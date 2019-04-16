Magisto

Magisto is an A.I.-powered video creation and marketing platform, used by over 80k businesses and 100M people, to simply and intuitively create effective branded video content in minutes. Designed by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, Magisto products use A.I. to streamline video creation and optimize content to support growth through social media marketing. Magisto also partners with leading MarTech and e-commerce platforms and marketplaces looking to benefit from the videofication of content on their sites. Magisto is available for iOS, Android, the Web and through an API. For more information, visit magisto.com, or find us @magisto.

This Company Is Using AI to Change the Way Businesses Create and Share Video

Combining artificial intelligence with an easy-to-use interface, Magisto aims to simplify the process of creating and publishing high-quality videos.

