Founded in 1958 as a single pancake house, Perkins has grown to 290+ company-owned and franchised locations across 32 U.S. states and Canada.

The concept offers new and experienced franchise owners the opportunity to dip into the $285 billion breakfast industry as well as the $11 billion bakery sector, creating a strong proposition for those looking to diversify their portfolio. With a number of flexible build-out formats including in-line, endcap, conversion and ground-up, investors can find the perfect model to match their real-estate needs.

Perkins expansive menu features all-day breakfast favorites to hearty homestyle entrees like juicy burgers, scrumptious skillet dinners and a wide selection of soups and salads. Additionally, Perkins iconic in-store bakery offers a wide selection of fresh-baked fruit pies, cream pies, and other treats like decadent Cinnamon Rolls, fudge brownies, cookies, and our signature Mammoth Muffins®. All of Perkins menu and Bakery items are available to order online at perkinstogo.com. As a leading full-service concept with in the FSR space, Perkins continues to grow its corporate and franchise presence providing communities around the country with a space to gather together and enjoy.