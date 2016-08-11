CNBC

Valentine's Day

What the Average American Spends on Valentine's Day

From roses and jewelry to dinner and champagne, Feb. 14 can be a costly affair.

Richard Branson

Richard Branson: 'I Don't Believe That Retirement Should Be the Goal'

The self-made billionaire could retire at the drop of a dime -- but retirement is the last thing on the 66-year-old's mind.

Alphabet

Alphabet's Nest Said to Face Restructuring Months After Co-Founder's Departure

Tony Fadell left Nest earlier this summer, the latest in a stream of workers to reportedly leave the company.

Robots

Lowe's Introduces LoweBot, a New Autonomous In-Store Robot

The LoweBot speaks multiple languages, and will be deployed to 11 stores to help guide home improvers to find items in store.

Millionaires

How This Janitor Secretly Amassed an $8 Million Fortune

You don't need to earn a massive paycheck to become a millionaire.

Tim Cook

Tim Cook Attacks EU's Tax Bill in a Scathing Letter

The head of tech giant Apple has hit back at the European Commission's ruling about its tax operations in Ireland.

Cities

10 Overlooked Cities Where Business Opportunities are Rising

Launching a new business? Check out these up-and-coming cities.

Tim Ferriss

Being Perpetually Busy Is a Kind of Laziness, Tim Ferriss Says

Ask yourself: Is what you're doing really what you want to and should be doing?

Entrepreneurs

Mom's Constipation Turns Into $30 Million Cult Juggernaut

The Squatty Potty, a simple white plastic footstool that tucks under your toilet, has made one Utah family multimillionaires.

Success

Tim Ferriss: Successful People Aren't Different -- You're Just Making Excuses

The world's most successful people may seem superhuman, but to think that they are fundamentally different from you is dead wrong, Ferriss says.

Ford

Ford Doubling Silicon Valley Workforce in Push Toward Self-Driving Cars

The Michigan-based automaker announced plans to accelerate its development of self-driving cars, as it races to keep up with its traditional competitors and technology companies alike.

Money Management

How One Couple Saved $1 Million in 4 Years to Retire by Age 43

Inspired by the idea of retiring early, the husband-wife duo with two kids vowed to build a portfolio of $1 million and no debt by February 2017.

SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches Satellite, Lands Rocket Back on Drone Ship in Ocean

It's the fourth time a SpaceX rocket has landed on the drone ship, which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, and the sixth time one of the company's space vehicles has landed back on Earth.

U.S. Presidents

Top 10 Richest U.S. Presidents

To see how it stacks up with past presidents, here are the top 10 richest presidents in U.S. history, as estimated by 24/7 Wall St.

Productivity

For a Workplace Productivity Boost, Ban These 10 Websites

Here's a list of ten websites that may be distracting your employees.

