Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for strengthening the state’s business environment and creating a more vibrant Louisiana economy. 

Latest

In Louisiana, This Company Pioneered an Innovative Manufacturing Process

A look at CAP Technologies and how it brings green innovation to metals manufacturing.

This Group Helps Local Startups Achieve Sustainable Growth

It's LED's mission to make its state a place for growing businesses to come and to thrive.

How Louisiana Is Fueling the Workforce Pipeline of the Future

If access to highly skilled employees is critical to your business then Louisiana is the perfect place to grow.

