walk away from the “good life” or the “suffocating life"? Don’t run from difficult conversation and you’ll avoid impossible conversation later Add the Anti-Goal Planning strategy to you toolbelt for tackling bigger than life goals That’s just a glimpse of part one! If you’re not living the life you dreamed of and you’re trying to figure out ‘how the heck do I get here?” this conversation is for you. I want you to see what’s possible for you and take the most powerful ideas you hear and figure out how to use them to turn your life around. You don’t have to feel trapped in your life, and you sure as heck don’t have to stay unhappy for the sake of everyone else.  CODIE SANCHEZ QUOTES: “You can either have difficult conversations up front or you can have impossible conversations at the backend. I will take difficult to avoid the impossible.” “I can make my own house a home, it doesn’t have to be this one that I was living in before.” “You don’t need more advice typically, you need to listen to your f*cking gut.” “You may change, but most people will not change, and if you realize that you then will stop trying to get people to understand your standpoint and instead get people to move out of your way.” “Your actions and the life you live will be the biggest way to change people;s mentality as opposed to any words you could say.” “I’ve never once regretted saying the quiet thing out loud, and I regret every time I don’t.” Follow Codie Sanchez: Website: https://www.codiesanchez.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CodieSanchezCT  Twitter: https://twitter.com/codie_sanchez   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codiesanchez/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3899 mins

Can You Actually Balance Entrepreneurship & Your Relationship? (Replay)

[Original Air Date: Jan 26, 2018] Lisa and Tom discuss how you can build a business and improve your relationship at the same time. DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE: Principles by Ray Dalio: http://amzn.to/2DywNF9 FOLLOW TOM BILYEU: TWITTER: http://bit.ly/2iyjY5P INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/2j7vqX8 FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/2hPStWo  FOLLOW LISA BILYEU: INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/2tMtCUX FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/2rTysON  SHOP: http://bit.ly/2rtRN8T  TOM BILYEU READING LIST: http://bit.ly/2rZdpO9 FOLLOW IMPACT THEORY TWITTER: http://bit.ly/2iC5lN3 Unlock your true potential and elevate your listening experience with our Women of Impact subscription service at apple.co/womenofimpact Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3318 mins

How to Spot a Cheater: Red Flags, Character Flaws, & Deal Breakers | Sadia Khan PT 2

Alright ladies, welcome back for part two of this epic conversation about cheating men, red flags and deal breakers that leave us hurt and guarded in ways that makes future relationships difficult to entertain without trust issues and trauma bonding becoming the new norm. If you ever asked yourself, "How can he still say he loves me after cheating on me?, this episode is for you. If you’ve been cheated on, lied to, and confused if he’s worth sticking around for when he says, ‘it won’t happen again,” this episode is going to expose a side of cheating we don’t often talk about. You know on Women of Impact my goal is to keep straight up and never sugar-coated. Just episodes with guests that are raw, real, and designed to empower YOU to take the next step. I realize this conversation may be triggering and hard to hear but we really want to pull back the curtain on the painful reality of infidelity and the men who claim to love you while they cheat and repeat.  If you missed part, do NOT pass go, head back for the first episode. It's a must for women who recognize, we can’t control them, but we can recognize the game, spot the lies, and move accordingly. In this episode we’ll continue breaking unhealthy relationship cycles and give you the encouragement and tools you need to stop accepting lame a$$ excuses and lies about how he’s going to change after being caught one too many times. If you feel like you MUST check his phone, Sadia suggest doing this instead We’re calling out insecurities and intrusive thoughts wrapped up as women’s intuition and distorted versions of reality Sadia reveals practical strategies for dealing with those irrational uncontrolled emotions that bring out our friend, the crazy ‘b*tch.’ We're diving deep into the toxic aftermath of betrayal, exploring why snooping around his phone isn’t the answer, and to look for THIS instead. Sadia exposes the danger of confusing your anxieties with your intuition and by the end of this episode you’ll have some new strategies for dealing with the insecurities and relationship-sabotaging behaviors that are keeping us hurt single and afraid to mingle with the right partner. SADIA KHAN QUOTES: “Insecurity is when you bring this baggage with you in every relationship, in every situation. It's familiar. You do this a lot. Don't confuse intuition and insecurity.” “Try not to punish people for things that they didn't do or didn't cause in you.” “We as women also need to take accountability for why narcissistic men have such a monopoly over us. It's because they're the ones that we are attaching to.” “If they're accepting any energy that comes into place, they haven't sorted their self-esteem out. Whereas if they can be selective about who they're engaging with, then it shows that they've got a handle over their sexual experiences. So it's not a number, it's about the ability to turn down sex and hopefully that should be available in men and women.”  Follow Sadia Khan: Website: https://www.sadiapsychology.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@sadiapsychology  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sadiapsychology  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sadiapsychology/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

2934 mins

How to Spot a Cheater: Red Flags, Character Flaws, & Deal Breakers | Sadia Khan PT 1

I have to warn you, this episode may be very triggering for some of us today as we talk about some hard truths for women to hear about cheating with relationship expert and psychologist, Sadia Khan. If you ever asked yourself, "How can he still say he loves me after cheating on me?, this episode is for you. If you’ve been cheated on, lied to, and confused if he’s worth sticking around for when he says, ‘it won’t happen again,” this episode is going to expose a side of cheating we don’t often talk about. You know on Women of Impact my goal is to keep straight up and never sugar-coated. Just episodes with guests that are raw, real, and designed to empower YOU to take the next step. This two-part episode pulls back the curtain on the painful reality of infidelity and the men who claim to love while they cheat. Brace yourselves, because in the first part of this episode, Sadia is going to deliver some ideas that may challenge you, anger you, but ultimately, liberate you from the pain of these unhealthy broken cycles of relationship traumas. Discover Sadia’s genius way to identify potential cheaters Learn how to distinguish red flags from character flaws, and what real deal breakers look like when you’re in control, and What responsibility and control you have over him cheating or not cheating We're diving deep into the toxic aftermath of betrayal, exploring why snooping around his phone isn’t the answer, and to look for THIS instead. Sadia exposes the danger of confusing your anxieties with your intuition and by the end of this episode you’ll have some new strategies for dealing with the insecurities and relationship-sabotaging behaviors that are keeping us hurt single and afraid to mingle with the right partner. SADIA KHAN QUOTES: “They can love you but have unmet needs. And with men, because communication isn't their forte, they don't like to communicate what these unmet needs are. So they outsource them.” “If you can make quality time to ask more open-ended questions to your partner, it makes a world of a difference.” “If you want to know someone's having an affair, you have to look at your emotional connection with each other. If you have an emotional connection with each other where on a daily basis you're connecting, you're speaking to each other, you are emotionally, physically, spiritually connected, it's difficult for that person to stray without you realizing, you'll notice within a day or two.” “It's always good to identify your own red flags so you don't have to control people.” “When you are insecure, you'd rather be right than be happy, unfortunately. So you'd rather predict all the problems, [...] and self-sabotage than just trust the process and accept you might be wrong.” Follow Sadia Khan: Website: https://www.sadiapsychology.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@sadiapsychology  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sadiapsychology  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sadiapsychology/ Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

2166 mins

BONUS: Confidence Building, Teenage Empowerment, and Embracing 40s Joy | IG Live Q&A with Lisa Bilyeu

What’s up homies! Lisa Bilyeu here to share one of my favorite parts of the week with you. I go live on Instagram every Thursday at 9 AM PST to share stories, insights, answer questions and even bring on special guests just for you.  This episode today is from a Live Q&A where I had a chance to share advice on exactly how you build up confidence when you’ve never done the thing before, the key to helping teenage girls increase their confidence (which happens to be a huge part of my personal mission statement and why I do what I do), and the absolute best part of being 40 that every woman show know about! Ladies if you haven’t reached your forty’s yet, girl you are in for a treat! If you’re already there and can testify to your 40s being one of the best damn decades of your life so far, make sure you comment below so we can encourage and support our homies coming through their 20s and 30s. Join me, in my happy zone here, talking with women like you sharing advice and life experiences to encourage and uplift each other’s journey. I get so much from spending time with all of you. And hey, while you’re here, if confidence is one of those things you seem to always struggle with no matter what you try, I want to give a FREE gift to help you walk in total frikin confidence wearing your bad b*tch boots any day of the week! Check out my Free 4-part Confidence Course: http://4stepsworkshop.com/ (IMPORTANT: Please use this link for the free course and not the link I mention throughout my IG Live) Follow Lisa Bilyeu: Website: https://www.radicalconfidence.com/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu  Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3082 mins

How To Spot & Stop Manipulation & Gaslighting | Dr. Mariel Buque PT 2

Pause… Did you catch part of one of my conversation with Dr. Mariel Buque? By the end of today’s episode you’ll know exactly how to spot the gaslighting and manipulation tricks being used against you. When it comes to love and relationships, being love-bombed only to be manipulated and gaslighted by your partner is a trap even professional psychologist have found themselves in. When you don’t have words to put to the experience and you’re not even sure what is happening at the time it’s confusing and scary.  I want you to have the knowledge and the tools you need to spot the bullsh*t early and act accordingly knowing your value and your self-worth.  My guest today, Dr. Mariel Buque and all of her awesomeness, was named to Lewis Howes’ School of Greatness Top 100 List of the Greatest People of 2022 Doing Good. She’s been featured on Good Morning America, The Today Show and so much more. In part one, Mariel exposed a side of love-bombing you never hear spoken of that way. In this part of our conversation Mariel goes layers deepers on the 7 stages of manipulations:  Breaking the default “sorry” mode we’ve all fallen into Ways to cut off that “Hoovering” ex that’s always lurking A brand new way to think through the best version of you being manifested Ladies! We’re done with feeling like we’re crazy and we’re flipping the damn tables with this episode.  Check out Dr. Mariel’s book, Break The Cycle: A Guide to Healing Intergenerational Trauma: https://www.amazon.com/Break-Cycle-Healing-Intergenerational-Trauma/dp/0593472497  MARIEL BUQUE QUOTES: “Gaslighting can be very debilitating especially when we don’t know that gaslighting is happening and we can’t call it out as a result.” “When a person is in submission they’re chronically saying, ‘I’m sorry’ [...] who made you believe that you were always at fault, so much so that you apologize by default.” “The more grounded you are, the more mental clarity you have, the more capacity you have to be attuned to yourself, the more we can finally find out who that core self really is.” “The weaponizing of our vulnerabilities is something that happens in these toxic cycles.” Follow Dr. Mariel Buque: Website: https://www.drmarielbuque.com/  Podcast: https://breakthecyclewithdrmariel.buzzsprout.com/  Twitter:: https://twitter.com/drmarielbuque  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr.marielbuque/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKa79peiy6CJf2RDI13YNeQ  Unlock your true potential and elevate your listening experience with our Women of Impact subscription service at https://impacttheorynetwork.supercast.com/ Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

2522 mins

How To Spot & Stop Manipulation & Gaslighting | Dr. Mariel Buque PT 1

When it comes to love and relationships, being love-bombed only to be manipulated and gaslighted by your partner is an easy trap to fall into. When you don’t have words to put to the experience and you’re not even sure what is happening at the time it’s confusing and scary.  This is why Women of Impact is committed to bringing you experts and some of the most inspiring women around. Homie! I want you to have the knowledge and the tools you need to spot the bullsh*t early and act accordingly knowing your value and your self-worth.  My guest today is practically a real life superhero for herself and her patients. If you’re not familiar with Dr. Mariel Buque and all of her awesomeness, you will be after this two-part episode. Mariel was named to Lewis Howes’ School of Greatness Top 100 List of the Greatest People of 2022 Doing Good. In part one, Mariel is breaking down exactly what you need to do to end the gaslighting and say ‘so long’ to the manipulative cycles you keep finding yourself in. In addition to breaking down the 7 stages of manipulation, Mariel exposes:  The side of love bombing no one ever talks about How to diffuse being gaslit when you’re in the moment Partners that create more triggers than safety for you Ladies! We’re done with feeling like we’re crazy and we’re flipping the damn tables with this episode.  Check out Dr. Mariel’s book, Break The Cycle: A Guide to Healing Intergenerational Trauma: https://www.amazon.com/Break-Cycle-Healing-Intergenerational-Trauma/dp/0593472497  MARIEL BUQUE QUOTES: “People that have toxic traits tend to be fairly predictable. You’re going to see the signs show up eventually.” “When we’re truly dealing with a manipulation strategy, we tend to get gaslit into believing that what we’re seeing happen, didn’t happen.” “Clarity can be very helpful, but also labeling and allowing everybody to be on the same page about what’s happening.” “It’s a really tragic socialization for all of us because we’re not only taught not to express our needs, but we’re also taught to be self-sacrificial and to service the needs of everyone else around us.” “Whatever it is that happens here, I understand what my non-negotiables are, and everything else, there’s space for compromise, for grace, and for compassion.”  Follow Dr. Mariel Buque: Website: https://www.drmarielbuque.com/  Podcast: https://breakthecyclewithdrmariel.buzzsprout.com/  Twitter:: https://twitter.com/drmarielbuque  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr.marielbuque/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKa79peiy6CJf2RDI13YNeQ  Unlock your true potential and elevate your listening experience with our Women of Impact subscription service at https://impacttheorynetwork.supercast.com/ Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3451 mins

Never Lower Your Expectations | Relationship Theory (Replay)

[Original Release: March 30, 2018] On this week’s episode of Relationship Theory, Tom and Lisa Bilyeu discuss why having high expectations in your relationship is essential. DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE Impact Quotes: https://bit.ly/2pPRVRp The Seven Principles of Making Marriage Work by John Gottman: https://amzn.to/2Gj7QTl TOM BILYEU READING LIST: http://bit.ly/2rZdpO9 FOLLOW TOM BILYEU: TWITTER: http://bit.ly/2iyjY5P INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/2j7vqX8 FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/2hPStWo FOLLOW LISA BILYEU: INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/2tMtCUX FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/2rTysON DOWNLOAD the 25 Bullet Impact Theory Belief System: http://bit.ly/2ubknRe SHOP: http://bit.ly/2rtRN8T Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3517 mins

Trust Your Gut! If He Isn’t Right, Don’t Settle! | Lisa Nichols PT 2

What up homie! We’re continuing with the second half of this incredible two-part episode with the powerhouse international speaker, CEO of Motivating the Masses and a very good friend of mine, Lisa Nichols!  If you missed part one, stop what you’re doing and listen to that episode. Lisa exposed how empowered she really was marrying at 55 years young and shared the 3 Agreements you need to establish a safe space with anyone, anywhere, any time. Lisa drops gem after gem when she speaks. So you better believe it when I tell you, part two of this episode is just as packed with experience and wisdom every woman needs to hear. Inviting your partner into your transformation journey to evolve together You are invited to along on this experience Lisa and myself. We go straight for the dee end with real, uncensored conversation about life, self-discovery, and more. Grab your tissues, it’s okay today! You’re about to hear real empowerment and understand what grown a$$ woman business is really all about. “I began to trust the woman that I am more than the woman I was trying to become.”  -Lisa Nichols I do these episodes for women like you who know that having strong boundaries, more confidence, commanding respect, and aiming for an above average life is possible, we just need a dose of motivation, a pinch of inspiration and a shot of badassery to help you get there.  Let’s get tactical with Lisa Nichols. If you’re a woman who has lost your way and your light is so dim it’s almost burnt out. Complete 7 statements for each of the following prompts everyday and listen to this episode for how transformative and powerful this was in Lisa’s journey.. I’m proud that you… I forgive you for… I commit to you… Join Lisa Nichols’ 5 Day Legendary Speaker Challenge: http://motivatingthemasses.com/womenofimpact  “Being Unapologetic means that I will be All of Me. I will no longer shrink or compromise myself by playing small so others will not feel insecure in my presence.” - Lisa Nichols LISA NICHOLS’ POWER QUOTES: “I gave myself permission to not hold my future hostage to my past.” “Can you give yourself permission to trust again as if you’ve never been hurt while using the discernment and the judgment that you developed from all of your past hurt.” “I wasn’t running toward who I was becoming, I was out running who I had been.” “I had to just first accept who I was, and not be a victim to who I was.” “I wasn’t staying single because I chose to be single, I was staying single because I was afraid of being hurt again.” “What would the world see if your fear didn’t interrupt your desires?” Follow Lisa Nichols: Website: https://motivatingthemasses.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LisaNichols   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisa2motivate/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LisaNicholsFanPage Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

2934 mins

Trust Your Gut! If He Isn’t Right, Don’t Settle! | Lisa Nichols Pt 1

What up homie! I have another exciting episode for you today with powerhouse international speaker, CEO of Motivating the Masses and a very good friend of mine, Lisa Nichols! Get ready for a super engaging conversation about finding the perfect relationship (yes, that still exists), breaking up with everyone else’s expectations, and boundaries that support self-love and creates the safe space you’ve been looking for! Lisa can’t help but drop gem after gem when she speaks. So you better believe it when I tell you, this episode is packed with the kind of experiences and wisdom every woman needs to hear. How to not cave to societal pressures regarding your timeline for marriage. Why you are more than enough just as you are, with or without a relationship. Your purpose and contribution to the world have nothing to do with being married or not. Lisa’s power sentences that relieve the pressure in any situation.  Lisa’s 3 Agreements to establish your safe space You are invited to experience life's roller coaster ride with Lisa Nichols and myself right here on Women of Impact, where we indulge in the real, uncensored conversations about life, self-discovery, and more. Grab your tissues, it’s okay today! We’re learning what real empowerment and grown a$$ woman business is about that you can feel deep in your soul.. “I began to trust the woman that I am more than the woman I was trying to become.”  -Lisa Nichols I do these episodes for women like you who know that having strong boundaries, more confidence, commanding respect, and aiming for an above average life is possible, we just need a dose of motivation, a pinch of inspiration and a shot of badassery to help you get there.  Join Lisa Nichols’ 5 Day Legendary Speaker Challenge: http://motivatingthemasses.com/womenofimpact  “Being Unapologetic means that I will be All of Me. I will no longer shrink or compromise myself by playing small so others will not feel insecure in my presence.” - Lisa Nichols LISA NICHOLS’ POWER QUOTES: “Marriage is a chapter, it’s not the book.” “If it felt right I leaned in. If it didn’t feel right, I didn’t lean in. I didn’t try to put perfume over poo poo.” “I’ve had enough evidence of broken Lisa, scared Lisa, floored Lisa, ‘damn I can’t believe I did that’ Lisa, [...] I had enough evidence that in her brokenness she still had the will to get back up one more time.” “Don’t let me get in the way of our greatness. Don’t let me get in the way of what I said I wanted.” “I’ve learned how to dance with my chaos.” “I’m a river, I’m not a lake. I’m always flowing and always growing.” “If someone keeps crossing your line in the sand, it is not because they are rude, it’s because your line is not deep enough in the sand. It’s because you’ve negotiated the line so many times that now the line is blurry, now the wind has blown the line, and no one can see the line. And you feel as if you’re suffering in silence because no one is honoring your line, it’s because you didn’t honor your line sis!”  “Unconditional love is messy, unconditional love has thorns in it. Unconditional love actually says will you agree to love me through my ugly? Will you agree to love me through my righteousness? [...] Will you agree to love me when I’m actually unloveable.”l  Follow Lisa Nichols: Website: https://motivatingthemasses.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LisaNichols   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisa2motivate/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LisaNicholsFanPage  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

1964 mins

BONUS: 21 Years Together?! Tom and Lisa's 9 Secrets for a Happy Marriage | IG Live

What’s up homies! Lisa Bilyeu here, and I am over the moon excited to share this special Instagram Live recorded with my hubby, Tom Bilyeu, celebrating 21 years of marriage!  We're spilling the tea and giving you 9 secrets of what we’ve learned along the way to have a happy and successful marriage. From managing insecurities to protecting your individuality, we're unpacking the experiences of a couple who grew together through their twenties and have learned to navigate many challenges on their way to love that can stand up to anything life throws their way.  Regardless of where you are in your relationship, and especially if you haven’t found a partner yet or you’re just starting and not sure how to get through the hard times together, this episode is practically a relationship masterclass. “The only way that I can see a relationship being worth all the compromises that you make to be in it is that you can be completely open and vulnerable with that one person. " - Tom Bilyeu Join me, as we pull back the curtains of intimacy and our 21 year love affair that explores why 'not sharing blankets' might just be the key to a happy marriage! Follow Tom Bilyeu: Website: https://impacttheory.com/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/TomBilyeu  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tombilyeu  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tombilyeu/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3166 mins

102 Year Old Dr. Gladys McGarey’s 6 Life Lessons for Every Woman

I have a special treat for you today! It's an incredible conversation with the Mother of Holistic Medicine, Dr Gladys McGarey, the 102-year-old woman that changed the world of medicine at a time when women weren’t even allowed to vote..  Gladys is internationally known for her ground-breaking work in holistic medicine. She's been honored for being a pioneer, she’s been to Afghanistan teaching women safer birth practices that led to a 47% decrease in infant mortality rates in that area. Gladys has been inducted into the Arizona’s Women Hall of Fame, and the impact of her work has reached hundreds of thousands of people all over the world.  She accomplished this and so much more and did it through a time when women weren’t even doctors. Talk about resilience and true wisdom! Gladys is testament to the power of a life well-lived and filled with love.  I hope you’re ready to be blown away. We jump straight into Gladys’ shock, humiliation and unexpected victory after being publicly divorced by her partner of 46 years, and why on Earth she literally put herself in his shoes. Gladys is the original 102-year-old boss-babe before babes were bossing and voicing their opinions. She’s sharp, fierce, and living her best fulfilled life full of love that has led to 6 life lessons that every woman going through something needs to hear today. If you’ve been through a painful divorce or breakup, if you know what it’s like to not have a voice, and you find yourself struggling some days to even see the simple moments of life then this episode is the medicine you need.  Follow Gladys McGarey: Website: https://gladysmcgarey.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrShefali  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@doctorshefali/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/begladmd/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctorshefali Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3661 mins

Don't Let Social Media Kill Your Relationship (Replay)

[Original Release: Oct 17, 2017] Tom and Lisa answer relationship questions from the community. From how to deal with your significant other using social media, to helping a sibling in an unhealthy relationship. This episode deals with the values necessary to navigate the toughest situations in any relationship. Tom Bilyeu is the co-founder of 2014 Inc. 500 company Quest Nutrition — a unicorn startup valued at over $1 billion — and the co-founder and host of Impact Theory. Impact Theory is a first-of-its-kind company designed to facilitate global change through the incubation of mission-based businesses and the cultivation of empowering content. Every piece of content Impact Theory creates is meant to underscore the company mission to free people from The Matrix and help them unlock their true potential. Impact Theory exists to inspire the next generation of game-changing companies and creators that will make a true and lasting impact on the world. FOLLOW TOM BILYEU: TWITTER: http://bit.ly/2iyjY5P INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/2j7vqX8 FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/2hPStWo FOLLOW LISA BILYEU: INSTAGRAM @lisabilyeu: http://bit.ly/2tMtCUX FACEBOOK.com/Lisa.Bilyeu: http://bit.ly/2rTysON FOLLOW IMPACT THEORY: TWITTER: http://bit.ly/2iC5lN3 INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/2hPSGJa FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/2iystOf Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3302 mins

Enter Your Bad B*tch Era! | Leila Hormozi PT 2

What up homies! I hope you’re ready to be flooded with inspiration from Lelia Hormozi who is joining me for a super badass conversation. Leila Hormozi may just be the queen of taking action that scales to multiple 6-figure businesses. She’s not only a managing partner and the CEO of the $100M+ business, Acquisition.com with her husband, Alex Hormozi, she’s also the iconic badass straight shooter with a no b.s. style taking social media and the entrepreneurial landscape by storm.  This woman oozes confidence and embodies the power of self-improvement, resilience and authenticity. Homie! I am so excited for you to see how frikin’ strong and rock solid this woman’s mindset and focus really is.  In part 2 of this incredible episode, Leila reveals how she doesn’t allow challenges to become catastrophic and never plays the victim card. By the end of this episode you’ll know exactly how to flip your adversity into success on your terms. Whether you’re starting your commute, busy around the house, or relaxing after a long day, this episode with Leila is going to destigmatize being unapologetic about your personal choices, give you powerful insights into how you can turn your challenges into your victories, and why s strong mindset is the key to every change and every success you ever have.  Follow Leila Hormozi: Website: https://www.acquisition.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@leilahormozi  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@leilahormozi  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leilanhormozi/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leilanhormozi/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeilaHormozi/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3227 mins

Enter Your Bad B*tch Era! | Leila Hormozi PT 1

What up homies! I hope you’re ready to be flooded with inspiration to go and recreate your life and truly make the changes you’ve been putting off because today, Lelia Hormozi is joining me for one badass conversation. Leila Hormozi may just be the queen of taking action that scales to multiple 6-figure businesses. She’s not only a managing partner and the CEO of the $100M+ business, Acquisition.com with her husband, Alex Hormozi, she’s also the iconic badass straight shooter with a no b.s. style taking social media and the entrepreneurial landscape by storm.  This woman oozes confidence and embodies the power of self-improvement, resilience and authenticity. Homie! I am so excited for you to see how frikin’ strong and rock solid this woman’s mindset and focus really is.  In the first part of this 2 part episode, Leila shares the secret sauce that allows her to take massive action forward with all the fears and all negative emotions that paralyze many of us. This woman is about taking action, owning your sh*t, and not allowing her current situation define her future situation. Whether you’re starting your commute, busy around the house, or relaxing after a long day, this episode with Leila is going to destigmatize being unapologetic about your personal choices, give you powerful insights into how you can turn your challenges into your victories, and why s strong mindset is the key to every change and every success you ever have.  Follow Leila Hormozi: Website: https://www.acquisition.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@leilahormozi  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@leilahormozi  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leilanhormozi/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leilanhormozi/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeilaHormozi/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

1956 mins

BONUS: Kimberly Shannon Murphy & Her Biggest Stunt Yet | IG Live

What’s up homies! Lisa Bilyeu here, and boy, do I have a treat for you today with this uplifting Instagram Live conversation with my girl, Kimberly Shannon Murphy. In this special episode, we're diving into an incredibly inspiring and powerful journey of resilience and transformation.  Now, if you don’t know who Kimberly is, let me just say, she's a woman who wears many hats - she’s a survivor, an author, and an award-winning Hollywood stuntwoman! Yes, she’s jumped out of buildings and hung from helicopters, but what truly sets her apart is her unyielding spirit to turn the most heartbreaking adversity into frikin’ hardcore strength.  “I had the moment of, ‘f*ck you, you’re not going to win.” -Kimberly Shannon Murphy So, whether you're tuning in while sipping your morning coffee or during your evening wind-down, get ready for a candid, heart-to-heart chat that will leave you inspired and empowered to make the change you’ve been longing for in your own life.  If you missed the 2 part episode with Kimberly, make sure you check it out! This woman’s story, her strength and determination to break cycles of abuse and become the hero of her life and the lives of women and her daughter is the ultimate stunt! Dive into the two part episode with Kimberly Shannon Murphy starting here. Follow Kim Murphy: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@StuntwomanKimberlyShannon  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kimberlyshannonmurphy  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kimberlyshannonmurphystunts/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

2703 mins

"Nice Girl" Habits All Women Must Break! - Set Boundaries & Do What's Right For You | Andrea Navedo

I am beyond excited to welcome you to another powerful episode of Women of Impact. Does the mom life, wife duties, and career obligations have you feeling lost in a whirlwind? Are you ready to reclaim your identity and reignite that spark of joy? Then buckle up because today's guest, Andrea Navedo, is about to change your life! You may know Andrea from her role in 'Jane the Virgin', but her real-life journey is even more inspiring. She battled through fears, fought the inner negative voices, and emerged as the powerful, authentic, badass. Today, she's here to share her story and empower you to do the same. In this episode, we dive right into the guilt of choosing yourself - we tend to rank all of our other roles to everyone else over ourselves on a daily basis. But guess what? Your needs matter too! We'll explore how to combat fear, silence the negative chatter in your head, and stop using family and responsibilities as an excuse not to chase your dreams. And if you're looking for a game-changing strategy, wait till you hear Andrea's super tactical trick for using the Power of Regret as a powerful motivator for success. So, are you ready to break free from the 'Nice Girl' habits, set boundaries, and start prioritizing YOU? Trust me, Andrea’s story is so relatable, and her tactics are incredibly actionable. This episode is a true dose of inspiration, empowerment, and total badassery.  Let's do this journey together and ask ourselves one simple question today. What action do you need to take (right now) to start living without regret? Check out Andrea’s book Our Otherness Is Our Strength, Wisdom From the Boogie Down Bronx: https://www.amazon.com/Our-Otherness-Strength-Wisdom-Boogie/dp/1506485707  Follow Andrea Naveda: Website: https://andreanavedo.com/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/andreanaved  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andreanavedo/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AndreaNavedoOfficial  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3428 mins

Stay Calm When Triggered! - Be The Confident Woman Everyone Respects & Admires | Louisa Nicola PT 2

Alright, ladies! Get ready to be wowed by our phenomenal guest today, Dr. Louisa Nicola. This neuroscience whiz has an all-access pass into the minds of top-tier athletes in the NBA and NFL. Get ready as we take a deeper dive into brain health in the 2nd part of this episode. We’re making brain health sexy as we talk about its crucial role in our journey to becoming our own heroes, and the importance it holds in maintaining our 'badassery'. Buckle up for this ride while we talk about:  Why your brain is begging you to take your sleep more serious Nicola gets tactical about ways to step up your Sleep Fitness How that beloved glass of wine after a long day is destroying your sleep and your brain Stay tuned to the end to discover the few supplements vital to your brain, energy, and focus Ladies, don’t forget to start having more conversations about brain health. Women are more likely to develop diseases of the brain such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. Though there may be no cure, there are things we can do starting now to start lowering those risks and start caring for our older, more badass selves. Follow Louisa Nicola: Website: https://www.neuroathletics.com.au/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCewp6Gzsw7hI3O3tz7dgbow   Twitter: https://twitter.com/louisanicola_  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/louisanicola_/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/neuroathleticsaus/  Podcast: https://www.theneuroexperience.com/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3427 mins

Stay Calm When Triggered! - Be The Confident Woman Everyone Respects & Admires | Louisa Nicola PT 1

Today, we're embracing the power of brain health to make you confident, clear and focused with the neurophysiologist and human performance/billionaire brain coach, Dr. Louisa Nicola. She is a powerhouse in revealing ways to better care for your brain and boost your performance.  Get ready for a deep dive into brain health, its crucial role in our journey to becoming our own heroes, and the importance it holds in maintaining our 'badassery'. Don't miss this two-part episode where we talk about Why stress management is the key to your brain health and aging How to safeguard your brain after 30  Why exercise is one of the most powerful tools for optimizing your brain Ladies, we have to start having more conversations about brain health. Women are more likely to develop diseases of the brain such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. Though there may be no cure, there are things we can do starting now to start lowering those risks and start caring for our older, more badass selves. Follow Louisa Nicola: Website: https://www.neuroathletics.com.au/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCewp6Gzsw7hI3O3tz7dgbow   Twitter: https://twitter.com/louisanicola_  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/louisanicola_/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/neuroathleticsaus/  Podcast: https://www.theneuroexperience.com/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

2854 mins

Feeling Trapped? Find Your Voice, Stand Up & Never Be Pushed Around Again | Kimberly Shannon Murphy PT 2

