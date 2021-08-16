Mathnasium Learning Centers

Mathnasium is North America’s leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development —has been transforming the lives of children in grades 2-12, helping them understand, master, and love math. With more than 1,000 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s list of top 500 franchises 15 times since 2004.

