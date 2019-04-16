Signing out of account, Standby...
Magisto
Magisto is an A.I.-powered video creation and marketing platform, used by over 80k businesses and 100M people, to simply and intuitively create effective branded video content in minutes. Designed by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, Magisto products use A.I. to streamline video creation and optimize content to support growth through social media marketing. Magisto also partners with leading MarTech and e-commerce platforms and marketplaces looking to benefit from the videofication of content on their sites. Magisto is available for iOS, Android, the Web and through an API. For more information, visit magisto.com, or find us @magisto.