Get ready for an episode that is as inspiring as it is empowering! And honestly, I want to warn you up front, this episode is also really heavy and may be triggering for some of you. Join me as we sit down with Hollywood stuntwoman Kimberly Murphy, whose story of resilience and healing will leave you in awe. She has jumped out of a building, hung from a helicopter, and tackled Brad Pitt! Her career and affinity for putting herself in painfully dangerous situations however, comes sadly from the pain of an abused 2 year old girl crying out for help. Despite a tough exterior, Kimberly's past is marked by childhood abuse that led to a cycle of unhealthy relationships. She believed this was normal - a misconception shared by many of the one in three women who have experienced childhood abuse. Watch as she shares how therapy and even exploring psychedelic work in her healing journey started to change her life. The unhealthy behaviors that Kimberly’s abuse led to are all too common to many women dealing with the broken pieces and aftermath of an abusive start to life. Check out Kim’s book, Glimmer: A Story of Survival, Hope, Healing: https://www.amazon.com/Glimmer-Story-Survival-Hope-Healing/dp/0063228262  Hit that play button, prepare to be moved and inspired, and remember - you're not alone on this journey. Don't forget to subscribe for more empowering content and knowledge that'll help you navigate and improve your life Follow Kim Murphy: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@StuntwomanKimberlyShannon  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kimberlyshannonmurphy  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kimberlyshannonmurphystunts/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

2643 mins

Feeling Trapped? Find Your Voice, Stand Up & Never Be Pushed Around Again | Kimberly Shannon Murphy PT 1

Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster as we delve into the chilling experiences of Hollywood stuntwoman, Kimberly Murphy. I want to warn you up front, this episode is emotionally heavy and may be triggering for some of you. Join me as we sit down Kimberly Murphy, whose story of resilience and healing will leave you in awe. She has jumped out of a building, hung from a helicopter, and tackled Brad Pitt! Her career and affinity for putting herself in painfully dangerous situations comes sadly from an abused 2 year girl crying out for help. In part one of this two-part episode, we unpack her harrowing journey from childhood abuse through physical violence and emotional manipulation. Kimberly's story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of transformation. Despite the scars of her past, she has turned her life around in such an epic way, battled unhealthy relationships, and emerged as the badass woman she’s become. Join me as I navigate this incredibly difficult conversation with Kimberly, exploring the depths of trauma and the uphill battle to recovery. This isn't just another podcast episode; it's a story of hope, strength, and the power of self-belief. My hope is for the woman that really needs to hear what is possible to find what she needs and take away the valuable lessons about self-worth, growth, and the power of resilience. By tuning in, you'll gain insights into the effects of trauma and the healing process, empowering you to face your own challenges head-on. Check out Kim’s book, Glimmer: A Story of Survival, Hope, Healing: https://www.amazon.com/Glimmer-Story-Survival-Hope-Healing/dp/0063228262  So, are you ready to embark on this transformative journey? Hit that play button, and let's dive in! And if you haven't already, be sure to subscribe and leave a review for more empowering content and knowledge to help you level up your life! Follow Kim Murphy: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@StuntwomanKimberlyShannon  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kimberlyshannonmurphy  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kimberlyshannonmurphystunts/  Unlock your true potential and elevate your listening experience with our Women of Impact subscription service at https://impacttheorynetwork.supercast.com/ Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

1796 mins

7 Signs He's Not Serious About You! (Don't Be Taken Advantage Of) | Lisa Bilyeu

Hey, it's Lisa Bilyeu here. Ever felt off in a relationship? Like you're being used, manipulated, or wasting time with the wrong person? In today's episode, we're tackling red flags you simply can't ignore, the importance of self-assessment, and how to reclaim your power. This one's for all of you in relationships, dating, or contemplating a break-up. Nobody wants to feel used or taken advantage of. The key to taking back control? Knowing yourself, your feelings, the situations you're in, making decisions for yourself, and standing firm on your boundaries. That's where your real superpower lies! Remember, ladies, you're the CEO of your life - don't let anyone treat you like an intern! Stay tuned for those "7 Signs He's NOT SERIOUS About You!" and remember: you've got this! Follow Lisa Bilyeu: Website: https://www.radicalconfidence.com/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu  Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

2659 mins

How to Thrive After a Toxic Relationship, Stand Up & Set Boundaries For Yourself | Milck PT 2

Through the power of music, Milck has given a voice to millions of women around the world with her songs like Quiet, the 2017 anthem of the Women’s March. She has stood beside powerful women like Oprah and Michelle Obama speaking up for women to be empowered, be uplifted and be resilient. In the second part of this interview we’re going deeper to help the women that are over being silenced and in need of a little support and a lot of inspiration to become the hero of their own journey. Milck opens up to share the journey of a girl that’s struggled through abuse, self-doubt, and insecurities. She lays out the tactical steps she’s taken as a woman and as an artist to come into her own to find her voice and become the voice for millions of women around the world. Milk exposes the greatest lie we tell ourselves keeping us broken in toxic relationships, how to break away from feeling trapped in patterns of abuse, and the power of personal responsibility  Milck Quotable Moments: “Once I stopped defending my stance, [...] it changed everything.”  “I’m so happy but I still have this anxiety, and it’s like this echo from the past, so I have to tell myself I am sovereign and I am safe.” Follow Milck: Website: https://www.milckmusic.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MILCKmusic  Twitter: https://twitter.com/MILCKMUSIC  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@milckmusic  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/milckmusic/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MILCKMUSIC/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

2594 mins

How to Thrive After a Toxic Relationship, Stand Up & Set Boundaries For Yourself | Milck PT 1

Through the power of music, Milck has given a voice to millions of women around the world with her songs like Quiet, the 2017 anthem of the Women’s March. She has stood beside powerful women like Oprah and Michelle Obama speaking up for women to be empowered, be uplifted and be resilient. In the first part of this interview we’re reclaiming our voice and choosing to heal. Milck opens up to share the journey of a girl that’s struggled through abuse, self-doubt, and insecurities. She lays out the tactical steps she’s taken as a woman and as an artist to come into her own to find her voice and become the voice for millions of women around the world. Milk exposes the greatest lie we tell ourselves keeping us broken in toxic relationships, how to break away from feeling trapped in patterns of abuse, and the power of personal responsibility  Milck Quotable Moments: “After I got sexually assaulted, I became a floating head.” “My life has taught me to leap frog over anger.” Follow Milck: Website: https://www.milckmusic.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MILCKmusic  Twitter: https://twitter.com/MILCKMUSIC  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@milckmusic  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/milckmusic/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MILCKMUSIC/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3786 mins

How To Read His Mind, Spot The Lies, & Avoid Manipulation | Vanessa Van Edwards PT 2

Ladies, if you’re like me then your woman's intuition is something that could use a little help. We try to read people we meet and in meetings, but the truth is we may be misreading a lot of people and missing a lot of potentially great relationships.  What if I told you that you may be misreading as many as 26 people for every 100 you meet? First impressions matter and learning how to read cues and verify if your gut is telling you truth or not is a skill we can learn and my homie, Vanessa Van Edwards, the charismatic human behavior detective and recovering socially awkward person, is giving us a masterclass on how to decipher the hidden secrets behind the smile, the handshakes, and quirky quirks that seem like red flags to run away from. Dating isn’t easy, but we’re making it super easy in this 2 part episode by breaking down: What body cues mean ask more questions How to speed read your date (and yourself) What he’s hiding behind those dreamy bedroom eyes that you should watch out for Learn how to confirm what your gut is telling you, master the art of connection, read his mind confidently, and never worry about being lied to again. And, to make sure you’re feeling super confident, I’m including this episode with Linda Babcock so you know the psychological tricks to winning any argument and negotiating like a total badass. Follow Vanessa Van Edwards: Website: https://www.scienceofpeople.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/VanessaVanEdwardsYT/featured  Twitter: https://twitter.com/vvanedwards  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vvanedwards/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vvanedwards/  Follow Linda Babcock: Website: https://www.thenoclub.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs_1Mw8sX8pfh8ARO3JesAg  Twitter: https://twitter.com/linda_c_babcock   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thenoclub/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theno.club.52  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

4093 mins

How To Read His Mind, Spot The Lies, & Avoid Manipulation | Vanessa Van Edwards PT 1

Ladies, if you’re like me then your woman's intuition is something that could use a little help. We try to read people we meet and in meetings, but the truth is we may be misreading a lot of people and missing a lot of potentially great relationships.  What if I told you that you may be misreading as many as 26 people for every 100 you meet? First impressions matter and learning how to read cues and verify if your gut is telling you truth or not is a skill we can learn and my homie, Vanessa Van Edwards, the charismatic human behavior detective and recovering socially awkward person, is giving us a masterclass on how to decipher the hidden secrets behind the smile, the handshakes, and quirky quirks that seem like red flags to run away from. Dating isn’t easy, but we’re making it super easy in this 2 part episode by breaking down: What body cues mean ask more questions How to speed read your date (and yourself) What he’s hiding behind those dreamy bedroom eyes that you should watch out for Follow Vanessa Van Edwards: Website: https://www.scienceofpeople.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/VanessaVanEdwardsYT/featured  Twitter: https://twitter.com/vvanedwards  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vvanedwards/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vvanedwards/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

2507 mins

Sex Expert On How To Have Great Sex & Orgasm Everytime (Fix The Bad Sex) | Emily Morse Pt 2

When it comes to inspiring millions of people to have healthier, happier, more exciting sex lives and unlocking endless pleasure, Emily Morse delivers overtime. The New York Times called her “the Dr. Ruth of our generation”, and in the 2nd part of this 2-part episode with Emily, the conversation gets extra spicy! Get ready to take notes with Emily as we learn how to unleash our fun, playful, curious side in the bedroom. This means we’re saying so long to BAD SEX and hello to the BEST SEX EVER! In this episode Emily reveals exactly why your sexual health and wellness is the #1 priority: Stop faking orgasms and a great sex life when you can have the real thing Doing this will teach you to have better orgasms Enjoying more sex starts with this (are you doing it?) Stay tuned to find out more… Don’t miss Emily’s new book, Smart Sex: https://www.amazon.com/Smart-Sex-Boost-Your-Pleasure/dp/0778387100  Follow Emily Morse: Website: https://sexwithemily.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/sexwithemily  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sexwithemily/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sexwithemily  Twitter: https://twitter.com/SexWithEmily  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

2882 mins

Sex Expert On How To Have Great Sex & Orgasm Everytime (Fix The Bad Sex) | Emily Morse Pt 1

Emily Morse has been revolutionizing millions of people's sex lives and unlocking endless pleasure with her award winning podcast, Sex with Emily. The New York Times called her “the Dr. Ruth of our generation”, and homie, she delivers big time. She’s joining me today in this 2 part episode to help women like you (and me) unleash your inner seductress, embrace desire and pleasure, while you tap into the best sex of your life, which means we’re saying so long to bad sex and hello to more orgasms (yes please!). Achieving pleasure can be such a challenge for women. But enough is enough! We’re boldly going where most men fear to go to put an end to madness and have the BEST SEX of our lives: What’s the biggest key to mind-blowing sex What can same sex couples teach heterosexual couples about great sex What has to be your #1 goal in the bedroom  You’ll have to listen up to find out all of this and more… Don’t miss Emily’s new book, Smart Sex: https://www.amazon.com/Smart-Sex-Boost-Your-Pleasure/dp/0778387100  Follow Emily Morse: Website: https://sexwithemily.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/sexwithemily  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sexwithemily/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sexwithemily  Twitter: https://twitter.com/SexWithEmily  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3204 mins

How To Influence & Seduce Anyone, Build Confidence & Find Your Power | Chen Lizra

Seduction is talked about being manipulative. The art of seduction is usually sexually charged with a lack of connection and one motive, to get what you want at someone else’s expense. Well, I have to tell you after talking with Chen Lizra, the social entrepreneur of seduction and empowerment, it’s abundantly clear that influence and seduction have more to do with confidence, self-worth, and pride for all that you are and what you bring to the table. Now, that’s a tool every woman can use in her tool belt.  We talk about the misconceptions tied to seduction, why it's a powerful skill in the boardroom that doesn’t have to ever be sexually charged, and what to do if you’re feeling blocked from tapping into your seduction. Later, we get into the truth about attraction and why those butterflies we feel meeting someone aren’t a sign of love at first sight, it’s a big fat red flag for this and after watching this episode with Dr Laura Berman, you’ll never think about those butterflies the same again. Follow Chen Lizra: Website: https://www.powerofsomaticintelligence.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ChenLizra  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clizra/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clizra  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3853 mins

Lisa Bilyeu Live Q&A: How to Handle Criticism, Disruption and Distraction (Replay)

In this particular episode, Lisa takes on the mic for a solo Q&A session. She fearlessly addresses questions from her listeners about false accusations, the impact of the quarantine on her business, and the struggle of letting go of the gym when her gut health was at its lowest. As we find ourselves well into the coronavirus quarantine, there's no denying that these times have tested us all. Our daily routines have been upended, our homes have become our entire world, and virtual connections have become the norm. But fear not, because Lisa has seized this opportunity to bring you valuable insights and advice. In her quest to uncover the secrets to emerging from this quarantine stronger, healthier, and more connected, Lisa took to her Instagram Live to chat with some incredible individuals. The conversations were so incredibly helpful that she couldn't keep them to herself. And thus, she decided to share these nuggets of wisdom with all of you right here on this podcast. These episodes are designed to help us navigate through this quarantine together, emerging as fierce warriors on the other side. So, what can you expect? Today Lisa is answering questions straight from you guys. And trust, because we're going deep. FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/⁠ Twitter: ⁠https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu⁠ Facebook: ⁠https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu⁠ YouTube: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/womenofimpact⁠ Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

7353 mins

5 Boundaries Every Woman Must Set In A Relationship - Girl, Stand Up! | Nedra Tawwab

Being gaslit and in situations where you are being mistreated and misused, and taken advantage of is more than enough reasons to stand up and set boundaries! Nedra Glover Tawwab is a boundary badass, relationship expert and bestselling author. She has such a calm and unbothered way of expressing boundaries that better manage the unhealthy relationships we need to escape or put on ice. This episode is the complete playbook of boundaries every woman needs to set to stand up and be the hero of her own story. Own your stuff and recognize your relationship patterns  Stand up for yourself and believe in who you are becoming Stop people pleasing and lead with pleasing yourself Being related isn’t a pass on disrespect Be loyal to love, not abuse Setting boundaries isn’t mean or selfish. Boundaries are a protection of your peace, your time, your physical and mental space, and your most meaningful relationships. Are you ready to reshape how you connect with people to start building healthier relationships, starting with yourself. Check out Nedra’s Latest Book, Drama Free: https://www.amazon.com/Drama-Free-Managing-Unhealthy-Relationships/dp/0593539273  Follow Nedra Glover Tawwab: Website: https://www.nedratawwab.com/  Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/nedratawwab/   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nedratawwab/  Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/nedratawwab/_created/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3829 mins

What I Do When I Don't Feel Confident | Lisa Bilyeu (Replay)

To catch Lisa live on instagram, follow her @lisabilyeu: https://bit.ly/3a1NbNv Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

1903 mins

What You Can Do Right Now to Become More Confident (Replay)

Confidence, strength, and how to carry yourself with conviction. Are you looking to awaken an inner confidence that will empower you to fully take on any challenge in life? On this episode of Women of Impact, Lisa Bilyeu sits down to speak with five badass women including Evy Poumpouras, Mally Roncal, Elle Russ, Roxy Saffaie, and Eve Torres Gracie on confidence and ways you can develop it inside you. These women are experts on putting confidence into action. They discuss why you need to walk with strength, how to develop a commanding voice, why you shouldn’t rely on your looks for confidence, how to let negativity fuel you, why you need to be authentically yourself, and the power of surrounding yourself with badass women. FOLLOW LISA BILYEU: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW FOLLOW EVY POUMPOURAS: Website: evypoumpouras.com  Instagram: instagram.com/evypoumpouras/ Facebook: facebook.com/evypoumpouras Twitter: twitter.com/evypoumpouras FOLLOW MALLY RONCAL: Website: mallyroncal.com Instagram: instagram.com/mallyroncal Facebook: facebook.com/mallyroncal FOLLOW ELLE RUSS: Website: www.elleruss.com Instagram: instagram.com/_elleruss Facebook: facebook.com/elleruss Twitter: twitter.com/_elleruss FOLLOW ROXY SAFFAIE: Website: blackbeltbeauty.com Podcast: blackbeltbeauty.com/podcast Instagram: instagram.com/roxylook FOLLOW EVE TORRES GRACIE: Website: evetorresgracie.com Instagram: instagram.com/evetorresgracie Facebook: facebook.com/EveTorresGracieOfficial Twitter: twitter.com/evetorresgracie Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3758 mins

Is He Stringing You Along? Dating Do's & Don'ts and the Major Red Flags He's not Serious | Tinx

What’s stopping you from dating, really? Finding the right partner with the number of dating apps, expectations (real and made up), and pressure we put on ourselves around a single date makes it near impossible. Maybe we’re making this harder than it needs to be. Dating expert, Christina Najjar, a.k.a. Tinx, one of Forbes 2022 Top Creators, and author of, The Shift, A Guide to Dating, Self Worth & Becoming the Main Character of Your Life, Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself, is here to lighten your dating mood and give you the play by play to make this enjoyable and less stressful. Tinx has over half a million instagram followers and hosts her own podcast/radio show called Its Me Tinx Her advice is spot on with the twist of humor we all need. In this girl talk with Lisa, Tinx gives insights and advice on dating for your benefit. Tinx explains the Box Theory that is a dating power boost: Why dating is a vibe check and if he doesn’t pass, move on! How to trade future “tripping” for a “we’ll see” outlook for better dates What to do about f*ck boys, being ghosted, and driving yourself crazy How to know if he’s really interested or just love bombing you What could be better than loving your life and dating because you're confident in who you are, what you want, and having fun because you’re stressed over forcing yourself to fit into an unmatched vibe check with the wrong partner? Follow Tinx: Website: https://www.theshift-book.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrShefali TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tinx Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tinx/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itsmetinx Watch the entire exclusive Mental Health Month video mini-series here: https://open.spotify.com/show/0n43TTk... and Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

5764 mins

Therapist Reveals Sneaky Manipulation Tactics You Need to Watch Out For! | Terri Cole

There is something both sobering and chilling about being manipulated, especially by someone close to you. The feeling of betrayal and pain can leave you untrusting of everyone after that, and the emotional aftermath can lead to years of therapy or unhealthy behaviors. If you’re a ‘Yes’ to any of these, this episode is a must for you: Have fallen for people’s fake concern at the expense of invalidating yourself Felt suffocated by the weight of someone’s constant complaining Started questioning your version of reality because you were being gaslit The Boundary Boss and one of our favorite homies on Women of Impact, Terri Cole, is back for another round and this time she’s unpacking everything you need to never be tricked by manipulative people again! They want to get their way no matter what at your expense, and it’s your job to recognize it and put an end to it with the right boundaries in place. Terri Cole is a licensed therapist and bestselling author who helps women like you break the cycle of living without boundaries. It doesn’t matter who you are or what your past is, everyone deserves and needs boundaries to create and maintain healthy relationships. If you’re walking on eggshells at home, it’s time to sit up straight and pay attention. Check out Terri’s new book, Boundary Boss: https://www.amazon.com/Boundary-Boss-Essential-Guide-Finally/dp/1683647688 Follow Terri Cole: Website: https://www.terricole.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-OC1zN27enpTA_eNWB7dKw  Podcast: https://www.terricole.com/podcast/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/terri_cole  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/terricole/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TerriColeLCSW/ Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

2488 mins

End Your Lack of Self-Confidence for Good (Replay)

It’s time to awaken a radical confidence within. No longer will you listen to your fears, self-doubt, or negative inner-voice. Now is the time to reclaim the confidence you deserve, own your decisions, and live life unapologetically. On this episode of Women of Impact, Lisa Bilyeu takes on questions submitted by you, the audience, and answers them in a no-BS way so that you can begin to overcome your fears and awaken an unshakeable confidence within. She discusses how to overcome self-doubt, how to get over your fear of failure, how to have an inner voice that builds you up instead of bringing you down, why you need to be your unapologetic-self, the power of having conviction in your decisions, why you shouldn’t let others erode your self-worth, and how competence leads to confidence.  SHOW NOTES:  Intro | Lisa opens today’s episode on becoming radically confident. [0:55] Self-Doubt | Lisa reveals how to overcome moments of uncertainty self-doubt. [2:10] Paralyzing Thoughts | Lisa reveals how to get over your fear of failure or change. [8:17] Inner Voice | Lisa shares how to change your inner voice to one that hypes you up. [13:54 ] Unapologetic You | Lisa reveals how to live without worry of what others think of you. [18:00] Staying Confident | Lisa reveals why you need to have conviction in your decisions. [26:00] Believe In Yourself | Lisa reveals why you shouldn’t let others erode your self-worth. [32:06] Competence | Lisa shares why your confidence is connected to your competence. [35:12]  FOLLOW LISA:  Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

4522 mins

From Abused, Broken & Lost to Confident, Successful, and Badass! | Marina Worre

One of the worst experiences in a woman’s love life is the moment she wakes up to the reality of a verbally abusive, toxic, or unhealthy relationship. It’s so easy to get swept away in a relationship where love turns into a loss of confidence, strength, and a general sense of self.  You know this channel is about empowering you to be the hero of your own life. We want you to have the confidence you need to keep fighting for your dream. This episode in particular is a reminder that you have to know your worth to go after the dream you want and deserve. Marina Worre turned her life around from lost and broken to ultra successful and badass. Marina is CEO of Network Marketing Pro and serial entrepreneur that started her first business at 18 years old. In spite of being brilliant enough to start a business at 18, love can really throw us all off course in life. She lost herself and came back to build a stronger, wiser, even more capable Marina 2.0 that now inspires millions of women around the world. This conversation scores high on relatability and total badassery. Marina and Lisa discuss what it took for Marina to arrive at the “I’m done” point of an abusive situation, the power of the thoughts you’re repeating to yourself, right now, and how to start building your own empire of confidence. Follow Marina Worre: Website: https://www.networkmarketingpro.com/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marinaworre/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marina.worre  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

749 mins

Want More From Someone? Don't Chase & Do This Instead... | Matthew Hussey

Ladies, we are the boss at creating a story about a person before we even have the first date. This leads us to drama, disappointments and feeling totally blindsided often for situations we could’ve avoided had we done this one thing. Matthew Hussey is masterful in how he delivered massive truth bombs about men and dating to help women better manage expectations and avoid heartbreak. His YouTube channel is clearly a fan favorite with close to 3 million subscribers and almost half a BILLION views on his content. This bite sized nugget is packed with all the truth some of us really needed to hear today. Matthew lists the 4 Stages of Importance in starting a potential relationship, and highlights our special skill for creating stories when we’re dating and the trouble that really causes. Let’s stop creating stories and jumping to conclusions and start doing this instead. “If the reaction is hysterical, it’s historical” -Unknown Follow Matthew Hussey: Website: https://www.howtogettheguy.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/gettheguyteam Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thematthewhussey/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoachMatthewHussey/ Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

4566 mins

Gain Respect, Speak Up, Set Boundaries & Hold Your Ground | Angie Martinez

For the highly motivated driven woman reading this, we’ve got one question for you. What are you chasing after? When you show up in your career or your business, are you getting the respect you want or is everyday the battle for your boundaries and peace of mind? Angie Martinez, Radio Hall of Famer, The Voice of New York, Radio Hip Hop Legend, has earned the respect of some of the biggest names in hip hop like Jay-Z and TuPac. Angie went from a young girl with zero experience interning at Hot 97 in New York to being synonymous with hip hop culture and generating value beyond anything she ever imagined. She’s definitely of the Hustle Hard mentality and like many of us she’s had to learn how to speak up and hold her ground in a culture that can be totally intimidating. Angie’s path to becoming the legend that she is was rough, not clearly defined and something we all can relate to. How do you crawl through a mile of crap and become resilient as heck on the other side of it all? You pick yourself up, decide the story you’re going to tell yourself, and learn that there needs to be harmony between what you’re chasing and being content where you are right now. Angie’s 2 Life Changing Boundaries  Be around people who don’t want what’s best for you Don’t be around someone who resents your drive Check out Angie’s memoir, My Voice: https://www.amazon.com/My-Voice-Memoir-Angie-Martinez/dp/1101990341 Follow Angie Martinez: Podcast: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-angie-martinez-irl-99106442/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AngieMartinez  Twitter: https://twitter.com/angiemartinez  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angiemartinez/   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialangiemartinez/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

4603 mins

How to Stand Up for yourself when someone is disrespectful or inappropriate | Tracy Tutor

Being disrespected by the people closest to you is never easy to handle. You’re more likely to make excuses, ignore it or give the people you love most a pass when something they say or do blatantly offends you. When was the last time a close friend or family member said something totally inappropriate to you, and how did you react? The problem is, when the disrespect is repeated and glossed over with a laugh and their favorite defense, “I was just playing, don’t be so uptight!” So, how do you put an end to them crossing the line, demand their respect, and stand up for yourself because it actually matters to you? Tracy Tutor is the celebrity agent you’ve seen on Million Dollar Listing LA that’s not afraid to conduct business confidently in a crop top and heels. She is not going to be intimidated or silenced when it comes to honoring her boundaries, and even she has been victim to the disrespect and inappropriate comments from people closest to her. As a luxury real estate agent at the top in Beverly Hills, Tracy is closing multimillion dollar properties with 20 years experience and she’s sharing how she thinks through the levels of disrespect: - Why you have to clearly define limits of what’s acceptable and not - Redefining how you look at relationships as a successful woman - The grown and sexy way to do life after divorce and heartbreak Follow Tracy Tutor: Website: https://www.tracytutor.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs_1Mw8sX8pfh8ARO3JesAg  Twitter: https://twitter.com/thetracytutor  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tracytutor/   LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/losangelesluxuryrealestate/   Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

4337 mins

The Secrets Behind This Power Couple will 10x YOUR Relationship | Lisa Bilyeu

Going through different stages of life and relationships is never easy. It’s easy to break down, fall apart or become numb and completely lose yourself along the way. Lisa Bilyeu has experience with navigating change and transitioning from a traditional supportive housewife to being the badass CEO and Co-founder of Impact Theory she now is. In this episode, Lisa and Tom reflect and share the lessons they’ve stumbled through along the way over the last 19 years of marriage to support Lisa’s awakening. Join them as they deep dive into how to get beyond the surface level arguments, discover the value of your frame of reference, and what it truly means to evolve together to be supportive. The trip is bumpy, a little messy, not as graceful as you may imagine or believe, but the way they are honest and committed to each other makes it successful and worthwhile every time. Check Out Relationship Theory for solid relationship advice at every stage: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtHuUTWVRHUXVjmRrvS8WYg Follow Lisa Bilyeu: Website: https://www.lisabilyeu.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeir7Wbzzfg43c1eL7PSa3g Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

11147 mins

The Giant Red Flags You Are Being Used & He Just Wants You For Sex | Stephen Speaks

There are dozens of reasons why dating nowadays is so hard for men and women. While lack of communication seems to be a significant factor, being able to read the people you date is also part of the equation. Is he asking you out just because he’s interested in sex? He booked reservations at a high-end restaurant you’ve been wanting to go to, does this mean he’s serious about you? You’re having a great time together, what will he think if you decide to sleep with him on the first date? Being able to spot red flags is great, but it helps very little without you being brave enough to address it, ask questions and assess his behavior also. Stephan Speaks, one of YouTube’s favorite relationship experts has a straightforward approach and way of helping women (and men) understand and see the challenges everyone is facing. Dating is complicated and there’s a lot of unhelpful advice being shared with both sexes. This episode is going to help you spot the red flags if he’s only in it for the sex, learn how to better interpret his actions, determine if he’s toxic or just not the guy for you, and figure out how to solve the dating problems keeping you single. Follow Stephan Speaks: Website: https://www.stephanspeaks.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPBO9gLGy8ujsJ7xjARI7ow  Twitter: https://twitter.com/StephanSpeaks  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stephanspeaks/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StephanSpeaksRelationships/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

3365 mins

How to Take Full Ownership of Your Own Health | Lisa Bilyeu on Health Theory

On this very personal episode of Heath Theory, Tom Bilyeu interviews the co-founder of Impact Theory (and his wife), Lisa Bilyeu. For years Lisa has suffered from catastrophic dysbiosis, and her battle with illness is actually the inspiration for Health Theory. Now that her health is manageable, she is sharing the most important lessons she has learned. In this episode, she explains why she needed to take total ownership of her health, how she dealt with shame and fear, why she has learned to use controlled experiments, and why it is so important to challenge accepted beliefs on health. Follow Lisa Bilyeu: Website: https://www.radicalconfidence.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/ Twitter:https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

4500 mins

Ladies, Don't Settle ! Relationship Expert On Why You Should Stay Single | Case Kenny

Relationships can be really fun and exciting, and they can also get a bit messy, awkward and questionable. Even after investing years of your life. Pop quiz for the ladies still searching for the right relationship and for the ones questioning the relationship they’re in now, and you have to be totally honest. Have you chosen the wrong relationship because it beat the idea of being alone? At least you weren’t the single friend, or the one that walked away first. Can you think of someone you dated that clearly only happened because you lowered your standards enough? Has the thought of starting over and walking away from a relationship that obviously had no future kept you in an unhealthy, unhappy, and unfulfilling relationship way past the expiration date? If you answered yes to any of these questions and smirked thinking about your friend, sister, or cousin that would be a HELL YEAH to one or more of these questions, then you’re in for a treat. Today’s guest, Case Kenny, is one of the most influential voices of reason for millennials, an internet entrepreneur and the host of the podcast, New Mindset, Who Dis? Case is talking with Lisa and shares why being alone isn’t just 1000% better than settling for the wrong person, it’s freaking dangerous! Irrational fear of being alone and the stigma that comes with it jeopardizes you being your happiest most vibrant self. Check out Case Kenny’sBook: That’s Bold of You: https://www.amazon.com/Thats-Bold-You-Thrive-Vibrant-ebook/dp/B0BRHYQTZK?ref_=ast_author_dp  ﻿ Follow Case Kenny: Website: https://newmindsetwhodis.com/   Twitter: https://twitter.com/thecasekenny  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecasekenny/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/case.kenny/  Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

6004 mins

How To Stop People Pleasing & Stand Up For Yourself

On this episode of Women of Impact with Lisa Bilyeu, we explore the importance of setting boundaries to avoid feeling worthless and being pushed around in any relationship, and why speaking up and pissing people off is essential to have your own back and maintain your self-respect. Lisa also delves into how cultural or societal pressures can impact decision-making and why prioritizing oneself is crucial in the long term. Follow Lisa Bilyeu: Website: https://www.radicalconfidence.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/ Twitter:https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

5412 mins

Doctor Explains What Men Don't Understand About Women’s Sex Drive! | Jolene Brighten

Good news ladies! If you haven’t figured it out yet, there’s sex of all kinds for us to enjoy, and it’s not all about His parts. There’s much more to sex than penetration, his pleasure, and the nonsensical pressure to perform like a porn star in the bedroom every night. This episode is dedicated to a happier, healthier sex life for the empowered badass woman that’s prioritizing her health and well-being. Depending on your background, religious beliefs, and parental tolerance for the conversation of sex, you may not realize the sex-pectations society has pushed on you or the reason your sex drive is non-existent some days. Dr. Jolene Brighton is the sex-ed doc we all wish our younger selves had (but you’ve got her now, so pay attention!) She’s the author of the book we all need to check out, Is This Normal? Judgment Free Straight Talk About Your Body. She’s a clinical sexologist helping women, a.k.a. “vulva owners” get answers to the questions they dare not say allowed or in mixed company. In this episode Lisa’s putting aside all the shame and embarrassment to get the takeaways every woman needs to hear today: Why sex drive is the top complaint women have, and all the things we do to ruin it If you didn’t have a big enough reason to practice mindfulness, having orgasm may be the best reason yet The unnecessary shame for women around pleasing their partner and having to make their own lubrication or else What Arousal Non-Concordance is and the fight between your brain and genitals Why size does actually matter (a lot) Male centric messages about sex have been screwing up our sex lives, our pleasure and our health.We’ve got a lot of messages wrong about porn, about orgasms, and about intimacy. You can start here and now with an upgraded sex-ed class that prioritizes your sexual pleasure not his! Follow Jolene Brighton: Website: https://drbrighten.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrJoleneBrighten   Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/drjolenebrighten/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjolenebrighten/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drbrighten/ Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Get better sleep now with Blissy and use code LISA to get an additional 30% off at https://bit.ly/BlissyWOI. Get 55% off your Babbel subscription - but only for our listeners - at https://www.Babbel.com/LISA

4598 mins

How to get up and take your power back when you fall to your knees! | Cassandra Freeman

When crap hits the fan and it gets hard, what is your go to response? We’ve all responded to hard situations in ways we’re not proud of. If you carefully look through some of the toughest moments in your life you can see where insecurity took the lead and where anger and the broken 8 year old you showed up too. Luckily, no matter how old (or recent) those situations are, you still get to decide the meaning of it all and even more importantly you get to decide who you are and how you show up in the thick of it. Cassandra Freeman has been gracing the screen alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood and is one of the strongest, most confident and vibrant women you’ll ever come across. As an artist, a performer and actress on screen, Cassandra shares with us her best strategies for not allowing hairy situations to get the best of you. Uncertainty is undoubtedly something you’ll have to deal with in your journey to being the best badass version of yourself. Before you allow insecurities to bring out the worst in you, take notes on how you can use Cassandra’s Reset Practice to take on the day like nothing ever happened. Cassandra is an actress and writer best known for her role in Inside Man and better known today as Aunt Viv from Bel-Air, the television series remake of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.. QUOTES: “If this was a movie, how does she get through this?” “Reset is a huge part of my life. Reset and let’s pretend like nothing has happened. Nothing bad has happened and begin again.” “There’s certain ways that you can create survival for yourself in the darkest moments that allow you to disconnect so you can survive.” “You have to feel the entire emotion and know it’s going to take you somewhere else.” “Love throws people off when you greet them with love and grace, it shames them.” “The brain is like Google, if you’re looking for it, it will hand it to you.” “Rejection is redirection.” The unknown is usually what keeps people stuck. The unknown is also where people put their past.” Follow Cassandra Freeman: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cassiedamsel/ Check out my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop! - https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Visit http://www.srimu.com/lisa to unlock 10% off artisanally crafted NOT cheeses made with plant based ingredients for a delicious new take on the cheeses you adore! Go to athleticgreens.com/lisa and receive a FREE 1 year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase!  Go to http://aura.com/lisa for a 14 day free trial to see if your personal information has been leaked online. Visit my sponsor Future: https://tryfuture.co/lisa to try your first month for $19 and make 2023 the year you crush your fitness goals. Go to our sponsor Viome https://tryviome.com/lisa to get 20% off your first 3 months and free shipping - learn if inflammation is causing your issues!

