Fortune Magazine

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks Is Going to Teach a Class at Stanford Business School

The supermodel is taking her instructional tough talk from the runway to the classroom.

Mark Zuckerberg

5 Things We Learned From This Mark Zuckerberg Interview

The Facebook CEO's lesson and advice to entrepreneurs: 'The most important thing that entrepreneurs should do is pick something they care about, work on it, but don't actually commit to turning it into a company until it actually works.'

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Artificial Intelligence Project Just Got a Free Supercomputer

An Elon Musk-backed artificial intelligence research group just got a brand new toy from chip maker Nvidia.

Investments

What Apple's Investment in Chinese Car Hailing Giant Didi Really Means

It's all about selling services in China (and taking on Uber in the process).

Food Industry

U.S. Poultry Workers Say They Are Routinely Denied Breaks

Some workers need to wear diapers, according to a report.

Theranos

The Resignation of Theranos's COO Is a Major Bid for Atonement

Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani has long been a key figure at the company and one of the closest confidants of the company's founder and CEO, Elizabeth Holmes.

Instagram

Your Instagram App Now Looks a Lot Different

The photo-sharing app updated its logo and interface design.

Business Advice

Brutally Honest Business Advice From Matthew McConaughey's Self-Made Millionaire Brother

Mike 'Rooster' McConaughey is also a judge on the TV show, West Texas Investors Club.

Staples

How Staples Plans to Come Back After U.S. Killed Office Depot Merger

The office supplies giant is going after smaller companies.

Budweiser

Budweiser's Patriotic Packaging Reaches a Whole New Level

This summer Budweiser is debuting a new seasonal packaging that screams 'Merica. Literally.

CEOs

How a CEO Found His Way Forward After Employing a Serial Killer

The so-called 'Angel of Death' worked under Dennis C. Miller for years.

Amazon

Amazon Sets the Table for Its Own Meal Kit Delivery Service

The company is hoping to elbow out upstarts such as Blue Apron.

