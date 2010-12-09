PCWorld

Technology

Three Reasons to Buy an Open-PC

If a completely open-source computer that 'just works' sounds good, a prepackaged machine could be what you're looking for.

Technology

A Tablet PC Buyers Guide

Here's what to consider -- before you buy.

Technology

Why Your IP Address May Soon Be Antique

The pool of available IP addresses is rapidly decreasing. You may soon find that your IP address contains letters.

Technology

Cybercrooks Tire of Windows -- They're After Your iPhone Now

Smartphone apps are particularly vulnerable to hackers as they access user information without permission.

Growth Strategies

Cutting Printing Costs With Tablets

Learn how a small nonprofit is seeking to save money and reduce paperwork by adopting tablet computers and smartphones.

Technology

10 Must-Have Google Chrome Extensions

Google Chrome is a capable Web browser -- but these free downloadable add-ons make Chrome even better.

Growth Strategies

Nine Ways to Find Hidden Savings in Your Outsourcing Invoice

A do-it-yourself audit of your IT contract could uncover costly billing errors. Here are tips for spotting the most common.

Growth Strategies

Telecommuting Is Good for Employees and Employers

Many managers struggle to embrace telecommuting, but it makes happier workers and has many benefits for the company as well.

Marketing

How to Clean Up an Online Reputation

Controlling how you appear in search results and on social networking sites doesn't have to be hard.

Technology

New Year's Tech Resolutions for Small Businesses

It's time to take stock of where your company's tech is taking you -- and of how to prepare for tomorrow.

Marketing

What Google's Search Change Means for Your Website

A new search algorithm to downgrade sites with bad reviews should prompt small businesses to re-examine their SEO strategies.

Marketing

Twitter Crushes Facebook for Marketing

Although Facebook has a larger social media presence and more users, Twitter gives businesses more clicks.

Growth Strategies

Master Your E-Mail (So It Doesn't Master You)

Here are seven tricks to take control of your inbox and get more done.

Marketing

Groupon Nightmares (and How to Avoid Them)

Groupon might seem like great advertising, but it can spell disaster for unprepared small businesses.

Technology

Process Credit Cards Anywhere: 5 Smartphone Tools

Mobile-payment hardware lets your business accept credit cards through an iPhone, an Android handset or another smartphone.