5339 mins

Why A Woman Must NEVER PURSUE A Man & The Power She Has Of WALKING AWAY | RC Blakes

Today’s narrative of the independent, strong, secure, empowered woman says we can do anything we want without a man’s approval. We are not victims or damsels in distress, we are total badasses capable of being CEO of Fortune 500 companies, caring mothers, best friends, truck drivers and construction workers. With all that we are and all that we do there are still biological differences we may be ignoring in our fight against society’s narrative of oppression. Is pursuing a man that you’re interested in a defiance of our biological nature or an act of defiance against what men in society say we shouldn’t do? Pastor RC Blakes is a voice for female empowerment that doesn’t dance around hard conversations and addresses the realities women are struggling with in society. He’s the bestselling author of Queenology, Father-Daughter Talks, Soul-Ties and more. He and his wife, Lisa, also host women's conferences to bring healing and power to women in search of a better version of themselves free of abuse and manipulation. Today’s conversation brings us some interesting points, some of which may be triggering: What happens when women pursue men Why women can’t behave like toxic men without consequences Instead of looking for a high-value man, seek out what it takes to be a high-value couple with the right person “Submissive” doesn’t have to be trigger, it can be a clear indication of the man your with There is a relational rhythm of a healthy masucline-feminine dynamic in high-value relationships that may be a better target to aim at in your next relationship. QUOTES: “There’s a price to be paid for a woman who pursues a man.” “If a woman has to jumpstart a man she will have to keep him motivated in the relationship.” “If you need to be married or joined to someone, you don’t need to be married or joined to anyone. In other words, if you’re not a fulfilled, healthy and happy individual as a stand alone, you really don’t need to be joined with anyone.” “When you don’t know your value, people can put you in places that you don’t deserve.” “No woman should submit to a man that demands submission. If a man has to demand submission he does not deserve it.” “Just cause a man can afford you doesn’t mean he can value you.” Follow RC Blakes: Website: https://www.rcblakes.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RobertBlakes/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/RC_Blakes Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rcblakes/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RCBLAKESJR Download For FREE: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here! - https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Visit http://www.srimu.com/lisa to unlock 10% off artisanally crafted NOT cheeses made with plant based ingredients for a delicious new take on the cheeses you adore! Go to athleticgreens.com/lisa and receive a FREE 1 year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase!  Go to http://aura.com/lisa for a 14 day free trial to see if your personal information has been leaked online. Visit my sponsor Future: https://tryfuture.co/lisa to try your first month for $19 and make 2023 the year you crush your fitness goals. Go to our sponsor Viome https://tryviome.com/lisa to get 20% off your first 3 months and free shipping - learn if inflammation is causing your issues!

5019 mins

The SHOCKING HABITS That Cause Alzheimer's & Dementia In WOMEN | Dr. Daniel Amen

If you ever needed a louder, clearer, better reason to start taking care of your brain this is it! Women are more likely to get Alzheimer’s than men, and the shocking truth is that it starts in your brain decades before the first symptom! Sound the alarm and grab a seat, you’re going to need all the time and determination you have to start changing the habits that have been doing more harm than good on your brain health. Dr. Daniel Amen, founder of Amen Clinics has scanned brains from all over the world and has one of the largest databases of brain imaging anywhere. He’s scanned brains of A-list celebrities and thought leaders such as Justin Beiber, Jay Shetty, his wife Radhi, and even Lisa’s homie Mel Robbins. In the next hour you’re going to walk away better than ever armed with the knowledge you need to start examining which habits you have that are destroying your brain health: Why you’re at greater risk for anxiety and depression thanks to the emotional side of your brain Using your woman super power to be all over the place doing everything may actually be undiagnosed A.D.H.D. that is killing your orgasms. What you can do with 5 minutes a day to start falling in love with your brain. Dr. Amen is a psychiatrist that has been helping people recover from traumatic brain injury, emotional trauma, childhood trauma, addiction and more. The female brain has developments and experiences unique to women that men do not. Understanding that difference alone is life changing. Check out Dr. Amen’s New Book: Change Your Brain Every Day: https://www.amazon.com/Change-Your-Brain-Every-Relationships/dp/149645457X  QUOTES: “If you are blessed to live to be 85 or older you have a one in two chance of having dementia or having lost your mind, [...] and Alzheimer’s disease starts in your brain decades before you have any symptoms.” “Your brain is involved with every decision that you make. It’s the organ of loving, learning, and behaving. And when it works right, you tend to work right.” “I love my mind, but it’s a trouble maker.” “It’s the undisciplined mind that’s driving the epidemic of teenage depression.” “Every part of your brain you don’t use becomes less active over time.” “Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary feeling.” Follow Dr. Daniel Amen: Website: https://danielamenmd.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdHz-vi0JIugmscU_CkUxUQ  Twitter: https://twitter.com/DocAmen   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doc_amen/   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drdanielamen    Check out my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop! - https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Sponsors: Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Visit http://www.srimu.com/lisa to unlock 10% off artisanally crafted NOT cheeses made with plant based ingredients for a delicious new take on the cheeses you adore! Go to athleticgreens.com/lisa and receive a FREE 1 year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase!   Go to http://aura.com/lisa for a 14 day free trial to see if your personal information has been leaked online. Visit my sponsor Future: https://tryfuture.co/lisa to try your first month for $19 and make 2023 the year you crush your fitness goals. Go to our sponsor Viome https://tryviome.com/lisa to get 20% off your first 3 months and free shipping - learn if inflammation is causing your issues!

1000 mins

Is This A COMMITTED Relationship Or A ONE NIGHT STAND? | Matthew Hussey

First dates can be so much fun but we tend to make them way too intense when we start overthinking everything. You’ve got the right outfit, hair and makeup are on point, but when it comes to conversation how deep are you willing to go? One of the biggest challenges when you start dating is secretly decoding what he meant when he said that? You start conference-calling your closest friends to play detective and decipher his messaging, but why are you not asking him what you really want to know? Why are women so scared of asking the wrong questions and scaring him off too early? It’s clearly better for us all, emotionally, to find out A.S.A.P is he really into you, does he just want to hook up, or is he really searching for a committed relationship. Matthew Hussey has been giving women massive truth bombs about men, dating, and how to not be broken hearted for years. His YouTube channel is clearly a fan favorite with close to 3 million subscribers and almost half a BILLION views on his content. This bite sized nugget is worth replaying and really thinking through before your next date. If you’re already several dates in, this episode is still for you too. Matthew is very clear that you have to stop dismissing and trying to explain away when your partner is saying difficult things for you to hear. Him: “Not looking for a serious relationship.” You: “Well, one day he will…” Stop getting stuck in cycles and start listening and being brave enough to ask the hard questions that really matter to you. Matthew Hussey has been a guest here on several episodes all binge worthy, and he’s said often, “You can’t scare off the right person for you.” Ask the questions and listen to the answers! Previous Episodes with Matthew Hussey Relationship Truth Bombs: Finding the Right One: https://youtu.be/3xyaIh154HE He’s Not Serious About You: https://youtu.be/pse1IbIc7vM Avoid This Type of Guy: https://youtu.be/y-Oy9VYg4wM When He Doesn’t Value You: https://youtu.be/qW7eC_BAqhQ QUOTES: “If someone is telling you something that will make their life more difficult to tell you then it’s probably true.” “We have this real idea of heroes and villains that we need to let go of.” “A lot of men aren’t liars, they're just great avoiders.” “Women have to be brave enough to ask the questions that they’re afraid of the answers to.” “Be kind in your tone but ruthless in your actions.” Follow Matthew Hussey: Website: https://www.howtogettheguy.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/gettheguyteam Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thematthewhussey/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoachMatthewHussey/ Download For FREE: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here! - https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d Check out my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop! - https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Make sure you check out the full interview I did with Matthew Hussey right here! - https://pdst.fm/e/chrt.fm/track/G9GD5F/traffic.megaphone.fm/GRWD9931782208.mp3?updated=1673391422

1302 mins

Prevent a Sexless Marriage and Fix Mismatched Sex Drives | Tom & Lisa Bilyeu

Being in a sex deprived marriage or relationship doesn’t sound like the goal everyone is aiming for, yet so many people have found themselves in this exact situation. The number of reasons you may be experiencing this in your particular relationship could be anything. Tom and Lisa are answering the question, how to survive a sexual drought when the sex drive is super low. They get super vulnerable as Lisa shares her experience feeling less sexual and not being able to have sex as often because of her medical issues. They are sharing the 2 biggest pieces of advice to help you thrive and survive your next sex drought. Relationship Theory with Tom and Lisa Bilyeu encourages healthy, loving, life long relationships. Whether you are fresh out of your last relationship, on a break, taking time to heal from a breakup, or looking for ways to strengthen the romance and bond in your current relationship, Tom and Lisa are sharing their 20 years of experience. They’re taking questions and giving relationship advice that will enhance all of your relationships. SHOW NOTES: Understanding | Why it’s not a sexual drought when there are serious medical issues [0:45] No Pressure | Lisa on how supportive Tom was during her medical issues, no pressure [1:41] Feeling Sexual | Feeling less sexual and badly even if your partner is being supportive [3:07] Open Talks |Having open talks about how you’re feeling, no judgement, just check in [4:40] Incest Taboo | A sexless marriage gives room for incest taboo, turning into roommates [6:19] Maintenance | 2 ways to keep your relationship alive: frequent sex & communication [9:42] Compromising | When sex drives are mismatched and not aligned, meet in the middle [12:09] Changing Love | Tom on ways to fall in love again with physical changes & feel desired [13:54] Secret to 20 Years | Lisa shares how having the uncomfortable conversations is the key [17:25] QUOTES: “Be open about how you're feeling. It's no judgement, it's no pressure on the other person.” Lisa Bilyeu [4:43] “You have to have sex often. You have to be very thoughtful not to let much time elapse. because it keeps that relationship dynamic alive.” Tom Bilyeu [9:45] “In a marriage, you have to negotiate this stuff, and that means that each of you are going to give a little.” Tom Bilyeu [13:00] “Why isn't he attracted to me anymore?’, [...] because neither of you ever created the space in the first place that you could have the honest discussion” Lisa Bilyeu [19:08] Follow Tom Bilyeu: Website: https://impacttheory.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TomBilyeu Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tombilyeu Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tombilyeu/ Follow Lisa Bilyeu: Website: https://www.radicalconfidence.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu Download For FREE: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here! - https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d Check out my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop! - https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5

5549 mins

A SURVIVAL GUIDE: How To HANDLE, SURVIVE & THRIVE From A Narcissistic Relationship! | Dr. Ramani

It’s hard enough to leave a bad relationship when you’re not seeing eye to eye or you find out you value different things or your partner has cheated on you. It’s even harder leaving when you’re not sure if you’re the problem and you’re questioning if you’re being dramatic and people around you don’t think you should. Dr. Ramani, clinical psychologist, and narcissist expert, points out that in narcissistic relationships everyday isn’t a bad day and that can make it really hard for people in relationship with them to realize they are trapped and even harder to feel validated in leaving. Part of the reason it’s so difficult to thrive in a narcissistic relationship is because there is a splitting of your identity in a way that Dr Ramani describes as “you getting rid of yourself” in exchange for whatever peace you can have. You learn over time how to not anger your partner. You realize that anything good for you sets your partner off and causes arguments and the gaslighting begins to make you believe it’s all your fault. This episode is for the woman that needs hope and a strategy to survive the narcissistic abuse and thrive even if you have to stay a while longer. Your reason to stay or leave is not for anyone’s approval or disapproval You can get your strength and validation elsewhere You can become narcissist resistant and keep your identity Reasons for staying are not to be shamed, your reasons to stay may be valid, but know with eyes wide open why you’re staying and how to navigate the turmoil to come out of this okay. QUOTES: “The vast majority of narcissistic relationships are not violent and it’s important to make that distinction.” “The thing to remember that is unique to narcissistic abuse is that everyday isn’t bad.” “The mistake people make, [...] is they come in and they be themselves. Well if your “self” is at odds with what the narcissist wants, they’re going to shut that down.” “This idea of the narcissistic person as a simple one dimensional cartoon villain is just not real.” “Part of radical acceptance is being okay with them being set off.” “I don’t think we talk enough about how difficult parenting is, and instead we criticize parents all the time or we give them the absolutely most ridiculous advice in the world.” “When you show me something bad that you can do to me, you’ve now shown me what’s in your behavioral repertoire, and the only absolute in psychology is that past behavior predicts future behavior.” Follow Dr. Ramani: Website: http://doctor-ramani.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DoctorRamanDurvasula Twitter: https://twitter.com/DoctorRamani Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doctorramani/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctorramani Podcast: http://doctor-ramani.com/podcasts-feat-dr-ramani/ Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Download For FREE: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here! - https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d Check out my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop! - https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Sponsors: Visit http://www.srimu.com/lisa to unlock 10% off artisanally crafted NOT cheeses made with plant based ingredients for a delicious new take on the cheeses you adore! Go to athleticgreens.com/lisa and receive a FREE 1 year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase!  Go to http://aura.com/lisa for a 14 day free trial to see if your personal information has been leaked online. Visit my sponsor Future: https://tryfuture.co/lisa to try your first month for $19 and make 2023 the year you crush your fitness goals. Go to our sponsor Viome https://tryviome.com/lisa to get 20% off your first 3 months and free shipping - learn if inflammation is causing your issues!

4275 mins

Doctor REVEALS Why Crash Diets Are DESTROYING Your Health & What To DO INSTEAD | Dr. Gabrielle Lyon

It’s becoming more and more evident there are a host of things women are dealing with that not only destroy our bodies, but they also destroy our confidence and ability to show up and go as hard as we want. Dr. Gabrielle Lyons, a functional medicine physician and muscle-centric advocate for metabolic health and longevity, shares startling data that 73% of people are either overweight or obese. If you’re a woman dealing with PCOS, hormonal imbalances, and gut issues, chances are you are absolutely struggling with your weight. This episode is for you today if you’ve been fixated and obsessing over cutting calories, doing more cardio, and resorting to starving during the day only to binge eat at night. Let's be honest, there’s a bunch of crap being marketed to us and deciphering reliable information from BS myths and none-evidence-based beliefs shared from ulterior motives and political agendas is making a lot of people feel hopeless, overwhelmed and confused. Let’s end that crap right here. Key areas of re-information we’re focusing on in this episode include: Cycles of crash dieting are absolutely destroying your health Move away from the fat phobic model to an empowering muscle centric model  Health at any size is devastating people and is not that same as loving yourself QUOTES: “Obesity is a symptom of unhealthy muscle, it is not the focal point of the problem.” “Saying health at any size is a real thing, I’m not sure where that came from. Health and worth are two different things.” “High quality protein is animal based protein.” “Being sedentary and not moving is what I consider to be a sick state.” “Obesity is definitely one of the leading causes of cancer and death.” Follow Dr. Gabrielle Lyon: Website: https://drgabriellelyon.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWPQJeWz4pvccA3lIoZ7j1Q  Twitter: https://twitter.com/drgabriellelyon  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drgabriellelyon/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctorgabriellelyon/  Podcast: https://drgabriellelyon.com/podcast/  Download For FREE: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here! - https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d Check out my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop! - https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Sponsors: Visit http://www.srimu.com/lisa to unlock 10% off artisanally crafted NOT cheeses made with plant based ingredients for a delicious new take on the cheeses you adore! Go to athleticgreens.com/lisa and receive a FREE 1 year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase!  Go to http://aura.com/lisa for a 14 day free trial to see if your personal information has been leaked online. Visit my sponsor Future: https://tryfuture.co/lisa to try your first month for $19 and make 2023 the year you crush your fitness goals. Go to our sponsor Viome https://tryviome.com/lisa to get 20% off your first 3 months and free shipping - learn if inflammation is causing your issues!

1717 mins

How to Communicate When Your Relationship is Unbalanced | Relationship Theory

Relationships can be so beautiful and amazing. Two people from totally different lives come together and fall under a spell with each other, and life never felt better. As you get deeper into the relationship, you learn more about each other and now have to find ways to communicate and understand each other’s values, habits and quirky ways. When love is not enough to sustain a massive collision of values, how do you respond? Is walking away the best option because you don’t agree or see eye to eye? In this episode, Tom and Lisa take you into the deep end of what it means to “steel man” each other and how to find compromise when there seems to be no room for compromise.. Not surprisingly, at the heart of their advice and wisdom is strong communication with one another. This is what a strong relationship and partnership looks like. SHOW NOTES: Perception Matters | Understanding how radically different perceptions can be [1:52] Collision of Values | Find out if you’re on the same page and what you think the other should be doing [7:17] Communication | Lisa shares how it always comes back to detailed communication [9:56] Value System | Know your personal value system and how it feeds into your relationship [13:06] Steel Man | Understanding your partners position, see and understand at their soul level [16:11] Compromise | Find the tradeoff after sharing each other’s perspectives for path forward [18:51] Judged Beliefs | Lisa explains why not to judge a person’s belief as right or wrong [22:19] Malleable Beliefs | Tom explains how beliefs can be changed when held to your values [22:58] No Judgement | Lisa on how to effectively approach conflict and express yourself [24:03] QUOTES: “...it isn't going to be a straight division of labor. So it's like that we're each carrying a load that we're happy to carry.” Tom Bilyeu [8:38] “If I've actually asked you to help [...] because I've reached out, but it's not an expectation, I think that's the difference” Lisa Bilyeu [12:43] “when somebody gives you the keys of the kingdom, they've also given you the way to hurt them” Tom Bilyeu [15:13] “You have to be able to articulate the other person's position so accurately, that they feel seen, understood, not judged. Because when you steel man it, you're not trying to set them up.” Tom Bilyeu [16:58] “...there's a lot of power in the being angry about something. Aim it at the behavior and not the person.” Tom Bilyeu [25:11] Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Follow Lisa Bilyeu: Website: https://www.radicalconfidence.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu Follow Tom Bilyeu: Website: https://impacttheory.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TomBilyeu Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tombilyeu Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tombilyeu/

5408 mins

This Is Why Happy Men STILL CHEAT In Relationships - NOT WHAT YOU THINK! | Lewis Howes

The men you attract and find yourself in relationships with reveal more about you, your wounds, your insecurities and the parts of you that need healing and growth. Looking externally for safety, love, and validation is not only an unhealthy way to move through relationships, it’s also a toxic way of living that doesn’t serve your higher purpose and it will never create the peace you’re looking for. Not every woman has experienced seeing a man completely open, vulnerable, and exposed. Honestly speaking, sadly, not many women are able to deal with the rawness of men’s emotions. Yet, there is something comforting from hearing today’s guest, Lewis Howes, share about the emotional trigger and pain that men go through. Lewis went from the cheating ladies man, emotionally closed off, and easily triggered insecure jealous partner-type to a man looking forward to marriage in a committed loving relationship that has healed his some serious past traumas and emotional triggers. Lewis Howes is the bestselling author of the book, The Mask of Masculinity, ultra successful entrepreneur, host of the podcast and YouTube channel, The School of Greatness. In this conversation with Lisa, Lewis brings up some challenging questions that are worth sitting with and giving some extra time and attention as you either navigate through your current relationship or spend time alone before your next relationship. Who do you need to be in your relationship? How do you want to show up for yourself in that relationship? How do you expect your partner to show up in the relationship? Are you looking to your partner to meet your needs, make you happy, and make you feel safe? Do you expect your partner to walk on eggshells to avoid triggering your insecurities and past traumas? What vision do you have for your relationship and does it support you living in your purpose and highest self? Are you gravitating towards relationships because you need and want love from someone to feel whole, validated and accepted? Check out Lewis Howes latest book, The Greatness Mindset: https://www.amazon.com/Greatness-Mindset-Unlock-Power-Today-ebook/dp/B0B6ML61NP QUOTES: “That drive was coming from a wound where I was not willing to accept and fully love who I was and all the things I was ashamed of from the past “You cannot buy peace, you must be ‘peace’ in all situations and that means standing in the face of people being upset with you constantly for not giving them what they want.” “A man without a mission is a scary man. A man who is not on his purpose has more potential to be harmful than good.” “If you don’t accept someone you’re with, don’t be with them, and if they don’t accept you, then why are you guys together?” “You’ve got to learn certain things without running from them in the face of adversity.” “I will not allow myself to abandon myself ever again in this relationship or in any relationship.” Follow Lewis Howes: Website: https://lewishowes.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lewishowes Twitter: https://twitter.com/LewisHowes/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lewishowes/ Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Download For FREE: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here! - https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d Check out my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop! - https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Sponsors: Post your job for free at http://www.linkedin.com/Lisa. Terms and conditions apply. Visit http://www.srimu.com/lisa to unlock 10% off artisanally crafted NOT cheeses made with plant based ingredients for a delicious new take on the cheeses you adore! Go to athleticgreens.com/impact and receive a FREE 1 year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase! 

1084 mins

Are You Codependent? - DIFFERENCE Between Healthy & UNHEALTHY Love! | Terri Cole

Trigger warning to all of you lovely high functioning, independent women here that got your sh*t together. You’re about your business, taking care of home, crushing it in business or your career, and even though relationships aren’t perfect, you’re the one everyone turns to for advice and support to get through their problems. The problem is.. Are you really sacrificing yourself and your peace being a high functioning codependent person to everyone around you? It feels good to be the person the people you care about turn to when their life is falling apart. You get validation from it, but you’re also easily over invested in their decisions and their relationships to a flaw. Terri Cole, the Boundary Boss, is a licensed psychotherapist and female empowerment expert. In 15 minutes she breaks down what codependency looks like for those of us that are high functioning and living the life. If you find yourself constantly saying, “I’ve got it” “I’m good” “I’m fine” you need to take a break right away and listen up! Plug the codependency holes leaking energy from your life, and change your boundaries by changing the script. Learn that sitting with someone in their pain and mess-ups builds beautiful, healthy, reciprocal relationships that are much better for both of you. QUOTES: “If you have a lot of resentment you’re probably dealing with codependency as well.” “When we’re codependently attached, we’re overly invested to the point where it is disrupting our own internal experience.” “When you’re overly invested in fixing the lives of others you’re not being independent.” “We’re doing it all, but at the expense of ourselves, our health, our inner peace, and our joy.” “It is so much more loving instead of to fix people, to be with people in their pain.” “Be a good listener, that is love.” Follow Terri Cole: Website: https://www.terricole.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-OC1zN27enpTA_eNWB7dKw Podcast: https://www.terricole.com/podcast/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/terri_cole Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/terricole/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TerriColeLCSW/ Download For FREE: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here! - https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d Check out my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop! - https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Make sure you check out the full interview I did with Terri Cole right here! - https://open.spotify.com/episode/2kGAQATAJdhI27PuPVJvvj?si=5wtQac_uStGnsyqJzVth8g Sponsors: Post your job for free at http://www.linkedin.com/Lisa. Terms and conditions apply.

5628 mins

Dr REVEALS WHY you’re ALWAYS TIRED & STRESSED - How To Naturally Balance Your HORMONES | Amy Shah

Let’s be honest. There’s a lot of BS we’ve been accepting as the “norm” that we really should be questioning. High stress levels? Of course stress sounds normal, who isn’t stressed and your stress levels are sky high. You’re running around doing everything and trying to be everything for everyone and you're checking social media in between.  Appetite out of control? Why wouldn’t it be? You don’t have time to prioritize sleep, so you’re also tired, and you get insane cravings for all the carbs, the sweet and salty things that betray you later. Is anyone stopping to think that maybe your hormones are the culprit? When was the last time you heard “hunger hormones” used together? Dr Amy Shah joined us for the first time to talk about why we’re so “Effing Tired” and how hormones, fasting, and circadian rhythms are different for women. This time Dr Amy is joining us to share about the hunger hormones making you so “Effing Hungry” that increases stress levels, increases overwhelm, and makes adulting in our relationships 10 times harder. A few ideas Dr Amy Shah shares that will blow your mind: What you eat changes and controls your mood Every 10% increase in processed food you eat leads to a 21% jump in depression Hunger hormones drive you to do the best and worst things for your body Dr. Amy Shah is a double-board certified medical doctor that specializes in food allergies, hormones and gut health for women. She’s passionate about women’s health and disseminating health information for women to have healthier, happier, fitter lives. Check out Amy Shah’s latest book, I’m So Effing Hungry: https://www.amazon.com/Im-So-Effing-Hungry-Crave/dp/0358716918  QUOTES: “I wish more people understood that what you eat influences the gut bacteria, [...] and tells us how to feel, what to crave, what to ask for and what our mood should be.” “You can actually eat to change your mood.” “If we don’t know how to control our mood, how to soothe ourselves, how to create a positive dopamine response, we are going to be stuck with the defaults and the defaults that are trying to control our mood want us to be addicted to TikTok, to food, to alcohol…” “What America has done is make a fiber-less society.” “Feeding your gut bacteria, keeping them happy, growing more of them, bringing more diversity to it is our way out of this huge epidemic we’ve created for ourselves.” “What is ultra-processed food? [...] Food that contains ingredients that could never be recreated in a kitchen.” “For every 10% increased processed food that you have in your diet, there’s a jump of depression by 21%, [...] our grocery stores are 75% ultra-processed.” “Don’t tell everyone you’re wins because you want to retrain your body to keep yourself motivated for the next step.” “My biggest goal is to help people out of this horrible place that so many of us are in. Our mental health is suffering.” Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Check out my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop! - https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Follow Dr. Amy Shah: Website: https://amymdwellness.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dr.confidentialwithdr.amys7371/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/amyshahmd  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fastingmd/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/drconfidential/

4652 mins

Therapist Shows HOW To Set Boundaries & Protect Yourself From TOXIC People! | Nedra Glover Tawwab

Learning how to deal with your family as an adult is an ongoing struggle many of us still haven’t figured out. When unhealthy family dynamics make it difficult to visit your grandparents and the thought of visiting your parents brings on dread and anxiety, there’s definitely issues you’ll want to address. If you’re finding yourself trapped in a turbulent family relationship you don’t know how to escape, Nedra Glover Tawwab, world renowned clinical psychologist, relationship expert and queen of boundaries, is sharing everything you need to know to set important boundaries, become who you want to be, or cut ties if needed. Nedra’s latest book, Drama Free, is all about better managing unhealthy relationships and no longer accepting the dysfunction within families that keeps people tied to misery, dishonesty, disrespect and abuse long after they have the power and ability to say enough is enough. This episode is about: Breaking up with the dysfunction that started in your childhood Having the strength to walk away from even your family if needed Being able to have difficult conversations if you choose Check out Nedra’s Latest Book, Drama Free: https://www.amazon.com/Drama-Free-Man... QUOTES: “Do we need to go to the people who are causing the harm for validation of the harm?” “I’m loyal to love, I’m not loyal to abuse, I’m not loyal to abandonment…” “How do you change your role in the relationship when you’re not ready to leave? Because not every relationship is to be discarded.” “We have to believe in who we’re becoming.” “People don’t have to be in relationship with you after you’ve offended them.” “The confidence I have now is practiced.” “I can live with not knowing, and it’s much harder to live with blaming myself.” “We have to get into the practice of understanding that our job in this relationship is not to control it, it’s not to change the culture, it is to be in community with people…” “We have to look at the intensity of our emotions because the intensity tells us there may be some history to what is happening.” “‘Just how we are’ could be dysfunctional. What's normal doesn’t mean it’s natural, it’s healthy, it’s the way things should be. Normal can be chaos, normal can be a high level of dysfunction.” “Sometimes with family it’s almost as if there’s an expectation of you lowering your expectations.” “It’s not about changing everyone else and how they show up with you, it's about changing you and how you show up with them.” Follow Nedra Glover Tawwab: Website: https://www.nedratawwab.com/ Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/nedratawwab/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nedratawwab/ Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/nedratawwab... Download For FREE: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here! - https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d Check out my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop! - https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5

4907 mins

How To Overcome & THRIVE In The Face Of LOSS and TRAUMA | Bozoma Saint John

There are so many things that happen in life against our will. Traumatic experiences that were 100% out of your control still leave you feeling like you’re somehow to blame.The weight of that guilt and shame can bury your hopes, your dreams, and any chance you have for a better life, if you allow it. Bozoma Saint John is not just a highly respected, award winning, Hall of Famer Marketing Executive that has been at the head of marketing for big companies like Netflix, Uber and Apple. “Badass” Boz is a survivor that has overcome loss and trauma at multiple stages of life. She decided to share her story and her lessons in her book, The Urgent Life. This is the episode you’ll want to take a seat for. Woman to woman, no one wants to experience not even one of her losses, and yet she shares how she experienced, processed, and moved through it each time to become the most powerful version of herself standing, and this is apart from the most insanely successful career she’s had so far. Become the most powerful person you know Stop making yourself the victim. It is not your fault You have the power to choose your own destiny Check out Bad Boz’s book, The Urgent Life: https://www.amazon.com/Urgent-Life-Story-Love-Survival/dp/0593300173 QUOTES: “I’ve been at the bottom. I’ve been at the place where it is so dark that I didn’t want to see light again.” “I'm the most powerful person I know because I’ve been there and I’ve been able to survive it.” “The weight of that guilt will lay you down and it will bury you.” “It’s not that you were too busy. You made a choice! You decided that thing was more important.” “If I’m in a situation, work or otherwise, that is not serving me, I have to make the choice to save myself. I love myself more than I love the situation of toxicity.” “You are not stuck. You do not have to do anything. When you say that you are giving the power away You have a choice! “I had to sacrifice my marriage in order to save myself and to make me the better person that I knew was capable of walking this planet.” Follow Bozoma Saint John: Website: https://www.bozomasaintjohn.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/badassboz Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/badassboz/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaintBoz Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Check out my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop! - https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5

3737 mins

To Any Women Feeling TRAPPED & STUCK In Life, Listen to This To CHANGE EVERYTHING | Amy Porterfield

