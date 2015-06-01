BrianHonigman.com

Supercharging Creativity

How to Overcome the 'One-Size-Fits-All' Marketing Trap

Any approach claiming to be for everyone is either broadly general to the point of obviousness, or will lack even close to the necessary nuance needed to adequately provide direction.

Content Marketing

6 Predictions for Content Marketing in 2016

From Google+ not surviving to Facebook playing a bigger role in the elections, here are some predictions for next year.

Visual Content

How to Create Visual Content That Resonates With Your Audience

The most important part of crafting a visual identity is consistency.

Content Strategy

How to Decide on the Right Format of Content for Your Marketing Efforts

Both longform and shortform content are equally valuable. The utility of either is maximized when you know where, when and how to use each.

Social Media

How to Make Both Spontaneity and Planned Posts Work on Social Media

Social-media marketing is a tough discipline to master, because it makes two demands of marketers that seem to contradict each other.

Supercharging Creativity

Why Publishing Is the Fifth "P" of Marketing

For a long time these four P's --product, pricing, placement and promotion -- were sufficient to explain the entirety of what marketers did, but marketing has changed a lot in recent years and suddenly these four categories don't tell the whole story.

Supercharging Creativity

Why Sharing Can Power the Future of Marketing

As sharing continues to play a bigger role in the way marketers interact with stakeholders across channels, understanding new ways to make your content and organization more human will become increasingly important.

Pinterest

How You Can Generate Results From Promoted Pins on Pinterest

Pinterest's devoted users and ability to manufacture intent have made it a great way to drive valuable traffic to your site.

Content Marketing

How to Use Content Marketing to Build a Brand with Purpose

In much the same way that purpose driven organizations can shift nimbly between various products and processes, purpose-driven content efforts can embrace a varied and complicated set of strategies and still remain cogent.

Content Marketing

How Much Should Your Content Marketing Really Cost?

Here is how to identify the content needs of your business and about the pros, cons and costs associated with multiple content-marketing solutions to better inform your budgeting decisions.

Content Marketing

Measuring the Impact of Your Content Marketing

Here is how to create and measure content marketing goals that are focused on producing ROI while also aligning with your target audience, business offerings and budget limitation

Content Marketing

Earning the Right to Promote Using Content Marketing

Simply blasting out promotional messaging will not drive sales, rather it will alienate your customers and waste your valuable time, effort and resources.

Content Marketing

A Simple Guide to Using Multiple Blogging Platforms in Your Content Strategy

Here is how you can grow and scale your audience on alternative blogging platforms while still maintaining a robust and healthy central blog of your own.

YouTube

5 YouTube Marketing Lessons From Unlikely Sources

The thing about understanding digital marketing is that once you learn the fundamentals you start to see them come in to play everywhere online.

Supercharging Creativity

When It Comes to Content Marketing, You Should Absolutely Double Down on Facebook

The big blue social network is the key marketing platform for the foreseeable future.

