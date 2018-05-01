Signing out of account, Standby...
Hire by Google
Hire is a recruiting app from Google that enables businesses using G Suite to recruit the best candidates faster. Hire helps users post jobs, identify and review candidates, as well as easily manage every step the interview process– using the familiar Google solutions such as Google Search, Gmail, Calendar, Docs, Sheets and Hangouts.
Latest
This Simple Tool Makes Hiring Faster and Stress Free
Keep track of potential hires and streamline the interview and vetting process with this time-saving tool.
This Is the Most Underutilized Asset in Recruiting
A recruiting leader at Google discusses what he thinks is the most underutilized asset in recruiting--and why you should be using it.