Becoming your own boss is exciting and empowering when you dream about it and see it romanticized on social media, but the reality of doing what it actually takes to be your boss is freaking scary. When you want to go out on your own, become your own boss, have the freedom to work where you want and when you want but you’re scared sh*tless don’t you dare quit! You are 100% capable of leading yourself, being your own boss, and being a successful entrepreneur. It’s not going to happen without fear, anxiety, nerves, and all the negative chatter in your head working overtime to convince you otherwise, and we've got the online marketing expert and multi million dollar entrepreneur and author of Two Weeks Notice, Amy Porterfield, here to break it down for you step by step. Amy went from corporate girl to million dollar success story that still struggled with doubts and belief that she was enough. In this episode Amy and Lisa are coming for all of your excuses: The story in your head is just a story, you can totally change it Trying to feel “safe” will keep you playing “small” but you’ve got BIG dreams Stop letting people have opinions about how you live your life Behind your fear is a thought many of us have, ‘what will people think?’ The powerhouse question Amy is asking you to ask yourself here is this, ‘what are you willing to burn down and build back to create the life you absolutely want?’ It may be relationships, toxic dependencies, lack of boundaries, or a miserable nine to five you feel stuck at. How much is your happiness worth? What are you willing to do to build the life you dream of? Permission from others is not needed. Check out Amy’s book, Two Weeks Notice: https://amzn.to/3Z6aO1y QUOTES: “You do it scared. You do it even though you don’t believe in yourself. Action creates clarity, it is essential” “Until you’re willing to let go of that safety net you will always be playing small.” “My capacity for zero is very high. I will burn this down and build it back up if I have to to get my business back to just be for me.” “The worst day as an entrepreneur is still better than your best day in your nine to five job.” “When you go after your dreams, be careful who you tell. Not everybody deserves to hear about your dreams.” “It’s so important to know what you stand for and who you are before you put yourself out there and allow other people to have opinions.” “Proven to yourself that you can get back up when you get knocked down is the only way I know to find confidence.” “We still deal with the stuff that we dealt with on day one of being an entrepreneur. We just can navigate it in such a different way now.” Follow Amy : Website: https://www.amyporterfield.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AmyPorterfield Twitter: https://twitter.com/amyporterfield Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amyporterfield/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmyPorterfield/ Podcast: https://www.amyporterfield.com/amy-porterfield-podcast/ Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Check out my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop! - https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5

5094 mins

Psychologist REVEALS The #1 Thing That can DESTROY All Relationships! | Dr. Shefali

To have children or not to have children is a choice that you as an empowered woman gets to decide for herself. The problem is that it’s hard to distinguish between where you stand on the topic apart from your family and social pressures. Dr. Shefali is the bestselling author of the book, The Conscious Parent, the book that Oprah herself sends to anyone she knows even considering being a parent. Dr. Shefali’s no holds barred approach to parenting is the thing you need whether you’re leaning towards having kids or trying to steer clear from the conversation for another several years. This is the episode where Dr. Shefali is debunking myths of motherhood and exposing unrealistic expectations of stepping into or away from your maternal instincts. Your bandwidth and capacity to become a mother, an entrepreneur, a career woman, or stay at home wife doesn’t fall into a group decision, it’s a decision for you alone first, and a conversation with your partner second. Dr. Shefali reveals what a powerful teacher parenting can be for us as individuals, but she also exposes how giving birth can be psychological death for women that’s a huge impact and traumatic experience in anyone’s relationship. If you’re on the fence of having children or not wanting to have them, give yourself grace and time to make an accurate assessment of how you really feel about having a child. If your pressure to decide is coming from cultural beliefs, wanting to fit in with your social circle of friends all having children, or you think a child will bring you and your partner closer together, then stop everything and take heed to Dr. Shefali’s fire advice. Check out her latest book, The Parenting Trap: https://www.amazon.com/Parenting-Map-Step-Step-Parent-Child/dp/0063267950 QUOTES: “Having children is the biggest libido buster ever.” “When you really surrender to the hard intense labor that parenting is and stop fighting all the things that you could’ve been, then you actually embrace the journey and you get the jewels of this journey.” “See the parenting relationship as an opportunity to not just parent the child before you, but the inner child, and that’s what our children teach us.” “There’s nothing like parenting to bring your value systems as a couple out into the light like never before.” “Children learn very quickly to give up who it is they authentically are in order to get the crumbs of connection.” “Part of becoming a conscious parent is to understand that you have to break free from the lies that exist in the matrix.” “Raise the child before you, not the child of your fantasy.” “We think we should be raising a happy child, what we don’t realize is that we’re just raising a human, and humans have a lot of moods.” “Own your limitations and ask for help.” “Women’s maternal instinct doesn’t all need to come out with a child, so you can express your maternalism in many ways…” “The greatest obstacle of transformation is our resistance to the new and our deep attachment to what we were.” “Raising a young child is a masterclass in embracing the unknown, a masterclass in being in the present, a PhD beyond belief of surrendering to the unknown and embracing the havoc, the chaos and staying equanimous…” Follow Dr Shefali: Website: https://www.drshefali.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrShefali TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@doctorshefali/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doctorshefali/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctorshefali Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Download For FREE: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here! - http://bit.ly/412oInk FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5

5876 mins

Set Boundaries To AVOID BETRAYAL & Manipulation (STOP PEOPLE PLEASING For Good!) | Najwa Zebian

When you’ve been hurt by someone you trusted, it feels impossible that you’ll ever let go of the pain and shame around what happened and be able to stand in your power again. The truth is that though you feel like a victim, and you feel taken advantage of, or like you’re completely broken, it is possible to move past this situation and open yourself to love and safety without fear. Najwa Zebian has joined us on Women of Impact multiple times and each time she’s been able to put words to the pain that has blindsided many women and offer a new perspective through which we can move out of survival mode and truly start healing.  She’s the bestselling author of Welcome Home, Mind Platter, Sparks of Phoenix and so much more. As a woman she’s experienced the difficulties of life, going against culture, and being open and vulnerable with the wrong people.  In this episode, Najwa and Lisa are bringing you a fresh look at setting boundaries. It’s not about keeping people out or giving other people a set of rules to follow, it’s about your personal value and how you see your self-worth. Being a people pleasing woman may have landed you in painful situations, but you can make peace with that version of you and ask yourself the one question that will bring you to tears, healing, and freedom. QUOTES: “The number one most important thing about boundaries is not to focus them on others.” “When you don’t set a boundary and you end up giving too much of yourself you feel resentful towards others and towards yourself.” “The compromise should never be your authenticity, your true self, or you honoring who you are as a person.”  “Sometimes the kindest thing you can do for someone is to stop giving them your kindness.” “I’m no longer waiting for someone to come and save me. I’m no longer waiting for someone to come and speak to me the way I know I deserve to be spoken to, [...] now I see that I’m the one responsible for giving myself those things.” “Make sure that the people you idolize and take advice from that you also give yourself permission to question whether you believe what they’re telling you.” “The first question you ask yourself is, ‘who are you really?’” “It’s the people that want to judge. These are the people that can get in the way of our growth…” Lisa Bilyeu Follow Najwa Zebian: Website: https://najwazebian.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/najwazebian  Twitter: https://twitter.cokkfdlk dfmlkfd m/najwazebian  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/najwazebian/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/najwazebian1  Podcast: https://najwazebian.com/stories-of-soul-podcast Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5

6409 mins

How To STOP F*cking FIGHTING, Communicate BETTER, & Make Your Relationship LAST | Tom & Lisa Bilyeu

There are few things in life more special than experiencing a lifelong love with a partner that you can grow and evolve with through anything. How can you create that experience with so many complexities and confusion around how to come together and get on the same page? Tom Bilyeu is not only a co-founder of Quest Nutrition, he’s also the co-founder and business partner of Impact Theory alongside Lisa Bilyeu. They’ve officially passed 20 years of marriage, of navigating each other’s identities, ambitions and health scares and come from zero to a billion and are still going? Relationships are hard enough without the addition of outside stress and pressure, but you’ve figured that out. So, then what has Tom and Lisa figured out over 20 years that’s helped them survive their toughest year together? 2022 was a year that would have broken most relationships and this episode is a candid look into the level of communication and commitment that Tom and Lisa have developed through the years. Relationship takeaways from this episode: Have a shared vision of the future you can move towards together Majority of relationship problems are a frame of reference problem There’s often an insecurity at the base of your anger, know what it is to resolve conflict Emotions feel like fact, proceed with caution Write down 5-10 values in every area of your life in a single sentence and order them. QUOTES: “It’s easy to be in something when it’s just fun and games, but it becomes harder to be in something when times are hard.” “You can’ be looking for why it's the other person’s fault, you have to be looking for what am I doing wrong.” “Ladies, if you want to become the hardest core possible version of yourself, my advice, do it in a way that is different from your man.” “When two well intelligent well-meaning people collide they have a different base assumption.” “There is nothing better that life has to offer you than a shared life, that’s why people love friends, people love family, it’s why being in a marriage is amazing.” “PSA, if you have a strong emotion, you can’t trust it.” “They say the greatest hell is meeting the version of you that you could’ve been.” “Pick a path that doesn’t over optimize for today.” Follow Tom Bilyeu: Website: https://impacttheory.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TomBilyeu Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tombilyeu Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tombilyeu/ Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Download For FREE: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here! - https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d Check out my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop! - https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5

945 mins

Why You Need To Be Brutally Honest About Your Values | Relationship Theory

Are you wondering what the most crucial core values are in establishing a healthy relationship or marriage? When it comes down to it, it’s about your ability to communicate your most important values with each other and establishing a way to honor them every day. On this episode of Relationship Theory, Lisa and Tom Bilyeu sit down to discuss such matters and more as they explore what the most important values you need to be aware of with your partner and how to communicate them in an open and honest way. They discuss why you have to be vulnerable and open up with your partner, why you have to hold onto your passions, why recognizing beauty and attractiveness should be normalized, what unconditional love really means, why you need to embrace commitment, how to overcome feelings of jealousy, and much more. SHOW NOTES: Core Values | Tom shares the important values you need to communicate. [0:30] Insecurity | Tom and Lisa discuss why you have to be vulnerable in a relationship. [3:52] Passion | Tom shares the importance of holding onto your passions. [4:30] Powerful | Lisa discusses seeing attractive people and still choosing your partner. [4:55] Unconditional | Tom and Lisa discuss the true important things that matter. [6:46] Embrace It | Lisa and Tom share why you have to get committed. [7:40] Jealousy | Lisa shares why you should never fear jealousy in your relationship. [10:45] Secure | Tom shares why you have to make your partner feel safe and secure. [12:14] QUOTES: “…at the end of the day, there’s got to be things that you guys share, that you’re really clicking on, that you’re both passionate about, that you come alive when you talk about, that you’re going to be able to enjoy together…” [4:40] “Being in a relationship should make you feel better about yourself. Period.” [9:15] Download For FREE: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here! - https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d Check out my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop! - https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW0

5901 mins

The Power Of WALKING AWAY From A Man! - 3 Signs It's Time To MOVE ON... | Stephan Speaks

“You’ll never be good enough for the wrong person.” -Stephan Speaks It’s easy to tell our friends about why the person you're with isn’t making the cut. Your partner has annoying habits, the sex isn’t that great, it’s not as good as it was when you first hooked up, or they stopped doing the things that grabbed your attention at the beginning.  Of all the reasons we can chat over a bottle (or two) of wine about explaining why our relationship isn’t working out, rarely do we reflect on ourselves and how we showed up in that relationship. Stephan Speaks has been helping women (and men) have more fulfilling relationships with the kind of advice that cuts straight through the B.S. and gets right to the heart of the matter. The 100+ million views on his YouTube channel speaks for itself.  How do you avoid another bad relationship? How do you choose the best partner for you and invest your time wisely to find the right partner for you? Lisa is digging in and asking all the questions we think about and Stephan is delivering on the hard truths we don’t want to hear, but we need to hear if we’re serious about having a loving, long-term, healthy relationship. You deserve to thrive in your relationship and that means bringing all of you and the best of you to the table with your partner. Some the hard issues Stephan and Lisa are hitting on include: Why relationship tricks and hacks don’t build meaningful relationships Great sex alone is never a valid reason to stay with anyone Exposing the lies and B.S. we’ve been told are the “norm” for relationships It’s time to stop compromising and setting yourself up for heartache and start making better decisions to find and create the relationship of your dreams. QUOTES: “By holding back you’re essentially giving your partner a free pass to do the same.” “The same walls that you have up to protect you are the same walls blocking your blessing, [...] Love cannot flow in and out with a wall up, it’s restricting your ability to receive and give it.” “When there is connection differences can actually compliment each other and find joy in each other.” “Real love is a two way thing, [...] for you to be able to say you are in love with someone in a romantic sense and they do nothing for you, I think that’s impossible.” “Anything that is at conflict with you and your spirit we need to address it and we should not accept it.” “If you’re not able to show up 100% in your relationship, trust and believe that you’re not giving 100% in other areas of your life.” “A man who really loves a woman wants to make her happy and takes joy in it.” Follow Stephan Speaks: Website: https://www.stephanspeaks.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPBO9gLGy8ujsJ7xjARI7ow  Twitter: https://twitter.com/StephanSpeaks  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stephanspeaks/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StephanSpeaksRelationships/  Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Download For FREE: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here! - https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d Check out my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop! - https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Sponsor: Post your job for free at http://www.linkedin.com/Lisa. Terms and conditions apply.

1098 mins

The HIDDEN SIGNS Someone Is In A NARCISSISTIC Relationship! | Dr. Ramani

Knowing the difference between being in a healthy relationship and being in a relationship with someone that has narcissistic traits can save you a world of pain and frustration. One of the worst things that can happen in your relationship is finding out after time invested and even kids being involved that your partner is narcissistic and gaslighting you every chance they get. Dr. Ramani has been shining the light on the dark side of narcissism for years. The 155M+ views of her channel is very telling that women (and men) are trying to understand and identify narcissism, and figure out how to heal the trauma and emotional damage that comes with being in a relationship with one. This episode exposes the power play, insecurity, and fragility of the narcissist’s ego. They don’t want to see you out shine, outperform, or surpass them on any level. Setting boundaries and exhibiting strength and power is not something they will tolerate from you. So what do you do if you find yourself bound and attached to an unhealthy relationship being gaslit in a never ending cycle of narcissistic abuse? Dr. Ramani’s solution is “Don’t go D.E.E.P. Watch this episode to find out exactly what that means. QUOTES: “In a healthy relationship both partners support the success of the other. That’s how we know it’s a healthy relationship.” “Boundaries are never going to work in a narcissistic relationship because when you set boundaries you are exerting an equal amount of power.” “Fear is the heart of the narcissistic relationship.” “Don’t defend, don’t engage, don’t explain, and don’t personalize.” Make sure you check out the full interview I did with Dr. Ramani right here! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwtwnIxSO9s&t=52s Download For FREE: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here! - https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d Check out my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop! - https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Follow Dr. Ramani: Website: http://doctor-ramani.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DoctorRamanDurvasula Twitter: https://twitter.com/DoctorRamani Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doctorramani/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctorramani Podcast: http://doctor-ramani.com/podcasts-feat-dr-ramani/

1147 mins

How to AVOID Falling Out of Love and If Your Relationship is WORTH Saving | Tom & Lisa Bilyeu

One thing nearly every single couple does is argue and have disagreements. Communication allows you both to heal and address the issues that cause the arguments, but what happens when those issues, however small, are not being addressed? Does being pissed off for a day or multiple times in a month, or a year lead to bigger problems? Is it normal to fall out of love with your partner or spouse? Being pissed is one thing, but being in a relationship with someone you no longer like or have love for is an entirely different thing. In this episode, the main things to know are: ● Do not ignore red flags ● Relationships take a lot of work from both partners ● Speak up about what you want Relationship Theory with Tom and Lisa Bilyeu encourages healthy, loving, life long relationships. Whether you are fresh out of your last relationship, on a break, taking time to heal from a breakup, or looking for ways to strengthen the romance and bond in your current relationship, Tom and Lisa are sharing their 20 years of experience. They’re taking questions and giving relationship advice that will enhance all of your relationships. SHOW NOTES: Prevention | Why Tom and Lisa has been able to avoid falling out of love with each other [0:41] Red Flags | Being annoyed with actions is not same as disliking someone, address it [1:54] Do the Work | Why would you want to stay in relationship with someone you don’t like [4:36] Separate Happily | Lisa on her parents divorcing and being happier apart than together [7:09] Value-Add | Why relationships require work but should give you more value than it takes [9:37] What You Want | Speaking up about what you want is so important and selfish desires [12:24] QUOTES: “Being annoyed with someone hating what they do, is very different than hating the person. Being frustrated, being annoyed with them, being mad at them, being upset with them, is very different than not liking them.” Lisa Bilyeu [2:26] “It's way more important for us to be connected to never get to the point where I no longer like you or you no longer like me, and in order to do that, you have to say the hard thing, you have to say the things that no one wants to hear.” Lisa Bilyeu [4:18] “The cost of love is eternal vigilance, like you must be on that forever, you cannot take for granted not for a minute.” Tom Bilyeu [10:18] Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5

4169 mins

How To FIND & KEEP Real Love! | Jay Shetty

We spend years struggling through relationships. Relationships with family, friends, co-workers are all so challenging. When it comes to romantic relationships we often live by a different set of rules and expectations that can leave us in a whirlwind of frustration wondering why something that started so amazing eventually isn’t so amazing. Instead of giving up and checking out of your relationship mentally and emotionally, Jay Shetty has joined Lisa to discuss his latest book, 8 Rules of Love which includes so much more than just 8 rules. Jay Shetty shares the lessons and experiences he’s picked up from his marriage and time coaching others on how to have deeper and more meaningful relationships. This episode is packed with strategies and tactics that will reframe your approach to dating and finding the love of your life, or maintaining the relationship you’ve already started. Some fire takeaways you don’t want to miss today include: What dating to impress and “attract” the right person means for your relationship Jay’s 3 date rule to go from knowing someone casually to being long term 3 relationship roles we all play and how it affects our partner Why you relationship fighting style is as important as your love language Jay’s 4 E’s for growing deeper intimacy with your partner Check out Jay Shetty’s latest book, 8 Rules of Love: https://www.amazon.com/Rules-Love-How-Find-Keep/dp/1982183063 QUOTES: “When your relationship starts like an interview chances are it will end like a firing.” “If you attract them through something you’re not you’re going to lose them through who you are.” “The problem is when relationships are built on sparks not skills.” “Some of us get our self-worth from fixing other people’s problems, [...] we feel better when we find a partner that feels like a project.” “We see our partners not being as excited as us as discredit to our likes and dislikes.” “Most of our conversations about our partners happen with other people.” “The more you sit there expecting someone to understand you, you’re taking away time from you expressing what you’re going through.” “We often tell our partners what we need but we don’t tell them enough why we need it.” “Your partner can connect with your why even if they can’t connect with your what.” “Our challenge is we think we fall in love overnight and so we think we fall out of love overnight.” “We’re holding on to a particular picture of love. We have an image of what love is and don’t have an image of what it could be or how it grows.” FREE Download: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d GET CONFIDENT: FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Follow Jay Shetty: Website: https://jayshetty.me/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbV60AGIHKz2xIGvbk0LLvg Twitter: https://twitter.com/jayshettyiw Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jayshetty/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JayShettyIW/ Podcast: https://on-purpose-with-jay-shetty.simplecast.com/

6022 mins

THE LONELINESS EPIDEMIC: Why Everyone Is STRUGGLING To Find & Keep REAL LOVE | Molly Maloof

As much as you hate to admit it, relationships are vital to our happiness and success in life. The relationship you have with yourself , your romantic partner, your family, friends and co-workers dictate more than you can imagine. Dr. Molly Maloof, author of The Spark Factor, believes in relationships and connections so much she’s created a lecture for Stanford University called Live Better Longer. She touches on the value of social connection and its impact on long-term health and disease. Molly talks with Lisa in this episode and runs down the power of love, what intense romantic love feels like, and an entire masterclass on sexual desire and arousal. The fact that Molly ranks love in the same category of needs as thirst and hunger says a lot. In addition to unpacking the power of love, Molly also covers the power a loss of love has on your physical and mental health. So much of her explanation fills the voids we have in understanding why a bad break can make us feel crazy and do things out of character. Check out Dr. Molly Maloof’s book, The Spark Factor: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0063207206/keywords=clean%20eating?tag=imprintweb-20 QUOTES: “I’m highly encouraging people to create deep social networks of lots of friends, [...] having lots of friends can make you feel supported.” “Love should be part of our education, and yet we’re mostly flying blind through life because it is not taught to us.” “The world is inherently run by our biology whether we realize it or not, our biology is actually running the show of a lot of the world.” “Everything in life is kind of like dating.” “Intense romantic love, the early phases especially in the first few months feels like you are on drugs. It is literally like being on MDMA all the time .” “You can become attached just through having sex with someone a lot.” “Your body is trying to trick you into having a baby at all times” “Desire is largely your emotional arousal, and your physical arousal and your wetness, is your physical manifestation of your arousal.” Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Follow Molly Maloof: Website: https://drmolly.co/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/mollymaloofmd Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmolly.co/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MollyMaloofMD/

653 mins

How to Balance Your Relationship with Your Career Goals | Relationship Theory

Entrepreneurship, business, and your relationship. What should we be prioritizing most, why does it feel that they are always in conflict with one another, and how can we maintain a healthy relationship while still pursuing our goals? On this episode of Relationship Theory, Tom and Lisa Bilyeu sit down to discuss such matters and more as they explore how to maintain a healthy relationship while still putting in the time and effort to pursue your big goals. They discuss the balance needed in every relationship, how to make time for your partner, the importance of prioritizing in a relationship, and how to manage your relationship when it conflicts with business. SHOW NOTES: Balance | Lisa and Tom discuss how to balance your relationship with your drive. [0:25] Time | Tom and Lisa discuss how to make time for your partner and the relationship. [2:11] Prioritize | Tom and Lisa share how they made time for one another during busy times. [4:20] Conflict | Lisa and Tom discuss how they balance their relationship with business. [5:29] Children | Lisa and Tom share how they came to the conclusion to not have children. [6:16] QUOTES: “But it is almost certainly going to take so much longer than any human being can endure having a lame relationship, just based on the amount of time that you invest in it.” [1:57] “The only thing that is interesting in a relationship is if somebody makes you feel, they don’t intellectually tell you, they make you feel like the most important thing.” [2:41] “And just like I don’t think most people can be number two to another person, they can’t be number two to a business.” [4:00] Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW0

2889 mins

To Any Woman Who's STRUGGLING In Life, You NEED TO HEAR THIS! | Natalie MacNeil

Starting your own business is unnerving on its own for many reasons. Deciding how you personally show up in your business for yourself and the people you serve can feel completely intimidating. So how do you break away from that feeling to experience the bigger career shifting opportunities?  Natalie has openly struggled with the idea of how she was showing all sides and dimensions of herself and reveals the nuggets of wisdom she’s gleaned from those struggles in this conversation with Lisa. Natalie MacNeil is a four time best selling author of books like, The Rituals, The Conquer Kit, and She Takes on the World. She’s a life coach and mentor focused on well-being, relationships, discovering your true purpose and creating your dream future.  Jenna Kutcher is the host of Goal Digger, the podcast that delivers life struggles, reframes, clarity and value through the lens of a mom, entrepreneur and marketing guru. In this episode she and Lisa get into some of the most impactful ways you can get yourself out of the feelings that leave you stuck, unhappy, and ruminating over your fear of failure. Check out Natalies book, The Rituals: https://amzn.to/3XUKl6p  Check out Jenna Kutcher's new book, How Are You Really: https://amzn.to/3O6QLdO  QUOTES: “One of the most powerful things we can do is name our shame.” Natalie MacNeil “Leave space for magic. Leave space for a different door to open that might actually feel like a door you want to walk through.” Natalie MacNeil “Faith is taking the first step without seeing the whole staircase.” Natalie MacNeil  “I’m always willing to face off with the fear and not let it run the show.” Natalie MacNeil “A lot of the time we’re so head down in the busyness and just being good that we miss what could be better.” Jenna Kutcher  “Joy and gratitude can exist with challenge.” Jenna Kutcher “Some else’s direction may not take you to your destination.” Jenna Kutcher “If you pull out your calendar and do an audit, do the things that you’re seeing align with the ‘when’?” Jenna Kutcher “We quit and give up so easily because it’s hard or we’re tired or we’re lacking resources, when really we just need to slow our pace down or we need to remember that we've already come so far.” Jenna Kutcher Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Follow Natalie MacNeil: Website: https://nataliemacneil.com/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/nataliemacneil  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nataliemacneil  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nataliemacneiltv  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nataliemacneil/  Follow Jenna Kutcher: Website: https://jennakutcher.com/  Podcast: https://jennakutcherblog.com/goal-digger-podcast/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jennakutcher/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jenna.kutcher/

925 mins

Feel Them PULLING Away? - AVOID THIS MISTAKE! | Matthew Hussey

Investing months and years in a relationship that you secretly question and know to be wrong for you feels like insanity to stay and even more foolish to leave the longer you stay in it. Have you ever been nervous about asking too many questions when you first begin dating? It’s natural to feel like you may run someone away with a line of questioning, but Matthew Hussey is a reminder that you can never scare away the right person for you. Matthew Hussey is a dating expert and the relationship guru millions of women turn to while trying to decipher what kind of dating life is best and how to get the guy they wants. He’s the bestselling author and life coach that brought you How to Get the Guy, and in this clip he’s running down how to stop lying to yourself about the relationship you wish you had and the actual relationship you’re living with. Look for the person that wants to be in a relationship, and be honest with yourself if your partner is the wrong person for you and have the courage to choose something different that leaves potential for a healthier relationship. Choose self-love. Choose radical confidence. QUOTES: “When you’re throwing out a serious question you don’t have to say it in a really serious way.” “If they’re saying, I’m not ready for a relationship, that is a giant red flag! [...] they are telling you to your face that you are going to get your heart broken here.” “Love isn’t enough. It’s not! Compatibility is crucial.” “You’re going to feel pain either way, leave or stay, you’re going to feel pain, [...] at least have the pain that’s a question mark. This pain is a period, it's not a question mark. At least leaving means possibility…” Make sure you check out the full interview I did with Matthew Hussey right here! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qW7eC_BAqhQ Download For FREE: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here! - https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d Check out my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop! - https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Follow Matthew Hussey: Website: https://www.howtogettheguy.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/gettheguyteam Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thematthewhussey/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoachMatthewHussey/

722 mins

Don't Let Them Determine Your Worth and Self-Esteem | Relationship Theory

Living with insecurity, a lack of confidence, and a constant need of approval from your partner or others is never a healthy way to build a long-lasting and stable relationship. On this episode of Relationship Theory, Lisa and Tom Bilyeu sit down to discuss such matters and more as they explore why it’s crucial that the only person you rely on for validation, approval, and self-confidence is yourself. They discuss why you shouldn’t rely on others for validation, reasons you might be relying on others in the first place, and why feeling safe with your partner is crucial. SHOW NOTES: Validation | Lisa and Tom discuss why you need to find your own self-validation. [0:29] Reasons | Tom shares theories to why you might seek validation from you partner. [3:17] Feeling Safe | Tom and Lisa discuss the importance of feeling safe with your partner. [6:09] QUOTES: “…you need to find validation in yourself and not seek it from other people.” [3:10] “In a relationship, I believe one of the most important foundational elements is to make the other person feel better about themselves when they’re around you than they do when they’re not.” [5:05] Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW0

5503 mins

The BIGGEST LIES About Weight Loss You Believe That Are Actually BULLSH*T | JJ Virgin

It’s time to break the skinny latte “healthy” snack trap that’s boosting your hunger, increasing fat, and interfering with your sleep. Living with poor health is hard. Prioritizing your sleep, eating healthy and getting enough exercise for your body everyday is hard too. Either way is hard and JJ Virgin is here to remind you, it’s also time you choose your hard. JJ Virgin is a legend in the health and nutrition industry with multiple bestselling books like the Virgin Diet, and more. When it comes to being healthy and feeling like the best version of you, JJ delivers practical advice anyone can follow. Her message today boils down to prioritizing yourself and not beating yourself up for misinformation. In this episode, JJ is busting diet myths and revealing exactly why women need to shift from losing weight to holding onto and building muscle instead. If you’re tired of the thousand moments of hopelessness, hormones out of balance, and fat that won’t budge no matter what you do, this conversation is exactly what you needed today. We wish it was as simple as calories in and calories out, but it’s not. Losing fat is a byproduct of getting healthy and your metabolic health is the key.  QUOTES: “For the majority of women the last thing we want to focus on is losing weight. We actually want to focus on holding onto and building muscle...” “You have to get metabolically healthy to be able to lose fat and hold onto muscle, and one of the symptoms of being unhealthy is not being able to lose weight.” “We have our genetic predispositions, but that’s a predisposition. You don’t have to make that a reality, your lifestyle is going to decide which way things will go.” “The reality is that being first on your list is being selfless.” Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by GrowthDay Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Get my book Radical Confidence NOW: https://www.radicalconfidence.com/UDX497 Follow JJ Virgin: Website: https://jjvirgin.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/jjvirginvideos  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jj.virgin/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JJVirginOfficial/  Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ask-the-health-expert/id911502027

5258 mins

The Most EYE OPENING Speech On What It Takes To FIND & KEEP Real Love! | Lisa Bilyeu

What it takes to find and keep love can involve a lot of pain, heartache, and lessons along the way. There’s no need to prolong the result you want and continue making the same mistakes. Today’s episode is an open, vulnerable and honest conversation about how to love yourself and attract the right kind of people in your life. One of the most important things discussed in this episode is how to navigate your perfectly imperfect relationship to make it last through the good and bad times. Steph Purpura is co-founder of Powerful U where her goal is to improve billions of people by helping them evolve their self-esteem, their mental well-being, and more. She went through a childhood feeling lost and worthless and has been able to repurpose her pain to find meaning and fulfillment. Emily Morse, better known as Dr Emily the host of Sex with Emily has been liberating people to have better and more meaningful conversations about sex and pleasure. Navigating a healthy and fulfilling sex life is hard, Dr Emily makes is super easy with her bestselling books, lots of free resources, and the #1 Sexuality podcast around. Tom and Lisa have been married over 20 years learning how to encourage, love, and support each other’s biggest ambitions while continuing to grow and evolve together. They are co-founders of Impact Theory and an example of what a high power couple with love, goals, and communication skills can accomplish. QUOTES: “We need to be our whole selves before we can attract who we really want.” Emily Morse “Once you start growing you notice negative people just fall out of your life, they are simply magically gone because you’re attracting something differently…” Steph Purpura “Telling your story and not being afraid to tell your story and being you is power.” Steph Purpura “Stop making other people’s emotions about yourself.” Steph Purpura “Communication is lubrication.” Emily Morse “Don’t tell me I’ve done something wrong when it’s too late to change it. Tell me when I still have a chance to make good on it.” Tom Bilyeu “It’s not super useful to give somebody a logical argument when they’re really in an emotional state.” Tom Bilyeu “Communicate not in a way that you find satisfying, communicate in a way that’s actually effective where the person can hear what you intend.” Tom Bilyeu Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Follow Steph Purpura: Website: https://powerful-u.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePowerfulU Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/powerful.u/ Follow Emily Morse: Website: https://sexwithemily.com/ Email: Feedback@sexwithme.com Podcast: https://sexwithemily.com/listen/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sexwithemily/ Follow Tom Bilyeu: Website: https://impacttheory.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TomBilyeu Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tombilyeu Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tombilyeu/ Sponsor: Find your next fleece, parka, or winter jacket in-store or at thenorthface.com. When you’re wearing The North Face, it’s more than a jacket.

