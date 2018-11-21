Signing out of account, Standby...
Ellevate
Follow Ellevate on Social
Latest
How to Use Roadblocks as a Jumping-Off Point to Learn and Grow
If you're having trouble dealing with roadblocks in your corner of the business world, try some techniques to soothe the initial sting and potentially turn these setbacks into opportunities.
5 Ways to Build Courage and Competence for Difficult Conversations
Being courageous isn't enough. You have to be competent, as well.
3 Tactics to Rebrand Yourself and Be Seen Differently
Individuals (and companies) are more complicated than a single tag line or campaign, and sometimes you want to be known for something else.
Master These 15 Habits to Be Taken More Seriously at Work
Establishing your credibility takes time and effort. Here are 15 habits to master so your company and your colleagues will take you more seriously.
Why Equity Matters
Equity is fair treatment; equality is equal treatment. You need equitable measures first to close that gap and get everyone to a level playing field.
CEOs and the Importance of Talking About Gender Equity
Here is a starter list for CEOs to discuss (or employees to ask).
Dealing With 7 Common Workplace Stressors
Workplace stress can impact your mental and physical health. Here are some tips on how to handle it.
Progress for Women in the Workplace Has Been Poor
A new study finds women are less likely to be hired into manager-level jobs and are far less likely to be promoted into them.
The 2 Most Important Skills for Long-Term Success
Whatever your age, the big concern you need to focus on is the changing nature of work.
How to Motivate Leaders to Champion Gender Equity
While the business case has been well-established, that in and of itself it will not solve the problem.
5 Tips to Improve Focus and Get Things Done
It is possible to manage distractions to ensure our attention is placed on the right things at the right time so that we are effective and productive.
How to Deal With Jerks at Work Without Becoming One
Dealing with a jerk at work can be particularly challenging and triggering for strong, assertive women.
8 Things You Can Do When You Have a Toxic Boss
The worst managers of all are the ones who create a toxic work environment.
Men: Be the Hero
It's about finding better ways to work together.
A 4-Step Guide to Overcoming Obstacles
While we don't get to choose our 'hand' in life, we do get to decide how we play the cards we are dealt.