Going Public

Going Public® is a groundbreaking series that follows the stories of founders on their capital-raising journey, and for the first time ever, viewers around the world can Click-to-Invest while they watch. 

Customers and fans can now gain ownership in featured companies' public offerings while the series unfolds.

The 10 episode series begins streaming every week on Entrepreneur.com premiering January 2022!

THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.

Follow Going Public on Social

Latest

Future of Entrepreneurship

Why Are So Few VCs Investing in BIPOC Companies?

Venture capital is no different than most endeavors: it lacks diversity. 

going public

Fewer Than 30 Women Founders Have Ever Taken a Company Public

In 2021, Business Insider reported that "around 20" is a more likely accurate number.

Defining Moments

Turning Customer Obsession into Investor Connection

On this episode of 'Going Public': PROVEN learns about scaling from Jaime Schmidt; Hammitt and TREBEL's path to the public markets leads them through Mexico City; and NGT Academy tries to land a billionaire.

Supercharging Creativity

The Thing About Branding That Successful Companies Understand

On this week's episode of 'Going PublicⓇ,' mentor Jeff Hoffman provides a masterclass in branding and scaling a company.

going public

What Does It Take to Convince a Billionaire to Invest?

With their public offerings open, it's time to meet "The King." TREBEL tries to land a billionaire investor while Hammitt's founder channels his inner James Bond. Finally, mentor Jeff Hoffman joins Going Public® to provide a masterclass in branding and scalability as our founders continue their public offering journeys.

going public

Watch Episode 2 of Interactive Series 'Going Public' Today

Meet two new startups trying to impress viewers and raise funds.

Future of Entrepreneurship

Going Public Series Premiere, Watch and Click-to-Invest Now on Entrepreneur.com

Get ready to watch the first of its kind show where viewers can invest in featured deals while they watch

going public

Lauren Simmons Breaks Retail-Investing Barriers in New Click-to-Invest Series Premiering January 18

The history-making trader hosts new TV series that helps companies raise capital from retail investors through Reg. A+ offerings.

Future of Entrepreneurship

The Rise of Retail Investors as the New Powerhouse Traders

Learn more about this game-changing wave of nontraditional household traders.

going public

Are You an Investor? Get Ready for the 'Going Public' Series.

A groundbreaking interactive series featuring companies that are letting viewers Click-to-Invest while they watch.