1208 mins

These SEX SECRETS Can Help SPICE UP Your Sex Life | Tom Bilyeu and Lisa Bilyeu

Sexual pleasure between you and your partner is a must for a healthy relationship to thrive. When it comes to pleasing each other are you 100% sure you know how to satisfy your partner and are you giving each other the opportunity to explore (or at least discuss) your most intimate kinky little twists. How comfortable are you telling your partner about your sexual fantasies? Is fear of being judged or dismissed holding you back from sharing? If you were to share and your partner expressed excitement in helping you fulfill that fantasy would it be worth sharing? Talking about sex is rarely a casual or comfortable topic, but Tom and Lisa take away the shame and mystery and share reasons why you may want to have a talk with your significant other before the lights go out tonight. Relationship Theory with Tom and Lisa Bilyeu encourages healthy, loving, life long relationships. Whether you are fresh out of your last relationship, on a break, taking time to heal from a breakup, or looking for ways to strengthen the romance and bond in your current relationship, Tom and Lisa are sharing their 20 years of experience. They’re taking questions and giving relationship advice that will enhance all of your relationships. SHOW NOTES: Tell Him What You Want | Tom shares why men are eager to hear women’s sexual wants [0:49] Embarrassed & Insecure | Lisa’s experience being too embarrassed to talk about sex [5:41] Testing the Waters | How to build trust and experiment to see if you feel safe for more [8:19] Just Ask Her | Tom and Lisa reveal how to approach asking questions without judgement [12:30] QUOTES: “It didn't even dawn on me, I could have equal pleasure [...] that is one of the most vulnerable things. It's actually more vulnerable than just having sex.” Lisa Bilyeu [7:14] “How much can I trust you as my partner with things about myself? And so I actually wouldn't start with sex, I would start with other little things about me.” Lisa Bilyeu [8:24] “If you don't make me feel bad about asking, I won't make you feel bad about saying no…” Tom Bilyeu [13:56] Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Follow Tom Bilyeu: Website: https://impacttheory.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TomBilyeu Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tombilyeu Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tombilyeu/ Follow Lisa Bilyeu: Website: https://www.radicalconfidence.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/ Twitter:https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu

6075 mins

The Insane ANTI-AGING Benefits Of Intermittent Fasting For WOMEN! | Dr. Cynthia Thurlow

There are challenges that come along with being a woman. While we stand up for equal pay, and make sure our voice is heard, there are many areas around our womanhood that don’t feel like equality and come they don’t necessarily come with the warning lights on. Women’s health is one of those areas where we have to embrace we are different. Our hormones and biology don’t award us the same benefits as men, which is why medical research and studies focused on women is so critical. Cynthia Thurlow spent the first part of her career as an RN in cardiology and in emergency medicine. Thankfully she pivoted to become the founder of the Everyday Wellness Project and the bestselling author of, Intermittent Fasting Transformation, which focused on fasting for women, losing stubborn weight and improving our hormonal health. Today we dig into more than just the benefits of fasting for women, but also the reason women have to fast differently depending on age and where she is in her menstrual cycle. You’ve probably heard about the benefits of fasting but this time we’re focusing on the benefits of fasting for you and your metabolic health. Cynthia is also going to break down how to implement fasting effectively, and it is the most practical and simplest way to start eating a little less. Her approach is about progression and long term strategy for success, not an all in overnight solution to suffer through. Check out Cynthia’s book, Intermittent Fasting Transformation: https://amzn.to/3CHKG4f  QUOTES: “Women in particular, have to embrace our physiology, not apologize for it.” “Fasting can be a form of beneficial stress, [...] in the right amount at the right time.” “There’s this interrelationship between how frequently we eat, the food choices we make, and ultimately what translates into metabolic health…” “Even if you choose not to have children your body is still primed to procreate.” “Fasting is one of many strategies we can use for our health but it’s also one we have to be conscientious about.” “The moment we feel embarrassed and shame about one thing it starts to bleed into every area.” Lisa Bilyeu “I’m not anti-carb but let’s get real. We have to be honest with ourselves and examine our relationship with carbohydrates.” “Fasting is designed to be flexible, but as you are transitioning into a fasting lifestyle, [...] it’s not about rigidity.” “Our physiology is what makes us unique and beautiful, we shouldn’t fee like we have to apologize for it.” Follow Cynthia Thurlow: Website: https://cynthiathurlow.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/cynthiathurlow  Twitter: https://twitter.com/_CynthiaThurlow  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cynthia_thurlow_/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CHTWellness/  Podcast: https://cynthiathurlow.com/podcast/   Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Sponsors: Find your next fleece, parka, or winter jacket in-store or at thenorthface.com. When you’re wearing The North Face, it’s more than a jacket.

4945 mins

How to OVERCOME Self-doubt, Motivate Yourself & Achieve Your Goals | Lisa Bilyeu

If you’re having a hard time saying ‘no’ to every request you get for your time and attention, or you’re noticing that you seem to never have time for yourself, you may just be suffering from being a people pleaser. As this year kicks off and you start thinking about goals you want to achieve, you have to break up with your old ways and move differently. That means putting an end to pleasing people and saying good-bye to all the things you’ve been allowing that are holding you back. Get your pen and paper or your favorite note app ready, as Lisa shares her best tactics for learning to put yourself first, find your self-worth and be the confident badass you’re meant to be. It is possible to become your best self and set up boundaries that allow you to have stronger, healthier, more meaningful relationships with the people around you and with yourself. Lisa Bilyeu is co-founder of Quest Nutrition, president of Impact Theory, and the bestselling author of Radical Confidence. Her mission is to impact women around the world and show them how to be authentic, confident, and badass. QUOTES: “You’ve got to address where your time is spent and who the hell is more focused on than yourself.” “Give clear rules and guidelines, do not leave anything up to interpretation.” “By learning to say ‘no’ is how you free up your time, have a space for yourself, and really freaking focus on that goal you want to achieve this year.” “Even when maybe you’re feeling sensitive, maybe you’re feeling emotional, just bear in mind that the way you then handle it will have a knock on effect.” “Don’t wait to be given the self or the worth. Homie you’ve got to frickin’ earn it.” “I remember what it was like to be fourteen and going to my mom’s room tearing up photos of myself because I hated my frickin’ nose…” “Just cause you have a goal doesn’t mean that it has to always be your goal.” “Break every preconceived notion of how you do things.” Women of Impact Podcast is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Follow Lisa Bilyeu: Website: https://www.radicalconfidence.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu

1167 mins

Steps You Should Take to Deal With Disrespectful In-Laws | Relationship Theory

In-laws can be one of the most difficult factors about your relationship or marriage. They can be overbearing, intrusive, and outright disrespectful and unsupportive of you. What do you do when these moments of disrespect happen and how can you refrain from escalating the situation while still supporting your partner? On this episode of Relationship Theory, Lisa and Tom Bilyeu sit down to discuss such matters and more as they explore the best ways to handle your disrespectful in-laws who just aren’t showing support for your relationship. They discuss how to stay supportive of your partner and not direct your anger at them, ways to spend time with your in-laws without escalating the situation, why you shouldn’t dramatically change for your in-law’s sake, and why other’s behavior shouldn’t determine yours. SHOW NOTES: In-Laws | Lisa and Tom discuss what to do when your in-laws aren’t supporting you. [0:40] Staying Yourself | Lisa shares her experience with her family when marrying Tom. [4:20] Advice | Lisa shares what to do to work through a situation with difficult in-laws. [7:29] Behavior | Tom discusses why you shouldn’t let predictable behavior upset you. [11:05] Reality | Tom and Lisa discuss the real world situation of being in escalating situations. [12:01] QUOTES: “…you have to be united. You cannot have other people’s, outsider’s, or your partner’s parent’s influence the affection and the relationship between the two of you.” [7:52] “Behavior that’s predictable should not upset you.” [11:43] Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW0

6822 mins

GIRL, GET UP! - Transform SELF-SABOTAGE Into Self Improvement! | Najwa Zebian

The pain and hurt you’ve undoubtedly experienced in your lifetime leaves scars. Though we look beautiful when we step out the door, nails done, hair and makeup on point, there is nothing that truly hides the pain we feel from the scars we get from relationships gone wrong. It’s so hard to experience life without shame and regret. We judge ourselves most harshly and say words to ourselves that we would never utter to another woman. Najwa Zebian is no stranger to Women of Impact, and her words have pierced the hearts of millions of women around the world. She beautifully strings words together that give power to the experience of being a woman familiar with heartache and disappointment. In this episode we’re talking about transforming those scars as Najwa says from being a constant reminder of your pain into a reminder of how far you’ve come. We can all use a big dose of self-compassion and love for our past selves. Today is a reminder to sit with your past self and the choices she’s made and give her the love and support she deserves. She did the best she could with what she knew in the moment. Najwa’s reminder is to stop judging your past self and allow your scars to heal. QUOTES: “If the scars are still painful then they are still begging to be felt by you, they’re still begging to be seen by you and not looked at through a lens of shame or judgment.” “Become the person you needed for yourself in that moment. Stop trying to bring your past self here. You need to go back to your past self and sit with her.” “Me being myself is my ultimate life purpose and goal, and if I’m going to have to go against what my authenticity tells me just to be in certain people’s lives, I’d rather be alone...” “The worst thing you can do when you go through any kind of painful experience is gaslight yourself out of your own pain.” “You’re not going for safety that’s in opposition to something you need to protect yourself from, you’re going for safety that’s open …” Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Women of Impact is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts Follow Najwa Zebian: Website: https://najwazebian.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/najwazebian Twitter: https://twitter.com/najwazebian Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/najwazebian/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/najwazebian1 Podcast: https://najwazebian.com/stories-of-soul-podcast

563 mins

How to Feel Secure in Your Relationship | Relationship Theory

Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 On Today's Episode: Are you struggling to balance your ambitious goals with your love life? Pursuing your goals without neglecting your partner can be challenging. That´s why in this episode of Relationship Theory, Lisa and Tom Bilyeu sit down and share how to pursue ambitious goals without neglecting each other. After watching this episode, you’ll know how to communicate being ambitious to your partner. You’ll learn how Tom makes sure Lisa doesn’t feel neglected while he’s chasing big goals. Lisa shares the fundamental question she asks herself that helps her not feeling neglected and much more. SHOW NOTES: How to communicate being ambitious to your partner. [1:01] This is how Tom makes sure Lisa doesn´t feel neglected while he´s chasing big goals. [2:02] The fundamental question Lisa asks herself to stop feeling neglected. [2:31] Why it´s okay to do something for your partner to make yourself feel good. [4:00] Warning signs that you´re in a dysfunctional relationship. [5:30] QUOTES: “I always ask myself the fundamental question: “Does he love you?” [2:37] “If I were in a relationship and you would make me feel insecure, over enough time, I would either get out of it or start to feel needy, and feeling needy would probably be the first sign for me that this is seriously dysfunctional.” [5:41] “I do not understand why people stay in a relationship, where that person does not make you feel amazing.” [5:57] FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW0

5541 mins

The 5 IMMEDIATE Things You Can Do To Crush Your Goals & Be A BADASS | Jen Cohen

Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 Women of Impact is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts On Today's Episode: You can show up with total confidence in one moment and still struggle being confident at other times. Think of the time you showed up like a total badass and thought, this is it, I’m done with playing small! Just to have a totally different situation happen where you could barely speak up let alone take any kind of meaningful action. Jen Cohen is no stranger to Women of Impact and she’s proven over and over again she’s a total boss at showing up and becoming Bigger, Better and Bolder, just like the title of her latest book. Jen is more than your typical entrepreneur, she’s the host of Habits & Hustle and queen of the grind.  In this episode Jen and Lisa are talking about having the guts to get after what you want and what it takes to step up, be a badass and create the meaningful career, relationships, and experiences you want out of this life. Today you stop accepting what happens to be, stop settling, and get to work on what you’re really after. Check out Jen’s book, Bigger, Better, Bolder, Live the Life You Want Not the Life You Get: https://www.amazon.com/Bigger-Better-Bolder-Live-Life/dp/0306829584  QUOTES: “Rejection is better than regret.” “We have to constantly work the muscle of boldness and audacity.” “If you don’t ask, the answer will always be, no.” Lisa Bilyeu “It’s not just about getting the job you want, it’s about getting the person you want to be with and surrounding yourself with people you want to be with, and doing the things you want to be doing. That’s what a rich life is.” “Being average and being mediocre is your biggest superpower because you have to learn how to be resourceful and have grit and build character and other ways.” “You’ve got to try a lot of sh*t out there to see what works for you and what benefits you.” Follow Jen Cohen: Website: https://www.jennifercohen.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@habitsandhustle  Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealjencohen  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealjencohen/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealjencohen/  Podcast: https://www.jennifercohen.com/podcast 

657 mins

Crucial Questions to Ask That Will Align You and Your Partner's Values | Relationship Theory

Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 On Today's Episode: Are you and your partner on the same page when it comes to values in your relationship? Do you wonder how you can be more aligned and have a shared ‘mission’ for your life together? On this episode of Relationship Theory, Tom and Lisa Bilyeu sit down to discuss such matters and more as they explore ways you and your partner can get on the same page and have a full understanding of your relationships values and goals. They discuss how to lead by example in a relationship, the power of sharing your values with your partner, why you should write down the reasoning behind your values, and why you need to be aligned with your partner when it comes to values in the first place. SHOW NOTES: Leading | Lisa and Tom share how to get your partner to also lead with a growth mindset. [0:21] Values | Lisa and Tom discuss the importance of being on the same page as your partner. [2:45] Reasons | Lisa and Tom discuss the power of writing down your values in a relationship. [4:30] Aligning | Lisa and Tom share how they would align their values to be on the same page. [5:48] QUOTES: “We’re not on the same page, but we’re committed to getting on the same page, but we’re going to be really raw, honest, and truthful about how far apart we are right now. Not lie or bullshit, what’s the actual bit of common ground?” [2:17] “I think so many people take things for granted. They think that it’s just truth…” [3:12] FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW0

6090 mins

STOP WASTING YOUR TIME - The 3 Keys To Identifying Your SOULMATE! | Julie Piatt

Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 On Today's Episode: When you’ve experienced more than one relationship, it’s natural to look back on previous relationships as failures you wish hadn’t happened. Today’s guest shares a totally different view that explains how even after 3 marriages she’s never had a “failed” relationship. Julie Piatt is an artist, entrepreneur and divine badass. She’s the founder of SriMu cheese, a mother, a spiritual guide, and the incredible wife of ultra-endurance athlete and podcaster Rich Roll. What Julie beautifully reveals in this episode is the power of perspective and how your applied perspective is the key to connecting you to the messiness of life that presents opportunities for you to evolve and step into your becoming. Make sure you take note of the simple exercise she shares that can be done in 5-10 minutes daily to reveal the presence holding your life and your divine feminine energy. Women of Impact is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts QUOTES: “I don’t regard any of my marriages as failures.” [1:16] “The biggest error is to put another person before you.” [6:58] “I didn’t go through an abusive marriage, it was a sacred moment because it’s the kind that brings you to your knees and there’s nowhere else to go.” [14:34] “Allow it to be a little messy but always respectful.” [23:14] “It’s all about taking the empowerment of applying the perspective that you choose.” [30:21] “The way to evolution and expansion is through the heart. The heart doesn’t fail you, it will not fail you ever.” [36:34] “This is a new planetary precession and a new moment, a new eon, a new age. This is about the feminine coming into her rightful position, not overpowering the masculine, but in equal balance.” [40:44] “If you’re judging another person, if you see somebody online and they’re annoying you, and you have all this stuff to say about them, it’s because you haven’t loved yourself enough.” [48:10] “We feel guilty because we think we’re responsible for someone else being happy.” Mel Robbins [1:25:19] Follow Julie Piatt: Website: https://www.juliepiatt.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JuliePiattSri Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/srimati/ Podcast: https://www.juliepiatt.com/for-the-life-of-me

1864 mins

How to Stay EVEN KEELED When Triggered or Emotionally HURT | Tom and Lisa Bilyeu

Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 On Today's Episode: In a healthy loving relationship, neither partner is looking for ways to hurt their partner’s feelings. On a long enough time line, however, hurting each other's feelings or accidentally pushing each other’s trigger points is bound to happen. It doesn’t mean there’s any love lost, but it doesn’t mean that work needs to be done to diffuse the situation, resolve the issue, and reconnect. Tom and Lisa have come up with a few ways of handling these rare moments for when sh*t hits the fan, tempers flare and feelings are hurt. Their tips will help you stay even-keeled and minimize any relationship damage by sharing tactics for you to put into place long before the next argument happens. The key is not pretending or fooling yourselves into thinking, “that’ll never happen”. The key is to be prepared and have these conversations while you’re emotionally sober. Relationship Theory with Tom and Lisa Bilyeu encourages healthy, loving, life long relationships. Whether you are fresh out of your last relationship, on a break, taking time to heal from a breakup, or looking for ways to strengthen the romance and bond in your current relationship, Tom and Lisa are sharing their 20 years of experience. They’re taking questions and giving relationship advice that will enhance all of your relationships. QUOTES: “If you have to guess what the other person's triggers are, it's literally like stabbing in the frickin 'dark. It's like a love language, figure out what your love language is in regards to what are your triggers?” Lisa Bilyeu [2:45] “It is always better to walk away because we just don't hear each other, and many times, we've got into arguments because neither of us walked away.” Lisa Bilyeu [3:43] “When the other person has been triggered, you have to do something that changes their neuro chemistry.” Tom Bilyeu [5:15] “The key for when you're being triggered, or you're triggering the other person is to make sure that you build that foundation in the nice loving moments so that you're not having the friction when it actually happens,” Lisa Bilyeu [10:06] “You can decide to feel differently, and that nature, for whatever weird reason, has given us what I call physiological hooks to change your state.” Tom Bilyeu [10:52] “When you're in an argument, and you both believe that you're right, it's going to be a contentious conversation, and it's what we call a dangerous conversation because it could go awry” Tom Bilyeu [13:02] “When the other person is upset, whatever you do better be designed to change their neuro chemistry. Because if you can't do that the conflict is going to just keep going up” Tom Bilyeu [16:06] “If your goal is high level communication, that's very effective, and you're not getting annoyed, and you guys can both navigate that decision making tree to get to a decision that works for both of you, it isn't useful to be triggered.” Tom Bilyeu [23:31] Follow Tom Bilyeu: Website: https://impacttheory.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TomBilyeu Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tombilyeu Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tombilyeu/ Follow Lisa Bilyeu: Website: https://www.radicalconfidence.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu

5974 mins

STAND UP! - The 6 Boundaries EVERY WOMAN Must Set To Become HIGH-VALUE | Lisa Bilyeu

Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 On Today's Episode: Looking to your partner, your friends, or your family for direction on what to think, how to react, when you should react, and if you should or shouldn’t be upset or not sounds like a personal prison no one wants to put themself in. Your lack of ability to set boundaries is not a habit you want to continue carrying with you from one relationship to another. So, homie, that sh*t stops today! In this episode, Lisa is giving you 5 personal boundaries she has to not keep people in line, and not to isolate people from her life, but 5 boundaries she uses to build tighter, closer, more meaningful relationships. The only question now is, are you willing to do the hard work, be committed, become the hero of your own frikin life? Women of Impact is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts QUOTES: “Be honest with your partner about your non frikin negotiables.” [1:31] “Have those discussions if you want to be with this person for the rest of your life [10:05] “I trust him now to go and act in accordance to the boundaries we’ve set together.” [12:56] “It is about the evolution of the boundary. It is about how you implement it, how you acknowledge it, how you refine it, and then if, and hopefully when, you're at the point where you don’t need the boundary anymore.” [18:01] “Resentment and contempt is the biggest problem you may face in your relationship [20:33] “Everything is a choice.” [41:00] “Are you willing to rattle the cage and set the boundary knowing that people may not respect it?” [43:41] “Either you hold to your boundary or you don’t, it’s not about whether you’re capable or not.” [58:54] “Learning the language, becoming fluent in the language of boundaries liberates you from this ground hog day of frustration in life.” [1:12:55] Terri Cole “Your feelings are your side of the street, my feelings are my side of the street, [...] that’s having good emotional boundaries.” [1:26:22] Follow Lisa Bilyeu: Website: https://www.radicalconfidence.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu

1253 mins

TACTICS to Have TOUGH CONVERSATIONS and Grow Closer | Relationship Theory

Download your FREE copy of The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3RJxOPM On Today's Episode: Is there ever an ideal time to have those hard conversations? Date night isn’t the time for it. During the week, with work, meetings, kids, and life maybe you are too exhausted to have those conversations. But to progress in your relationship, addressing the hard topics is key, and communication is mandatory for a healthy, happy, long-lasting relationship. Tom and Lisa walk through their own recent examples and give you tips for having those conversations no matter how difficult or how busy your partner may be. After nearly two decades together, they can give you a range of ideas for wherever you are in your relationship. SHOW NOTES: Magic Time | Tom shares why the “magic moment” time doesn’t exist [1:05] Open Time | Why your partner needs to create time and space for the hard conversations [2:15] Carving Time | The importance of carving out time for difficult talks and addressing issues [3:22] Warnings | Make sure you are telling your partner and setting them up for success [5:05] Giving Hints | Tom reveals why hinting is not a good option and must be avoided [8:26] Assessing When | Tom walks through how he finds the best time to bring up hard talks [10:39] Any Topic, Any Time | How Tom & Lisa tried this rule for hard conversations & failed [14:13] Rules of Engagement | Why laying out the rules and going through trial and error is best [15:27] QUOTES: “If you're ever hinting in your life stop!” Tom Bilyeu [9:17] “when you're communicating with the other person, like what is the actual thing you're trying to get across” Lisa Bilyeu [9:36] “when you're hinting you're setting the other person up for failure” [9:55] Follow Lisa Bilyeu: Website: https://www.radicalconfidence.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu Follow Tom Bilyeu: Website: https://impacttheory.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TomBilyeu Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tombilyeu Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tombilyeu/

5754 mins

When You Feel BETRAYED Or TRIGGERED, Listen To This To CONTROL YOUR EMOTIONS | Nicole Lepera

Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 On Today's Episode: If you’ve ever been triggered by something that on the outside seemed so small and insignificant, and your reaction sent you into a wave of shame and embarrassment over how over the top it was, stop everything you’re doing and listen up! Nicole LePera is one of our favorite friends on this show, and today she is stacking pieces of this complex puzzle that is us together in a way that clarifies the connection between the triggers we experience now as adults and our childhood challenges. Her new workbook, How to Meet Yourself is a wonderful way to get in touch with your inner self and use your heart to heal your past trauma . You may be dealing with shame around your body or feeling disconnected from yourself and can’t really explain why. In this episode we’re deep diving on how to recognize when you’re operating in the present moment from your past experiences. To make sure this episode hits extra hard on how you can turn yourself around, we’re unpacking emotional entanglement and why you have to stop villainizing your ego and see it for what it really is. Check out Nicole’s latest book, How to Meet Yourself: https://www.amazon.com/How-Meet-Your-Self-Self-Discovery/dp/0063267713/ Women of Impact is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts QUOTES: “When we’re talking about these emotional reactions, we’re actually talking about things that are sensations that are stored in our body.” [5:23] “All of our habits are grounded in a best attempt at creating safety by adapting to an environment.” [12:32] “Over time the safer we feel paying attention to [our body], the more conscious we’ll become of all of those underlying sensations.” [26:10] “Even outside of our senses the reality of it is that most of us are cycling in past memories.” [30:05] “So many of us grew up as an extension of our parents.” [33:16] “I view narcissism as a self focused survival based mechanism where that person is only trying to literally maintain their survival often at the expense of their children.” [38:45] “The more consistently conscious we are the more the more we can make different choices before we lose that control.” [45:45] “How we feel in our skin very much does translate to how we feel about ourselves.” [54:26] “We are always filtering and determining what is of personal relevance, and what’s of personal relevance are our deep-rooted beliefs…” [1:02:26] “Ego is a story of us very much grounded in our lived experiences…” [1:03:07] “What feels like disproportionate reactions actually aren’t disproportionate. They are safety making mechanisms.” [1:04:33] Follow Nicole LePera: Website: https://theholisticpsychologist.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtEWTaMjqOH8J1Gy06Ey0Yg Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.holistic.psychologist/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/the.holistic.psychologist/ Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1kVlwHe0ESeAWOuXiXSjyQ Twitter: https://twitter.com/theholisticpsyc

414 mins

When Your Date Takes You to an Ex’s Party... | Relationship Theory

Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 On Today's Episode: Jealousy. How does it enter our minds, what feeds it, and is it perhaps just a reflection of our own insecurities? On this episode of Relationship Theory, Tom and Lisa Bilyeu sit down to discuss the harsh reality of confronting your own jealousy in a relationship and why it may actually be a matter of your own insecurities and not their behavior. They discuss the time when Tom and Lisa went together to Tom’s ex-girlfriend’s birthday party, how they dealt with it, where jealousy originates from, what feeds it, how it is an ugly look, and what to be aware of before jealousy spirals out of control. SHOW NOTES: Honesty | Lisa shares her experience when Tom took her to his ex-girlfriend’s birthday party. [0:21] Establishing Feelings | Tom shares his side of taking Lisa to his ex-girlfriend’s birthday party. [3:11] Jealousy | Tom and Lisa discuss how buried insecurities feed jealousy. [4:36] Choose Confidence | Lisa shares why insecurities are a turn off. [8:38] Harsh Reality | Tom and Lisa discusses why it’s not sexy to wallow in your insecurities. [11:23] QUOTES: “You never made me feel like it was a comparison, and you never tried to hide how you felt about them when you were talking about them.” [2:35] “There are two things you should never worry about: things you can change, because go change em’, and things you can’t change, because you can’t change em’.” [7:37] “No one looks at someone else’s insecurities and goes, “Yeah, that’s a turn on. That’s attractive.”” [8:38] FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW0

7397 mins

The 3 BIG SIGNS He Just Wants Sex! (HOW MEN VIEW SEX) | Stephan Speaks

Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 On Today's Episode: Does hooking up on the first night make a woman confident or does it make her promiscuous? We wish there was a straightforward way to answer this, but the reality is there are too many variables to say. Men may not think about sex on the first date as the worst thing or the only thing they want from you. Stephan Speaks, the relationship guru with 79 million views and several bestsellers, has been bridging the communication gap between men and women looking for healthier relationships, makes it clear that whether you sleep with him on the first date on not, there are some key things you should be doing and paying attention to that will help you decide with confidence. Given the pressure we all face in dating, seeing how men think about sex on that first date can make dating less stressful and more enjoyable. Stephan's biggest recommendations are keeping the first date simple and not being afraid to ask questions.  You will never scare off the right person by asking questions, and giving someone the opportunity and permission to reveal their intentions is key to beginning a great relationship. You don’t have to be upset or mad if his intentions aren’t aligned. You can use the opportunity to move on quicker and spare yourself the heartache. Women of Impact is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts QUOTES: “Men become more cautious when it comes to making sexual attempts the more they like a woman.” [7:33] “If you are concerned about his intentions, keep him talking.” [11:57] “Focus on having fun first, and through having fun, be confident enough in yourself to be aware.” [14:02] “Most men come into that date putting you in a box.” [15:34] “Women, growing up, were fed more of the fantasy idea of ‘the one.’” [19:43] “When we’re dealing with the person who is not truly best for us, things are going to go left for us, [...] because we do not connect correctly.” [23:11] “The toxic man is toxic in many ways.” [25:16] “A lot of guys are good guys in the wrong relationship, and there’s a lot of good women in the wrong relationship…” [26:35] “When a woman feels the need to have to propose it’s because deep inside you sense that if you don’t he will never.” [27:30] “Every woman who dates from now on should give that man permission to be blatantly, brutally honest because it will save her the headache of confusion and his fear of how she’ll receive it.” [29:46] “It’s not about what the person does, it’s about how they handle your feelings about it, how they handle you addressing it. That’s when you’re going to see what we’re really working with.” [45:22] “The process of a man getting sex and the process of a woman getting sex are viewed completely different, and they are completely different. [58:55] “Once you take time to master the person’s body, you will be on a level that no one else can match.” [1:17:24] “Some people want to make empowerment about not wanting or needing a man. I view empowerment as living in your truth.” [1:25:59] Follow Stephan Speaks: Website: https://www.stephanspeaks.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPBO9gLGy8ujsJ7xjARI7ow  Twitter: https://twitter.com/StephanSpeaks  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stephanspeaks/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StephanSpeaksRelationships/ 

864 mins

The Blueprint for Managing Money Like Happy Couples | Relationship Theory

GIFT YOURSELF RADICAL CONFIDENCE: https://bit.ly/3UK2WAK DISCOVER THE BADASS IN YOU: https://bit.ly/3fSXqNe On Today's Episode: Ever argued about money in your relationship? Maybe sometimes felt guilty about not contributing money to the relationship? In this episode of Relationship Theory, Lisa and Tom Bilyeu sit down and share how they manage and talk about money in a way that deepened their love, respect, and overall relationship. Watch this episode to learn their proven strategies and plug them into your relationship to create the loving, lasting relationship you always dreamed about. After you watch this episode, you´ll be able to: Split money in a way that is fair for both sides. See the value you bring to your relationship, even when it´s not money. Make your partner feel good about staying at home. Know how to stop feeling guilty for not contributing monetarily. Avoid the critical mistake most people make that ruins their relationship. SHOW NOTES: Why Lisa doesn’t like being called a housewife and the unusual name Tom called her instead, that made her instantly feel good about what she was doing. [1:26] The open conversation about money you need to have, so both of you feel equally contributing to the relationship. [3:12] Why the money should be split 50/50 and how that is fair for both sides. (Even when only one partner goes to work. [4:13] How Lisa can spend money on shoes & Tom on video games without feeling guilty or ask for permission (Even when spending the money seems stupid for the partner.) [5:19] The critical mistake most people make that ruins their relationship. (And how to prevent it.) [6:49] The foundation that makes a relationship worth making sacrifices for. [7:46] Two strategies you can use to instantly stop feeling guilty about not contributing monetarily. [9:38] Lisa’s strategy to feel like an independent woman instead of a maid while managing the household. [10:23] QUOTES: “If we are coming into this as a partnership. If we decided this is what we are doing as a partnership. You´re gonna go to work every day, and I'm gonna stay at home and work on the “Bilyeu Enterprises” then whatever money comes in should be 50/50…” [4:13] “If I put myself in a position of power, that feels great for me, but it disempowers you, and it's gonna feel terrible for you. That just seemed so obvious to me, that it's a terrible long term strategy...” [6:49] FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW0

5904 mins

IS HE USING YOU? - Signs You Have POOR BOUNDARIES & Are Being MANIPULATED? | Terri Cole

GIFT YOURSELF RADICAL CONFIDENCE: https://bit.ly/3UK2WAK DISCOVER THE BADASS IN YOU: https://bit.ly/3fSXqNe On Today's Episode: The thought of family gatherings gives the best of anxiety. Navigating close relationships and those once or twice a year holiday encounters doesn’t have to be so intimidating with the right tools.  The key is recognizing that you have disordered boundaries, and the Boundary Boss, Terri Cole, is back with us again to make this super easy to follow. Terri is a licensed psychotherapist and female empowerment expert. The steps she lays out for you to take the Resentment Inventory are life changing.  We all tell ourselves lies to avoid the conflict and get around difficult conversations but this doesn’t make our relationships any better, and it leaves us with more stress than being succinct, accurate, and honest about our preferences from the start. By the time you finish this episode you’ll have the skills and strategies you’ll need to identify your disordered boundaries that need work, and catch the amplified emotions that are stemming from childhood traumas. Women of Impact is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Terri Coles 0:36 | Take A Resentment Inventory 6:40 | Self Blame for Broken Boundaries 13:00 | Learned Boundaries From Childhood 23:19 | Reading Emotional Boundaries 30:48 | Unmet Needs In Relationship 34:43 | Internal Boundaries Are A Must 35:30 | Codependent Relationships 45:47 | Are You Auto-Advising People? 52:22 | Suppressed Anger Boundaries 58:40 | Tips To Express Your Boundaries 1:05:01 | Strategies for Family Gatherings 1:13:50 | Broken Boundaries Have Real Consequences QUOTES: “When it comes to our boundaries, it’s always an us thing. Because we are the keeper, we are the one who knows…” [5:39] “At the base, so much of disordered boundaries has to do with people pleasing [7:20] “It’s about becoming the observer without judgment of yourself and your reactions in real time.” [17:38] “If you have a deep pain from you don’t actually love, I promise you, you’re most likely having a transference.” [18:06] “It’s so much easier to go to anger, [...] than it is to be vulnerable and say, ‘this is why I’m hurt.’” [28:43] “Anger feels empowering, where sorrow does not.” [29:24] “Being a boundary boss means keeping your word to yourself.” [34:56] “At its core, codependency is and overt or covert bid to control other people’s outcomes.” [36:33] “Resentment is anger. If you’re feeling resentment, most likely something happened that initially you felt angry about.” [56:26] “Silence is a lie. You are abandoning yourself and not saying what is on your mind.” [58:29] “Your job is to be as unprovokable as possible.” [1:06:22] “Not all boundaries are non-negotiable, some things are just preferences.” [1:16:11] Follow Terri Cole: Website: https://www.terricole.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-OC1zN27enpTA_eNWB7dKw  Podcast: https://www.terricole.com/podcast/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/terri_cole  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/terricole/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TerriColeLCSW/ 

