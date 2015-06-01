BrianHonigman.com

Signing out of account, Standby...
How to Overcome the 'One-Size-Fits-All' Marketing Trap
Any approach claiming to be for everyone is either broadly general to the point of obviousness, or will lack even close to the necessary nuance needed to adequately provide direction.
6 Predictions for Content Marketing in 2016
From Google+ not surviving to Facebook playing a bigger role in the elections, here are some predictions for next year.
How to Create Visual Content That Resonates With Your Audience
The most important part of crafting a visual identity is consistency.
How to Decide on the Right Format of Content for Your Marketing Efforts
Both longform and shortform content are equally valuable. The utility of either is maximized when you know where, when and how to use each.
How to Make Both Spontaneity and Planned Posts Work on Social Media
Social-media marketing is a tough discipline to master, because it makes two demands of marketers that seem to contradict each other.
Why Publishing Is the Fifth "P" of Marketing
For a long time these four P's --product, pricing, placement and promotion -- were sufficient to explain the entirety of what marketers did, but marketing has changed a lot in recent years and suddenly these four categories don't tell the whole story.
Why Sharing Can Power the Future of Marketing
As sharing continues to play a bigger role in the way marketers interact with stakeholders across channels, understanding new ways to make your content and organization more human will become increasingly important.
How You Can Generate Results From Promoted Pins on Pinterest
Pinterest's devoted users and ability to manufacture intent have made it a great way to drive valuable traffic to your site.
How to Use Content Marketing to Build a Brand with Purpose
In much the same way that purpose driven organizations can shift nimbly between various products and processes, purpose-driven content efforts can embrace a varied and complicated set of strategies and still remain cogent.
How Much Should Your Content Marketing Really Cost?
Here is how to identify the content needs of your business and about the pros, cons and costs associated with multiple content-marketing solutions to better inform your budgeting decisions.
Measuring the Impact of Your Content Marketing
Here is how to create and measure content marketing goals that are focused on producing ROI while also aligning with your target audience, business offerings and budget limitation
Earning the Right to Promote Using Content Marketing
Simply blasting out promotional messaging will not drive sales, rather it will alienate your customers and waste your valuable time, effort and resources.
A Simple Guide to Using Multiple Blogging Platforms in Your Content Strategy
Here is how you can grow and scale your audience on alternative blogging platforms while still maintaining a robust and healthy central blog of your own.
5 YouTube Marketing Lessons From Unlikely Sources
The thing about understanding digital marketing is that once you learn the fundamentals you start to see them come in to play everywhere online.
When It Comes to Content Marketing, You Should Absolutely Double Down on Facebook
The big blue social network is the key marketing platform for the foreseeable future.