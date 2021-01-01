FOX BUSINESS

Holidays

Entrepreneurs Are Giving More Bonuses, Holiday Parties

Main Street is getting into the holiday spirit this year, according to a recent survey.

Travel

It May Cost Less to Fill Up Over the Holidays, But Don't Expect Discounts on Other Travel

Holiday travel spending is expected to soar to $83 billion this year.

IPOs

Entrepreneurs Pump Brakes on IPOs Amid Investor Uncertainty

Volatile market conditions have investors thinking twice, and companies pushing back their plans to go public.

Virtual Reality

Beyond Gaming: Oculus Rift Founder's Predictions for Virtual Reality's Future

The budding technology can have applications for business meetings, medicine, education and more.

Success Stories

How Sara Blakely Built a Billion-Dollar Business From Scratch

She built the Spanx brand starting out with just $5,000 in savings and no experience in retail or manufacturing.

Drones

Major Financial Services Company Considers Using Drones in Inventive Way

It's all about getting the job done faster and more efficiently, if the FAA grants approval, that is.

Expansion Opportunities

Shyp Co-Founder: 5 Lessons on Expanding to a New City

Going bicoastal after just six months of business is a big decision. Here are a few important things to keep in mind if making a similar move with your own company.

Tax Tips

How to Select a Tax Professional for Your Small Business

If you're an entrepreneur, it's critical to find a tax preparer who understands the tax implications of owning a small business as well as your particular needs in order to establish a beneficial relationship.

Disruption

Startups Are Giving the Bedroom a Makeover

With traditional retailers merging and ecommerce startups growing quickly, this particular industry isn't getting much sleep these days.

Trends

Flush With Cash, Tech Employees Are Investing in Nightlife

While many young techies are spending their money on nightlife, others are taking it a step further, by buying their own stake in restaurants and bars.

Financing

Investors Are Hungry for Food Startups

Traditionally a field dominated by technology and biotechnology, venture investors have developed an appetite for food.

Tax Tips

5 Tax Planning Tips for Your Small Business

We're more than half way through 2014: Where does your business stand in terms of taxes?

Work From Home

How to Stay Productive Working From Home

Distractions are plentiful when you are home, and often it's only the most disciplined who can remain productive and efficient.

Food Businesses

Grocery-Delivery Startups Are Eating Up New Markets

Are groceries among the last untapped e-commerce opportunities? At least two startup companies think so.

Daily Deal Sites

Pat Sajak Taking on Groupon With Daily Deals Franchise

The longtime 'Wheel of Fortune' host has big plans for his hyperlocal company.