755 mins

If You're Worried You'll Regret Not Having Kids, Watch This | Relationship Theory

Are you and your partner feeling the pressure to have kids but just aren’t ready yet? Are your parents, friends, and family constantly asking, "When are you going to have children?” but you don’t know how to respond without disappointing them? On this episode of Relationship Theory, Lisa and Tom Bilyeu sit down to discuss such matters and more as they explore how you should approach the decision of having kids and why you shouldn’t feel guilt or regret if you decide not to. They discuss how to deal with pressure from family, why honesty about what you want is important, why you shouldn’t let fear of regret drive your decisions, why desire of fulfillment always leads people to have kids, and how children are a reflection of each partner. SHOW NOTES: Pressure | Lisa and Tom discuss how they deal with pressure to have kids. [0:34] Honesty | Lisa and Tom discuss why you have to be honest about what you want. [2:36] Regrets | Lisa and Tom discuss why you shouldn’t live with regret in mind. [3:54] Fulfillment | Lisa and Tom discuss why fulfillment is the driver behind having kids. [5:50] Holding On | Lisa and Tom discuss why having children connects your to partner. [7:42] QUOTES: “I’m not willing to make a decision about having kids now if it’s not right for a fear that I have in the future.” [5:40] “So, at the end of the day it comes down to fulfillment. Like one of the reasons I think people have kids…” [5:50] FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW0

4703 mins

GIRL, GET UP! - This Story Will STOP INSECURITY & Raise Your SELF-WORTH | Lindsey Stirling

GIFT YOURSELF RADICAL CONFIDENCE: https://bit.ly/3UK2WAK DISCOVER THE BADASS IN YOU: https://bit.ly/3fSXqNe On Today's Episode: If you’ve struggled with what you see in the mirror, you’re not alone. So many women, beautiful women, struggle with what they see. Our mental health is challenged trying to fit in, looking for love and acceptance, and wanting to somehow feel like you’re good enough. This is the episode where it gets real, it gets personal, and it hits home for many of us. Today’s guest is the world renowned award winning hip hop dancing violinist, Lindsey Stirling. She was once humiliated on one of the biggest stages in front of millions of people, and now has over 3 BILLION views on her YouTube channel. She’s worked with some of the biggest names in music and it could have easily never started for her. When it comes to matters of the heart, uncovering where our behaviors are doing us more harm than good, and where they are separating us from the things we most love, you have to dig deep and be willing to fight for happiness. This is about finding a new normal outside of the lies you’ve convinced yourself of and outside of the comfort zone you’ve created for yourself. This is your opportunity to open your heart and get connected with yourself and the things worth fighting for. Check out Lindsey’s Snow Waltz Music Video: https://youtu.be/YIqSFna1RTY Women of Impact is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Lindsey Stirling 0:54 | Not Good Enough Yet 7:33 | Do This When Fear Takes Over 16:45 | The Battle With An Eating Disorder 32:59 | Beating Mental Health Triggers 36:03 | A Reason To Keep Pushing 45:57 | Gratitude Needs Balance Also 51:21 | Making Time for Love & Loss 1:05:21 | Snow Waltz Christmas QUOTES: “Just because you didn’t have the greatest moment doesn’t mean that you don’t have what it takes to be great tomorrow.” [3:28] “I was good enough because I put in the time and I didn’t give up and I listened to that inner voice.” [3:56] “Step one of any process is this feels impossible.” [12:26] “The most powerful experience you have in your court is doing something right.” [15:26] “I was willing to fight for my health because of the people I loved, I wanted to love them again, fully.” [20:01] “We do adopt a way of thinking to make our behavior feel okay, and by saying it’s normal makes us then be okay with the behavior and not then feel shame or embarrassment...” [24:14] Lisa Bilyeu “It doesn’t mean that you’re a bad person just because you’re having a hard time being full of happiness and gratitude.” [44:39] “Comparing ourselves to other people diminishes what we’re going through, it lessens the weight of what we’re going through, and I don’t think it serves us.” [45:40] Lisa Bilyeu “Certain people bring out your sparkle, [...] I know what I can feel and now it makes it so you can’t accept less than what you know you have the capacity to feel.” [55:27] “I deserve a life with a partner that supports me, or I deserve to freaking live on my own.” [1:02:43] Follow Lindsey Stirling: Website: https://www.lindseystirling.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/lindseystirling Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lindseystirlingmusic Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lindseystirling/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/lindseystirling

1874 mins

THIS Is How You Speak to Your Partner About Your PAST Relationships | Tom & Lisa Bilyeu

FREE Download: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 On Today's Episode: Boundaries are absolutely necessary, and without a doubt you should have personal boundaries in any healthy relationship. But what do you do when your boundaries are getting in the way of you creating a relationship? Are you stuck in a place where you want to get into a relationship, or maybe you want to take it to the next level, but you're stumbling over being too rigid or too laxed on your personal boundaries? Tom and Lisa walk you through several scenarios that may be tripping you up when it comes to setting boundaries and being relaxed enough to give the relationship space and opportunity to grow. As with every healthy relationship, communication is at the center of this issue as well. From being open, to defining types of boundaries, to recognizing your base assumptions, these tips will definitely help you. Relationship Theory with Tom and Lisa Bilyeu encourages healthy, loving, life long relationships. Whether you are fresh out of your last relationship, on a break, taking time to heal from a breakup, or looking for ways to strengthen the romance and bond in your current relationship, Tom and Lisa are sharing their 20 years of experience. They’re taking questions and giving relationship advice that will enhance all of your relationships. SHOW NOTES: Open to Relationship | Why single person thinking in a relationship defeats the purpose [1:58] Create Boundaries | How Tom and Lisa established boundaries when they started dating [4:48] Hard & Soft Boundaries | Why preset boundaries can be a problem and non-negotiables [6:28] Framing Boundaries | 2 responses to boundaries tested, shut it down vs. maybe later [8:48] Introducing Boundaries | Lisa’s advice for how to address boundaries at the right time [10:11] Communicate | How you communicate your boundaries and limits is critical [12:30] Taken Advantage Of | Why Tom says people don’t take advantage of you they only try [15:15] Assign Levels | Lisa shares example and reason assigning levels helps communication [18:05] Base Assumptions | The problem when both people think things are self evidently clear [20:19] Appreciate Friction | Why friction between people can be desirable & best for attraction [24:07] QUOTES: “Part of the joy of being in a relationship is to actually open yourself up to being a pair, and you've got to want that.” Tom Bilyeu [2:40] “Be in a relationship, don't be in a relationship doesn't really matter, but whatever you do, do it all the way. Like if you're going to be in a relationship, be in a relationship.” Tom Bilyeu [3:47] “Setting boundaries beforehand can be a little dangerous, because you may be setting some interest, you may be closing yourself off.” Lisa Bilyeu [7:13] “It's not that people are taking advantage of you because you either let that happen or you don't, but people can overextend.” Tom Bilyeu [16:21] “We may not agree with each other, a collision of values, but now we can understand each other, and that alleviates a lot.” Tom Bilyeu [23:35] “Public service announcement: In life, people have got to want a diversity of opinion. You've gotta want it. You have to believe that what makes the world work is the friction between competing viewpoints.” Tom Bilyeu [24:13] Follow Lisa Bilyeu: Website: https://www.radicalconfidence.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu Follow Tom Bilyeu: Website: https://impacttheory.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TomBilyeu Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tombilyeu/

6172 mins

Why I STOPPED Being The "Nice Girl"... (Stop Being PUSHED AROUND) | Lisa Bilyeu

FREE Download: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 On Today's Episode: There is something called the nice girl syndrome which is an idea and expectation that you have to be nice to be loved and accepted. It leaves the mark of not feeling good enough. Being pleasant, agreeable, and accommodating doesn’t mean that you have to make yourself less than someone else. “Becoming and remaining a nice girl, is a kind of malnutrition to the soul of a woman.” -Asia Suler What happens to you when you’re always put last on your own list or lucky if you even make your own list? In this episode Lisa is channeling all of her badass energy into exposing how you can be nice and prioritize yourself and communicate your needs. You don’t have to be afraid of speaking up and worried about being rejected or thought less than by the right people in your life. Do a gut check with yourself on which one of these myths hit the hardest and come up with a plan to restore your power and balance where there is none. Women of Impact is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Nice Girl Myths 0:12 | #1 Nice Girls Aren’t Needy 8:15 | #2 Nice Girls Listen to Their Parents 21:12 | #3 Nice Girls Aren’t Rude 25:14 | #4 Nice Girls Don’t Push Back 31:02 | #5 Nice Girls Don’t Swear 31:16 | #6 Nice Girls Don’t Rattle Cages 39:12 | #7 Nice Girls Are Not Confrontational 47:11 | #8 Nice Girls Take Their Friends’ Advice 52:05 | #9 Nice Girls Don’t Show Their Emotions 1:02:46 | #10 Nice Girls Don’t Disagree 1:16:45 | 5 Biggest Myths About Love QUOTES: “There’s a big difference between being needy and having needs.” [0:40] “There should be no guilt in making that decision and then failing, even if your parents told you otherwise.” [20:48] “Sometimes it’s the fact that we don’t want to be rude that ends up being so frikin’ detrimental to us…” [21:17] “You absolutely can be nice and you can be firm; they don’t have to be separate. They can go hand in hand.” [25:49] “I can be nice, and I can say the hard frikin sh*t.” [30:01] “If you are in a cage you have to think about how you’re the one that’s gonna get yourself out.” [33:28] “You absolutely can confront someone when they’ve disrespected you and you can do it with utter frikin grace and ease.” [44:53] “If you do not address your emotions you will break.” [52:57] “If you allow your emotions to run wild, whether you like it or not, the truth frikin is that people may start to dismiss you.” [1:01:47] “You can disagree, but it doesn’t make them wrong.” [1:08:00] Follow Lisa Bilyeu: Website: https://www.radicalconfidence.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu

791 mins

Why Sexual Attraction is Crucial to Any Relationship | Relationship Theory

Get my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3QYeCOu Get my book Radical Confidence NOW: https://bit.ly/3AxL0BT On Today's Episode: Does your partner make you feel sexy? Do they appreciate you for the work you put in to look good for them? Is your partner not displaying enough affection, attraction, or giving enough compliments? On this episode of Relationship Theory, Lisa and Tom Bilyeu sit down to discuss such matters and more as they explore what to do if your partner isn’t complimenting you or displaying signs of affection in a way that would make you feel sexy and attractive. They discuss the importance of raw sexual attraction with your partner, why giving compliments is crucial, how your self-esteem shouldn’t fully rely on your partner’s opinions, why communication might be the root cause of your problems, why externalizing thoughts is a trained skill and requires work, and why both partners need to have a deep understanding of each other’s love language. SHOW NOTES: Feeling Attractive | Lisa and Tom discuss what to do if your partner doesn’t compliment. [0:30] Compliments | Tom and Lisa discuss the need for signs of affection in a relationship. [2:10] Self-Esteem | Lisa and Tom discuss why you shouldn’t rely on others for confidence. [3:31] Communication | Lisa and Tom discuss the importance of communicating your needs. [5:19] Externalize | Tom and Lisa discuss why externalizing thoughts is a trained skill. [6:05] Love Language | Lisa and Tom discuss the importance of knowing your partner’s needs. [8:42] QUOTES: “You don’t have to choose. There is a world where you can date somebody who feels like your best friend and they make you feel sexy and attractive…” [2:40] “Cause I can’t just rely on you, right? If I just always got my self-esteem based on whether you were giving me compliments for not, I think that’s a disaster. I have to work on that by myself.” [4:21] FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW0

6386 mins

The TOP FOODS All Women MUST EAT To End Food Cravings & BOOST ENERGY | Jessie Inchauspé

Get my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3QYeCOu Get my book Radical Confidence NOW: https://bit.ly/3AxL0BT On Today's Episode: We live with so many rules and ideas around diet that stem from effective marketing from food companies with one agenda, increase sales! The downside is that people have adopted these marketing messages as dietary facts. Eating processed grains for breakfast, 6 small meals a day, and avoiding fats are just a few examples.  Jessie Inchauspie is a biochemist better known as the Glucose Goddess on her Instagram and the international bestselling author of the book, Glucose Revolution. She is blowing our minds today in the crash course on all things glucose. You want to get off the energy roller coaster, stop the monstrous carb cravings and rebalance your hormones, then grab a pen and take notes. Jessie has hacks that anyone can do and with minimal effort, you can start using these hacks to lower the glucose spikes your food causes without completely changing your diet. The best part is that weight loss is a symptom of fixing your glucose spikes. Learn how to make food decisions for pleasure and enjoy the foods that you like guilt-free. You can be healthier and more balanced in energy mind and body with these simple hacks and knowledge that makes you unstoppable. Check out her book, Glucose Revolution: https://amzn.to/3zz3vVS  Women of Impact is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Jessie Inchauspie 1:00 | Crash Masterclass on Glucose 4:00 | Signs of Too Much Glucose 7:00 | Reduce Sugar Spikes For Good 14:45 | Fruit Juice vs. Coke 22:30 | Get Rid of Bad Labels on Food 29:42 | Calories Are B.S. for Weight Loss 40:58 | Healthy Sugars & Sweeteners 44:49 | Use Your Muscles to Lower Glucose 48:18 | Becoming the Glucose Goddess 55:55 | If You Must Do Carbs, This Is Best 59:55 | Tips for Fasting & Eating Before Bed 1:03:48 | Following Diet Trends & Habits 1:09:02 | Glucose Isn’t The Full Picture  1:12:07 | The Magic of Vinegar 1:17:41 | What Your DNA Can’t Tell You 1:23:18 | Science of Artificial Sweeteners 1:26:31 | Hormone Connected Glucose Spikes  1:33:22 | Do You Really Want Wrinkles? 1:34:45 | White Or Brown Doesn’t Matter QUOTES: “Weight loss becomes one of the consequences of learning about your glucose and stabilizing it, but it’s not really the main objective, nor is it the only thing that happens.” [1:18] “Often the symptoms we’re experiencing, we kind of mask or feel bad about the symptoms, when really often what’s happening is that these symptoms are, [...] messages.” [5:51] “You don’t have to change what you’re eating, just think about fiber and the fact that she needs to go in first, and that will completely change the impact of your meal on your health.” [14:16] “The fruit we find today in supermarkets is actually not natural at all.” [16:48] “In the same way we bred wolves into chihuahua, humans have bred ancestral bananas into bananas that we see today.” [17:26] “The amount of calories in something tells you nothing about what the food is going to do to your body.” [30:41] “The calories thing is an easy thing for the food industry to hide behind.” [37:41] “I don’t like saying good and bad carbs. I like the distinction between starches and sugars.” [57:10] “Your glucose levels are very tightly correlated to your hormonal system.” [1:28:08] “The decision of white sugar or brown sugar is not where health happens. That is not where feeling better happens.” [1:37:51] Follow Jessie Inchauspie: Website: https://www.glucosegoddess.com/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GlucoseGoddesss  Twitter: https://twitter.com/glucosegoddesss  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/glucosegoddess/

1420 mins

How Good Sex Will Help Your Relationship and Your Mental Health | Relationship Theory

Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d On Today's Episode: More than half of all teenagers are totally uncomfortable discussing the same thing that nearly a third of adults are uncomfortable discussing. Sex! The question that Tom and Lisa tackle today is if waiting to have sex before marriage is the right thing. Yes, there are religious and cultural beliefs that will provide the answer and wisdom you need should you subscribe to those beliefs, but in this episode Tom and Lisa take a practical perspective about sex before marriage, living together first, and discovering compatibility and a common baseline in one of the most important aspects of your relationship. Their advice for a long-term healthy and happy relationship acknowledges the importance of feeling safe physically and emotionally, but more importantly being open to communicate and discuss sex together. SHOW NOTES: Sex Before Marriage | Tom why waiting for marriage to have sex is madness [0:35] Living Together | Tom explains why living together 1st is a best practice for longevity [1:25] No Fireworks | Lisa on the disappoint of first sexual experience and missing the fireworks [3:41] Safe Exploration | Connecting and having safety to physically and emotionally explore [5:28] Compatibility | Being on the same page, shared electricity, and know your sex flavor [8:05] Frequency | Having open communication about frequency and feeling neglected [9:02] Orgasmic | Tom on the neuro chemistry and power orgasm has for antidepressant [11:33] Fetishes | Important of openly discussing fetishes and having no judgement [13:07] Growing | Tom shares the value evolving in the sexual relationship and journey together [15:27] Real Talk | Real time communication Tom’s intention vs. Lisa’s values on “experiment” [16:06] QUOTES: “I thought fireworks were gonna go off, I was going to be crowned, my life was never going to be the same, I was going to be finally a woman, like, it was like this big grand thing. And I had sex for the first time and was like, ‘huh!?’” Lisa Bilyeu [4:10] “one of the best pieces of advice I ever got about sex was until you're able to talk about it openly don't have it.” Tom Bilyeu [5:49] “...the things you will learn about yourself, what you like, the nature of sex itself is so profound, that having a level of experience and exploration I think is truly rewarding.” Tom Bilyeu [11:02] “if you if you don't have sex beforehand, if you don't discuss it especially, then you may end up in a relationship with someone that is that may be the antithesis of what sexually turns you on.” Lisa Bilyeu [14:57] Follow Tom Bilyeu: Website: https://impacttheory.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TomBilyeu Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tombilyeu/ Follow Lisa Bilyeu: Website: https://www.radicalconfidence.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu

3515 mins

HE'S USING YOU! - You MUST WALK AWAY From These Men Before They RUIN YOUR LIFE! | Audrina Patridge

Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 On Today's Episode: The relationships you were in that made you doubt yourself because of what someone else told you about you. The times that you tried to stand up for yourself and your partner flipped the whole argument around and had you buying into lies and made the truth so blurry you couldn’t trust what you were seeing and hearing with your own eyes and ears. Staying in a relationship like that is self-destructive. You can’t stay just to keep the peace for everyone else while you suffer in silence. You can’t continue letting yourself down because you try to set a boundary and your partner stomps all over it and mocks you for even trying to have one. Today’s guest, Audrina Patridge, is the MTV reality show star of The Hills and author of the book, Choices: To The Hills and Back Again. She’s sharing the results she experienced from being a chronic people pleaser, and a woman stuck in toxic relationships living with the regret of bad decisions and wrong choices without any consideration for the consequences she would have to face. Audrina shares how she was able to break out of that and start identifying the areas she most needed boundaries and who the enablers were in her life that needed to go. You can break out of toxic relationships, these are solid tips and examples of how you can start on that path of healing and self-love today… Women of Impact is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction Audrina Patridge 0:18 | Stop Settling On Toxic Relationships 10:21 | People Pleasing Is A Choice 16:23 | Choices We Regret Instantly 20:28 | Handling Broken Trust 32:54 | After Trust Is Betrayed 38:40 | Communicate Clear Boundaries  45:20 | Manage Insecurities & Jealousy QUOTES: “You need a support system, you can’t do it alone.” [6:03] “I just didn’t think of consequences. I was always in the moment and impulsive and I learned a lot from that.” [9:34] “I ignored everything and I just kept pushing forward and I definitely took the hard route of love at that point…” [16:10] “You can’t change people, they have to want to change, and they have to go through life lessons and something to open their eyes, [...] they have to want it.” [30:56] “Sometimes you have to be loud and clear, and just blunt.” [42:25] “Be careful when you’re so quick to judge someone or when someone is in a bad mood…” [44:48] “To have a friend you have to be a friend.” [48:56] Follow Audrina Patridge: Website: https://audrinapatridgeonline.com/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/AudrinaPatridge   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/audrinapatridge/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AudrinaPatridge/ 

601 mins

Why Your Cheating Past Doesn't Define You | Relationship Theory

Download your FREE copy of The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 On Today's Episode: Be upfront about your cheating past. It may feel counterintuitive to open up about your history of cheating with your new partner to win over their trust, but it may actually be the absolute best thing you should do. On this episode of Relationship Theory, Tom and Lisa Bilyeu sit down to discuss the best way to address your cheating history with your partner, when the best time to do it is, and how it will actually lead to a stronger, better relationship. They talk about how honesty is crucial, why you should set rules for your life, how being honest is actually a benefit to you, and why you shouldn’t be afraid to be brutally honest upfront. SHOW NOTES: Be Honest | Lisa and Tom discuss how to address your past cheating to your partner. [0:26] Rules | Tom and Lisa share why it’s so important to set rules for your own life. [3:30] Your Own Sake | Tom and Lisa discuss why being honest is actually for your benefit. [4:25] Be Upfront | Lisa and Tom discuss why you should be honest early. [5:17] QUOTES: “I will never ever cheat on you. I can’t say I’ll never break up with you.” [3:38] “The reason to be honest with somebody isn’t for them nearly as much as it’s for you.” [4:25] “It’s about the lie, not even about the actual incident.” [6:28] FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW0

5685 mins

The 3 BIG SIGNS He Doesn't Respect You! (DON'T IGNORE HIS RED FLAGS) | Mel Robbins

Download Now: The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 On Today's Episode: Often we talk about and look up things like: feeling disrespected, how to enforce boundaries, relationship red flags and how to know if your partner is toxic or narcissistic. On this channel, we are all about empowering you to recognize your value and your worth. Developing the grit and strength you need to stand up for yourself is critical for the best version of you. So we go hard on self-love, radical confidence and upholding boundaries. But… what about when you’re the culprit in the relationship and if you’re honest, you could show up in your relationship a little (or a lot) better? Our guest today is the queen of real talk and a no b.s. take on life and what it means to reach your fullest potential. Mel Robbins is a best selling author, motivational speaker, and now the host of The Mel Robbins Podcast!  In this episode we’re going from how to identify when you’re being disrespected to what to do when you’re the one disrespecting your partner and your relationship. It’s not always obvious to people, but relationships are hard work and Mel is so real about how she shows up in her own marriage of 26 years. It’s easy to see a bit of yourself in her vulnerabilities of not being the perfect partner Check out Mel Robbins new podcast here: https://www.melrobbins.com/podcast  Women of Impact is sponsored by Growthday Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Mel Robbins 1:11 | Disrespect In Your Relationship 9:40 | Take Responsibility In The Relationship 20:18 | Identify Your Toxic Behavior 29:40 | Alpha Female Ambitions 44:48 | The Power Dynamic of Money 50:10 | Do This to Fix Your Relationship 1:09:27 | Change & Separation  1:21:15 | MDMA Relationship Therapy QUOTES: “The second you are around a stranger, or a friend, [...] and something feels off, or you feel any kind of bad vibration, there is all the evidence that you need.” [12:35] “A lot of us were taught in childhood that love is transactional.” [14:31] “We feel guilty because we think we’re responsible for somebody else being happy.” [15:46] “I’m not a toxic person, but I engage in toxic behavior.” [20:42] “Nobody is going to get better if you don’t tell them what they’re doing wrong.” [23:22] “If you’re putting pressure on your partner when it comes to finances, that is your ambition, that is your desire. It’s not their responsibility to pay your bills and to provide for you.” [35:29] “Providing doesn’t, in society’s lane, mean love and emotional connection, it means money.” [36:30] “The gender roles that have been imposed on us are complete f*cking horse sh*t.” [44:48] “Power follows the money.” [47:05] “If you don’t value the support that your partner provides, that's a huge problem.” [49:10] “Couples therapy, in my opinion, doesn't work that well if you’re not also willing to work on yourself.” [52:10] “I had to see my own toxic behavior of using enthusiasm to bulldoze people.” [59:53] “You cannot expect another human being to know where your emotional landmines are.” [1:02:47] “If you have someone willing to meet you halfway, you will never regret at least trying to make it better.” [1:07:57] “When anybody grows or changes it makes the people around you question what they’re doing.” [1:12:15] Follow Mel Robbins: Website: https://melrobbins.com/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/melrobbins  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/melrobbins/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/melrobbins/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/melrobbins 

954 mins

How to Overcome Resentment Towards Your Partner When They Have it Easier in Life

Download your FREE copy of The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d On Today's Episode: Resentment, comparison, and our partner’s life circumstances versus our own. What do we do when our situation in life seems overwhelmingly harder than our partner’s and how do we deal with resentment in a healthy way? On this episode of Relationship Theory, Tom and Lisa Bilyeu sit down to discuss such matters and more as they address resentment towards your partner in a relationship and how to overcome such feelings in a positive-healthy way. They discuss why we compare ourselves to our partner, why we need to take ownership of our life’s decisions, why resentment is just the projection of our own insecurities, and why we need to shift our focus back towards ourselves rather than onto others. SHOW NOTES: Comparing | Lisa and Tom reveal how to stop comparing yourself to your significant other. [0:27] Taking Ownership | Tom and Lisa discuss the importance of owning your decisions. [2:22] Projection | Lisa and Tom discuss how we mirror and reflect resentment onto our partners. [4:17] Both Sides | Tom and Lisa discuss both sides of projecting resentment in a relationship. [5:21] Focus | Tom and Lisa discuss why resentment truly doesn’t move you towards your goals. [8:48] Acceptance | Lisa and Tom discuss not holding your wants in life against your partner. [10:29] QUOTES: “This is the perfect example of ‘comparison' being the thief of ‘joy.’” [1:53] “So stay focused on your options rather than comparing yourself to the one person.” [8:23] FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW0

4446 mins

Will Your Relationship FAIL? - Ask These 9 Questions When Dating! | Lisa Bilyeu

Download your FREE copy of The Most Important Questions You MUST Ask Your Partner here: https://bit.ly/3dWyB2d FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3RJxOPM On Today's Episode: The uncertainty of dating and being part of a relationship that you want to make last forever causes many of us so much anxiety. The doubts if this person is for real, can you trust them, is this relationship as important to them as it is to you? You don’t have to keep living in fear of not knowing if the person you are dating is the love of your life forever or if it’s doomed to fail cause you’re missing all the signs and avoiding the right conversations, Today, let’s break down 9 questions you can ask your partner to determine if you’re placing you heart, your time, and your energy in the right place with the right person. For hard truth telling and relationship revelations around self worth, value and accountability, check out the full episode with Sarah Jakes Roberts: https://youtu.be/IbriO6QIxoU To hear more Red Flags from relationship expert, Matthew Hussey, check out this full episode with Lisa exposing if He’s Wasting Your Time: https://youtu.be/ny2KL8mYyFE Get all the juicy tips for communicating with your partner more openly about sex with the sex expert, Emily Morse, a.k.a. Sex with Emily here: https://youtu.be/KLukArHg-vk Relationship expert, Stephan Speaks, exposes all the ways men are wasting your time in this interview with Lisa, and you don’t want to miss this: https://youtu.be/dqEke-0o9y8 SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to the Relationship Test 0:18 | Is It Even A Relationship Without Actual Trust? 5:41 | Should Your Partner Value Anything Above You? 9:58 | What Deal Breakers Would End Everything? 17:59 | Does Your Partner Feel Supported? 34:19 | Do You Envision A Future Together? 41:55 | What’s Missing From Your Sex Life? 51:51 | If Your BFF Flirted With Your Partner!? 52:24 | Lisa Questions Tom On The Spot 1:00:48 | Does He Want An Independent Woman? QUOTES: “Without trust I don’t honestly see how the hell you’re going to have a long lasting relationship.” [0:30] “The relationship was a symptom, it was not the disease. It was a symptom of an insecurity that started long before I met the person.” Sarah Jakes Roberts [4:14] “Make sure you give your partner space to speak about what else they value apart from you.” [9:48] “Acknowledging and being able to deliver are two very different things.” Matthew Hussey [17:47] “It’s so terrifying to think how fragile trust really is that it only takes one gnarly comment that was aimed to be cruel and you can really do a lot of damage.” Tom Bilyeu [33:53] “You want to know the truth for your own sake so that you know how you show up in this relationship and whether it's a relationship you choose to be in.” [37:43] “Not only does your relationship grow and evolve, but you grow and evolve.” [38:02] “Bed death, [...] is literally poison to a relationship.” [46:11] “Even if you’re having the most incredible sex, and I’m telling you sex isn’t just about orgasms, in every single relationship, it’s going to get stale after awhile.” Emily Morse [50:54] “Red flags are not see it, run. Red flags are see it, address it, then if it’s not corrected walk away Stephan Speaks [1:05:44] “The goal should be not trying to fit into other people’s lives but see who we fit...

