On Today's Episode: How do you know if he's really interested or just obsessed with you? In reality, it's hard to decipher what's fact and what's myth when it comes to knowing what men want. Him chasing you and giving you lots of time and attention may not be reliable in determining his real intentions for you. His lack of time and communication doesn't necessarily indicate that he's playing games or not interested either. Stephan (Labossiere) Speaks is a relationship coach dedicated to helping men and women experience happier and more fulfilling relationships. In today's episode, you're going to see that much of the problems we need to address are internal. Ladies, it's time to reconnect with your greatest source of power, that female intuition, and slow down long enough to be honest with yourself. Having the best relationship of your life is possible, but it's going to take you asking the hard questions and answering them honestly. Why are you really here in this current relationship? Why are you holding onto a relationship with the wrong person? What are you afraid of, really? It's time to get some straightforward advice from the relationship expert himself, so you can be strong and have your own back in every relationship. SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Stephan Speaks 0:13 | Don't Fall for the Chase 12:19 | How to Spot Real Connection 26:30 | Do This On Your Next Date 42:54 | Connection, Compatibility & Chemistry 58:14 | Shamed Into Bad Relationships 1:04:02 | Don't Stay Out of Fear 1:13:10 | Why Sex Too Soon QUOTES: "Him chasing you is not always the greatest indicator that he's serious about you, or that he has genuine intention." [1:08] "There's this idea that men don't have feelings or that men are not being heartbroken by women out there." [8:06] "I do believe the strength of the man is the logical mind, and the strength of the woman is the intuition mind." [15:10] "If you have to cultivate it that means you're just growing attached to this individual that's not a connection." [20:49] "It can't be not true love on my end, but true love on your end." [22:07] "Stop doing what you think will work and do what works for you." [31:22] "The goal should be not trying to fit into other people's lives, but seeing who we fit together with." [34:22] "Best foot forward should not be how do I win the date over. Best foot forward should be how do I really show who I am to see if they really connect with me." [35:45] "The key to great long lasting sex is connection." [55:54] "I believe a lot of people become narcissists in their relationship, they were not narcissists in the beginning." [56:46] "Some of you are holding on because you're afraid to be alone, not because you love them." [58:14] "Are you willing to put in the work to receive what you want out of life?" [1:02:12] "One of the biggest mistakes a man or a woman can make is to let someone think that no matter what they do you will stay." [1:07:02] "When a man really likes a woman, he's more concerned about how she perceives his pursuit of it [sex], so he's going to be more careful, he's going to be more willing to be patient, [...] the last thing he wants to do is to make you think that's all he's here for…" [1:16:33] "Don't have sex on the first date because you need time to evaluate what you're dealing with, and doing...

