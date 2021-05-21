HomeVestors of America Inc.

Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Ken D'Angelo founded HomeVestors of America and began franchising in 1996. Based in Dallas, the company buys houses in need of repairs or updates, then repairs and sells them or holds them for rental properties. Some homeowners will sell their houses to a HomeVestors franchisee because they need quick cash offers and to close quickly, and they can sell their houses without any repair or updating expenses.