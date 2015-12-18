JamesClear.com

Success

The Shadow Side of Greatness

Many of the qualities that make people great have shadow sides as well.

Ideas

How Innovative Ideas Arise

You don't need to be original to come up with a great idea.

Creativity

5 Steps to Unleash Your Creativity

Nearly all great ideas follow a similar creative process.

Tips

The Scientific Argument for Mastering One Thing at a Time

The way to master more things in the long-run is to simply focus on one thing right now.

Business Model

How to Make Decisions in an Imperfect World

Even the best models of the world are imperfect.

Environment

Motivation is Overvalued. Environment Often Matters More.

Winners often win because their environment makes winning easier.

Motivation

The Goldilocks Rule: How to Stay Motivated in Life and Business

Why do we stay motivated to reach some goals, but not others?

Work-Life Balance

The Downside of Work-Life Balance

One way to think about work-life balance issues is with a concept known as The Four Burners Theory.

Failure

The 3 Stages of Failure in Life and Work

One of the hardest things in life is to know when to keep going and when to move on.

Anxiety

The Evolution of Anxiety: Why We Worry and What to Do About It

Worry is a problem for humans, but not animals. Read on to find out why.

Habits

Lessons From Sun Tzu: How to Use Military Strategy to Build Better Habits

The teachings of Sun Tzu extend far beyond the field of battle. His approaches can be applied to everything from business growth and goal setting to weight loss and habit formation.

Defining Moments

Determining How Much Your Time Is Really Worth

Not all uses of time are equal and this simple truth can make a big difference in life.

Feedback

How to Master the Invisible Hand That Shapes Our Lives

Feedback loops are always running in the background of our lives, but they influence our bodies and minds in profound ways.