678 mins

How to Rebuild Trust After it's Broken | Relationship Theory

FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3StV8Sm On Today's Episode: The road to recovery once trust has been broken in a relationship can be long and painful for everyone involved. In this episode Tom and Lisa take a look from both sides of the one betrayed and the betrayer. Healing is a process and once that cannot be rushed, but is it more painful for the person who needs to forgive or the person that needs to earn back the trust that has been damaged? Regardless what side of the fence you are on, this conversation offers hard truths on both sides to consider. Letting go is easier said than done, and necessary if there is to be any recovery and future there after. SHOW NOTES: Getting past betrayal requires you to let it go [1:12] The challenge of being remorseful and changing your behavior [2:08] What the cycle of not letting go potentially looks like for the average person [3:22] Knowing how to actually let it go [4:29] Holding on to betrayal and not allowing yourself to heal [5:54] Taking ownership of the betrayal to regain your power and not be the victim [6:32] How to deal with letting go when it’s stills fresh [7:32] QUOTES: “Almost more of the work is on the side of the person that has to do the forgiving because you actually have to let it go” Tom Bilyeu [1:42] “If it’s a mutually recognized betrayal, she knows she’s in the right, he knows he’s in the wrong. So, how do you meet again as equals?” Tom Bilyeu [5:40] “If you haven't healed it's like a wound that keeps on bleeding” Lisa Bilyeu [5:58]

4441 mins

NOBODY Will Ever Push You Around After WATCHING THIS! | Constance Schwartz-Morini

FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3StV8Sm On Today's Episode: We strive to be women who stand up for themselves, who walk into any room with total confidence, and who never allow excuses. Becoming that kind of woman takes a lot of work, but the more women we surround ourselves with that remind us of who we want to become, and the more examples of women we see like this, the easier it becomes for us. When you think of badassery at a level that leaves NFL Hall of Famers like Dione Sanders and Michael Strahan nodding in approval, this woman has to come top of mind, Constance Schwartz-Morini. She’s been holding her own, rising to the top, and commanding respect in the sports entertainment industry where men dominate for decades. Constance oozes authentic badassery and beautifully embraces her confidence and vulnerability even when things are uncertain. This episode is dedicated to helping the 20 somethings find their way to more confident 30 something, and to helping the 30 and 40 somethings realize their time for confidence and releasing a victim mindset has come. “The main challenge was what a lot of young women still face, guys getting brought in above me because they have connections. That happened three times. Instead of quitting or giving up I worked ten times harder, it put the battery in my back.” -Constance Schwartz-Morini Resource mentioned in this episode: Brene Brown Ted Talk, Vulnerability: https://youtu.be/iCvmsMzlF7o Rocket Fuel by Gino Wickman & Mark Winters: https://www.amazon.com/Rocket-Fuel-Essential-Combination-Business/dp/1942952317 SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Constance Schwartz-Morini 0:46 | Make Them Respect You 10:14 | Vulnerability Can Boost Confidence 15:43 | Girl, Lose Your Ego 21:40 | Lose The Victim Mindset 27:52 | Badass Leaders Need Support Too 32:16 | High Achievers Can Find Love 42:03 | Find the Right Partner For You 48:20 | Hustle Hard or Quiet Quit? 1:03:00 | Don’t Get Boxed Into Being Arrogant QUOTES: “I’m really good at what I know but I’m even better at what I don’t know.” [11:53] “It’s a constant battle to move the ball forward.” [23:05] “There’s no seat at that table for me, well f*ck you I’m building my own table.” [28:58] “You’ve got to make room for your partner, and you’ve got to make room for yourself.” [41:46] “You want to be with the right person that you can grow together, not part. [48:12] “If you don’t show up and show out, what do you think is going to happen?” [55:00] “I like to think that our discomfort is helping navigate the younger generation.” [1:05:14] Follow Constance Schwartz-Morini: Website: https://www.smac-ent.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ConSchwartz Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/conschwartz/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SarahJakesRoberts Podcast: https://www.womanevolve.com/podcast

8058 mins

How To Find The Perfect Partner! (What It Takes To FIND & KEEP Love) | Matthew Hussey

FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3DJbbHI On Today's Episode: Longing for a loving relationship that will stand the test of time is a dream for many people and yet it’s one of the hardest things to find. Building a long lasting love takes vulnerability, trust and a lot of communication. It also takes getting into a loving relationship with yourself. One of the worst things we can do when we’re dating is lack the self-trust, self-love and honesty we need to see the person we’re dating for who they really are. It’s easy to get carried away with a perception of your partner when you’re dating and everything is new. Matthew Hussey, relationship expert and bestselling author of Get the Guy, strongly urges women to boldly ask the right questions and not fear scaring the right person for them away. Stop fighting for dead-end, painful relationships that make you question your sanity and if the version of reality you’re living is actually real. Learn the rules for dating that allow you to invest in the right relationship and trust yourself to know when it’s time to leave because the intention and alignment is not right. SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Matthew Hussey 0:10 | Want to Find Love? 21:51 | Build Long Lasting Love 48:47 | Commit to the Right Person 1:09:20 | Love Vs. Lust 1:35:06 | Bonus: Communication is Key QUOTES: “You don’t trust that someone is never going to betray you. You just trust that you’ll be able to handle it if they do.” [4:01] “It’s one thing if someone is acknowledging the gap, but acknowledging and being able to deliver are two very different things.” [12:22] “I’ve been a victim of me, and I need compassion for that, I deserve compassion for that because ‘me’ is a complex person.” [23:18] “I'm afraid that me asking the question is going to scare someone away, but if it’s going so well how are you going to scare someone away that easily? [...] it can only scare away the wrong person [59:10] “Attention is not the same as intention, you can give me lots of attention but have no real intention behind it…” [1:13:16] “There’s the economics of value. What is scarce, what is difficult to obtain, what I have to fight for must be more valuable, and that’s a really dangerous thing to apply to your love life.” [1:27:07] “No one is the bad boy to the person they choose, you can’t be! [...] If you’re chasing bad boys, you’re always chasing someone in a phase…” [1:31:51] “You have to be able to separate hw you feel about someone from how someone makes you feel.“ [1:34:11] “When do opposites become problematic? It’s all around values, [...] they just can’t fathom that there is another valid way to approach the world.” Tom Bilyeu [1:37:25] “If you're in a relationship where one person wants things clean and one doesn’t, I promise you, you are at a collision of values.” Tom Bilyeu [2:04:11] Follow Matthew Hussey: Website: https://www.howtogettheguy.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/gettheguyteam Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thematthewhussey/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoachMatthewHussey/

963 mins

How to Know Whether it's Time to Move In or Move On | Relationship Theory

FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3DJbbHI On Today's Episode: Moving in together can be one of the biggest steps you take in your relationship. When do you know it’s time to make the move, why might you or your partner have hesitations, and what should you do if your partner keeps making excuses to not do it? On this episode of Relationship Theory, Tom and Lisa Bilyeu sit down to discuss these matters and more as they explore what you should do if moving in with your loved one is proving to be more difficult to make happen than first anticipated. They discuss what to do when they’re not ready for the move, why you should be logical and honest, why you should know whether it’s worth it or not to even be in the relationship, how to approach the move like a written contract, and why you need to be absolutely clear on what your needs are with your partner. SHOW NOTES: Moving In | Lisa and Tom discuss what to do if your partner isn’t ready to move in. [0:16] Logical | Tom and Lisa share their story of moving in together. [2:32] Honesty | Lisa and Tom discuss why you have to articulate the ‘why’ behind your decision. [3:33] Worth It | Tom shares the time when he weighed the sacrifices of being with Lisa. [6:04] Contract | Lisa and Tom discuss how living together should be treated like a contract. [8:17] PTSD | Lisa and Tom discuss why you need to be open about your past living situations. [10:53] No Bullsh*t | Tom and Lisa discuss why you should be clear on what your pain point is [11:57] QUOTES: “…no, he’s just not that into you.” [1:07] “It isn’t that he didn’t want to get married, it’s that he didn’t want to get married to me.” [4:35] “What would have to be true for you to be willing to move in with me?” [12:02] FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH

6627 mins

GIRL, GET UP - This Advice Will Unlock Your SELF-WORTH & Destroy Insecurity! | Roxy Saffaie

FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3DJbbHI On Today's Episode: Some seasons of life feel like one long endless battle. Maybe the battles are a result of decisions you’ve made, and maybe they’re unavoidable. Either way, it’s the moments in these battles that force challenge the real you, the authentic version of you that exists at your core. There’s a host of things that can prepare you for battle and there’s one core principle from which everything else is powered to help you leave every battle victorious, and that’s self-love. Roxy Saffaie is a super incredible badass. She’s the founder of Black Belt Beauty and a powerful voice for self-mastery. In this episode she’s showing us exactly how to connect and develop the mental fortitude through doing the hard sh*t that trains us physically. Strong mind. Strong body. Roxy is reminding all us that we need to be capable of carrying heavy loads and how it always comes back to really loving yourself. Self-love is not making excuses Self-love is getting f*cking uncomfortable Self-love is developing discipline Check out Roxy's Future Self digital course here: https://blackbeltbeauty.mykajabi.com/future-self-digitalcourse SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Roxy Saffaie 0:40 | How Much Effort Are You Worth? 4:34 | Do the Sh*t You Don’t Want to Do 7:41 | Get Mentally Stronger the Badass Way 12:20 | Ditch Your Excuses (At the Wall) 37:05 | Develop Discipline (To Hang On) 1:04:40 | Get F*cking Uncomfortable 1:22:39 | Stick to Your Path of Confidence QUOTES: “This effort that I’m making is really connected to my self-worth.” [1:29] “You have to feel worthy of the battle and the victory.” [2:39] “I embrace every challenge that is on my path knowing that, [...] me moving towards this challenge is me fortifying myself, the relationship I have with myself.” [6:44] “When I’m lifting heavy sh*t, I’m telling myself that I am capable to handle heavy loads in life.” [9:07] “That reserve moment is in f*cking everybody but not everybody is willing to push the trigger on it.” [17:19] “...I can fall with respect, I can fall and feel proud. Can you fall and feel proud? You can when you put your f*cking heart into the work.” [19:29] “To develop any kind of loving, trustworthy, respectable relationship with anybody, [...] you have to invest.” [30:11] “Pull the best out of yourself in any and every moment of your life.” [43:24] “When you are in your healthiest state, [...] the volume on your intuition is louder.” [46:45] “Be willing to start from the beginning, be willing to start from the f*cking bottom, be willing to suck, be willing to sweat to take the punches, [...] you are literally telling yourself, ‘I love you, you’re worth it.’” [51:09] “I wanted to go to the olympics, I didn’t go to the olympics but that’s okay because life is my sport and so everyday is like an olympic sport.” [56:21] “In moments where you’re uncomfortable, where you’re being challenged, can you stay loose with it, can you stay flexible, so that you can actually respond to the challenge in a way where you won’t break ?” [1:07:09] “When you really know who you are, nothing can override this knowing.” [1:24:53] Follow Roxy Saffaie: Website: https://www.blackbeltbeauty.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/blackbeltbeauty Twitter: https://twitter.com/roxylook

1011 mins

The First Step to Repairing Trust in Any Relationship | Relationship Theory

Do you struggle with trust issues? Did your last relationship scar you from ever trusting or putting yourself out there again? On this episode of Relationship Theory, Lisa and Tom Bilyeu sit down to discuss such matters and more as they explore how to overcome your lingering trust issues so that you can start to put yourself out there again and find love. They discuss what may be causing your trust issues, why finding love requires being vulnerable, why the little things in a relationship build trust, and how to set rules in your relationship to maintain trust for years to come. SHOW NOTES: Trust | Tom and Lisa discuss how to overcome your own trust issues. [0:28] Love | Lisa and Tom recall a time in their relationship when they first said, “I love you.” [5:26] Be Willing | Tom and Lisa discuss why you have to be willing to get hurt again. [6:37] Divorce | Tom and Lisa discuss why even saying the ‘D word’ is difficult for them. [8:08] Little Things | Lisa and Tom discuss how the little things that build trust. [12:25] Rules | Tom and Lisa discuss how to know what rules to set in a relationship. [13:50] QUOTES: “If somebody comes into the relationship and they’re badmouthing their ex and they’re talking all kinds of shit, then just assume that’s exactly how they will be about you when you break up. So remember, you don’t divorce the same person that you marry.” [4:51] “If you know that love is brain chemistry, then you have to learn to take control of your brain chemistry and learn to recapture and recreate moments that make you feel that, cause it won’t happen accidentally. It’s like happiness. Happiness and love are very similar in that sense — that if you don’t work at it, it’s not going to happen.” [9:42] FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW0

7377 mins

When Life GETS HARD, Watch This To BECOME RESILIENT

Get my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3DjDr3x On Today's Episode: There’s no doubt that you’ve faced some heavy challenges in this lifetime. You’ve experienced loss and just out of the nature of being a woman you’ve definitely faced adversity on multiple levels. Yet, you’re here at this moment and that’s worth celebrating! Being resilient takes courage. It requires you to face down your fears and still be willing to go again even though you’ve made all the mistakes, even though you’re heart is hurting, and in spite of all the trauma you’ve experienced. In this episode, Rachel Hollis, who is no stranger to adversity, is sharing her heavy challenges and losses to share how she’s been able to overcome it all and become more resilient. Rachel is a bestselling author, lifestyle blogger, podcast host, and entrepreneur. Today we’re digging into the pain of showing up when you don’t want to, knowing yourself at a level that makes unstoppable, and how you can cultivate resilience to keep goin The bonus part of this conversation is thinking through how you feel about your hormones, your cycle and how you feel about the food you eat. It’s not about being skinny or looking a certain way, but rather having the best relationship you can with yourself as all of these things impact your mood, how you show up, and how you feel and think about yourself. Recommended Reading: Intuitive Eating, A Revolutionary Anti-Diet Approach: https://amzn.to/3RU9snz Period Power , Harness Your Hormones & Get Your Cycle Working for You: https://amzn.to/3Lc3AmX SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Rachel Hollis 0:34 | Secrets to Being More Resilient 8:38 | Keep Showing Up Even When… 15:00 | Positive Change Doesn’t Feel Great 22:39 | Trust You Know What’s Best 40:17 | How The Younger You Shows Up 48:14 | Stop Your Emotional Eating 1:14:38 | Overcome Fear, Failure &, Mistakes 1:22:26 | Brain Fog, Low Energy, & Hormones 1:43:47 | Embracing Your Cycle & Hormones 1:51:38 | Know Yourself At This Level QUOTES: 37 sec “If you don’t process it in the moment, you’re going to process it for the next decade, [...] There is no escaping the emotions of the hard stuff we go through.” [5:36] “Women are stronger negotiators when they are fighting for someone else.” [11:32] “If I have trust with myself, I feel like my inner knowing will always tell me if something is not okay.” [27:27] “When you learn to listen to that [intuition], I believe we are never guided incorrectly if you’re listening to true wisdom inside yourself.” [37:54] “We are either a reaction to, or a reflection of the people who raised us.” [52:15] “There was always a reason I could find to keep emotionally eating and never find a solution for how to make myself feel better in a way that didn’t involve food, […] nothing outside of yourself is ever going to satisfy you.” [57:25] “There isn’t bad food, but there is food that is incompatible with my body.” [1:06:55] “If we trusted that we would go again more than we trusted that we would fail, anything would be possible!” [1:14:38] “If you knew that it wasn’t normal you would feel empowered to take steps that would heal you. It’s because we think that feeling badly, [...] all of this stuff that we are made to believe is normal isn’t normal.” [1:45:54] “If you know yourself then you know what your intention is, you know your heart, you know your values, you know your why. And if you really truly know yourself and you mess up you’ll know that you were doing your best and that you’ll do your best next time, and you...

4804 mins

The 3 Things Every Woman NEEDS TO KNOW About Sex & BUILDING DESIRE! | Emily Morse

Get my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3cb6AD7 On Today's Episode: Having a healthy vibrant sex life is not just fun, it’s also healthy for your relationship and for your personal health. In the past how comfortable have you been with talking about your sexual wants, desires, and fantasies with your partner? It can get super awkward and uncomfortable really really fast. In this episode we’ve got you covered with Emily Morse, the sex expert and host of the Sex with Emily podcast that has been saving people’s sex lives and relationships one after the other. All the ways you want your partner to please you, the things your partner does that don’t feel great, are one conversation away. Watch this and take notes so you can get more confident with your body, your sexuality, and discover how you like to be pleased so your partner can share in getting you to a real orgasm so you never have to fake it again. You can check both of Emily’s full conversations with Lisa here: Confidence in the Bedroom: https://youtu.be/CpSl1NH13zs 5 Taboo Tricks You Should Try: https://youtu.be/KLukArHg-vk SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction Emily Morse 0:17 | Secret to Sexual Desire 28:48 | Master Confidence in Your Body & Mind 59:25 | What No One Shares About Your Body QUOTES: “If you’re a couple that prioritizes health and wellness you can’t have you sex life be the outlier of your health and wellness.” [8:01] “The confidence comes from knowing you deserve pleasure, that you deserve to be in a healthy relationship…” [20:15] “If you don’t accept your own body, it’s going to be really hard to get somebody else on board with it as well.” [20:41] “Communication is a lubrication, talk about your sex life.” [32:19] “Your communication as a couple has to come first and foremost.” [43:40] “Women are slow cookers and men are frying pans.” [1:00:48] “Everything about sex needs to be rebranded, and one of them is that masturbation is shameful or wrong, [...] healthy masturbation is the key to unlocking our own pleasure because we’re responsible for our own orgasm.” [1:04:13] Follow Emily Morse: Website: https://sexwithemily.com/ Email: Feedback@sexwithme.com Podcast: https://sexwithemily.com/listen/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sexwithemily/

543 mins

How to Know If It's Time to Break Up | Relationship Theory

On Today's Episode: You’re worth more. Period. Do not settle for someone isn’t bringing out the best in you and is championing the relationship. On this episode of Relationship Theory, Tom and Lisa Bilyeu discuss when it’s time to let go of someone who is simply just dragging the relationship down and causing more pain than joy. They discuss how disfunction is at the root cause of any unhealthy relationship, how sacrifices need to be made to pursue both your personal goals and to support your relationship, and how you are worth more and deserve joy. SHOW NOTES: Let ‘Em Go | Lisa and Tom discuss breaking up versus giving space during uncertainty. [0:25] Disfunction | Tom and Lisa discuss when disfunction is the root cause of a relationship. [2:01] Sacrifices | Tom and Lisa discuss the focus between your goals and your relationship. [3:05] You’re Worth More | Lisa and Tom discuss what you deserve in a relationship. [4:56] QUOTES: “Do you feel like you’re their number one? Do you feel better about yourself when you’re around them?” [2:26] “I don’t think that a dysfunctional relationship makes your life better than being alone.” [4:05] “…you’re worth more…” [5:05] FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW0

6649 mins

If You're SICK & TIRED Of Being Pushed Around, WATCH THIS! | Jenn Cassetta

Get my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3cb6AD7 On Today's Episode: You should never have to walk around not feeling safe just because you are a woman. Being a victim of a crime is horrendous that can cause lifelong trauma and setbacks. There are some stats that report over 40% of women in the U.S. have encountered sexual violence in their life. While fighting back can feel scary and impossible whether you’re five feet tall or 6 feet tall, the alternative of not fighting back is even scarier. In this episode Lisa brings on a 3rd Black Belt Badass to share her moves, tips, and tactics to defend yourself, stand up for yourself, and love yourself through it all. Jenn Cassetta has appeared on national television, and has helped brands such as Apple, Nike, and Uber teach self defense for women. After being attacked herself near her home late one night, she took her fear to a dojo and learned how to fight back and master her thinking. Jenn shares the Ultimate Comeback for life: Give yourself grace Reimagine your life Recreate your life Ignore the naysayers Set a plan in motion Having practical tactics to help you better deal with people when they’ve crossed your boundaries and ways to stand up for yourself that allow you to be more confident may save your life on the street or in the workplace. SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Jenn Casetta 3:38 | Embrace the Suck (White Belt) 8:45 | Suited Up in Amour 11:12 | Choose to Defend Yourself - Peace - mind body connection 15:50 | Make Your Sh*ts List 23:29 | Bounce Back (Yellow Belt) 28:35 | The Ultimate Comeback 37:11 | The Ultimate Comeback Moves 39:27 | Block the B.S. (Orange Belt) 48:52 | Moves to Block B.S. 52:15 | Find Your Roar (Green Belt) 1:04:29 | Unleash Your Battle Cry 1:09:35 | Elevate Your Energy (Blue Belt) 1:19:09 | How to Kill Energy Vampires 1:30:34 | Connect to Your Inner Warrior (Red Belt) 1:38:28 | Take the Lead (Black Belt) 1:43:38 | 3 Tactics to Show Up for Yourself QUOTES: “We’re throwing ourselves into the unknown, into the uncomfortable and it’s the only way to get through and not just stay stuck.” [8:16] “We need to create our own safe space.” [9:58] “When you can look at your sh*ts list and be like, pat yourself on the back [...] and be like you did not have it easy, you weren’t dealt all the cards, [...] but here you are, still standing, you’re alive…” [17:16] “If you’re not actually doing the steps, you’re not going to get anywhere.” [37:02] “It’s also okay to raise your volume when you want to set a powerful boundary [59:34] “Ask questions! If you want to grow you’re going to need to learn to take feedback.” [1:01:59] “If you want to be a black belt in badassery, you need to really be aware of the words you’re saying to yourself, and then have some skills or some tools to turn that around when it gets negative…” [1:02:40] “All those negative thoughts are just like weeds that are growing in your mental space.” [1:04:06] “If we don’t stop and take an energy audit and see how much output of energy we’re giving versus the input and the self-care, sooner or later you’re going to head for burnout.” [1:11:11] “I want to be around people who want to lift themselves up too. It’s a different energy, and [...] you feel like you’re elevating with them.” [1:20:18] “If you’re feeling badly and you know, with grace ,that you’re comparing yourself, stop freaking following people.” Lisa Bilyeu [1:25:16] “We have to slow down to hear it and then have a practice, a daily practice, where we get to tune into her and really start to listen, and then over time not just listen but...

1481 mins

Better Sex, How to Achieve Sexual Satisfaction In Your Relationship | Relationship Theory

Get my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3pD5YZM On Today's Episode: Communication is an essential part of great sex. But many people worry about hurting their partner’s feelings by bringing up the topic — especially if they'e not feeling satisfied. These conversations can bring up a lot of anxiety and can cause you to avoid having them. Thus, damage your relationship in the long run. But there are strategies to make these conversations easier. In this episode of Relationship Theory, Lisa and Tom Bilyeu sit down and share how to talk about sex with your partner even if you are afraid to do so. Now you have the chance to learn easily what they had to learn with great difficulty to make their relationship last for over 20 years. After watching this episode, you´ll know what the right moment for starting the conversation looks like. You'll understand how to prevent triggering your partner. Why asking for flowers isn't unromantic and how to guide your partner, so he knows what makes you happy. Furthermore, you'll learn how to handle your emotions when you're getting triggered and how men can articulate sexual attraction in a way that makes women feel good. SHOW NOTES: Why you should talk about sex if you're not sexually satisfied. [00:37] How does the right moment for starting the conversation look like? [3:21] This is how Tom and Lisa used the movie “Rush Hour” to end one of their biggest fights. [5:35] The most powerful question Lisa asked in the marriage. [7:33] The mindset you need to have to improve any area of your relationship. [8:10] Avoid this communication mistake to prevent triggering your partner. [9:45] What Lisa and Tom don't do (This radically improves their relationship.) [11:10] Why asking for flowers isn't unromantic and how to guide your partner, so he knows what makes you happy. [12:00] What “communication is key” does actually mean and how to implement it. [15:00] How to handle your emotions when you're getting triggered. [16:00] What happens to most relationships, so they end up in an unhappy relationship. [17:00] How men can articulate sexual attraction in a way that makes women feel good. [18:56] The difference in how women and men think about sex (If you don´t understand this, you think the other side is crazy.) [20:03] QUOTES: “If you’re not ready to talk with your partner about sex, you’re not ready to have sex.” [1:05] “I take on the ownership of: “What am I not giving you?” Because to trick ourselves into thinking we are always giving our partner exactly what they need all the time is absolutely putting blinders on.” [8:12] “Does this person love me? And if the answer is “yes” then I know that there is no ill-will, so whatever they’re trying to do, I am gonna give them grace and understanding, and I am gonna be open and receptive.” [16:40] “Women need to feel loved to have sex, and men need to have sex to feel loved.” [20:03] FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH

4651 mins

The ULTIMATE ADVICE Every Woman NEEDS TO HEAR Right Now | Devon Franklin on Women of Impact

Get my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3pD5YZM On This Episode: Maybe you’re a single mother, or a sister, aunt or best friend of a young man in your life trying to learn how to navigate the ropes of life and you’re wondering how you can be enough for him, and if you’re enough. There’s been a debate about whether a woman can raise a strong man or not, but today’s guest puts this argument to rest once and for all. Devon Franklin released an audible exclusive called, It Takes a Woman, to pay tribute to the love, the sacrifice and the value he and his brothers received from the women that helped raise them. Devon Franklin is an award winning film and TV producer, former Senior VP of Production at Columbia Pictures and current president and CEO of Franklin Entertainment. The way he connects to his emotions and pain with clarity of mind is inspiring. In this episode we’re discussing how to be okay and how to find the line where sacrifice requires more self-care to be even better for the people you love the most. There are things that only a woman can do to make things alright, but it doesn’t have to come in the form of perfection and it doesn’t need to be to your own detriment. “We never fully come to terms with the lost that cuts us to our soul” -Devon Franklin, It Takes a Woman Check out Devon’s Audible Exclusive, It Takes A Woman: https://www.amazon.com/Audible-It-Takes-a-Woman/dp/B09X24B5B1 SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Devon Franklin 0:41 | It Takes A Woman’s Strength 6:29 | A Mother’s Perfect Imperfection 14:55 | Remedies for Childhood Trauma 18:44 | Self-Care, Sacrifice, & Healthy Boundaries 29:54 | Define Your Role & Identity 37:41 | Strong Men Raised By Women 44:47 | Recognize the Pain & How You Feel 50:50 | Love, Sex, & Relationships QUOTES: “There’s an expectation that women are going to do a certain thing, and as a result it isn’t always valued.” [3:55] “My mother was a strong woman because of her vulnerability.” [5:17] “I’m not about being selfish, but I've learned the value of self-prioritizing.” [17:48] “As men we do tend to be selfish when it comes to what women offer us and give us, and we do tend to undervalue and take for granted what women give us.” [22:30] “Yes, you should sacrifice, certainly there’s nothing wrong with that, yet please don’t sacrifice to the detriment of who you are.” [24:05] “I love you enough to offer whatever advice or help or support, yet if I step in and do it for you, then I’m actually not loving you.” [28:08] “If I find my identity in service to someone else, that to me is the equivalent of building your house on sand.” [34:20] “A lot of things, when they hurt us, is because there’s a seed of truth in it. So our reaction is really very revelatory. How we react to certain things is a great indicator of what’s going on in here.” [42:03] “This pain is here to teach me if I let it, and this pain is here to help me understand who I am and who I’m not…” [43:43] “I’m a perfectionist in reform. I thought, [...] I want to get through life perfectly, and that didn’t work, so I rather get through it truthfully. It’s not going to be perfect and that’s okay as long as it’s true I can live with that.” [44:21] “I allowed others’ perception of me to be my prison.” [50:05] Follow Devon: Website: https://devonfranklin.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKqTVGX0BZGQ5xPX98ibb4g Twitter:...

1443 mins

What TO DO When You Are Feeling JEALOUS and INSECURE in Your Relationship | Relationship Theory

Get my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3wm30gd On Today's Episode: When you see your partner looking at other people, how does that trigger your emotions? Do feelings of jealousy come up? Do you start thinking there is something wrong with you? Do you attack yourself? Everyone comes across these feelings of jealousy and insecurity in life, and how you decide to respond to those feelings is critical. Often people want to address the other person’s actions, but exploring why these feelings are coming up for you is more important. Tom and Lisa expand on the importance of self-worth, building confidence, and working on yourself until you are unbreakable. Your value, your worth, and securities are not given to you, they are built from within. No matter where you are in your relationship, or even if you don’t have a relationship, the process of working through jealousy and insecurities is a highly prized skill that will serve you well. SHOW NOTES: Jealousy Trigger | When the feeling arises assess what insecurities are being triggered [1:30] Self-Worth | Not attaching self-worth to phases but on what’s valuable & worthy [5:21] Overcoming Insecurity | Lisa facing insecurity, anchoring to self-worth, keep your power [8:50] Self-Centered | Being strong & confident in yourself in a way you can always rebuild self [13:28] 1st Step Out of Jealousy | Work on yourself, build confidence, and set your boundaries [16:40] QUOTES: “...jealousy and envy is a good reminder to do the work in yourself to shore up your insecurities to figure out why you're on such an uneven footing with that” Tom Bilyeu [4:27] “I still want to be in the place where I'm so secure in myself that it's like if you choose that, it will break my heart, but you won't break me.” Lisa Bilyeu [12:46] “if you do hurt me, I can get back up because I built the foundation of how I see myself” Lisa Bilyeu [13:20] “He can't give you confidence, nor can he take it away. He can trigger something that's already inside of you, but he can't give it or take it away, so you have to do that work.” Tom Bilyeu [15:49] “if the behavior is predictable, it shouldn't upset you.” Tom Bilyeu [18:49]

4070 mins

The BEST FOODS To Balance Hormones NATURALLY In Women | Dr. Trevor Cates on Women of Impact

Get my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://bit.ly/3wm30gd On Today's Episode: We’ve normalized PMS, bloating, and mood swings so much you can find jokes, stereotypes and commercial products everywhere to treat those symptoms and more. But is it really normal for women to have all of these symptoms? Dr. Trevor Cate is the bestselling author of the book, Clean Skin from Within and she’s also the owner and founder of The Spa Dr, a natural skin care line. She’s chatting with Lisa to debunk all of the symptoms that have been normalized for women for far too long. It’s time to start paying attention to the symptoms we have and stop passing them off as the way it is. Dr. Cate shares in her new book how waking up refreshed from a full night’s sleep without coffee first thing in the morning and having energy throughout the day is attainable. We have to start recognizing these symptoms for what they really are, our bodies' way of getting our attention and letting us know something is off. Diet choices have more impact on our symptoms and our ability to alleviate them by treating the root causes than you know. Great sex drive and normal appetite and live in balance Take the Hormone Series Quiz: https://hormoneseries.com/quiz/ Check out Dr. Cates incredible book, Natural Beauty Reset: https://www.amazon.com/Natural-Beauty-Reset-Harmonize-Hormones/dp/163774126X SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction Dr. Trevor Cates 0:41 | Norm’s That Are NOT Normal 6:44 | Reset Your Diet in 7 Days 16:36 | Food Symptoms to Watch For 23:44 | Danger of Added Sweeteners 30:30 | Feeling Triggered by Food 34:01 | Don’t Dismiss Your Symptoms 39:27 | Hormone Disruptors You Don’t Expect 45:42 | What Is Leaky Skin? 49:36 | Symptom-Free Life Is Possible 51:43 | Tips for Thriving Sex Hormones 54:26 | Self-Correcting Sleep Habits QUOTES: “If we never give ourselves a break, and we don’t fuel our bodies with the right food, with the right movement, with the right mindset, those sorts of things, then we’re going to burn ourselves out, [...] our hormones get out of balance.” [3:06] “When we eat more diverse foods, especially those in season when they're closest to the earth or to picking it from the tree it actually helps our gut microbiome diversity.” [7:32] “There are things that we are doing that are interfering and creating symptoms that we don’t even realize that we’re having.” [9:11] “When you have a symptom, [...] pay attention to your body. Symptoms are a sign that something is not quite right.” [17:03] “Whether it’s kale or mac n’ cheese, it’s not that food that we’re hungry for sometimes, it’s something else.” [32:05] “Birth control pills were made for birth control, let’s just let them be that and not try to use them for managing symptoms.” [39:13] “If you can get your oxytocin going it will help you bond with your partner, [...] when you feel that connection you feel more in the mood.” [53:34] Follow Dr. Trevor Cates: Website: https://thespadr.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTrevorCates Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thespadr/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHv9yE00OLWaqUYYKd48TZQ/videos

1031 mins

How to Shake Off Your Insecurities and Walk With Confidence | Relationship Theory

Get my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://impacttheory.krtra.com/t/peivEjIfHbdT Get my book Radical Confidence NOW: https://impacttheory.krtra.com/t/1KvTyXoLARXc On Today's Episode: Do you struggle with low confidence when talking to a potential love interest? Do you find yourself wallowing in your insecurities, telling yourself that you’re not good enough for them? Well, now is the time to stop. You need to suck it up, own your insecurities, and shift you focus towards positivity and confidence so that you can develop a happy and healthy relationship. On this episode of Relationship Theory, Tom and Lisa Bilyeu sit down to discuss such matters and more as they explore the importance of confidence in any relationship and how you can move away from a place of insecurity and towards a place of positivity. They discuss how to talk to women when lacking confidence, ways to develop confidence, how all of us have insecurities and ways to overcome them, why you shouldn’t obsess over your insecurities, and how to shift your focus onto productive and positive thoughts. SHOW NOTES: Talking | Tom and Lisa discuss the best skills needed when talking to a future partner. [0:13] Confidence | Tom and Lisa reveal the importance of confidence when talking to women. [1:55] Insecurities | Tom and Lisa discuss insecurities and why you shouldn’t obsess over them. [4:02] Fine Lines | Tom shares the differences between owning and obsessing over insecurities. [5:55] Emotions | Lisa shares a story of when emotions began taking hold of her insecurities. [10:31] Focus | Tom discusses the importance of shifting your focus towards positive thoughts. [12:46] QUOTES: “It is okay, be insecure about that thing. Don’t wallow in it and take action about it.” [7:14] “Absolutely no good behavior comes from obsessively thinking about something that you’re insecure about it. So do something to address or move on.” [10:23] “Don’t approach things to want to get the compliment by putting yourself down.” [12:04] FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH

5519 mins

The BIG SIGNS He’s Wasting Your Time & How to Tell If He’s USING YOU! | Stephan Speaks

Get my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://impacttheory.krtra.com/t/peivEjIfHbdT Get my book Radical Confidence NOW: https://impacttheory.krtra.com/t/1KvTyXoLARXc On Today's Episode: How do you know if he’s really interested or just obsessed with you? In reality, it’s hard to decipher what’s fact and what’s myth when it comes to knowing what men want. Him chasing you and giving you lots of time and attention may not be reliable in determining his real intentions for you. His lack of time and communication doesn’t necessarily indicate that he’s playing games or not interested either. Stephan (Labossiere) Speaks is a relationship coach dedicated to helping men and women experience happier and more fulfilling relationships. In today’s episode, you’re going to see that much of the problems we need to address are internal. Ladies, it's time to reconnect with your greatest source of power, that female intuition, and slow down long enough to be honest with yourself. Having the best relationship of your life is possible, but it’s going to take you asking the hard questions and answering them honestly. Why are you really here in this current relationship? Why are you holding onto a relationship with the wrong person? What are you afraid of, really? It’s time to get some straightforward advice from the relationship expert himself, so you can be strong and have your own back in every relationship. SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Stephan Speaks 0:13 | Don’t Fall for the Chase 12:19 | How to Spot Real Connection 26:30 | Do This On Your Next Date 42:54 | Connection, Compatibility & Chemistry 58:14 | Shamed Into Bad Relationships 1:04:02 | Don’t Stay Out of Fear 1:13:10 | Why Sex Too Soon QUOTES: “Him chasing you is not always the greatest indicator that he’s serious about you, or that he has genuine intention.” [1:08] “There’s this idea that men don’t have feelings or that men are not being heartbroken by women out there.” [8:06] “I do believe the strength of the man is the logical mind, and the strength of the woman is the intuition mind.” [15:10] “If you have to cultivate it that means you’re just growing attached to this individual that’s not a connection.” [20:49] “It can’t be not true love on my end, but true love on your end.” [22:07] “Stop doing what you think will work and do what works for you.” [31:22] “The goal should be not trying to fit into other people’s lives, but seeing who we fit together with.” [34:22] “Best foot forward should not be how do I win the date over. Best foot forward should be how do I really show who I am to see if they really connect with me.” [35:45] “The key to great long lasting sex is connection.” [55:54] “I believe a lot of people become narcissists in their relationship, they were not narcissists in the beginning.” [56:46] “Some of you are holding on because you’re afraid to be alone, not because you love them.” [58:14] “Are you willing to put in the work to receive what you want out of life?” [1:02:12] “One of the biggest mistakes a man or a woman can make is to let someone think that no matter what they do you will stay.” [1:07:02] “When a man really likes a woman, he’s more concerned about how she perceives his pursuit of it [sex], so he’s going to be more careful, he’s going to be more willing to be patient, [...] the last thing he wants to do is to make you think that’s all he’s here for…” [1:16:33] “Don’t have sex on the first date because you need time to evaluate what you’re dealing with, and doing...

