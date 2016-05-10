Fortune Magazine

Signing out of account, Standby...
Tyra Banks Is Going to Teach a Class at Stanford Business School
The supermodel is taking her instructional tough talk from the runway to the classroom.
5 Things We Learned From This Mark Zuckerberg Interview
The Facebook CEO's lesson and advice to entrepreneurs: 'The most important thing that entrepreneurs should do is pick something they care about, work on it, but don't actually commit to turning it into a company until it actually works.'
Elon Musk's Artificial Intelligence Project Just Got a Free Supercomputer
An Elon Musk-backed artificial intelligence research group just got a brand new toy from chip maker Nvidia.
How a Little Lipstick Could Add Thousands to Your Paycheck
Going makeup-free could cost you.
The Open-Office Concept Is Dead
Meet its replacement.
What Apple's Investment in Chinese Car Hailing Giant Didi Really Means
It's all about selling services in China (and taking on Uber in the process).
U.S. Poultry Workers Say They Are Routinely Denied Breaks
Some workers need to wear diapers, according to a report.
The Resignation of Theranos's COO Is a Major Bid for Atonement
Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani has long been a key figure at the company and one of the closest confidants of the company's founder and CEO, Elizabeth Holmes.
Your Instagram App Now Looks a Lot Different
The photo-sharing app updated its logo and interface design.
Brutally Honest Business Advice From Matthew McConaughey's Self-Made Millionaire Brother
Mike 'Rooster' McConaughey is also a judge on the TV show, West Texas Investors Club.
How Staples Plans to Come Back After U.S. Killed Office Depot Merger
The office supplies giant is going after smaller companies.
Analysis of Burger Market Finds Unwanted Ingredients: Rat and Human DNA
Watch out for veggie burgers.
Budweiser's Patriotic Packaging Reaches a Whole New Level
This summer Budweiser is debuting a new seasonal packaging that screams 'Merica. Literally.
How a CEO Found His Way Forward After Employing a Serial Killer
The so-called 'Angel of Death' worked under Dennis C. Miller for years.
Amazon Sets the Table for Its Own Meal Kit Delivery Service
The company is hoping to elbow out upstarts such as Blue Apron.