5961 mins

If You’re FEELING LONELY & Not Loved In Life, LISTEN TO THIS! | Najwa Zebian

Get my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://impacttheory.krtra.com/t/yLbI0eaqgJdT Get my book Radical Confidence NOW: https://impacttheory.krtra.com/t/KRdZatnTjOXc On Today's Episode: The heartache after a bad breakup, the pain of being rejected, the suffering that comes along with hiding and not fully showing up as yourself, and the disappointment of not speaking up for yourself (again) makes us feel powerless and less than. If you’re in that space right now, or want to make sure you never return to that space again, healing yourself and finding your voice is crucial. Your life, your freedom, and your future is depending on you. Najwa Zebian is an activist, speaker, author and educator. Her poetry and message has been inspiring millions of people around the world while she speaks up for women everywhere. She uses words and poetry to encourage others to “live, love and create fearlessly.” This episode with Najwa has more aha moments than you can imagine, so let’s go! Check out both of her interviews with Lisa on Women of Impact: How to Stop Others From Mistreating You: https://youtu.be/5m0c0VDB_8s How to Establish Healthy Boundaries For Yourself: https://youtu.be/xWWSgnIGIRg SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Love Yourself 21:54 | Start the Process of Finding Yourself 48:48 | End Your Loneliness 1:08:54 | Move On & Embrace Your Pain QUOTES: “There’s nothing wrong with not constantly being that shining light on everyone and everything.” [2:25] “Saying no to a person in power, when you’re here and they’re up here, is not that same as saying no to a person who’s at your level of power. Consent is not the same when there’s power involved.” [9:06] “I decided to put this person aside and let this person flourish.” [13:07] “To start the healing process, healing couldn’t begin if I was ashamed of my story.” [14:41] “Every victim of any form of abuse is someone to someone, is worthy of being heard…” [18:48] “My most powerful asset was my truth at that point, there was nothing to hide.” [21:30] “The one who broke you cannot heal you. You have to heal you.” [31:42] “We give people the power to break us, [...] you give the power to someone to love you and you give the power to someone to break you. It’s their choice with what they do.” [34:05] “Boundaries aren’t about being in protection mode. Boundaries are about knowing that what you have within is so valuable that you will not allow certain people to come near it, [...] they stem from self-worth.” [37:57] “If pain is knocking at your door and you deal with the pain and take it out of the way, you’re allowing room for yourself to see and feel that happiness that’s waiting at your door.” [56:44] “Self-love is picturing the person that you love the most and telling yourself, ‘I will not treat myself any less than I will treat this person.’” [1:06:44] “The emptiness we feel on the inside doesn’t mean that we have nothing left within us, it just means that what we created we placed outside of us…” [1:16:27] “When you need love, don’t sit there on the floor, in your bathtub, in your bedroom with your phone by your side waiting for someone to magically write a couple words…” [1:23:28] You don’t deserve to have someone’s burdens placed on your back for them to believe you love them.” [1:25:11] “The price of someone loving you should not be you not loving you.” [1:25:44] Follow Najwa Zebian: Website:

1122 mins

How to Keep the Sexual Spark Alive While Apart | Relationship Theory

Get my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://impacttheory.krtra.com/t/peivEjIfHbdT Get my book Radical Confidence NOW: https://impacttheory.krtra.com/t/1KvTyXoLARXc On Today's Episode: Long distance dating can be difficult as there is certainly no substitute for close proximity. There’s no denying that. However, there are simple, yet powerful, practices that a couple can be mindful of that will ensure the relationship will go the distance while long distance dating. On this episode of Relationship Theory, Tom and Lisa Bilyeu sit down to discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of long distance dating and what you can do to ensure you go the distance and still grow closer while living far apart. They speak about best practices for making the relationship work, what the endgame is, the importance of planning, how to maintain your connection and bond, the importance of maintaining sexual intimacy, and what it means to be giving the gift you know they want to receive. SHOW NOTES: Best Practices | Lisa and Tom discuss what is key for making long distance relationships work. [0:25] The Endgame | Lisa and Tom discuss what long distance relationships should be moving towards. [3:19] Power of Planning | Lisa and Tom discuss the importance of a plan that seeks to maintain your connection and bond. [4:50] Intimacy | Tom and Lisa discuss sexual intimacy and sexting during a long distance relationship. [7:23] Clear Communication | Lisa and Tom discuss communicating your desires and dislikes in a relationship. [14:11] Giving | Lisa and Tom discuss the importance of giving the gift you know they want. [15:20] QUOTES: “At the end of the day, there’s no substitute for proximity.” [2:05] “You need to communicate and find out if it is a gift that is desired.” [7:47] “Encourage the behavior you want, and discourage the behavior you don’t want.” [14:11] FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH

3804 mins

The 8 Steps To REALLY Be A High-Value Woman NOBODY SHARES! | Lisa Bilyeu

Get my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://impacttheory.krtra.com/t/peivEjIfHbdT Get my book Radical Confidence NOW: https://impacttheory.krtra.com/t/1KvTyXoLARXc On Today's Episode: Has being a people-pleaser become part of your identity? Are you the person everyone knows they can rely on when they need something? Feeling like you're stuck in a rut and lacking the confidence you need to go after what you want isn’t serving you. In fact it’s leaving you feeling more like a low-value add in every relationship and situation you find yourself in. News flash homie! We are all high value! Lisa’s about to break down 8 traits of a high value woman and give you the boost and motivation you need to tap into your high value super power. Join Lisa and these amazing women to see how you can increase your value today! Sara Jakes Roberts is a woman of faith and the bestselling author of Woman Evolve. Her episode is absolute fire and will leave speechless in tears. Check out her full episode here: https://youtu.be/IbriO6QIxoU Elle Russ is a bestselling author, master coach and badass when it comes to women’s confidence You can catch her full episode on confidence and find out her superpower here: https://youtu.be/c5J8vR0fwzc Chalene Johnson is not only an entrepreneur, fitness coach and business coach she’s a fighter that proved herself to be a high value woman against the odds. You can checkout her inspiring full conversation with Lisa here: https://youtu.be/yn0GgM4wguI Faith Jenkins is an attorney, Divorce Court TV Judge, entrepreneur and bestselling author of the book, Sis Don’t Settle. In her episode with Lisa she really unpacked what it meant for her to be single as her option and something with her power, watch the full conversation here: https://youtu.be/zgmQHz0OqCE SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to High Value Woman 0:24 | A High Value Woman Doesn’t Need A Man 5:59 | A High Value Woman Has Self-Esteem 15:33 | A High Value Woman Has a Growth Mindset 17:34 | A High Value Woman Has a Self-Care Routine 25:47 | A High Value Woman Has Standards 31:40 | A High Value Woman Has Ambitious Goals 34:36 | A High Value Woman Celebrates Her Achievements 37:08 | A High Value Woman Listens to Her Intuition QUOTES: “A high value woman knows that she’s got her own frikin’ back!” Lisa Bilyeu [0:36] “I’d finally learned to protect my space and my energy and my growth, and I wanted to know that whoever I was inviting into my space could continue to cultivate the garden of who I am…” Sarah Jakes Roberts [5:41] “Everyday I’m going to do something that becomes an incremental step towards building my self-esteem.” Lisa Bilyeu [6:50] “If you don't speak up in life, from the bedroom to the boardroom, you’re not going to get what you want out of life.” Elle Russ [12:35] “Being open and okay with vulnerability is actually confident as f*ck.” Elle Russ [14:18] “A growth mindset allows you to take negative feedback and see the positive in it.” Lisa Bilyeu [15:42] “A high value woman actually knows to stop sacrificing for everybody else” Lisa Bilyeu [18:46] “What I do need to carefully covet and protect is my time, cause I can’t get more of that…” Chalene Johnson [24:46] “I knew I was already bringing a lot to the table and I wanted someone who was going to add to the happiness I already had.”...

1011 mins

Tips to Get Your Partner Motivated in Life | Relationship Theory

Get my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://impacttheory.krtra.com/t/V9q7g18sY4a4 On Today's Episode: Does your partner have ambitious goals but lacks the motivation to act on making them happen? Does it pain you to see your partner holding themselves back from the life they dream about having? On this episode of Relationship Theory, Lisa and Tom Bilyeu sit down to discuss such matters and more as they explore how you can push your partner into a motivated state so they start accomplishing their goals and creating the life they want for themselves. They discuss how to motivate your partner, why rewarding your partner is powerful, why you should be able to have open communication, and why the problem might be that you have different work ethics. SHOW NOTES: Action | Lisa and Tom discuss motivating your partner to take action towards their goals. [0:05] Reward | Lisa and Tom discuss how you should reward your partner to motivate them. [6:07] Talk Through It | Lisa and Tom discuss why you should speak with an open heart. [8:43] Partnership | Lisa and Tom discuss how they each approach work differently. [11:49] QUOTES: “…always, always, always, whenever you can do it through reward, do it through reward. Because they feel like that wonderful-warm sensation about the person that’s rewarding them.” [1:55] “…and then sometimes you just have to trigger people’s emotions — because they don’t hear it until that point. But I’m telling you, if you lead with that, it will damage the relationship.” [3:28] FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW0

5924 mins

The TOP QUESTIONS A Narcissist Simply CAN’T ANSWER! (Spot The Narcissist) | Dr. Ramani

Get my FREE 4-Part Confidence Workshop: https://impacttheory.krtra.com/t/V9q7g18sY4a4 Get my book Radical Confidence NOW: https://impacttheory.krtra.com/t/jHWFRoZuL1Cp On Today's Episode: There are some statistics that report 1 in 4 women have experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner, while other stats report more than 40% of women in emotionally abusive relationships. When you think of dating and being in a relationship with a romantic partner, Dr. Ramani reminds us in this episode that safety should be a high priority and concern. Neglecting the importance of safety and disregarding red flags that she and Lisa discuss in this episode can easily lead to patterns and behaviors that are unwanted, unsafe, and painful to escape with time. Dr. Ramani Durvasula is a repeat guest and favorite on Women of Impact. She’s a clinical psychologist and expert in narcissistic traits and behaviors. This conversation is about breaking the silence and helping women to reclaim the power we’ve lost and handed over to the wrong people in our lives. “Evil enters like a needle and spreads like an oak tree” -Dr. Ramani Check out Dr. Ramani’s new podcast, Navigating Narcissism: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/navigating-narcissism-with-dr-ramani/id1629909313 Take a look at Dr. Ramani’s Monthly Healing Program: https://doctor-ramani.teachable.com/p/taking-yourself-back-healing-from-narcissistic-antagonistic-relationships SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Dr. Ramani 0:07 | Questions That Raise Red Flags 6:54 | Are They Really Interested? 10:02 | Know Your Personal Red Flags 16:16 | How Narcissists Test Easy Targets 19:28 | Narcissistic Love Is This… 28:14 | Narcissists Don’t Support Your Success 35:24 | A Relationship Based in Fear 39:30 | Being Crushed by Narcissists 45:25 | Losing “Friends” to Narcissistic Lies 52:38 | Recognize the Isolation Game 56:33 | How to End A Narcissistic Relationship 1:00:03 | Who Gets Sucked In By Narcissists? 1:03:44 | Narcissistic Family Systems 1:07:18 | Helping Someone in Narcissistic Relationship 1:16:17 | What Works For Your Dating Life? 1:23:07 | Stop Giving Your Power Away! QUOTES: “It’s almost less of what the narcissist is doing and more of the story we’re telling ourselves about what they are doing.” [0:42] “What narcissistic people are really skilled at is learning everything about you so they can outplay you.” [6:16] “For all the damn time people spend in gyms, I would love it if people would actually spend time strengthening their boundaries.” [9:24] “My red flags aren’ always someone else’s. Sure there’s the universal ones, but beyond that they tend to be really personal.” [13:02] “For a narcissistic person it’s a very shallow experience. It’s about validation, it’s about attention, it’s about admiration, it’s about short-term pleasure, […] that’s what they mean by love.” [19:48] “When we talk about love, we talk about romance, we talk about fun, we talk about sex, what we don’t talk enough abut is safety.” [24:35] “You’ve got to judge the relationship on those bad days, not the good days, and too many people judge narcissistic relationship on the good days.” [27:01] “I’d argue that fear is the heart of the narcissistic relationship, [...] you’re constantly afraid of...

2034 mins

How We Found Sexual Satisfaction with Different Sex Drives | Relationship Theory

On Today's Episode: Dealing with mismatched sex drives can be horrifying, frustrating and a host of other undesired emotions for both partners. How do you find compromise when one partner is in the mood every day, any time ready to go, and the other partner could check in once or twice a week and be perfectly satisfied? In this episode, Tom & Lisa break down advice, solutions, and examples from their own relationship for how to deal with mismatched libidos. They discuss everything from frequency, porn, and orgasms all the way to being absolutely transparent about just wanting to be desired. SHOW NOTES: Neurochemical Sex Drive | Understanding frequency urges are related to hormones [1:17] Solution | Dealing with high sex drive and what it means to accommodate a partner [2:53] Sexually Satisfied | Finding compromise to satisfy each other for mutual benefit [5:02] Orgasmic Pull | Considering what your partner wants and the bond of orgasm [8:03] Foreplay | Getting her in the mood begins outside of the bedroom [10:58] Porn | How viewing porn and received with resistance from some parters as bad [13:22] Okay To Ask | How Tom & Lisa have agreed it’s okay to ask and it’s okay to say no [16:29] Open Dialogue | When there is a reason for concern having open communication [19:00] Desirable | Real talk with Tom & Lisa about changing sex drives and being desirable [21:06] Men Vs. Women | Tom on the relation between feeling connected, sex, and erection [25:43] Checking In | Lisa’s advice for regular check-ins with each other about sex and more [27:35] QUOTES: “if you're in a committed loving relationship, and you're not thinking about what your partner wants, that is a Horsemen of the Apocalypse” Tom Bilyeu [7:35] “I don't want to do it if we can't get you interested in the idea.” Tom Bilyeu [11:12] “once you have to hide something, now you start to feel like it's taboo, and it's bad.” Lisa Bilyeu [15:31] “you shouldn't have sex if you can't talk about it.” Tom Bilyeu [17:42] “guys don't need to feel connected to have sex, guys need to have sex to feel loved. Women need to feel loved to have sex.” [25:48]

1922 mins

If A Man Is USING YOU, He Will Do These 7 Things! | Lisa Bilyeu

Get my book Radical Confidence NOW https://impacttheory.krtra.com/t/lky4upeE5tdT Get my FREE 4-part Confidence Course https://impacttheory.krtra.com/t/0YzOqTVMWyCp On Today's Episode: When you are being used in a relationship, you may notice something feels off, and you may even pinpoint the things he’s doing to trigger you, but the scary truth is that you also may not notice these things. In this episode, we’re talking about red flags you cannot ignore, why it’s important to make accurate assessments of yourself first, and all the ways you’re going to be able to take back your power and never blindly hand it over again. If you’re dating, in a relationship, or debating if it’s time to go or not, this episode is for you. No one wants to be used in a relationship or taken advantage of wasting time with the wrong person. The key takeaway in this video is that taking back your power comes down to knowing that your ability to assess yourself, your feelings and the situations, decide for yourself, and honor your boundaries are all part of your superpower and badassery! Lisa Bilyeu is a successful entrepreneur, former housewife, all around badass and the best-selling author of Radical Confidence. She’s about empowering women and sharing practical tips that allow you to get tactical with how you level up and channel your inner badass to become unstoppable! Today is the day to make sure you're never used by anyone again and the day you step up and be the hero of your own life. SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction Don’t Let Him Use You 0:06 | He Avoids Future Conversations 5:35 | Not Introduced to Friends & Family 8:45 | No Consideration for Your Feelings 13:20 | All He Does is Take! 15:51 | Threatening to End the Relationship 20:05 | Doesn’t Talk About His Feelings 24:02 | He Never Apologizes QUOTES: “There’s a big difference between actually putting someone to the test or putting yourself to the test.” [0:57] “In those moments of asking them the questions and being transparent you can get the truth out of them.” [7:49] “You just have to make a demand of yourself that you are so much better, you are worth so much frikin’ more than being with someone that doesn’t care about your feelings, [...] this is a non-negotiable!” [9:00] “If this is a partner that you want to try to build a relationship with, a long-term relationship with, you don’t just want to keep coming at them like they’ve done something wrong.” [12:20] “Maybe he is taking and taking and taking. The truth is you just need to get better at saying no.” [13:50] “They can only take what you’re willing to give them.” [15:23] “Someone using a fear tactic in your relationship is a big frikin’ red flag!” [16:00] “Don’t you dare give your power away when you see all these red flags. You have the ability, you have the strength, you have the frikin’ badassery to assess the red flag, [...] and you decide whether you’re going to accept it or not.” [19:42] “You never use their vulnerability as a weapon.” [23:10] “Their ego is so frikin’ important that they can’t bring themselves to say, I’m sorry…” [24:17]] Follow Lisa Bilyeu: Website: https://www.radicalconfidence.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisabilyeu Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabilyeu

6311 mins

DO THESE 5 Things When You Feel UNLOVABLE...

Get my book Radical Confidence NOW https://www.radicalconfidence.com/UDX497 Get my FREE 4-part Confidence Course https://www.radicalconfidence.com/cdg501?r_done=1 On Today's Episode: You can be in a room full of people and feel completely alone. You can also have hundreds of relationships in your life and more friendships than you can count and feel unlovable and unworthy of love. History of abuse, emotional trauma and attachment issues are just a few reasons we struggle with insecurities, low self-esteem and lack self-love. Serial toxic relationships, blaming everyone and feeling helpless aren’t healthy, and luckily they aren’t permanent feelings or states of existence. This episode is for you if you need a reminder that confidence is a journey, and that noticing your triggers can be a major step in the many small steps needed to make changes for a better life filled with self-love. Let’s ditch other people’s opinions and find a routine practice for daily confidence that will get you on the right path with wisdom from these incredible women. Dr. Emily Morse is the doctor of human sexuality. She has the longest running sex and relationshi podcast called Sex with Emily. Watch her full episode, How to Get Rid of Insecurities: https://youtu.be/M02jJC70onE Gabby Bernstein is a NY Times Best selling author and spiritual coach that identifies as a holistic spirit junkie. Watch this full Women of Impact episodeto hear Gabby on the Difference Between Healthy and Unhealthy Love: https://youtu.be/tPJw8EMFY3U Brittany Burgunder is a certified professional life coach and author of the book, Safety in Numbers: My Battle with Eating Disorders. She helps others with similar struggles to find their path to recovery. Watch her full episode on How to Heal, Validate Yourself & Be Good Enough for You: https://youtu.be/H1ZoDLRUBto Lisa Bilyeu is a successful entrepreneur, former housewife, all around badass and the best-sellling author of Radical Confidence. She’s about empowering women and sharing practical tips that allow you to get tactical with ways to level up and channel your inner badass! SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Feeling Unlovable 0:37 | Gain Confidence in Your Mind & Body 24:08 | Get Rid of Shame and Guilt 47:11 | Forget Opinions & Focus On This 1:02:25 | Find Your Voice 1:25:26 | Fix Insecurity & Jealousy QUOTES: “We’re not going to pick always the best partners if we’re coming from desperation, or coming from a place of lack, or coming from a place of deep insecurity…” Dr. Emily Morse [1:49] “Confidence is not a destination. Confidence is a journey, and it is a lifetime journey.” Dr. Emily Morse [15:06] “If you don’t show up for what’s up it’s going to keep showing up.” Gabby Bernstein [26:00] “The only way I was able to uplevel in these moments of crisis was I was so devoted to feeling free, to being free in my energy system…” Gabby Bernstein [37:22] “The moment that you acknowledge your suffering, you open an invisible door to receive guidance.” Gabby Bernstein [40:22] “Whether we like it or not, sometimes, especially when people have insecurities, like really deep insecurities, they won’t be able to see past how that is a reflection of them.” Lisa Bilyeu [48:51] “If you want to show up as a routine, you have to pay attention to these tiny little things that we do on a daily basis.” Lisa Bilyeu [59:11] “I had to rearrange my thinking...

1487 mins

How to Know if You're Ready For a Relationship | Relationship Theory

Get my book Radical Confidence NOW https://www.radicalconfidence.com/UDX497 Get my FREE 4-part Confidence Course https://www.radicalconfidence.com/cdg501?r_done=1 On Today's Episode: How do you know if you’re ready for your next relationship? Perhaps your past has left you in fear and apprehensive about falling in love again? On this episode of Relationship Theory, Tom and Lisa Bilyeu sit down to discuss such questions and more as they explore the process of entering a new relationship, falling in love again, and how to learn from your past relationships to strengthen your next one. They discuss how love should drive your decision, how to address concerns going into your next relationship, how to heal from heartbreak, and how to own up to your past mistakes so that your next relationship isn’t riddled with them. SHOW NOTES: Waiting for Them | Lisa and Tom address chasing a love interest that’s dragging their feet. [0:24] Feelings | Tom and Lisa discuss how love, not apprehension, should drive a relationship. [2:53] Concerns | Lisa shares overcoming feelings of concern she had early in their relationship. [5:08] Forward | Lisa and Tom share how to move on from the pain of past-toxic relationships. [6:23] Heartbreak | Lisa and Tom discuss recovering from the trauma of heartbreak. [11:58] Fear | Lisa and Tom discuss their fears surrounding their relationship and life in general. [17:08] All In | Lisa and Tom discuss their journey of going ‘all in’ with their relationship. [18:54] Own It | Tom and Lisa reveal why you need to take full ownership of your mistakes. [20:14] QUOTES: “When you feel about somebody in such a strong way that you think no one has ever felt about someone the way that I feel about this person, that’s when you know it’s love.” [3:36] “…you can either let things be scars or you can just really heal them and let go.” [7:53] “The beauty of love is to know, “I can always be hurt.”” [14:05] FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW0

3159 mins

The PSYCHOLOGICAL TRICKS to WIN Any Argument & Negotiate Like A Pro | Linda Babcock

Get my book Radical Confidence NOW https://www.radicalconfidence.com/UDX497 Get my FREE 4-part Confidence Course https://www.radicalconfidence.com/cdg501?r_done=1 Listen NOW to the WOI Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/women-of-impact/id1435217865 On Today's Episode: What if the gap in equal pay for men and women is partly our own fault? What if in the spirit of Extreme Ownership and Self-Empowerment we saw part of the gap that exists as a result of us not being comfortable asking for more money? When we never ask or have the discussion about our initial salary, over an entire career we can fall short over $1 million in wages. Not negotiating your salary literally costs a fortune! Linda Babcock has a PhD in Economics, is a James M. Walton Professor of Economics, and is an expert on gender equity that researches equal pay and opportunity for women and girls to harness the power of negotiation. In this episode, Linda is sharing the blueprint we all need as women to become better negotiators. If you didn’t negotiate your last salary, if you’ve been avoiding making certain requests with your boss because it’s uncomfortable or you’re afraid of the pushback and possible negative reaction of asking for what you want, then THIS EPISODE IS A MUST FOR YOU! It’s easy to celebrate other people, and advocate why they are deserving of that promotion and salary increase, but it’s close to impossible when it comes to doing the same for ourselves. So, Linda is making this very practical and giving you the what, the why, and the how of getting what you want and negotiating like a pro. Here’s a hint, it starts with your mindset! Negotiation is a dialogue and a problem solving activity. The sooner you learn that questioning is a powerful strategy for negotiating and change your focus to having a discussion, and problem solving you’ll be way more comfortable and have much more success. Check out Linda Babcock’s books to take your negotiation skills to the next level. The No Club: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09JPHNHGJ/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vapi_tkin_p1_i0 Women Don’t Ask: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08CR5GGZL/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vapi_tkin_p1_i2 SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Linda Babcock 0:22 | Why Women Don’t Negotiate 7:13 | Rethink Negotiation vs. Asking 14:07 | Why Negotiation Has High Costs 18:17 | Blueprint for Saying ‘NO’ 28:32 | Activate Negotiation Super Power 35:25 | Non-Negotiables & Being Told ‘NO’ 39:21 | Negotiating Personal Relationships 45:33 | Know Your Triggers Before Time QUOTES: “That is something that society tolerates from women is that women are allowed to be assertive on behalf of other people.” [4:33] “If you think about negotiation as a conflict, as a battle, as a war, as like threats and as aggressive behavior is what will work, then you’re going to be in big trouble.” [7:51] “The best way to think about negotiation is a cooperative problem solving activity.” [8:21] “Women are asked to do things more than men because we know they’re going to say yes.” [19:38] “If this ask was for today, would I feel just as excited about doing it, and the answer’s probably no.” [24:56] “You have to envision you sitting side by side trying to solve a problem rather than across a table [31:01] “A ‘no’ is not actually...

967 mins

Why Your Constant Need for Validation Will End Your Relationship | Relationship Theory

Are you struggling with an inner negative voice that tells you, “You’re not good enough,” and makes you feel insecure around your partner? It’s time, here and now, for you to shake off and silence that destructive way of thinking and step into a mindset of growth and positivity so that your relationship thrives in the long-term. On this episode of Relationship Theory, Lisa and Tom Bilyeu sit down to discuss such matters and more as they explore how you can get out of your own head, shake off and silence your inner negative voice, and adopt a growth mindset within your relationship. They discuss why its critical you break any patterns of negative thinking, the importance of being real and openly honest with your partner, how to allow your partner to challenge you in healthy ways, the power of adopting a student mentality, and why loving the process is a non-negotiable when pursuing your passions. SHOW NOTES: Breaking Patterns | Lisa and Tom discuss how to silence your inner negative voice. [0:34] Being Real | Lisa and Tom discuss why you need to encourage honesty. [3:42] Make Each Other Better | Lisa shares her story of overcoming feelings of inferiority. [4:53] Student Mentality | Tom and Lisa discuss how you can learn from your partner. [8:19] Love the Process | Tom and Lisa shares why you need to absolutely love the process. [9:24] QUOTES: “There’s nothing, nothing, worse in the long run than someone who is emotionally needy all the time. We all just have to step up, we all have to learn to love ourselves and be proud of ourselves. We cannot turn for external validation for that. It’s not a good look…” [2:40] “If you don’t love the process in and of itself, don’t do it, don’t go down the road…” [11:31] FOLLOW TOM: Instagram: http://bit.ly/2s9lU90 YouTube: http://bit.ly/2KWanAC Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2xEloFL FOLLOW LISA: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TIsoKh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2IAbTcH Podcast: https://spoti.fi/2IEajGW0

5416 mins

The INSANE FASTING Benefits For Women & Why They Need To Do It DIFFERENTLY | Dr. Amy Shah

How many times have you come across influencers and ads on social media promoting intermittent fasting for weight loss, increasing energy and feeling great? The issue for us as women is that we get half the story, none of the results we’re really after and rarely does it turn into anything we can sustain over time. You’re left feeling frustrated, anxious, still overweight and bloated, and more like your energy has taken a nosedive. The Fasting MD is on set this time with Lisa, Dr. Amy Shah, and the way she simplifies fasting for women that works in alignment with our cravings, our hormones and monthly cycles is seriously a Game Changer! Dr. Amy Shah is a double-board certified medical doctor specializing in food allergies, hormones and gut health. Her book, I’m So Effing Tired, is more like a groundbreaking blueprint for women to take control of their health like never before. In this episode Dr. Shah is laying out the foundational things we need to understand as women about our menstrual cycles and how to fast effectively to maximize your energy levels, your quality of sleep, and your hormones. Today is about how we stop fighting our biology, give ourselves grace, and learn to customize your approach to fasting, and why you’ll want to start fasting, like today (or at least tomorrow). Key Pointers from Dr. Shah: 3-5 days Before Your Cycle: Avoid fasting, exercise, and big decisions - Eat high fiber, low glycemic foods. Focus on self care. Days 1-3 of your period - hormones are resetting, pay attention to how you are feeling. Day 14 of Your Monthly Cycle: Testosterone is spiking. Time to go harder on workout and make big confident bold moves during this time. How to Check-In with Yourself: How is your energy level? How is your sleep? How are your cravings? How are your hormones? Check out Dr. Amy Shah’s book, I’m So Effing Tired: https://www.amazon.com/Im-So-Effing-Tired-Burnout/dp/0358446422 SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Dr. Amy Shah 0:37 | Boosts How You Feel Every Day 5:19 | Fasting In Flow With Your Cycle 11:55 | How Fasting Improves Gut Health 17:28 | The Power of Circadian Fasting 22:56 | Live Healthier Without Sanitizing 25:35 | Relationships & Your Gut Health 34:05 | Sleep, Hormones, & Feeling Younger 51:42 | How Fasting Reduces Inflammation 58:25 | Stress-Eating “Comfort Foods” 1:06:15 | Customize Intermittent Fasting 1:16:00 | How to Eat For Your Cycle QUOTES: “Just like a nature walk is so good for you as a form of exercise [...] Circadian fasting, looking at time of day, and eating with the rhythm of the earth and with yourself is equivalent to a nature walk, everyone will benefit…” [1:27] “You’re feeling how the bacteria in your gut are feeling and what they walkie talkie to your brain.” [3:33] “Learn your cycle, it’s a vital sign.” [6:04] “Your confidence right now, your anxiety level, your happiness is coming from your gut…” [12:49] “Think about how biologically to support yourself, [17:05] “The circadian rhythms are everything, 80% of our body’s functions depend on circadian rhythms.” [19:23] “Your immune system needs to see other people, other bacteria, other illnesses. It needs that stimulation to be able to be as healthy as it can be.” [24:13] “Start to eat and live with your circadian rhythm, improve your diet quality, [...] you can feel twenty years younger.” [45:23] “Inflammation is total body health, and that’s where we’re going wrong in this world. We are eating foods that are so inflammatory, they are signals in our body that there is a problem.” [52:52] “We’re eating sugar, emulsifiers, toxic chemicals...